Standar pelayanan kia kb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
POLI KIA/KB 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN POLI KIA 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN KB AKDR 3. STANDAR PELAYANAN KB SUNTIK 4. STANDAR PELAYANAN...
STANDAR PELAYANAN POLI KIA/KB Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : ...
b) Puting susu 5) Abdomen : a) Inspeksi : adakah luka bekas oprasi atau tidak b) Palpasi : adakah pembesaran lien/ hepar c...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
23. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 24. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 25. Pencatatan : 26. Buku register pelayanan 27. Form...
2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Cite...
STANDAR PELAYANAN PNC Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah...
pemeriksaan dalam 7) Memasukan oksitosin ke dalam tabung suntik (gunakan tangan yang memakai sarung tangan DTT dan steril)...
yang nyaman dan yang sesuai dengan keinginannya 2) Tunggu hingga timbul rasa ingin meneran, lanjutkan pemantauan kondisi d...
h. PERSIAPAN PERTOLONGAN KELAHIRAN BAYI 1) Letakan handuk bersih (untuk mengeringkan bayi) diatas perut ibu, jika kepala b...
3) Lahirkan badan dan tungkai a) Setelah kedua bahu lahir, geser tangan ke bawah perineum ibu untuk menyangga kepala, leng...
pada sekitar 3 cm dari pusar (umbilicus)bayi. Dari sisi luar klem penjepit, dorong isi tali pusat kea rah distal(ibu) dan ...
berkontraksi, meminta ibu, suami, atau anggota keluarga untuk melakukan stimulasi puting susu 4) Mengeluarkan plasenta Lak...
diatas fundus dan lakukan massase dengan gerakan melingkar dengan lembut hingga uterus berkontraksi (fundus teraba keras) ...
kandung kemih setiap 15 menit selama satu jam pertama pasca persalinan dan setiap 30 menit selama jam kedua persalinan a) ...
satu payudara b) Biarkan bayi berada di dada ibu selam 1 jam walaupun bayi sudah berhasil menyusu 16) Lakukan penimbangan/...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
- Pakaian ibu - Kain bersih dan kering - Pakaian bayi - waslap 14. Peralatan partus set: - 2klem kocher - Gunting tali pus...
- 1 buah kain untuk mengganjal bahu bayi - Lampu sorot 60 watt - Alat penghisap lendir - Balon dengan sungkupnya - Jam/pen...
6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompe...
STANDAR PELAYANAN KB AKDR Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. T...
menyentuhnya 18. Petugas melakukan inspeksi genetalia eksterna. 19. Petugas memakai APD/Alat pelindung diri 20. Petugas me...
37. Petugas membersihkan genetalia dengan kasa kering 38. Petugas mematikan lampu 39. Petugas melepas sarung tangan 40. Pe...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
24. Sarung bantal 25. Seprei 26. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 27. Mebeuler (meja,...
2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Cit...
STANDAR PELAYANAN KB SUNTIK Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1....
perlahan 19. Petugas menekan tempat bekas jarum suntik menggunakan kapas air DTT tanpa menggosoknya 20. Petugas membuang s...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
dengan injakan pembuka penutup 24. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 25. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 26. Pencatatan : 27. B...
2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Cit...
STANDAR PELAYANAN IMPLANT Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. T...
18. Petugas memasukkan implan ke dalam trokar 19. Petugas mendorong kapsul dengan batang pendorong sampai adanya tahanan 2...
6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus ...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
23. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 24. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 25. Pengukur Berat Ba...
2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Cit...
STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI TT IBU HAMIL Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Per...
tanpa penutup jarum kedalam safety box 18. Petugas mempersilahkan pasien menunggu di luar selama 15 menit, jika tidak terj...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
Duduk 23. Buku register pelayanan 24. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 25. For...
2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Cit...
STANDAR PELAYANAN BAYI BARU LAHIR Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyarata...
16. Memeriksa tali pusat yang dipotong untuk memestikan tidak ada perdarahan 17. Melengkapi surat keterangan lahir bayi 18...
reflek peres 21. Menimbang BB dan mengukur TB 22. Petugas melakukan Kolaborasi rujukan internal Laboratorium 23. Petugas m...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
dengan injakan pembuka penutup 24. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 25. Pencatatan : 26. Buku register pelayanan 27. Formulir dan su...
2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Cit...
STANDAR PELAYANAN NIFAS Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Tel...
- Palpasi : adakah pembesaran lien/ hepar - TFU - Auskultasi f. Genetalia : - Varises - Penyakit infeksi - Pengeluaran loc...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
diberikan 23. Formulir Informed Concent 24. Formulir rujukan 25. Kertas resep 26. Komputer set 27. Formulir pemeriksaan La...
STANDAR PELAYANAN ASFIKSI PADA BAYI BARU LAHIR Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian...
lanjutkan VTP dengan kompresi dada terkoordinasi selama 30 detik 9. Bidan melakukan kolaborasi dengan dokter 10. Dokter me...
3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilaku...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 24. Formulir Informed Concent 25. Formulir rujukan 26. Kertas resep 27. Komputer...
STANDAR PELAYANAN PENANGANAN ATONIA UTERI Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Pe...
jangan diberikan jika hipertensi). 11. Pasang infus dengan jarum ukuran 16/18 12. Berikan 500 cc RL + 20 unit oxytocin, gu...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
diberikan 23. Formulir Informed Concent 24. Formulir rujukan 25. Kertas resep 26. Komputer set 27. Formulir pemeriksaan La...
STANDAR PELAYANAN MANUAL PLASENTA Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyarata...
keringkan b. Bidan memberikan sedativa dan analgetik melalui karet infus c. Bidan memakai sarung tangan hingga mencapai si...
maternal plasenta dapat dilepaskan, Sambil melakukan tindakan, perhatikan keadaan ibu, lakukan penanganan yang seuai bila ...
3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus @15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembaya...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
12. Wastafel 13. Kasur 14. Lampu emergency 15. Lemari alat 16. Perlak 17. Sarung bantal 18. Seprei 19. Tempat sampah tertu...
2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Cit...
STANDAR PELAYANAN PERDARAHAN ANTEPARTUM Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Pers...
atau dari kelainan serviks dan vagina. c. Perabaan Fornises: Hanya dikerjakan pada presentasi kepala. d. P D M O : Bila ak...
3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilaku...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
11. Bantal 12. Wastafel 13. Kasur 14. Lampu emergency 15. Lemari alat 16. Perlak 17. Sarung bantal 18. Seprei 19. Tempat s...
sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada T...
STANDAR PELAYANAN PENANGANAN RETENTIO UTERI Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 ...
11. Berikan metil ergometrin 0,2 mg IM ( jangan diberikan jika hipertensi). 12. Pasang infus dengan jarum ukuran 16/18 13....
