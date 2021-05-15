Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
İKTİSAT BİLİMİNDE DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YAPILMASI: KISITLAR ve ZORLUKLAR Sunumu Hazırlayan:Ayşen Çavdar Bu sunum aşağıdaki ka...
 İktisat biliminde deneysel araştırmalar yapmanın önündeki kısıtlar, engeller ve zorlukları kısa madde başlıkları altında...
 İnsan doğası ve insan eylemleri.  İktisat biliminin konusu insan davranış ve eylemleridir. Fevkalade istikrarsız, değiş...
 Gerçekçilikten uzak yapay deneyler.  İktisat biliminde laboratuvar ortamında yapılacak olan deneyler doğası gereği “sun...
Değer yargıları ve ideolojik fikir ayrılıkları Fizik, kimya, biyoloji, yerbilim ve gökbilim gibi doğa bilimleri insan davr...
Genellik ve Evrensellik. Doğa bilimlerinde deneyler zaman ve mekandan bağımsız sonuçlar ortaya çıkarır.
 Örneğin, Isaac Newton’un evrensel kütle çekim kanunu; Newton’un bir cisim üzerine etki eden kuvvetler ve cismin hareketi...
 Oysa iktisatta böyle değildir. İnsanların akıl ve mantıktan uzak irrasyonel davranış, karar ve seçimlerde bulunmaları sö...
Doğa bilimlerinde olduğunun aksine, iktisadi olaylar süreklilik ve istikrar arz etmediğinden ampirik ve deneysel çalışmala...
İktisadi olaylarda “denge”, “istikrar”,“düzenlilik” ve “süreklilik” sözkonusu olmadığından deneysel araştırmalar yapmak fe...
Geçerlilik. Deneysel iktisat araştırmalarında önem taşıyan bir diğer önemli kavram “geçerlilik” tir. Bu kavramın öneminiVe...
“Teorik ya da deneyde yer alan deneklerle ilgili hata bulmak değildir, sınadığımız sistem her ne olursa olsun onun geçerli...
Kontrollü deney yapmanın zorluğu İktisatta kontrollü deney yapmak sanıldığı kadar kolay değildir. Laboratuvar ortamlarında...
 Denek gruplarının güvenilirliği ve uygun denek seçimi.  İktisat biliminde deney yapmanın diğer bir güçlüğü uygun denek ...
Araştırmacılar belki de işin kolayına kaçarak laboratuvar deneylerinde sıklıkla öğrencileri kullanmakta ve sınıf-içi deney...
Doğa bilimlerindeki kadar olmasa bile sosyal bilimler ve iktisat alanlarında yapılacak olan deneysel araştırmalar yüksek m...
Deneysel araştırmalarda diğer önemli bir sorun yalan ve kandırma meselesidir. Yalan ve Aldatma.
Araştırmacıların yaptıkları çalışmanın amacını gizlemeleri, deneklere eksik bilgi sunmaları, yalan ve yanlış bilgi aktarma...
Finansal teşvikler ve ödül mekanizmaları
Birincisi deneyde finansal teşviklerin gerekli olup olmaması, ikincisi hangi finansal teşvikin kullanılacağı ve üçüncüsü v...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
40 views
May. 15, 2021

İKTİSAT BİLİMİNDE DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YAPILMASI: KISITLAR ve ZORLUKLAR

İKTİSAT BİLİMİNDE DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YAPILMASI: KISITLAR ve ZORLUKLAR

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

İKTİSAT BİLİMİNDE DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YAPILMASI: KISITLAR ve ZORLUKLAR

