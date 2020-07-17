Successfully reported this slideshow.
Using Virtual Learning to Enhance Clinical Nursing Skills Ryan Hara Permana, S.Kep., Ners., MN Instagram: @ryanharapermana...
TANTANGAN PEMBELAJARAN Digital tsunami + industry 4.0 Covid-19 >>> Pembelajaran jarak jauh (fully online) Kampus Merdeka: ...
DEFINISI Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) atau Lingkungan Belajar Virtual adalah kumpulan aplikasi terintegrasi yang mem...
Lingkungan Fisik vs Virtual …dalam praktiknya, dosen tidak perlu membedakan batas antara lingkungan belajar fisik dan virt...
RUANG BELAJAR Diadopsi dari Chaeruman (2019)
AREA IMPLEMENTASI • Pembelajaran keperawatan di area akademik • Pembelajaran keperawatan di area klinik: mahasiswa & peraw...
MANFAAT • Efisiensi • Memfasilitaasi interaksi • Umpan balik otomatis • Lingkungan aman & terkontrol • Memfasilitasi hands...
The Application of Virtual Learning in Nursing particularly in Palliative and End of Life Care Education
VLE in Palliative and End of Life Care • Introduction to Palliative Care (Stanford University) • Wound care • Aseptic tech...
MOOC PALLIATIVE CARE • Palliative Care Always - MOOC to build primary palliative care in a global audience (Tribett et al....
UNDERSTANDING DEMENTIA https://mooc.utas.edu.au/
Semakin tinggi tingkatan, semakin bisa belajar mandiri Tim Riset Fakultas Keperawatan 1. Dr. F Sri Susilaningsih, MN 2. Ry...
Penggunaan Reusable Learning Objects (RLOs) dalam Pembelajaran Klinik Keperawatan Nottingham University: HELM, LO:LA. Cont...
Non Immersive Virtual Learning • Body Interact: https://youtu.be/LLmOxA5GGz0 • The experimental group made more significan...
FKEP Unpad: Drylab Anatomi (SCORM PACKAGE)
VIRTUAL REALITY • Indiana University VR: https://youtu.be/7r2uimTQ5jE • Body Interact: https://youtu.be/LLmOxA5GGz0
Virtual Reality Simulation (VRS) Padjadjaran Ryan Hara Permana, Dian Adiningsih, Mira Suryani, Erick Paulus, Windy Rakhmaw...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBVJ0Tdht74
Pembelajaran kolaboratif dengan Padlet https://padlet.com/ryanharap ermana/mediadaring Asinkronus Mandiri+Terbimbing Asink...
WILL VIRTUAL LEARNING ENVIRONMENTS IMPROVE EDUCATION? Potentially yes, but probably not. … bahkan jika seandainya tidak ad...
REKOMENDASI • Teknologi menyesuaikan diri dengan kebutuhan manusia. Kuncinya: penguasaan teknologi • Organisasi = the peop...
REFERENCES • Olaniyan, M., & Graham, D. (2014). Media Streaming for Technological Innovation in Higher Education. In Handb...
Terimakasih
  1. 1. Using Virtual Learning to Enhance Clinical Nursing Skills Ryan Hara Permana, S.Kep., Ners., MN Instagram: @ryanharapermana FB: @ryanharapermana Email: ryan.hara@unpad.ac.id 081299054536 Departemen Keperawatan Dasar Fakultas Keperawatan Universitas Padjadjaran 2020
  2. 2. TANTANGAN PEMBELAJARAN Digital tsunami + industry 4.0 Covid-19 >>> Pembelajaran jarak jauh (fully online) Kampus Merdeka: Merdeka Belajar Virtual Learning: Memfasilitasi pengalaman belajar yang engaging secara virtual
  3. 3. DEFINISI Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) atau Lingkungan Belajar Virtual adalah kumpulan aplikasi terintegrasi yang memungkinkan pengelolaan pembelajaran online, menyediakan mekanisme penugasan, perekaman, penilaian, dan akses ke sumber daya pembelajaran (Olaniyan, & Graham, 2014). Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) adalah sistem perangkat lunak berbasis web dirancang untuk memfasilitasi pembelajaran dan pengajaran dengan menggunakan alat dan aktivitas. Memungkinkan self- paced learning, interaksi sinkron dan asinkron (JISC, 2009).
  4. 4. Lingkungan Fisik vs Virtual …dalam praktiknya, dosen tidak perlu membedakan batas antara lingkungan belajar fisik dan virtual, kuncinya adalah mengintegrasikannya, BUKAN MEMISAHKANNYA.
