Univeristas Mercu Buana 1 ETIKA BISNIS DI RSUPN. DR CIPTO MANGUNKUSUMO Penulis : Irsan Sugiarto (55116120019) Abstrak Etik...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 2 Mangunkusumo sendiri ada kaitannya dengan faktor internal yakni para pegawai atau staff medis at...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 3 Cipto Mangunkusumo bedasarkan konsep dan teori yang ada. Terkait hal tersebut dalam menciptakan ...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 4 harus terdapat jalinan yang erat antara pelaku bisnis besar dan golongan menengah kebawah, sehin...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 5 Semua konsep etika bisnis yang telah ditentukan tidak akan dapat terlaksana apabila setiap orang...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 6 syarat perjanjian dan kontrak. Dalam perikatan perjanjian dan kontrak tertentu, semua pihak sali...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 7 moral atau moralitas, sedangkan etika sebagai refleksi adalah pemikiran moral yang menilai baik ...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 8 Terkait pelatihan terhadap staff atau pegawai yang dimiliki oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, R...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 9 bergabung menjadi bagian atau menjadi pegawai dari RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Terkait sebelum...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 10 yang dikembalikan oleh pasien atau dibuang oleh masyarakat serta obat- obatan yang tidak lagi d...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 11 sekitar. Sebagaimana etika dalam berbisnis yang menjadikan pelaku bisnis tidak hanya memikirkan...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 12 yang jumlahnya besar hingga tinggal kira-kira kurang dari 5 persennya serta dapat menghilangkan...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 13 Tedapat dua prinsip lagi akan bisnis etik yakni prinsip saling menguntungkan serta prinsip inte...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 14 Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terutama terhadap pasien. Hal ini, dengan memperbanyak ruang hijau dapat...
Univeristas Mercu Buana 15 Daftar Pustaka Ali, H. (-). Ethics and Business : Concept and Theory. Business Ethic & GG, 7-8....
Begg,irsan sugiarto,prof. dr. ir. hapzi ali, mm, cma,etika bisnis di rsupn dr. cipto mangunkusumo , universitas mercu buana, 2017

tugas business ethics and good governance

Published in: Business
Begg,irsan sugiarto,prof. dr. ir. hapzi ali, mm, cma,etika bisnis di rsupn dr. cipto mangunkusumo , universitas mercu buana, 2017

  1. 1. Univeristas Mercu Buana 1 ETIKA BISNIS DI RSUPN. DR CIPTO MANGUNKUSUMO Penulis : Irsan Sugiarto (55116120019) Abstrak Etika bisnis merupakan konsep yang menjelaskan tata cara perusahaan atau mengatur bagaimana sebuah perusahaan bias beretika baik terhadap internal perusahaan ataupun terhadap lingkungan sekitar dimana perusahaan tersebut didirikan. Fungsi berjalannya atau diterapkannya etika bisnis didalam perusahaan yakni untuk mengatur atau membuat ruang lingkup perusahaan yang sehat dan harmonis, serta terhadap lingkungan eksternal perusahaan membuat citra baik terhadap perusahaan. Penerapan etika bisnis dalam hal ini sebagai contoh bagaimana RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo menerapkan etika bisnis dengan berbagai kebijakan dari RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terhadap lingkungan internal maupun eksternal perusahaan tersebut. Terkait hal tersebut dengan penerapan etika bisnis, RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo pun dapat memajukan perusahaan secara efisien. Pendahuluan RSUPN. Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, membahas sejarah singkat RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo atau yang sering dikenal dengan Rumah Sakit Cipto Mangunkusumo ( RSCM ), dalam sejarahnya tidak terlepas dari Fakultas Kedokteran Universitas Indonesia ( FKUI ). Awal mula berdirinya RSCM sendiri dilandasi dari sekolah kedokteran yakni sekolah dokter jawa yang kemudian berubah nama menjadi STOVIA yang hal tersebut merupakan awal dari FKUI. Pada tanggal 19 November 1919 berdiri pelayanan kesehatan bernama Centrale Burgelujke Ziekenhuis ( CBZ ) yang bekerjasama dengan STOVIA, dan setelah itu berubah kembali menjadi Roemah Sakit Oemoem Negeri ( RSON ) di tahun 1945. (RSCM, 2016) Berkembangnya waktu dan zaman RSON terus berkembang dan menjadi RSCM, dengan berkembangnya RSCM, RSCM pun didaulat menjadi RSUPN yang menjadi pusat rujukan penyakit untuk seluruh Indonesia. Perkembangan RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo tidak belangsung dengan instant akan tetapi melalui tahap demi tahap yang menjadikan RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo menjadi seperti sekarang ini dan didaulat menjadi rumah sakit rujukan dari seluruh Indonesia. Terkait perkembangan RSUPN Dr. Cipto
