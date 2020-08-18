Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERKEMBANGAN AGAMA HINDU DI JAWA TENGAH DAN JAWA TIMUR
Periode Perkembangan Agama Hindu di Jawa Timur Sampai Desintegrasi Majapahit • Masa Kanyuruhan dan Dinasti Lsyana • Masa K...
Perkembangan agama hindu pada masa majapahit, yang pada kesimpulannya mengalami sinkretisme atau perpaduan/luluh antara ag...
• Raden wijaya dibantu oleh lurah Desa Kudadu untuk menyeberang ke Madura, minta bantuan dan perlindungan para Wiraraja, y...
• Jayanegara bergelar Wikramatunggadewa. Pada masa pemerintahannya, kerajaan Majapahit menjadi tidak aman, karena sering t...
• Tribhuana adalah putri raja Kertarajasa Jayawardhana dengan Gayatri yang bernama Bhre Kahuripan. Setelah naik tahta meng...
• Hayam Wuruk memerintah Majapahit bergelar Sri Rajasanegara dengan didampingi oleh patih Gajah Mada, berhasil mencapai pu...
• Hayam Wuruk memerintah Majapahit bergelar Sri Rajasanegara dengan didampingi oleh patih Gajah Mada, berhasil mencapai pu...
• Salah satu daerah yang belum tunduk pada majapahit sesuai dengan sumpah palapa gajah mada untuk mempersatukan nusantara ...
• Peristiwa ini kemudian menimbulkan pertentangan batin antara hayam wuruk dengan gajah mada, sehingga sampai merembet dan...
Terima Kasih
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sejarah Agama Hindu Kb 3

24 views

Published on

KB 3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sejarah Agama Hindu Kb 3

