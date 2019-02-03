Makalah uas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAKALAH EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI DOSEN PENGAMPU (Ade Fauji, SE, MM ) OLEH: Mifathul Ulum 11150829 7C-MSDM UNIVERSIT...
i KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur alhamdulillah kami panjatkan ke hadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa, karena telah melimpahkan rahmat-...
ii KATA PENGANTAR ..................................................................................i DAFTAR ISI.............
1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1. Latar Belakang Kompensasi merupakan balas jasa yang dilakukan oleh organisasi / perusahaan kepada k...
2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Penilaian Prestasi Kerja a) Penilaian Prestasi Kerja Penilaian Prestasi Kerja (PPK) adal...
3 PPK dapat digunakan untuk berbagai tujuan. Beberapa Tujuan Umum penggunaan PPK dalan organisasi industri maupun non indu...
4  Mengembangkan komitmen organisasi melalui diskusi kesempatan karier dan perencanaan karier.  Memotivasi pekerja  Mem...
5 dari pada pertolongan perusahaan terhadap pegawai. Maka PPK akan menumbuhkan rasa “was-was” pada diri pegawai yang bersa...
6 Selain untuk mengevaluasi program manajemen SDM. PPK juga dapat digunakan untuk mengembangkan SDM organisai seperti prom...
7 Metode checklist adalah metode PPK dengan cara memberi tanda (V) pada uraian perilaku negatif atau positif pegawai/karya...
8 sisi lain karena metode ini menggunakan pertanyaan yang sangat terbuka, maka penilai akan kesulitan untuk membandingkan ...
9 Biasanya dilakukan dalam bentuk wawancara mendalam, tes psikologi, diskusi, review terhadap hasil evaluasi pekerjaan kar...
10 Berdasarkan pengertian diatas dapat disimpulkan bahwa kompensasi adalah semua bentuk imbalan jasa atau balas jasa yang ...
11 memperhatikan tingkat pendidikan, masa kerja, dan ukuran perusahaan.  Permintaan dan Persediaan Dalam menentukan kebij...
12 Komponen-komponen kompensasi menurut Simamora (2004:442) dibagi dalam bentuk : 1. Kompensasi finansial  Kompensasi fin...
13  Fasilitas Contoh-contoh fasililitas adalah fasilitas seperti mobil perusahaan, tempat parkir khusus, dan akses perusa...
14  Pedoman kerja bagi pemegang jabatan.  Dasar untuk penilaian hasil kerja karyawan. Uraian Jabatan yang baik haruslah ...
15  Penetapan jabatan-jabatan yang akan dinilai.  Penentuan faktor-faktor jabatan.  Perumusan faktor jabatan.  Penentu...
16 Penentuan Nilai Rupiah Gaji:  Setiap golongan gaji mempunyai nilai minimum dan maksimum.  Rentang minimum dan maksimu...
17 dihasilkan adalah produk unggul. Generasi kedua ini berlangsung sekitar tahun 1976-1986. 3) Process Benchmarking Konsep...
18 c) Benchmarking Fungsional Pendekatan ini dilakukan dengan mengadakan perbandingan fungsi atau proses dari perusahaan-p...
19  Kualitas dan inovasi saling tergantung secara mutual (timbal balik).  Kualitas adalah suatu etika.  Kualitas membut...
20  Mendukung pencapaian tujuan-tujuan organisasi  Sesuai dengan dan mendukung strategi dan struktur organisasi.  Menar...
21 sebagai dorongan atau motivasi pada suatu tingkat perilaku dan prestasi, dan dorongan pemilihan organisasi sebagai temp...
22 pensiun. Program pensiun menjadi hak karyawan setelah yang bersangkutan tidak lagi bekerja di perusahaan tersebut, namu...
23  Meliputi seluruh imbalan finansial yang tidak termasuk dalam kompensasi finansial langsung  Merupakan wujud tanggung...
24 BAB III PENUTUP G. KESIMPULAN Kompensasi/upah adalah sebuah imbalan balas jasa dari apa yang telah karyawan/pegawai ker...
25 DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://hasthojn.blogspot.com/2012/07/bab-6-penilaian-prestasi-kerja.html http://khoirulanis.blogspot.com...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Makalah uas

69 views

Published on

EVALUASI KERJA DAN KOMPENSASI

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Makalah uas

  1. 1. MAKALAH EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI DOSEN PENGAMPU (Ade Fauji, SE, MM ) OLEH: Mifathul Ulum 11150829 7C-MSDM UNIVERSITAS BINA BANGSA BANTEN FAKULTAS EKONOMI MANAJEMEN (SUMBER DAYA MANUSIA) 2019
  2. 2. i KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur alhamdulillah kami panjatkan ke hadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa, karena telah melimpahkan rahmat-Nya berupa kesempatan dan pengetahuan sehingga makalah ini bisa selesai pada waktunya. Kami berharap semoga makalah ini bisa menambah pengetahuan para pembaca. Namun terlepas dari itu, kami memahami bahwa makalah ini masih jauh dari kata sempurna, sehingga kami sangat mengharapkan kritik serta saran yang bersifat membangun demi terciptanya makalah selanjutnya yang lebih baik lagi. Serang, Januari 2019 Penyusun
