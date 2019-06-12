Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Keberhasilan pembangunan dewasa ini sangat tergantung kepada keberadaan Sumber Daya ...
2 menyongsong tantangan kehidupan di masa depan yang lebih kompleks dan berat. Insya Allah. B. Maksud dan Tujuan 1. Maksud...
3 BAB II PROFIL LEMBAGA A. Visi, Misi, Tujuan Dan Moto Sekolah 1. Visi Terwujudnya Lulusan yang BAIK (Berkarakter – Aktif ...
4 4. Moto Sekolah 3B Be Fighter Be Creative Be Success Jadilah Pejuang Jadilah Yang Kreatif Jadilah Yang Sukses B. Kompete...
5 1. Data Siswa (tahun pelajaran 2018/2019) NO PROGRAM KEAHLIAN JUMLAH SISWA JUMLAH TOTAL TINGKAT X TINGKAT XI TINGKAT XII...
6 BAB III PROGRAM PENGEMBANGAN SARANA A. Kebutuhan Sarana SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Kabupaten Bondowoso memiliki ruang kelas yang...
7 18 Gudang 1 0 1 19 Aula Serba Guna 1 0 1 20 Ruang Koperasi/Toko 1 1 0 1 21 Ruang Cetak 1 0 1 22 Kantin 5 0 5 23 Tempat P...
8 5 Laboratorium Komputer 8 6 2 1 1 6 Laboratorium Bahasa 3 0 3 1 1 1 7 Kepala Sekolah 1 1 0 8 Ruang Guru 2 2 0 9 Ruang Ta...
9 mampu menampung pendaftar (siswa baru) lebih banyak lagi. Adapun rencana pemenuhan kebutuhan ruang dapat digambarkan seb...
10 BAB IV PENDANAAN A. Rencana pembiayaan Rencana pembiayaan Renovasi / Direvitasisasi keseluruhan mengacu kepada panduan ...
11 BAB V P E N U T U P Kami bersyukur dapat menyelesaikan Proposal Bantuan Renovasi / Direvitasisasi dengan harapan semoga...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Isi

21 views

Published on

isi proposal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Isi

  1. 1. 1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Keberhasilan pembangunan dewasa ini sangat tergantung kepada keberadaan Sumber Daya Manusia (SDM). SDM yang berkualitas merupakn faktor penunjang bagi kemajuan dan keberhasilan pembangunan suatu bangsa. Tanpa SDM yang berkualitas, mustahil bagi suatu bangsa dapat mencapai kemajuan dalam segala bidanng kehidupan. Ketersediaan SDM yang berkualitas tentunya merupakan tanggung jawab fundamental bagi suatu lembaga pendidikan. Hal tersebut bukanlah perkara yang mudah dan sederhana, tetapi persoalan yang memerlukan upaya yang serius dan sungguh-sungguh dalam menanganinya. Pendidikan yang fundamental berkaitan langsung dengan pembentukan kognitif, efektif dan psikomotor peserta didik secara komprehensif, yang harus mendapat perhatian serius bagi para pendidik, pimpinan lembaga pendidikan dan masyarakat umum sebagai pengguna jasa kependidikan (costumer). Untuk meningkatkan kualitas pendidikan, khususnyan di jenjang pendidikan menengah kejuruan , perlu ditunjang oleh sarana dan prasarana yang memadai, gedung yang permanen, kokoh dan refresentatif, serta lingkungan belajar yang nyaman, bersih dan asri sehingga tumbuh rasa bangga dan percaya diri pada siswa dan mereka akan merasa betah selama berada di sekolah tersebut. Selain itu juga, para pendidik dapat mampu menciptakan suasana pembelajaran yang Aktif, Inovatif, Kreatif dan Menyenangkan (PAIKEM). Oleh karena itulah, melalui proposal ini kami bermaksud melengkapi sarana dan prasarana penunjang pembelajaran berupa Ruang kelas Baru (RKB), sehingga SMKN Tapen Kabupaten Bondowoso tidak tertinggal terlalu jauh dari sekolah-sekolah setingkat lainnya dan mampu 1
  2. 2. 2 menyongsong tantangan kehidupan di masa depan yang lebih kompleks dan berat. Insya Allah. B. Maksud dan Tujuan 1. Maksud a. Melaksanakan kegiatan Rehabilitasi Gedung Sekolah b. Memperbaiki sarana dan prasarana pembelajaran agar representatif, memadai dan menunjang proses belajar mengajar. 2. Tujuan a. Meningkatkan mutu pendidikan melalui optimaklisasi dan efektivitas pembelajaran. b. Meningkatkan peran serta dan tanggung jawab masyarakat terhadap pendidikan. c. Merangsang animo masyarakat untuk tetap menyekolahkan anak-anaknya ke jenjang pendidikan yang lebih tinggi. .
