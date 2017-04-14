KARTU PLASTIK Dion Teguh Pratomo,SH.MH
Pengertian Kartu Plastik Merupakan kartu yang dikeluarkan oleh bank atau lembaga keuangan non-bank yang dapat digunakan se...
Pihak-pihak yang Terlibat 1. Bank atau perusahaan pembiayaan baik sebagai penerbit dan pembayar. 2. Pedagang (merchant), s...
Fungsi Kartu Plastik • Sumber Kredit – Kartu dapat digunakan sebagai instrumen untuk memperoleh kredit dengan mekanisme pe...
Jenis-jenis Kartu Kredit 1. Dilihat dari segi fungsi Charge card Credit card Debit card Cash card Check Guarantee Car...
Credit Card • Suatu kartu yang dapat digunakan sebagai alat pembayaran transaksi jual beli barang / jasa, dimana pelunasan...
Debit Card • Kartu ini pada prinsipnya merupakan alat untuk melakukan penarikan tunai baik melalui counter bank maupun mel...
Charge Card • Kartu yang dapat digunakan sebagai alat pembayaran transaksi jual beli barang /jasa, dimana nasbah harus mem...
Cash Card • Kartu yang hanya dapat digunakan untuk penarikan uang tunai baik di counter bank maupun pada ATM yang tersebar...
Check Guarantee Card • Kartu ini pada prinsipnya digunakan sebagai jaminan dalam penarikan cek oleh pemegang kartu • Disam...
Perbedaan Credit Card, Debit Card dan Charge Card Credit Card Debit Card Charge Card Ada limit kredit sesuai jenis kartu H...
Mekanisme transaksi Perusahaan Kartu (Issuer/Acquirer) Pemegang Kartu (Pembeli) Merchant (Penjual barang/jasa)Barang/jasa ...
Perusahaan Kartu (Issuer) Sevicing Agent (Acquirer) Pemegang Kartu (Pembeli) Merchant (Penjual barang/jasa) Transaksi kart...
Perjanjian Pemegang Kartu dengan Issuer • Perjanjian meliputi : – Pemilikan kartu – Masa berlaku kartu – Limit kredit – Pe...
Perjanjian Issuer dengan Merchant • Merchant menerima kartu tertentu dengan floor limit • Merchant harus selalu memeriksa ...
Kriteria Kartu Kredit yang Baik Persyaratan memperoleh kartu relatif ringan Proses cepat dan mudah Mempunyai jaringan y...
Keuntungan Kartu Plastik bagi Issuer • Uang pangkal • Iuran tahunan • Discount dari merchant • Pendapatan bunga • Penerima...
Keuntungan Kartu Kredit bagi Pemegang Kartu • Tidak perlu membawa banyak uang tunai dan aman • Sistem pembayaran fleksibel...
Keuntungan Kartu Kredit bagi Merchant • Aman karena tidak memegang uang tunai hasil penjualan • Pembayaran atas penjualan ...
Keuntungan bagi Acquirer • Komisi dari merchant
1. Kerugian bagi bank dan lembaga pembiayaan:  jika terjadi pembayaran yang macet sulit untuk menagih karena tidak ada ja...
Pelayanan ATM Penarikan uang tunai Dapat digunakan sebagai tempat untuk memesan buku cek dan bilyet giro. Dapat digunak...
Manfaat ATM Praktis dan efisien dalam pelayanan Pengoperasian mesin ATM relatif mudah Melayani 24 jam termasuk hari lib...
Kartu Kredit Tambahan • Kartu kredit sudah menjadi bagian dari gaya hidup masyarakat kota metropolitan. Dari tahun ke tahu...
5 hal yang perlu diperhatikan untuk kartu kredit tambahan • Biaya Tahunan; • Limit Kartu; • Suku Bunga; • Pengguna Kartu; ...
Selesai
Kartu plastik

Pengertian kartu plastik
Macam - macam kartu plastik
kelebihan dan kekurangan masing - masing kartu

  1. 1. KARTU PLASTIK Dion Teguh Pratomo,SH.MH
  2. 2. Pengertian Kartu Plastik Merupakan kartu yang dikeluarkan oleh bank atau lembaga keuangan non-bank yang dapat digunakan sebagai alat pembayaran transaksi atas barang maupun jasa, atau menjamin keabsahan cek yang dikeluarkan serta dapat pula digunakan untuk penarikan uang tunai di ATM.
  3. 3. Pihak-pihak yang Terlibat 1. Bank atau perusahaan pembiayaan baik sebagai penerbit dan pembayar. 2. Pedagang (merchant), sebagai tempat belanja. 3. Pemegang kartu (card holder), nasabah yang namanya tertera dalam kartu tersebut dan yang berhak menggunakannya untuk berbagai keperluan transaksi.
