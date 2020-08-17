Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Guru Pengampu : Septi Fauziah, S. Pd.
3. 5 Mengidentifikasi informasi (pendapat, alternatif solusi dan simpulan terhadap suatu isu) dalam teks editorial 4. 5 Me...
Suatu artikel dalam surat kabar yang berupa pendapat atau suatu pandangan redaksi terhadap sebuah peristiwa yang aktual at...
• Teks editorial mempunyai tujuan untuk mengajak pembaca agar dapat ikut berpikir tentang sebuah isu aktual yang sedang ha...
• Memberikan informasi kepada yang membaca • Dapat merangsang pemikiran pembaca • Teks editorial bisa membantu menggerakka...
• Fungsi tajuk rencana secara umumnya dapat menjelaskan suatu berita dan akibatnya kepada masyarakat. • Memberi latar bela...
• Topik tulisan teks editorial harus selalu yang sedang banyak di perbincangkan oleh kalangan masyarakat, bersifat aktual ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kelas xii pertemuan 5

36 views

Published on

Teks editorial pertemuan ke 5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kelas xii pertemuan 5

  1. 1. Guru Pengampu : Septi Fauziah, S. Pd.
  2. 2. 3. 5 Mengidentifikasi informasi (pendapat, alternatif solusi dan simpulan terhadap suatu isu) dalam teks editorial 4. 5 Menyeleksi ragam informasi sebagai bahan teks editorial baik secara lisan maupun tulis
  3. 3. Suatu artikel dalam surat kabar yang berupa pendapat atau suatu pandangan redaksi terhadap sebuah peristiwa yang aktual atau sedang hangat diperbincangan pada saat surat kabar itu diterbitkan. Isu atau masalah aktual tersebut bisa berupa masalah politik, sosial, ataupun masalah ekonomi yang masih ada kaitannya dengan politik. Contoh isu yang diangkat misalkan mengetani kenaikan bbm, reshuffle kabinet, kebijakan impor dll. Teks editorial biasanya akan terbit secara rutin di koran ataupun majalah.
  4. 4. • Teks editorial mempunyai tujuan untuk mengajak pembaca agar dapat ikut berpikir tentang sebuah isu aktual yang sedang hangat diperbincangkan atau sedang terjadi di kehidupan sekitar. • Teks editorial mempunyai tujuan untuk memberikan sebuah opini atau suatu pandangan redaksi kepada pembaca terhadap isu-isu yang sedang berkembang.
  5. 5. • Memberikan informasi kepada yang membaca • Dapat merangsang pemikiran pembaca • Teks editorial bisa membantu menggerakkan pembaca untuk melakukan suatu tindak.
  6. 6. • Fungsi tajuk rencana secara umumnya dapat menjelaskan suatu berita dan akibatnya kepada masyarakat. • Memberi latar belakang dari kaitan berita tersebut dengan kenyataan sosial dan faktor yang mempengaruhi dengan lebih menyeluruh. • Terkadang ada analisis kondisi yang fungsinya untuk mempersiapkan masyarakat akan kemungkinan yang bisa terjadi. • Meneruskan penilaian moral mengenai berita tersebut.
  7. 7. • Topik tulisan teks editorial harus selalu yang sedang banyak di perbincangkan oleh kalangan masyarakat, bersifat aktual dan faktual. • Teks editorial harus bersifat sistematis dan logis. • Teks editorial merupakan sebuah opini atau suatu pendapat yang bersifat argumentative. • Teks editorial sangat menarik untuk dibaca, hal ini dikarena ditulis dengan menggunakan kalimat yang singkat, padat dan jelas.

×