Neni armiti maklah uas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAKALAH Evaluasi Kinerja dan Kompensasi Dosen Pengampu : Ade Fauji,SE.MM Disusun Oleh : Nama : Neni armiti Kelas : 7 I MSD...
KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur saya panjatkan kehadiran kehadiran Tuhan Yang Maha Esa karena atas limpahan rahmat-Nya saya dap...
DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ...................................................................................................
BAB V BABXII SURVEY BENCHMARKING KOMPENSASI A. Pengertian Benchmarking (Tolok Ukur) dan Jenis-jenisnya ......................
BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1.Latar Belakang Masalah Masalah sumber daya manusia masih menjadi sorotan dan tumpuhan bagi perusahaa...
BAB II PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA H. PENGERTIAN PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA Penilaian Prestasi Kerja (PPK) adalah “suatu cara d...
 PHK atau pemberhentian sementara,  Melihat potensi kinerja pegawai,  Rencana suksesi,  Transfer/pemindahan pegawai  ...
berlaku pada bagian produksi dengan indikator penilaian output yang dihasilkan, sisa dan biaya per-unit yang dikeluarkan. ...
rtolongan atau pemberian kesempatan pengembangan diri dari pada kritik, maka PPK akan membuat pegawai yang bersangkutan be...
 Metode ChecklistMetode checklist adalah metode PPK dengan cara memberi tanda (V) pada uraian perilaku negatif atau posit...
c) Management By Objectives (MBO) Management By Objectives (MBO) yang diperkenalkan oleh Peter Drucker adalah sistem yang ...
Dengan demikian selain metode Penilaian Prestasi Kerja yang digunakan, maka untuk mengembangkan atau merancang PPK perlu d...
Menurut Thomas H. Stone dalam buku Suswanto dan Donni Juni Priansa (2011:220) kompensasi adalah setiap bentuk pembayaran y...
Dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi pegawai perlu mempertimbangkan tingkat persediaan dan permintaan pasar. Artinya, kon...
tunjangan juga ada fasilitas contohnya: kendaraan, ruang kantor, tempat parkir, dan lainnya. 2. Kompensasi non finansial T...
karyawan yang telah memberikan tenaga dan pikiran sebagai kontribusi dalam mewujudkan tujuan perusahaan sebagai imbalan ba...
dalam organisasi dibayar lebih tinggi. Sedangkan external equity (keadilan eksternal) menjamin bahwa pekerjaan mendapatkan...
 Gaji untuk jabatan yang sama di pasaran tenaga kerja berkisar sekitar Rp.10.000.000,00  Prestasinya sesuai dengan sesua...
2. URAIAN JABATAN Adalah gambaran mengenai jabatan yang memuat unsur-unsur tugas, tanggung jawab, wewenang serta hubungan ...
Variabel-variabel yang dipertimbangkan dalam Evaluasi Jabatan:  Keahlian  Usaha.  Tanggung Jawab  Lingkungan Pekerjaan...
 Setiap golongan gaji mempunyai nilai minimum dan maksimum.  Rentang minimum dan maksimum setiap golongan gaji ditentuka...
 Membandingkan proses produksi atau produk sendiri dengan proses produksi atau produk yang berkinerja baik  Menerapkan l...
2) Kompensasi Non Finansial a. Karena karir (aman pada jabatan, peluang promosi, pengakuan karya, temuan baru, prestasi is...
Meliputi kepuasan yang diterima seseorang dari pekerjaan itu sendiri atau dari lingkungan psikologis dan/atau fisik dimana...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Sitohang, Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia, Jakarta: PT Pradnya Paramita, 2007, hlm. 186. A.A. Anwar Prabu man...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Neni armiti maklah uas

19 views

Published on

EVALUSI DAN KONPENSASI KINERJA
DIAJUKAN UNTUK MEMENUHI UGAS AKHIR SEMESTER MATAKULIAH EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KONPENSASI
DOSEN PENGAMPU
ADE FAUJI,SE.MM

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Neni armiti maklah uas

  1. 1. MAKALAH Evaluasi Kinerja dan Kompensasi Dosen Pengampu : Ade Fauji,SE.MM Disusun Oleh : Nama : Neni armiti Kelas : 7 I MSDM Nim : 11150009 PROGRAM STUDI MANAJEMEN UNIVERSITAS BINA BANGSA SERANG 2019 Jl. Raya Serang Km. 03 No 1B (pakupatan) Tep. 0254-220158 Fax 0254-220157 Kota Serang - Banten
  2. 2. KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur saya panjatkan kehadiran kehadiran Tuhan Yang Maha Esa karena atas limpahan rahmat-Nya saya dapat menyelesaikan makalah ini. Shalawat dan salam semoga dilimpahkan kepada junjungan kita Nabi Muhammad S.A.W yang diutus sebagai rahmat untuk sekalian alam dan membimbing umat ke jalan yang lurus Makalah ini disusun sebagai pemenuhan tugas mata kuliah Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia. Kami menyadari tentunya makalah ini jauh dari kesempurnaan, oleh karenanya kami senantiasa mengharap adanya kritik dan saran guna perubahan yang lebih baik kedepannya. Kendati demikian, kami berharap makalah ini bermanfaat bagi para pembaca. Akhir kata, permohonan maaf kami haturkan atas segala kekurangan dalam makalah ini. Serang , 11 january 2019