  3. 3. ii KATA PENGANTAR ..................................................................................i DAFTAR ISI................................................................................................ii BAB I PENDAHULUAN .............................................................................1 1. Latar Belakang..................................................................................1 2. Rumusan Masalah.............................................................................1 3. Tujuan Penulisan...............................................................................1 BAB II PEMBAHASAN ..............................................................................2 4. Pengertian Penilaian Prestasi Kerja..................................................2 5. Konsep Kompensasi..........................................................................9 6. Langkah-langkah Merumuskan Kebijakan dan Membuat Sistem Kompensasi.......................................................................................13 7. Survey Benchmarking.......................................................................16 8. Kompensasi Financial Langsung.......................................................19 9. Tunjangan Non Financial..................................................................22 BAB III PENUTUP......................................................................................24 10. Kesimpulan........................................................................................24 11. Penutup..............................................................................................24 Daftar Pustaka...............................................................................................25
  4. 4. 1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1. Latar Belakang Kompensasi merupakan balas jasa yang dilakukan oleh organisasi / perusahaan kepada karyawan, yang bersifat fianansial dan non finansial, pada periode yang tetap. Kompensasi sangat berpengaruh bagi perusahaan maupun bagi karyawan perusahaan. Kompensasi /upah bermanfaat bagi perkembangan karyawan dan bagi perusahaan keuntungannya para karyawan akan bekerja lebih semangat lagi. Besarnya kompensasi yang diberikan ditentukan oleh 1. Harga / nilai pekerjaan 2. System kompensasi yang diterapkan, dan 3. Factor-faktor yang mempengaruhi kompensasi. 2. Rumusan Masalah Dalam makalah ini, akan dipaparkan tentang masalah-masalah yang timbul dalam kompensasi. Oleh karena itu, masalah pada makalah ini adalah a. Apa yang dimaksud dengan penilian prestasi kerja ? b. Apa yang dimaksud dengan konsep dasar kompensasi ? c. Bagaimana langkah-langkah merumuskan kebijkan dan membuat system mkompensasi ? d. Apa yang dimaksud dengan survey benchmarking kompensasi ? e. Apa yang dimaksud kompensasi finansial ? f. Apa yang dimaksud dengan kompensasi non finansial ? 3. Tujuan makalah a. Untuk mengidentifikasi penilaian prestasi kerja b. Untuk mengetahui langkah-langkah merumuskan kebijkan dan membuat system kompensasi. c. Untuk memahami survey benchmarking kompensasi d. Untuk mengetahui tujuan kompensasi finansial e. Untuk mengetahui tujuan kompensasi non finansial
  5. 5. 2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Penilaian Prestasi Kerja a) Penilaian Prestasi Kerja Penilaian Prestasi Kerja (PPK) adalah “suatu cara dalam melakukan evaluasi terhadap prestasi kerja para pegawai dengan serangkaian tolok ukur tertentu yang obyektif dan berkaitan langsung dengan tugas seseorang serta dilakukan secara berkala”. Sebagaimana yang dikemukakan oleh French (1986), PPK pada dasarnya merupakan kajian sistematik tentang kondisi kerja pegawai yang dilakukan secara formal. Menurut French, kajian kondisi kerja ini haruslah dikaitkan dengan standar kerja yang dibangun, baik itu standar proses kerja maupun standar hasil kerja. Tidak kalah pentingnya, organisasi harus mengkomunikasikan penilaian tersebut kepada pegawai yang bersangkutan. Dengan demikian sasaran yang menjadi obyek penilaian adalah kecapakan/kemampuan pegawai melaksanakan suatu tugas/pekerjaan yang diberikan, penampilan atau perilaku dalam melaksanakan tugas, sikap dalam menjalankan tugas, cara yang digunakan dalam melaksanakan tugas, ketegaran jasmani dan rohani di dalam menjalankan tugas, dan sebagainya. Penilaian atau investasi kerja juga sering dilakukan secara informal oleh supervisor atau atasan terhadap bawahannya. Bedanya, penilaian yang informal tersebut adalah spontanitas dari supervisor atau atasan dan tidak dirancang secara khusus sebagimana halnya PPK. Selain itu penilaian atau evaluasi kerja secara informal cenderung lebih ke arah memperbaiki pekerjaan keseharian dari pada penilaian terhadap kemampuan atau perilaku kerja pegawai. Sedangkan PPK adalah kajian kondisi pegawai dengan rancangan dan metode khusus. b) Beberapa Tujuan Penilaian Prestasi Kerja
  6. 6. 3 PPK dapat digunakan untuk berbagai tujuan. Beberapa Tujuan Umum penggunaan PPK dalan organisasi industri maupun non indutri adalah:  Peningkatan imbalan (dengan system merit).  Feed back/umpan balik bagi pegawai yang bersangkutan,  Promosi,  PHK atau pemberhentian sementara,  Melihat potensi kinerja pegawai,  Rencana suksesi,  Transfer/pemindahan pegawai  Perencanaan pengadaan tenaga kerja  Pemberian bonus  Perencanaan karier  Evaluasi dan pengembangan Diklat  Komunikasi intenal  Kriteria untuk validasi prosedur suksesi  Kontrol pengeluaran. Secara garis besar terdapat dua Tujuan Utama PPK, yaitu : Evaluasi terhadap tujuan (goal) organisasi, mencakup :  Feedback pada pekerjaan untuk mengetahui di mana posisi mereka.  Pengembangan data yang valid untuk pembayaran upah/bonus dan keputusan promosi serta menyediakan media komunikasi untuk keputusan tersebut.  Membantu manajemen membuat keputusan pemberhentian sementara atau PHK dengan memberikan “peringatan” kepada pekerja tentang kinerja kerja mereka yang tidak memuaskan. (Michael Beer dalam French, 1986). Pengembangan tujuan (goal) organisasi, mencakup :  Pelatihan dan bimbingan pekerjaan dalam rangka memperbaiki kinerja dan pengembangan potensi di masa yang akan datang.
