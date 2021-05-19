Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMMUNISASI 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMMUNISASI DASAR LENGKAP 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI IBU HAMIL (TT) 3. STANDAR PELAYANA...
STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI DASAR LENGKAP Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Pe...
3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di r...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
11) Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 12) Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formuli...
STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI TT UNTUK IBU HAMIL Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian...
3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di r...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
Duduk c. Pencatatan : Buku register pelayanan 1) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan 2) Formulir Informed ...
STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI CALON PENGANTIN Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 ...
4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pe...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
Duduk c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan 3) Formulir Inform...
STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI COVID-19 Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyar...
5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di imunisasi berupa : Pemberian Imunisasi Covid-19 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik...
Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2...
Duduk c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan 3) Formulir Inform...
ALUR IMMUNISASI LABORATORIUM POLI TB PARU POLI KIA/IMMUNISASI FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR POLI GIGI POLI UMUM PENDAFTARAN UGD ...
LAMPIRAN 1. PERBUP NO. 1172 TAHUN 2015 2. SURAT PELIMPAHAN WEWENANG DARI DOKTER KE PERAWAT/ BIDAN
  1. 1. IMMUNISASI 1. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMMUNISASI DASAR LENGKAP 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI IBU HAMIL (TT) 3. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMMUNISASI CALON PENGANTIN 4. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMMUNISASI COVID-19
  2. 2. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI DASAR LENGKAP Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas imunisasi menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket b. Petugas imunisasi memanggil pasien ke ruangan c. Petugas imunisasi memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) e. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f. Petugas Imunisasi mencuci tangan, dan memakai sarung tangan g. Petugas imunisasi memastikan vaksin dan spuit yang akan digunakan h. Petugas imunisasi melarutkan vaksin BCG dengan pelarut vaksin BCG i. Petugas imunisasi memastikan anak belum pernah di BCG/ lihat sekar atau parutan bekas vaksin BCG j. Petugas imunisasi mengambil vaksin dengan spuit 0,05ml k. Petugas imunisasi membersihkan lengan kanan dengan kapas yang alcohol l. Petugas imunisasi menyuntikan vaksin tersebut sepertiga bagian lengan kanan atas secara intra cutan (IC) m. Petugas imunisasi merapikan alat n. Petugas imunisasi mencuci tangan o. Petugas imunisasi mencatat dalam buku register dan buku KIA p. Petugas imunisasi melakukan entry data
  3. 3. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di imunisasi berupa : Pemberian Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap (BCG, DPT, HBO, IPV, Polio, MR, Booster DPT dan Booster MR) 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  4. 4. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Peralatan : 1) Tensimeter 2) Stetoskop 3) Jam tangan 4) Thermometer 5) Senter/penlight 6) Sarung tangan steril 7) Kapas steril 8) Vaksin BCG, DPT, HBO, IPV, Polio, MR, Booster DPT dan Booster MR dan pelarutnya 9) Spuit 0,05ml 10) safetybox b. Perlengkapan : 1) Bantal 2) Wastafel 3) Kasur 4) Lampu emergency 5) Lemari alat 6) Meteran tinggi badan 7) Perlak 8) Sarung bantal 9) Seprei 10) Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup
