TUGAS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN E-Commerce: Pasar Digital dan Barang Digital DISUSUN OLEH: JORDAN OCTAVIAN S (43219110122...
ABSTRAK Maraknya E-commerce pada saat sekarang merupakan akibat dari keinginan untuk lebih efisien dan keinginan dalam ben...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 LATAR BELAKANG E-commerce dimulai sejak tahun 1995, saat salah satu portal internet pertama, Netscap...
1.2 RUMUSAN MASALAH 1. Apa pengertian E-Commerce? 2. Apa yang menjadi tujuan dari E-commerce? 3. Bagaimana proses penerapa...
BAB II LITERATUR TEORI 2.1 E-Commerce: Pasar Digital dan Barang Digital Pengertian E-Commerce E-commerce adalah tentang tr...
BAB III PEMBAHASAN 3.1 KUNCI DALAM E-COMMERCE Internet telah menciptakan pasar digital di mana jutaan orang di seluruh dun...
Untuk mencapai tujuan bisnis tersebut, sistem harus membangun dan memelihara situs web. Banyak tergantung pada seberapa ba...
Internet memungkinkan pemasar untuk secara murah menemukan calon pelanggan untuk produk yang permintaannya sangat rendah. ...
A. Pintu Gerbang/Portal Portal adalah gateway ke Web, beberapa definisi portal mencakup mesin pencari seperti Google dan B...
C. Pialang Transaksi Situs yang memproses transaksi untuk konsumen yang biasanya ditangani secara langsung, melalui telepo...
C. Keuntungan yang Diperoleh Manajemen atau Perusahaan Keuntungan yang diperoleh Manajemen atau Perusahaan E-commerce adal...
BAB IV KESIMPULAN 4.1 KESIMPULAN Jika Anda memutuskan untuk membangun situs Anda sendiri, ada beberapa opsi. Jika Anda tid...
DAFTAR ISI Putra, Y. M. (2019). E-Commerce: Pasar Digital dan Barang Digital. Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manajemen. FEB...
  1. 1. TUGAS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN E-Commerce: Pasar Digital dan Barang Digital DISUSUN OLEH: JORDAN OCTAVIAN S (43219110122) FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS PRODI AKUNTANSI UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA
  2. 2. ABSTRAK Maraknya E-commerce pada saat sekarang merupakan akibat dari keinginan untuk lebih efisien dan keinginan dalam bentuk kemudahan. E-commerce memberikan kemudahan kepada para konsumen dalam memenuhi kebutuhannya. E-commerce merupakan sarana mudah bagi pembeli dan penjual untuk bertransaksi dengan tidak memerlukan ruang dan waktu, dimana pun dan kapanpun dapat dilakukan melalui system jaringan internet. E-commerce pun dapat menjangkau pasar yang sangat luas, hanya dengan bantuan jangkauan internet, E-commerce dapat menaklukan pasar lebih luas. Adanya E-commerce ini tentu akan nada dampak positif dan dampak negatifnya. E-commerce mengacu pada penggunaan internet dan Web untuk transaksi bisnis.Lebih formal, e-commerce adalah tentang digital memungkinkan terjadinya transaksi komersial antara dan di antara organisasi dan individu.Untuk sebagian besar, ini berarti transaksi yang terjadi melalui Internet dan Web.Transaksi komersial melibatkan pertukaran nilai (misalnya, uang) melintasi batas-batas organisasi atau individu sebagai imbalan untuk produk dan layanan. Revolusi e-commerce masih berlangsung individu dan bisnis akan semakin menggunakan Internet untuk melakukan perdagangan karena lebih banyak produk dan layanan online dan rumah tangga beralih ke telekomunikasi broadband. Lebih banyak industri akan ditransformasikan melalui e-commerce, termasuk pemesanan perjalanan, musik dan hiburan, berita, perangkat lunak, pendidikan, dan keuangan.
