BUSINESS ETHIC AND GOOD GOVERNANCE Nama : RUSLAN NIM : 55116120052 Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA
ETHICAL DECISION MAKING : EMPLOYER RESPONSIBILITY AND EMPLOYEE RIGHT STAKEHOLDER merupakan individu, sekelompok manusia, k...
alat publikasi dan sosialisasi yang digunakan oleh perusahaan untuk dapat membangun kepercayaan (image) publik tentang akt...
keputusan dan tindakan yang akan diambilnya akan sesuai atau sebaliknya bertentangan dengan nilai atau norma moral tertent...
saling menguntungkan satu sama lain. Prinsip ini terutama mengakomodasi hakikat dan tujuan bisnis.  Prinsip Integritas Mo...
Untuk membuat keputusan etika seseorang harus memiliki: (a) Komitmen etika, yaitu tekad seseorang untuk bertindak secara e...
 Libatkan karyawan dalam mempertahankan standar etika Para karyawan diberi kesempatan untuk memberikan umpan balik tentan...
keselamatan dan kesehatan kaum pekerja. Dalam hal ini peraturan hukum disemua negara belum tentu sama dan belum tentu memu...
1. Peratuaran hukum, misalnya ada UMR, bila erusahaan memberi upah di bawah UMR berarti tidak etis. 2. Upah yang lazim dal...
malah tidak boleh mematuhi perintah yang menyuruh dia melakukan sesuatu yang tidak bermoral. Misalnya : penipuan, membunuh...
Impelementasi pada PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Berdasarkan pengalaman dan pemahaman saya, berikut ini Impelementasi Kewajiban...
4. Perusahaan tidak boleh menghentikan karyawan dengan semena – mena Peraturan mengenai tata tertib serta peraturan yang d...
Pasal 40 ayat (1) menyebutkan bahwa “ bank wajib merahasiakan keterangan mengenai nasabah penyimpan dan simpanannya”. Dala...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://staffnew.uny.ac.id/upload/131405899/pendidikan/KWU+-+Etika+bisnis.pdf http://anahuraki.lecture.ub.ac...
BE&GG, Ruslan, Hapzi Ali, Ethical Decision Making Employer Responsibilities and Employee Rights, Universitas Mercu Buana, 2017

  1. 1. BUSINESS ETHIC AND GOOD GOVERNANCE Nama : RUSLAN NIM : 55116120052 Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA Program Studi Magister Manajemen FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCUBUANA JAKARTA 2017
  2. 2. ETHICAL DECISION MAKING : EMPLOYER RESPONSIBILITY AND EMPLOYEE RIGHT STAKEHOLDER merupakan individu, sekelompok manusia, komunitas atau masyarakat baik secara keseluruhan maupun secara parsial yang memiliki hubungan serta kepentingan terhadap perusahaan. Individu, kelompok, maupun komunitas dan masyarakat dapat dikatakan sebagai stakeholder jika memiliki karakteristik seperti yang diungkapkan oleh Budimanta dkk, 2008 yaitu mempunyai :  kekuasaan  legitimasi  kepentingan terhadap perusahaan Henriques (1999:89) mengemukakan beberapa ruang lingkup stakeholders yaitu : 1. Pemerintah (Governmental), yaitu pemerintah dan peraturan-peraturan yang dikeluarkan pemerintah menjadi aspek penting yang harus diperhatikan oleh perusahaan 2. Kelompok masyarakat (Community), kelompok masyarakat harus diperhatikan, karena kelompok masyarakat adalah elemen konsumen yang akan mengkonsumsi