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
23. Formulir rujukan 24. Kertas resep 25. Komputer set 26. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bi...
ALUR POLI KIA PENDAFTARAN POLI UMUM POLI GIGI TU UGD LABORATORIUM POLI KIA POLI TB PARU FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR TINDAKAN K...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
12 views
May. 19, 2021

Standar pelayanan kia kb

KIA DAN KB

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Standar pelayanan kia kb

  1. 1. POLI KIA/KB 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN POLI KIA 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN KB AKDR 3. STANDAR PELAYANAN KB SUNTIK 4. STANDAR PELAYANAN KB IMPLANT
  2. 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN POLI KIA/KB Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket b. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan c. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya d. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : 1) Identitas 2) Keluhan dan alasan datang 3) Kehamilan sekarang 4) Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga 5) Riwayat kehamilan dan persalinan yang lalu e. Petugas melakukan pemeriksaan : 1) Fisik umum a) Tekanan darah b) Nadi c) Suhu d) Pernafasan e) Tinggi Badan f) Berat Badan g) Lila h) Ukuran panggul luar (primi gravida 2) Kepala a) Rambut : warna rambut, mudah dicabut atau kuat b) Conjungtiva mata c) Warna bibir pucat atau kemerahan d) Kesehatan gigi dirujuk kepoli gigi 3) Leher a) Inspeksi : ibu menengadahkan kepala adakah pembesaran kelenjar thyroid b) Palpasi kelenjar thyroid 4) Payudara a) Adakah benjolan abnormal
  3. 3. b) Puting susu 5) Abdomen : a) Inspeksi : adakah luka bekas oprasi atau tidak b) Palpasi : adakah pembesaran lien/ hepar c) Leopold I-IV d) TFU e) Auskultasi 6) Genetalia : a) Varises b) Penyakit infeksi 7) Kaki dan tungkai : a) Varises b) Oedem f. Petugas melakukan Kolaborasi rujukan internal Laborat, poli Gigi, bilaperlu USG g. Petugas menjelaskan hasil pemeriksaan h. Petugas melakukan rujukan eksterna ke RS bila ada penyimpangan atau Resiko tinggi i. Petugas memberikan immunisasi TT sesuai Status TT dan Tablet tambah darah j. Petugas memberikan pendidikan kesehatan sesuai kebutuhan k. Petugas menjelaskan tanggal kunjungan ulang sesuai umur kehamilan atausesuaikebutuhan l. Petugas cucitangan m. Petugas melakukan pencatatan pada register KIA, buku KIA, rekammedis 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Disesuaikan kasus @15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan ANC Terpadu 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  4. 4. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Pita Lila 6. metlin 7. Senter/penlight 8. Laenec/dopler 9. Reflex hammer 10. jeli 11. tisue 12. Perlengkapan : 13. Bantal 14. Wastafel 15. Kasur 16. Lampu emergency 17. Lemari alat 18. Meteran tinggi badan 19. Perlak 20. Sarung bantal 21. Seprei 22. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup
  5. 5. 23. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 24. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 25. Pencatatan : 26. Buku register pelayanan 27. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 28. Formulir Informed Concent 29. Formulir rujukan 30. Kertas resep 31. Komputer set 32. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan ANC 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 3 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP)
  6. 6. 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  7. 7. STANDAR PELAYANAN PNC Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket b. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan c. Bidan memvalidasi identitas pasien d. MENGENAL TANDA DAN GEJALA KALA DUA 1) Mendengar dan melihat adanya tanda persalinan kala dua 2) ibu merasakan adanya dorongan kuat untuk meneran 3) ibu merasakan tekanan rectum dan vagina semakin meningkat 4) perineum tampak menonjol 5) Vulva dan sfingter ani membuka e. MENYIAPKAN PERTOLONGAN PERSALINAN 1) Pastikan kelengkapan peralatan, bahan, dan obat-obatan esensial untuk menolong persalinan dan penatalaksanaan komplikasi ibu dan bayi baru lahir 2) menggelar kain diatas perut ibu dan tempat resusitasi serta ganjal bahu bayi 3) menyiapkan oksitosin 10 Unit dan alat suntik steril sekali pakai di dalam partus set 4) Memakai celemek plastic 5) Melepaskan dan menyimpan semua perhiasan yang dipakai, cuci tangan dengan sabun dan air bersih mengalir, kemudian keringkan tangan dengan handuk bersih dan kering 6) pakai sarung tangan DTT pada tangan yang akan digunakan untuk
  8. 8. pemeriksaan dalam 7) Memasukan oksitosin ke dalam tabung suntik (gunakan tangan yang memakai sarung tangan DTT dan steril), pastikan tidak terjadi kontaminasi pada alat suntik f. MEMASTIKAN PEMBUKAAN LENGKAP DAN KEADAAN JANIN BAIK 1) Membersihkan vulva dan perineum, dari depan ke belakang dengan menggunakan kapas atau kasa dengan dibasahi air DTT 2) Jika introitus vagina, perineum atau anus terkontaminasi tinj, bersihkan dengan seksama 3) Buang kasa atau kapas pembersih(terkontaminasi) dalam wadah yang tersedia 4) Ganti jika sarung tangan terkontaminasi (dekontaminasi) lepas dan rendam dalam larutan klorin 0,5% 5) Melakukan pemeriksaan dalam untuk memestikan pembukaan lengkap 6) Bila selaput ketuban belum pecah dan pembukaan sudah lengka, lakukan amniotomi 7) Dekontaminasi sarung tangan dengan cara mencelupkan tangan yang masih menggunakan sarungtangan kedalam larutan klorin 0,5%, kemudian lepaskan dan rendam sarung tangan dalam posisi terbalik selama 10 menit. Kemudian cuci tangan 8) Periksa denyut jantung janin (DJJ) setelah kontraksi atau saat relaksasi uterus untuk memestikan DJJ dalam batas normal (120-160 X/menit) 9) Mengambil tindakan yang sesuai jika tidak normal mendokumentasikan hasil-hasil pemeriksaan dalam,DJJ dan semua hasil penilaian serta asuhan pada partograf g. MENYIAPKAN IBU DAN KELUARGA UNTUK MEMBANTU PROSES BIMBINGAN UNTUK MENERAN 1) Beritahu bahwa pembukaan sudah lengkap dan keadaan janin baik dan bantu ibu dalam menemukan posisi
  9. 9. yang nyaman dan yang sesuai dengan keinginannya 2) Tunggu hingga timbul rasa ingin meneran, lanjutkan pemantauan kondisi dan kenyamanan ibu dan janin (ikuti pedoman penatalaksanaan fase aktif) dan dokumentasikan temuan yang ada 3) Jelaskan pada anggota keluarga bagaimana peran mereka untun mendukung dan memberi semangat kepada ibu untuk meneran secara benar 4) Meminta keluarga untuk menbantu menyiapkan posisi untuk meneran (bila ada rasa untuk meneran dan terjadi kontraksi yang kuat, bantu ibu untuk ke posisi setengah duduk atau posisi lain yang diinginkan dan pastikan ibu merasa nyaman) 5) Laksanakan bimbingan meneran pada saat ibu merasa ada dorongan kuat untuk meneran: 6) Bimbing ibu untuk meneran secara benar 7) Dukung dan beri semangat pada saat meneran dan perbaiki cara meneran apabila caranya tidak sesuai 8) Bantu ibu untuk mengambil posisi yang nyaman sesuai dengan pilihannya (kecuali dalam posisi terlentang dalam waktu yang lama) 9) Anjurkan ibu untuk beristirahat diantara kontraksi 10) Anjurkan keluarga untuk memberi dukungan dan semangat untuk ibu 11) Beri cukup asuapn cairan peroral (minum) 12) Menilai DJJ setiap kontrasi uterus selesai 13) Segera rujuk jika bayi belum atau tidak segera lahir setelah 120 menit (2 jam) meneran (primi gravida) atau 60 menit (1 jam) meneran (multi gravida) 14) Anjurkan ibu untuk bejalan-jalan, berjongkok atau mengambil posisi yang nyaman jika ibu belum merasa ada dorongan untuk meneran dalam 60 menit