  3. 3. BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 LATAR BELAKANG E-commerce dimulai sejak tahun 1995, saat salah satu portal internet pertama, Netscape.com, menerima iklan pertama dari korporasi utama dan mempopulerkan ide bahwa web bisa digunakan sebagai media baru untuk iklan dan penjualan. Tidak ada seorang pun yang mengira pada saat itu apa yang akan berubah menjadi sebuah kurva pertumbuhan eksponen untuk penjualan ritel e-commerce, yang akan menjadikannya dua kali dan tiga kali lipat lebih besar pada awal-awal tahun. E-commerce tumbuh pada tingkatan dua digit sampai pada resesi tahun 2008-2009 saat pertumbuhan menurun dengan sangat lamban. Pada kenyataannya, pada saat masa resesi, e-commerce merupakan satu- satunya segmen bisnis ritel yang masih tumbuh stabil. Beberapa peritel online mencatat prestasi yang bagus: Pendapatan Amazon pada tahun 2009 meningkat sebesar 25 persen dibandingkan dengan penjualan pada tahun 2008. Meskipun penurunan pertumbuhan secara berkelanjutan telah terjadi pada tahun 2012, jumlah pembeli online meningkat sebesar 5 persen ke angka 150 juta, dan jumlah transaksi ritel online meningkat sebesar 7 persen. Penjualan Amazon tumbuh ke angka $48 miliar pada tahun 2011, meningkat secara luar biasa sebesar 41 persen dibandingkan tahun 20l0. Bercermin pada sejarah dari begitu banyak inovasi teknologi, seperti telepon, radio, dan televisi, pertumbuhan yang sangat cepat dari e-commerce di tahun-tahun awal menimbulkan penggelembungan pasar (market buble) pada saham e-commerce. Seperti semua fenomena penggelembungan, penggelembungan dari saham perusahaan dot-com akhirnya meledak (pada Maret 2001). Sejumlah besar perusahaan e-commerce mengalami kegagalan dalam proses ini. Masih bagi banyak perusahaan lainnya, seperti Amazon, eBay, Expedia, dan Google, telah menunjukkan hasil yang lebih positif: pendapatan yang membumbung, bisnis model yang dirancang dengan baik dan menghasilkan keuntungan, serta meningkatkan harga saham di pasar. Pada tahun 2006, pendapatan e-commerce kembali pada tingkat pertumbuhan yang kuat, dan berlanjut menjadi industri penjualan ritel dengan bentuk pertumbuhan yang paling cepat di Amerika Serikat, Eropa, dan Asia.
  4. 4. 1.2 RUMUSAN MASALAH 1. Apa pengertian E-Commerce? 2. Apa yang menjadi tujuan dari E-commerce? 3. Bagaimana proses penerapan E-commere di lapangan? 4. Apa saja model-model E-commerce? 5. Apa saja Keuntungan E-commerce? 6. Seperti apa Keamanan E-commerce?
  5. 5. BAB II LITERATUR TEORI 2.1 E-Commerce: Pasar Digital dan Barang Digital Pengertian E-Commerce E-commerce adalah tentang transaksi komersial yang memungkinkan secara digital antara dan antar organisasi dan individu. Untuk sebagian besar, ini berarti transaksi yang terjadi melalui Internet dan Web. Transaksi komersial melibatkan pertukaran nilai (misalnya, uang) melintasi batas organisasi atau individu sebagai imbalan atas produk dan layanan. Selain itu, E-commerce juga dapat diartikan sebagai suatu proses berbisnis dengan memakai teknologi elektronik yang menghubungkan antara perusahaan, konsumen dan masyarakat dalam bentuk transaksi elektronik dan pertukaran atau penjualan barang, servis, dan informasi secara elektronik. Dalam melakukan E- Commerce penggunaan internet menjadi pilihan favorit oleh kebanyakan orang karena kemudahan-kemudahan yang dimiliki oleh jaringan internet tersebut, yaitu: a. Internet sebagai jaringan public yang sangat besar, cepat dan kemudahan dalam mengaksesnya. b. Internet menggunakan electronic data sebagai media penyampaian pesan/data sehingga dapat dilakukan pengiriman dan penerimaan informasi secara mudah dan ringkas, baik dalam bentuk data elektronik analog maupun digital.
