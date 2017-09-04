ppt sidang akhir

PENGARUH ATMOSPHERE STORE DAN PROMOSI PENJUALAN TERHADAP MINAT BELI DENGAN VARIABEL INTERVENING SHOPPING EMOTION PADA MERE...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN
LATAR BELAKANG
Sumber : www.topbrand-award Beberapa Merek celana Jeans yang masuk ke dalam Top Brand Index pada Tahun 2015 Tahun 2015 Mer...
Sumber : Arsip Levi’s Matahari Department Store Lippo Mall Karawaci Data penjualan celana jeans Levi’s di Matahari Departe...
RUMUSAN MASALAH 1. Apakah Store atmosphere berpengaruh terhadap shopping emotion pada merek Levi’s? 2. Apakah promosi penj...
TUJUAN PENELITIAN 1. Pengaruh store atmosphere terhadap shopping emotion pada merek Levi’s. 2. Pengaruh promosi penjualan ...
BAB II KAJIAN PUSTAKA, RERANGKA PEMIKIRAN DAN HIPOTESIS
KAJIAN PUSTAKA Atmosphere Store Atmosphere Store merupakan suasana yang direncanakan oleh pelaku bisnis sesuai dengan targ...
PENELITIAN TERDAHULU Febby Swisstiani (2014) yang meneliti mengenai pengaruh persepsi harga, efektivitas iklan internet da...
PENELITIAN TERDAHULU Saeed Gholami, Niousha Dehbini, Atefeh Shekari (2016) The Impact of store atmosphere on hedonic and u...
H3 H1 H5 H2 H4 RERANGKA PEMIKIRAN
HIPOTESIS H1 = Diduga terdapat pengaruh antara store atmosphere terhadap Shopping emotion H2 = Diduga terdapat pengaruh an...
BAB III METODE PENELITIAN
Variabel Dimensi Indikator Skala Atmosphere Store (X1) Sumber : Levi and Weitz (2009) 1. In Store Atmosphere 1. Fasilitas ...
Variabel Dimensi Indikator Skala Promosi penjualan (X2) Sumber : Duncan (2008) 1. Coupons (kupon) 1. Kupon di dapat dengan...
Variabel Dimensi Indikator Skala Shopping Emotion (X3) Sumber : Hawkins, mothersbaugh dan Best (2004) 1. Arousal 1. Mengac...
1. Waktu dan Tempat Penelitian Bulan Januari 2016 sampai dengan agustus 2016. Lokasi pada Matahari Department Store Lippo ...
9. Pengembangan Model Teoritis Hipotesis terbentuk dengan justifikasi toeri 10. Pengembangan Diagram Jalur Konstruk Eksoge...
BAB IV HASIL DAN PEMBAHASAN
Item Kategori % JENIS KELAMIN PRIA 60,6 USIA 21-30 TAHUN 42,5 PEKERJAAN SAAT INI PEGAWAI NEGERI SIPIL 33,1 PENDIDIKAN TERA...
Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel eksogen Atmosphere Store (AS) dan Modifikasi Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket AS1 S...
Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel eksogen Promosi Penjualan (PP) Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket PP1 Saya tertarik d...
Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel endogen Shopping Emotion (SE) Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket SE1 Saya sangat ingi...
Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel endogen Minat Beli (MB) dan Modifikasi Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket MB1 Saya me...
Uji Construct Reliability Variabel Hasil Perhitungan Construct Reliability Atmosphere Store 0,86 Promosi Penjualan 0,69 Sh...
Model Goodness of Fit Goodness of Fit Indeks Cutt off Value Hasil Model Evaluasi χ² Chi Square Diharapkan kecil, lebih kec...
Modifikasi Struktural Goodness of Fit Goodness of Fit Indeks Cutt off Value Hasil Model Evaluasi χ² Chi Square Diharapkan ...
Uji Hipotesis Hipotesis Structural Path Probability Kesimpulan H1 Atmosphere Store  Shopping Emotion 0,509 atmosphere sto...
