Modul Sejarah Agama Hindu Kb 2

SEJARAH AGAMA HINDU
PROSES MASUKNYA AGAMA HINDU KE NUSANTARA Proses Hinduisasi di Indonesia • Diungkapkan oleh beberapa orang sarjana dengan b...
Periplous • Periplous adalah kitab pedoman berlayar di lautan Erytharase yaitu samudra Indonesia. Kitab ini ditulis oleh s...
Geographike Hipegesis • disusun oleh seorang yunani di Iskandariah pada abad ke- 2 Masehi. • petunjuk membuat peta dan di ...
• Pada tahun 1912 seorang sarjana India bernama Mookerjee, mengajukan teorinya dengan mengatakan bahwa pengaruh Hindu pada...
• Teori Mookerjee ini besar-pengaruhnya terhadap pemikiran Berg, yang dinyatakan bahwa ada suatu inti kebenaran dalam moti...
Periodisasi Sejarah Agama Hindu di Indonesia • Periodisasi awal kedatangan Agama Hindu. • Periodisasi agama Hindu di Kutai...
Kerajaan Hindu di Indonesia • Kerajaan Kutai • Kerajaan Tarumanegara
  1. 1. SEJARAH AGAMA HINDU
  2. 2. PROSES MASUKNYA AGAMA HINDU KE NUSANTARA Proses Hinduisasi di Indonesia • Diungkapkan oleh beberapa orang sarjana dengan berbagai teori. • Masuk dan berkembangnya Agama Hindu di Indonesia berlangsung secara damai dan bertahap, melalui kontak perhubungan dan perdagangan yang dilakukan oleh pedagang India dengan Indonesia, terutama yang berdiam di pesisir pantai. • Hinduisasi di Indonesia yang berasal dari India terdapat pada sumber-sumber dari barat pada zaman dahulu kala, seperti kitab Periplous Tes Erythasthalasses.
  3. 3. Periplous • Periplous adalah kitab pedoman berlayar di lautan Erytharase yaitu samudra Indonesia. Kitab ini ditulis oleh seorang nahkoda Yunani, yang biasa melakukan pelayaran antara Asia Barat dengan India. • Disebutkan juga mengenai hubungan dagang orang-orang India dengan suatu tempat yang disebut Chryse yang berarti emas. • Nama ini mengingatkan kepada Swarna Dwipa (pulau Sumatra). Kekayaan Indonesia dijelaskan dengan sebutan “Swama Dwipa” yang di dalam kesusastraan klasik memberikan kesan, bahwa hubungan dengan erat sekali dan Indonesia mendapat kunjungan dari para pedagang. • Swama Dwipa artinya pulau emas untuk Sumatra dan Jawa Dwipa untuk Pulau Jawa.
  4. 4. Geographike Hipegesis • disusun oleh seorang yunani di Iskandariah pada abad ke- 2 Masehi. • petunjuk membuat peta dan di dalamnya disebutkan beberapa tempat seperti: Argryre Chora (negeri perak), Chryse Chora (negeri emas) dan Chryse Chersonesus (semenanjung emas). • Selain itu pura disebut nama tempat Jabadiou (pulau Jelai). Jaba adalah kata Sanskerta untuk menyebut Jelai. Diou adalah Dwipa dalam Bahasa Sansekerta berarti pulau, sehingga Jabadiou berarti pulau Jawa.
  5. 5. • Pada tahun 1912 seorang sarjana India bernama Mookerjee, mengajukan teorinya dengan mengatakan bahwa pengaruh Hindu pada permulaannya dibawa oleh petualang-petualang India yang gagah berani dengan armada- armada besar, menyebar ke luar daratan India dan setelah menyeberangi lautan India, lalu menetap di Pulau Jawa. • Di pulau itu pelaut-pelaut tadi mendirikan koloni-koloni membangun benteng-benteng dan kota-kota serta mengembangkan perniagaan dengan tanah air mereka yang subur berabad-abad lamanya, sedangkan seniman- seniman yang pandai berdatangan dari Benggala, Kalingga dan Gujarat mendirikan bangunan-bangunan yang tiada taranya di pulau Jawa. Siapakah yang membawa pengaruh Hindu itu ke Indonesia
  6. 6. • Teori Mookerjee ini besar-pengaruhnya terhadap pemikiran Berg, yang dinyatakan bahwa ada suatu inti kebenaran dalam motif yang berulangkali muncul dalam siklus panji Jawa, menceritakan tentang seorang ksatria yang datang ke pulau Jawa dari seberang lautan, untuk mendirikan suatu kerajaan atau merebut kerajaan yang sudah ada, melalui perkawinan dengan seorang putri Jawa. • F.D.K Bosch dalam tulisannya mengenai masalah penyebaran Kebudayaan Hindu ke Kepulauan Indonesia mengemukakan bahwa peranan agamawan sangat besar dalam menyebarkan Agama Hindu ke Indonesia. Siapakah yang membawa pengaruh Hindu itu ke Indonesia
  7. 7. Periodisasi Sejarah Agama Hindu di Indonesia • Periodisasi awal kedatangan Agama Hindu. • Periodisasi agama Hindu di Kutai dan di Jawa. • Periodisasi agama Hindu di Jawa Tengah.
  8. 8. Kerajaan Hindu di Indonesia • Kerajaan Kutai • Kerajaan Tarumanegara