  2. 2. Univeristas Mercu Buana 2 Mangunkusumo sendiri ada kaitannya dengan faktor internal yakni para pegawai atau staff medis atau non medis yang di miliki oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Hal yang demikian itu RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo mempunyai strategi yang digunakan bagaimana memilah-milah staff medis dan non medis yang dimilikinya, strategi ini merupakan sebagian dari etika bisnis. Etika bisnis yang dimaksudkan tersebut merupakan sebagian dari etika bisnis untuk internal RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo untuk mengembangkan potensi internal untuk mendongkrak atau memajukan RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Terkait hal tersebut, etika bisnis sangat tidak bisa terlepas dari perusahaan, baik perusahaan kecil, menengah, maupun perusahaan besar sebagaimana contoh dari hal ini yakni RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Etika bisnis memiliki pengaruh yang sangat besar terhadap perusahaan, terutama dengan citra perusahaan tersebut, semakin bagus bagaimana perusahaan tersebut beretika semakin bagus pula citra yang ditimbulkan oleh perusahaan tersebut. Terkait hal tersebut, dengan citra yang semakin bagus perusahaan tersebut pun dapat memiliki nama yang baik dan hal tersebut dapat menguntungkan perusahaan tersebut. Meraih citra yang baik untuk perusahaan tidak terlepasnya dari peran eksternal dan internal, untuk menjadikan peran eksternal dan internal tersebut yang baik dengan cara etika bisnis perusahaan tersebut yang diolah dengan sebaik mungkin. Kerangka Pemikiran Kerangka pemikiran, adanya kerangka pemikiran dalam sebuah artikel atau jurnal difungsikan untuk memberikan track atau jalur dalam penulisan yang dimana fungsi tersebut sebagai titik tumpu penulis untuk menulis. Kerangka pemikiran biasanya didasari oleh beberapa teori dan konsep dari hasil pemikiran orang lain yang digabungkan menjadi satu dengan tema, materi atau masalah yang ada didalam sebuah penelitian. Terkait hal tersebut dengan adanya kerangka pemikiran dengan hasil dari teori atau konsep yang ada menjadikan penelitian akan sesuatu hal menjadi valid yang ini didasari atas konsep atau teori tersebut. Kerangka pemikiran atas implikasi dari etika bisnis di RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, hal ini mengacu kepada bagaimana konsep dan teori dapat menjelaskan bagaimana etika bisnis tersebut atau etika bisnis didalam RSUPN Dr.
  3. 3. Univeristas Mercu Buana 3 Cipto Mangunkusumo bedasarkan konsep dan teori yang ada. Terkait hal tersebut dalam menciptakan sebuah etika dalam berbisnis ada beberapa hal yang harus diperhatikan, hal ini berfungsi agar perusahaan tersebut dapat menjalankan etika bisnis secara baik. Etika bisnis yang harus diperhatikan didalam perusahaan atau pelaku bisnis yakni; (Dalimunthe, 2004) 1. Pengendalian diri Artinya, pelaku-pelaku bisnis dan pihak yang terkait mampu mengendalikan diri mereka masing-masing untuk tidak memperoleh apapun dari siapapun dan dalam bentuk apapun. Disamping itu, pelaku bisnis sendiri tidak mendapatkan keuntungan dengan jalan main curang dan menekan pihak lain dan menggunakan keuntungan dengan jalan main curang dan menakan pihak lain dan menggunakan keuntungan tersebut walaupun keuntungan itu merupakan hak bagi pelaku bisnis, tetapi penggunaannya juga harus memperhatikan kondisi masyarakat sekitarnya. Inilah etika bisnis yang "etis". 2. Pengembangan tanggung jawab sosial (social responsibility) Pelaku bisnis disini dituntut untuk peduli dengan keadaan masyarakat, bukan hanya dalam bentuk "uang" dengan jalan memberikan sumbangan, melainkan lebih kompleks lagi. Artinya sebagai contoh kesempatan yang dimiliki oleh pelaku bisnis untuk menjual pada tingkat harga yang tinggi sewaktu terjadinya excess demand harus menjadi perhatian dan kepedulian bagi pelaku bisnis dengan tidak memanfaatkan kesempatan ini untuk meraup keuntungan yang berlipat ganda. Jadi, dalam keadaan excess demand pelaku bisnis harus mampu mengembangkan dan memanifestasikan sikap tanggung jawab terhadap masyarakat sekitarnya. 