  5. 5. 11) Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 12) Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan Duduk c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan 3) Formulir Informed Concent 4) Formulir rujukan 5) Kertas resep 6) Komputer set 7) Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8) Buku KIA 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Petugas kesehatan berpendidikan minimal D3 Keperawatan atau D3 Kebidanan yang telah mengikuti Diklat Program Imunisasi 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah petugas sebanyak 1 orang 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli Imunisasi dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  6. 6. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI TT UNTUK IBU HAMIL Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas imunisasi menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket b. Petugas imunisasi memanggil pasien ke ruangan c. Petugas imunisasi memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) e. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f. Petugas Imunisasi mencuci tangan, dan memakai sarung tangan g. Petugas imunisasi memastikan vaksin dan spuit yang akan digunakan h. Petugas imunisasi menyiapkan vaksin TT i. Petugas imunisasi memastikan anak belum pernah di TT/ lihat sekar atau parutan bekas vaksin TT j. Petugas imunisasi mengambil vaksin dengan spuit 0,05ml k. Petugas imunisasi membersihkan lengan kanan dengan kapas yang alcohol l. Petugas imunisasi menyuntikan vaksin tersebut sepertiga bagian lengan kanan atas secara intra cutan (IC) m. Petugas imunisasi merapikan alat n. Petugas imunisasi mencuci tangan o. Petugas imunisasi mencatat dalam buku register dan buku KIA p. Petugas imunisasi melakukan entry data
  7. 7. 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di imunisasi berupa : Pemberian Imunisasi TT untuk ibu hamil 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  8. 8. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Peralatan : 1) Tensimeter 2) Stetoskop 3) Jam tangan 4) Thermometer 5) Senter/penlight 6) Sarung tangan steril 7) Kapas steril 8) Vaksin DT 9) Spuit 0,05ml 10) safetybox b. Perlengkapan : 1) Bantal 2) Wastafel 3) Kasur 4) Lampu emergency 5) Lemari alat 6) Meteran tinggi badan 7) Perlak 8) Sarung bantal 9) Seprei 10) Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 11) Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 12) Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan
  9. 9. Duduk c. Pencatatan : Buku register pelayanan 1) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan 2) Formulir Informed Concent 3) Formulir rujukan 4) Kertas resep 5) Komputer set 6) Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 7) Kartu Imunisasi Catin 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Petugas kesehatan berpendidikan minimal D3 Keperawatan atau D3 Kebidanan yang telah mengikuti Diklat Program Imunisasi 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah petugas sebanyak 1 orang 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli Imunisasi dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  10. 10. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI CALON PENGANTIN Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas imunisasi menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket b. Petugas imunisasi memanggil pasien ke ruangan c. Petugas imunisasi memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) e. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f. Petugas Imunisasi mencuci tangan, dan memakai sarung tangan g. Petugas imunisasi memastikan vaksin dan spuit yang akan digunakan h. Petugas imunisasi menyiapkan vaksin TT i. Petugas imunisasi memastikan anak belum pernah di TT/ lihat sekar atau parutan bekas vaksin TT j. Petugas imunisasi mengambil vaksin dengan spuit 0,05ml k. Petugas imunisasi membersihkan lengan kanan dengan kapas yang alcohol l. Petugas imunisasi menyuntikan vaksin tersebut sepertiga bagian lengan kanan atas secara intra cutan (IC) m. Petugas imunisasi merapikan alat n. Petugas imunisasi mencuci tangan o. Petugas imunisasi mencatat dalam buku register p. Petugas imunisasi melakukan entry data 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit
  11. 11. 4 Biaya/tarif : - Sesuai dengan Perbup No. 1172 Tahun 2015 - Pembayaran dilakukan di ruangan kasir 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di imunisasi berupa : Pemberian Imunisasi DT untuk Calon Pengantin 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  12. 12. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Peralatan : 1) Tensimeter 2) Stetoskop 3) Jam tangan 4) Thermometer 5) Senter/penlight 6) Sarung tangan steril 7) Kapas steril 8) Vaksin DT 9) Spuit 0,05ml 10) safetybox b. Perlengkapan : 1) Bantal 2) Wastafel 3) Kasur 4) Lampu emergency 5) Lemari alat 6) Meteran tinggi badan 7) Perlak 8) Sarung bantal 9) Seprei 10) Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 11) Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 12) Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan
