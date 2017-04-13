TUGAS INDIVIDU BUSINESS ETHIC PT TELKOM INDONESIA DOSEN : PROF. DR. IR. HAPZI ALI, MM, CMA DI SUSUN NAMA : Rian Saputro NI...
ABSTRAK Etika bisnis sangatlah berpengaruh pada bisnis perusahaan untuk jangka panjang yang menentukan benar, salah baik, ...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Pada era saat ini, perusahaan atau pelaku bisnis di beri kebebasan dalam perekonomian...
kaidah kaidah etika sejalan dengan hukum dan peraturan yang berlaku. Setiap perusahaan memiliki kode etik yang berfungsi u...
BAB II LANDASAN TEORI 2.1 ETIKA BISNIS Etika berasal dari yunani kuno “ethikos” berarti “timbul dari kebiasaan”. Menurut W...
2.2 Prinsip-prinsip Etika Bisnis Pada dasarnya, setiap pelaksanaan bisnis harus menyelaraskan proses bisnis tersebut denga...
1. Etika bisnis sebagai etika profesi membahas berbagai prinsip, kondisi dan masalah yang terkait dengan praktek bisnis ya...
3. Jalankan kode etik secara adil dan konsisten manajer harus mengambil tindakan apabila merasa melanggar etika. Bila kary...
menekankan bahwa betapa pentignya etika dalam organisasi. Setiap karyawan harus mengetahui bahwa etika tidak bisa dinegois...
BAB IV PEMBAHASAN 4.1 Profil Perusahaan Tahun 1906-1965 Pemerintah kolonial Belanda membentuk lembaga pemerintah untuk men...
pelanggan di seluruh Indonesia. Kami telah beroperasi di tujuh negara termasuk Hong Kong-Macau, Timor Leste, Australia, My...
Perseroan menjaga keterbukaan dan melakukan pendekatan yang etis dalam melaksanakan usahanya, baik dengan pelanggan, pemas...
2. Perusahaan yang tergabung dalam Telkom Group wajib menjalankan atau mengelola bisnis perusahaan dengan memperhatikan pr...
10. Peduli kepada masyarakat dan lingkungan hidup. 4.2.4 Sosialisasi dan Upaya Penegakan Etika Bisnis Pemahaman dan upaya ...
memberikan yang terbaik dalam setiap pekerjaan. Always the Best memiliki esensi “Ihsan” yang dalam pengertian ini diterjem...
BAB V PENUTUP 5.1 Kesimpulan PT Telkom Indonesia telah menerapkan etika bisnis dalam bisnisnya dengan berpedoman Kode etik...
Daftar pustaka Fauzan, Ida, 2017, Pengaruh Penerapan Erika Bisnis Terhadap Kepuasan Pelanggan Warung Bebek H. Slamet Di Ko...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Begg, rian saputro, prof. dr. ir. hapzi ali, mm, cma, business ethic telkom indonesia, universitas mercu buana,2017

49 views

Published on

makalah business ethic

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Begg, rian saputro, prof. dr. ir. hapzi ali, mm, cma, business ethic telkom indonesia, universitas mercu buana,2017

  1. 1. TUGAS INDIVIDU BUSINESS ETHIC PT TELKOM INDONESIA DOSEN : PROF. DR. IR. HAPZI ALI, MM, CMA DI SUSUN NAMA : Rian Saputro NIM : 55116120008 STUDI PASCA SARJANA PROGRAM MAGISTER MANAJEMEN UNIVERSITAS MERCUBUANA - JAKARTA APRIL 2017
  2. 2. ABSTRAK Etika bisnis sangatlah berpengaruh pada bisnis perusahaan untuk jangka panjang yang menentukan benar, salah baik, buruk dan tanggung jawab. Prinsip-prinsip etika bisnislah yang dapat menjadikan perusahaan jangka panjang dalam bisnisnya. Tujuan dari penulisan ini untuk mengetahui etika dalam bisnis perusahaannya dan penerapan dalam menjalankan etika dalam bisnisnya. PT Telkom Indonesia dalam etika bisnisnya memiliki kode etik untuk menjalankan bisnisnya. Dengan menerapkan etika bisnisnya secara berkala di setiap tahunnya.