  7. 7. 4  Mengembangkan komitmen organisasi melalui diskusi kesempatan karier dan perencanaan karier.  Memotivasi pekerja  Memperkuat hubungan atasan dengan bawahan.  Mendiagnosis problem individu dan organisasi. c) Obyek Penilaian Prestasi Kerja  Hasil kerja individu Jika mengutamakan hasil akhir, maka pihak manajemen melakukan penilaian prestasi kerja dengan obyek hasil kerja individu. Biasanya berlaku pada bagian produksi dengan indikator penilaian output yang dihasilkan, sisa dan biaya per-unit yang dikeluarkan.  Perilaku Untuk tugas yang bersifat instrinsik, misalnya sekretaris atau manajer, maka penilaian prestasi kerja ditekankan pada penilaian terhadap perilaku, seperti ketepatan waktu memberikan laporan, kesesuaian gaya kepemimpinan, efisiensi dan efektivitas pengambilan keputusan, tingkat absensi.  Sifat Merupakan obyek penilaian yang dianggap paling lemah dari kriteria penilaian prestasi kerja, karena sulit diukur atau tidak dapat dihubungkan dengan hasil tugas yang positif, seperti sikap yang baik, rasa percaya diri, dapat diandalkan, mampu bekerja sama. d) Pengaruh Penilaian Prestasi Kerja  Terhadap Individu Hasil PPK dapat berpengaruh positif maupun negatif terhadap moral kerja pekerja. Hal ini dimungkinkan mengingat peranan hasil PPK yang dapat digunakan untuk berbagai kepentingan manajemen SDM. Cara pandang pegawai terhadap PPK dan penggunaan hasil PPK menentukan positif atau negatif pengaruh PPK pada pegawai yang bersangkutan. Sebagai contoh, jika PPK lebih dipandang sebagai kritik
  8. 8. 5 dari pada pertolongan perusahaan terhadap pegawai. Maka PPK akan menumbuhkan rasa “was-was” pada diri pegawai yang bersangkutan saat dilakukan PPK atau penerapan hasil PPK. Perasaan was-was ini pada gilirannya akan menurunkan semangat kerja. Sebaliknya jika PPk lebih dipandang sebagai pertolongan atau pemberian kesempatan pengembangan diri dari pada kritik, maka PPK akan membuat pegawai yang bersangkutan bertambah giat dan selalu berupaya mengembangkan kreativitasnya di dalam melaksanakan pekerjaannya. Dengan demikian sisi pandang atau interprestasi pegawai terhadap PPK merupakan hal yang mendasari baik buruknya akibat perubahan sikap/moral pekerja setelah menerima hasil PPK. Karenanya pemilihan metode yang tepat dengan tolok ukur yang tepat serta waktu yang tepat merupakan kunci yang dapat mengeliminir kecurigaan pegawai terhadap subyektivitas penilai saat melakukan PPK.  Terhadap Organisasi PPK mempengaruhi orgnisasi, khususnya pada proses kegiatan SDM. Sebagaimana halnya dengan pengaruh PPK terhadap individu, informasi hasil penilaian merupakan umpan balik sukses tidanya fungsi personalia. Besar kecilnya pengaruh PPK pada organisasi tergantung sedikit banyaknya pada informasi yang didapat dari hasil PPK tersebut. PPK yang komprehensif dapat menghasilkan informasi yang cukup. Informasi yang bisa didapat antara lain rekrutmen, seleksi, orientasi, kebutuhan diklat dan sebagainya. Jika sejumlah besar pegawai menerima hasil PPK dengan nilai buruk, maka dapat diduga kemungkinan adanya kelalaian atau kesalahan program perencanaan SDM pada organisasi yang bersangkutan. Atau kungkin hal tersebut terjadi akibat target goal yang ditetapkan terlalu tinggi, sementara kemampuan pegawai dan/atau fasilitas yang ada pada organisasi tersebut belum memungkinkan untuk mencapai target goal terebut.
  9. 9. 6 Selain untuk mengevaluasi program manajemen SDM. PPK juga dapat digunakan untuk mengembangkan SDM organisai seperti promosi, kenaikan upah, bonus, pelatihan dan sebagainya. Dengan perkataan lain, hasil Penilaian Prestasi Kerja dapat digunakan untuk mengevaluasi dan mengembangkan SDM saat ini serta mengkaji kemampuan organisasi untuk menentukan kebutuhan SDM di masa yang akan datang e) Metode Penilaian Prestasi Kerja Pendekatan yang dilakukan dalam penilaian prestasi kerja pegawai sangat banyak. Dari sekian banyak metode yang digunakan dapat dikelonpokkan menjadi dua bagian, yaitu 1) metode yang berorientasi masa lalu, seperti : Skala Grafik dengan Rating, Metode Ceklis (Checklist), Metode Essai, Metode Pencatatan Kejadian Kritis, dan Metode Wawancara; dan 2) metode yang berorientasi masa depan, yakni penilaian diri, tes psikologi, MBO, dan pusat penilaian a. Metode Penilaian Yang Berorientasi Masa Lalu  Skala Grafik Dengan Rating Skala grafik dengan rating atau juga dikenal dengan metode rating konvensional, adalah metode yang banyak digunakan. Terdapat banyak versi tentang metode ini namun semuanya berfokus pada perilaku spesifik atau karakteristik pegawai yang berkaiatan dengan kinerja kerja. Contoh skala Rating dapat dilihat pada gambar di bawah ini. Dalam versi terbaru skala grafik dengan rating perilaku spesifik pegawai diuraikan kembali berdasarkan perbedaan tingkatan dan perbedaan departemen/bagian pekerjaan untuk masing-masing karakteristik. Kelemahan metode ini adalah perilaku yang dinilai tidak spesifik dan penilai cenderung memberikan nilai rata-rata.  Metode Checklist
  10. 10. 7 Metode checklist adalah metode PPK dengan cara memberi tanda (V) pada uraian perilaku negatif atau positif pegawai/karyawan yang namanya tertera dalam daftar. Masing-msing perilaku tersebut diberi bobot nilai. Besarnya bobot nilai tergantung dari tingkat kepentingan perilaku tersebut terhadap suksesnya suatu pekerjaan. Perhatikan contoh berikut : Keuntungan dari metode ini mudah untuk digunakan dan dapat menghindari kecenderungan pemberian nilai rata-rata atau pemberian nilai karena kemurahan hati. Namun karena keharusan adanya relevansi antara item perilaku yang terdaftar dalam penilaian prestasi dengan pekerjaan yang dilaksanakan, maka dibutuhkan keahlian khusus untuk membangun sejumlah item perilaku yang berbeda untuk jenis pekerjaan dan tingkatan yang berbeda. Oleh karena itu dibutuhkan bantuan tenaga profesional yang andal di bidang ini. Ketidakandalan dalam membuat item perilaku dan kesesuaian bobot nilai masing-masing item dapat mengakibatkan ketidaksesuaian di dalam pemberian ukuran-ukuran item. Akibatnya para supervisor kesulitan di dalam mengiterprestasikan hasilnya.  Metode Esai Pada metode ini, penilai menuliskan sejumlah pertanyaan terbuka yang terbagi dalam beberapa kategori. Beberapa kategori pertanyaan terbuka yang biasa digunakan :  Penilaian kinerja seluruh pekerjaan.  Kemungkinan pekerja dipromosikan  Kinerja kerja pegawai saat ini  Kekuatan dan kelemahan pegawai  Kebutuhan tambahan training Pendekatan ini memberikan fleksibilitas pada penilaian dengan tidak memasyarakatkan perhatian khusus pada sejumlah faktor. Di
