STANDAR PELAYANAN KONSULTASI GIZI
ALUR PELAYANAN KONSELING GIZI PENDAFTARAN POLI UMUM POLI TB PARU FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR KLINIK TERPADU TU UGD
Standar pelayanan konsultasi gizi

KONSULTASI GIZI

Standar pelayanan konsultasi gizi

  1. 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN KONSULTASI GIZI
  2. 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN KONSULTASI GIZI Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Pelayanan Pasien yang menderita penyakit dan/atau gangguan kesehatan yang diakibatkan oleh Faktor Kekurangan atau kelebihan Gizi - Pasien mendaftar di ruang pendaftaran. 1) Petugas pendaftaran mencatat /mengisi kartu status. 2) Petugas pendaftaran mengantarkan kartu status tersebut ke petugas ruang pemeriksaan umum. 3) Petugas di ruang pemeriksaan umum Puskesmas (Dokter, Bidan, Perawat) melakukan pemeriksaan terhadap Pasien. 4) Pasien selanjutnya menuju Ruang Klinik Gizi untuk mendapatkan pelayanan Konseling. 5) Untuk melaksanakan Konseling tersebut, Tenaga Gizi mengacu pada Contoh Bagan dan Daftar Pertanyaan Konseling (terlampir). 6) Hasil Konseling dicatat dalam formulir pencatatan status Gizi dan selanjutnya Tenaga Gizi memberikan lembar saran/tindak lanjut dan formulir tindak lanjut Konseling kepada Pasien. 7) Pasien diminta untuk mengisi dan menandatangani formulir tindak lanjut Konseling. 8) Dalam hal diperlukan berdasarkan hasil Konseling dan/atau hasil surveilans kesehatan menunjukkan kecenderungan berkembang atau meluasnya penyakit atau kejadian kesakitan akibat Faktor Risiko Gizi, Tenaga Gizi membuat janji Kunjungan Rumah.
  3. 3. 9) Setelah Konseling di Ruang Klinik Gizi, Pasien dapat mengambil obat di Ruang Farmasi dan selanjutnya Pasien pulang. b. Pelayanan Pasien yang datang untuk berkonsultasi masalah Gizi (dapat disebut Klien) - Pasien mendaftar di Ruang Pendaftaran. 1) Petugas pendaftaran memberikan kartu pengantar dan meminta Pasien menuju ke Ruang Klinik Gizi. 2) Pasien melakukan konsultasi terkait masalah Gizi dan/atau gangguan kesehatan yang diakibatkan oleh Faktor Risiko kekurangan dan kelebihan Gizi. 3) Tenaga Gizi mencatat hasil Konseling dalam formulir pencatatan status Gizi, dan selanjutnya memberikan lembar saran atau rekomendasi dan formulir tindak lanjut Konseling untuk ditindak lanjuti oleh Pasien. 4) Pasien diminta untuk mengisi dan menandatangani formulir tindak lanjut Konseling. 5) Dalam hal diperlukan berdasarkan hasil Konseling dan/atau kecenderungan berkembang atau meluasnya penyakit atau kejadian kesakitan akibat Faktor Gizi, Tenaga Gizi membuat janji dengan Pasien untuk dilakukan Kunjungan Rumah dan selanjutnya Pasien dapat pulang. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Disesuaikan @15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Konsultasi Gizi 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  4. 4. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan RI Nomor 13 Tahun 2015 tentang Penyelenggaraan Pelayanan Kesehatan Lingkungan di Puskesmas 4. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 5. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 6. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 7. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 8. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Peralatan 1) Media Lembar Balik 2) Poster 3) Leafleat 4) Maket 5) ATK 6) Bagan dan Daftar Pertanyaan konseling b. Perlengkapan : 1) Meja 2) Wastafel 3) Kursi 4) Lemari alat 5) Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir pencatatan status Gizi 3) Lembar tindak lanjut / saran 4) Formulir tindak lanjut 5) Komputer set
  5. 5. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Gizi berpendidikan minimal D3 Gizi b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Konseling 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 1 orang 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien di Klinik Konseling Gizi dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  6. 6. ALUR PELAYANAN KONSELING GIZI PENDAFTARAN POLI UMUM POLI TB PARU FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR KLINIK TERPADU TU UGD

