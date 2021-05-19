Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STANDAR PELAYANAN POLI KESEHATAN JIWA
STANDAR PELAYANAN KESEHATAN JIWA Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
5) Surat Keterangan sehat 6) Surat keterangan sakit 7) Surat keterangan buta warna 8) Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 9) Penghar...
ALUR POLI KESEHATAN JIWA PENDAFTARAN POLI UMUM POLI GIGI TU UGD LABORATORIUM POLI KIA POLI TB PARU FARMASI POLI KESEHATAN ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
14 views
May. 19, 2021

Standar pelayanan kesehatan jiwa

KESEHATAN JIWA

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Standar pelayanan kesehatan jiwa

  1. 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN POLI KESEHATAN JIWA
  2. 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN KESEHATAN JIWA Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Perawat menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket b. Perawat memanggil pasien ke ruangan dan Ucapkan salam kepada pasien (3S) c. Perawat memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Perawat melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) e. Dokter melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik atau perawat dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f. Bila diperlukan dilakukan pemeriksaan laboratorium g. Menentukan diagnosa, untuk melaksankan tindakan, selanjutnya (terapi konseling atau dirujuk Rumah Sakit Jiwa) h. Perawat melakukan asuhan keperawatan i. Perawat Melakukan entry data 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 19 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di Poli Kesehatan Jiwa berupa : Rekam Medis, Diketahui tanda- tanda Vital, Hasil Pemeriksaan Fisik, Konseling dan Rujukan Ke Rumah Sakit Jiwa (bila perlu) 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  3. 3. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Peralatan : 1) Tensi meter 2) Stetoskop 3) Senter 4) Autoskop set 5) Termometer 6) Tang spatel 7) Reflek hamer b. Perlengkapan : 1) Bad Pasien 2) Meja 2 3) Kursi 4 4) Lemari alat 1 5) Meteran tinggi badan 6) Timbangan 7) Sobron/tissu 8) Rak buku 9) Komputer set c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir Informed Concent 3) Formulir rujukan 4) Kertas resep
  4. 4. 5) Surat Keterangan sehat 6) Surat keterangan sakit 7) Surat keterangan buta warna 8) Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 9) Pengharum ruangan 10) Tempat cuci tangan 11) Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 12) Safety Box 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Perawat berpendidikan minimal D3 Keperawatan 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 1 orang Perawat 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli Kesehatan Jiwa dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  5. 5. ALUR POLI KESEHATAN JIWA PENDAFTARAN POLI UMUM POLI GIGI TU UGD LABORATORIUM POLI KIA POLI TB PARU FARMASI POLI KESEHATAN JIWA KASIR TINDAKAN KIA

×