  3. 3. DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ........................................................................................................ DAFTAR ISI....................................................................................................................... BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN Latar Belakan........................................................................................................ 1 Rumusan Masalah ................................................................................................ 1 BAB II PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA A. PENGERTIAN PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA ...................................... 2 B. BEBERAPA TUJUAN PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA ......................... 2 C. OBYEK PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA................................................... 3 D. PENGARUH PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA........................................... 4 E. METODE PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA................................................ 5 F. PENILAI , VALIDITAS & RELIABILITAS DALAM PPK .................. 7 G. BERBAGAI KENDALA DALAM PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA ........ 7 BAB III KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI A. Pengertian Kompensasi.................................................................................. 8 B. Tujuan Kompensasi........................................................................................ 9 C. Komponen-komponen Kompensasi............................................................. 10 BAB IV LANGKAH-LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI A. Pengertian Kompensasi................................................................................ 11 B. Tujuan Manajemen Kompensasi.................................................................. 12
  4. 4. BAB V BABXII SURVEY BENCHMARKING KOMPENSASI A. Pengertian Benchmarking (Tolok Ukur) dan Jenis-jenisnya ..................... 17 B. Tahapan proses benchmarking..................................................................... 17 C. JENIS- JENIS BENCHMARKING............................................................. 17 BAB VI KOMUNPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG A. Jenis Kompensasi ........................................................................................... 18 B. Komponen-komponen Kompensasi ............................................................... 18 BAB VII TUNJANGAN NONFINANSIAL A. Pengertian Tunjangan Tunjangan ............................................................... 19 B. Konfensasi Nonfinansial.............................................................................. 19 C. Yang memepengaruhi Kompensasi nonfinansial dalam kompensasi total.. 19
  5. 5. BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1.Latar Belakang Masalah Masalah sumber daya manusia masih menjadi sorotan dan tumpuhan bagi perusahaan untuk tetap dapat bertahan di era globalisasi. Sumber daya manusia mempunyai peran utama dalam setiap kegiatan perusahaan. Walaupun didukung dengan sarana dan prasarana serta sumber dana yang berlebihan, tetapi tanpa dukungan sumber daya manusia yang andal kegiatan perusahaan tidak akan terselesaikan dengan baik. Hal ini menunjukkan bahwa sumber daya manusia merupakan kunci pokok yang harus diperhatikan dengan segala kebutuhannya. Sebagai kunci pokok, sumber daya manusia akan menentukan keberhasilan pelaksanaan kegiatan perusahaan. 1.2.Rumusan Masalah 1. Mengetahui penilaian prestasi kerja? 2. Mengetahui konsep dasar kompensasi? 3. Mengetahui langkah-langkah merumuskan kebijakan dan membuat system kompensasi? 4. Mengetahui survey benchmarking kompensasi? 5. Mengetahui kompensasi finansial langsung? 6. Mengetahu tunjangan non finansial?
  6. 6. BAB II PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA H. PENGERTIAN PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA Penilaian Prestasi Kerja (PPK) adalah “suatu cara dalam melakukan evaluasi terhadap prestasi kerja para pegawai dengan serangkaian tolok ukur tertentu yang obyektif dan berkaitan langsung dengan tugas seseorang serta dilakukan secara berkala”. Sebagaimana yang dikemukakan oleh French (1986), PPK pada dasarnya merupaka kajian sistematik tentang kondisi kerja pegawai yang dilakukan secara formal. Menurut French, kajian kondisi kerja ini haruslah dikaitkan dengan standar kerja yang dibangun, baik itu standar proses kerja maupun standar hasil kerja. Tidak kalah pentingnya, organisasi harus mengkomunikasikan penilaian tersebut kepada pegawai yang bersangkutan. Dengan demikian sasaran yang menjadi obyek penilaian adala kecapakan/kemampuan pegawai melaksanakan suatu tugas/pekerjaan yang diberikan, penampilan atau perilaku dalam melaksanakan tugas, sikap dalam menjalankan tugas, cara yang digunakan dalam melaksanakan tugas, ketegaran jasmani dan rohani di dalam menjalankan tugas, dan sebagainya. Penilaian atau investasi kerja juga sering dilakukan secara informal oleh supervisor atau atasan terhadap bawahannya. Bedanya, penilaian yang informal tersebut adalah spontanitas dari supervisor atau atasan dan tidak dirancang secara khusus sebagimana halnya PPK. Selain itu penilaian atau evaluasi kerja secara informal cenderung lebih ke arah memperbaiki pekerjaan keseharian dari pada penilaian terhadap kemampuan atau perilaku kerja pegawai. Sedangkan PPK adalah kajian kondisi pegawai dengan rancangan dan metode khusus. I. BEBERAPA TUJUAN PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA PPK dapat digunakan untuk berbagai tujuan. Beberapa Tujuan Umum penggunaan PPK dalan organisasi industri maupun non indutri adalah :  Peningkatan imbalan (dengan system merit),  Feed back/umpan balik bagi pegawai yang bersangkutan,  Promosi,