3. Mempertahankan jati diri dan tidak mudah untuk terombang-ambing oleh pesatnya perkembangan informasi dan teknologi Bukan berarti etika bisnis anti perkembangan informasi dan teknologi, tetapi informasi dan teknologi itu harus dimanfaatkan untuk meningkatkan kepedulian bagi golongan yang lemah dan tidak kehilangan budaya yang dimiliki akibat adanya tranformasi informasi dan teknologi. 4. Menciptakan persaingan yang sehat Persaingan dalam dunia bisnis perlu untuk meningkatkan efisiensi dan kualitas, tetapi persaingan tersebut tidak mematikan yang lemah, dan sebaliknya,
  4. 4. Univeristas Mercu Buana 4 harus terdapat jalinan yang erat antara pelaku bisnis besar dan golongan menengah kebawah, sehingga dengan perkembangannya perusahaan besar mampu memberikan spread effect terhadap perkembangan sekitarnya. Untuk itu dalam menciptakan persaingan perlu ada kekuatan-kekuatan yang seimbang dalam dunia bisnis tersebut. 5. Menerapkan konsep “pembangunan berkelanjutan" Dunia bisnis seharusnya tidak memikirkan keuntungan hanya pada saat sekarang, tetapi perlu memikirkan bagaimana dengan keadaan dimasa mendatang. Berdasarkan ini jelas pelaku bisnis dituntut tidak meng-"ekspoitasi" lingkungan dan keadaan saat sekarang semaksimal mungkin tanpa mempertimbangkan lingkungan dan keadaan dimasa datang walaupun saat sekarang merupakan kesempatan untuk memperoleh keuntungan besar. 6. Menghindari sifat 5K (Katabelece, Kongkalikong, Koneksi, Kolusi dan Komisi) Jika pelaku bisnis sudah mampu menghindari sikap seperti ini, kita yakin tidak akan terjadi lagi apa yang dinamakan dengan korupsi, manipulasi dan segala bentuk permainan curang dalam dunia bisnis ataupun berbagai kasus yang mencemarkan nama bangsa dan negara. 7. Mampu menyatakan yang benar itu benar Artinya, kalau pelaku bisnis itu memang tidak wajar untuk menerima kredit (sebagai contoh) karena persyaratan tidak bisa dipenuhi, jangan menggunakan "katabelece" dari "koneksi" serta melakukan "kongkalikong" dengan data yang salah. Juga jangan memaksa diri untuk mengadakan “kolusi" serta memberikan "komisi" kepada pihak yang terkait. 8. Menumbuhkan sikap saling percaya antara golongan pengusaha kuat dan golongan pengusaha kebawah Untuk menciptakan kondisi bisnis yang "kondusif" harus ada saling percaya (trust) antara golongan pengusaha kuat dengan golongan pengusaha lemah agar pengusaha lemah mampu berkembang bersama dengan pengusaha lainnya yang sudah besar dan mapan. Yang selama ini kepercayaan itu hanya ada antara pihak golongan kuat, saat sekarang sudah waktunya memberikan kesempatan kepada pihak menengah untuk berkembang dan berkiprah dalam dunia bisnis. 9. Konsekuen dan konsisten dengan aturan main yang telah disepakati bersama
  5. 5. Univeristas Mercu Buana 5 Semua konsep etika bisnis yang telah ditentukan tidak akan dapat terlaksana apabila setiap orang tidak mau konsekuen dan konsisten dengan etika tersebut. Mengapa? Seandainya semua ketika bisnis telah disepakati, sementara ada "oknum", baik pengusaha sendiri maupun pihak yang lain mencoba untuk melakukan "kecurangan" demi kepentingan pribadi, jelas semua konsep etika bisnis itu akan "gugur" satu semi satu. 10. Menumbuhkembangkan kesadaran dan rasa memiliki terhadap apa yang telah disepakati Jika etika ini telah memiliki oleh semua pihak, jelas semua memberikan suatu ketentraman dan kenyamanan dalam berbisnis. 11. Perlu adanya sebagian etika bisnis yang dituangkan dalam suatu hukum positif yang berupa peraturan perundang-undangan Hal ini untuk menjamin kepastian hukum dari etika bisnis tersebut, seperti "proteksi" terhadap pengusaha lemah. Kebutuhan tenaga dunia bisnis yang bermoral dan beretika saat sekarang ini sudah dirasakan dan sangat diharapkan semua pihak apalagi dengan semakin pesatnya perkembangan globalisasi dimuka bumi ini. Dengan adanya moral dan etika dalam dunia bisnis serta kesadaran semua pihak untuk melaksanakannya, kita yakin jurang itu akan dapat diatasi, serta optimis salah satu kendala dalam menghadapi tahun 2000 dapat diatasi. Terkait atas sebelas hal tersebut mengenai yang harus diterapkan