  10. 10. h. PERSIAPAN PERTOLONGAN KELAHIRAN BAYI 1) Letakan handuk bersih (untuk mengeringkan bayi) diatas perut ibu, jika kepala bayi telah membuka vulva dengan diameter 5-6cm 2) Letakan kain bersih yang dilipat 1/3 bagian dibawah bokong ibu 3) Buka tutup partus set dan perhatikan kembali kelengkapan bahan dan alat 4) Pakai sarung tangan DTT pada kedua tangan i. PERSIAPAN PERTOLONGAN KELAHIRAN BAYI 1) Lahir kepala a) Setelah tampak kepala bayi dengan diameter 5-6cm membuka vulva maka lindungi perineum dengan satu tangan yang dilapisi dengan kain bersih dan kering. Tangan yang lain menahan kepala bayi untuk menahan posisi defleksi dan membantu lahirnya kepala. Anjurkan ibu untuk meneran perlahan sambal bernafas cepat dan dangkal b) Periksa kemungkinan adanya lilitan tali pusat dan ambil tindakan yang sesuai jika hal itu terjadi, dan lanjutkan proses kelahiran bayi - Jika tali pusat melilit dileher secara longgar, lepaskan lewat bagian atas kepala bayi - Jika tali pusat melilit leher secara kuat, klem tali pusat didua tempat dan potong diantara dua klem tersebut c) Tunggu kepala bayi melakukan putaran paksi luar secara spontan 2) Lahirkan bahu Setelah kepala melakukan putaran paksi luar, pegang secara biparietal. Anjurkan ibu untuk menaran saat kontraksi. dengan lembut gerakan kea rah bawah dan distal hingga bahu depan muncul dibawah arkus pubis dan kemudian gerakan kearah atas dan distal untuk mengeluarkan bahu belakang
  11. 11. 3) Lahirkan badan dan tungkai a) Setelah kedua bahu lahir, geser tangan ke bawah perineum ibu untuk menyangga kepala, lengan, dan siku sebelah bawah. Gunakan tangan atas untuk menelusuri dan memegang lengan dan siku sebelah atas. b) Setelah tubuh dan lengan lahir, penelusuran lengan atas berlanjut ke punggung, bokong, tungkai, dan kaki. Pegang kedua mata kaki (masukan telunjuk dintarakaki dan pegang masing-masing mata kaki denan ibu jari dan jari-jari lainnya) j. PENANGANAN BAYI BARU LAHIR 1) Lakukan penilaian selintas: a) Apabila bayi menangis kuat dan/atau bernapas tanpa kesulitan? b) Apabila bayi bergerak dengan aktif? Jika bayi tidak menangis, tidak bernafas ata megap-megaplakukan tindakan resusitasi (langkah 25 ini berlanjut ke langkah-langkah prosedur resusitasi bayi baru lahir dengan asfiksi) 2) Keringkan dan posisi tubuh bayi diatas perut ibu a) Keringkan bayi dari muka, kepala dan bagian tubuh lainnya (tanpa membersihkan verniks) kecuali bagian tangan b) Ganti handuk yang basah dengan handuk yang kering c) Pstikan bayi dalam kondisi yang mantap di atas perut ibu 3) Periksa kondisi perut ibu untuk memastikan tidak ada bayi kedua dalam uterus (hamil tunggal) 4) Beritahu pada ibu bahwa penolong akan menyuntik oksitosin (agar uterus berkontraksi baik) 5) Dalam waktu 1 menit setelah bayi lahir, suntikan oksitosin 10 unit (intra muskuler) di 1/3 paaha atas bagian distal lateral (lakukan aspirasi sebelum menyuntiksn oksitosin) 6) Dengan menggunakan klem, jepit tali pusat (dua mnit setelah bayi lahir)
  12. 12. pada sekitar 3 cm dari pusar (umbilicus)bayi. Dari sisi luar klem penjepit, dorong isi tali pusat kea rah distal(ibu) dan lakukan jepitan kedua pada 2 cm distal dari klem pertama 7) Pemotongan dan pengikatan tali pusat a) Dengan satu tangan, angkat tali pusat yang sudah di jepit kemudian lakukan pegguntingan tali pusat (lindungi perut bayi) diantara dua klem tersebut b) Ikat tali pusat dengan benang DTT/steril pada satu sisi kemudian lingkarkan kembali ke sisi berlawanan dan lakukan ikatan kedua menggunakan simpul kunci c) Lepaskan klem dan masukan dalam wadah yang sudah disediakan. 8) Tempatkan bayi untuk melakukan kontak kulit ibu ke kulit bayi Letakkan bayi dengan posisi tengkurap di dada ibu. Luruskan bahu bayi sehingga bayi menempel baik di dinding dada-perut ibu Usahakan kepala bayi berada diantara payudara ibu dengan posisi lebih rendah dari puting payudara ibu. Selimuti bayi dan ibu dengan kain hangat dan pasang topi di kepala bayi k. PENATALAKSANAAN AKTIF KALA TIGA 1) Pindahkan klem pada tali pusat hingga 5-10cm dari vulva 2) Letakkan satu tangan diatas kain pada perut ibu, ditepi atas simfisis untuk mendeteksi. Tangan lain menegangkan tali pusat. 3) Setelah uterus berkontraksi, tegangkan tali pusat kearah bawah sambal tangan lain mendorong uterus kearah belakang-atas (dorso kranial) secara hati-hati (untuk mencegah inversi uteri). Jika plasenta tidak lahir setelah 30-40 detik hentikan penegangan tali pusat dan tunggu hingga timbul konstraksi berikutnya dan ulangi prosedur diatas jika uterus tidak segera
  13. 13. berkontraksi, meminta ibu, suami, atau anggota keluarga untuk melakukan stimulasi puting susu 4) Mengeluarkan plasenta Lakukan penegangan dan dorongan dorso-kranial hingga plasenta terlepas, meminta ibu meneran sambil penolong menarik tali pusat dengan arah sejajar lantai dan kemudian kearah atas, mengikuti poros jalan lahir (tetap lakukan tekanan dorso-karanial) jika tali pusat bertambah panjang, pindahkan klem hingga berjarak sekitar 5-10 cm dari vulva dan lahirkan plasenta jika plasenta tidak lepas setelah 15 menit, menegangkan tali pusat: a) beri dosis ulang oksitosin 10 unit IM b) lakukan katerisasi (aseptic) jika kandung kemih penuh c) meminta keluarga untuk menyiapkan rujukan d) ulangi penegangan tali pusat 15 menit berikutnya e) segera rujuk jika plasenta tidak lahir dalam 30 menit setelah bayi lahir f) bila terjadi pendarahan, lakukan manual plasenta Saat plasenta muncul di introitus vagina, lahirkan plasenta dengan dua tangan. Pegang dan putar plasenta hingga selaput ketuban terpilin kemudian lahirkan dan tempatkan plasenta pada wadah yang telah disediakan. jika selaput ketuban robek, pakai sarung tangan DTT atau steril untuk melakukan eksplorasi sisa selaput kemudian gunakan jari-jari tangan atau klem DTT atau steril untuk mengeluarkan bagian selaput yang tertinggal 5) Rangsang taktil (massase) uterus Segera setelah plasenta dan selaput ketuban lahir, lakukan massase uterus letakkan telapak tangan
  14. 14. diatas fundus dan lakukan massase dengan gerakan melingkar dengan lembut hingga uterus berkontraksi (fundus teraba keras) lakukan tindakan yang diperlukan jika uterus tidak berkontraksi setelah 15 detik melakukan rangsangan taktil /massase l. MENILAI PERDARAHAN 1) Periksa kedua sisi plasenta baik bagian ibu maupun bayi dan pastikan selaput ketuban lengkap dan utuh. Masukan plasenta ke dalam kantung plastic atau tempat khusus 2) Evaluasi kemungkinan laserasi pada vagina dan perineum. Lakukan penjahitan apabila laserasi menyebabkan perdarahan 3) Bila ada robekan yang menimbulkan perdarahan aktif, segera lakukan penjahitan m. MELAKUKAN ASUHAN PASCA PERSALINAN 1) Pastikan uterus berkontraksi dengan baik dan tidak terjadi perdarahan pervaginam 2) Celupkan sarung tangan ke dalam larutan klorin,kemudian ke dalam air DTT, lalu keringakan Evaluasi 3) Lanjutkan pemantauan kontraksi dan mencegah pendarahan pervaginam a) 2-3 kali dalam 15 menit pertama pasca persalinan b) Setiap 15 menit pada satu jam pertama pasca persalinan c) Setiap 20-30 menit pada jam kedua pasca persalinan d) Jika uterus tidak berkontraksi dengan baik, melakukan suhan yang sesuai untuk menatalaksanakan atonia uteri 4) Ajarkan ibu/keluarga cara melakukan massase uterus dan menilai kontraksi 5) Evaluasi dan estimasi jumlah kehilangan darah 6) Memeriksa nadi ibu dan keadaan