  4. 4. Fungsi Kartu Plastik • Sumber Kredit – Kartu dapat digunakan sebagai instrumen untuk memperoleh kredit dengan mekanisme pembayaran setiap transaksi atau secara bulanan • Penarikan Uang Tunai – Kartu dapat digunakan untuk penarikan uang tunai baik di counter bank atau di ATM • Penjaminan Cek – Kartu dapat digunakan untuk menjamin penarikan cek yang ditarik si pemegang kartu guna meyakinkan si penerima cek dalam bertransaksi.
  5. 5. Jenis-jenis Kartu Kredit 1. Dilihat dari segi fungsi Charge card Credit card Debit card Cash card Check Guarantee Card 2. Berdasarkan wilayah Kartu lokal Kartu internasional
  6. 6. Credit Card • Suatu kartu yang dapat digunakan sebagai alat pembayaran transaksi jual beli barang / jasa, dimana pelunasan pembayarannya dapat dilakukan sekaligus atau dengan cara mencicil sejumlah nilai minimum yang ditetapkan oleh pihak penerbit kartu (Issuer) dan terhadap saldo tersisa dikenakan bunga • Pembayaran tersebut dilakukan paling lambat pada tanggal jatuh tempo setiap bulan sesuai tanggal yang telah ditetapkan Issuer untuk setiap pemegang kartu (card holder) dan untuk setiap keterlambatan dikenakan denda (late charge) • Kartu kredit dapat pula digunakan untuk menarik uang tunai melalui Automatid Teller Machine (ATM) atau melalui Teller pada bank tersebut
  7. 7. Debit Card • Kartu ini pada prinsipnya merupakan alat untuk melakukan penarikan tunai baik melalui counter bank maupun melalui ATM • Pembayaran transaksi dengan menggunakan Debit Card sama dengan pembayaran tunai karena pada saat yang sama langsung akan mengurangi / men- debit saldo simpanan pemegang kartu yang bersangkutan dan meng-kredit rekening penjual (Merchant)
  8. 8. Charge Card • Kartu yang dapat digunakan sebagai alat pembayaran transaksi jual beli barang /jasa, dimana nasbah harus membayar kembali seluruh tagihannya secara penuh pada akhir bulan atau bulan berikutnya dengan atau tanpa biaya tambahan
  9. 9. Cash Card • Kartu yang hanya dapat digunakan untuk penarikan uang tunai baik di counter bank maupun pada ATM yang tersebar diberbagai wilayah • Tidak dapat digunakan sebagai alat pembayaran transaksi jual beli barang / jasa • Biasanya bank menentukan limit uang tunai yang dapat ditarik atau ditransfer melalui ATM (Electronic Fund Transfer)
  10. 10. Check Guarantee Card • Kartu ini pada prinsipnya digunakan sebagai jaminan dalam penarikan cek oleh pemegang kartu • Disamping itu dapat pula digunakan untuk menarik uang tunai melalui ATM • Kartu ini hanya populer di Eropa terutama di Inggris.
  11. 11. Perbedaan Credit Card, Debit Card dan Charge Card Credit Card Debit Card Charge Card Ada limit kredit sesuai jenis kartu Harus punya rekening Tidak ada ketentuan limit Ada minimum pembayaran saat jatuh tempo Saldo cukup menutupi transaksi Pembayaran lunas sebelum tagihan berikut Dikenakan bunga sesuai perjanjian Langsung men- debit pada saldo rekening Tidak dikenakan bunga Denda bagi keterlamabatan Denda bagi keterlambatan
  12. 12. Mekanisme transaksi Perusahaan Kartu (Issuer/Acquirer) Pemegang Kartu (Pembeli) Merchant (Penjual barang/jasa)Barang/jasa Transaksi kartu Pembayaran cicilan + bunga Pembayaran kurang discount (5%) Perjanjian Statement tagihan Perjanjian Tagihan 100%
  13. 13. Perusahaan Kartu (Issuer) Sevicing Agent (Acquirer) Pemegang Kartu (Pembeli) Merchant (Penjual barang/jasa) Transaksi kartu Barang/jasa Reimbursement Penagihan 100% (Interchange 2%) Statement tagihan Perjanjian Pembayaran/cicilan + bunga Pembayaran dikurangi 5% Discount (5%) Tagihan (5%) (Rp 950.000)
  14. 14. Perjanjian Pemegang Kartu dengan Issuer • Perjanjian meliputi : – Pemilikan kartu – Masa berlaku kartu – Limit kredit – Pembayaran tagihan – Bunga dan biaya – Penarikan tunai – Transaksi dalam valuta asing – Tanggung jawap pemegang kartu – Kehilangan kartu – Pengakhiran perjanjian