hasil produksi dari perusahaan 3. Organisasi Lingkungan (Environmental Organization), dewasa ini telah menjadi salah satu kekuatan kontrol sosial yang dapat mengawasi aktifitas perusahaan. Orientasi organisasi lingkungan secara umum adalah menghindari eksploitasi yang berlebihan terhadap lingkungan hidup demi kepentingan perusahaan (profit) 4. Media massa (Mass Media) dalam lingkungan bisnis saat ini memiliki peran yang sangat dominan dalam membentuk opini masyarakat terhadap suatu aktifitas perusahaan. Media menyediakan informasi bagi perusahaan dan dapat pula sebagai
  3. 3. alat publikasi dan sosialisasi yang digunakan oleh perusahaan untuk dapat membangun kepercayaan (image) publik tentang aktifitas-aktifitas sosial yang dijalankan perusahaan. Stakeholder yang dimaksud adalah sebagai berikut : Stakeholder Internal, adalah orang dalam dari suatu perusahaan, orang atau instansi yang secara langsung terlibat dalam kegiatan perusahaan,  Pemegang Saham  Manajer dan Top Executives  Karyawan  Keluarga Karyawan Stakeholder Eksternal, adalah orang luar dari suatu perusahaan, orang atau instansi yang tidak secara langsung terlibat dalam kegiatan perusahaan.  Konsumen  Masyarakat  Bank  Pemerintah  Lingkungan hidup Untuk menjaga norma etika bisnis yang baik sesuai dengan budaya dan etika Bangsa Indonesia dapat dilakukan dengan cara menerapkan prinsip-prinsip etika bisnis yaitu :  Prinsip Otonomi Otonomi merupakan sikap dan kemampuan manusia untuk mengambil keputusan dan bertindak berdasarkan kesadaran sendiri tentang apa yang dianggapnya baik untuk dilakukan. Ia sadar dan tahu akan keputusan dan tindakan yang akan diambilnya serta risiko atau akibat yang akan timbul baik bagi dirinya dan perusahaannya maupun bagi pihak lain. Di samping itu ia juga tahu bahwa
  4. 4. keputusan dan tindakan yang akan diambilnya akan sesuai atau sebaliknya bertentangan dengan nilai atau norma moral tertentu.  Prinsip Kejujuran Dalam kenyataannya, kegiatan bisnis tidak akan bisa bertahan dan berhasil kalau tidak didasarkan pada prinsip kejujuran. Kejujuran ini sangat penting artinya bagi kepentingan masing-masing pihak dan selanjutnya sangat menentukan hubungan dan kelangsungan bisnis masing-masing pihak. Apabila salah satu pihak berlaku curang, maka pihak yang dirugikan untuk waktu yang akan datang tidak akan lagi bersedia menjalin hubungan bisnis dengan pihak yang berbuat curang tersebut. Kejujuran juga sering dikaitkan dengan mutu dan harga barang yang ditawarkan. Sebagaimana telah disampaikan di depan, dalam bisnis modern yang penuh dengan persaingan, kepercayaan konsumen adalah hal yang paling pokok untuk dipertahankan.  Prinsip Keadilan Prinsip keadilan menuntut agar setiap orang diperlakukan secara sama sesuai dengan aturan yang adil dan sesuai dengan kriteria yang rasional, obyektif dan dapat dipertanggung jawabkan. Demikian pula prinsip keadilan menuntut agar setiap orang dalam kegiatan bisnis entah dalam relasi eksternal perusahaan maupun relasi internal perusahaan perlu diperlakukan secara sama sesuai dengan haknya masing-masing. Keadilan menuntut agar tidak ada pihak yang dirugikan hak dan kepentingannya.  Prinsip Saling Menguntungkan Prinsip ini menuntut agar bisnis dijalankan sedemikian rupa sehingga menguntungkan semua pihak. Jadi kalau prinsip keadilan menuntut agar tidak boleh ada pihak yang dirugikan hak dan kepentingannya, prinsip saling menguntungkan menuntut hak yang sama yaitu agar semua pihak berusaha untuk
