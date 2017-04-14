BUSINESS ETHIC AND GOOD GOVERNANCE PENERAPAN ETIKA BISNIS DI RUMAH SAKIT BAKTI TIMAH PANGKALPINANG Untuk Memenuhi Salah Sa...
DAFTAR ISI ABSTRAK.................................................................................................. 1 I. ...
ABSTRAK Etika Bisnis merupakan sesuatu yang harus diperhatikan oleh perusahaan, karena berkaitan dengan kepuasan konsumen ...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN I.1 Latar Belakang Pada era globalisasi pelayanan prima merupakan elemen utama di rumah sakit dan unit k...
rumah sakit ,baik secara langsung maupun tidak langsung melalui asuransi kesehatan . Tanpa pasien rumah sakit tidak dapat ...
BAB II LANDASAN TEORI 2.1. Definisi Etika Etika bisnis adalah suatu pengetahuan tentang tata cara ideal pengaturan dan pen...
ekonomis. Pencarian keuntungan dalam bisnis tidak bersifat sepihak, tetapi dilakukan melalui interaksi yang melibatkan ber...
e. Prinsip Integritas Moral Prinsip integritas moral adalah prinsip untuk tidak merugikan orang lain dalam segala keputusa...
menghindari penjualan produk / jasa yang bertentangan dengan kepentingan negara dan masyarakat seperti antisosial, dan lai...
gugat perusahaan mengacu kepada semua kewajiban perusahaan untuk bertindak sesuai hukum dan norma-norma sosial, atau jika ...
BAB III METODOLOGI PENELITIAN 3.1 Metode Pengumpulan Data Untuk memperoleh data yang digunakan dalam jurnal ini, penulis m...
BAB IV PEMBAHASAN 4.1 Profil Perusahaan Rumah Sakit Bakti Timah pangkalpinang adalah Rumah Sakit tertua yang berada di kot...
keadaan rusak sehingga, pada tahun 1996 mulai diatur tata letaknya dan renovasi beberapa bangunan dengan dana dari penghas...
4. Penyelenggaraan penelitian dan pengembangan serta penapisan teknologi bidang kesehatan dalam rangka peningkatan pelayan...
Dalam menjalankan tugas dan fungsinya seluruh jajaran Rumah Sakit Bakti Timah Pangkalpinang harus mengacu pada pencapaian ...
4. Peningkatan mutu dan keselamatan pasien (PMKP) 23 5. Sasaran Millineium Development goals (MDGs) 3 6. Akses pelayanan d...
BAB V PENUTUP KESIMPULAN : Berdasarkan inti uraian pembahasan, bahwa Rumah Sakit Bakti Timah dalam menjalankan pelayanan s...
Daftar Pustaka  Bertens K. 2000. Pengantar Etika Bisnis, Edisi Keenam. Yogyakarta: Kanisius.  Muslich, Mohammad. 2004. M...