kepada pelaku bisnis atau perusahaan agar tercipta etika bisnis yang baik, disamping hal tersebut dalam menciptakan etika bisnis tidaklah hanya dengan beberapa hal yang telah disampaikan akan tetapi harus melihat dari sisi prinsip-prinsip etika bisnis. Prinsip etika bisnis dalam hal ini menjadi pendukung atas pandangan hal apa saja yang harus diterapkan didalam etika bisnis. Terkait hal tersebut, ada beberapa prinsip etika bisnis yang dapat diterapkan oleh pelaku bisnis atau perusahaan, hal ini menurut Sonny Keraf atas prinsip etika bisnis yakni;(Ali, -) 1) Prinsip Otonomi; Otonomi adalah sikap dan kemampuan manusia mengambil keputusan dan bertindak berdasarkan tuntunan hati nuraninya, kesadarannya sendiri mengenai sesuatu kebaikan untuk diberian kepada orang lain. 2) Prinsip Kejujuran; Prinsip kejujuran dalam setiap tindakan atau perikatan bisnis merupakan keutamaan. Kejujuran diperlukan dalam pemenuhan syarat-
  6. 6. Univeristas Mercu Buana 6 syarat perjanjian dan kontrak. Dalam perikatan perjanjian dan kontrak tertentu, semua pihak saling percaya satu sama lain, bahwa masing-masing pihak tulus dan jujur membuat perjanjian dan kontrak, serius, tulus dan jujur melaksanakan perjanjian. Kejujuran sangat penting artinya bagi kepentingan masing-masing pihak, kejujuran sangat menentukan keberlanjutan relasi dan kelangsungan bisnis selanjutnya. 3) Prinsip Keadilan; Tindakan memberikan keadilan terhadap keterlibatan semua pihak dalam bisnis merupakan praktek keutamaan. Prinsip keadilan perlu dilakukan agar setiap orang dalam kegiataan bisnis secara internal maupun eksternal perusahaan diperlakukan sesuai dengan hak dan kewajiban masing- masing. 4) Prinsip Saling Menguntungkan; Kegiatan bisnis perlu memberikan keadaan saling menguntungkan kepada keterlibatan setiap pihak dalam bisnis, hal tersebut merupakan cerminan prinsip keutamaan. Saling menguntungkan merupakan cermin integritas moral internal pelaku bisnis atau perusahaan agar nama baik pribadi atau nama baik perusahaan untuk berbisnis tetap terjaga, dipercaya dan kompetitif. 5) Prinsip Integrasi Moral; Dihayati sebagai tuntutan internal dalam diri pelaku bisnis atau perusahaan, agar perlu menjalankan bisnis dengan tetap menjaga nama baik pimpinan atau orang-orangnya maupun perusahaannya. Pembahasan Etika bisnis dalam artinya sendiri mengandung dua unsur yakni ethos dan bisnis, yang dimana ethos sendiri dalam bahasa Yunani berarti adat istiadat dan apabila dikaitkan dengan bisnis menjadi adat istiadat dalam berbisnis. Terkait hal tersebut etika bisnis dapat diartikan dengan moral dalam berbisnis atau bagaimana seseorang menjalankan bisnisnya dengan mematuhi aturan-aturan dimana tempat bisnisnya, kepada siapa mereka berbisnis dan memperkerjakan siapa mereka dalam berbisnis, serta untuk siapa sasaran bisnis tersebut. Pengertian etika bisnis menurut K. Bertents dibedakan menjadi dua yakni etika sebagai praksis dan sebagai refleksi, hal ini etika sebagai praksis dimana nilai-nilai dan norma-norma moral sejauh dipraktekkan atau tidak di praktekkan dan bias mempunyai arti yang sama dengan
  7. 7. Univeristas Mercu Buana 7 moral atau moralitas, sedangkan etika sebagai refleksi adalah pemikiran moral yang menilai baik buruknya perilaku seseorang. (Rodhiyah) Terkait hal tersebut, struktural RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo atas kebijakannya dalam menjalankan tugas terhadap etika berbisnis sebagaimana konsep dan prinsip etika berbisnis yang sebelumnya telah dijelaskan. Terkait hal tersebut , sesuai dengan Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan RI Nomor 1672/Menkes/PER/XII/2005 tentang Organisasi dan tata kerja, Rumah Sakit Umum Pusat Nasional Dr.Cipto Mangunkusumo dalam pasal 2 disebutkan RSUPN-CM mempunyai tugas menyelenggarakan upaya penyembuhan dan pemulihan yang dilaksanakan secara serasi, terpadu dan berkesinambungan melalui peningkatan kesehatan dan pencegahan serta upaya rujukan sesuai dengan peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku. (RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, 2015) Sebagaimana dimaksud pasal 2 juga menyelenggarakan fungsi; pelayanan medik dan pelayanan penunjang, pelayanan keperawatan, pelayanan rujukan, pelayanan penunjang non medik, pengelolaan sumber daya manusia RS, pelaksanaan pendidikan dan pelatihan, pelaksanaan penelitian dan pengembangan, pelaksanaan administrasi dan