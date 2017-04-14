ASURANSI (Assurance)
APAKAH ASURANSI ITU? Asuransi adalah: Suatu mekanisme pemindahan risiko dari tertanggung (nasabah) kepada penanggung (pih...
• Menurut Kamarulzman dalam Kamus Ilmiah Serapan, 2008. Asuransi adalah perjanjian antara penanggung (perusahaan asuransi)...
DEFINISI ASURANSI: dari sudut pandang badan usaha Asuransi merupakan suatu rencana yang melibatkan penggabungan sekelompok...
DEFINISI ASURANSI: dari sudut ekonomi Asuransi adalah salah satu cara yang paling ekonomis untuk mengurangi kerugian yang ...
Sejarah asuransi dari tahun ke tahun : • Tahun 215 SM Pada tahun 215 SM Pemerintah Kerajaan Romawi didesak oleh para Suppl...
• Tahun 1194-1266 Perkembangan perekonomian manusia dari tahun ke tahun berjalan terus dan periode ini dikenal suatu "Guil...
Sejarah asuransi di indonesia Perasuransian di Indonesia dapat dibagi dalam dua kurun waktu : 1. zaman penjajahan sampai t...
2. zaman sesudah Perang Dunia II atau zaman kemerdekaan. Setelah Perang Dunia usai, perusahaan-perusahaan Belanda dan Ingg...
Pada tahun 1953 berdiri pula perusahaan swasta nasional yang bergerak dalam bidang reasuransi Belanda dan Inggris di Indon...
PENGATURAN ASURANSI • KUHPerdata • KUHD (Ps. 246 s/d 308) • UU Nomor 2 tahun 1992 tentang Usaha Perasuransian • Keppres RI...
PENGERTIAN ASURANSI (Pasal 246 KUHD RI) Asuransi/penanggungan adalah:  Suatu perjanjian dimana seorang penanggung mengika...
UNSUR Pasal 246 KUHD 1. Adanya kepentingan (Psl 250 jo 268 KUHD) 2. Adanya peristiwa tak tentu 3. Adanya kerugian
Menurut UU RI no.2 tahun 1992 Asuransi adalah: Perjanjian antara dua pihak atau lebih dengan mana pihak penangggung meliba...
UNSUR DALAM ASURANSI • Pihak tertanggung (insured) –Pihak yang berjanji membayar uang kepada pihak penanggung • Pihak pena...
TERTANGGUNG (insured) Tertanggung adalah: Orang atau individu atau badan hukum yang memiliki kepentingan keuangan terhadap...
PENANGGUNG (insurer) Penanggung adalah: Perusahaan asuransi yang memberikan ganti rugi kepada tertanggung atas kerugian ya...
SYARAT SYAHNYA PERJANJIAN ASURANSI • Diatur dalam Psl 1320 KUHPdt • Ditambah ketentuan Psl 251 KUHD tentang pemberitahuan ...
TUJUAN ASURANSI • Ekonomi Mengurangi ketidakpastian dari hasil usaha yang dilakukan oleh seseorang atau perusahaan dalam ...
• Tata Niaga Membagi risiko yang dihadapi kepada semua peserta program • Kemasyarakatan Menanggung kerugian secara bersa...
MANFAAT ASURANSI • Rasa aman dan perlindungan • Pendistribusian biaya dan manfaat yang lebih adil • Polis dapat dijadikan ...
Manfaat asuransi secara umum adalah : 1. Memberikan jaminan perlindungan dari risiko-risiko kerugian yang diderita satu pi...
Fungsi Asuransi : 1. Transfer Resiko Dengan membayar premi yang relatif kecil, seseorang atau perusahaan dapat memindahkan...
5. Resiko Dinamis, adalah risiko yang timbul karena perkembangan dan kemajuan (dinamika) masyarakat di bidang ekonomi, ilm...
KEUNTUNGAN MEMBELI JASA ASURANSI • Mengurangi ketidakpastian risiko • Kepastian adanya proteksi asuransi • Mengurangi beba...
KEUNTUNGAN BAGI PERUSAHAAN ASURANSI Berasal dari: • Premi yang diterima • Penyertaan modal di perusahaan lain • Hasil bung...