  11. 11. 8 sisi lain karena metode ini menggunakan pertanyaan yang sangat terbuka, maka penilai akan kesulitan untuk membandingkan dan menilai jawaban-jawaban dari pertanyaan tersebut. keberhasilan metode ini juga sangat tergantung pada kemampuan dan kriativitas supervisor dalam mengajukan pertanyaan untuk mendapatkan jawaban yang benar-benar dapat mewakili kondisi pegawai yang dinilai.  Metode Pencatatan Kejadian Kritis Metode pencatatan kejadian yang kritis adalah Penilaian Prestasi Kerja yang menggunakan pendekatan dengan menggunakan catatan-catatan yang menggambarkan perilaku karyawan yang sangat baik atau yang sangat buruk. Perhatikan contoh berikut :  Metode Wawancara Selain kelima metode di atas, PPK pegawai juga dapat dilakukan dengan cara Wawancara. Maksud dari penggunaan cara wawancara ini adalah agar pegawai mengetahui posisi dan bagaimana cara kerja mereka. Selain itu wawancara juga dimaksudkan untuk :  Mendorong perilaku positif.  Menerangkan apa target/sasaran yang diharapkan dari pegawai.  Mengkomunikasikan masalah-masalah yang berkaitan dengan upah dan promosi.  Rencana memperbaiki kinerja di masa yang akan datang.  Memperbaiki hubungan antara atasan dengan bawahan. b. Metode Penilaian Yang Berorientasi Masa Depan  Penilaian Diri (self appraisal) Metode ini menekankan adanya penilaian yang dilakukan karyawan terhadap diri sendiri dengan tujuan melihat potensi yang dapat dikembangkan dari diri mereka.  Tes Psikologi
  12. 12. 9 Biasanya dilakukan dalam bentuk wawancara mendalam, tes psikologi, diskusi, review terhadap hasil evaluasi pekerjaan karyawan. Tes ini dilakukan oleh psikolog untuk mengetahui potensi karyawan yang dapat dikembangkan dimasa datang. Beberapa tes psikologi yang dapat dilakukan, seperti tes intelektual, emosi, motivasi  Management By Objectives (MBO) Management By Objectives (MBO) yang diperkenalkan oleh Peter Drucker adalah sistem yang menggambarkan kajian tentang target/sasaran yang hendak dicapai berdasarkan kesepakatan antara supervisor dan bawahannya. Kajian tentang bagaimana baiknya bawahan berprestasi selalu ditinjau ulang dan dilakukan secara periodik. Uji coba selalu dibuat untuk menuliskan target/sasaran dari segi kuantitas. Para ahli percaya bahwa target/sasaran dapat dan selayaknya ditetapkan secara kuantitatif. B. Konsep Dasar Kompensasi a) Pengertian Kompensasi Suatu perusahaan pengaturan kompensasi merupakn untuk dapat menarik, memelihara maupun mempertahankan tenaga kerja bagi kepentingan organisasinya yang bersangkutan. Suatu kompensasi dapat bersifat finansial maupun nonfinansial, walaupun pada umumnya istilah kompensasi tersebut dipakai sebagai atau dalam pengertian proses pengadministrasian gaji dan upah. Menurut Thomas H. Stone dalam buku Suswanto dan Donni Juni Priansa (2011:220) kompensasi adalah setiap bentuk pembayaran yang diberikan kepada karyawan sebagai pertukaran pekerjaan yang mereka berikan kepada majikannya. Menurut Henry Simamora (2004:506) kompensasi adalah semua bentuk kembalian financial, jasa-jasa terwujud dan tunjangan yang diperoleh karyawan sebagai bagian dari hubungan kekaryawanan.
  13. 13. 10 Berdasarkan pengertian diatas dapat disimpulkan bahwa kompensasi adalah semua bentuk imbalan jasa atau balas jasa yang diberikan perusahaan sebagai penghargaan pada karyawan yang telah memberikan tenaga dan pikiran sebagai kontribusi dalam mewujudkan tujuan perusahaan sebagai imbalan balik dari pekerjaan mereka. Menurut Anwar Mangkunegara (2011:84) ada 5 faktor yang mempengaruhi kompensasi, diantaranya adalah:  Faktor Pemerintah Peraturan pemerintah yang berhubungan dengan penentuan standar gaji minimal, pajak penghasilan, penetapan harga bahan baku, biaya transportasi, inflasi maupun devaluasi sangat mempengaruhi perusahaan dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi pegawai.  Penawaran Bersama antara Perusahaan dan Pegawai Kebijakan dalam menentukan kompensasi dapat dipengaruhi pula pada saat terjadinya tawar menawar mengenai besarnya upah yang harus diberikan oleh perusahaan kepada pegawainya.  Standar dan Biaya Hidup Pegawai Kebijakan kompensasi perlu mempertimbangkan standar dan biaya hidup minimal pegawai.Hal ini karena kebutuhan dasar pegawai harus terpenuhi. Dengan terpenuhinya kebutuhan dasar dan keluarganya, maka pegawai akan merasa aman. Terpenuhinya kebutuhan dasar dan rasa aman pegawai akan memungkinkan pegawai dapat bekerja dengan penuh motivasi untuk mencapai tujuan perusahaan. banyak peneliti menunjukan bahwa ada korelasi tingggi antara motivasi kerja pegawai dan prestasi kerjanya, ada korelasi positif antara motivasi kerja dengan tujuan pencapaian perusahaan.  Ukuran Perbandingan Upah Kebijakan dalam menentukan kompensasi dipengaruhi pula oleh ukuran besar kecilnya perusahaan, tingkat pendidikan pegawai, masa kerja pegawai.Artinya, perbandingan tingkat upah pegawai perlu