  3. 3. BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Pada era saat ini, perusahaan atau pelaku bisnis di beri kebebasan dalam perekonomian pasar bebas untuk dapat melakukan kegiatan dan mengembangkan diri dalam pembangunan ekonomi. Sehingga, pelaku bisnis dapat besaing untuk berkembang dalam mekanisme pasar. Didalam kebebasan perekonomian pasar tersebut, pelaku bisnis atau perusahaan dalam menjalankan kegiatan usahanya selalu mengharapkan keuntungan yang maksimal dan produk yang mereka tawarkan diterima oleh masyarakat. Untuk itu, etika bisnis di dalam perusahaan sangatlah diperulakan. Etika bisnis merupakan keyakinan mengenai tindakan yang benar dan yang salah atau tindakan yang baik dan yang buruk. Dalam etika bisnis prilaku etis merupakan prilaku yang mencerminkan keyakinan perorangan dan norma norma sosial yang diterima secara umum sehubungan dengan tindakan yang baik dan benar. Etika bisnis adalah cara untuk melakukan kegiatan bisnis, yang mencakup seluruh aspek yang berkaitan dengan individu, perusahaan, industry dan juga masyarakat. Semua hal tersebut mencakup bagaimana menjalankan bisnis secara adil sesuai dengan hukum yang berlaku dan tidak tergantung pada kedudukan individu ataupun perusahaan masyarakat. Etiak bisnis dalam perusahaan dapat membetnuk nilai, norma dan prilaku karyawan serta pimpinan dalam membangun hubungan yang adil dan sehat dengan pelanggan/mitra kerja, pemegang saham, masyarakat. Perusahaan yang meyakini prinsip bisnis yang baik adalah bisnis yang beretika, yakni bisnis dengan kinerja unggul dan berkesinambungan yang dijalani dengan mentaati
  4. 4. kaidah kaidah etika sejalan dengan hukum dan peraturan yang berlaku. Setiap perusahaan memiliki kode etik yang berfungsi untuk menunjang kelancaran operasional perusahaan. 1.2 Rumusan Masalah Berdasarkan uraian di atas maka penulis menentukan rumusan masalah seperti berikut: 1. Apakah PT Telkom Indonesia mengunakan etika dalam bisnisnya? 2. Bagaimana PT Telkom Indonesia menjalankan etika bisnis? 1.3 Batasan Masalah Dalam penulisan ini, penulis memberikan batasan masalah hanya pada PT Telkomsel Indonesia 1.4 Tujuan Penulisan adapun tujuan penulisan ini sebagai berikut: 1. Untuk mengetahui etika bisnis pada PT Telkom Indonesia 2. Untuk mengetahui PT TelKOM Indonesia menjalankan etika bisnisnya
  5. 5. BAB II LANDASAN TEORI 2.1 ETIKA BISNIS Etika berasal dari yunani kuno “ethikos” berarti “timbul dari kebiasaan”. Menurut Wahyu dan Ostaria (2006) dalam Fauzan (2014) adalah cabang utama filsafat yang mempelajari nilai atau kualitas. Etika mencakup analisis dan penerapan konsep seperti benar, salah baik, buruk dan tanggung jawab. Etika adalah ilmu yang berkenaan tentang yang buruk dan tentang hak dan kewajiban moral. Menurut Bekum (2014) dalam Fauzan (2014) etika dapat didefinisikan sebagai seperangkat prinsip moral yang membedakan yang baik dari yang buruk. Etika adalah bidang ilmu bersifat normative karena ia berperan menentukan apakah yang harus dilakukan atau tidak boleh di lakukan oleh seorang individu. Bisnis adalah suatu aktivias yang mengarahkan pada peningkatan nilai tambah melalui proses penyerahan jasa, perdagangan ataupun pengelolahan barang (produksi). Skinner (1992) dalam Fauzan (2014) bisnis adalah pertukaran barang, jasa atau uang yang saling menguntungkan atau memberikan manfaat. Sementara menurut Afiarini (2010) dalam Rodhyah (Topik Utama) bisnis adalah suatu kegiatan yang dilakukan secara terus menerus mulai dari pengadaan barang samapi jasa, memproses, sampai terdistribusikan ke konsumen dengan tujuan memaksimalkan kemakmuran. Menutur Agus Arijanto (2011) dalam Katrin AL. Tobing (2014) etika bisnis merupakan suatu bagian yang tidakn dapat dipisahkan mengenai moral dalam kegiatan bisnis yang dilakukan oleh para pelaku-pelaku bisnis.