ASURANSI VS TABUNGAN ASURANSI JIWA 1. Besarnya uang yang akan diterima dapat ditentukan sendiri oleh pemegang polis saat p...
ASURANSI JIWA 3. Besarnya premi yang harus dibayar sudah ditetapkan sesuai perhitungan 4. Terdapat unsur proteksi finansia...
ASURANSI JIWA 5. Saat tertanggung meninggal dunia jumlah uang yang diterima pasti, meski baru membayar premi yang kecil 6....
PERSAMAAN ASURANSI dan SPEKULASI 1. Tujuan kontrak sama-sama untuk memindahkan risiko 2. Keduanya tidak mengandung unsur p...
ASURANSI 1. Kontrak persetujuan adalah penanggungan 2. Risiko yang ditangani adalah kerugian yang mungkin timbul 3. Transa...
PERBEDAAN ASURANSI DENGAN PERJUDIAN 1. Terhadap perjudian/pertaruhan UU tidak memberikan akibat hukum. Dari perjudian yang...
PRINSIP ASURANSI • Insurable interest (kepentingan terhadap objek) – Hak subyektif yang mungkin akan lenyap atau berkurang...
INSURABLE RISK • Jiwa, harta benda, hak dan kepentingan • Sesuatu yang dapat dipertanggungkan • Memiliki hubungan hukum de...
SYARAT INSURABLE RISK • Loss and Unexpected – Kerugian harus dapat diukur/dipastikan waktu dan tempatnya serta sulit diper...
PELAKSANAAN PRINSIP INDEMNITY • Pembayaran tunai atas suatu klaim dengan penyerahan langsung kepada tertanggung atau kepad...
CONTOH PRINSIP PROXIMATE CAUSE • Badai menerpa dan menghantam tembok dinding pagar • Tembok roboh menyebabkan instalasi li...
PERIL, HAZARDS, LOSS • Peril (penyebab suatu kerugian): peristiwa yang apabila terjadi dapat menimbulkan kerugian • Hazard...
JENIS HAZARDS • Physical hazards: kondisi yang bersumber pada karakteristik fisik suatu obyek yang dapat memperbesar terja...
• Morale hazards: suatu kondisi yang bersumber pada diri orang yang bersangkutan berkaitan dengan mental atau pandangan hi...
ASURANSI SYARIAH Secara etimologi [bahasa] syariah bermakna jalan yang lurus. Sedangkan secara terminologi [definisi], sya...
Pengertian Asuransi Syariah Berdasarkan Dewan Syariah Nasional [DNS] dan Majelis Ulama Indonesia [MUI], Asuransi Syariah a...
Kontrak dalam Islam 1. Wa’ad yaitu perjanjian antara satu pihak kepada pihak lain. Pihak yang diberi janji tidak memikul k...
Perbedaan Asuransi Syariah dengan Konvensional Konsep dasar asuransi syariah adalah tolong menolong dalam kebaikan dan ket...
Beberapa perbedaan asuransi syariah dengan asuransi konvensional, di antaranya adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Akad (Perjanjia...
2. Gharar (Ketidakjelasan) Definisi gharar menurut Madzhab Syafii adalah apa-apa yang akibatnya tersembunyi dalam pandanga...
3. Tabard dan Tabungan Tabarru berasal dari kata tabarraa-yatabarra-tabarrawan, yang artinya sumbangan atau derma. Orang y...
4. Maisir (Judi) Prof. Mustafa Ahmad Zarqa berkata bahwa dalam asuransi konvensional terdapat unsur gharar yang pada gilir...
5. Riba Dalam hal riba, semua asuransi konvensional menginvestasikan dananya dengan bunga, yang berarti selalu melibatkan ...
6. Dana Hangus Ketidakadilan yang terjadi pada asuransi konvensional ketika seorang peserta karena suatu sebab tertentu te...
7. Dewan Pengawas Syariah Pada asuransi syariah seluruh aktivitas kegiatannya diawasi oleh Dewan Pengawas Syariah (DPS) ya...
Kondisi Asuransi Syariah di Indonesia Data Departemen Keuangan menunjukkan market share asuransi syariah pada tahun 2001 b...
terimakasih
×