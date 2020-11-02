Kelas x pertemuan 16

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guru Pengampu: Septi Fauziah, S. Pd.
3.8. Membandingkan nilai-nilai dan kebahasaan cerita rakyat dan cerpen 4.8. Mengembangkan cerita rakyat (hikayat) ke dalam...
 Legenda adalah cerita rakyat yang mengisahkan asal usul terjadinya tempat. Contoh Asal Usul Tangkuban Perahu, Asal Usul ...
 Dongeng adalah cerita rakyat yang dianggap nyata. Contoh Klenting Kuning, Bawang Merah Bawang Putih  Hikayat adalah sal...
Hatta maka berapa lamanya Masyuhudulhakk pun besarlah. Kalakian maka bertambah-tambah cerdiknya dan akalnya itu. Maka pada...
Maka Bedawi itu pun turunlah ia ke dalam sungai itu merendahkan dirinya, hingga lehernya juga ia berjalan menuju orang tua...
Maka kata perempuan itu kepadanya,”Baiklah, hamba turutlah kata tuan hamba itu.” Maka apabila sampailah ia ke seberang sun...
Syahdan maka gemparlah. Maka orang pun berhimpun, datang melihat hal mereka itu ketiga. Maka bertanyalah Masyhudulhakk kep...
Maka disuruh oleh Masyhudulhakk jauhkan laki-laki Bedawi itu. Setelah itu maka dipanggilnya pula orang tua itu. Maka kata ...
Analisis Strukturnya : 1) Abstraksi  merupakan ringkasan ataupun inti dari cerita yang akan dikembangkan menjadi rangkaia...
 2) Orientasi  adalah yang berkaitan dengan waktu, suasana, maupun tempat yang berkaitan dengan cerpen tersebut.  Kutip...
 3) Komplikasi  berisi urutan kejadian-kejadian yang dihubungkan secara sebab dan akibat, pada struktur ini kamu bisa me...
 4) Evaluasi  struktur konflik yang terjadi yang mengarah pada klimaks mulai mendapatkan penyelesainya dari konflik ters...
  5) Resolusi  Resolusi – Pada struktur bagian ini si pengarang mengungkapkan solusi yang dialami tokoh atau pelaku.  ...
 6) koda Koda – Ini merupakan nilai ataupun pelajaran yang dapat diambil dari suatu teks cerita oleh pembacanya.  Kutipa...