  7. 7.  PHK atau pemberhentian sementara,  Melihat potensi kinerja pegawai,  Rencana suksesi,  Transfer/pemindahan pegawai  Perencanaan pengadaan tenaga kerja  Pemberian bonus  Perencanaan karier  Evaluasi dan pengembangan Diklat  Komunikasi intenal  Kriteria untuk validasi prosedur suksesi  Kontrol pengeluaran Secara garis besar terdapat dua Tujuan Utama PPK, yaitu : a. Evaluasi terhadap tujuan (goal) organisasi, mencakup :  Feedback pada pekerjaan untuk mengetahui di mana posisi mereka.  Pengembangan data yang valid untuk pembayaran upah/bonus dan keputusan promosi serta menyediakan media komunikasi untuk keputusan tersebut.  Membantu manajemen membuat keputusan pemberhentian sementara atau PHK dengan memberikan “peringatan” kepada pekerja tentang kinerja kerja mereka yang tidak memuaskan. (Michael Beer dalam French, 1986). b. Pengembangan tujuan (goal) organisasi, mencakup :  Pelatihan dan bimbingan pekerjaan dalam rangka memperbaiki kinerja dan pengembangan potensi di masa yang akan datang.  Mengembangkan komitmen organisasi melalui diskusi kesempatan karier dan perencanaan karier.  Memotivasi pekerja  Memperkuat hubungan atasan dengan bawahan.  Mendiagnosis problem individu dan organisasi. J. OBYEK PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA  Hasil kerja individ Jika mengutamakan hasil akhir, maka pihak manajemen melakukan penilaian prestasi kerja dengan obyek hasil kerja individu. Biasanya
  8. 8. berlaku pada bagian produksi dengan indikator penilaian output yang dihasilkan, sisa dan biaya per-unit yang dikeluarkan.  Perilaku Untuk tugas yang bersifat instrinsik, misalnya sekretaris atau manajer, maka penilaian prestasi kerja ditekankan pada penilaian terhadap perilaku, seperti ketepatan waktu memberikan laporan, kesesuaian gaya kepemimpinan, efisiensi dan efektivitas pengambilan keputusan, tingkat absensi.  Sifat Merupakan obyek penilaian yang dianggap paling lemah dari kriteria penilaian prestasi kerja, karena sulit diukur atau tidak dapat dihubungkan dengan hasil tugas yang positif, seperti sikap yang baik, rasa percaya diri, dapat diandalkan, mampu bekerja sama. K. PENGARUH PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA a. Terhadap Individu Hasil PPK dapat berpengaruh positif maupun negatif terhadap moral kerja pekerja. Hal ini dimungkinkan mengingat peranan hasil PPK yang dapat digunakan untuk berbagai kepentingan manajemen SDM. Cara pandang pegawai terhadap PPK dan penggunaan hasil PPK menentukan positif atau negatif pengaruh PPK pada pegawai yang bersangkutan. Sebagai contoh, jika PPK lebih dipandang sebagaikritik dari pada pertolongan perusahaan terhadap pegawai. Maka PPK akan menumbuhkan rasa “was-was” pada diri pegawai yang bersangkutan saat dilakukan PPK atau penerapan hasil PPK. Perasaan was-was ini pada gilirannya akan menurunkan semangat kerja. Sebaliknya jika PPk lebih dipandang sebagai pe
  9. 9. rtolongan atau pemberian kesempatan pengembangan diri dari pada kritik, maka PPK akan membuat pegawai yang bersangkutan bertambah giat dan selalu berupaya mengembangkan kreativitasnya di dalam melaksanakan pekerjaannya. b. Terhadap Organisasi PPK mempengaruhi orgnisasi, khususnya pada proses kegiatan SDM. Sebagaimana halnya dengan pengaruh PPK terhadap individu, informasi hasil penilaian merupakan umpan balik sukses tidanya fungsi personalia. Besar kecilnya pengaruh PPK pada organisasi tergantung sedikit banyaknya pada informasi yang didapat dari hasil PPK tersebut. PPK yang komprehensif dapat menghasilkan informasi yang cukup. Informasi yang bisa didapat antara lain rekrutmen, seleksi, orientasi, kebutuhan diklat dan sebagainya. L. METODE PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA Pendekatan yang dilakukan dalam penilaian prestasi kerja pegawai sangat banyak. Dari sekian banyak metode yang digunakan dapat dikelonpokkan menjadi dua bagian, yaitu 1) metode yang berorientasi masa lalu, seperti : Skala Grafik dengan Rating, Metode Ceklis (Checklist), Metode Essai, Metode Pencatatan Kejadian Kritis, dan Metode Wawancara; dan 2) metode yang berorientasi masa depan, yakni penilaian diri, tes psikologi, MBO, dan pusat penilaian. 1. Metode Penilaian Yang Berorientasi Masa Lalu  Skala Grafik Dengan Rating Skala grafik dengan rating atau juga dikenal dengan metode rating konvensional, adalah metode yang banyak digunakan. Terdapat banyak versi tentang metode ini namun semuanya berfokus pada perilaku spesifik atau karakteristik pegawai yang berkaiatan dengan kinerja kerja. Contoh skala Rating dapat dilihat pada gambar di bawah ini. Dalam versi terbaru skala grafik dengan rating perilaku spesifik pegawai diuraikan kembali berdasarkan perbedaan tingkatan dan perbedaan departemen/bagian pekerjaan untuk masing-masing karakteristik. Kelemahan metode ini adalah perilaku yang dinilai tidak spesifik dan penilai cenderung memberikan nilai rata-rata.
