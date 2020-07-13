Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oleh : SUHARTONO,S.Pd.,M.Pd. (SMP Negeri 2 Malangbong) TEKS PUISI
3.7 Mengidentifikasi unsur-unsur pembangun teks puisi yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca. 3.8 Menelaah unsur-unsur pembangun ...
Siswa Mampu : 1.Mengetahui Pengertian Teks Puisi 2.Menjelaskan Unsur-unsur Teks Puisi (perjuangan, lingkungan hidup, kondi...
Puisi ialah sebuah bentuk karya sastra yang mengungkapkan suatu pikiran serta perasaan dari penyair dan secara imajinatif ...
Unsur INTRINSIK ( Unsur yang ada dalam puisi) 1. Tema 2. Diksi 3. Rima 4. Makna 5. Amanat Unsur Ektrinsik ( Unsur yang ada...
1. Bunyi 2. Diksi 3. Bahasa Kiasan 4. Citraan Puisi 5. Sarana Retorika Puisi 6. Bentuk Visual Puisi 7. Makna Puisi UNSUR-U...
Power point teks puisi
Power point teks puisi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power point teks puisi

23 views

Published on

materi tentaing teks puis

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Power point teks puisi

  1. 1. Oleh : SUHARTONO,S.Pd.,M.Pd. (SMP Negeri 2 Malangbong) TEKS PUISI
  2. 2. 3.7 Mengidentifikasi unsur-unsur pembangun teks puisi yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca. 3.8 Menelaah unsur-unsur pembangun teks puisi (perjuangan, lingkungan hidup, kondisi sosial, dan lain-lain) yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca 4.7 Menyimpulkan unsur-unsur pembangun dan makna teks puisi yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca. 4. 8 Menyajikan gagasan, perasaan, pendapat dalam bentuk teks puisi secara tulis/ lisan dengan memperhatikan unsur-unsur pembangun puisi KOMPETENSI DASAR
  3. 3. Siswa Mampu : 1.Mengetahui Pengertian Teks Puisi 2.Menjelaskan Unsur-unsur Teks Puisi (perjuangan, lingkungan hidup, kondisi sosial, dan lain-lain) 3.Menjelaskan Unsur-unsur Pembentuk teks puisi 4.unsur-unsur pembangun teks puisi (perjuangan, lingkungan hidup, kondisi sosial, dan lain-lain) yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca. 5.Membuat kesimpulan tentang unsur-unsur pembangun dan makna teks puisi yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN
  4. 4. Puisi ialah sebuah bentuk karya sastra yang mengungkapkan suatu pikiran serta perasaan dari penyair dan secara imajinatif serta disusun dengan mengonsentrasikan sebuah kekuatan bahasa dengan pengonsentrasian suatu struktur fisik serta struktur batinnya. Puisi ialah seni tertulis yang menggunakan bahasa sebagai kualitas estetiknya (keindahan) PENGERTIAN TEKS PUISI
  5. 5. Unsur INTRINSIK ( Unsur yang ada dalam puisi) 1. Tema 2. Diksi 3. Rima 4. Makna 5. Amanat Unsur Ektrinsik ( Unsur yang ada diluar puisi) 1. Latar belakang penulis 2. Keaadan Masyarakat saat puisi tersebut dibuat 3. Sosial, politik, budaya, agama, pendidikan, cinta UNSUR-UNSUR PEMBENTUK TEKS PUISI
  6. 6. 1. Bunyi 2. Diksi 3. Bahasa Kiasan 4. Citraan Puisi 5. Sarana Retorika Puisi 6. Bentuk Visual Puisi 7. Makna Puisi UNSUR-UNSUR PEMBANGUN PUISI

×