  14. 14. 11 memperhatikan tingkat pendidikan, masa kerja, dan ukuran perusahaan.  Permintaan dan Persediaan Dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi pegawai perlu mempertimbangkan tingkat persediaan dan permintaan pasar. Artinya, kondisi pasar saat itu perlu dijadikan bahan pertimbangan dalam menentukan tingkat upah pegawai. b) Tujuan Kompensasi Menurut Malayu Hasibuan (2010:121) antara lain adalah sebagai ikatan kerja sama, kepuasan kerja, pengadaan efektif, motivasi, stabilitas karyawan, disiplin, serta pengaruh serikat buruh dan pemerintah.  Ikatan kerja sama Dengan pemberian kompensasi terjalinlah ikatan kerja sama formal antara majikan dengan karyawannya. Karyawan harus mengerjakan tugas-tugasnya dengan baik, sedangkan pengusaha/majikan wajib membayar kompensasi sesuai dengan perjanjian yang disepakati.  Kepuasan kerja Dengan balas jasa, karyawan akan dapat memenuhi kebutuhan- kebutuhan fisik, sosial, dan egoistiknya sehingga memperoleh kepuasan kerja dari jabatannya.  Pengadaan efektif Jika program kompensasi ditetapkan cukup besar, pengadaan karyawan yang qualified untuk perusahaan akan lebih mudah.  Motivasi Jika balas jasa yang diberikan cukup besar, manajer akan mudah memotivasi bawahannya.  Stabilitas karyawan Dengan program kompensasi atas prinsip adil dan layak secara eksternal konsisten yang kompentatif maka stabilitas karyawan lebih terjamin karena turnover relatif stabil. c) Komponen-komponen Kompensasi
  15. 15. 12 Komponen-komponen kompensasi menurut Simamora (2004:442) dibagi dalam bentuk : 1. Kompensasi finansial  Kompensasi finansial lansung Terdiri dari bayaran (pay) yang diperoleh seorang dalam bentuk gaji bulanan, upah harian, upah lembur, upah senioritas, dan insentif seperti bonus dan komisi.  Kompensasi finansial tidak lansung Yang disebut juga dengan tunjangan meliputi : Tunjangan pengobatan, kesehatan, asuransi jiwa, pensiun, tunjangan hari raya, selain tunjangan juga ada fasilitas contohnya: kendaraan, ruang kantor, tempat parkir, dan lainnya. 2. Kompensasi non finansial Terdiri dari kepuasan yang diperoleh seseorang dari pekerjaan itu sendiri atau dari lingkungan psikologis atau fisik dimana orang tersebut bekerja. Menurut Simamora (2004),kompensasi dapat diukur dengan :  Upah dan gaji Upah biasanya berhubungan dengan tarif gaji per jam. Upah merupakan basis bayaran yang kerapkali digunakan bagi pekerja-pekerja produksi dan pemeliharaan.  Insentif Tambahan atau kompensasi di luar haji atau upah yang diberikan oleh organisasi atau dasar prestasi.  Tunjangan Contoh-contoh tunjangan adalah asuransi kesehatan dan jiwa, liburan yang ditanggung perusahaan, program pensiun, dan tunjangan lainnya yang berkaitan dengan hubungan kepegawaian.
  16. 16. 13  Fasilitas Contoh-contoh fasililitas adalah fasilitas seperti mobil perusahaan, tempat parkir khusus, dan akses perusahaan yang diperoleh perusahaan. C. Langkah-langkah Merumuskan Kebijakan Dan Membuat Sistem Kompensasi Langkah-langkah Penyusunan Sistem Penggajian a) Analisis Jabatan (JOB ANALYSIS) Adalah suatu proses yang sistematis untuk memperoleh data/informasi yang tepat mengenai hakekat dari suatu jabatan dan kondisi- kondisinya. Analisis Jabatan akan sangat berguna bagi:  Rekrutmen dan seleksi pegawai.  Pedoman pegawai.  Penilaian pelaksanaan pekerjaan.  Penentuan mutasi dan promosi pegawai.  Penyusunan program pendidikan dan pelatihan.  Penilaian jabatan dan penentuan gaji.  Konsultasi atasan terhadap bawahan.  Menghindari tumpang tindih (overlap) antar jabatan.  Memperbaiki hubungan antar pemegang jabatan. Prosedur pelaksanaan Analisis Jabatan: Identifikasi jabatan-jabatan yang akan dianalisis.  Menyusun Uraian Jabatan.  Menyusun Spesifikasi/Persyaratan Jabatan. b) Uraian Jabatan (JOB DESCRIPTION) Adalah gambaran mengenai jabatan yang memuat unsur-unsur tugas, tanggung jawab, wewenang serta hubungan antar jabatan baik horizontal maupun vertikal. Uraian Jabatan ini berguna sebagai:
  17. 17. 14  Pedoman kerja bagi pemegang jabatan.  Dasar untuk penilaian hasil kerja karyawan. Uraian Jabatan yang baik haruslah memenuhi format sbb:  Identifikasi Jabatan.  Posisi jabatan dalam Organisasi.  Fungsi Jabatan.  Tugas-tugas.  Tanggung jawab.  Hubungan antar jabatan.  Kondisi-kondisi lingkungan. Suatu uraian jabatan haruslah bersifat: menyeluruh, terbagi habis, tidak tumpang tindih (overlap) dan rinci. c) Persyaratan Jabatan (JOB SPESIFICATION)a adalah kemampuan yang dipersyaratkan kepada seseorang pegawai agar dapat melakukan tujuan-tujuan dalan jabatannya. Kegunaan dari persyaratan jabatan ini adalah:  Sebagai pedoman untuk rekrutmen dan seleksi.  Sebagai penilaian jabatan dan penentuan gaji.  Penyusunan program pelatihan. d) Evaluasi Jabatan (JOB EVALUATION) Adalah merupakan proses penentuan kepentingan/bobot relatif suatu jabatan dibanding jabatan lainnya. Variabel-variabel yang dipertimbangkan dalam Evaluasi Jabatan:  Keahlian (Skill): pendidikan,pelatihan dan pengalaman.  Usaha (Effort): usaha fisik, usaha mental, penerimaan pengarahan, inisiatif.  Tanggung Jawab (Responsibilities): administratif, keuangan, mesin/alat/bahan, kerjasama, pengawasan.  Lingkungan Pekerjaan (Working Conditions): Lingkungan kerja, kemungkinan kecelakaan. Prosedur Pelaksanaan :
  18. 18. 15  Penetapan jabatan-jabatan yang akan dinilai.  Penentuan faktor-faktor jabatan.  Perumusan faktor jabatan.  Penentuan Derajat Faktor Jabatan.  Penetapan Bobot Faktor Jabatan.  Penetapan Bobot Derajat Jabatan.  Penetapan Nilai Jabatan. Beberapa macam teknik evaluasi jabatan.  Metode ranking.  Metode Classification/rating.  Metode Point System.  Metode Factor Comparison.  Metode Profiling.  Metode Survei Pasar (Market Rate System) Sebainya dipakai 2 metode/teknik untuk saling check hasil evaluasi jabatan. Misalnya: point system dengan market rate system. Kegunaan Evaluasi Jabatan.  Untuk menentukan urutan bobot/nilai jabatan-jabatan dalam perusahaan, sehingga dapat disusun struktur penggajian yang adil (berdasarkan nilai jabatan).  Menjamin bahwa penilaian jabatan dilakukan secara obyektif.  Sebagai dasar penentuan nilai jabatan yang mudah dimengerti dan dapat diterima oleh para karyawan. e) Struktur Gaji Adalah suatu struktur yang menggambarkan golongan-golongan gaji serta rentang (range) minimum dan maksimum gaji setiap golongannya. Dalam hal golongan gaji tidak terdapat patokan tetap mengenai berapa jumlah golongan yang ideal, dan pada umumnya semakin banyak kemungkinan diperolehnya kesempatan promosi semakin banyak pula golongannya.