  6. 6. 2.2 Prinsip-prinsip Etika Bisnis Pada dasarnya, setiap pelaksanaan bisnis harus menyelaraskan proses bisnis tersebut dengan etika bisnis yang telah disepakati secara umum dalam lingkungan tersebut. Sony Keraf (1998) dalam Katrin (2014) menjelaskan bahwa prinsip etika bisnis adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Prinsip otonomi ; yaitu sikap kemampuan manusia untuk mengambil keputusan dan bertindak berdasarkan kesadarannya tentang apa yang dianggapnya baik untuk dilakukan 2. Prinsip kejujuran ; terdapat tiga lingkup kegiatan bisnis yang bisa ditunjukkan secara jelas bahwa bisnis tidak akan bisa bertahan lama dan berhasil kalau tidak didasarkan atas kejujuran. Pertama, jujur dalam pemenuhan syarat-syarat perjanjian dan kontrak. Kedua, kejujuran dalam penawaran barang atau jasa dengan mutu dan harga sebanding. Ketiga, jujur dalam hubungan kerja intern dalam suatu perusahaan. 3. Prinsip keadilan ; menuntut agar setiap orang diperlakukan secara sama sesuai dengan aturan yang adil dan sesuai kriteria yang rasional obyektif, serta dapat dipertanggungjawabkan. 4. Prinsip saling menguntungkan (Mutual benefit principle) ; menuntut agar bisnis dijalankan sedemikian rupa sehingga menguntungkan semua pihak. 5. Prinsip integritas moral ; terutama dihayati sebagai tuntutan internal dalam diri pelaku bisnis atau perusahaan, agar perlu menjalankan bisnis dengan tetap menjaga nama baik pimpinan atau orang-orangnya maupun perusahaannya. 2.3 Sasaran dan Lingkup Etika Bisnis Setelah melihat penting dan relevansinya etika bisnis ada baiknya kita tinjau lebih lanjut apa saja sasaran dan lingkup etika bisnis itu. Ada tiga sasaran dan lingkup pokok etika bisnis, yaitu:
  7. 7. 1. Etika bisnis sebagai etika profesi membahas berbagai prinsip, kondisi dan masalah yang terkait dengan praktek bisnis yang baik dan etis. Dengan kata lain, etika bisnis yang pertama bertujuan untuk menghimbau para pelaku bisnis untuk menjalankan bisnisnya secara baik dan etis. Karena lingkup etika bisnis yang pertama ini lebih sering ditujukan kepada para manajer dan pelaku bisnis, dan lebih sering berbicara mengenai bagaimana perilaku bisnis yang baik dan etis. 2. Etika bisnis untuk menyadarkan masyarakat, khususnya konsumen, buruh atau karyawan, dan masyarakat luas pemilik aset umum semacam lingkungan hidup, akan hak dan kepentingan mereka yang tidak boleh dilanggar oleh praktek bisnis siapa pun juga. Pada tingkat inietika bisnis berfungsi untuk menggungah masyarakat untuk bertindak menuntut para pelaku bisnis untuk berbisnis secara baik demi terjaminnya hak dan kepentingan masyarakat tersebut. 3. Etika bisnis juga berbicara mengenai system ekonomi yang sangat menentukan etis tidaknya suatu praktek bisnis dalam hal ini etika bisnis lebih bersifat makro, yang karena itu barangkali lebih tepat disebut sebagai etika ekonomi. 2.4 Cara-cara Memepertahankan Standar Etika Menurut pandji (2007:127), ada beberapa cara untuk mempertahankan standar etika, dianataranya adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Ciptakan kepercayaan perusahaan kepercayaan perusahaan dalam menetapkan nilai-nilai perusahaan yang berdasar tanggung jawab etika bagi stakeholders. 2. Kembangkan kode etik, kode etik merupakan suatu catatan tentang standar tingkah laku dan prinsip- prinsip etika yang diharapkan perusahaan dan karyawan.