BAB V KESIMPULAN
Kesimpulan • Atmosphere store tidak berpengaruh signifikan terhadap shopping emotion pada store levi’s di matahari departe...
Kesimpulan • Promosi penjualan berpengaruh positif dan signifikan terhadap minat beli pada store levi’s di matahari depart...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. PENGARUH ATMOSPHERE STORE DAN PROMOSI PENJUALAN TERHADAP MINAT BELI DENGAN VARIABEL INTERVENING SHOPPING EMOTION PADA MEREK LEVI’S (STUDI KASUS PADA PENGUNJUNG GERAI MATAHARI DEPARTEMENT STORE LIPPO MALL KARAWACI) NURIMAN NOVIANTO 43112120290
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN
  3. 3. LATAR BELAKANG
  4. 4. Sumber : www.topbrand-award Beberapa Merek celana Jeans yang masuk ke dalam Top Brand Index pada Tahun 2015 Tahun 2015 Merek TBI TOP Levi’s 28,5% TOP Logo 10,0% TOP Lea 8,9% Lols 4,7% Nevada 4,4% Zara 4,3% Wrangler 4,1% Cardinal 3,7%
  5. 5. Sumber : Arsip Levi’s Matahari Department Store Lippo Mall Karawaci Data penjualan celana jeans Levi’s di Matahari Departement Store Lippo mall Karawaci Pada Periode Jan-Des 2013 sampai Jan-Des 2015 Celana jeans Levi’s Jan-Des 2013 Rp 296.689.038,00 Jan-Des 2014 Rp 1.744.561.700,20 Jan-Des 2015 Rp 959.738.773,30
  6. 6. RUMUSAN MASALAH 1. Apakah Store atmosphere berpengaruh terhadap shopping emotion pada merek Levi’s? 2. Apakah promosi penjualan berpengaruh terhadap shopping emotion pada merek Levi’s ? 3. Apakah Store atmosphere berpengaruh terhadap minat beli pada merek Levi’s ? 4. Apakah promosi penjualan berpengaruh terhadap minat beli pada merek Levi’s ? 5. Apakah shopping emotion berpengaruh terhadap minat beli pada merek Levi’s ?
  7. 7. TUJUAN PENELITIAN 1. Pengaruh store atmosphere terhadap shopping emotion pada merek Levi’s. 2. Pengaruh promosi penjualan terhadap shopping emotion pada merek Levi’s. 3. Pengaruh store atmosphere terhadap minat beli pada merek Levi’s. 4. Pengaruh promosi penjualan terhadap minat beli pada merek Levi’s. 5. Pengaruh shopping emotion terhadap minat beli pada merek Levi’s.
  8. 8. BAB II KAJIAN PUSTAKA, RERANGKA PEMIKIRAN DAN HIPOTESIS
  9. 9. KAJIAN PUSTAKA Atmosphere Store Atmosphere Store merupakan suasana yang direncanakan oleh pelaku bisnis sesuai dengan target pasarnya. (William, 2013) Promosi Penjualan Promosi penjualan berkaitan dengan insentif jangka pendek untuk mendorong pembelian atau penjualan dari suatu produk atau jasa. (Kotler dan Armstrong, 2006:441). Minat Beli Menurut Kotler & Keller (2012), minat beli konsumen adalah sebuah perilaku konsumen dimana konsumen mempunyai keinginan dalam membeli dan memilih suatu produk, berdasarkan pengalaman dalam memilih, menggunakan dan mengkonsumsi atau bahkan menginginkan suatu produk. Shopping Emotion Menurut Hawkins, mothersbaugh, dan Best (2004) shopping emotion merupakan suatu perasaan yang tidak dapat dikontrol namun dapat mempengaruhi perilaku atau kebiasaan seseorang dalam berbelanja.
