Standar pelayanan lab

LABORATORIUM 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN LABORATORIUM SEDERHANA 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN CHOLESTEROL 3. STANDAR LAYANAN GLUKOSA URINE...
STANDAR PELAYANAN LABORATORIUM Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan :...
6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus ...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara ko...
STANDAR PELAYANAN ASAM URAT METODE STICK Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Per...
6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus ...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 8. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
4 Pengawasan Internal : e. Dilakukan atasan langsung f. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas g. Dilaksanakan secara ko...
terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun ...
6 Produk Pelayanan Asam Urat Metode Stick 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Easy touch Digital 2 Stick ...
2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir peme...
STANDAR PELAYANAN CHOLESTROL METODE STICK No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang P...
4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kin...
6 Produk Pelayanan Cholestrol Metode Stick 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Easy touch Digital 2 Stick...
2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir peme...
STANDAR PELAYANAN GLUKOSA METODE CARIK CELUP No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentan...
4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kin...
6 Produk Pelayanan Glukosa Urine Metode Carik Celup 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Stik Test 2 Tissu...
3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengaw...
STANDAR PELAYANAN GOLONGAN DARAH No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pe...
2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan...
7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Pipette 2 Bahan Pengaduk 3 Slide/Keramik/kertas Hasil 4 Reagen Golong...
8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langs...
STANDAR PELAYANAN GULA DARAH METODE STICK No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang P...
penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - T...
7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Easy touch Digital 2 Stick Gula Easy Touch 3 Blood Lancet 4 Kapas alk...
3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengaw...
STANDAR PELAYANAN HB (Haemoglobin) No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman ...
penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - T...
7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 HbMeter (Sahli) - Chamber Pembanding - Pipet Hemoglobin - Tabung Peng...
2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir peme...
NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012 STANDAR PELAYANAN PP TEST (TES KEHAMILAN) No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang No...
penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - T...
7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Test Pack Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah ter...
pelaksana 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasci...
STANDAR PELAYANAN PROTEIN URINE METODE CARIK CELUP No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 ...
penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - T...
Pelayanan 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Stik Test 2 Tissu/Kapas Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari ...
4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bu...
STANDAR PELAYANAN PEMERIKSAAN BTA (BASIL TAHAN ASAM) BAHAN SPUTUM Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery)...
anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit s. Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan ...
800/135/01/pkm/2017 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Alat : 1) Alat Pelindung diri 2) Lidi 3) Kaca objek yang b...
6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompe...
ALUR LABORATORIUM LABORATORIUM POLI TB PARU POLI KIA FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR POLI GIGI POLI UMUM PENDAFTARAN UGD TU TINDAK...
  1. 1. LABORATORIUM 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN LABORATORIUM SEDERHANA 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN CHOLESTEROL 3. STANDAR LAYANAN GLUKOSA URINE 4. STANDAR PELAYANAN GOLONGAN DARAH 5. STANDAR PELAYANAN GULA DARAH 6. STANDAR PELAYANAN HB NEW 7. STANDAR PELAYANAN PP TES 8. STANDAR PELAYANAN PROTEIN URINE
  2. 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN LABORATORIUM Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b. Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c. Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e. Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f. Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien g. Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 5 - 10 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 No Jenis Pemeriksaan Lab Harga (Rp) 1 HB (Haemoglobin) Rp. 5.000 2 Golongan Darah Rp. 10.000 3 PP Tes (Tes Kehamilan) Rp. 15.000 4 Gula Darah Rp. 15.000 5 Asam Urat Rp. 15.000 6 Cholestrol Rp. 30.000 7 Protein Urine Rp. 5.500 8 Glukosa Urine Rp. 7.000 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di Laboratorium berupa : Pemeriksaan Laboratorium Sederhana