keuangan. (RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, 2015) Terkait hal tersebut, dapat terlihat dari data yang dikeluarkan oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangun kusumo, terkait akan hal tersebut sebagaimana Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan RI Nomor 1672/Menkes/PER/XII/2005 tentang Organisasi dan tata kerja, hal tersebut jelas bahwa RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dalam etika berbisnisnya berlandaskan Peraturan Menteri tersebut. RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dalam hal ini menerapkan hal-hal yang menjadikan etika bisnis berjalan dengan semestinya hal ini dapat dilihat dari peraturan yang menguntungkan pihak konsumen dan pihak staff atau pegawai rumah sakit. Etika bisnis RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terhadap konsumen yakni memberikan bagaimana pelayanan yang baik dengan beberapa subtansi pelayanan terbaik serta pengembangan pelayanan yang diterapkan oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Etika bisnis RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terhadap staff atau pegawai dengan adanya pelaksanaan serta pendidikan yang diberikan oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, hal ini dapat memberikan dampak baik bagi RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo atau lain kata hal tersebut menjadi sustainable development RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo.
  8. 8. Univeristas Mercu Buana 8 Terkait pelatihan terhadap staff atau pegawai yang dimiliki oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo sendiri telah terintegrasi dengan beberapa organisasi. Menurut data dari Institute of Mental Health, Singapore dalam penelitiannya, RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo telah terintegrasi dengan beberapa organisasi di Indonesia untuk pelatihan misalnya Pusat Kesehatan Masyarakat (PUSKESMAS), Non- Govermental Organization (NGO’s), serta Palang Merah Indonesia ( PMI ) yang menjadi sustainable plan toward dari community of practice ( COP ). (Institute of Mental Health, Singapore, 2015) Terkait hal tersebut dapat terlihat jelas bagaimana etika bisnis dari RSUPN Dr. CIpto Mangunkusumo terhadap kemajuan staff atau pegawai yang dimiliki oleh RSUPN. Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Hal tersebut dengan kemajuan yang significant dapat memberikan keuntungan tehadap dua pihak hal ini yang telah tertulis didalam prinsip-prinsip bisnis etik, keuntungan pertama yakni RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo memiliki tenaga yang ahli karena pelatihan yang diberikan, dan keuntungan terhadap pegawai menjadi trampil dalam bekerja. Tarkait hal tersebut dalam menjalankan etika bisnis terkait sumber daya manusia didalam ruang lingkup RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, fungsi sumber daya manusia didalam RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo setelah melakukan program pelatihan terhadap internal atau pegawai adalah perekrutan. Recruitment didalam RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo berlangsung dengan transparan hal ini dapat dilihat dari awal mula penampilan atau dipaparkannya lowongan pekerjaan di situs resmi RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Bedasarkan hal tersebut, perekrutan didalam RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo sebagaimana etika bisnis dan prinsip- prinsip etika bisnis yang dilandasi prinsip kejujuran dan prinsip keadilan, hal tersebut menjadikan perekrutan di RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo berjalan dengan adil dan transparan. Sebagaimana prinsip tersebut, untuk terjalinnya etika yang baik atau bisnis yang beretika RSUPN DR. Cipto Mangunkusumo menerapkan sistem perekrutan berbasis sistem informasi yang dapat diakses melalui web RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, kemudian selama perekrutan untuk tesnya RSUPN melakukan uji kelayakan terhadap calon pegawai barunya yang kemudian nanti setelah melalui berbagai macam tes yang telah disediakan, apabila lolos pegawai tersebut dapat