  15. 15. kandung kemih setiap 15 menit selama satu jam pertama pasca persalinan dan setiap 30 menit selama jam kedua persalinan a) Memeriksa temperatur tubuh ibu sekali setiap 2 jam pertama pasca persalinan b) Melakukan tindakan yang sesuai untuk temuan yang tidak normal 7) Periksa kembali kondisi kembali untuk memastikan bahwa bayi bernafas dengan baik (40-60 kali permenit) serta suhu tubuh normal (36,6-37,5) Kebersihan dan kenyamanan 8) Tempatkan semua peralatan bekas pakai dalam larutan klorin 0,5% untuk dikontaminasi (10 Menit). Cuci dan bilas peralatan setelah dekontaminasi. 9) Buang bahan-bahan yang trekontaminasi ketempat sampah yang sesuai. 10) Bersihkan badan ibu dengan air DTT. Bersihkan sisa cairan ketuban, lender, dan darah. Bantu ibu memakai pakaian yang bersih dan kering. 11) Pastikan ibu merasa nyaman. Bantu ibu memberikan asi. Anjurkan keluarga untuk memberi ibu minuman dan makanan yang diinginkan. 12) Dekontaminasi tempat persalinan dengan larutan klorin 0,5%. 13) Celupkan sarung tangan kotor kedalam larutan kloron 0,5% balikkan bagian dalam keluar dan rendam dalam larutan klorin 0,5% selama 10 Menit. 14) Cuci kedua tangan dengan sabun dan air bersih mengalir kemudian keringkan dengan tisu atau handuk pribadi yang kering dan bersih 15) Beri cukup waktu untuk melakukan kontak kulit ibu-bayi (di dada ibu paling sedikit 1 jam) a) Sebagian besar bayi akan berhasil melakukan inisiasi menyusui dini dalam waktu 30- 60 menit. Menyusui pertama biasanya berlangsung 10-15 menit. Bayi cukup menyusu dari
  16. 16. satu payudara b) Biarkan bayi berada di dada ibu selam 1 jam walaupun bayi sudah berhasil menyusu 16) Lakukan penimbangan/pengukuran bayi, beri tetes mata antibiotic profilaksis, vitamin K 1mg intramuskuler di paha kiri anterolateral setelah 1 jam kontak ibu-bayi 17) Berikan suntikan imunisasi hepatitis B (setelah 1 jam pemberian vit k) di paha kanan anterolateral 18) Letakkan bayi didalam jangkauan ibu agar sewaktu-waktu bias disusukan 19) Letakkan kembali bayi pada dada ibu bila belum berhasil menyusu didalam satu jam pertama dan biarkan sampai bayi berhasil menyusu. 20) Lepas sarung tangan 21) Cuti tangan. n. Dokumentasi Lengkapi partograph (halaman depan dan belakang), periksa tanda vital dan asuhan kala IV 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Disesuaikan kasus 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan ANC Terpadu 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  17. 17. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Pita Lila 6. Metlin 7. Senter/penlight 8. Laenec/dopler 9. Reflex hammer 10. Jeli 11. Tissue 12. Perlindungan diri : - celemek plastic - sepatu bot - Masker - Handuk bersih - Kacamata - Penutup kepala 13. Persiapan ibu dan bayi: - Handuk - Alas bokong - Selimut bayi - Topi bayi
  18. 18. - Pakaian ibu - Kain bersih dan kering - Pakaian bayi - waslap 14. Peralatan partus set: - 2klem kocher - Gunting tali pusat - Benang tali pusat?klem plastic - Kateter nelaton - Gunting efisiotomi - Klem ½ kocher - 2 pasang sarung tangan - Kasa atau kain kecil - Kapas DTT - Spuit 3ml - Penghisap lender de lee 15. Peralatan Hacting set; - Spuit 5ml - 1 pinset anatomi dan 1 pinset sirurgis - Nald pooder - Jarum jahit tajam (kulit dan otot) - Benang chromic ukuran 2.0 atau 3.0 - 1 pasang sarung tangan DTT atau steril 16. Bengkok 17. Piring plasenta 18. Timbangan bayi 19. Sarung tangan rumah tangga 20. Wadah untuk larutan klorin 0,5% 21. Wadah untuk air DTT 22. Tempat sampah (sampah tajam,sampah kering,sampah basah) 23. Obat-obatan dan bahan habis pakai; - oksitosin 1 ml 10 U - lidokain 15 - cairan infus RL,Nacl,Dext 5% - peralatan untun infus - abockat IV no 16-18 - methylergometrine - Mgso4 40% (25 gr) - Amoxilin tab 500 gr atau IV 2gr - Vitamin K - Salf mata tetrasiklin 1% 24. Peralatan Resusitasi : - Meja bersih,datar,keras - 1 buah kain untuk alas meja dan untuk mengganti kain pembungkus bayi yang basah
  19. 19. - 1 buah kain untuk mengganjal bahu bayi - Lampu sorot 60 watt - Alat penghisap lendir - Balon dengan sungkupnya - Jam/pencatat waktu 25. Bantal 26. Wastafel 27. Kasur 28. Lampu emergency 29. Lemari alat 30. Meteran tinggi badan 31. Perlak 32. Sarung bantal 33. Seprei 34. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 35. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 36. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 37. Pencatatan : 38. Buku register pelayanan 39. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan ; - Partograph - Formulir persalinan, nifas,KB - Formulir surat kelahiran - Formulir kematian 40. Formulir Informed Concent 41. Formulir rujukan 42. Kertas resep 43. Komputer set 44. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan APN 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 3 orang (sesuai kebutuhan)
  20. 20. 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  21. 21. STANDAR PELAYANAN KB AKDR Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Bidan memvalidasi identitas pasien 4. Petugas memberikan konseling tentang AKDR indikasi dan side efek 5. Bidan melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) 6. Petugas mengisi lembar inform concent dan inform choice,meminta tandatangan klien 7. Petugas menyarankan klien untuk BAK dulu serta membersihkan alat genetelianya. 8. Petugas menyiapkan alat dan bahan 9. Petugas menyuruh klien melepas celana dalam 10. Petugas membantu klien naik ke meja gyn 11. Petugas mengatur posisi klien 12. Petugas cuci tangan menggunakan air bersih yang mengalir dengan sabun 13. Petugas mengeringkan tangan dengan tissu 14. Petugas menyalakan lampu 15. Petugas memeriksa daerah perut dengan palpasi. 16. Petugas mengatur arah sumber cahaya untuk melihat cervik 17. Petugas memasang IUD yang masih dalam kemasan dengan tidak
  22. 22. menyentuhnya 18. Petugas melakukan inspeksi genetalia eksterna. 19. Petugas memakai APD/Alat pelindung diri 20. Petugas melakukan palpasi kelenjar skene dan bartholini 21. Petugas mengusapkan cairan anti septik ke vulva 22. Petugas meminta ijin untuk memasang spekulum 23. Petugas mengusap vagina dan cervik dengan larutan antiseptik 2-3 kali 24. Petugas menjepit cervik dengan tenakulum 25. Petugas memasukkan sonde uterus yang diberi betadin untuk menentukan posisi kavum uteri dan mengukur kedalaman uterus 26. Petugas menyesuaikan ukuran sonde dengan IUD yang akan dipasang dengan cara menggeser leher biru pada tabung inserter 27. Petugas meletakkan sonde dalam larutan clorin. 28. Petugas mengangkat AKDR dari kemasannya 29. Petugas memasukkan tabung inserter ke dalam uterus dengan leher biru posisi horisontal 30. Petugas menarik ke luar tabung inserter untuk melepas lengan IUD 31. Petugas mengeluarkan pendorong kemudian tabung inserter didorong kembali ke dalam uterus sampai leher biru menyentuh cervik 32. Petugas mengeluarkan sebagian dari tabung inserter 33. Petugas menggunting benang dengan menyisakan kurang lebih 4cm 34. Petugas mengeluarkan seluruh inserter lalu membuang ke tempat sampah terkontaminasi 35. Petugas melepas tenakulum, merendam dalam larutan klorin 0,5% 36. Petugas melepas spekulum, merendam dalam klorin 0,5%.