  19. 19. 16 Penentuan Nilai Rupiah Gaji:  Setiap golongan gaji mempunyai nilai minimum dan maksimum.  Rentang minimum dan maksimum setiap golongan gaji ditentukan berdasar titik tengah (midpoint) tiap golongan.  Karena titik tengah golongan gaji semakin besar, maka nilai rentang gaji dalam rupiah semakin besar pula.  Menyusun Struktur Penggajian. Proses menyusun struktur penggajian mencakup faktor-faktor pokok sbb:  Menentukan jumlah golongan yang sesuai,  Menentukan garis tendensi (trend linier),  Menentukan nilai rupiah dari setiap golongan; proses ini mencakup: o menentukan nilai minimum dan maksimum o menentukan tingkat overlapping antara golongan yang satu dengan golongan yang lain. D. Survey Benchmarking Kompensasi Evolusi konsep benchmarking Menurut Watson, konsep benchmarking sebenarnya telah mengalami setidaknya lima generasi, yaitu : 1) Reverse Engineering Dalam tahap ini dilakukan perbandingan karakteristik produk, fungsi produk dan kinerja terhadap produk sejenis dari pesaing. Tahap ini tidak melibatkan proses patok duga untuk bisnis, dan cenderung berorientasi teknis, dengan pendekatan rekayasa produk termasuk membedah karateristik produk 2) Competitive Benchmarking Selain melakukan benchmarking terhadap karakteristik produk, juga melakukan patok duga terhadap proses yang memungkinkan produk yang
  20. 20. 17 dihasilkan adalah produk unggul. Generasi kedua ini berlangsung sekitar tahun 1976-1986. 3) Process Benchmarking Konsep ini tidak hanya membatasi lingkupnya pada proses bisnis pesaing, tetapi memiliki cakupan yang lebih luas dengan anggapan dasar bahwa beberapa proses bisnis perusahaan terkemuka yang sukses memiliki kemiripan dengan perusahaan yang akan melakukan benchmarking. 4) Strategic Benchmarking Merupakan suatu proses yang sistematis untuk mengevaluasi alternatif, implementasi strategi bisnis dan memperbaiki kinerja dengan memahami dan mengadaptasi strategi yang telah berhasil dilakukan oleh mitra eksternal yang telah berpartisipasi dalam aliansi bisnis. Dalam konsep ini dibahas tentang hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan arah strategis jangka panjang. 5) Global Benchmarking Generasi ini mencakup semua generasi yang sebelumnya dengan tambahan bahwa cakupan geografisnya sudah mengglobal dengan membandingkan terhadap mitra global maupun pesaing global. Pengklasifikasian menjadi lima generasi tersebut menurut Tjiptono (2003: 237) tidak berarti bahwa generasi-generasi terdahulu sudah tidak berlaku lagi. Pada praktiknya, kelima konsep tersebut masih berlaku hingga saat ini. Jenis-jenis benchmarkingjenis-jenis Patok Duga yang dikenal adalah: a) Benchmarking Internal Pendekatan ini dilakukan dengan membandingkan operasi suatu bagian dengan bagian internal lainnya dalam suatu organisasi, seperti kinerja setiap departemen, divisi, dan cabang. b) Benchmarking kompetitif Patok duga kompetitif dilakukan dengan mengadakan perbandingan dengan berbagai pesaing. Faktor yang dibandigkan dapat berupa karakteristik produk, kinerja, dan fungsi dari produk yang sama yang dihasilkan pesaing dalam pasar yang sama.
  21. 21. 18 c) Benchmarking Fungsional Pendekatan ini dilakukan dengan mengadakan perbandingan fungsi atau proses dari perusahaan-perusahaan yang berada di berbagai industri. d) Benchmarking Generik Patok duga generik merupakan perbandingan pada proses bisnis fundamental yang cenderung sama di setiap industri atau perusahaan, seperti penerimaan pesanan, dan pengembangan strategi. Dalam hal-hal tersebut dapat diadakan patok duga meskipun perusahaan itu berada di bidang industry yang berbeda. Keempat jenis patok duga tersebut tidak meniadakan jenis khusus lain, seperti patok duga strategik, patok duga operasional, dan patok duga global. Proses Benchmarking Proses benchmarking di dalam bisnis harus didasarkan pada konsep 5W2H yang dikembangkan oleh Alan Robinson. Konsep ini ditujukan untuk menjawab 7 pertanyaa. Lima pertanyaan ini diawali dengan huruf w, yaitu who, what, when, where dan why) dan sisa kedua pertanyaan diawali dengan huruf h, yaitu how dan how much. Konsep 5W2H merupakan langkah awal yang baik karena memfokuskan para partisipan dalam proses benchmarking agar menjadi “mur dan baut” atau pengintegrasi utama dalam pelaksanaannya. Jika perusahaan inisiator mampu menjawab pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang ada pada 5W2H tersebut pada akhir proses benchmarking, maka informasi akan membantu perusahaan, misalnya, memperbaiki dan meningkatkan pelayanannya terhadap kepuasaan konsumen. Dr. Armand V. Feigenbaum dalam Harington dan Harington (1995) memfokuskan perhatian pada 10 benchmarks yang langsung merupakan upaya perbaikan (improvement effort). 10 benchmarks untuk keberhasilan kualitas (quality success), adalah :  Kualitas adalah suatu company-wide process.  Kualitas adalah apa yang dikatakan oleh pelanggan.  Kualitas dan biaya adalah suatu penjumlahan, bukan suatu perbedaan.  Kualitas membutuhkan antusiasme bersama individu dan tim kerja.  Kualitas adalah suatu way of management.