  13. 13. Duduk c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan 3) Formulir Informed Concent 4) Formulir rujukan 5) Kertas resep 6) Komputer set 7) Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Petugas kesehatan berpendidikan minimal D3 Keperawatan atau D3 Kebidanan yang telah mengikuti Diklat Program Imunisasi 4 Pengawasan Internal : e. Dilakukan atasan langsung f. Dilakukan oleh Manajemen Puskesmas g. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu h. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah petugas sebanyak 1 orang 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 4. Rahasia pasien terjaga 5. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 6. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli Imunisasi dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 3. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 4. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  14. 14. STANDAR PELAYANAN IMUNISASI COVID-19 Komponen Proses Penyampaian Pelayanan (Service Delivery) No Komponen Uraian 1 Persyaratan : Telah Mendaftar di Loket Pendaftaran (memenuhi standar administrasi) 2 Sistem, mekanisme dan prosedur : a. Petugas imunisasi menerima kartu status pasien dari petugas loket b. Petugas imunisasi memanggil pasien ke ruangan c. Petugas imunisasi memvalidasi identitas pasien d. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa singkat gejala penyakit dan pemeriksaan vital sign (tensi darah, timbang berat badan, tinggi badan, suhu, nadi, nafas) e. Petugas imunisasi melakukan anamnesa dan pemeriksaan fisik dengan surat pelimpahan wewenang dari dokter f. Petugas Imunisasi mencuci tangan, dan memakai sarung tangan g. Petugas imunisasi memastikan vaksin dan spuit yang akan digunakan h. Petugas imunisasi i. Petugas imunisasi memastikan anak belum pernah j. Petugas imunisasi mengambil vaksin dengan spuit 0,05ml k. Petugas imunisasi membersihkan lengan kanan dengan kapas yang alcohol l. Petugas imunisasi menyuntikan vaksin tersebut sepertiga bagian lengan kanan atas secara intra cutan (IC) m. Petugas imunisasi merapikan alat n. Petugas imunisasi mencuci tangan o. Petugas imunisasi mencatat dalam buku register p. Petugas imunisasi melakukan entry data 3 Jangka waktu pelayanan : 15 menit 4 Biaya/tarif : - Gratis
  15. 15. 5 Produk Pelayanan : Pelayanan di imunisasi berupa : Pemberian Imunisasi Covid-19 6 Penanganan Pengaduan : - Lembar kritik dan saran serta kotak saran - Email: puskesmasciteras@gmail.com - Ruangan khusus untuk pengaduan - No tlp pengaduan. 082116930418 - bit.ly/sippekapkmciteras
  16. 16. Komponen Proses Pengelolaan Internal (Manufacturing) No Komponen Uraian 1 Dasar Hukum : 1. Undang- Undang Nomor 25 Tahun 2009 tentang Pedoman Pelayanan Publik 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesehatan 3. Peraturan Kepala OMBUDSMAN Nomor. 22 Tahun 2016 tentang penilaian kepatuhan terhadap Standar Pelayanan Publik 4. Peraturan Mentri Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi nomor 17 tahun 2017 tentang pedoman pinilaian kinerja unit penyelenggaraan publik 5. Permenkes RI Nomor 43 Tahun 2019 Tentang Puskesmas 6. Peraturan Bupati Garut No 1172 Tahun 2015 tentang Tarif Pelayanan Pada Unit Pelaksana Teknis Dinas Puskesmas DTP dan Non DTP Dengan Status Pola Pengelolaan Keuangan Badan Layanan Umum Daerah Penuh 7. SK Ka UPT Puskesmas Citeras Tentang Standar Pelayanan Nomor : 153/SK/Ctrs/I/2020 2 Sarana, Prasarana dan/atau fasilitas : a. Peralatan : 1) Tensimeter 2) Stetoskop 3) Jam tangan 4) Thermometer 5) Senter/penlight 6) Sarung tangan steril 7) Kapas steril 8) Vaksin Covid-19 9) Spuit 0,05ml 10) safetybox b. Perlengkapan : 1) Bantal 2) Wastafel 3) Kasur 4) Lampu emergency 5) Lemari alat 6) Meteran tinggi badan 7) Perlak 8) Sarung bantal 9) Seprei 10) Tempat sampah tertutup yang dilengkapi dengan injakan pembuka penutup 11) Mebeuler (meja, kursi) 12) Pengukur Berat Badan/ Timbangan
  17. 17. Duduk c. Pencatatan : 1) Buku register pelayanan 2) Formulir dan surat keterangan lain sesuai kebutuhan 3) Formulir Informed Concent 4) Formulir rujukan 5) Kertas resep 6) Komputer set 7) Formulir pemeriksaan Lab. 8) Kartu Vaksinasi Covid-19 3 Kompetensi Pelaksana : Petugas kesehatan berpendidikan minimal D3 Keperawatan atau D3 Kebidanan yang telah mengikuti Diklat Program Imunisasi 4 Pengawasan Internal : a. Dilakukan atasan langsung b. Dilakukan oleh Manajemen Puskesmas c. Dilaksanakan secara kontinu d. Konsisten dalam memberikan teguran dan sanksi 5 Jumlah Pelaksana : Jumlah petugas sebanyak 1 orang 6 Jaminan Pelayanan : Diwujudkan dalam kualitas proses layanan dan produk layanan yang didukung oleh petugas yang berkompeten di bidang tugasnya, dengan perilaku Cepat, Integritas, Nyaman, Tanggungjawab dan Amanah 7 Jaminan Keamanan dan Keselamatan Pelayanan : 1. Rahasia pasien terjaga 2. Bukti pemeriksaan tercatat di Kartu rekam Medik di tanda tangani oleh pemeriksa 3. Pelayanan diberikan sesuai standar teknis Penanganan Pasien Poli Imunisasi dan dilayani oleh petugas yang memiliki kompetensi 8 Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan : 1. Evaluasi Kinerja Pelayanan dilakukan melalui penilaian Kinerja Puskesmas (PKP) sekurang-kurangnya 6 bln sekali 2. Survei Indeks Kepuasan Masyarakat (IKM) Ditetapkan di : Citeras Pada Tanggal : 02 Januari 2020 Kepala UPT Puskesmas Citeras Kecamatan Malangbong Kab. Garut H. Cece Ahmad Jalari. SKM NIP: 19630802 198803 1 005
  18. 18. ALUR IMMUNISASI LABORATORIUM POLI TB PARU POLI KIA/IMMUNISASI FARMASI POLI MTBS KASIR POLI GIGI POLI UMUM PENDAFTARAN UGD TU TINDAKAN KIA
  19. 19. LAMPIRAN 1. PERBUP NO. 1172 TAHUN 2015 2. SURAT PELIMPAHAN WEWENANG DARI DOKTER KE PERAWAT/ BIDAN