  5. 5. saling menguntungkan satu sama lain. Prinsip ini terutama mengakomodasi hakikat dan tujuan bisnis.  Prinsip Integritas Moral Prinsip ini menganjurkan agar orang-orang yang menjalankan bisnis tetap dapat menjaga nama baik perusahaan. Perusahaan harus megelola bisnisnya sedemikian rupa agar tetap dipercaya, tetap paling unggul dan tetap yang terbaik. Prinsip etika bisnis tersebut harus diimplementasikan kedalam tindakan nyata oleh seluruh stakeholder dengan cara diantaranya sebagai berikut :  Ciptakan kepercayaan perusahaan Kepercayaan perusahaan dalam menetapkan nilai-nilai perusahaan yang mendasari tanggung jawab etika bagi pemilik kepentingan.  Kembangkan kode etik Kode etik merupakan suatu catatan tentang standar tingkah laku dan prinsip- prinsip etika yang diharapkan perusahaan dari karyawan.  Jalankan kode etik secara adil dan konsisten Manajer harus mengambil tindakan apabila mereka melanggar etika. Bila karyawan mengetahui bahwa yang melanggar etika tidak dihukum, maka kode etik menjadi tidak berarti apa-apa.  Lindungi hak perorangan Akhir dari semua keputusan setiap etika sangat bergantung pada individu. Melindungi seseorang dengan kekuatan prinsip morl dan nilainya merupakan jaminan terbaik untuk menghindari untuk menghindari penyimpangan etika.
  6. 6. Untuk membuat keputusan etika seseorang harus memiliki: (a) Komitmen etika, yaitu tekad seseorang untuk bertindak secara etis dan melakukan sesuatu yang benar; (b) Kesadaran etika, yaitu kemampuan kompetensi, yaitu kemampuan untuk menggunakan suara pikiran moral dan mengembangkan strategi pemecahan masalah secara praktis.  Adakan pelatihan etika Workshop merupakan alat untuk meningkatkan kesadaran para karyawan.  Lakukan audit etika secara periodic Audit merupakan cara terbaik untuk mengevaluasi efektivitas sistem etika. Hasil evaluasi tersebut akan memberikan suatu sinyal kepada karyawan bahwa etika bukan sekadar gurauan  Pertahankan standar tinggi tentang tingkah laku, tidak hanya aturan Tidak ada seorang pun yang dapat mengatur norma dan etika. Akan tetapi, manajer bisa saja membolehkan orang untuk mengetahui tingkat penampilan yang mereka harapkan. Standar tingkah laku sangat penting untuk menekankan betapa pentingnya etika dalam organisasi. Setiap karyawan harus mengetahui bahwa etika tidak bisa dinegosiasi atau ditawar.  Hindari contoh etika yang tercela setiap saat dan etika diawali dari atasan. Atasan harus memberi contoh dan menaruh kepercayaan kepada bawahannya.  Ciptakan budaya yang menekankan komunikasi dua arah Komunikasi dua arah sangat penting, yaitu untuk menginformasikan barang dan jasa yang kita hasilkan dan menerima aspirasi untuk perbaikan perusahaan.