  10. 10.  Metode ChecklistMetode checklist adalah metode PPK dengan cara memberi tanda (V) pada uraian perilaku negatif atau positif pegawai/karyawan yang namanya tertera dalam daftar. Masing-msing perilaku tersebut diberi bobot nilai. Besarnya bobot nilai tergantung dari tingkat kepentingan perilaku tersebut terhadap suksesnya suatu pekerjaan.  Metode Esai Pada metode ini, penilai menuliskan sejumlah pertanyaan terbuka yang terbagi dalam beberapa kategori. Beberapa kategori pertanyaan terbuka yang biasa digunakan : 1) Penilaian kinerja seluruh pekerjaan. 2) Kemungkinan pekerja dipromosikan 3) Kinerja kerja pegawai saat ini 4) Kekuatan dan kelemahan pegawai 5) Kebutuhan tambahan training  Metode Pencatatan Kejadian Kritis Metode pencatatan kejadian yang kritis adalah Penilaian Prestasi Kerja yang menggunakan pendekatan dengan menggunakan catatan- catatan yang menggambarkan perilaku karyawan yang sangat baik atau yang sangat buruk.  Metode Wawancara Selain kelima metode di atas, PPK pegawai juga dapat dilakukan dengan cara Wawancara. Maksud dari penggunaan cara wawancara ini adalah agar pegawai mengetahui posisi dan bagaimana cara kerja mereka. 2. Metode Penilaian Yang Berorientasi Masa Depan a) Penilaian Diri (self appraisal) Metode ini menekankan adanya penilaian yang dilakukan karyawan terhadap diri sendiri dengan tujuan melihat potensi yang dapat dikembangkan dari diri mereka. b) Tes Psikologi Biasanya dilakukan dalam bentuk wawancara mendalam, tes psikologi, diskusi, review terhadap hasil evaluasi pekerjaan karyawan. Tes ini dilakukan oleh psikolog untuk mengetahui potensi karyawan yang dapat dikembangkan dimasa datang. Beberapa tes psikologi yang dapat dilakukan, seperti tes intelektual, emosi, motivasi.
  11. 11. c) Management By Objectives (MBO) Management By Objectives (MBO) yang diperkenalkan oleh Peter Drucker adalah sistem yang menggambarkan kajian tentang target/sasaran yang hendak dicapai berdasarkan kesepakatan antarasupervisor dan bawahannya. Kajian tentang bagaimana baiknya bawahan berprestasi selalu ditinjau ulang dan dilakukan secara periodik. Uji coba selalu dibuat untuk menuliskan target/sasaran dari segi kuantitas. Para ahli percaya bahwa target/sasaran dapat dan selayaknya ditetapkan secara kuantitatif. Persyaratan Pelaksanaan Metode MBO Untuk melaksanakan penilaian dengan metode MBO, secara umum terdapat sejumlah ketentuan yang harus dilaksanakan yaitu : a) Supervisor dan bawahan sama-sama menyetujui elemen target pekerjaan bawahan yang akan dinilai periode tertentu (6 bulan atau 1 tahun). b) Bawahan sungguh-sungguh melakukan kegiatan untuk mencapai masing-masing target. c) Selama periode tersebut bawahan secara periodik mereview perkembangan pekerjaan ke arah target yang akan dicapai. d) Pada akhir periode, supervisor dan bawahan sama-sama mengevaluasi hasil pencapaian target. M. PENILAI , VALIDITAS & RELIABILITAS DALAM PPK Sebagimana diungkapkan di atas, departemen SDM atau personalia berperan di dalam membuat rencana rancangan, memilih metode yang akan digunakan, serta memilih siapa yang akan menilai karyawan. Keputusan yang diambil oleh Departemen SDM atau personalia sangat berpengaruh pada hasil PPK. Rancangan yang salah dan/atau pemilihan metode serta penilai yang salah akan mengakibatkan kesalahan informasi yang didapat dari hasil PPK. Dengan perkataan lain, informasi hasil prestasi kerja dapat menjadi tidak absah (invalid) dan tidak dipercaya (unreliable).
  12. 12. Dengan demikian selain metode Penilaian Prestasi Kerja yang digunakan, maka untuk mengembangkan atau merancang PPK perlu diperhatikan hal-hal sebagai berikut : 1) Pemilihan Penilai, 2) Validitas (benar) dan 3) Reliabilitas (dapat dipercaya). N. BERBAGAI KENDALA DALAM PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA a) Pemilihan Metode Terbaik Hingga saat ini tidak satupun dari metode panilaian prestasi di atas dikatakan sebagai yang terbaikuntuk semua kondisi dan sitasi organisasi. Kondisi dan situasi yang berbeda menghendaki metode dan sistem yang berbeda. Menurut French (1986), metode PPK yang terbaik tergantung pada : b) Pendekatan pada metode penilaian pada pekerjaan yang akan dinilai. c) Variasi faktor organisasi yang dapat menolong mengimplementasikan program penilaian (Iklim organisasi, training prosedur penilaian, dan lain-lain). d) Kesalahan Penilaian, Penilaian yang benar dan dapat dipercaya terutama penting di dalam menggunakan kesempatan yang sama pada pekerja untuk mendapatkan petunjuk pelaksanaan (Juklak) atau guidelines kerja. Sayangnyasupervisor dapat membuat kesalahan yang mengakibatkan peniaian menjadi kurang benar dan kurang dapat dipercaya BAB III KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI A. Pengertian Kompensasi Suatu perusahaan pengaturan kompensasi merupakn untuk dapat menarik, memelihara maupun mempertahankan tenaga kerja bagi kepentingan organisasinya yang bersangkutan. Suatu kompensasi dapat bersifat finansial maupun nonfinansial, walaupun pada umumnya istilah kompensasi tersebut dipakai sebagai atau dalam pengertian proses pengadministrasian gaji dan upah.