  23. 23. 37. Petugas membersihkan genetalia dengan kasa kering 38. Petugas mematikan lampu 39. Petugas melepas sarung tangan 40. Petugas cuci tangan dengan air bersih dan sabun 41. Petugas mengamati klien selama 15 mnt sebelum pulang 42. Petugas menanyakan apakah ada keluhan 43. Petugas mempersilakan klien duduk kembali 44. Petugas memberikan resep pada klien 45. Petugas memberikan kartu KB 46. Petugas memberi tahu jadwal kunjungan ulangnya 47. Petugas memberi pesan pada klien untuk datang sewaktu-waktu bila ada keluhan 48. Petugas mencatat hasil pelayanan 49. Petugas mempersilahkan klien pulang 50. Petugas merapikan kembali tempat dan alat 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan KB AKDR 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  24. 24. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Lampu sorot 6. IUD kit 7. Larutan Clorin 0,5% 8. Antiseptik (Betahdin) dalam kom kecil 9. Sarung tangan steril 10. AKDR (CuT 380 A) 11. Kapas DTT 12. Alat cuci tangan 13. Handuk kering 14. Tempat sampah 15. Kain penutup 16. Perlengkapan : 17. Bantal 18. Wastafel 19. Kasur 20. Lampu emergency 21. Lemari alat 22. Meja gynec 23. Perlak
  25. 25. 24. Sarung bantal 25. Seprei 26. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 27. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 28. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 29. Pencatatan : 30. Buku register pelayanan 31. Formulir kunjungan KB 32. Formulir Informed Concent 33. Formulir rujukan 34. Kertas resep 35. Komputer set 36. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan APN 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 3 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP)
  26. 26. 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  27. 27. STANDAR PELAYANAN KB SUNTIK Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Bidan memvalidasi identitas pasien 4. Bidan melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) 5. Bidan melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter 6. Petugas mengisi lembar inform concent dan inform choice, meminta tandatangan klien 7. Petugas menanyakan apakah ada riwayat alergi terhadap obat tertentu 8. Petugas merujuk calon akseptor ke laboratorium bila perlu 9. Petugas cuci tangan 10. Petugas menyiapkan alat dan obat suntik 11. Petugas mempersilahkan klien untuk berbaring 12. Petugas memeriksa tanggal kadaluarsa obat suntik 13. Petugas mengocok obat KB suntik, hingga semua obat larut 14. Petugas menyedot obat suntik, mengeluarkan udara yang terdapat dalam tabung semprit dengan cara mendorong penghisap semprit 15. Petugas membersihkan kulit tempat penyuntikkan menggunakan kapas DTT 16. Petugas menusukkan jarum ke dalam otot Gluteus IM 17. Petugas melakukan aspirasi 18. Petugas mencabut jarum suntik secara
  28. 28. perlahan 19. Petugas menekan tempat bekas jarum suntik menggunakan kapas air DTT tanpa menggosoknya 20. Petugas membuang semprit dan jarum ke dalam safety box dengan tanpa menutup jarum 21. Petugas cuci tangan dengan sabun dan air mengalir 22. Petugas menanyakan reaksi setelah dilakukan penyuntikan 23. Petugas mencatat hasil pelayanan 24. Petugas mengisi kartu peserta KB dan menyerahkannya pada klien 25. Petugas memberitahu tanggal kunjungan ulang berikutnya 26. Petugas membereskan tempat dan peralatan pelayanan. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan KB Suntik 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  29. 29. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Senter/penlight 6. Spuit 3cc 7. Obat KB suntik 8. Sarung tangan steril 9. Kapas DTT 10. Alat cuci tangan 11. Tempat sampah 12. safetybox 13. Perlengkapan : 14. Bantal 15. Wastafel 16. Kasur 17. Lampu emergency 18. Lemari alat 19. Meteran tinggi badan 20. Perlak 21. Sarung bantal 22. Seprei 23. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi
  30. 30. dengan injakan pembuka penutup 24. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 25. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 26. Pencatatan : 27. Buku register pelayanan 28. Formulir kunjungan KB 29. Formulir Informed Concent 30. Formulir rujukan 31. Kertas resep 32. Komputer set 33. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 34. Buku KIA 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan KB Suntik 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 1 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP)
  31. 31. 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  32. 32. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMPLANT Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Bidan memvalidasi identitas pasien 4. Bidan melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) 5. Bidan melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter 6. Petugas mengisi lembar inform concent dan inform choice, meminta tanda tangan klien 7. Petugas menanyakan apakah ada riwayat alergi terhadap obat tertentu 8. Petugas merujuk calon akseptor ke laboratorium bila perlu 9. Petugas menganjurkan klien untuk cuci lengan kiri atas memakai sabun 10. Petugas menyiapkan alat dan obat untuk pemangan implant 11. Petugas mempersilahkan klien untuk berbaring 12. Petugas cuci tangan, memakai sarung tangan 13. Petugas mengusap daerah pemasangan dengan antiseptik 14. Petugas memasang duk lobang 15. Petugas menganastesi lokal pada daerah insersi 16. Petugas membuat insisi 2mm sejajar lengkung siku 17. Petugas memasukkan ujung trokar melalui insisi sampai mencapai garis batas dekat pangkal trokar
  33. 33. 18. Petugas memasukkan implan ke dalam trokar 19. Petugas mendorong kapsul dengan batang pendorong sampai adanya tahanan 20. Petugas menarik trokarkembali sampai garis batas dekat ujung trocar terlihat pada insisi hingga terasa kapsul lepas keluar dari trocartnya 21. Petugas meraba kapsul dari luar dengan jari untuk memastikan implant sudah berada pada tempatnya dengan baik 22. Petugas memasukkan implan ke 2 dengan cara yang sama tanpa melepas trokar yaitu dengan membentuk huruf v berjarak kurang lebih 15 derajat dari implan pertama 23. Petugas menutup luka insisi lalu membalut dengan kassa gulung 24. Petugas membuang sampah ke dalam tempat sampah medis 25. Petugas merendam peralatan kedalam larutan clorin 26. Petugas melepas sarung tangan. 27. Petugas cuci tangan 28. Petugas mengawasi klien selama 15 menit 29. Petugas menanyakan kondisi klien selesai pemasangan 30. Petugas mempersilakan klien duduk kembali. 31. Petugas memberikan resep 32. Petugas memberikan kartu KB 33. Petugas memberi tahu jadwal kunjungan ulangnya 34. Petugas menganjurkan klien segera kontrol apabila ada keluhan 35. Petugas mencatat hasil pelayanan 36. Petugas memberikan nota tagihan tindakan kepasien 37. Petugas mempersilahkan pasien membayar di kasir 38. Petugas mencuci peralatan 39. Petugas membereskan tempat 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 30 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan KB Implant
  34. 34. 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  35. 35. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Antiseptik (bethadin, alkohol 70%) dalam 2 kom kecil 6. Handscond satu pasang 7. Kasa steril 8. Plester, gunting 9. Perlengkapan dokumentasi KB 10. Lidocain dan spuit 11. Duk lobang steril 12. Implant set 13. Safety box 14. Bantal 15. Wastafel 16. Kasur 17. Lampu emergency 18. Lemari alat 19. Meteran tinggi badan 20. Perlak 21. Sarung bantal 22. Seprei
  36. 36. 23. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 24. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 25. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 26. Buku register pelayanan 27. Formulir kunjungan KB 28. Formulir Informed Concent 29. Formulir rujukan 30. Kertas resep 31. Komputer set 32. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 33. Buku KIA 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan KB Implant 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP)
  37. 37. 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  38. 38. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI TT IBU HAMIL Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Bidan memvalidasi identitas pasien 4. Bidan melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) 5. Bidan melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter 6. Petugas menanyakan apakah pasien sudah pernah diberikan imunisasi TT sebelumnya untuk menentukan status TT 7. Petugas menanyakan apakah ada riwayat alergi terhadap obat tertentu 8. Petugas memastikan bahwa pasien benar-benar dalam kondisi sehat. 9. Petugas memberitahu ibu tindakan yang akan dilaksanakan 10. Petugas menyiapkan alat dan vaksin TT 11. Petugas mengambil vaksin TT sebanyak 0,5 ml dengan spuit disposable. 12. Petugas mengatur posisi pasien dengan duduk 13. Petugas mempersilahkan pasien membuka baju lengan kiri sampai batas pangkal lengan atas 14. Petugas mengoleskan kapas steril pada lengan kiri bagian atas 15. Petugas menyuntik lengan kiri bagian atas secara intra muskuler 16. Petugas mengolesi bekas suntikan dengan kapas steril 17. Petugas membuang spuit disposable