  9. 9. Univeristas Mercu Buana 9 bergabung menjadi bagian atau menjadi pegawai dari RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Terkait sebelumnya telah membahas bagaimana pengolahan sumber daya manusia di RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, terkait etika bisnis atas sumber daya manusia yang ada di RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Hal tersebut menjelaskan bagaimana pengelolaan sumber daya manusia dilingkungan RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dari mulai pemilihan calon pegawai hingga pengolahan atau pedidikan pegawai menjadi pegawai yang trampil. Disamping hal tersebut etika dalam berbisnis tidak hanya dari pengelolaan sumber daya manusia akan tetapi bagaimana perusahaan tersebut atau dari tema ini bagaimana pandangan RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terhadap lingkungan sekitar. Terkait bagaimana etika berbisnis dari RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terhadap lingkungan sekitar rumah sakit tersebut, pertama kali untuk beberapa rumah sakit yang menjadi masalah utama adalah tentang limbah rumah sakit. Limbah rumah sakit adalah bahan atau buangan dari benda padat dan cair yang dihasilkan oleh rumah sakit, hal tersebut menjadi limbah dikarenakan sudah tidak dipergunakan lagi didalam rumah sakit, limbah tersebut meliputi limbah medis dan non-medis. Limbah medis bedasarkan dari segala aktivitas rumah sakit yang berkaitan dengan tindakan medis hal ini didalam limbah medis dapat terbagi atas; (Tuka, Finahari, & Djumadi, 2003) a. Limbah benda tajam Limbah benda tajam adalah alat yang memiliki sudut tajam, sisi yang dapat memotong atau menusuk kulit, seperti jarum, pecahan gelas, pisau bedah. b. Limbah infeksius Limbah infeksius ini terdiri dari jaringan busuk, bekas balutan dan spesimen laboratorium. c. Limbah jaringan tubuh Limbah jaringan tubuh adalah limbah yang dihasilkan pada saat pembedahan atau autopsi. d. Limbah farmasi Limbah farmasi adalah limbah yang berasal dari obat-obatan kadaluarsa, yang tidak memenuhi spesifikasi atau kemasan yang terkontaminasi, obat-obatan
  10. 10. Univeristas Mercu Buana 10 yang dikembalikan oleh pasien atau dibuang oleh masyarakat serta obat- obatan yang tidak lagi diperlukan oleh institusi yang bersangkutan. e. Limbah kimia Limbah kimia adalah limbah yang dihasilkan dari penggunaan bahan kimia dalam tindakan medis, laboratorium, proses sterilisasi dan riset. f. Limbah radioaktif Limbah radioaktif adalah bahan yang terkontaminasi dengan radioisotop yang berasal dari penggunaan medis atau riset untuk diagnosis dan pengobatan/terapi. g. Limbah plastik Limbah plastik adalah bahan plastik yang dibuang oleh klinik, rumah sakit dan sarana pelayanan kesehatan lain. Dengan meningkatnya penggunaan barangbarang medis disposable seperti suntikan, slang, maka bahan plastik menjadi buangan yang dihasilkan rumah sakit. Selain alat-alat tersebut, penggunaan kantong obat, spuit pelapis tempat tidur atau perlak, juga dapat meningkatkan jumlah limbah plastik. Disamping hal tersebut diantara limbah medis ada limbah non-medis yang dalam hal ini dapat menjadi masalah terhadap lingkungan sekitar rumah sakit, apabila tidak dapat dikendalikan atau sigap ditanggani akan merusak lingkungan sekitar dan hal ini menjadikan citra dari etika bisnis dari RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo menjadi buruk. Limbah non-medis dalam hal ini semisalnya sisa makanan pasien, sampah kering, kendaraan yang dipergunakan untuk pasien, dsb. Terkait limbah medis dan non-medis didalam rumah sakit, menurut riset dari data World Health Organization beberapa rumah sakit di Jakarta, limbah rumah sakit membawa resiko besar terhadap kesehatan. Diantaranya yang menjadi ancaman resiko kesehatan adalah limbah infeksius yang mencapai lima belas persen hingga dua puluh lima persen dari jumlah limbah rumah sakit, dan limbah-limbah lainnya yakni limbah benda tajam sebanyak satu persen, limbah bagian tubuh satu persen, limbah obat-obatan dan kimiawi tiga persen, serta limbah radioaktif dan racun kurang dari satu persen. (Fadhili, 2015) Limbah-limbah rumah sakit dalam hal ini bagaimana rumah sakit dapat mengelola limbah-limbah tersebut sehingga menjadi ramah terhadap lingkungan