  15. 15. Perjanjian Issuer dengan Merchant • Merchant menerima kartu tertentu dengan floor limit • Merchant harus selalu memeriksa keabsahan kartu • Merchant hanya menggunakan slip perusahaan kartu • Merchant mengklaim pembayaran kembali dengan mengkreditkan ke rekeningnya minus discount • Merchant menjual tidak melebihi harga jual tunai • Merchant memberi hak issuer mendebit rekening ybs untuk jumlah yang harus dibayarkan (mis.: pajak) • Kontrak diakhiri setelah pemberitahun beberapa minggu sebelumnya
  16. 16. Kriteria Kartu Kredit yang Baik Persyaratan memperoleh kartu relatif ringan Proses cepat dan mudah Mempunyai jaringan yang luas Biaya penggunan relatif rendah (iuran tahunan, bunga yang dibebankan) Kartu dapat digunakan multi fungsi Memberi rasa bangga pada pemakainya
  17. 17. Keuntungan Kartu Plastik bagi Issuer • Uang pangkal • Iuran tahunan • Discount dari merchant • Pendapatan bunga • Penerimaan denda keterlambatan • Interchange fee
  18. 18. Keuntungan Kartu Kredit bagi Pemegang Kartu • Tidak perlu membawa banyak uang tunai dan aman • Sistem pembayaran fleksibel • Membeli barang dengan kredit • Purchase protection plan otomatis bagi setiap barang yang dibeli dengan card • Bantuan perjalanan luar dan dalam negeri
  19. 19. Keuntungan Kartu Kredit bagi Merchant • Aman karena tidak memegang uang tunai hasil penjualan • Pembayaran atas penjualan dijamin oleh Issuer • Meningkatkan turn over / omzet penjualan • Mengurangi beban pembukuan • Mencegah nasabah lari ke pesaing
  20. 20. Keuntungan bagi Acquirer • Komisi dari merchant
  21. 21. 1. Kerugian bagi bank dan lembaga pembiayaan:  jika terjadi pembayaran yang macet sulit untuk menagih karena tidak ada jaminan benda-benda berharga. 2. Kerugian bagi nasabah pemegang kartu: nasabah cenderung boros dalam berbelanja selain itu ada biaya tambahan setiap kali melakukan transaksi. Kerugian Kartu Kredit
  22. 22. Pelayanan ATM Penarikan uang tunai Dapat digunakan sebagai tempat untuk memesan buku cek dan bilyet giro. Dapat digunakan sebagai tempat untuk meminta rekening koran. Dapat digunakan sebagai tempat mengecek saldo rekening.
  23. 23. Manfaat ATM Praktis dan efisien dalam pelayanan Pengoperasian mesin ATM relatif mudah Melayani 24 jam termasuk hari libur Menjamin keamanan dan privacy Memungkinkan mengambil uang tunai lebih dari 1 kali sehari. Terdapat diberbagai tempat strategis.
  24. 24. Kartu Kredit Tambahan • Kartu kredit sudah menjadi bagian dari gaya hidup masyarakat kota metropolitan. Dari tahun ke tahun pertumbuhan pengguna kartu kredit terus meningkat. Per awal September 2015, jumlah kartu kredit yang beredar mencapai 2,68 juta kartu. • Angka pertumbuhan kartu kredit ini, mengalami kenaikan jika dibandingkan dengan realisasi pertumbuhan kartu kredit tahun 2014 yang hanya sebesar 4%. Fakta ini menandakan semakin bertambahnya pengguna kartu kredit dari tahun ke tahun. • Peningkatan angka tersebut disebabkan dengan pengajuan kartu kredit yang semakin mudah. Anda dapat dengan mudah menemukan marketing atau sales kartu kredit di pusat- pusat perbelanjaan hingga ke perkantoran. • Mereka menawarkan langsung pengajuan kartu kredit dengan berbagai promosi. Untuk menambah pengguna, penerbit kartu kredit dengan gencar memberikan berbagai macam penawaran yang menggiurkan. • Salah satunya adalah dengan menawarkan kartu kredit tambahan untuk para pemegang kartu kredit. Terlebih lagi jika Anda memiliki riwayat peminjaman yang baik penawaran kartu kredit tambahan dari bank yang sama ataupun berbeda akan datang, baik untuk suami, istri, atau anggota keluarga lainnya.
  25. 25. 5 hal yang perlu diperhatikan untuk kartu kredit tambahan • Biaya Tahunan; • Limit Kartu; • Suku Bunga; • Pengguna Kartu; • Manfaatkan Promosi;
  26. 26. Selesai