  3. 3. 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  4. 4. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Paket Easy Touch b. Hb Sahli c. Stic Protein Urine d. Tes Peck e. Kaca Slide f. Lampu Bunsen g. Spirtus h. Hematologi Autolizer i. Reagen Gol Darah j. Sarung tangan/ masker k. Wastafel l. Lemari alat m. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup n. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) o. Buku register pelayanan p. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan q. Formulir Informed Concent r. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Analis Kesehatan berpendidikan minimal D3 Analis Kesehatan
  5. 5. 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah ptugas sebanyak 1 orang 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien di Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  6. 6. STANDAR PELAYANAN ASAM URAT METODE STICK Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : h. Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan i. Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan j. Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien k. Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit l. Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter m. Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien n. Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 5 - 10 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 No Jenis Pemeriksaan Lab Harga (Rp) 1 HB (Haemoglobin) Rp. 5.000 2 Golongan Darah Rp. 10.000 3 PP Tes (Tes Kehamilan) Rp. 15.000 4 Gula Darah Rp. 15.000 5 Asam Urat Rp. 15.000 6 Cholestrol Rp. 30.000 7 Protein Urine Rp. 5.500 8 Glukosa Urine Rp. 7.000 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di Laboratorium berupa : Pemeriksaan Laboratorium Sederhana
  7. 7. 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  8. 8. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 8. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 9. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 10. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 11. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 12. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 13. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 14. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 800/135/01/pkm/2017 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : s. Paket Easy Touch t. Hb Sahli u. Stic Protein Urine v. Tes Peck w. Kaca Slide x. Lampu Bunsen y. Spirtus z. Hematologi Autolizer aa. Reagen Gol Darah bb. Sarung tangan/ masker cc. Wastafel dd. Lemari alat ee. Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup ff. Mebeuler (meja, kursi) gg. Buku register pelayanan hh. Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan ii. Formulir Informed Concent jj. Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Analis Kesehatan berpendidikan minimal D3 Analis Kesehatan
  9. 9. 4 Pengawasan Internal : e. Dilakukan atasan langsung f. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas g. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu h. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah ptugas sebanyak 1 orang 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 4. Rahasia pasien terjaga 5. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 6. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien di Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 3. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 4. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005 No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan
  10. 10. terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 Asam Urat Rp. 15.000
  11. 11. 6 Produk Pelayanan Asam Urat Metode Stick 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Easy touch Digital 2 Stick Asam Urat Easy Touch 3 Blood Lancet 4 Kapas alkohol (Alcohol swab) Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil 9 Box Slide 10 Tabung Serum (Edta) 11 Rak Tabung (Kecil) 12 Pot Sputum (Dahak) Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan
  12. 12. 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012
  13. 13. STANDAR PELAYANAN CHOLESTROL METODE STICK No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik
  14. 14. 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 Cholestrol Rp. 30.000
  15. 15. 6 Produk Pelayanan Cholestrol Metode Stick 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Easy touch Digital 2 Stick Cholestrol Easy Touch 3 Blood Lancet 4 Kapas alkohol (Alcohol swab) Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil 9 Box Slide 10 Tabung Serum (Edta) 11 Rak Tabung (Kecil) 12 Pot Sputum (Dahak) Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan
  16. 16. 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012
  17. 17. STANDAR PELAYANAN GLUKOSA METODE CARIK CELUP No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik
  18. 18. 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 Glukosa Urine Metode Carik Celup Rp. 7.000
  19. 19. 6 Produk Pelayanan Glukosa Urine Metode Carik Celup 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Stik Test 2 Tissu/Kapas Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil 9 Box Slide 10 Tabung Serum (Edta) 11 Rak Tabung (Kecil) 12 Pot Sputum (Dahak) Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan
  20. 20. 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012
  21. 21. STANDAR PELAYANAN GOLONGAN DARAH No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun
  22. 22. 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 Golongan Darah Rp. 10.000 6 Produk Pelayanan Pelayanan Pemeriksaan Golongan Darah
  23. 23. 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Pipette 2 Bahan Pengaduk 3 Slide/Keramik/kertas Hasil 4 Reagen Golongan Darah A,B,AB,D (Rhesus) 5 Blood Lancet 6 Kapas alkohol Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab.