  8. 8. 3. Jalankan kode etik secara adil dan konsisten manajer harus mengambil tindakan apabila merasa melanggar etika. Bila karyawan mengetahui, bahwa yang melanggar etika tidak dihukum, maka kode etik menjadi tidak berarti apa-apa. 4. Lindungi hak perorangan, akhir dari semua keputusan setiap etika sangat tergantung pada individu. Melindungi seseorang dengan kekuatan prinsip- prinsip moral dan nilai-nilainya merupakan jaminan yang terbaik untuk menghindari penyimpangan etika. Untuk membuat keputusan-keputusan etika seseorang harus memiliki : a. Komitmen etika, yaitu tekad seseorang untuk bertindak secara etis dan melakukan sesuatu yang benar. b. Kesadaran etika, yaitu kemampuan untuk merasakan implikasi etika dari suatu situasi. c. Kemampuan kompetensi, yaitu kemampuan untuk menggunakan suara pikiran moral dan mengembangkan strategi pemecahan masalah secara praktis. 5. Adakan pelatihan etika, balai kerja merupakan alat untuk meningkatkan kesadaran para karyawan. 6. Lakukan audit etika secara periodic audit merupakan cara yang terbaik untuk mengevaluasi efektivitas sistem etika. Hasil evaluasi tersebut akan memberikan suatu sinyal kepada karyawan bahwa etika bukan sekedar iseng. 7. Pertahankan standar yang tinggi tentang tingkah laku, jangan hapus aturan. Tidak ada seorangpun yang dapat mengatur etika dan moral. Akan tetapi manajer bisa saja membolehkan orang untuk mengetahui tingkat penampilan yang mereka harapkan. Standar tingkah laku sangat penting untuk
  9. 9. menekankan bahwa betapa pentignya etika dalam organisasi. Setiap karyawan harus mengetahui bahwa etika tidak bisa dinegoisasi atau ditawar-tawar. 8. Hindari contoh etika yang tercela setiap saat Etika diawali dari atasan, atasan harus memberi contoh dan menaruh kepercayaan kepada bawahannya. 9. Ciptakan budaya yang menekankan komunikasi dua arah. Komunikasi dua arah sangat penting, yaitu untuk menginformasikan barang dan jasa yang kita hasilkan dan untuk menerima aspirasi untuk perbaikan perusahaan. 10. Libatkan karyawan dalam mempertahankan standar etika. Para karyawan diberi kesempatan untuk memebrikan umpan balik tentang bagaimana standar etika dipertahankan. BAB III METODELOGI PENELITIAN 3.1 Objek Penulisan Objek penulisan ini adalah PT Telkom Indonesia yang beralamatkan di jalan. Japati no.1, bandung, 40133 3.2 Teknik Pengambilan Data Untuk memperoleh data yang digunakan dalam penulisan tugas ini, penulis menggunakan metode studi kepustakaan dengan cara mengumpulkan data dari berapa referensi didalam situs internet dan jurnal yang mengkaji dalam penulisan yang mendukung tentang etika bisnis.