  10. 10. PENELITIAN TERDAHULU Febby Swisstiani (2014) yang meneliti mengenai pengaruh persepsi harga, efektivitas iklan internet dan promosi penjualan terhadap minat beli konsumen pada toko online zalora Prawira Bayu, Yasa Ni Nyoman Kerti (2013) yang meneliti mengenai Pengaruh kualitas produk, citra merek dan persepsi harga terhadap minat beli produk smartphone samsung dikota Denpasar. Ni Luh Julianti1, Made Nuridja1, Made Ary Meitriana2 (2014) yang meneliti mengenai Pengaruh Suasana toko (store atmosphere) Terhadap Minat Beli konsumen pada Toserba Nusa Permai di Kecamatan Nusa Penida. Denny Kurniawan dan Yohanes Sondang Kunto Ssi, Msc (2013) yang meneliti mengenai Pengaruh promosi dan store atmosphere terhadap impulse buying dengan shopping emotion sebagai variabel intervening studi kasus di matahari department store cabang supermall surabaya. Fahmi Nur Winawati dan Saino (2015) yang meneliti mengenai Pengaruh store Atmosphere dan promosi penjualan terhadap impulse buying dengan shopping emotion sebagai variabel intervening (Studi pada konsumen Hypermart Ponorogo City Center)
  11. 11. PENELITIAN TERDAHULU Saeed Gholami, Niousha Dehbini, Atefeh Shekari (2016) The Impact of store atmosphere on hedonic and utilitarian shopping values, customer satisfaction and customer purchase intention. Inshu Cho, Joseph Kichul Kim, Heejun Park, Sang M. Lee (2014) Motivations of Facebook Places and store atmosphere as moderator. Moore, Jesse N ; Raymond, Mary Anne; Hopkins, christoper D (2015) Social selling : A comparison of social media usage across process stage, markets and sales job functions Christian Busse (2016) Doing well by doing good ? the self-interest of buying firms and sustainable supply chain management
  12. 12. H3 H1 H5 H2 H4 RERANGKA PEMIKIRAN
  13. 13. HIPOTESIS H1 = Diduga terdapat pengaruh antara store atmosphere terhadap Shopping emotion H2 = Diduga terdapat pengaruh antara promosi penjualan terhadap Shopping emotion H3 = Diduga terdapat pengaruh antara store atmosphere terhadap Minat Beli H4 = Diduga terdapat pengaruh antar promosi penjualan terhadap Minat Beli H5 = Diduga terdapat pengaruh antara Shopping emotion terhadap Minat Beli
  14. 14. BAB III METODE PENELITIAN
  15. 15. Variabel Dimensi Indikator Skala Atmosphere Store (X1) Sumber : Levi and Weitz (2009) 1. In Store Atmosphere 1. Fasilitas dalam ruangan yang terdiri dari tata letak meja kursi pengunjung, tata letak meja kasir, tata letak lampu dan tata letak sound dan pendingin ruangan. 2. live music yang disajikan Matahari Department Store dan alunan suara musik dari sound system. 3. Aroma yang dihasdirkan dalam ruangan. 4. Tampilan fisik untuk meja kursi serta dinding ruangan. 5. Penataan desain ruangan, serta pencahayaan dalam ruangan. Ordinal 2. Out store Atmosphere 1. Tata letak fasilitas di luar ruangan, seperti penetapan papan nama. 2. Tekstur bangunan luar. 3. Desain papan nama luar ruangan, penempatan pintu masuk, bentuk bangungan dilihat dari luar dan sistem pencahayaan luar ruangan. Ordinal