  24. 24. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012
  25. 25. STANDAR PELAYANAN GULA DARAH METODE STICK No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit
  26. 26. penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 Gula Darah Rp. 15.000 6 Produk Pelayanan Gula Darah Metode Stick
  27. 27. 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Easy touch Digital 2 Stick Gula Easy Touch 3 Blood Lancet 4 Kapas alkohol (Alcohol swab) Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil 9 Box Slide 10 Tabung Serum (Edta) 11 Rak Tabung (Kecil) 12 Pot Sputum (Dahak) Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan
  28. 28. 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012
  29. 29. STANDAR PELAYANAN HB (Haemoglobin) No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit
  30. 30. penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 HB (Haemoglobin) Rp. 5000 6 Produk Pelayanan Pelayanan Pemeriksaan HB (Haemoglobin)
  31. 31. 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 HbMeter (Sahli) - Chamber Pembanding - Pipet Hemoglobin - Tabung Pengencer - Tubing Hisap - Pengaduk Kaca - Pipet Tetes - Botol - Sikat Pembersih - Spuit 1CC - Alkohol Swab - Hcl 0,1N - Aqua Pro Injection (Aquabidest) Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan
  32. 32. 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si
  33. 33. NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012 STANDAR PELAYANAN PP TEST (TES KEHAMILAN) No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit
  34. 34. penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 PP Test (Tes Kehamilan) Rp. 15.000 6 Produk Pelayanan Pelayanan Pemeriksaan PP Test (Tes Kehamilan)
  35. 35. 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Test Pack Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil 9 Box Slide 10 Tabung Serum (Edta) 11 Rak Tabung (Kecil) 12 Pot Sputum (Dahak) Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat )
  36. 36. pelaksana 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012
  37. 37. STANDAR PELAYANAN PROTEIN URINE METODE CARIK CELUP No Komponen Uraian 1. Dasar Hukum 1 Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2 Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Nomor 75 tahun 2014 tentang Puskesmas 3 Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4 Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit
  38. 38. penyelenggaraan publik 5 SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan No.800/135/01/pkm/2017 2. Persyaratan – - Telah Mendaftar di Loket (memenuhi standar administrasi) - Rujukan internal dari unit layanan 3. Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur a Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan b Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan c Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien d Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit e Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f - Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien - Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 4 Jangka waktu penyelesaian ± 5 – 15 menit 5 Biaya/tarif Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 Protein Urine Metode Carik Celup Rp. 5.500 6 Produk Protein Urine Metode Carik Celup
  39. 39. Pelayanan 7 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas Peralatan : 1 Stik Test 2 Tissu/Kapas Perlengkapan : 1 Wastafel 2 Lemari alat 3 Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4 Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5 Rak alat 7 Box File 8 Box Kecil 9 Box Slide 10 Tabung Serum (Edta) 11 Rak Tabung (Kecil) 12 Pot Sputum (Dahak) Pencatatan : 1 Buku register pelayanan 2 Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3 Formulir Informed Concent
  40. 40. 4 Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8 Kompetensi pelaksana 1 Petugas Laboratorium ( Perawat ) 9 Pengawasan internal Dilakukan 3 bulan sekali oleh atasan langsung 10 Penanganan Pengaduan - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan.081312330557 11 Jumlah Pelaksana 1 orang 12 Jaminan Pelayanan Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 13 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan Sarana dan Peralatan terjamin kualitasnya (tidak ED, tidak cacat, produk resmi, alat steril) dan efektifitasnya terjamin 14 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelaksana Tiap 6 bulan sekali Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02Januari 2017 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan malangbong Kab. Garut U. Darsono, S.Kep, Ners, M.Si NIP: 19650414 198603 1 012
  41. 41. STANDAR PELAYANAN PEMERIKSAAN BTA (BASIL TAHAN ASAM) BAHAN SPUTUM Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : o. Petugas Laboratorium menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket/Rujukan internal dari unit pelayanan p. Petugas Laboratorium memanggil pasien ke ruangan q. Petugas Laboratorium memvalidasi identitas pasien r. Petugas Laboratorium melakukan
  42. 42. anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit s. Petugas Laboratorium melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter t. Memberi tahukan hasil laboratorium pada pasien u. Petugas merujuk balik hasil pemeriksaan laboratorium ke unit layanan 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di Laboratorium berupa : Pemeriksaan Laboratorium BTA 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor :
  43. 43. 800/135/01/pkm/2017 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Alat : 1) Alat Pelindung diri 2) Lidi 3) Kaca objek yang bersih, tidak berminyak dan tidak tergores 4) Label 5) Lampu spirtus (lampu bunsen) 6) Pinset/Tang penjepit 7) Rak pewarna 8) Rak pengering 9) Mikroskop 10) Minyak imersi b. Bahan : 1) Dahak (sputum) 2) Carbol Fuchsin 0,3% 3) HCL alcohol 3% 4) Methylen blue 0,3% c. Perlengkapan : 1) Wastafel 2) Lemari alat 3) Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 4) Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 5) Rak alat 6) Box File 7) Box Kecil 8) Box Slide 9) Tabung Serum (Edta) 10) Rak Tabung (Kecil) 11) Pot Sputum d. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan yang diberikan 3) Formulir Informed Concent 4) Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Analis Kesehatan berpendidikan minimal D3 Analis Kesehatan 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Dewan Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah personil sebanyak 1 orang
  44. 44. 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien di Laboratorium dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  45. 45. ALUR LABORATORIUM LABORATORIUM POLI TB PARU POLI KIA FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR POLI GIGI POLI UMUM PENDAFTARAN UGD TU TINDAKAN KIA

