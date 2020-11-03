Kelas xi pertemuan 15

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Guru Pengampu : Septi Fauziah, S. Pd.
  2. 2.  3.8. Mengidentifikasi nilai-nilai kehidupan yang terkandung dalam kumpulan cerita pendek yang dibaca  4.8. Mendemonstrasikan salah satu nilai kehidupan yang dipelajari dalam cerita pendek
  3. 3.  Tema merupakan inti pokok yang ingin di ceritakan pada sebuah cerita  Setting, maksudnya bagian penjelasan mengenai waktu, tempat dan juga suasana yang terjadi  Amanat, amanat adalah pesan yang ingin disampaikan pengarang  Alur yang jelas, alur atau plot ini adalah jalan dari sebuah cerita. Alur memiliki beberapa jenis, yakni alur maju, alur mundur dan alur campuran  Tokoh, tokoh adalah sosok yang diceritakan dalam sebuah karangan. Tokoh memiliki beberapa jenis, berdasarkan wataknya terbagi menjadi 3, yaitu tokoh baik(Protagonis), tokoh jahat (antagonis) dan tokoh netral(tritagonis). Berdasarkan kepentingannya yaitu tokoh utama(yang menjadi pusat cerita), tokoh pembantu (tokoh lain yang membantu jalannya cerita)
  4. 4.  Sudut pandang, merupakan suatu bentuk cara pandang si pembuat cerita pendek No. Jenis Tunggal Jamak 1 Orang pertama Saya,aku Kami, Kita 2 Orang kedua Kamu Kalian 3 Orang ketiga Dia, ia, beliau, nama orang mereka
  5. 5.  Adanya latar belakang dari pengarang. Biasanya pengarang akan membawakan cerita berdasarkan pengalaman pribadinya.  Adanya latar belakang dari masyarakat. Kondisi latar belakang masyarakat ini akan mempengaruhi isi dan jalannya cerita.  Adanya biografi, memaparkan biodata secara menyeluruh dan lengkap.  Terdapat aliran sastra, aliran sastra akan mempengaruhi gaya bahasa yang dituangkan dalam cerita tersebut  Adanya kondisi psikologis, biasanya senang, suka, duka, dan sedih dalam sebuah cerita dipengaruhi oleh mood dari penulis.