  10. 10. BAB IV PEMBAHASAN 4.1 Profil Perusahaan Tahun 1906-1965 Pemerintah kolonial Belanda membentuk lembaga pemerintah untuk mengendalikan jasa pos dan telekomunikasi di Indonesia. Pada tahun 1965 terjadi pemisahan jasa pos dan telekomunikasi sehingga ditangani oleh dua perusahaan negara, yaitu PN Pos dan Giro dan PN Telekomunikasi. Tahun 1856-1882, PT Telkom Indonesia pada tanggal 23 oktober 1856, pemerintahan colonial belanda melakukan pengoperasian telegrap elektromagnetik pertama di Indonesia yang menghubungkan Batavia (Jakarta) dan Buitenzorg (Bogor). Bisnis telekomunikasi internasional diambil alih oleh PT Indonesian Satellite Corporation (“Indosat”). Pada tahun 1991 Perumtel berubah menjadi PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia atau Telkom dengan operasi bisnis terbagi atas dua belas wilayah telekomunikasi (“Witel”). Kedua belas Witel tersebut kemudian dirombak menjadi tujuh divisi regional (“DIVRE”), yaitu Divisi I Sumatera, Divisi II Jakarta dan sekitarnya, Divisi III Jawa Barat, Divisi IV Jawa Tengah dan DI Yogyakarta, Divisi V Jawa Timur, Divisi VI Kalimantan dan Divisi VII Indonesia Bagian Timur. Singkat sejarah PT Telkom Indonesia pada tahun 2004 s/d 2013 Kami meluncurkan layanan sambungan langsung internasional untuk telepon tidak bergerak. Satelit Telkom-2 diluncurkan untuk menggantikan seluruh layanan transmisi satelit yang sebelumnya dilayani oleh satelit Palapa B-4. Peluncurannya menjadikan jumlah satelit yang telah diluncurkan menjadi delapan satelit, termasuk satelit Palapa A-1. Kami memulai reformasi infrastruktur telekomunikasi melalui proyek Telkom Nusantara Super Highway yang menyatukan nusantara mulai dari Sumatera hingga Papua, serta proyek True Broadband Access yang menyediakan akses internet berkapasitas 20-100 Mbps ke
  11. 11. pelanggan di seluruh Indonesia. Kami telah beroperasi di tujuh negara termasuk Hong Kong-Macau, Timor Leste, Australia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Taiwan, dan Amerika Serikat. 4.2 Etika Bisnis PT Telkom Indonesia 4.2.1 Etika Bisnis Kami meyakini bahwa prinsip bisnis yang baik adalah bisnis yang beretika, yaitu bisnis yang berkinerja unggul dan berkesinambungan yang dijalankan dengan menaati kaidah-kaidah etika yang sejalan dengan hukum dan peraturan yang berlaku. Sesuai dengan Keputusan Direksi No.KD.05/2005, kami telah memiliki perangkat Etika Bisnis kami, yang merupakan standar perilaku Perusahaan maupun perilaku karyawannya dalam berhubungan dengan pelanggan, pemasok, kontraktor, sesama karyawan dan pihak-pihak lain yang mempunyai hubungan dengan perusahaan. 4.2.2 Kode Etik PT Telkom Indonesia Telkomsel memiliki Kode Etik Perusahaan (Code of Conduct) yang merupakan turunan dan implementasi dari Budaya Perusahaan ("THE TELKOMSEL WAY"). Setiap Karyawan Telkomsel wajib untuk menerima dan menerapkan Budaya Perusahaan dan Kode Etik Perusahaan sebagai panduan bertindak dalam menetapkan hubungan kerja, pola pikir, sikap dan perilaku sehari-hari dengan sesama karyawan dan/atau pihak- pihak lainnya yang meliputi namun tidak terbatas pada: mitra kerja perusahaan, pemerintah, masyarakat, media massa. Seperti yang diatur dalam Kode Etik Perusahaan, karyawan diminta untuk berperilaku sesuai dengan nilai-nilai THE TELKOMSEL WAY yaituInteGrity, Respect, Enthusiasm, LoyAlty dan Totality. Seluruh karyawan diharapkan jujur dan etis, termasuk dalam penanganan benturan kepentingan antara hubungan pribadi dan profesional, baik yang nyata maupun yang diduga dapat menimbulkan benturan kepentingan, mematuhi ketentuan internal Perusahaan, undang-undang dan peraturan yang berlaku serta menjalankan prosedur dan pengendalian intern untuk menjamin integritas proses laporan keuangan Perusahaan dan kepatuhan hukum.