  3. 3. 3 BAB II PROFIL LEMBAGA A. Visi, Misi, Tujuan Dan Moto Sekolah 1. Visi Terwujudnya Lulusan yang BAIK (Berkarakter – Aktif – Inovatif – Kreatif) 2. Misi a. Meningkatkan intelektual, emosi dan spiritual serta ketrampilan sehingga membentuk pribadi yang kompeten dan bertaqwa kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa. b. Meningkatkan karakter positif melalui program sekolah c. Membudayakan sikap aktif, inovatif dan kreatif dalam kegiatan intrakurikuler dan ekstrakurikuler. d. Melaksanakan pembelajaran inovatif yang berorientasi lifeskill dengan memberdayakan Multiple - Intelligent dan mampu menciptakan lapangan pekerjaan. e. Meningkatkan sarana dan prasarana yang memadai. f. Meningkatkan sumber daya pendidik dan tenaga kependidikan 3. Tujuan a. Terwujudnya pribadi yang kompeten dan bertaqwa kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa. b. Terwujudnya karakter positif pada warga sekolah c. Terbentuknya sikap aktif, inovatif dan kreatif. d. Terbentuknya lulusan yang siap kerja, enterpreneur, dan melanjutkan ke Perguruan Tinggi. e. Tersedianya sarana dan prasarana yang memadai. f. Tersedianya sumber daya pendidik dan tenaga kependidikan yang profesional. 3
  4. 4. 4 4. Moto Sekolah 3B Be Fighter Be Creative Be Success Jadilah Pejuang Jadilah Yang Kreatif Jadilah Yang Sukses B. Kompetensi Keahlian yang dibuka SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Kabupaten Bondowoso sampai pada tahun pelajaran 2018/2019 memiliki Kompetensi Keahlian yaitu : 1. Multimedia 2. Rekaya Perangkat Lunak 3. Kimia Industri Adapun data–data kompetensi keahlian yang dibuka oleh SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Bondowoso mulai berdiri adalah : NO PROGRAM KEAHLIAN TAHUN DIBUKA KETERANGAN 1. Multimedia 2006/2007 2. Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak (RPL) 2010/2011 4. Kimia Indutri 2016/2017 C. Data Siswa dan Data Penerimaan Siswa Data Siswa dan Data Penerimaan Siswa baru masing–masing kompetensi keahlian di SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Kabupaten Bondowoso samapai pada tahun pelajaran 2018/2019 sebagai berikut :
  5. 5. 5 1. Data Siswa (tahun pelajaran 2018/2019) NO PROGRAM KEAHLIAN JUMLAH SISWA JUMLAH TOTAL TINGKAT X TINGKAT XI TINGKAT XII L P JML L P JML L P JML L P 1 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 1 REKAYA PERANGKAT LUNAK( RPL ) a. RPL 1 22 12 34 18 13 31 23 11 34 63 36 99 b. RPL 2 19 14 33 20 12 32 20 9 29 59 35 94 b. RPL 3 15 13 28 15 13 28 JUMLAH 41 26 67 53 38 91 43 20 63 137 84 221 2 MULTIMEDIA ( MM ) a. MM 1 26 8 34 24 10 34 22 8 30 72 26 98 b. MM 2 29 5 34 24 10 34 25 11 36 78 26 104 b. MM 3 24 12 36 22 12 34 23 10 33 69 34 103 JUMAH 79 25 104 70 32 102 70 29 99 219 87 305 3 KIMIA INDUSTRI ( KI ) a. KI 1 11 10 21 4 11 15 20 6 26 35 27 53 b. KI 2 12 10 22 12 10 22 JUMLAH 23 20 43 4 11 15 20 6 26 46 37 85 TOTAL 143 71 214 127 81 208 133 55 188 403 208 611 2. Data Penerimaan Siswa (dari tahun pelajaran 2016/2017 s.d 2018/2019) TAHUN PELAJARAN PENDAFTAR JUMLAH DITERIMA JUMLAH ROMBEL KET 2016/2017 203 203 6 2017/2018 214 214 7 2018/2019 218 218 7