  7. 7.  Libatkan karyawan dalam mempertahankan standar etika Para karyawan diberi kesempatan untuk memberikan umpan balik tentang bagaimana standar etika dipertahankan. ETHICAL DECISION MAKING : EMPLOYER RESPONSIBILITY AND EMPLOYEE RIGHT KEWAJIBAN adalah segala sesuatu yang dianggap sebagai suatu keharusan yang hukumnya wajib untuk dilaksanakan oleh individu sebagai anggota warga negara guna mendapatkan hak yang pantas untuk didapat. Kewajiban pada umumnya mengarah pada suatu keharusan/kewajiban bagi individu dalam melaksanakan peran sebagai anggota warga negara guna mendapat pengakuan akan hak yang sesuai dengan pelaksanaan kewajiban tersebut. KEWAJIBAN PERUSAHAAN TERHADAP KARYAWAN Ada beberapa kewajiban perusahaan antara lain. 1. Perusahaan tidak boleh mempraktekkan diskriminasi Diskiminasi terjadi dimana – mana seperti AS, Indonesia dan lain – lain. Diskriminasi baru terhapus betul bila suatu negara semua warganya mempunyai hak yang sama dan diperlakukan dengan cara yang sama puila. Diskriminasi timbul biasanya disertai dengan alasan yang tidak relevan. 2. Perusahaan harus menjamin kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja Keselamatan kerja bisa terwujud bilamana tempat kerja itu aman, bebas dari resiko terjadinya kecelakaan yang mengakibatkan si pekerja cedera atau bahkan mati. Hampir semua negara modern mempunyai peraturan hukum guna melindungi
  8. 8. keselamatan dan kesehatan kaum pekerja. Dalam hal ini peraturan hukum disemua negara belum tentu sama dan belum tentu memuaskan. Terlepas dari aturan hukum para majikan tidak bebas dari kewajiban tetapi terikat dengan alasan-alasan etika. Keselamatan dan kesehatan pekerja tidak pernah boleh dikorbankan keada kepentingan ekonomis. Resiko memang tidak selalu bisa dihindari, tetapi harus dibatasi sampai seminimal mungkin, walaupun upaya itu bisa mengakibatkan biaya produksi bertambah. Selain itu si pekerja harus menerima resiko itu dengan bebas, setelah lebih dahulu ia diberikan ekstra untuk mengimbangi resiko, baik dalam gaji langsung maupun asuransi khusus. 3. Kewajiban memberi gaji yang adil Ada banyak motif mengapa seseorang memilih bekerja antara lain:  untuk mengembangkan diri  memberi sumbangsih yang berguna kepada masyarakat  untuk memperoleh imbalan Upaya yang adil adalah sesuai prestasi hal ini ditinjau dari majikan. Tetapi bila ditinjau dari pekerja upah yang adil adalah yang sesuai kebutuhan ekerja dan keluarganya. Besarnya upah / gaji dapat dipengaruhi oleh beberapa hal : prestasi, kebutuhan, mekanisme pasar, tinggi rendahnya pendidikan dan lain – lain. Pemerataan pendapatan merupakan tuntutan etis yang berkaitan dengan prinsip “bagian yang sama”. Adil tidaknya gaji menjadi kompleks lagi , jika kita akui bahwa imbalan kerja lebih luas dari pada take home pay saja. Fasilitas khusus seperti rumah, kendaraan, beras dan lain – lain, dipandang juga sebagai sebagiaan dari imbalan kerja, asuransi kerja, jaminan kesehatan, prospek pensiun dan sebagainya. Menurut Thomas Garrett dan Richard Klonoski berpendapat supaya upah adil yang perlu dipertimbangkan:
  9. 9. 1. Peratuaran hukum, misalnya ada UMR, bila erusahaan memberi upah di bawah UMR berarti tidak etis. 2. Upah yang lazim dalam sektor industry untuk daerah tertentu. 3. Kemampuan perusahaan. 4. Sifat khusus pekerjaan tertentu. 5. Perbandingan dengan upah / gaji lain dari perusahaan. 6. Perundingan upah / gaji yang lain. Senioritas sering juga digunakan untuk membedakan besar kecilnya gaji. Tapi hal ini bertentangan dengan prinsip “bagian yang sama”, karena hal ini lebih dihubungkan dengan kesetiaan. Tapi untuk jaman sekarang gaji berdasarkan senioritas tidak relevan lagi. Jaman modern sekarang lebih memperhatikan prestasi dan hak. Sekarang yang cocok adalah prinsip “ Pembayaran sama untuk pekerjaan yang sama”. 4. Perusahaan tidak boleh menghentikan karyawan dengan semena – mena Dalam lingkungan perusahaan, pemberitahuan karyawan sering tidak bisa dihindarkan. Kejadian itu termasuk masalah yang paling sensitif, karena nasib hidup karyawan beserta keluarganya dipertaruhkan secara langsung. Disamping itu harga diri si pekerja bisa terluka juga. Cara menangani masalah ini bisa menunjukan mutu etis para majikan. KEWAJIBAN KARYAWAN TERHADAP PERUSAHAAN Ada 3 kewajiban karyawan yang penting : 1. Kewajiban Ketaatan Karyawan harus taat kepada atasannya di perusahaan khususnya dalam kaitannya dengan pekerjaan diperusahaan. Tetapi walau begitu karyawan tidak perlu dan