  12. 12. Perseroan menjaga keterbukaan dan melakukan pendekatan yang etis dalam melaksanakan usahanya, baik dengan pelanggan, pemasok, komunitas maupun dengan anggota masyarakat lainnya. Oleh karenanya, karyawan wajib untuk menyediakan informasi yang lengkap dan benar mengenai produk dan jasa yang disediakan Perusahaan untuk mencegah adanya interpretasi yang menyesatkan. Karyawan wajib memiliki tanggung jawab terhadap masyarakat dan harus menghormati kewajibannya terhadap masyarakat, dengan menjadi aset ekonomi, intelektual dan sosial bagi masyarakat tempat Perusahaan beroperasi. Masyarakat akan merasakan manfaat kehadiran Perusahaan melalui kontribusi waktu, keahlian, teknologi dan sumber daya yang dimiliki Perusahaan. Ketidakpatuhan terhadap Kode Etik Perusahaan akan mengakibatkan karyawan diberikan tindakan disiplin, termasuk pemutusan hubungan kerja atau hubungan bisnis dengan pemasok atau pelanggan. Bila dianggap perlu, sanksi atas pelanggaran dapat ditindaklanjuti dengan tuntutan perdata dan atau pidana. 4.2.3 Penguatan Etika Bisnis Telkom Group Sesuai arah pengembangan dan penerapan GCG yang melingkupi Group Usaha, maka dalam pedoman GCG Telkom Group (No.PD.602.00/r.00/HK000/COP- D0030000/2011) ditetapkan kode etik Telkom Group sebagai penguatan budaya Perusahaan meliputi: 1. Perusahaan yang tergabung dalam Telkom Group berusaha untuk menjadi perusahaan yang jujur dan menjadi panutan dengan cara menjalankan bisnis yang sehat, kuat dan adil yang digerakkan oleh tata nilai yang terpuji serta taat kepada hukum dan menghormati semua pemangku kepentingan.
  13. 13. 2. Perusahaan yang tergabung dalam Telkom Group wajib menjalankan atau mengelola bisnis perusahaan dengan memperhatikan prinsip etika bisnis dan Perundang-undangan yang berlaku. 3. Perusahaan yang tergabung dalam Telkom Group melaksanakan prinsip- prinsip tata kelola perusahaan yang baik dan peduli kepada masyarakat, budaya dan lingkungan hidup. 4. Tindakan melawan hukum dan melanggar etika adalah tindakan yang dilarang, meskipun untuk alasan bisnis atau karena tekanan dari pihak manapun. 5. Perusahaan melindungi setiap pelapor yang memberikan informasi terkait dengan pelanggaran legal, kejadian tidak etis atau tindakan lain yang melanggar prinsip-prinsip tata kelola perusahaan yang baik. Kode etik karyawan Telkom Group menyatakan bahwa setiap karyawan senantiasa: 1. Menjunjung tinggi kejujuran dan kewajaran dalam bertindak dan menjalankan tugas. 2. Mengutamakan kepentingan Perusahaan di atas kepentingan pribadi, kelompok atau golongan. 3. Menghormati hak individual dan keragaman sebagai sumber kekuatan Telkom Group. 4. Menjunjung tinggi budaya Perusahaan. 5. Menjaga keamanan aset dan melindungi kerahasiaan informasi Perusahaan. 6. Memberikan kualitas produk dan layanan terbaik kepada pelanggan. 7. Senantiasa mengejar laba dan pertumbuhan usaha dengan tetap mematuhi ketentuan hukum dan etika bisnis. 8. Bertanggung jawab atas keputusan dan tindakan yang dijalankan. 9. Menjaga dan meningkatkan reputasi Telkom Group.