  1. 1. İKTİSAT BİLİMİNDE DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YAPILMASI: KISITLAR ve ZORLUKLAR Sunumu Hazırlayan:Ayşen Çavdar Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan yararlanılarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C. Aktan ve S. Yay, Deneysel İktisat, Divan Kitabevi, 2019. Prof. Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan
  2. 2.  İktisat biliminde deneysel araştırmalar yapmanın önündeki kısıtlar, engeller ve zorlukları kısa madde başlıkları altında özetlemeye çalışalım.
  3. 3.  İnsan doğası ve insan eylemleri.  İktisat biliminin konusu insan davranış ve eylemleridir. Fevkalade istikrarsız, değişken ve karmaşık olan insan doğası ve insan eylemleri üzerinde deneysel araştırmalar yapmak imkansız olmasa da kolay değildir.
  4. 4.  Gerçekçilikten uzak yapay deneyler.  İktisat biliminde laboratuvar ortamında yapılacak olan deneyler doğası gereği “suni” özellik taşır ve gerçek dünyadaki insan davranış ve eylemlerini tam olarak yansıtamaz.
  5. 5. Değer yargıları ve ideolojik fikir ayrılıkları Fizik, kimya, biyoloji, yerbilim ve gökbilim gibi doğa bilimleri insan davranış ve eylemlerinden bağımsız olduğundan bu alanlarda laboratuvar ortamında sayısız deney yapmak mümkündür. Oysa iktisat biliminde “değer yargıları”, “ideolojik eğilimler” vs. geçerlidir.
  6. 6. Genellik ve Evrensellik. Doğa bilimlerinde deneyler zaman ve mekandan bağımsız sonuçlar ortaya çıkarır.
  7. 7.  Örneğin, Isaac Newton’un evrensel kütle çekim kanunu; Newton’un bir cisim üzerine etki eden kuvvetler ve cismin hareketi arasında ilişkileri koyan kanunları; termodinamik kanunları; suyun kaldırma kuvveti kanunu; genel görelilik kuramı vs. genel ve evrensel yasalardır.
  8. 8.  Oysa iktisatta böyle değildir. İnsanların akıl ve mantıktan uzak irrasyonel davranış, karar ve seçimlerde bulunmaları söz konusudur. İnsan doğası ve insan eylemleri istikrarlı ve tutarlı değildir.
  9. 9. Doğa bilimlerinde olduğunun aksine, iktisadi olaylar süreklilik ve istikrar arz etmediğinden ampirik ve deneysel çalışmalar yaparak bunlardan kesin sonuçlar elde etmek olası değildir. Süreklilik ve istikrar.
  10. 10. İktisadi olaylarda “denge”, “istikrar”,“düzenlilik” ve “süreklilik” sözkonusu olmadığından deneysel araştırmalar yapmak fevkalade güçtür.
  11. 11. Geçerlilik. Deneysel iktisat araştırmalarında önem taşıyan bir diğer önemli kavram “geçerlilik” tir. Bu kavramın öneminiVernon Smith şu sözlerle açıklamaktadır:
  12. 12. “Teorik ya da deneyde yer alan deneklerle ilgili hata bulmak değildir, sınadığımız sistem her ne olursa olsun onun geçerliliğinin ya da geçersizliğinin sınırlarını daha iyi anlamaktır.
  13. 13. Kontrollü deney yapmanın zorluğu İktisatta kontrollü deney yapmak sanıldığı kadar kolay değildir. Laboratuvar ortamlarında kontrol grubu, bağımsız ve bağımlı değişkenler arasındaki ilişki, bağımlı değişkeni etkileme olasılığı bulunan kontrol değişkenler, öntest ve sontest ölçümleri vs. muhtelif zorluklar ve sorunlarla doludur.
  14. 14.  Denek gruplarının güvenilirliği ve uygun denek seçimi.  İktisat biliminde deney yapmanın diğer bir güçlüğü uygun denek seçimi ve denek gruplarının güvenilirliği sorunudur.
  15. 15. Araştırmacılar belki de işin kolayına kaçarak laboratuvar deneylerinde sıklıkla öğrencileri kullanmakta ve sınıf-içi deneyler yapmaktadırlar. Araştırma laboratuvarlarının üniversite kampüsleri içerisinde olması, düşük maliyetle öğrenci tedarik edilebilmesi kolaylık olmasına rağmen denek gruplarının tüm toplumu ne derece temsil edebildiği başlı başına bir sorundur.
  16. 16. Doğa bilimlerindeki kadar olmasa bile sosyal bilimler ve iktisat alanlarında yapılacak olan deneysel araştırmalar yüksek maliyetlidir. Bu husus da deneysel araştırmalar yapmanın önündeki bir engel ve zorluk olarak oluşturmaktadır. Deneysel araştırmaların yüksek maliyetli olması.
  17. 17. Deneysel araştırmalarda diğer önemli bir sorun yalan ve kandırma meselesidir. Yalan ve Aldatma.
  18. 18. Araştırmacıların yaptıkları çalışmanın amacını gizlemeleri, deneklere eksik bilgi sunmaları, yalan ve yanlış bilgi aktarmaları vs. söz konusu olabilmektedir. İktisat biliminde yapılan deneylerde de yalan ve kandırma ciddi bir sorun olarak karşımızda durmaktadır.
  19. 19. Finansal teşvikler ve ödül mekanizmaları
  20. 20. Birincisi deneyde finansal teşviklerin gerekli olup olmaması, ikincisi hangi finansal teşvikin kullanılacağı ve üçüncüsü verilecek teşvikin büyüklüğü konularıdır. Belirtilen her üç konu da uygulamada kendine has zorluklar ve problemlerle karşı karşıyadır. Deneysel iktisatta finansal teşvikler konusu ile ilgili tartışmaları üç açıdan ele alabiliriz.

×