  16. 16. Variabel Dimensi Indikator Skala Promosi penjualan (X2) Sumber : Duncan (2008) 1. Coupons (kupon) 1. Kupon di dapat dengan mengupload di instagram lalu memberi caption. Ordinal 2. Price reductions (penurunan harga) 1. Diskon yang diberikan dengan program Recycle Ordinal 3. Premiums (hadiah) 1. Hadiah untuk setiap pembelian jumlah tertentu dan produk tertentu, Ordinal 4. Sampling (sampel) 1. Memberikan sampel kepada prospek untuk mencoba produk sebelum melakukan pembelian. Ordinal
  17. 17. Variabel Dimensi Indikator Skala Shopping Emotion (X3) Sumber : Hawkins, mothersbaugh dan Best (2004) 1. Arousal 1. Mengacu pada perasaan individu saat tertarik, siaga atau aktif dalam situasi dimana ada rangsangan dari lingkungan belanjanya. Ordinal 2. Pleasure 1. Mengacu pada perasaan individu saat berada di dalam toko dengan perasaan nyaman, penuh kegembiraan, bahagia atau puas. Ordinal Variabel Dimensi Indikator Skala Minat Beli (Y) Sumber : Kotler & Keller dalam Ferdinand Augusty (2005) 1. Minat Eksploratif 1. Intensitas pencarian tentang informasi produk. 2. Intensitas mengunjungi store untuk mencari informasi produk. Ordinal 2. Minat Transaksional 1. Keinginan untuk segera membeli atau memiliki suatu produk. Ordinal 3. Minat prefensial 1. Memilih produk tersebut dan mengabaikan pilihan lain. 2. Menjadikan produk tersebut amenjadi pilihan pertama. Ordinal 4. Minat Referensial 1. Mereferensikan kepada orang lain. Ordinal
  18. 18. 1. Waktu dan Tempat Penelitian Bulan Januari 2016 sampai dengan agustus 2016. Lokasi pada Matahari Department Store Lippo Mall Karawaci ,Tangerang, Banten. 2. Desain Penelitian Kausal (hubungan sebab-akibat) 3. Operasional Variabel Variabel independent, variabel dependent dengan variabel intervening 4. Populasi Penelitian Seluruh pengunjung Levi’s di Gerai Matahari Departement Store Lippo Mall Karawaci. 5. Teknik Pengumpulan Data Metode kepustakaan dan Kuesioner 6. Sampel Penelitian 160 Responden 7. Jenis Data Primer 8. Metode Analisis Data SEM menggunakan Program Analysis of Momment Structure (AMOS)
  19. 19. 9. Pengembangan Model Teoritis Hipotesis terbentuk dengan justifikasi toeri 10. Pengembangan Diagram Jalur Konstruk Eksogen Konstruk Endogen 11. Menyusun Diagram Jalur Membuat Rerangka berfikir 12. Uji Instrumen Uji validitas Uji reabilitas 13. Pengujian Evaluasi Asumsi Model Struktural Ukuran sampel Uji Normalitas Data Evaluasi Outlier Uji kesesuaian model 14. Uji Hipotesis 15. Interprstasi dan Modifikasi Model
  20. 20. BAB IV HASIL DAN PEMBAHASAN
  21. 21. Item Kategori % JENIS KELAMIN PRIA 60,6 USIA 21-30 TAHUN 42,5 PEKERJAAN SAAT INI PEGAWAI NEGERI SIPIL 33,1 PENDIDIKAN TERAKHIR S1 41,2 PENGHASILAN PER BULAN Rp.3.000.001- Rp.5.000.000 56,2 Statistik Deskriptif Responden • Mayoritas pengunjung store Levi’s di Matahari Departement Store Lippo Mall Karawaci adalah ber jenis kelamin Pria, dengan rata-rata usia 21-30 tahun. Rata-rata memiliki pekerjaan sebagai pegawai negeri sipil dengan pendidikan terakhir strata 1 (S1), yang memiliki penghasilan per bulan sebesar Rp. 3.000.001- Rp.5.000.000.