  10. 10. malah tidak boleh mematuhi perintah yang menyuruh dia melakukan sesuatu yang tidak bermoral. Misalnya : penipuan, membunuh musuh dll. Karyawan tidak wajib mematuhi perintah yang tidak wajar yaitu perintah yang tidak diberikan demi kepentingan perusahaan. Contoh : menyuruh bawahan merenovasi rumah atasan. Karyawan tidak perlu mematuhi perintah yang tidak sesuai job description. 2. Kewajiban Konfidensialitas Yaitu kewajiban untuk menyimpan informasi yang bersifat rahasia yang telah diperoleh dengan menjalankan suatu profesi. Contoh : dokter, psikolog, pengacara, pendeta, ulama, akuntan. Kewajiban kerahasiaan tidak saja berlaku selama karyawan bekerja di perusahaan, tetapi berlangsung terus setelah ia pindah kerja. Yang termasuk rahasia perusahaan contohnya teknik memroduksi suatu produk, contoh : coca cola yang tidak berhasil disini, program komputer, kenangan perusahaan, hasil penelitian dll. 3. Kewajiban Loyalitas Kewajiban loyalitas merupakan konsekuensi dari status seseorang sebagai karyawan perusahaan. Karyawan harus mendukung tujuan-tujuan perusahaan, karena sebagai karyawan ia melibatkan diri untuk turut merealisasikan tujuan - tujuan tersebut,ia harus menghindari apayang bisa merugikan kepentingan perusahaan. Karyawan tersebut berarti melakukan kewajiban loyalitas. Faktor pengganggu loyalitas adalah konflik kepentingan pribadi dan perusahaan. Contoh : perbuatan yang tidak etis berhubungan dengan kewajiban loyalitas adalah seorang pekerja perusahaan kecap dirumah (sore hari) membuat kecap sendiri dengan formula perusahaan dan dijual dengan harga lebih murah.
  11. 11. Impelementasi pada PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Berdasarkan pengalaman dan pemahaman saya, berikut ini Impelementasi Kewajiban Perusahaan terhadap Karyawannya pada PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1. Perusahaan tidak boleh mempraktekkan diskriminasi Pembagian tugas dan jenjang karir tidak mendiskriminasikan pada gender. Hak dan kewajiban para pekerja yang tertuang dalam Perjanjian Kerja Bersama tidak dibeda-bedakan berdasarakan suku, agama, ras, dan gender. 2. Perusahaan harus menjamin kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja PT Bank Central Asia menjamin kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja dengan mengasuransikan setiap pekerjanya. Selain itu, diberikan pengetahuan dan pelatihan-pelatihan yang berkala kepada seluruh pekerja tentang penanganan serta hal-hal yang harus dilakukan pada saat terjadi gangguan yang terkait dengan keselamatan pekerja maupun keberlangsungan hidup perusahaan, baik gangguan kecil (force minor), maupun gangguan besar (force major). Seperti kerusuhan, gempa bumi, kebakaran, dan sebagainya. 3. Kewajiban memberi gaji yang adil PT Bank Central Asia Tbk dalam hal pemberian gaji kepada pekerja memperhatikan pada beberapa aspek, seperti lama bekerja, pendidikan, prestasi, jabatan, dan unit kerja. Menurut pemahaman saya, hal ini adil karena bila seseorang lebih lama bekerja akan wajar bila mendapat gaji yang lebih tinggi mengingat loyalitasnya terhadap perusahaan. Tetapi tidak serta merta karyawan baru akan selalu mendapat gaji yang lebih rendah, karena perusahaan memberlakukan sistem yang objektif untuk penilaian prestasi kerja yang sangat mempengaruhi pada kenaikan gaji dan promosi. Selain itu, diberikan fasilitas khusus seperti Kredit Kepemilikan Rumah dan Kredit Kendaraan Bermotor dengan sistem khusus karyawan, perencanaan dana pensiun dan penjaminan kesehatan untuk karyawan serta keluarganya.