  6. 6. BAB III PEMBAHASAN 3.1 KUNCI DALAM E-COMMERCE Internet telah menciptakan pasar digital di mana jutaan orang di seluruh dunia dapat menukar sejumlah besar informasi secara langsung dan gratis. Akibatnya, Internet telah mengubah cara perusahaan melakukan bisnis dan meningkatkan jangkauan global mereka. Di pasar digital, konsumen dan pemasok dapat melihat harga yang dikenakan untuk barang, dan dalam arti itulah pasar digital dikatakan lebih “transparan” daripada pasar tradisional.. Dengan menjual langsung ke konsumen atau mengurangi jumlah perantara, perusahaan mampu meningkatkan keuntungan sambil mengenakan harga yang lebih rendah. Penghapusan organisasi atau lapisan proses bisnis yang bertanggung jawab atas langkah-langkah perantara dalam rantai nilai disebut disintermediasi. Disintermediasi mempengaruhi pasar untuk layanan. Maskapai dan hotel yang mengoperasikan situs reservasi mereka sendiri secara online mendapatkan lebih banyak tiket karena mereka telah menyingkirkan agen perjalanan sebagai perantara. 3.2 TUJUAN BISNIS, FUNGSI SISTEM, DAN PERSYARATAN INFORMASI Perencanaan Anda harus mengidentifikasi tujuan bisnis yang spesifik untuk situs Anda, dan kemudian mengembangkan daftar fungsi sistem dan kebutuhan informasi. Tujuan bisnis hanya kemampuan Anda ingin situs Anda untuk memiliki. Fungsionalitas sistem yang jenis kemampuan sistem informasi yang Anda akan perlu untuk mencapai tujuan bisnis Anda. Kebutuhan informasi untuk sistem adalah elemen informasi bahwa sistem harus menghasilkan untuk mencapai tujuan bisnis.
  7. 7. Untuk mencapai tujuan bisnis tersebut, sistem harus membangun dan memelihara situs web. Banyak tergantung pada seberapa banyak uang yang ada. Pilihan berkisar dari outsourcing pengembangan situs Web seluruh ke vendor eksternal untuk membangun segala sesuatunya sendiri (in-house). Anda juga memiliki keputusan kedua untuk membuat: akan Anda host (mengoperasikan) situs di server perusahaan Anda sendiri atau akan Anda Outsource hosting ke penyedia Web host? Ada beberapa vendor yang akan merancang, membangun, dan host situs Anda, sementara yang lain akan baik membangun atau host (tapi tidak keduanya). 3.3 PROSES PENERAPAN E-COMMERCE Sementara e-commerce dan internet telah mengubah seluruh industri dan memungkinkan model bisnis baru, tidak ada industri telah lebih terpengaruh dari pemasaran dan komunikasi pemasaran.Internet menyediakan pemasar dengan cara-cara baru untuk mengidentifikasi dan berkomunikasi dengan jutaan pelanggan potensial dengan biaya jauh lebih rendah dari media tradisional, termasuk pemasaran mesin pencari, data mining, sistem recommender, dan ditargetkan e-mail.Internet memungkinkan pemasaran ekor panjang. Sebelum Internet, mencapai audiens yang besar sangat mahal, dan pemasar harus fokus pada menarik jumlah terbesar dari konsumen dengan populer hit produk, apakah musik, film-film Hollywood, buku, atau mobil. Sebaliknya, Internet memungkinkan pemasar untuk inexpensively menemukan pelanggan potensial yang permintaan sangat rendah, orang-orang di ujung jauh dari bel (normal) kurva.Misalnya, Internet memungkinkan untuk menjual musik independen menguntungkan untuk penonton sangat kecil.Selalu ada beberapa permintaan untuk hampir semua produk. Masukan string dari penjualan ekor panjang seperti bersama-sama dan Anda memiliki bisnis yang menguntungkan.
