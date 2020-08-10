selasa Lilis matematika wajib xii ips 12345

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SELASA 11 AGUSTUS 2020 XII IPS 1,2,3,4,5 MATEMATIKA ( WAJIB ) PERTEMUAN KE 1 ( 10.30 – 11.30 ) LILIS RUSLINA.SPD
  2. 2. BANGUN RUANG 1. JARAK TITIK KE TITIK 2. JARAK TITIK KE GARIS 3. JARAK TITIK KE BIDANG
  3. 3. KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 Mendeskripsikan jarak dalam ruang ( antar titik, titik ke garis,dan titik ke bidang) 3.2 Menentukan jarak dalam ruang ( antar titik, titik ke garis,dan titik ke bidang)
  4. 4. UNSUR-UNSUR DALAM KUBUS  TITIK SISI ATAU BIDANG RUSUK DIAGONAL BIDANG DIAGONAL RUANG BIDANG DIGONAL
  5. 5. UNSUR-UNSUR PADA KUBUS • TITIK SUDUT IALAH TITIK POTONG ANTARA 2 SUDUT ATAU 3 SUDUT PADA KUBUS DISAMPING TERDAPAT 8TITIK SUDUT YAITU TITIK SUDUT A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H
  6. 6. SISI ATAU BIDANG • Sisi kubus adalah bidang yang membatasi kubus. Jika kita perhatikan gambar kubus ABCD.EFGH secara s3ksama, maka dari gambar tersebut kita dapat menyimpulkan bahka kubus merupakan bangun ruang yang memiliki 6 buah sisi yang semuanya berbentuk persegi. • Sisi-sisi dari kubus tersebut adalah; a) Sisi bawah (ABCD) b) Sisi atas (EFGH) c) Sisi depan (ABFE) d) Sisi belakang (DCGH) e) Sisi samping kiri (BCGF) f) Sisi samping kanan (ADHE)
  7. 7. RUSUK • Rusuk kubus adalah garis potong antara dua sisi bidang kubus dan terlihat seperti kerangka yang menyusun kubus. • Masih pada gambar kubus yang sama yaitu kubus ABCD.EFGH yang memiliki 12 rusuk, yaitu; AB, BC, CD, DA, AE, BF, CG, DH, EF, FG, GH, dan HE.
  8. 8. DIAGONAL BIDANG ATAU DIAGONAL SISI • jika kita menginginkan menarik garis pada masing-masing sudut yang berhadapan pada setia sisi atau bidang maka kita akan menemukan garis yang akan membentuk segitiga sama kaki, garis tersebut disebut diagonal bidang atau diagonal sisi. • Pada kubus ABCD.EFGH memiliki 12 diagonal bidang atau diagonal sisi yaitu AF, BE, BG, FC, CH, DG, AH, DE, BD, AC, EG dan HG.
  9. 9. DIAGONAL RUANG • Diagonal ruang adalah garis yang menghubungkan dua titik sudut yang saling berhadapan dalam satu ruang. • Pada kubus ABCD.EFGH tersebut terdapat 4 diagonal ruang, yaitu garis BH, DF, AG, dan EC
  10. 10. BIDANG DIAGONAL • Bidang diagonal adalah bidang yang dibentuk dari dua garis diagonal bidang dan dua rusuk kubus yang sejajar. • Pada kubus ABCD. EFGH tersebut memiliki 4 bidang diagonal, yaitu; bidang diagonal ACGE, DBFH, ABGH dan EFCD.
  11. 11. ( LILIS RUSLINA.SPD ) ‘’Sekian dan terima kasih, semoga kalian selalu dalam keadaan sehat dan selalu jaga Kesehatan…”