  22. 22. Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel eksogen Atmosphere Store (AS) dan Modifikasi Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket AS1 Saya rasa Store Levi's kurang tertata dengan rapih 0,49 Tidak Valid AS2 Saya kurang merasa relax dengan alunan musik di store Levi's 0,436 Tidak Valid AS3 Saya betah dengan aroma dan pencahayaan di store Levi's 0,507 Valid AS4 Saya tertarik dengan display produk di store Levi's 0,992 Valid AS5 Saya nyaman dengan luas ruangan dan ruas jalan di dalam store Levi's 0,557 Valid AS6 Saya tidak mudah dalam menemukan store Levi's 0,371 Tidak Valid AS7 Saya tidak tertarik dengan desain luar store Levi's 0,009 Tidak Valid AS8 Saya tertarik dengan pencahayaan luar store Levi's 0,996 Valid Kode Uraian Indikator Modifikasi Faktor Ket AS3 Saya betah dengan aroma dan pencahayaan di store Levi's 0,507 Valid AS4 Saya tertarik dengan display produk di store Levi's 0,992 Valid AS5 Saya nyaman dengan luas ruangan dan ruas jalan di dalam store Levi's 0,557 Valid AS8 Saya tertarik dengan pencahayaan luar store Levi's 0,996 Valid
  23. 23. Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel eksogen Promosi Penjualan (PP) Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket PP1 Saya tertarik dengan kupon potongan harga melalui program-program yang berkaitan dengan sosial media 0,553 Valid PP2 Saya tertarik dengan program Recycle jeans 0,541 Valid PP3 Saya senang dengan hadiah yang diberikan setiap pembelian tertentu 0,68 Valid PP4 Saya selalu tertarik dengan sampel produk baru pada boneka manekin 0,617 Valid
  24. 24. Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel endogen Shopping Emotion (SE) Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket SE1 Saya sangat ingin mengunjungi dan bersemangat berbelanja di store Levi's 0,725 Valid SE2 Saya merasa bahagia dan senang ketika berbelanja di store Levi's 0,796 Valid
  25. 25. Uji Validitas • Uji validitas variabel endogen Minat Beli (MB) dan Modifikasi Kode Uraian Indikator Faktor Ket MB1 Saya mencari informasi mengenai produk yang terdapat di store Levi’s 0,502 Valid MB2 Saya sering mengunjungi store Levi’s 0,428 Tidak Valid MB3 Saya tertarik untuk membeli produk di store Levi’s 0,624 Valid MB4 Saya tidak akan membeli produk selain di store Levi’s 0,799 Valid MB5 Saya menjadikan produk Levi’s pilihan pertama 0,695 Valid MB6 Saya akan mereferensikan orang lain untuk mengunjungi store Levi’s 0,574 Valid Kode Uraian Indikator Modifikasi Faktor Ket MB1 Saya mencari informasi mengenai produk yang terdapat di store Levi’s 0,516 Valid MB3 Saya tertarik untuk membeli produk di store Levi’s 0,573 Valid MB4 Saya tidak akan membeli produk selain di store Levi’s 0,793 Valid MB5 Saya menjadikan produk Levi’s pilihan pertama 0,728 Valid MB6 Saya akan mereferensikan orang lain untuk mengunjungi store Levi’s 0,576 Valid
  26. 26. Uji Construct Reliability Variabel Hasil Perhitungan Construct Reliability Atmosphere Store 0,86 Promosi Penjualan 0,69 Shopping Emotion 0,73 Minat Beli 0,96 Secara keseluruhan hasil perhitungan Construct Realibility menunjukkan hasil yang memenuhi kriteria, yaitu di atas nilai atau sama dengan 0,60 untuk nilai Construct Realibility (Sugiyono, 2014:184) . Hal tersebut menunjukkan bahwa variabel-variabel tersebut telah memenuhi tingkat batas nilai reliabilitas.