  8. 8. Internet memungkinkan pemasar untuk secara murah menemukan calon pelanggan untuk produk yang permintaannya sangat rendah. Misalnya, Internet memungkinkan untuk menjual musik independen secara menguntungkan bagi khalayak yang sangat kecil. Selalu ada permintaan untuk hampir semua produk. Para pendukung percaya bahwa pemahaman pelanggan yang lebih tepat ini mengarah pada pemasaran yang lebih efisien (perusahaan hanya membayar iklan untuk para pembelanja yang paling tertarik dengan produk mereka) dan penjualan dan pendapatan yang lebih besar. Perdagangan antara perusahaan bisnis (business-to-business commerce atau B2B) mewakili pasar yang sangat besar. Proses melakukan perdagangan antar perusahaan bisnis sangat kompleks dan membutuhkan intervensi manusia yang signifikan, dan karena itu mengkonsumsi sumber daya yang signifikan. Di seluruh ekonomi, ini menambahkan hingga triliunan dolar setiap tahun yang dikeluarkan untuk proses pengadaan yang berpotensi otomatis. Jika bahkan hanya sebagian dari perdagangan antar perusahaan yang otomatis, dan bagian dari keseluruhan proses pengadaan dibantu oleh Internet, secara harfiah triliunan dolar dapat dilepaskan untuk penggunaan yang lebih produktif, harga konsumen berpotensi akan turun, produktivitas akan meningkat, dan ekonomi kekayaan bangsa akan berkembang. 3.4 MODEL-MODEL BISNIS E-COMMERCE Perubahan dalam ekonomi informasi yang dijelaskan sebelumnya telah menciptakan kondisi bagi model bisnis yang sama sekali baru untuk muncul, sekaligus menghancurkan model bisnis yang lebih tua. Hal ini menjelaskan beberapa model bisnis Internet terpenting yang telah muncul. Semua, dengan satu atau lain cara, gunakan Internet untuk menambahkan nilai ekstra pada produk dan layanan yang ada atau memberikan fondasi untuk produk dan layanan baru.
  9. 9. A. Pintu Gerbang/Portal Portal adalah gateway ke Web, beberapa definisi portal mencakup mesin pencari seperti Google dan Bing meski hanya sedikit yang membuat situs ini menjadi home page mereka. Portal seperti Yahoo, Facebook, MSN, dan AOL. Awalnya, portal utamanya adalah “gateway” ke Internet. B. E-tailer Toko ritel online, yang sering disebut e-tailers. Sebuah e-tailer mirip dengan etalase batu bata dan mortir yang khas, kecuali bahwa pelanggan hanya perlu terhubung ke Internet untuk memeriksa inventaris mereka dan melakukan pemesanan. Proposisi nilai e-tailers adalah untuk menyediakan belanja murah dan nyaman 24/7, menawarkan pilihan dan pilihan konsumen yang besar. Beberapa e- tailers, seperti Walmart.com atau Staples.com, yang disebut sebagai “batu bata dan batu bata,” adalah anak perusahaan atau divisi dari toko fisik yang ada dan membawa produk yang sama. Namun, yang lain hanya beroperasi di dunia maya, tanpa ada hubungan dengan lokasi fisik. Amazon, BlueNile.com, dan Drugstore.com adalah contoh dari tipe e-tailer ini. Beberapa variasi lain dari e- tailers-seperti versi online katalog surat langsung, mal online, dan penjualan langsung produsen-langsung-juga ada.
  10. 10. C. Pialang Transaksi Situs yang memproses transaksi untuk konsumen yang biasanya ditangani secara langsung, melalui telepon, atau melalui pos adalah broker transaksi. Industri terbesar yang menggunakan model ini adalah jasa keuangan dan jasa perjalanan. Proposisi nilai utama broker transaksi online adalah penghematan uang dan waktu, serta menyediakan persediaan produk keuangan dan paket perjalanan yang luar biasa, di satu lokasi. Pialang saham online dan layanan pemesanan perjalanan mengenakan biaya yang jauh lebih rendah daripada versi tradisional layanan ini. D. Pencipta Pasar Pencipta pasar membangun lingkungan digital tempat pembeli dan penjual dapat bertemu, menampilkan produk, mencari produk, dan menetapkan harga. Proposisi nilai pencipta pasar online adalah mereka menyediakan platform tempat penjual dapat dengan mudah menampilkan barang dagangan mereka dan di mana pembeli dapat membeli langsung dari penjual. Pasar lelang online seperti eBay dan Priceline adalah contoh yang baik dari model bisnis pencipta pasar. 3.5 KEUNTUNGAN YANG DIDAPAT A. Keuntungan yang Diperoleh Konsumen Keuntungan yang diperoleh seorang Konsumen adalah melakukan pencarian barang, dan pembelian secara online dengan mudah, belanja cukup pada suatu tempat. B. Keuntungan yang Diperoleh Pelaku Bisnis Keuntungan yang diperoleh seorang Pelaku Bisnis adalah melakukan proses penjualan lebih mudah, efisiensi, tanpa kesalahan, tepat waktu.