  11. 11. Univeristas Mercu Buana 11 sekitar. Sebagaimana etika dalam berbisnis yang menjadikan pelaku bisnis tidak hanya memikirkan keuntungan terhadap bisnis yang lakukan akan tetapi peduli akan efek dari bisnis atau dampak dari bisnis tersebut. Hal tersebut menjelaskan bagaimana RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dapat menangani limbah yang dikeluarkan dari RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo sehingga tidak menjadi penularan terhadap lingkungan sekitar. Terkait limbah-limbah yang dikeluarkan didalam rumah sakit, limbah radioaktif yang sangat berbahaya, hal ini dikarenakan limbah radio aktif dalam hal ini bersifat tidak terlihat dan limbah ini bersifat radiasi, dan dampak yang dihasilkan dari limbah radioaktif terhadap manusia bersifat serius apabila terpapar efek radiasinya. Undang-undang No. 10 tahun 1997 pasal 23 ayat 1(3), yang berisi tentang : pengumpulan, pengelompokan, pengolahan, pengangkutan, penyimpanan sementara dan penyimpanan lestari limbah radioaktif, menyebutkan bahwa pengelolaan limbah radioaktif dilaksanakan oleh badan pelaksana, dalam hal ini Badan Tenaga Nuklir Nasional (BATAN). (Tuka, Finahari, & Djumadi, 2003) Etika bisnis RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terkait hal tersebut dalam penanganan limbah dari radioaktif telah menggunakan sistem tabung, tabung tersebut dapat menampung urin pasien dari kedokteran nuklir sebelum dibuang kelingkungan sebagai limbah umum. (Tuka, Finahari, & Djumadi, 2003) Terkait hal tersebut apabila limbah radioaktif telah diolah terlebih dahulu oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dan pada saat dibuang menjadi limbah umum, limbah ini tidak memiliki radiasi terhadap lingkungan sekitar, hal ini RSUPN Dr.Cipto Mangunkusumo telah menjalankan etika bisnisnya terhadap lingkungan sekitar. Cara menangani limbah dari rumah sakit dapat dilakukan oleh cara lain, menurut Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia atas risetnya mengatakan Insinerasi adalah suaru proses di mana limbah padat medis dibakar dengan oksigen dari udara- dan diubah menjadi gas hasil pembakaran serta residu yang berupa abu. Gas hasil pembakaran dibuang seqera langsung ke udara arau diproses lebih dulu melalui suatu alat pengendalian polusi udara. Residu (abu) yang ddak dapat dibakar selanjurnya dipindahkan dari tempat pembakaran ke tempat pembuangan yang disebur landfill. Insinerasi sangat mengurangi volume dan berat limbah medis padat
  12. 12. Univeristas Mercu Buana 12 yang jumlahnya besar hingga tinggal kira-kira kurang dari 5 persennya serta dapat menghilangkan mikroba di dalam sisa limbah. (Kementerian Kesehatan, 2015) Terkait pengelolahan limbah yang dihasilkan oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo, pihak RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo menerapkan wajib cuci tangan dengan metode cuci tangan yang baik bagi setiap pegawai RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Untuk lingkungan luar atau lingkungan sekitar RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo sebagaimana yang dijelaskan sebelumnya tentang limbah rumah sakit, RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dengan konsep social responsibilitynya membuat program dengan penanaman penghijauan, serta program-program untuk membersihkan limbah dari RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terutama limbah medis. Hal tersebut dilakukan RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo untuk menghindari penularan dari pasien terhadap orang yang sehat atau dalam kata lain dapat disebut dengan Hospital Accuired Pneumea (HAP) serta menjaga lingkungan sekitar sebagaimana etika bisnis yang ada. Penutup Kesimpulan Kesimpulan dari etika bisnis di RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo berjalan dengan baik bedasarkan metode etika bisnis serta prinsip-prinsip etika bisnis yang ada. Hal ini dapat terlihat dari mulai beberapa prinsisp yang telah diterapkan oleh pihak RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo yang tidak mementingkan keuntungan pihak rumah sakit sendiri akan tetapi mementingkan kepentingan internal dan eksternal yang ada didalam maupun sekitar RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Prinsip yang telah dijalankan dimulai dari otonomi yang dapat dilihat dari segala kebijakan dan kesepakatan yang munculkan oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo bedasarkan hukum yang ada di Indonesia seperti UU, Peraturan Presiden, serta Peraturan Menteri yang berlaku. Prinsip kejujuran dan keadilan, sebagaimana yang telah dijelaskan sebelumnya sistem rekrutmen pegawai dapat menjadi landasan terhadap RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo yang jujur dan adil dalam proses pemilihan atau perekrutan pegawai.