  39. 39. tanpa penutup jarum kedalam safety box 18. Petugas mempersilahkan pasien menunggu di luar selama 15 menit, jika tidak terjadi efek samping pasien boleh pulang 19. Petugas melakukan dokumentasi pada kartu status ibu, buku register ibu hamil dan buku KIA 20. Bidan Melakukan entry data 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Imunisasi TT 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  40. 40. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Senter/penlight 6. Reflex hammer 7. Sarung tangan steril 8. Kapas steril 9. Vaksin TT 10. safetybox 11. Bantal 12. Wastafel 13. Kasur 14. Lampu emergency 15. Lemari alat 16. Meteran tinggi badan 17. Perlak 18. Sarung bantal 19. Seprei 20. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 21. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 22. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan
  41. 41. Duduk 23. Buku register pelayanan 24. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 25. Formulir Informed Concent 26. Formulir rujukan 27. Kertas resep 28. Komputer set 29. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 30. Buku KIA 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan ANC 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 1 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP)
  42. 42. 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  43. 43. STANDAR PELAYANAN BAYI BARU LAHIR Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya 4. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : 5. Identitas 6. Keluhan dan alasan datang 7. Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga 8. Menyiapkan alat dan ruangan yang bersih dan hangat 9. Menyiapkan pakaian bayi lengkap,handuk lembut yang bersih,kain bersih dan kering untuk bayi 10. Menyiapkan obat salf mata 11. Mencuci tangan dengan sabun dan air bersih 12. Segera setelah bayi lahir, menilai apakah bayi bernafas.bila bayi tidak menangis cepat bersihkan jalan nafas dengan deelee,jika tetap tidak menangis sergera lakukan tindakan sesuai stndar:penangan asfiksi pada bayi baru lahir 13. Segera keringkan bayi dengan handuk kering bersih dan hangat,kemudian pakaikan kain kering yang hangat,berikan bayi kepada ibunya untuk didekap di dadanya serta diberi ASI karena akan membantu pelepasan plasenta 14. Jaga agar bayi tetap hangat (berikan tutup kepala untuk mencegah bayi kehilangan panas tubuh) 15. Memotong dan mengikat tali pusat
  44. 44. 16. Memeriksa tali pusat yang dipotong untuk memestikan tidak ada perdarahan 17. Melengkapi surat keterangan lahir bayi 18. Sesudah 5 menit lakukan penilaian keadaan umum bayi dengan AS 19. Petugas melakukan pemeriksaan : a. Fisik umum - Nadi - Suhu - Pernafasan - Tinggi Badan - Berat Badan b. Kepala - Kepala: Bentuk, apakah adanya benjolan, mengukur lingkar kepala - Muka: simetris/proporsional wajah - Telinga: bentuk, lokasi, pengeluaran - Mata: simetris, kebersihan keopak mata, strabismus, pupil, reflek terhadap cahaya, mata boneka - Hidung: simetris, lubang hidung, keadaan cuping hidung, adanya milia, reflek (grabella, bersin) - Mulut: kebersihan pergerakan lidah, variasi normal, adanya kelainan pada bibir/palatum (labio palatoskizis),reflek (rooting, isap, gawn, eksrtuksion, swalling) - Leher dan dada : klavikula, lingkar dada, gerakan dada, kesimetrisan puting susu, pengeluaran puting susu, bunyi nafas, bunyi jantung (apeks jantung),reflek tonicnec - Abdomen: peristaltik usus, kondisi tali pusat, gerakan pernafasan abdomen, lingkar abdomen, perdarahan tali pusat, reflek abdomen - Genutalia: - Perempuan: labia mayora,labia minora,klitoris, pengeluaran,variasi normal - Laki-laki: turunnya testis, jumlah testis, kondisi penis, skrotum,variasi normal - Anus: suhu tubuh, adanya kelainan (atresia ani) 20. Ektremitas atas dan bawah : pergerakan normal, simetris atau tidak, jumlah jari, reflek babinsky, genggam, melangkah,
  45. 45. reflek peres 21. Menimbang BB dan mengukur TB 22. Petugas melakukan Kolaborasi rujukan internal Laboratorium 23. Petugas menjelaskan hasil pemeriksaan 24. Petugas melakukan rujukan eksterna ke RS bila ada penyimpangan atau Resiko tinggi 25. Petugas memberikan pendidikan kesehatan sesuai kebutuhan 26. Petugas menjelaskan tanggal kunjungan ulang sesuaisesuaikebutuhan 27. Petugas cucitangan 28. Petugas melakukan pencatatan pada register KIA, buku KIA, rekammedis 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus @15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Asuhan Bayi Baru Lahir 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  46. 46. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. delee 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Senter/penlight 6. Klem 2 buah 7. Penjepit tali pusat 8. Handuk kering 9. Salf mata oxytetrasiklin 1% 10. metlin 11. Timbangan bayi 12. Paakaian bayi 1 set 13. Perlengkapan : 14. Bantal 15. Wastafel 16. Kasur 17. Lampu emergency 18. Lemari alat 19. Meteran tinggi badan 20. Perlak 21. Sarung bantal 22. Seprei 23. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi
  47. 47. dengan injakan pembuka penutup 24. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 25. Pencatatan : 26. Buku register pelayanan 27. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 28. Formulir Informed Concent 29. Formulir rujukan 30. Kertas resep 31. Komputer set 32. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Asuhan Bayi Baru Lahir 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP)
  48. 48. 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  49. 49. STANDAR PELAYANAN NIFAS Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya 4. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : a. Identitas b. Keluhan dan alasan datang c. Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga 5. Petugas melakukan pemeriksaan : a. Fisik umum - Tekanan darah - Nadi - Suhu - Pernafasan - Tinggi Badan - Berat Badan b. Kepala - Rambut : warna rambut, mudah dicabut atau kuat - Conjungtiva mata - Warna bibir pucat atau kemerahan - Kesehatan gigi dirujuk kepoli gigi c. Leher - Inspeksi : ibu menengadahkan kepala adakah pembesaran kelenjar thyroid - Palpasi kelenjar thyroid d. Payudara - Adakah benjolan abnormal - Puting susu - Pengeluaran ASI e. Abdomen : - Inspeksi : adakah luka bekas oprasi atau tidak
  50. 50. - Palpasi : adakah pembesaran lien/ hepar - TFU - Auskultasi f. Genetalia : - Varises - Penyakit infeksi - Pengeluaran lochea - Pemeriksaan luka jahitan (jika dijahit) g. Kaki dan tungkai : - Varises - Oedem 6. Petugas melakukan Kolaborasi rujukan internal Laboratorium 7. Petugas menjelaskan hasil pemeriksaan 8. Petugas melakukan rujukan eksterna ke RS bila ada penyimpangan atau Resiko tinggi 9. Petugas memberikan Vit A bufas,Tablet tambah darah 10. Petugas memberikan pendidikan kesehatan sesuai kebutuhan 11. Petugas menjelaskan tanggal kunjungan ulang sesuaisesuaikebutuhan 12. Petugas cucitangan 13. Petugas melakukan pencatatan pada register KIA, buku KIA, rekammedis 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus @15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Nifas 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  51. 51. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Senter/penlight 6. Reflex hammer 7. Kapas cebok 8. Sarung tangan DTT 9. Bantal 10. Wastafel 11. Kasur 12. Lampu emergency 13. Lemari alat 14. Meteran tinggi badan 15. Perlak 16. Sarung bantal 17. Seprei 18. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 19. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 20. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 21. Buku register pelayanan 22. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang
  52. 52. diberikan 23. Formulir Informed Concent 24. Formulir rujukan 25. Kertas resep 26. Komputer set 27. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Asuhan Nifas 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  53. 53. STANDAR PELAYANAN ASFIKSI PADA BAYI BARU LAHIR Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya 4. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : a. Identitas b. Keluhan dan alasan datang c. Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga 5. Begitu bayi lahir tidak menangis maka bidan melakukan langkah awal yang terdiri dari: - Hangatkan bayi dibawah radiant warmer/pemancar panas /lampu - Posisikan kepala bayi sedikit ekstensi dengan menggunakan bantalan bahu - Isap lendir dari mulut kemudian ke hidung - Keringkan bayi sambil merangsang taktil dengan menggosok punggung atau menyentil ujung jari kaki dan mengganti kain yang basah dengan yang kering. - Reposisi kepala bayi - Nilai bayi : usaha nafas,warna kulit,dan denyut jantung. 6. Bila bayi tidak bernafas bidan melakukan Ventilasi Tekanan Positif (VTP) dengan memakai balon dan sungkup selama 30 detik dengan kecepatan 40-60 kali per menit. 7. Bidan menilai usaha nafas bayi dan denyut jantung 8. Bila belum bernafas dan DJ: 60x/mnt