  27. 27. Model Goodness of Fit Goodness of Fit Indeks Cutt off Value Hasil Model Evaluasi χ² Chi Square Diharapkan kecil, lebih kecil daripada χ² tabel 502,588 Belum Terpenuhi Significant Probability ≥ 0,05 0.000 Belum Terpenuhi RMSEA (The Root Mean Square Error of Approximation) ≤ 0,08 0,114 Belum Terpenuhi CMIN/DF (The Minimum Sample Discrepancy Function) ≤ 2,00 3,065 Belum Terpenuhi TLI (Tuckler Lewis Index) ≥ 0,90 0,766 Belum Terpenuhi CFI (Comparative Fit Index) ≥ 0,90 0,798 Belum Terpenuhi
  28. 28. Modifikasi Struktural Goodness of Fit Goodness of Fit Indeks Cutt off Value Hasil Model Evaluasi χ² Chi Square Diharapkan kecil, lebih kecil daripada χ² tabel 205,784 Terpenuhi Significant Probability ≥ 0,05 0.036 Mendekati RMSEA (The Root Mean Square Error of Approximation) ≤ 0,08 0,065 Terpenuhi CMIN/DF (The Minimum Sample Discrepancy Function) ≤ 2,00 1,750 Terpenuhi TLI (Tuckler Lewis Index) ≥ 0,90 0.966 Terpenuhi CFI (Comparative Fit Index) ≥ 0,90 0,949 Terpenuhi
  29. 29. Uji Hipotesis Hipotesis Structural Path Probability Kesimpulan H1 Atmosphere Store  Shopping Emotion 0,509 atmosphere store tidak berpengaruh terhadap shopping emotion H2 Promosi Penjualan  Shopping Emotion 0,002 promosi penjualan berpengaruh positif dan signifikan terhadap shopping emotion. H3 Atmosphere Store  Minat Beli 0,741 atmosphere store tidak berpengaruh terhadap minat beli. H4 Promosi Penjualan  Minat Beli 0,004 promosi penjualan berpengaruh positif dan signifikan terhadap minat beli. H5 Shopping Emotion  Minat Beli 0,868 shopping emotion tidak berpengaruh terhadap minat beli.
  30. 30. BAB V KESIMPULAN
  31. 31. Kesimpulan • Atmosphere store tidak berpengaruh signifikan terhadap shopping emotion pada store levi’s di matahari departement store Lippo Mall Karawaci., karena para konsumen yang datang ke matahari departement store tidak hanya menemui satu brand saja, mereka melihat seluruh brand yang berada di matahari departement store, serta store dari masing-masing brand tersebut tidak jauh berbeda, sehingga atmosphere store tidak berpengaruh signifikan membangun shopping emotion konsumen. • Promosi penjualan berpengaruh positif dan signifikan terhadap shopping emotion pada store levi’s di matahari departement store Lippo Mall Karawaci, karena para konsumen senang dengan promosi yang dilakukan Levi’s sehingga dapat membangun shopping emotion konsumen ketika berbelanja, dimana konsumen dapat berperan aktif dalam promo yang dilakukan di sosial media atau bahkan gift yang diberikan kepada konsumen. • Atmosphere store tidak berpengaruh terhadap minat beli pada store levi’s di matahari departement store Lippo Mall Karawaci, karena para konsumen melihat design dari Levi’s hampir tidak ada perbedaannya dengan brand-brand lain yang ada di matahri departement store.
  32. 32. Kesimpulan • Promosi penjualan berpengaruh positif dan signifikan terhadap minat beli pada store levi’s di matahari departement store Lippo Mall Karawaci, karena para konsumen senang dengan promosi penjualan yang ditawarkan Levi’s adanya program recycle jeans adalah salah satu yang disenangi oleh konsumen, serta gift yang ditawarkan dengan pembelian tertentu memiliki kesan limited edition (casing handphone dengan konsep jeans Levi’s). • Shopping emotion tidak berpengaruh terhadap minat beli pada store levi’s di matahari departement store Lippo Mall Karawaci, karena para konsumen haruslah di picu Shopping emotion-nya oleh Levi’s di matahari departement store, dengan membangun rasa senang dan rasa gembira ketika mengunjungi Levi’s.
  33. 33. TERIMA KASIH