  5. 5. RUANG BELAJAR Diadopsi dari Chaeruman (2019)
  6. 6. AREA IMPLEMENTASI • Pembelajaran keperawatan di area akademik • Pembelajaran keperawatan di area klinik: mahasiswa & perawat • Pembelajaran kepada pasien di area klinik & komunitas Apa tujuan anda? Klik: https://padlet.com/ryanharapermana/tujuanblend
  7. 7. MANFAAT • Efisiensi • Memfasilitaasi interaksi • Umpan balik otomatis • Lingkungan aman & terkontrol • Memfasilitasi hands on virtual • Massive • Inclusive TANTANGAN • Logitik: akses internet, kuota • Fisik: mata, sedentary life, motion sickness • Persiapan besar (di awal) • Pelajari dengan 'melakukan' daripada melihat IMPLEMENTASI PEMBELAJARAN VIRTUAL
  8. 8. The Application of Virtual Learning in Nursing particularly in Palliative and End of Life Care Education
  9. 9. VLE in Palliative and End of Life Care • Introduction to Palliative Care (Stanford University) • Wound care • Aseptic technique • Communication (RLO, MOOC • Dementia (MOOC and Blended Learning) • Breaking bad news
  10. 10. MOOC PALLIATIVE CARE • Palliative Care Always - MOOC to build primary palliative care in a global audience (Tribett et al., 2016). • In 2016: 1,300 participants; 91 countries; The US 54%, • Participants: nurses (40%), physicians (19%) and social workers (13%); 24%: patient, caregivers, and others. • Top reasons: interest in PC, personal growth & job relevance. • On average, 27% of enrollees actively engaged week-over- week. • 86% participant = “very satisfied”, over 50%=“a great deal” in: communicating difficult news, goals of care, psychosocial and hospice care. • 93% =“very likely” to recommend.
  11. 11. UNDERSTANDING DEMENTIA https://mooc.utas.edu.au/
  12. 12. Semakin tinggi tingkatan, semakin bisa belajar mandiri Tim Riset Fakultas Keperawatan 1. Dr. F Sri Susilaningsih, MN 2. Ryan Hara P., MN. 3. Faiza Z. S.Kep. 4. Intan, TAG, S.Kep. 5. Gisela, S.Kep. 6. Dwi Setiadi, S.Kep.
  13. 13. Penggunaan Reusable Learning Objects (RLOs) dalam Pembelajaran Klinik Keperawatan Nottingham University: HELM, LO:LA. Contoh: • Wound care • Personal Protective Equipment
  14. 14. Non Immersive Virtual Learning • Body Interact: https://youtu.be/LLmOxA5GGz0 • The experimental group made more significant improvements in knowledge after the intervention (P=.001; d=1.13) and 2 months later (P=.02; d=0.75), • Higher levels of learning satisfaction
  15. 15. FKEP Unpad: Drylab Anatomi (SCORM PACKAGE)
  16. 16. VIRTUAL REALITY • Indiana University VR: https://youtu.be/7r2uimTQ5jE • Body Interact: https://youtu.be/LLmOxA5GGz0
  17. 17. Virtual Reality Simulation (VRS) Padjadjaran Ryan Hara Permana, Dian Adiningsih, Mira Suryani, Erick Paulus, Windy Rakhmawati Faculty of Nursing, Universitas Padjadjaran Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran • 2018 – Storyoard and prototype development • 2019 - The Impact of Virtual Reality Simulation (VRS) in Improving the Cognitive Achievement of Nursing Students https://injec.aipni-ainec.org/index.php/INJEC/article/view/265
  18. 18. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBVJ0Tdht74
  19. 19. Pembelajaran kolaboratif dengan Padlet https://padlet.com/ryanharap ermana/mediadaring Asinkronus Mandiri+Terbimbing Asinkronus Kolaboratif Augmented reality dengan Assemblr https://assemblrworld.com/
  20. 20. WILL VIRTUAL LEARNING ENVIRONMENTS IMPROVE EDUCATION? Potentially yes, but probably not. … bahkan jika seandainya tidak ada bukti efektivitas VLE dalam meningkatkan capaian pembelajaran, evolusi tidak akan berhenti (seiring kemajuan teknologi). The question is not to prove but to understand (GUNA PERTANYAAN BUKAN UNTUK MEMBUKTIKAN TETAPI UNTUK MEMAHAMI) Karena … INOVASI perlu ITERASI berkelanjutan. KESALAHAN adalah pelajaran berharga untuk tahu apa yang harus diperbaiki.
  21. 21. REKOMENDASI • Teknologi menyesuaikan diri dengan kebutuhan manusia. Kuncinya: penguasaan teknologi • Organisasi = the people inside >> Investasi dalam program pengembangan kapasitas • VLE = inovasi = memiliki potensi & akan terus berkembang • Inovasi membutuhkan ruang untuk bereksperimen, failure is valued. • Perlu inovasi dan riset dalam pembelajaran keterampilan klinik keperawatan, khususnya perawatan paliatif dan menjelang ajal
  22. 22. REFERENCES • Olaniyan, M., & Graham, D. (2014). Media Streaming for Technological Innovation in Higher Education. In Handbook of Research on Transnational Higher Education (pp. 691- 712). IGI Global. • Phillips, J. L., Heneka, N., Hickman, L., Lam, L., & Shaw, T. (2014). Impact of a novel online learning module on specialist palliative care nurses’ pain assessment competencies and patients’ reports of pain: results from a quasi-experimental pilot study. Palliative Medicine, 28(6), 521–529. • Redmond, C., Davies, C., Cornally, D., Adam, E., Daly, O., Fegan, M., & O’Toole, M. (2018). Using reusable learning objects (RLOs) in wound care education: Undergraduate student nurse’s evaluation of their learning gain. Nurse Education Today, 60, 3–10. • Tribett, E. L., Ramchandran, K., Fronk, J., Passaglia, J., Bugos, K., Kogon, M., … Hutton, L. (2016). Palliative Care Always as a massive open online course (MOOC) to build primary palliative care in a global audience. American Society of Clinical Oncology.
  23. 23. Terimakasih