  11. 11. C. Keuntungan yang Diperoleh Manajemen atau Perusahaan Keuntungan yang diperoleh Manajemen atau Perusahaan E-commerce adalah mendapatkan peningkatan pendapatan, dan loyalitas pelanggan. 3.6 KEAMANAN E-COMMERCE Keamanan merupakan salah satu komponen atau servis yang dibutuhkan untuk menjalankan E-Commerce. Untuk menjamin keamanan, perlu adanya kemampuan dalam bidang yang dapat diperoleh melalui penelitian dan pemahaman. a. Teknologi Kriptografi Kumpulan teknik yang digunakan untuk mengubah informasi/pesan (plaintext) kedalam sebuah teks rahasia (ciphertext) yang kemudian bisa diubah kembali ke format semula. b. One Time Password Penggunaan password yang hanya dapat dipakai sebanyak satu kali. Biasanya password angka digital yang merandom angka setiap kali transaksi. c. Konsultan Keamanan Konsultan, organisasi, dan institusi yang bergerak di bidang keamanan dapat membantu meningkatkan dan menjaga keamanan. Contoh organisasi yang bergerak di bidang ini adalah IDCERT.
  12. 12. BAB IV KESIMPULAN 4.1 KESIMPULAN Jika Anda memutuskan untuk membangun situs Anda sendiri, ada beberapa opsi. Jika Anda tidak terlalu ahli, Anda harus menggunakan pola untuk membuat situs web. Misalnya, Yahoo! Merchant Solution, Amazon Stores, dan eBay, semuanya menyediakan pola-pola yang tidak hanya mensyaratkan Anda Untuk memasukkan teks, grafik, dan data lainnya, tetapi juga menyediakan infrastruktur untuk menjalankan situs web saat situs web tersebut sudah dibuat. Ini adalah pilihan yang murah dan sederhana, tetapi Anda akan dibatasi untuk mengakses "look and feel" dan fungsi-fungsi yang disediakan oleh pola dan infrastruktur. Jika Anda memiliki beberapa pengalaman dengan komputer, Anda mungkin bisa membangun situs web Anda sendiri. Ada banyak pilihan perangkat, mulai dari yang bisa membantu Anda untuk membangun sebuah situs web dari nol, seperti Adobe Dreamweaver, Adobe InDesign, dan Microsoft Expression, hingga perangkat yang populer untuk membangun situs web yang bisa membuat situs web secara detail dan spesifik seperti yang Anda inginkan. Keputusan untuk membangun situs web sendiri memiliki beberapa risiko. Seperti kompleksitas dari fitur-fitur seperti keranjang belanja, pembuktian keaslian kartu kredit dan pemrosesannya, manajemen persediaan, dan proses pemesanan, serta biaya pengembangan yang tinggi, seperti risiko dari mengerjakan pekerjaan yang sepele. Anda akan seperti melakukan apa yang perusahaan lain telah bangun, dan staf Anda mungkin akan membutuhkan waktu yang lama untuk memahami bisnis sehingga memperlambat produk Anda untuk masuk ke pasaran. Usaha Anda bisa saja gagal. Sisi positifnya adalah Anda bisa membangun situs seperti apa yang benar-benar Anda inginkan, dan membangun pengetahuan Anda sendiri untuk merevisi situs secara cepat jika terjadi perubahan pada lingkungan bisnis.
  13. 13. DAFTAR ISI Putra, Y. M. (2019). E-Commerce: Pasar Digital dan Barang Digital. Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manajemen. FEB-Universitas Mercu Buana: Jakarta Laudon & Laudon. 2017. Management Information Systems: Managing the Digital Firm. Fifteenth Edition. Global Edition. Pearson Education Limited, England. McLeod, Jr., Raymong & Schell P. George. 2007. Management Information System. Edisi sembilan (Terjemahan) PT. Indeks, Jakarta O’Brien, James A. 2006. Introduction to Information Systems. Edisi keduabelas. (Terjemahan) Salemba Empat, Jakarta https://1600495ssrahma.wordpress.com/2017/12/17/bab-10-e-commerce-pasar-digital- barang-digital/ https://priaanugrah.wordpress.com/2017/12/10/chapter-10-e-commerce-pasar-digital- barang-digital/