  1. 1. PERKEMBANGAN AGAMA HINDU DI JAWA TENGAH DAN JAWA TIMUR
  2. 2. Periode Perkembangan Agama Hindu di Jawa Timur Sampai Desintegrasi Majapahit • Masa Kanyuruhan dan Dinasti Lsyana • Masa Kediri Dan Singasari • Masa Majapahit Periode Hindu di Jawa Tengah • Masa Kalingga • Masa Sanjaya • Masa Syailendra
  3. 3. Perkembangan agama hindu pada masa majapahit, yang pada kesimpulannya mengalami sinkretisme atau perpaduan/luluh antara agama budha dan siwa mengalami puncaknya, sehingga dapat hidup rukun dan damai secara berdampingan. Hal tersebut berikut ini dapat dikaji dari pemerintahan raja-rajanya sebagai pemegang tampuk pimpinan dari masa ke masa seperti : • Kertarajasa Jayawardhana adalah nama gelar dari Raden Wijaya pada waktu menjadi raja pertama kerajaan Majapahit. Beliau juga dikenal sebagai pendiri kerajaan Majapahit. • Raden wijaya melarikan diri dari kerajaan Singasari, pada saat pembesar-pembesar kerajaannya terbunuh di istana. Masa pemerintahan Raja Kertarajasa Jayawardhana (1293-1309)
  4. 4. • Raden wijaya dibantu oleh lurah Desa Kudadu untuk menyeberang ke Madura, minta bantuan dan perlindungan para Wiraraja, yang oleh Wiraraja dinasihatkan supaya mengabdi pada kerajaan Kediri (raja Jayakatwang). • Raden Wijaya dapat diberikan kepercayaan penuh, akhirnya diberikan Tanah Tarik berupa hutan yang luas, kemudian dibangun menjadi tanah pertanian yang subur dengan bantuan rakyat Madura dan daerah itulah kemudian diberi nama Majapahit. • Sementara ini datang tentara-tentara cina di bawah pimpinan Kubilai Khan untuk menghukum Jayakatwang atas penghianatannya terdahulu, lRaden Wijaya diajak menyerang Kediri, hingga Jayakatwang serta pasukan-pasukannya dapat dihancurkan. • Raden wijaya naik tahta menjadi raja Majapahit yang pertama. • Majapahit di bawah pemerintahan Raden Wijaya menjadi aman dan kehidupan beragama tetap berjalan dengan baik, karena diperintah dengan bijaksana dan tegas.
  5. 5. • Jayanegara bergelar Wikramatunggadewa. Pada masa pemerintahannya, kerajaan Majapahit menjadi tidak aman, karena sering terjadi pemberontakan-pemberontakan dari sahabat-sahabat ayahnya yang merasa kurang puas, dan juga dari para permaisuri- permaisurinya, karena yang menggantikan menjadi raja berasal dari putra selir. • Semua pemberontakan itu dapat dipadamkan oleh Gajah Mada, namun kemudian Jayanegara sendiri akhirnya terbunuh oleh Tancha, akibat perbuatannya terhadap istrinya yang kurang senonoh. • Jenazah Jayanegara dimakamkan di Antahwulan (Trowulan sekarang), dan beliau dicandikan di Sila Petak dan Bubat, dengan arca perwujudan Wisnu dan di Sukalila dengan perwujudan sebagai Amoghasidi (Budha). Candi-candi tersebut menandakan bahwa beliau dalam pemerintahannya masih tetap melaksanakan apa yang dilakukan oleh ayahnya Kertarajasa Jayawardhana terdahulu, yaitu mengembalikan agama Hindu dalam Siwa dan Budha. Masa Pemerintahan Jayanegara (1309-1328)
  6. 6. • Tribhuana adalah putri raja Kertarajasa Jayawardhana dengan Gayatri yang bernama Bhre Kahuripan. Setelah naik tahta menggantikan Jayanegara, beliau diberi gelar Tribuana Tunggadewi Jayawisnuwardhana yang dalam pemerintahannya didampingi oleh Gajah Mada. • Setelah Gajah Mada diangkat menjadi patih Majapahit, dia bersumpah dengan sumpah palapa yang pada pokoknya tidak akan mukti (bersenang-senang) sebelum kesatuan Nusantara tercapai. Yang dimaksud Nusantara adalah Maluku, Sumatra, Jawa, Madura, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Sunda Kecil, dan Irian. Masa pemerintahan Tribhuana (1323-1350)
  7. 7. • Hayam Wuruk memerintah Majapahit bergelar Sri Rajasanegara dengan didampingi oleh patih Gajah Mada, berhasil mencapai puncak kejayaannya. • Di bidang pemerintahan diatur dengan baik, seperti dalam keagamaan untuk urusan Kepala Agama yang disebut dengan Dharmadyaksa. Untuk agama Siwa diatur oleh 5 orang dan untuk agama Budha 2 orang. Keseluruhan pengurus agama Hindu ada 7 orang, disebut Saptapapati, di antaranya Mpu Prapanca penggubah Kakawin Negarakertagama pernah menjabat sebagai Kepala urusan Agama. Untuk pedoman Badan Pengabdian Agama dipakai Kutawamanawa. • Pelaksanaan upacara Sradha dilaksanakan setiap setahun sekali untuk penghormatan terhadap arwah nenek moyangnya, yang dihadiri oleh segenap pajabat, adipati dan rakyat secara besar-besaran, dengan masing-masing membawa upeti sebagai tanda ketaatannya dan raja Hayam Wuruk sering melakukan perjalanan-perjalanan ke daerah- daerah kekuasaannya sebagai suatu kontrol pengawasan. Masa pemerintahan Hayam Wuruk (1350-1389)
  8. 8. • Hayam Wuruk memerintah Majapahit bergelar Sri Rajasanegara dengan didampingi oleh patih Gajah Mada, berhasil mencapai puncak kejayaannya. • Di bidang pemerintahan diatur dengan baik, seperti dalam keagamaan untuk urusan Kepala Agama yang disebut dengan Dharmadyaksa. Untuk agama Siwa diatur oleh 5 orang dan untuk agama Budha 2 orang. Keseluruhan pengurus agama Hindu ada 7 orang, disebut Saptapapati, di antaranya Mpu Prapanca penggubah Kakawin Negarakertagama pernah menjabat sebagai Kepala urusan Agama. Untuk pedoman Badan Pengabdian Agama dipakai Kutawamanawa. • Pelaksanaan upacara Sradha dilaksanakan setiap setahun sekali untuk penghormatan terhadap arwah nenek moyangnya, yang dihadiri oleh segenap pajabat, adipati dan rakyat secara besar- besaran, dengan masing-masing membawa upeti sebagai tanda ketaatannya dan raja Hayam Wuruk sering melakukan perjalanan-perjalanan ke daerah-daerah kekuasaannya sebagai suatu kontrol pengawasan.
  9. 9. • Salah satu daerah yang belum tunduk pada majapahit sesuai dengan sumpah palapa gajah mada untuk mempersatukan nusantara adalah pajajaran di jawa barat, yang akhirnya dapat ditundukkan pada tahun 1357 dengan jalan tipu muslihat politik perkawinan antara hayam wuruk dengan putri sri baduga maharaja pajajaran yang bernama dyah pitaloka. • Dalam pelaksanaan perkawinan ini perbedaan paham antara hayam wuruk yang menghendaki menjemput calon istrinya di lapangan bubad dengan upacara keagamaan, tetapi gajah mada menghendaki supaya diserahkan saja sebagai upeti. Akhirnya perbedaan pendapat ini menimbulkan terjadinya perang bubad melalui puputan, dengan kemenangan berada di pihak majapahit.
  10. 10. • Peristiwa ini kemudian menimbulkan pertentangan batin antara hayam wuruk dengan gajah mada, sehingga sampai merembet dan mengantarkan majapahit mengalami desintegrasi atau kemunduran, apalagi dengan meninggalnya gajah mada pada tahun 1364 dan penggantinya sangat sulit didapatkan, sehingga pemerintahan menjadi kacau yang makin lama makin parah, dan akhirnya hayam wuruk wafat pada tahun 1389, beliau mendapat julukan hyang wekas ing shuka. • Selanjutnya pemerintahan majapahit menjadi ajang perang saudara (paregreg), dari tahun l40l-1406 sehingga satu per satu daerah kekuasaannya melepaskan ikatan terhadap majapahit. • Kemunduran majapahit dapat diketahui dari sengkalan dalam ramalan jayabaya yang berbunyi sirna hilang kertaning bumi, artinya pada tahun 1400 saka (1678 masehi), dan lenyapnya sama sekali pada tahun 1528. Keratonnya sudah tidak ada dan pusaka- pusakanya dibawa ke demak. Dengan jatuhnya majapahit, maka perkembangan agama hindu juga mengalami kemunduran.
  11. 11. Terima Kasih

×