  13. 13. Menurut Thomas H. Stone dalam buku Suswanto dan Donni Juni Priansa (2011:220) kompensasi adalah setiap bentuk pembayaran yang diberikan kepada karyawan sebagai pertukaran pekerjaan yang mereka berikan kepada majikannya. Menurut Henry Simamora (2004:506) kompensasi adalah semua bentuk kembalian financial, jasa-jasa terwujud dan tunjangan yang diperoleh karyawan sebagai bagian dari hubungan kekaryawanan. Berdasarkan pengertian diatas dapat disimpulkan bahwa kompensasi adalah semua bentuk imbalan jasa atau balas jasa yang diberikan perusahaan sebagai penghargaan pada karyawan yang telah memberikan tenaga dan pikiran sebagai kontribusi dalam mewujudkan tujuan perusahaan sebagai imbalan balik dari pekerjaan mereka. Menurut Anwar Mangkunegara (2011:84) ada 5 faktor yang mempengaruhi kompensasi, diantaranya adalah: 1) Faktor Pemerintah Peraturan pemerintah yang berhubungan dengan penentuan standar gaji minimal, pajak penghasilan, penetapan harga bahan baku, biaya transportasi, inflasi maupun devaluasi sangat mempengaruhi perusahaan dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi pegawai. 2) Penawaran Bersama antara Perusahaan dan Pegawai Kebijakan dalam menentukan kompensasi dapat dipengaruhi pula pada saat terjadinya tawar menawar mengenai besarnya upah yang harus diberikan oleh perusahaan kepada pegawainya. 3) Standar dan Biaya Hidup Pegawai Kebijakan kompensasi perlu mempertimbangkan standar dan biaya hidup minimal pegawai.Hal ini karena kebutuhan dasar pegawai harus terpenuhi. 4) Ukuran Perbandingan Upah Kebijakan dalam menentukan kompensasi dipengaruhi pula oleh ukuran besar kecilnya perusahaan, tingkat pendidikan pegawai, masa kerja pegawai.Artinya, perbandingan tingkat upah pegawai perlu memperhatikan tingkat pendidikan, masa kerja, dan ukuran perusahaan. 5) Permintaan dan Persediaan
  14. 14. Dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi pegawai perlu mempertimbangkan tingkat persediaan dan permintaan pasar. Artinya, kondisi pasar saat itu perlu dijadikan bahan pertimbangan dalam menentukan tingkat upah pegawai. B. Tujuan Kompensasi Menurut Malayu Hasibuan (2010:121) antara lain adalah sebagai ikatan kerja sama, kepuasan kerja, pengadaan efektif, motivasi, stabilitas karyawan, disiplin, serta pengaruh serikat buruh dan pemerintah. a) Ikatan kerja sama Dengan pemberian kompensasi terjalinlah ikatan kerja sama formal antara majikan dengan karyawannya. Karyawan harus mengerjakan tugas- tugasnya dengan baik, sedangkan pengusaha/majikan wajib membayar kompensasi sesuai dengan perjanjian yang disepakati. b) Kepuasan kerja Dengan balas jasa, karyawan akan dapat memenuhi kebutuhan- kebutuhan fisik, sosial, dan egoistiknya sehingga memperoleh kepuasan kerja dari jabatannya. c) Pengadaan efektif Jika program kompensasi ditetapkan cukup besar, pengadaan karyawan yang qualified untuk perusahaan akan lebih mudah. d) Motivasi Jika balas jasa yang diberikan cukup besar, manajer akan mudah memotivasi bawahannya. e) Stabilitas karyawan Dengan program kompensasi atas prinsip adil dan layak secara eksternal konsisten yang kompentatif maka stabilitas karyawan lebih terjamin karena turnover relatif stabil. C. Komponen-komponen Kompensasi Komponen-komponen kompensasi menurut Simamora (2004:442) dibagi dalam bentuk : 1. Kompensasi finansial  Kompensasi finansial lansung Terdiri dari bayaran (pay) yang diperoleh seorang dalam bentuk gaji bulanan, upah harian, upah lembur, upah senioritas, dan insentif seperti bonus dan komisi.  Kompensasi finansial tidak lansung Yang disebut juga dengan tunjangan meliputi : Tunjangan pengobatan, kesehatan, asuransi jiwa, pensiun, tunjangan hari raya, selain
  15. 15. tunjangan juga ada fasilitas contohnya: kendaraan, ruang kantor, tempat parkir, dan lainnya. 2. Kompensasi non finansial Terdiri dari kepuasan yang diperoleh seseorang dari pekerjaan itu sendiri atau dari lingkungan psikologis atau fisik dimana orang tersebut bekerja. Menurut Simamora (2004),kompensasi dapat diukur dengan :  Upah dan gaji  Insentif  Tunjangan  Fasilitas BAB IV LANGKAH-LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI A. Pengertian Kompensasi Suatu perusahaan pengaturan kompensasi merupakn untuk dapat menarik, memelihara maupun mempertahankan tenaga kerja bagi kepentingan organisasinya yang bersangkutan. Suatu kompensasi dapat bersifat finansial maupun nonfinansial, walaupun pada umumnya istilah kompensasi tersebut dipakai sebagai atau dalam pengertian proses pengadministrasian gaji dan upah. Menurut Thomas H. Stone dalam buku Suswanto dan Donni Juni Priansa (2011:220) kompensasi adalah setiap bentuk pembayaran yang diberikan kepada karyawan sebagai pertukaran pekerjaan yang mereka berikan kepada majikannya. Menurut Henry Simamora (2004:506) kompensasi adalah semua bentuk kembalian financial, jasa-jasa terwujud dan tunjangan yang diperoleh karyawan sebagai bagian dari hubungan kekaryawanan. Berdasarkan pengertian diatas dapat disimpulkan bahwa kompensasi adalah semua bentuk imbalan jasa atau balas jasa yang diberikan perusahaan sebagai penghargaan pada