  54. 54. lanjutkan VTP dengan kompresi dada terkoordinasi selama 30 detik 9. Bidan melakukan kolaborasi dengan dokter 10. Dokter melakukan pemasangan pipa ET untuk terapi medikamentosa (epinefrin) - Luruskan trakeadan optimalkan pandangan - Nyalakan lampu dan pegang laringoskop dengan tangan kiri - Stabilkan kepala bayi dengan posisi sedikit tengadah, O2 aliran bebas tetap diberikan. - Dorong daun laringoskop,angkat seluruh daun,jangan hanya ujungnya dan jangan mengungkit. - Cari tanda anatomis. - Pemberian epinefrin jika DJ<60x/mnt dengan dosis melalui ET 0,5 s/d 1ml/kgBB. 11. KAPAN HARUS MERUJUK: - Rujukan paling ideal adalah rujukan antepartum untuk ibu resiko tinggi/komplikasi - Bila puskesmas tidak mempunyai fasilitas lengkap dan kemampuan melakukan pemasangan ET dan pemberian obat-obatan serta bayi tidak memberikan respon terhadap tindakan resusitasi,maka segera lakukan rujukan - Bila oleh karena satu dan lain hal bayi tidak dapat dirujuk, maka dilakukan tindakan paling optimal di Puskesmas dan berikan dukunga emosional kepada ibu dan keluarga. - Bila sampai dengan 10menit,bayi tidak dapat dirujuk,jelaskan kepada orang tua tentang prognosis bayi yang kurang baik dan pertimbangkan manfaat rujukan untuk bayi,apakah bayi dapat memperoleh perbaikan keadaan jika dirujuk atau justru dapat memperparah keadaan bayi. 12. KAPAN MENGHENTIKAN RESUSITASI: Resusitasi dinilai tidak berhasil jika: Bayi tidak bernafas spontan dan tidak terdengar denyut jantung setelah dilakukan resusitasi secara efektif selama 10 menit. 13. Petugas melakukan pencatatan pada register KIA, buku KIA, rekammedis
  55. 55. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Asfiksia pada Bayi baru Lahir 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  56. 56. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. delee 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Senter/penlight 6. Kain bayi 7. Bantalan bahu 8. Balon dan Sungkup resusitasi 9. Oksigen 10. Laringoskop dengan daun lurus 11. Pipa oksigen 12. Timbangan bayi 13. Plester dan gunting 14. Larutan klorin 15. Perlengkapan : 16. Radiant warmer/dengan pemancar panas (lampu) 17. Meja datar 18. Lampu emergency 19. Lemari alat 20. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 21. Pencatatan : 22. Buku register pelayanan 23. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain
  57. 57. sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 24. Formulir Informed Concent 25. Formulir rujukan 26. Kertas resep 27. Komputer set 28. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Asuhan Bayi Baru Lahir 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  58. 58. STANDAR PELAYANAN PENANGANAN ATONIA UTERI Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya 4. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : a. Identitas b. Keluhan dan alasan datang c. Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga 5. Petugas melakukan pemeriksaan : a. Fisik umum b. Tekanan darah c. Nadi d. Suhu e. Pernafasan 6. Lakukan masase uterus segera setelah plasenta lahir 7. Bersihkan cavum uteri dari selaput ketuban dan gumpalan darah dari vagina dan lubang serviks 8. pastikan kandung kemih kosong,jika penuh kateterisasi menggunakan tekhnik aseptik 9. Mulai melakukan kompresi bimanual intetrna selama 5 menit.jika uterus tidak berkontraksi keluarkan tangan setelah 1-2 menit. Jika uterus tidak berkontraksi teruskan kompresi bimanual interna hingga 5 menit. Jika ya, teruskan KBI selama 2 menit, keluarkan tangan perlahan – lahan, pantau kala IV dengan ketat. Jika tidak, anjurkan keluarga melakukan KBE. 10. Berikan metil ergometrin 0,2 mg IM (
  59. 59. jangan diberikan jika hipertensi). 11. Pasang infus dengan jarum ukuran 16/18 12. Berikan 500 cc RL + 20 unit oxytocin, guyur 13. Ulangi KBI 14. uterus berkontraksi, jika ya: pantau ibu dengan seksama selama persalinan kala IV 15. jika tidak: rujuk segera, dampingi ibu ketempat rujukan 16. Lanjutkan infus RL + 20 unit oxytocin dengan laju 500 cc/ jam sampai tiba di RS atau hingga menghabiskan 1,5 L infus. Kemudian berikan 125 cc/ jam jika tidak tersedia cairan yang cukup berikan perlahan dan berikan minuman untuk rehidrasi. 17. Petugas melakukan pencatatan pada register KIA, buku KIA, rekammedis 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Penanganan Atonia Uteri 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  60. 60. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. termometer 5. Senter/penlight 6. Reflex hammer 7. Kapas cebok 8. Sarung tangan DTT 9. Bantal 10. Wastafel 11. Kasur 12. Lampu emergency 13. Lemari alat 14. Meteran tinggi badan 15. Perlak 16. Sarung bantal 17. Seprei 18. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 19. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 20. Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk 21. Buku register pelayanan 22. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang
  61. 61. diberikan 23. Formulir Informed Concent 24. Formulir rujukan 25. Kertas resep 26. Komputer set 27. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Penanganan Atonia Uteri 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  62. 62. STANDAR PELAYANAN MANUAL PLASENTA Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya 4. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : a. Identitas b. Keluhan dan alasan datang c. Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga 5. Petugas melakukan pemeriksaan : a. Fisik umum b. Tekanan darah c. Nadi d. Suhu e. Pernafasan 6. PERSIAPAN SEBELUM TINDAKAN 7. Klien : a. sudah terpasang. Perut bawah dan paha sudah dibersihkan b. Uji fungsi dan kelengkapan c. Bidan menyiapkan • Kateter dan penampung air kemih : 1 buah • Heacting set : 1 set • Larutan Klorin 0,5 % 8. Persetujuan Tindakan medik a. Bidan menjelaskan kepada klien tentang prosedur yang akan dilakukan b. Bidan mendengarkan keluhan klien c. Bidan memberikan dukungan emosional kepada klien 9. Tindakan penetrasi ke kavum uetri a. Bidan mencuci tangan hingga siku dengan air dan sabun kemudian
  63. 63. keringkan b. Bidan memberikan sedativa dan analgetik melalui karet infus c. Bidan memakai sarung tangan hingga mencapai siku d. Bidan mengkaterisasi kandung kemih apabila ibu tidak dapat berkemih sendiri e. Bidan menjepit tali pusat dengan klem dan tegangkan tali pusat sejajar lantai f. Bidan memasukkan satu tangan secara obstetrik (punggung tangan ke bawah) dalam vagina dengan menelusuri bagian bawah tali pusat g. Setelah tangan mencapai pembukaan servik, meminta asisten untuk memegang klem, kemudian tangan penolong yang lain menahan fundus uteri h. Sambil menahan fundus uteri, memasukkan tangan dalam ke klavum uteri sehingga mencapai tempat implatasi plasenta i. Bidan membuka tangan obstetrik menjadi seperti memberi salam (ibu jari merapat ke pangkal jari telunjuk 10. Melepas plasenta dari dinding uterus: a. Bidan menentukan tempat implantasi plasenta, temukan tepi plasenta paling bawah • Bila berada di belakang, tali pusat tetapdi sebelah atas. Bila dibagian depan, pindahkan tangan ke bagian depan tali pusat dengan punggung tangan menghadap ke atas • Bila plasenta di bagian belakang, lepaskan plasenta dari tempat implantasinya dengan jalan menyelipkan ujung jari di antara plasenta dan dinding uterus, dengan punggung tangan menghadap ke dinding dalam uterus • Bila plasenta di bagian depan, lakukan hal yang sama (pungggung tangan pada dinding kavum uteri) tetapi tali pusat berada di bawah telapak tangan kanan b. Bidan menggerakkan tangan kanan ke kiri dan kanan sambil bergeser ke kranial sehingga semua permukaan
  64. 64. maternal plasenta dapat dilepaskan, Sambil melakukan tindakan, perhatikan keadaan ibu, lakukan penanganan yang seuai bila terjadi penyulit 11. Mengeluarkan plasenta: a. Sementara satu tangan masih di dalam kavum uteri, lakukan eksplorasi ulang untuk memastikan tidak ada bagian plasenta yang masih melekat pada dinding uterus b. Pindahkan tangan luar ke supra simfisis untuk menahan uterus saat plasenta dikeluarkan c. Instruksikan asisten yang memegang klem untuk menarik tali pusat sambil tangan dalam menarik plasenta keluar (hindari percikan darah) d. Bidan meletakkan plasenta ke dalam tempat yang telah disediakan e. Bidan melakukan sedikit pendorongan uterus (dengan tangan luar) ke dorsokranial setelah plasenta lahir f. Perhatikan kontraksi uterus dan jumlah perdarahan yang keluar g. Bidan memeriksa kelengkapan plasenta h. Bidan medekontaminasi alat bekas pakai ke dalam larutan klorin 0.5% dan membuka sarung tangan di dalam larutan klorin 0.5% i. Bidan membersihkan dan merapikan ibu j. Bidan mencuci tangan dengan sabun dan air mengalir 12. Perawatan lanjutan a. Bidan memonitor perdarahan pervaginam dam memeriksa tanda- tanda vital: - setiap 15 menit pada jam pertama - setiap 30 menit pada jam kedua b. Bidan meyakinkan bahwa uterus tetap berkontraksi c. Bidan mencatat kondisi pasien dan buat laporan tindakan d. Bidan membuat instruksi pengobatan lanjutan dan hal-hal penting untuk dipantau 13. Beritahukan kepada ibu dan keluarganya bahwa tindakan telah selesai tetapi ibu masih memerlukan perawatan
