DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ YÖNTEMİ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prof. Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C. Aktan ve S. Yay, Deneysel İktisa...
Listeli Başlık ve İçerik Düzeni Laboratuvar yöntemi deneysel araştırma yöntemleri içinde en çok kullanılan yöntemdir. Bu y...
Kapsamlı bilimsel araştırmalar burada yapılır. En çok ve en kolay kullanılan yöntemdir. LABORATUVAR YÖNTEMİ
LABORATUAR YÖNTEMİNİN OLUMLU YÖNÜ Diğer deneysel araştırma yöntemlerine göre daha hızlı ve daha az maliyetlidir.(çalışma a...
LABORATUVAR YÖNTEMİNİN OLUMSUZ YÖNLERİ Olumsuz Yönler Deneklerin davranışları laboratuvarda yapmacık olabilir. Sosyal Bili...
DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ 3)Hipotez oluşturma 2)Araştırmanın amacını belirleme 1)Araştırma konusu belirleme 6)Analiz v...
Araştırmanın Konusunu Belirleme Problem belirlenir. Literatür taraması yapılır. Araştırma hipotezleri bulunur. DENEYSEL AR...
Araştırmanın Amacını Belirleme Araştırmanın çerçevesi çizilir. Amaçlar tanımlanır ve açıklanır. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜ...
Hipotez Oluşturma Neden-sonuç ilişkisini test etmek içindir. Uygun hipotez oluşturulur. Hipotez sonucu beklenen sonuçlar i...
Denek Seçiminin Yapılması Hipotez testi yapmak için denek grubu , katılımcılar seçilir. Bağımsız değişken seviyeleri belir...
Yöntem Deneysel yöntem türü belirlenir. Deney ortamı uygun hale getirilir. Planlanan uygulama şekline sadık kalınmalıdır. ...
Analiz ve Sonuç Veriler analiz edilir. Sonuçta deneysel araştırma raporu hazırlanır. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ Araştır...
Deneysel iktisat öncüsü Vernon L. Smith’e göre deneysel iktisadın metodolojik amacı; ‘Teorik ya da deneyde yer alan denekl...
İç Geçerlilik Deneysel çalışmada dışsal değişkenin ne kadar kontrol altına alınıp alınamadığını gösterir. Dış Geçerlilik Y...
Experimetrics Deneysel araştırma uygulamalarında özel olarak uygulanan ekonometri teknikleridir. Deneysel iktisat ile ekon...
Experimetrics kavramını ilk kullanan Colin Camerer’dir. (2003) Houser’e göre Ronald A. Fisher temel çalışmaları yapmıştır....
DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ YÖNTEMİ
DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ YÖNTEMİ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
26 views
May. 15, 2021

DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ YÖNTEMİ

DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ YÖNTEMİ

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ YÖNTEMİ

  1. 1. Prof. Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C. Aktan ve S. Yay, Deneysel İktisat ,Divan Kitapevi. 2019 Sunumu Hazırlayan:Tutku Tutkun
  2. 2. Listeli Başlık ve İçerik Düzeni Laboratuvar yöntemi deneysel araştırma yöntemleri içinde en çok kullanılan yöntemdir. Bu yöntemin olumlu ve olumsuz yanları bulunmaktadır.
  3. 3. Kapsamlı bilimsel araştırmalar burada yapılır. En çok ve en kolay kullanılan yöntemdir. LABORATUVAR YÖNTEMİ
  4. 4. LABORATUAR YÖNTEMİNİN OLUMLU YÖNÜ Diğer deneysel araştırma yöntemlerine göre daha hızlı ve daha az maliyetlidir.(çalışma amacı, personeli,araç gereci gibi…) Daha hızlı Daha az maliyetli
  5. 5. LABORATUVAR YÖNTEMİNİN OLUMSUZ YÖNLERİ Olumsuz Yönler Deneklerin davranışları laboratuvarda yapmacık olabilir. Sosyal Bilimler vb. araştırma alanları için yapaydır. Gerçek hayatta uygulanabilirliği zordur. Deneklerin kütleyi temsili ne derece bilinemez. İdari,pratik vb. sebeplerden sosyal bilimler dalında kullanılması zordur.
  6. 6. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ 3)Hipotez oluşturma 2)Araştırmanın amacını belirleme 1)Araştırma konusu belirleme 6)Analiz ve Sonuç 5)Yöntem 4)Denek seçimi yapılması
  7. 7. Araştırmanın Konusunu Belirleme Problem belirlenir. Literatür taraması yapılır. Araştırma hipotezleri bulunur. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ Araştırmanın Konusunu Belirleme Araştırmanın Amacını Belirleme Hipotez Oluşturma Denek Seçimi Yapılması Yöntem Analiz ve Sonuç
  8. 8. Araştırmanın Amacını Belirleme Araştırmanın çerçevesi çizilir. Amaçlar tanımlanır ve açıklanır. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ Araştırmanın konusunu belirleme Araştırmanın amacını belirleme Hipotez oluşturma Denek seçiminin yapılması Yöntem Analiz ve sonuç
  9. 9. Hipotez Oluşturma Neden-sonuç ilişkisini test etmek içindir. Uygun hipotez oluşturulur. Hipotez sonucu beklenen sonuçlar ifade edilir. Deney sonucu desteklenir veya reddedilir. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ Araştırma konusunu belirleme Araştırmanın amacını belirleme Hipotez oluşturma Denek seçimi yapılması Yöntem Analiz ve sonuç
  10. 10. Denek Seçiminin Yapılması Hipotez testi yapmak için denek grubu , katılımcılar seçilir. Bağımsız değişken seviyeleri belirlenir. Her gruba ait şekil, şart ve değişken yapısı belirlenir. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ Araştırma konusunu belirleme Araştırmanın amacını belirleme Hipotez oluşturma Denek seçimi yapılması Yöntem Analiz ve sonuç
  11. 11. Yöntem Deneysel yöntem türü belirlenir. Deney ortamı uygun hale getirilir. Planlanan uygulama şekline sadık kalınmalıdır. ‘treatment fidelity ’ DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ Araştırma konusunu belirleme Araştırmanın amacını belirleme Hipotez oluşturma Denek seçimi yapılması Yöntem Analiz ve sonuç
  12. 12. Analiz ve Sonuç Veriler analiz edilir. Sonuçta deneysel araştırma raporu hazırlanır. DENEYSEL ARAŞTIRMALARDA SÜREÇ Araştırmanın konusunu belirleme Araştırmanın amacını belirleme Hipotez oluşturma Denek seçimi yapılması Yöntem Analiz ve sonuç
  13. 13. Deneysel iktisat öncüsü Vernon L. Smith’e göre deneysel iktisadın metodolojik amacı; ‘Teorik ya da deneyde yer alan deneklerle ilgili hata bulmak değildir, sınadığımız sistem her ne olursa olsun onun geçerliliğini ya da geçersizliğinin sınırlarını daha iyi anlamaktır.’
  14. 14. İç Geçerlilik Deneysel çalışmada dışsal değişkenin ne kadar kontrol altına alınıp alınamadığını gösterir. Dış Geçerlilik Yapılan araştırmanın sonuçlarının farklı evrenlere genellenebilirliğini gösterir. Sorulması gereken soru ‘Benzer araştırma farklı ortamda benzer sonuç verir mi ?’ dir.
  15. 15. Experimetrics Deneysel araştırma uygulamalarında özel olarak uygulanan ekonometri teknikleridir. Deneysel iktisat ile ekonometri disiplinlerinin kesişim noktasındadır. Houser’e göre ; Ekonomide hipotezlerin test edilmesinde kullanılır. Önemli experimetric araçları ileri derecede uygulanan ekonomik modellerde kullanılır.
  16. 16. Experimetrics kavramını ilk kullanan Colin Camerer’dir. (2003) Houser’e göre Ronald A. Fisher temel çalışmaları yapmıştır. Fisher yazdığı çalışmalarında experimetric adlı disiplinin temellerini atmıştır.(Bu konuda 2 çalışması vardır. Bunlar ; 1926 ve 1930 yılındaki çalışmalar) Colin Camerer Ronald A. Fisher

×