  16. 16. karyawan yang telah memberikan tenaga dan pikiran sebagai kontribusi dalam mewujudkan tujuan perusahaan sebagai imbalan balik dari pekerjaan mereka. Menurut Anwar Mangkunegara (2011:84) ada 5 faktor yang mempengaruhi kompensasi, diantaranya adalah: 1) Faktor Pemerintah Peraturan pemerintah yang berhubungan dengan penentuan standar gaji minimal, pajak penghasilan, penetapan harga bahan baku, biaya transportasi, inflasi maupun devaluasi sangat mempengaruhi perusahaan dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi pegawai. 2) Penawaran Bersama antara Perusahaan dan Pegawai Kebijakan dalam menentukan kompensasi dapat dipengaruhi pula pada saat terjadinya tawar menawar mengenai besarnya upah yang harus diberikan oleh perusahaan kepada pegawainya. 3) Standar dan Biaya Hidup Pegawai Kebijakan kompensasi perlu mempertimbangkan standar dan biaya hidup minimal pegawai.Hal ini karena kebutuhan dasar pegawai harus terpenuhi. 4) Ukuran Perbandingan Upah Kebijakan dalam menentukan kompensasi dipengaruhi pula oleh ukuran besar kecilnya perusahaan, tingkat pendidikan pegawai, masa kerja pegawai.Artinya, perbandingan tingkat upah pegawai perlu memperhatikan tingkat pendidikan, masa kerja, dan ukuran perusahaan. 5) Permintaan dan Persediaan Dalam menentukan kebijakan kompensasi pegawai perlu mempertimbangkan tingkat persediaan dan permintaan pasar. Artinya, kondisi pasar saat itu perlu dijadikan bahan pertimbangan dalam menentukan tingkat upah pegawai. A. Tujuan Manajemen Kompensasi Tujuan manajemen kompensasi adalah untuk membantu organisasi mencapai keberhasilan strategis sambil memastikanidan Internal equity (keadilan internal) memastikan bahwa jabatan yang lebih menantang atau orang yang mempunyai kualifikasi lebih baik
  17. 17. dalam organisasi dibayar lebih tinggi. Sedangkan external equity (keadilan eksternal) menjamin bahwa pekerjaan mendapatkan kompensasi secara adil dalam perbandingan dengan pekerjaan yang sama di pasar tenaga kerja. Menurut Werther and Davis Wibowo (2007) menyatakan tujuan manajemen kompensasi adalah: 1. Memperoleh personil berkualitas Kompensasi perlu ditetapkan cukup tinggi untuk menarik pelamar. 2. Mempertahankan karyawan yang ada ekerja dapat keluar jika kompensasi tidak kompetitif dibanding perusahaan lain, akibatnya tingkat perputaran tenaga kerja (labour turn over) tinggi. 3. Memastikan keadilan Manajemen kompensasi berusaha keras menjaga keadilan internal dan eksternal. 4. Menghargai perilaku yang diinginkan Pembayaran harus memperkuat perilaku yang diinginkan dan bertindak sebagai insentif untuk perilaku di masa depan. 5. Mengawasi biaya Sistem kompensasi yang rasional membantu organisasi memelihara dan mempertahankan pekerja pada biaya yang wajar. 6. Mematuhi peraturan Sistem upah dan gaji yang baik mempertimbangkan perraturan pemerintah dan memastikan pemenuhan kebutuhan pekerja. 7. Memfasilitasi saling pengertian Sistem manajamen kompensasi harus mudah dipahami oleh manajer dan pekerja. 1. DASAR PENGGAJIAN Seorang manajer menerima gaji sebesar Rp.10.000.000,00. Pertanyaan yang timbul adalah: ”Mengapa dia dibayar Rp.10.000.000,00? Bermacam-macam jawaban dapat timbul dari pertanyaan tersebut:  Gajinya sesuai dengan berat tugas dan tanggung jawabnya.  Gajinya sesuai dengan tingkat pendidikannya.  Dia sudah 15 tahun berkerja di perusahaan yang sama.
  18. 18.  Gaji untuk jabatan yang sama di pasaran tenaga kerja berkisar sekitar Rp.10.000.000,00  Prestasinya sesuai dengan sesuatu yang dinilai Rp.10.000.000,00. B. Syarat Sistem Penggajian  Bersifat Menarik/ Atraktif.  Bersifat Kompetitif  Harus dirasakan Adil.  Bersifat Motivatif. D. Langkah-langkah Penyusunan Sistem Penggajian 1. ANALISIS JABATAN Adalah suatu proses yang sistematis untuk memperoleh data/informasi yang tepat mengenai hakekat dari suatu jabatan dan kondisi-kondisinya. Analisis Jabatan akan sangat berguna bagi:  Rekrutmen dan seleksi pegawai,  Pedoman pegawai.  Penilaian pelaksanaan pekerjaan.  Penentuan mutasi dan promosi pegawai.  Penyusunan program pendidikan dan pelatihan.  Penilaian jabatan dan penentuan gaji.  Konsultasi atasan terhadap bawahan.  Menghindari tumpang tindih antar jabatan.  Memperbaiki hubungan antar pemegang jabatan.