  65. 65. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus @15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Tindakan Manual Plasenta 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  66. 66. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Celemek, masker, kacamata pelindung, sepatu bot 4. Instrumen : • Klem : 2 buah • Spuit 5 cc dan jarum no. 23 : 4 buah • Wadah Plasenta : 1 buah 5. Infuset + abockat 16/18 6. Cairan RL 7. Sarung tangan steril 8. Peralatan resusitasi 9. Kain alas bokong dan penutup perut bawah 10. Medikamentosa : • Analgetika ( Pethidin 1-2 mg/kg BB / Ketamin HCl 0,5 mg/kg BB / tramadol 1-2 mg/kg BB • Sedativa ( Diazepam 10 mg ) • Uterotonika ( Oksitosin, Ergometrin, Prostaglandin ) • Bethadine • Oksigen dan regulator 11. Bantal
  67. 67. 12. Wastafel 13. Kasur 14. Lampu emergency 15. Lemari alat 16. Perlak 17. Sarung bantal 18. Seprei 19. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 20. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 21. Buku register pelayanan 22. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 23. Formulir Informed Concent 24. Formulir rujukan 25. Kertas resep 26. Komputer set 27. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Tindakan Manual Plasenta 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP)
  68. 68. 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  69. 69. STANDAR PELAYANAN PERDARAHAN ANTEPARTUM Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya 4. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : a. Identitas b. Keluhan dan alasan datang c. Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga d. Perdarahan pervaginam pada masa usia kehamilan 20 minggu atau lebih, perdarahan spontan tanpa aktifitas atau akibat trauma pada abdomen e. Nyeri, atau tanpa nyeri akibat kontraksi uterus f. Beberapa faktor predisposisi 1) Riwayat Solusio Plasenta 2) Perokok 3) Hipertensi 4) Multi paritas 5. Petugas melakukan pemeriksaan : Fisik umum: a. Keadaan umum b. Tekanan darah c. Nadi d. Suhu e. Pernafasan 6. Pemeriksaan obstetrik Periksa luar: 7. Bagian terbawah janin belum / sudah masuk PAP a. Apakah ada kelainan letak / tidak b. Inspekulo : Apakah perdarahan berasal dari ostium uteri
  70. 70. atau dari kelainan serviks dan vagina. c. Perabaan Fornises: Hanya dikerjakan pada presentasi kepala. d. P D M O : Bila akan mengakhiri kehamilan / persalinan e. U S G 8. Solusi plasenta Terlepasnya plasenta yang letaknya normal pada fundus uteri / corpus uteriu sebelum lahir. a. Ringan : Perdarahan kurang dari 100-200 cc. Uterus tidak tegang, belum ada tanda-tanda renjatan, janin hidup, pelepasan plasenta kurang dari 1/6 bagian permukaan, kadar fibrinogen plasma lebih dari 250 mg b. Sedang Perdarahan lebih dari 200 cc, uterus tegang, terdapat tanda pra renjatan, gawat janin atau janin telah mati , pelepasan plasenta ¼ sampai 2/3 bagian permukaan, kadar fibrinogen plasma 120 - 150 mg % 9. Plasenta Previa a. Perdarahan sedikit, dirawat sampai usia kehamilan 38 minggu, mobilisasi bertahap. Bila ada kontraksi, lihat penanganan persalinan pretern. b. Perdarahan banyak : - Resusitasi cairan - Atasi anemia ( tranfusi darah ) - PDMO : Plasenta Previa : Partus Perabdomiadominal. c. Bukan Plasenta Previa : partus pervaginam ( Amniotomi, Pitosin infus ) 10. Vasa Previa a. Test ( Apt ) positif ( terdapat darah janin ) b. Pembuluh darah janin dapat diraba melalui pembukaan serviks c. Vasa previa terlihat melalui spekulum / Amnioskopi. - Bila janin mati : Partus Pervaginam - Bila janin hidup : Partus Perabdomianal 11. Periapkan rujukan 12. Petugas melakukan pencatatan pada register KIA, buku KIA, rekam medis
  71. 71. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Penanganan Pendarahan Antepartum 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  72. 72. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Celemek, masker, kacamata pelindung, sepatu bot 4. Instrumen : a. Klem : 2 buah b. Spuit 5 cc dan jarum no. 23 : 4 buah c. Wadah Plasenta : 1 buah 5. Infuset+abockat 16/18 6. Cairan RL 7. Sarung tangan steril 8. Peralatan resusitasi 9. Kain alas bokong dan penutup perut bawah 10. Medikamentosa : a. Analgetika ( Pethidin 1-2 mg/kg BB / Ketamin HCl 0,5 mg/kg BB / tramadol 1-2 mg/kg BB b. Sedativa ( Diazepam 10 mg ) c. Uterotonika ( Oksitosin, Ergometrin, Prostaglandin ) d. Bethadine e. Oksigen dan regulator
  73. 73. 11. Bantal 12. Wastafel 13. Kasur 14. Lampu emergency 15. Lemari alat 16. Perlak 17. Sarung bantal 18. Seprei 19. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 20. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 21. Buku register pelayanan 22. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 23. Formulir Informed Concent 24. Formulir rujukan 25. Kertas resep 26. Komputer set 27. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Penanganan Pendarahan Antepartum 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln
  74. 74. sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  75. 75. STANDAR PELAYANAN PENANGANAN RETENTIO UTERI Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : 1. Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran 2. Dan Membawa KTP 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : 1. Bidan menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket 2. Bidan memanggil pasien ke ruangan 3. Petugas menyapa pasien dan keluarganya 4. Petugas melakukan anamnesa meliputi : a. Identitas b. Keluhan dan alasan datang c. Riwayat penyakit yang lalu, sekarang dan keluarga 5. Beri informed concent tindakan yang akan dilakukan 6. Petugas melakukan pemeriksaan : a. Fisik umum b. Tekanan darah c. Nadi d. Suhu e. Pernafasan 7. Lakukan masase uterus segera setelah plasenta lahir 8. Bersuhkan cavum uteri dari selaput ketuban dan gumpalan darah dari vagina dan lubang serviks 9. pastikan kandung kemih kosong,jika penuh kateterisasi menggunakan tekhnik aseptik 10. Mulai melakukan kompresi bimanual intetrna selama 5 menit.jika uterus tidak berkontraksi keluarkan tangan setelah 1-2 menit. Jika uterus tidak berkontraksi teruskan kompresi bimanual interna hingga 5 menit. Jika ya, teruskan KBI selama 2 menit, keluarkan tangan perlahan – lahan, pantau kala IV dengan ketat. Jika tidak, anjurkan keluarga melakukan KBE.
  76. 76. 11. Berikan metil ergometrin 0,2 mg IM ( jangan diberikan jika hipertensi). 12. Pasang infus dengan jarum ukuran 16/18 13. Berikan 500 cc RL + 20 unit oxytocin, guyur 14. Ulangi KBI 15. uterus berkontraksi jika ya pantau ibu dengan seksama selama persalinan kala IV 16. jika tidak: rujuk segera, dampingi ibu ketempat rujukan 17. Lanjutkan infus RL + 20 unit oxytocin dengan laju 500 cc/ jam sampai tiba di RS atau hingga menghabiskan 1,5 L infus. Kemudian berikan 125 cc/ jam jika tidak tersedia cairan yang cukup berikan perlahan dan berikan minuman untuk rehidrasi. 18. Petugas melakukan pencatatan pada register KIA, buku KIA, rekammedis 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : Tergantung Kasus 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan berupa Pelayanan Kegawat daruratan Retensio Uteri 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  77. 77. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : 1. Tensimeter 2. Stetoskop 3. Jam tangan 4. Thermometer 5. Senter/penlight 6. Reflex hammer 7. Infuset+abockat 16/18 8. Cairan RL 9. Sarung tangan steril 10. Bantal 11. Wastafel 12. Kasur 13. Lampu emergency 14. Lemari alat 15. Perlak 16. Sarung bantal 17. Seprei 18. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 19. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 20. Buku register pelayanan 21. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 22. Formulir Informed Concent
  78. 78. 23. Formulir rujukan 24. Kertas resep 25. Komputer set 26. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : a. Tenaga Bidan berpendidikan minimal D3 Kebidanan b. Telah mengikuti Diklat tentang pelayanan Kegawat Daruratan Persalinan 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 2 orang (sesuai kebutuhan) 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli KIA/KB dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui pengukuran penerapan 14 komponen standar pelayanan yang dilakukan sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  79. 79. ALUR POLI KIA PENDAFTARAN POLI UMUM POLI GIGI TU UGD LABORATORIUM POLI KIA POLI TB PARU FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR TINDAKAN KIA

×