Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır; C.C. Aktan ve S. Yay, Deneysel İktisa...
2 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİNE GİRİŞ Nobel Ekonomi ödülüne sahip olan Vernon L. Smith Deneysel iktisadın kurucusudur.
3 Vernon L Smith 1989 yılında yazdığı bir makalesinde; “İktisatçılar aldıkları eğitimden dolayı iktisat biliminin a priori...
4 Vernon L. Smith’den sonra belki de deneysel iktisada en ciddi katkıları sunan Charles Plott’dur. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNT...
5 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİNE GİRİŞ Charles Plott’un 1991 yılında “İktisat Deneysel Bir Bilim mi Olacaktır? Adlı çalışmas...
6 “Bir çok araştırmacı laboratuvar çalışmalarının uygulanmasının mümkün olamayacağı bilim dallarından birine klasik örnek ...
7 Deneysel araştırma kavramı ilk kez 2. yüzyılda fizyoloji konusunda deneysel araştırmalar yapan ve bilimde deneysel yönte...
8 Galen,Deneysel Fizyolojinin kurucusudur. Stoacı bir filozof, mantık ve doğa bilginidir. Hayvanlar üzerinde yapmış olduğu...
9 Galen'den sonra bilimsel gelişimin deney ile gerçekleşebileceğini savunan Francis Bacon ile birlikte deney, deneysel ara...
10 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ DENEY Bilimsel bir gerçeği göstermek Bir varsayımı kanıtlamak Bir yasayı doğrulamak Deney sö...
11 Deneyler yeni bilgiler elde etmek için yapılabileceği gibi önceki deneylerin sonuçlarını doğrulamak veya reddetmek için...
12 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ AMAÇLARI Bağımlı ve bağımsız değişkenler arasında neden- sonuç ilişkisi kurmak ve alternatif...
13 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ Araştırmada öne sürülen hipotezlerinin kuramsal altyapıya sahip olması. ÖZELLİKL...
14 Kestirimsel istatistik sonuçlar hakkında muhtemel yargılara varmak için gereklidir. Bu gereklilik iki nedenden dolayı ö...
15 İncelenen faktör dışındaki tüm değişkenler sabit tutulabilir. Bağımsız değişken, deneyi uygulayacak kişi tarafından far...
16 Her bağımlı değişkenin ölçülmesi. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ Araştırma sonuçlarını etkileyebilecek dışsal f...
17 Neden-sonuç ilişkisi tam ve doğru bir biçimde saptanabilir. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ Deney ortamı her zam...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
46 views
May. 15, 2021

DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ

DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ

  1. 1. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır; C.C. Aktan ve S. Yay, Deneysel İktisat, Divan Kitabevi, 2019. Sunumu Hazırlayan:Güler Ece Ertek PROF. DR. COŞKUN CAN AKTAN
  2. 2. 2 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİNE GİRİŞ Nobel Ekonomi ödülüne sahip olan Vernon L. Smith Deneysel iktisadın kurucusudur.
  3. 3. 3 Vernon L Smith 1989 yılında yazdığı bir makalesinde; “İktisatçılar aldıkları eğitimden dolayı iktisat biliminin a priori bir bilim olduğunu, teori ile gözlem arasında bir bağa dayalı gözlemsel bir bilim olmadığını düşünmektedirler” tespitini yapmıştır.
  4. 4. 4 Vernon L. Smith’den sonra belki de deneysel iktisada en ciddi katkıları sunan Charles Plott’dur. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİNE GİRİŞ
  5. 5. 5 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİNE GİRİŞ Charles Plott’un 1991 yılında “İktisat Deneysel Bir Bilim mi Olacaktır? Adlı çalışmasında “İktisat birkaç yüzyıldır laboratuvar dışı bir bilim dalı olarak kabul edilmiştir.
  6. 6. 6 “Bir çok araştırmacı laboratuvar çalışmalarının uygulanmasının mümkün olamayacağı bilim dallarından birine klasik örnek olarak iktisat bilimini göstermiştir.” DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİNE GİRİŞ “İktisat hem saha hem de laboratuvar çalışmalarının yapılabileceği ender bilim dallarından birisidir.Tarihsel olarak var olmayan laboratuvar metodolojisi zamanla büyüyecek ve iktisadi davranışları açıklamamıza yardımcı olacaktır” yorumunda bulunmaktadır.
  7. 7. 7 Deneysel araştırma kavramı ilk kez 2. yüzyılda fizyoloji konusunda deneysel araştırmalar yapan ve bilimde deneysel yöntem denilince akla ilk gelen Antik Roma'nın önemli doktorlarından Galen ile gündeme gelmiştir.
  8. 8. 8 Galen,Deneysel Fizyolojinin kurucusudur. Stoacı bir filozof, mantık ve doğa bilginidir. Hayvanlar üzerinde yapmış olduğu deneyler sayesinde insan hastalıklarına tedavi yöntemleri geliştirmiştir. Fizyoloji bilimine büyük katkılar sağlamıştır. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ
  9. 9. 9 Galen'den sonra bilimsel gelişimin deney ile gerçekleşebileceğini savunan Francis Bacon ile birlikte deney, deneysel araştırma ve tartışmaları hız kazanmıştır. Francis Bacon'a göre en iyi bilimsel yöntem deneysel araştırmalardır .
  10. 10. 10 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ DENEY Bilimsel bir gerçeği göstermek Bir varsayımı kanıtlamak Bir yasayı doğrulamak Deney sözlük anlamı itibariyle bu anlamlara gelmektedir.
  11. 11. 11 Deneyler yeni bilgiler elde etmek için yapılabileceği gibi önceki deneylerin sonuçlarını doğrulamak veya reddetmek için de yapılabilmektedir. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ
  12. 12. 12 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ AMAÇLARI Bağımlı ve bağımsız değişkenler arasında neden- sonuç ilişkisi kurmak ve alternatif hipotezleri elimine etmektir. Sosyal bilimlerde deneyler neden-sonuç ilişkisini açıklayabilmek ve yorumlayabilmek için yapılır.
  13. 13. 13 DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ Araştırmada öne sürülen hipotezlerinin kuramsal altyapıya sahip olması. ÖZELLİKLERİ Deneklerin rastgele seçilmesi ve deney ve kontrol gruplarına rastgele atanması. İncelenen faktör araştırmacının kontrolündedir ve araştırmacı istediği taktirde değiştirebilir.
  14. 14. 14 Kestirimsel istatistik sonuçlar hakkında muhtemel yargılara varmak için gereklidir. Bu gereklilik iki nedenden dolayı önemlidir. Eğitimdeki ölçümlerin kusursuz olmayışı Sonuçları benzer gruplara ve deneklere genellediğimizden DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ
  15. 15. 15 İncelenen faktör dışındaki tüm değişkenler sabit tutulabilir. Bağımsız değişken, deneyi uygulayacak kişi tarafından farklı şartlarda ve değerlerde maniple edilir. Planlanan uygulamalar araştırmacı kontrolünde tüm deneklere bağımsız olarak ve aynen uygulanır. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ ÖZELLİKLERİ
  16. 16. 16 Her bağımlı değişkenin ölçülmesi. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ Araştırma sonuçlarını etkileyebilecek dışsal faktör ve değişkenlerin kontrol altına alınması. Dışsal faktörlerin etkisi deneysel araştırmalarda ya belirlenip devre dışı bırakılır. Eğer bu yapılamıyorsa her şartta bu faktörlerin aynı şekilde olması sağlanmaya çalışılır. Bu faktörün tüm grupları benzer şekilde etkilemesi sağlanır.
  17. 17. 17 Neden-sonuç ilişkisi tam ve doğru bir biçimde saptanabilir. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMA YÖNTEMİ ÖZELLİKLERİ Deney ortamı her zaman gerçek hayata uymayabilir. İncelenen faktör araştırmacının kontrolündedir.

×