  19. 19. 2. URAIAN JABATAN Adalah gambaran mengenai jabatan yang memuat unsur-unsur tugas, tanggung jawab, wewenang serta hubungan antar jabatan baik horizontal maupun vertikal. Uraian Jabatan ini berguna sebagai:  Pedoman kerja bagi pemegang jabatan.  Dasar untuk penilaian hasil kerja karyawan. Uraian Jabatan yang baik haruslah memenuhi format sbb:  Identifikasi Jabatan.  Posisi jabatan dalam Organisasi.  Fungsi Jabatan.  Tugas-tugas.  Tanggung jawab.  Hubungan antar jabatan.  Kondisi-kondisi lingkungan. 3. PERSYARATAN JABATAN Adalah kemampuan yang dipersyaratkan kepada seseorang pegawai agar dapat melakukan tujuan-tujuan dalan jabatannya. Kegunaan dari persyaratan jabatan ini adalah:  Sebagai pedoman untuk rekrutmen dan seleksi.  Sebagai penilaian jabatan dan penentuan gaji.  Penyusunan program pelatihan. 4. EVALUASI JABATAN Adalah merupakan proses penentuan kepentingan/bobot relatif suatu jabatan dibanding jabatan lainnya.
  20. 20. Variabel-variabel yang dipertimbangkan dalam Evaluasi Jabatan:  Keahlian  Usaha.  Tanggung Jawab  Lingkungan Pekerjaan Prosedur Pelaksanaan :  Penetapan jabatan-jabatan yang akan dinilai.  Penentuan faktor-faktor jabatan.  Perumusan faktor jabatan.  Penentuan Derajat Faktor Jabatan.  Penetapan Bobot Faktor Jabatan.  Penetapan Bobot Derajat Jabatan.  Penetapan Nilai Jabatan. Beberapa macam teknik evaluasi jabatan.  Metode ranking.  Metode Classification/rating.  Metode Point System.  Metode Factor Comparison.  Metode Profiling.  Metode Survei Pasar (Market Rate System) 5. STRUKTUR GAJI Adalah suatu struktur yang menggambarkan golongan-golongan gaji serta rentang minimum dan maksimum gaji setiap golongannya. Dalam hal golongan gaji tidak terdapat patokan tetap mengenai berapa jumlah golongan yang ideal, dan pada umumnya semakin banyak kemungkinan diperolehnya kesempatan promosi semakin banyak pula golongannya. Penentuan Nilai Rupiah Gaji:
  21. 21.  Setiap golongan gaji mempunyai nilai minimum dan maksimum.  Rentang minimum dan maksimum setiap golongan gaji ditentukan berdasar titik tengah tiap golongan.  Karena titik tengah golongan gaji semakin besar, maka nilai rentang gaji dalam rupiah semakin besar pula. E. Menyusun Struktur Penggajian. Proses menyusun struktur penggajian mencakup faktor-faktor pokok sbb: 1. Menentukan jumlah golongan yang sesuai, 2. Menentukan garis tendensi (trend linier), 3. Menentukan nilai rupiah dari setiap golongan BAB V SURVEY BENCHMARKING KOMPENSASI A. Pengertian Benchmarking (Tolok Ukur) dan Jenis-jenisnya – Benchmarking adalah suatu proses mengidentifikasikan “praktek terbaik” terhadap dua produk dan proses produksinya hingga produk tersebut dikirimkan. Benchmarking memberikan wawasan yang diperlukan untuk membantu manajemen dalam memahami proses dan produknya baik dengan cara membandingkannya dengan Industri yang serupa maupun dengan Industri yang berbeda. Benchmarking dalam bahasa Indonesia sering disebut dengan Tolok Ukur atau Patokan. B. Tahapan proses benchmarking Proses yang melihat keluar ( produk lain, organisasi lain, system lain) untuk mengetahui bagaimana orang lain mencapai tingkat kinerja mereka dan memahami proses kerja yang mereka gunakan. Dengan demikian benchmarking dapat menjelaskan apa yang terjadi dibalik kinerja baik proses ataupun produk yang dibandingkan. Terdapat 4 tahapan penting dalam menerapkan benchmarking :  Memahami secara detail proses produksi atau produk asli ini  Menganalisa proses produksi lainya yang berkinerja baik
  22. 22.  Membandingkan proses produksi atau produk sendiri dengan proses produksi atau produk yang berkinerja baik  Menerapkan langkah-langkah perbaikan yang diperlukan untuk mendekati proses produksi ataupun yang berkinerja baik tesebut C. JENIS- JENIS BENCHMARKING Benchmarking dapat dilakukan secara internal yang membandingkan kinerja beberapa kelompok atau tim didalam organisas ataupun secara eksternal yang membandingkan kinerja suatu organisasi lainnya atau antar industry. Benchmarking dapat dibedakan menjadi bebrapa jenis diantaranya:  Strategi benchmarking  Process benchmarking  Fungcional benchmarking  Performance benchmarking  Product benchmarking  Financial benchmarking BAB VI KOMPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG A. Jenis Kompensasi 1) Kompensasi Finansial a. Kompensasi langsung - pembayaran pokok (gaji, upah) - pembayaran prestasi - pembayaran insentif (komisi, bonus, bagian keuntungan, opsi saham) - pembayaran tertangguh (tabungan hari tua, saham kumulatif) b. Kompensasi tidak langsung - proteksi (asuransi, pesangon, sekolah anak, pensiun) - komisi di luar jam kerja (lembur, hari besar, cuti, sakit, cuti hamil) - fasilitas (rumah, biaya pindah, kendaraan) - hari tua, saham kumulatif
