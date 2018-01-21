MAKALAH UTS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANAJEMEN STRATEGIK DISUSUN OLEH : MONIKA 11150108 UNIVERSITAS BINA BANGSA KAMPUS JL. RAYA SERANG – JAKARTA KM. 03 NO 1B (...
i KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kami panjatkan kehadirat Allah SWT atas nikmat dan karunia- Nya. Makalah ini dapat diselesaik...
ii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ................................................................................................
1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Manajemen strategis adalah seni dan ilmu penyusunan, penerapan, dan pengevaluasian k...
2 Pertimbangan global praktis berdampak pada keputusan strategis, batas-batas negara diabaikan.Untuk mengetahui dan mengha...
3 1.4. MANFAAT Selain tujuan dari pada penulisan makalah, perlu pula diketahui bersama bahwa manfaat yang diharapkan dapat...
4 BAB II KONSEP DASAR MANAJEMEN STRATEGIK 2.1.KONSEP MANAGEMEN STRATEGIK A .Pengertian Manajemen Strategik Pencapaian tuju...
5 masa depan secara efektif dan efisien. Manajemen strategik adalah “seperangkat keputusan dan aksi manajerial yang menent...
6 (evaluating) tentang keputusan-keputusan strategis antar fungsi-fungsi yang memungkinkan sebuah organisasi mencapai tuju...
7 Salah satu diantaranya menurut Wahjudi (1996: 15) “Manajemen strategik adalah suatu seni dan ilmu dari pembuatan (formul...
8  Manajemen strategik merupakan sesuatu yang berpadu oleh manajemen operasional,  Manajemen strategik perlu dimotori ol...
9 2.2 VISI DAN MISI SERTA TUJUAN PERUSAHAAN A .Definisi Visi  suatu penyataan komperhensif tentang apa yang diinginkan ol...
10 B. Definisi Misi misi adalah pernyataan tentang apa yang harus dikerjakan oleh perusahaan dalam uasahanya, mewujudkan v...
11 Fungsi tujuan bagi Perusahaan 1. Sebagai pedoman kegiatan 2. Sebagai sumber legitimasi 3. Sebagai motivasi 4. Sebagai d...
12 2.3 MODEL DESKRIFTIF MANAJEMEN 1. STRATEGI DIVERSIFIKASI adalah strategi untuk memperluas usaha dengan cara mendirikan ...
13 b) Pengembangan produk, strategi untuk mengembangkan produk baru yang berhubungan dengan produk yang ada sekarang. Stra...
14 • Likuidasi, Strategi ini adalah strategi menjual seluruh asset perusahaan, perusahaan menjalankan strategi ini jika pe...
15 • strategi SDM FORMULASI STARTEGI DENGAN MATRIXSWOT 2.4 PENGEMBANGAN KEMAMPUAN KONSEP METODE KASUS DAN AUDIT STRATEGI A...
16 Menurut Sukrisno Agoes dan Jan Hoesada (2009:46) menyatakan bahwa management audit adalah suatu pemeriksaan terhadap ke...
17 3. Memberikan bantuan kepada manajemen Dengan jalan memberikan rekomendasi perbaikan yang diperlukan oleh perusahaan. D...
18 Audit Internal Auditor internal  Menilai keandalan laporan keuangan  Menentukan tingkat kepatuhan suatu entitas terha...
19 B. Ruang Lingkup dan Tujuan Audit Ruang lingkup audit manajemen meliputi seluruh aspek kegiatan manajemen. Ruang lingku...
20 menunjukkan bahwa program aktivitas telah terselenggara secara bak dengan tingkat pencapaian yang lebih tinggi dari kri...
21 dilakukan perusahaan untuk meminimalkan resiko bisnis yang dijalankannya dengan melakukan investasi diberbagai sektor b...
22 5. Strategi Penyesuaian Strategi penyesuaian atau adaptive strategi, dilakukan perusahaan dengan tujuan untuk memilih s...
23 Kesamaan Pasar  Kesamaan pasar terkait dengan tingkat persaingan yang sama antara kedua perusahaan dalam hala meraih p...
24 kritis mengenai lingkungan yang mempunyai pengaruh yang cukup kuat terhadap perusahaan. Lingkungan Internal, ialah ling...
25 melalui analisa kompetensi inti. Rantai nilai ini mensyaratkan bahwa untuk mencapai suatu margin, perusahaan harus didu...
26 4. Tidak ada produk pengganti  ANALISIS RANTAI NILAI Pola yang digunakan perusahaan untuk memahami posisi biayanya dan...
27  Peramalan ( Forecasting ) mengembangkan proyeksi yang mengantisipasi hasil hasil berdasarkan pengawasan terhadap peru...
28 Lingkungan sosial merupakan interaksi antar manusia . lingkungan sosial mempunyai pengaruh penting bagi jalannya suatu ...
29 Lingkungan Operasi biasanya lebih dipengaruhi oleh pengaruh atau pengendalian perusahaan dibandingkan dengan lingkungan...
30 BAB III KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN 3.1 KESIMPULAN Manajemen strategi adalah cara terbaik untuk mencapai beberapa sasaran. Unt...
31 DAFTAR PUSTAKA .  Suwandiyanto, M. 2010. Manajemen Strategi dan Kebijakan Perusahaan. Online.  Mudrajad Kuncoro, Stra...