  13. 13. Univeristas Mercu Buana 13 Tedapat dua prinsip lagi akan bisnis etik yakni prinsip saling menguntungkan serta prinsip integrasi moral. Terkait prinsip saling menguntungkan sebagaimana yang telah dijelaskkan sebelumnya yang dijelaskan akan relasi antara pihak RSUPN Dr. Cipto terhadap internal dan eksternal. Didalam internal RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo memberikan pendidikan serta pelatihan terhadap pegawainya hal ini yang membuat pegawai didalam RSUPN Dr. Cipto Menjadi trampil dalam bekerja. Terkait eksternal, RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo menerapkan kebijakan- kebijakan atas limbah yang dikeluarkan oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo yang dapat merubah warga dan di olah menjadi hal yang tidak merugikan warga sekitar lingkungan sekitar. Program CSR yang diterapkan oleh RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo menjadi saling menguntungkan bagi warga sekitar, dengan penghijauan membuat udara disekitar RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo akan menjadi kaya akan oksigen dan hal ini berguna bagi warga Jakarta yang banyak polusi dengan penghijauan yang diterapkan RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dapat mengurangi tingkat polusi. Prinsip integrasi moral yakni bagaimana menjaga citra atau nama baik RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dimata umum. Terkait hal tersebut dengan keempat prinsip diatas sudah mewakili bagaimana RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo menjaga nama baiknya di muka umum, melalui program-program RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo hal ini dapat menjaga nama baik sekaligus dapat meningkatkan nama baik RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Saran Saran atau masukan terhadap RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo atas hal tersebut yakni karena RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo sudah menjalankan etika berbisnis dengan baik dengan berlandaskan peraturan yang ada, baik peraturan pemerintah maupun peraturan warga sekitar. Terkait hal tersebut dalam RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo dapat terus memperbaiki yang sudah ada agar dapat menjadi lebih baik serta dapat memberikan pelayanan yang terbaik terhadap semuanya baik dari segi para pegawai, pasien, maupun lingkungan sekitar. Terkait pembangunan lingkungan hijau dapat diperbanyak hal ini untuk wilayah Jakarta pusat polusi yang ditimbulkan dari kendaraan umum sangatlah beresiko terhadap ruang lingkup RSUPN
  14. 14. Univeristas Mercu Buana 14 Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo terutama terhadap pasien. Hal ini, dengan memperbanyak ruang hijau dapat mencegah hal-hal buruk terhadap ruang lingkup RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo diantaranya pegawai, pasien dan warga sekitar.
  15. 15. Univeristas Mercu Buana 15 Daftar Pustaka Ali, H. (-). Ethics and Business : Concept and Theory. Business Ethic & GG, 7-8. Dalimunthe, R. F. (2004). Etika Bisnis. 3-5. Fadhili. (2015, Desember 10). Merah Putih. Retrieved April 10, 2017, from Walhi: Ratusan Rumah Sakit Jakarta Belum Memiliki Izin Pengolahan Limbah B3?: http://merahputih.com/post/read/ratusan-rumah-sakit-jakarta-belum-memiliki-izin- pengolahan-limbah-b3 Institute of Mental Health, Singapore. (2015). BUILDING BACK BETTER : CASE STUDIES IN RESILIENCE BUILDING. A publication of the Temasek Foundation –Institute of Mental Health in Disaster Mental Health Programme for Communities in Asia, 27. Kementerian Kesehatan. (2015). Pedoman Penatalaksanaan Pengelolaan Limbah Padat dan Limbah Cair di Rumah Sakit. Pedoman Limbah Padat dan Cair, 36. Nugroho, M. A. (2012). KONSEP TEORI DAN TINJAUAN KASUS ETIKA BISNIS PT DIRGANTARA INDONESIA (1960 ‐2007). Jurnal Economia, Volume 8, Nomor 1, 24-25. Rodhiyah. (n.d.). ETIKA BISNIS DAN KEADILAN KONSUMEN. 68. RSCM. (2016, Agustus 6). Sejarah RSCM. Retrieved 3 3, 2017, from RSCM: http://rscm.co.id/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=126&Itemid=48 4&lang=id RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. (2015). Laporan Akutanbilitas Kinerja ( LAKIP ). Jakarta: Rumah Sakit Umum Pertama Nasional Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo. Tuka, V., Finahari, I. N., & Djumadi. (2003). TEKNOLOGI PENGELOLAAN LIMBAH RADIOAKTIF DI RSCM. Pusat Pendayagunaan Iptek Nuklir (PPdIN) - BATAN dan Koordinator Penunjang Alat Medik Instalasi Radioterapi - RSCM, 196-198.