  14. 14. 10. Peduli kepada masyarakat dan lingkungan hidup. 4.2.4 Sosialisasi dan Upaya Penegakan Etika Bisnis Pemahaman dan upaya mengingatkan kembali kepada karyawan tentang Tata Nilai dan Etika Bisnis dilakukan melalui pengiriman materi sosialisasi dan sekaligus assessment yang dilaksanakan setiap tahun. Materi tersebut berkaitan dengan pemahaman: GCG, etika bisnis, pakta integritas, fraud, manajemen risiko, pengendalian internal (“SOA”), whistleblowing, pelarangan gratifikasi, tata kelola TI, menjaga keamanan informasi dan hal-hal lainnya yang terintegrasi terkait dengan praktik tata kelola Perusahaan. Upaya dimaksud dilakukan melalui program Survei Etika Bisnis dengan populasi seluruh karyawan. Survei dilakukan secara online, melalui media portal/intranet Perusahaan yang diakhiri dengan pernyataan kesediaan karyawan untuk menjalankan etika bisnis di Perusahaan. Pemahaman dan penerapan etika bisnis berikut hasil survei setiap tahun diaudit secara internal maupun eksternal melalui proses audit SOA 404 terkait dengan penerapan control environment sesuai kerangka kerja pengendalian internal COSO pada audit pengendalian internal tingkat entitas. 4.2.5 Budaya Perusahaan Sistem dan budaya terus dikembangkan sesuai dengan tuntutan dan perubahan bisnis untuk mewujudkan cita-cita agar kami terus maju, dicintai pelanggannya, kompetitif di industrinya dan dapat menjadi role model Perusahaan. Sejak tahun 2009 dilakukan transformasi budaya baru Perusahaan yang disebut dengan “The Telkom Way”. Pengembangan budaya selanjutnya, dilakukan pada tahun 2013 dengan ditetapkannya Arsitektur Kepemimpinan Dan Budaya Perusahaan (AKBP) Telkom Group. Secara lengkap Budaya Perusahaan digambarkan sebagai berikut: Philosophy to be the Best: Always The Best Always the Best adalah sebuah basic belief untuk selalu
  15. 15. memberikan yang terbaik dalam setiap pekerjaan. Always the Best memiliki esensi “Ihsan” yang dalam pengertian ini diterjemahkan “terbaik”. Karyawan yang memiliki spirit Ihsan akan selalu memberikan hasil kerja yang lebih baik dari yang seharusnya, sehingga sikap ihsan secara otomatis akan dilandasi oleh hati yang ikhlas. Ketika setiap aktivitas yang di lakukan adalah bentuk dari ibadah kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa. Philosophy to be the Best: Integrity, Enthusiasm, Totality Always the Best menuntut setiap insan Telkom memiliki integritas (Integrity), antusiasme (Enthusiasm), dan totalitas (Totality). 4.2.6 Evaluasi Implementasi Etika Bisnis dan Budaya Perusahaan Setiap tahun kami melakukan survei internal untuk mengetahui efektivitas penerapan budaya Perusahaan dan etika bisnis, kami menyebutnya dengan istilah Etika Bisnis Family Survey. Beberapa pertanyaan ditujukan kepada karyawan dilakukan secara online agar dapat menjangkau semua karyawan secara cepat, meliputi: GCG, Etika Bisnis, Tata Nilai The Telkom Way, anti fraud, pengendalian internal, pakta integritas, whistleblowing system, dan lain-lain. Hasil survei pada tahun 2011, 2012, dan 2013 adalah 74,87 poin , 79,07 poin dan 75,80 poin dari skala 100 poin.
  16. 16. BAB V PENUTUP 5.1 Kesimpulan PT Telkom Indonesia telah menerapkan etika bisnis dalam bisnisnya dengan berpedoman Kode etik PT Telkom Indonesia. Dalam etika bisnis PT Telkom Indonesia menerapkan etika bisnisnya dengan cara melakukan survey setiap tahunnya dengan skala 100 poin yang dijadikan ukuran hasil survey. 5.2 Saran PT Telkom Indonesia dalam menajalankan bisnisnya tetaplah berpegang teguh dengan prinsip-prinsip Etika bisnis, agar di setiap tahun PT Telkom Indonesia dapat mencapai target dalam bidang bisnis yang di jalani selama ini.
  17. 17. Daftar pustaka Fauzan, Ida, 2017, Pengaruh Penerapan Erika Bisnis Terhadap Kepuasan Pelanggan Warung Bebek H. Slamet Di Kota Malang. Universitas Kanjuruan Malang. Rodhiyah, 2017, Etika Bisnis Dan Kadilan Konsumen, Topik Utama. Gustina,2008, Etika Bisnis Suatu Kajian Nilai dan Moral Dalam Berbisnisn. Jurnal ekonomi dan bisnis, Vol.3 No. 2. Kartin, 2014, http://katrin13211919.blogspot.co.id/2014/10/jurnal-etika-bisnis.html http://www.telkomsel.com/about/our-company/11117-Kode-Etik.html http://www.telkom.co.id/UHI/CDInteraktif2013/ID/0086_etika.html Hanie, Kurniawati, 2015,http://www.academia.edu/10025610/JURNAL_ETIKA_BISNIS

×