  23. 23. 2) Kompensasi Non Finansial a. Karena karir (aman pada jabatan, peluang promosi, pengakuan karya, temuan baru, prestasi istimewa b. Karena lingkungan kerja (dapat pujian, bersahabat, nyaman bertugas, menyenangkan, kondusif) B. Komponen-komponen Kompensasi  Gaji Adalah balas jasa dalam bentuk uang yang diterima karyawan sebagai konsekuensi dari kedudukannya sebagai seorang karyawan yang memberikan sumbangan tenaga dan pikiran dalam mencapai tujuan organisasi/ perusahaan. Atau, dapat juga dikatakan sebagai bayaran tetap yang diterima seseorang dari keanggotaannya dalam sebuah perusahaan  Upah Merupakan imbalan finansial langsung yang dibayarkan kepada karyawan berdasarkan jam kerja, jumlah barang yang dihasilkan, atau banyaknya pelayanan yang diberikan. Jadi tidak seperti gaji yang jumlahnya relatif tetap, besarnya upah dapat berubah-ubah, bergantung pada keluaran yang dihasilkan  Insentif Merupakan imbalan langsung yang dibayarkan kepada karyawan karena kinerjanya melebihi standar yang ditentukan. Merupakan kompensasi tetap berdasarkan kinerja (pay for performance plan)  Fringe benefit Merupakan kompensasi tambahan yang diberikan berdasarkan kebijakan perusahaan terhadap semua karyawan sebagai upaya meningkatkan kesejahteraan karyawan. BAB VII TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIAL D. Pengertian Tunjangan Tunjangan (Kompensasi Finansial Tidak Langsung): Meliputi seluruh imbalan finansial yang tidak termasuk dalam kompensasi finansial langsung.Merupakan wujud tanggung jawab organisasi terhadap para karyawannyaBisa berupa asuransi dan program-program lainnya untuk kesehatan, keselamatan, keamanan, dan kesejahteraan umum.Tunjangan umumnya membebani perusahaan dengan uang, namun para karyawan biasanya menerimanya secara tidak langsung.Sebagai contoh, sebuah organisasi bisa membelanjakan beberapa ribu dolar setahun sebagai pendanaan untuk premi asuransi kesehatan untuk setiap karyawan. E. Konfensasi Nonfinansial
  24. 24. Meliputi kepuasan yang diterima seseorang dari pekerjaan itu sendiri atau dari lingkungan psikologis dan/atau fisik dimana orang tersebut bekerja. Komponen- komponen nonfinasial meliputi : jabatan itu sendiri, lingkungan kerja, kompensasi nonfinansial diupayakan untuk mewujudkan keseimbangan antara pekerjaan dan kehidupan yang menghasilkan kehidupan yang lebih menyenangkan bagi karyawan. F. Yang memepengaruhi Kompensasi nonfinansial dalam kompensasi total  Jabatan itu sendiri sebagai factor kompensasi nonfinansial  Lingkungan kerja sebagai factor kompensasi nonfinansial  Felksibilitas tempat kera ( keseimbangan kerja-kehidupan) Kesimpulan Penilaian Prestasi Kerja (PPK) adalah “suatu cara dalam melakukan evaluasi terhadap prestasi kerja para pegawai dengan serangkaian tolok ukur tertentu yang obyektif dan berkaitan langsung dengan tugas seseorang serta dilakukan secara berkala”. Suatu perusahaan pengaturan kompensasi merupakn untuk dapat menarik, memelihara maupun mempertahankan tenaga kerja bagi kepentingan organisasinya yang bersangkutan. Suatu kompensasi dapat bersifat finansial maupun nonfinansial, walaupun pada umumnya istilah kompensasi tersebut dipakai sebagai atau dalam pengertian proses pengadministrasian gaji dan upah Pengertian Benchmarking (Tolok Ukur) dan Jenis-jenisnya – Benchmarking adalah suatu proses mengidentifikasikan “praktek terbaik” terhadap dua produk dan proses produksinya hingga produk tersebut dikirimkan Pengertian Tunjangan Tunjangan (Kompensasi Finansial Tidak Langsung): Meliputi seluruh imbalan finansial yang tidak termasuk dalam kompensasi finansial langsung.Merupakan wujud tanggung jawab organisasi terhadap para karyawannyaBisa berupa asuransi dan program-program lainnya untuk kesehatan, keselamatan, keamanan, dan kesejahteraan umum
  25. 25. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Sitohang, Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia, Jakarta: PT Pradnya Paramita, 2007, hlm. 186. A.A. Anwar Prabu mangkunegoro, Evaluasi Kinerja SDM, Bandung: Refika aditama, 2007, hlm. 10. Achus, C.F., Lussier, R.N. Efective Leadership. Canada : South-Western Engage Learning, 2010. Hill. C.W.L. and Jone, Strategic Management.Boston : Houghton Mifflin Company, 1998. Thompson Jr. A.A. and Strickland III, A,J, Strategic Management : Concept and Cases, Boston : Irwin McGraw-Hill, 1998.

×