  12. 12. 4. Perusahaan tidak boleh menghentikan karyawan dengan semena – mena Peraturan mengenai tata tertib serta peraturan yang disepakati antara karyawan dan perusahaan tertuang dalam Perjanjian Kerja Bersama antara Perusahaan dan Karyawan serta Serikat Pekerja. Bila terjadi pelanggaran, perusahaan harus melewati prosedur serta menerapkan sanksi yang sesuai, seperti terlebih dahulu menganalisa pelanggaran, dan memberikan surat peringatan sehingga tidak dapat semena-mena dalam menghentikan karyawan. Berdasarkan pengalaman dan pemahaman saya, berikut ini Impelementasi Kewajiban Karyawan terhadap Perusahaannya pada PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1. Kewajiban Ketaatan Setiap karyawan wajib mematuhi peraturan dan tata tertib yang berlaku dan tertuang pada Perjanjian Kerja Bersama antara Perusahaan dan Karyawan serta bersedia menerima sanksi bila melakukan pelanggaran. Selain itu karyawan harus menjunjung tinggi nilai-nilai perusahaan dan menerapkannya baik secara internal maupun eksternal. Karyawan berhak menolak untuk mematuhi perintah yang menjurus pada tindakan fraud. 2. Kewajiban Konfidensialitas Setiap karyawan wajib menjaga informasi perusahaan, baik yang berhubungan dengan perusahaan langsung maupun data-data pribadi nasabah. Hal ini diatur langsung pada UU Perbankan dalam konteks Rahasia Bank. Undang-Undang Nomor 10 Tahun 1998 tentang Perubahan Atas Undang-Undang Nomor 7 Tahun 1992 tentang Perbankan yang diundangkan pada tanggal 10 November 1998, dalam Pasal 40, 41 A, 42, 42 A, 44 A, 47, 47 A, dan 48 telah mengatur menegani rahasia bank.
  13. 13. Pasal 40 ayat (1) menyebutkan bahwa “ bank wajib merahasiakan keterangan mengenai nasabah penyimpan dan simpanannya”. Dalam penjelasan atas Pasal 40 dinyatakan “ keterangan mengenai nasabah penyimpan, bukan merupakan keterangan yang wajib dirahasiakan bank”. Bahkan disebutkan bahwa apabila nasabah bank adalah nasabah penyimpan yang sekaligus juga sebagai nasabah debitur, bank tetap merahasiakan keterangan tentang nasabah dalam kedudukannya sebagai nasabah penyimpan. 3. Kewajiban Loyalitas Menjaga image perusahaan dengan menjunjung tinggi nilai-nilai perusahaan dan menerapkannya secara internal maupun eksternal. Tidak melakukan tindakan- tindakan yang dapat merugikan diri sendiri, maupun perusahaan. Menghindari penyalahgunaan jabatan untuk kepentingan pribadi, yang dapat berujung pada tindakan fraud.
  14. 14. DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://staffnew.uny.ac.id/upload/131405899/pendidikan/KWU+-+Etika+bisnis.pdf http://anahuraki.lecture.ub.ac.id/files/2012/03/STAKEHOLDERS.3.pdf Hapzi Ali, Modul, Ethical Decision Making, Employer Responsibilities and Employee Rights