  22. 22. 19  Kualitas dan inovasi saling tergantung secara mutual (timbal balik).  Kualitas adalah suatu etika.  Kualitas membutuhkan perbaikan terus menerus (continous improvement).  Kualitas adalah paling efektif, least capital intencive route to produktivity.  Kualitas diimplementasikan dengan suatu sistem total yang dikaitkan dengan pelanggan (custumers) dan pemasok (suppliers). E. Kompensasi financial langsung Kompensasi finansial secara langsung berupa; bayaran pokok (gaji dan upah), bayaran prestasi, bayaran insentif (bonus, komisi, pembagian laba/keuntungan dan opsi saham) dan bayaran tertangguh (program tabungan dan anuitas pembelian saham) Tujuan Pemberian Kompensasi. Menurut Notoatmodjo, tujuan dari kebijakan pemberian kompensasi meliputi :7)  Menghargai prestasi karyawan  Menjamin keadilan gaji karyawan  Mempertahankan karyawan atau mengurangi turnover karyawan  Memperoleh karyawan yang bermutu  Pengendalian biaya  Memenuhi peraturan-peraturan. Kriteria Keberhasilan Sistim Kompensasi. Menurut Irianto, Jusuf dalam mengukur keberhasilan implementasi sistim kompensasi, terdapat satu pertanyaan esensial yang harus dijawab, yaitu :8) “Apa yang seharusnya dapat dicapai organisasi dengan menerapkan sebuah sistim kompensasi tertentu?” Pertanyaan tersebut mendasari organisasi dalam menilai keberhasilan suatu sistim dengan kreteria-kreteria sebagai berikut:
  23. 23. 20  Mendukung pencapaian tujuan-tujuan organisasi  Sesuai dengan dan mendukung strategi dan struktur organisasi.  Menarik dan dapat mempertahankan individu yang berkompeten sesuai dengan standar keahlian yang ditetapkan Menetapkan spectrum yang lebih luas atas perilaku tugas (task behavior) yang diinginkan dari seluruh anggota organisasi.  Merefleksikan ekuitas (persamaan-keadilan) bagi seluruh anggota organisasi.  Sejalan dengan hukum atau perundang-undangan yang berlaku dalam suatu wilayah yuridisdiksi tertentu dimana organisasi berada.  Dapat mencapai ke-enam kreteria tersebut dengan biaya yang proposional sesuai dengan kondisi keuangan internal. Pengaruh Kompensasi terhadap Kinerja Meskipun kompensasi bukan merupakan satu-satunya faktor yang mempengaruhi kinerja, akan tetapi diakui bahwa kompensasi merupakan salah satu faktor penentu yang dapat mendorong kinerja karyawan. Jika karyawan merasa bahwa usahanya dihargai dan organisasi menerapkan sistim kompensasi yang baik, maka umumnya karyawan akan termotivasi untuk meningkatkan kinerjanya. Kompensasi yang diberikan kepada pegawai sangat berpengaruh pada tingkat kompensasi dan motivasi kerja serta kinerja pegawai. Perusahaan yang menentukan tingkat upah dengan mempertimbangkan standar kehidupan normal, akan memungkinkan pegawai bekerja dengan penuh motivasi. Hal ini karena motivasi kerja pegawai banyak dipengaruhi oleh terpenuhi tidaknya kebutuhan minimal kehidupan pegawai dan keluarganya. Pegawai yang memiliki motivasi tinggi dalam bekerja, biasanya akan memiliki kinerja yang tinggi pula. Imbalan atau kompensasi akan memotivasi prestasi, mengurangi perputaran tenaga kerja, mengurangi kemangkiran dan menarik pencari kerja yang berkualitas ke dalam organisasi. Oleh karenanya imbalan dapat dipakai
  24. 24. 21 sebagai dorongan atau motivasi pada suatu tingkat perilaku dan prestasi, dan dorongan pemilihan organisasi sebagai tempat bekerja Kompensasi non-finansial terdiri dari tiga kategori yaitu 1. pekerjaan itu sendiri, 2. lingkungan pekerjaan, 3. fleksibilitas tempat kerja. Karakteristik atau sifat pekerjaan dapat dipandang sebagai bentuk kompensasi non-finansial. Kita akan merasa nyaman dan semangat ketika mengerjakan pekerjaan yang sesuai dengan minat, bakat, atau kemampuan dari setiap karyawan. Kebebasan dalam bekerja atau betapa pekerjaan kita sangat penting atau bermanfaat untuk orang lain menjadikan pekerjaan tersebut menjadi daya tarik atau secara psikologis memberikan manfaat, kepuasan tersendiri atau imbalan non-keuangan yang dapat dirasakan oleh karyawan. Kadang ada karyawan yang merasa nyaman dan senang melakukan pekerjaan yang menantang atau membutuhkan kreativitas atau keahlian tertentu. Bentuk kompensasi non-finansial yang kedua adalah terkait dengan lingkungan pekerjaan. Karyawan merasa tenang, senang, nyaman, atau suasana psikologis atau soisal lainnya yang bersifat positif jika bekerja pada lingkungan pekerjaan yang menerpakan kebijakan atau peraturan yang jelas, bekerja bersama teman-teman karyawan lainnya yang sangat berkompeten, lingkungan kerja yang bebas dari permusuhan, teman kerja yang kompak, atau bekerja dengan fasilitas pekerjaan (kantor, ATK, atau fasilitas perkantoran) yang nyaman dan menyenangkan. Kategori kompensasi non-finansial lainnya adalah berkaitan dengan fleksibiltas tempat kerja, misalnya jam kerja yang luwes atau tidak bersifat kaku yang untuk sebagian orang dapat menjadi faktor yang menyenangkan, hari kerja yang pendek namun padat sehingga mempunyai waktu istirahat yang longgar di akhir minggu, bisa berbagi pekerjaan atau tanggung jawab, atau bahkan kemudahan akses, moda transportasi, atau sistem komunikasi di atau ke tempat kerja yang mudah dan fleksibel. Salah satu bentuk kompensasi yang sering diperoleh karyawan adalah program
