FARMASI 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN FARMASI 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN RACIKAN OBAT 3. STANDAR LAYANAN SYRUP KERING
STANDAR PELAYANAN FARMASI Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : a. P...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil seban...
STANDAR PELAYANAN RACIKAN OBAT Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan :...
3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : a. Dewasa 10 menit b. Anak/bayi (obat puyer) 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : Gratis 5 Produk Pelayanan...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil seban...
STANDAR PELAYANAN SYRUP KERING Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan :...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil seban...
ALUR FARMASI LABORATORIUM POLI TB PARU POLI KIA FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR POLI GIGI POLI UMUM PENDAFTARAN UGD TU TINDAKAN KIA
Standar pelayanan farmasi

  1. 1. FARMASI 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN FARMASI 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN RACIKAN OBAT 3. STANDAR LAYANAN SYRUP KERING
  2. 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN FARMASI Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : a. Pasien telah diperiksa di unit pelayanan dan membawa resep b. Pasien membawa tanda lunas pembayaran dari kasir untuk pasien umum, pasien BPJS gratis 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas obat menerima resep dan tanda lunas untuk pasien umum b. Petugas obat memanggil pasien sesuai no urut/antrian c. Petugas obat memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas obat menyiapkan obat sesuai usia/resep 1) Dewasa 2) Bayi/anak (obat puyer/syrup) e. Petugas obat mencatat pengeluaran obat/resep yang masuk f. Bila obat telah siap petugas obat memanggil pasien dan memvalidasinya bila sudah cocok, obat diserahkan g. Petugas obat Melakukan entry data 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : a. Dewasa 10 menit b. Anak/bayi (obat puyer) 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : Gratis 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di Farmasi berupa : Pelayanan obat 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  3. 3. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Lumpang alu b. Gelas ukur c. perkamen d. aqua e. Plastik/kantong obat f. ATK g. Meja Tulis/Kursi h. Lemari obat i. Lemari alat j. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup k. Tempat resep l. Tempat antrian m. Buku register pelayanan n. Buku Stock Obat o. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan p. Komputer set 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Apoteker, dan atau b. Asisten Apoteker 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas
  4. 4. c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (Apoteker dan Asisten Apoteker) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Pelayanan Kefarmasian dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  5. 5. STANDAR PELAYANAN RACIKAN OBAT Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : a. Pasien telah diperiksa di unit pelayanan dan membawa resep b. Pasien membawa tanda lunas pembayaran dari kasir untuk pasien umum, pasien BPJS gratis 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas obat menerima resep dan tanda lunas untuk pasien umum b. Petugas obat memanggil pasien sesuai no urut/antrian c. Petugas obat memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas obat memisahkan antara resep dalam bentuk puyer dan non puyer e. Mennyiapkan alat yang diperlukan untuk meracik f. Pastikan alat yang dipakai bersih g. Siapkan obat yang akan diracik sesuai dengan dosis yang tertera pada resep h. Lakukan peracikan obat dengan menghaluskan sampai menjadi serbuk obat yang halus dan homogen i. Tidak mencampur antibiotik dalam sediaan puyer j. Bagi serbuk menjadi beberapa bagian yang sama banyak sejumlah yang tertera pada resep k. Bungkus serbuk yang telah dibagi l. Masukan bungkusan tersebut kedalam plastik m. Berikan etiket warna putih yang disertai pencatuman nama pasien, aturan pakai dan keterangan lain yang diperlukan dengan jelas dan dapat dibaca. n. Memeriksa kembali jenis jumlah obat sesuai permintaan pada resep o. Bila obat telah siap petugas obat memanggil pasien dan memvalidasinya bila sudah cocok, obat diserahkan p. Perawat Melakukan entry data
  6. 6. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : a. Dewasa 10 menit b. Anak/bayi (obat puyer) 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : Gratis 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di Farmasi berupa : Pelayanan obat racikan 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  7. 7. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Lumpang alu b. Gelas ukur c. perkamen d. aqua e. Plastik/kantong obat f. ATK g. Meja Tulis/Kursi h. Lemari obat i. Lemari alat j. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup k. Tempat resep l. Tempat antrian m. Buku register pelayanan n. Buku Stock Obat o. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan p. Komputer set 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Apoteker, dan atau b. Asisten Apoteker 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas
  8. 8. c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (Apoteker dan Asisten Apoteker) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Pelayanan Kefarmasian dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  9. 9. STANDAR PELAYANAN SYRUP KERING Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : a. Pasien telah diperiksa di unit pelayanan dan membawa resep b. Pasien membawa tanda lunas pembayaran dari kasir untuk pasien umum, pasien BPJS gratis 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas obat menerima resep dan tanda lunas untuk pasien umum b. Petugas obat memanggil pasien sesuai no urut/antrian c. Petugas obat memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas obat menyiapkan obat sesuai usia/resep e. Dewasa f. Bayi/anak (obat puyer/syrup) g. Petugas obat mencatat pengeluaran obat/resep yang masuk h. Bila obat telah siap petugas obat memanggil pasien dan memvalidasinya bila sudah cocok, obat diserahkan i. Petugas obat Melakukan entry data 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : a. Dewasa 5 menit b. Anak/bayi (obat syrup) 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : Gratis 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di Farmasi berupa : Pelayanan obat Syrup 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  10. 10. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Etiket b. Gelas ukur c. aqua d. Plastik/kantong obat e. ATK f. Meja Tulis/Kursi g. Lemari obat h. Lemari alat i. Dispenser j. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup k. Tempat resep l. Tempat antrian m. Buku register pelayanan n. Buku Stock Obat o. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan p. Komputer set 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Apoteker, dan atau b. Asisten Apoteker 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas
  11. 11. c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (Apoteker dan Asisten Apoteker) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Pelayanan Kefarmasian dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  12. 12. ALUR FARMASI LABORATORIUM POLI TB PARU POLI KIA FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR POLI GIGI POLI UMUM PENDAFTARAN UGD TU TINDAKAN KIA