  25. 25. 22 pensiun. Program pensiun menjadi hak karyawan setelah yang bersangkutan tidak lagi bekerja di perusahaan tersebut, namun dengan persyaratan yang mungkin berbeda-beda di setiap perusahaan. Persyaratan tersebut misalnya masa kerja minimum uantuk memperoleh pensiun, usia pensiun, dan besaran atau nilai pensiunnya itu sendiri. Metode perhitungan pensiun itu sendiri bervariasi- yang intinya merupakan akumulasi nilai uang yang bersumber dari iuran yang secara rutin disimpan atau dikumpulkan selama masa kerja dari karyawan yang bersangkutan. Model ini merupakan fungsi dari besaran gaji dan masa kerja dari karyawannya. Iuran tersebut dapat persentase potongan gaji dari karyawan, atau dapat juga subsidi iuran yang diberikan oleh pihak perusahaan (model contributory dan non-contributory). Model perhitungan program pensiun biasanya dilakukan atau dilayani oleh perusahaan asuransi atau dana pensiun yang diselenggarakan oleh lembaga tersendiri di luar perusahaan tempat bekerja. Pengambilan hak pensiun tersebut bisa diambil sekaligus (lumpsum) setelah karyawan pensiun atau dikonversi menjadi ”penghasilan” bulanan yang dapat diambil oleh karyawan secara rutin. Model yang terakhir tersebut dapat berupa simpanan bank atau dikonversi menjadi produk asuransi anuitas. Selain program pensiun yang dipupuk dari sejumlah iuran masa lalu atau menerapkan time value of money dalam perhitungan nilai pensiunnya, ada perusahaan yang memberikan imbalan jasa kepada karyawan yang mengakhiri masa kerjanya disebut juga terminasi atau retirement berupa bonus atau aset fisik berupa kendaraan atau tanah. Namun bentuk imbal jasa ini relatif jarang di Indonesia karena sangat tergantung kepada kemampuan atau kondisi perusahaan. Namun program pensiun ini merupakan salah satu daya tarik karyawan untuk bekerja di sebuah perusahaan karena merupakan jaminan masa depan. F. Tunjangan non finansial a) Tunjangan (Kompensasi Finansial Tidak Langsung)
  26. 26. 23  Meliputi seluruh imbalan finansial yang tidak termasuk dalam kompensasi finansial langsung  Merupakan wujud tanggung jawab organisasi terhadap karyawannya  Bisa asuransi dan program-program lainnya untuk kesehatan, keselamatan, keamanan, dan kesejahteraan umum.  Tunjangan umumnya membebani perusahaan dengan uang, namun biasanya karyawan menerimannya secara tidak langsung  Sebagai contoh sebuah organisasi bisa membelanjakan beberapa ribu dolar setahun sebagai pendanaan untuk premi asuransi kesehatan untuk setiap karyawan b) Mengkomunikasikan informasi mengenai paket tunjangan  Tunjangan-tunjangan karyawan bisa membantu perusahaan merekrut dan mempertahankan tenaga kerja berkualitas terbaik  Untuk menjaga program tersebut tetap mutakhir, manajemen butuh masukan dari karyawan untuk menentukan perlu tidaknya perubahan tunjangan.  Selain itu karena kesadaran karyawan mengenai tunjangan seringkali terbatas informasi program harus dikomunikasikan kebawah. c) Lingkungan kerja sebagai sebagai factor kompensasi non finansial a. Menjalankan sebuah jabatan yang penuh dengan tanggung jawab dan menentang ditempat yang jelek tidak akan menyenangkan bagi sebagian besar orang b. Para karyawan bisa memperoleh kepuasan dari pekerjaan mereka melalui bebrapa factor nonfinansial berikut ini:  Kebijakan yang baik  Manajer yang mempunya kecerdasan intelektual  Karyawan yang kompeten  Rekan kerja yang bersahabat  Symbol status yang pantas  Kondisi kerja
  27. 27. 24 BAB III PENUTUP G. KESIMPULAN Kompensasi/upah adalah sebuah imbalan balas jasa dari apa yang telah karyawan/pegawai kerjakan. Fungsi dari kompensasi adalah  Penggunaan SDM secara efisien  Mendorong stabilitas ekonomi Kompensasi juga mempunyai tujuan yang sangat penting bagi perkembangan suatu perusahaan. Karena tanpa adanya kompensasi perusahaan tersebut tidak akan berkembang. Salah satu tujuan kompensasi adalah memperoleh karyawan yang memenuhi persyaratan, mempertahankan yang ada, menjamin keadlian, menghargai prilaku yang diinginkan, mengandalkan biaya-biaya dan mematuhi peraturan-peraturan legal. H. SARAN Kompensasi sangatlah penting bagi perusahaan,maka dari itu kompensasi harus sangat diperhatikan oleh perusahaan. Karena jika masalah kompensasi tidak berjalan dengan baik, perusahaan tidak akan berkembang dengan cepat karena masalah keuangan pasti keliru. Dan bagi karyawan apabila masalah kompensasi tidak benar maka akan terjadi kecemburuan socsal, jadi masalah kompensasi harus diperhatikan baik- baik.
  28. 28. 25 DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://hasthojn.blogspot.com/2012/07/bab-6-penilaian-prestasi-kerja.html http://khoirulanis.blogspot.com/2016/11/konsep-kompensasi.html https://dwiiba.wordpress.com/sistem-kompensasi/ https://ilmusdm.wordpress.com/2008/02/06/mengenal-konsep-benchmarking/

×