  6. 6. 6 BAB III PROGRAM PENGEMBANGAN SARANA A. Kebutuhan Sarana SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Kabupaten Bondowoso memiliki ruang kelas yang digunakan sebagai saran kegiatan belajar mengajar pada kompetensi keahlian multimedia dan RPL dengan rincian sebagai berikut : No Nama Sarana Kondisi Real Kondisi Ruang Yang Ada Butuh Ada Kurang Baik RR RS RB 1 Ruang Kelas (Teori) 19 12 7 9 1 2 2 Ruang Perpustakaan 1 0 1 3 Ruang Praktek Siswa 5 1 4 4 Laboratorium Kimia 3 1 2 1 5 Laboratorium Komputer 7 6 1 4 2 7 Ruang Kepala Sekolah 1 1 0 1 8 Ruang Guru 2 2 0 2 9 Ruang Tata Usaha 1 1 0 1 10 Ruang Tamu/Loby 1 1 0 1 11 Tempat Beribadah 1 1 0 1 12 Ruang Konseling/Bp 1 0 1 13 RUANG UKS 1 0 1 14 Ruang OSIS 1 0 1 15 MCK Guru 2 2 0 2 16 MCK kepala sekolah 1 1 0 1 17 Jamban / MCK Siswa 10 5 5 2 1 1 6
  7. 7. 7 18 Gudang 1 0 1 19 Aula Serba Guna 1 0 1 20 Ruang Koperasi/Toko 1 1 0 1 21 Ruang Cetak 1 0 1 22 Kantin 5 0 5 23 Tempat Parkir Siswa 1 1 0 1 24 Tempat Parkir Guru 1 0 1 25 Rumah Penjaga Sekolah 1 1 0 1 26 Ruang Dapur 2 2 0 2 27 Pagar Sekolah 1000 m2 200 m2 800m2 200m2 Keterangan : RR = Rusak Ringan RS = Rusak Sedang RB = Rusak Berat Dengan ketersediaan ruang yang terbatas, kegiatan belajar siswa sebanyak 20 (dua Puluh) rombel diselenggarakan dengan system mobile class. Keadaan tersebut mengakibatkan sekolah tidak bisa menampung pendaftar/siswa baru sesuai harapan. B. Rencana Sarana Pra sarana Proyeksi Kebutuhan Dan Rencana Pemenuhan Sarana SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Tahun 2019 (menurut Skala Prioritas) NO NAMA SARANA KONDISI RENCANA PEMENUHAN TAHUN PELAJARAN BUTUH ADA KURANG 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 1 Ruang Kelas (Teori) 19 12 7 2 2 2 1 2 Ruang Perpustakaan 1 0 1 1 3 Ruang Praktek Siswa (RPS) 5 1 4 1 2 1 1 1 4 Laboratorium Kimia 3 1 2 1 1
  8. 8. 8 5 Laboratorium Komputer 8 6 2 1 1 6 Laboratorium Bahasa 3 0 3 1 1 1 7 Kepala Sekolah 1 1 0 8 Ruang Guru 2 2 0 9 Ruang Tata Usaha 1 1 0 10 Ruang Tamu/Loby 1 1 0 11 Tempat Beribadah 1 1 0 12 Ruang Konseling/Bp 1 0 1 1 13 Ruang UKS 1 0 1 1 14 Ruang OSIS 1 0 1 1 15 MCK Guru 2 2 0 16 MCK kepala sekolah 1 1 0 17 Jamban / MCK Siswa 10 4 10 2 2 2 2 2 18 Gudang 1 0 1 1 19 Aula Serba Guna 1 0 1 1 20 Ruang Koperasi/Toko 1 1 0 21 Ruang Cetak/Unit Produksi 1 0 1 1 22 Kantin 5 2 3 1 1 1 23 Tempat Parkir Siswa 2 1 1 1 24 Tempat Parkir Guru 1 0 1 1 25 Rumah Penjaga Sekolah 1 0 1 1 26 Ruang Dapur 2 2 0 27 Pagar Sekolah (M2 ) 1000 200 800 600 200 Berdasarkan data sarana prasarana yang ada, SMK Negeri 1 Tapen masih banyak kekurangan. Latar belakang ekonomi orang tua siswa yang kurang mampu tidak dapat mendukung program sarana prasarana. Sehingga sekolah mengharapkan dukungan dari pemerintah Propinsi Melalui Dinas Pendidikan Propinsi untuk pemenuhan kebutuhan tersebut, dengan tujuan kegiatan belajar siswa dapat berlangsung lebih baik dan sekolah
  9. 9. 9 mampu menampung pendaftar (siswa baru) lebih banyak lagi. Adapun rencana pemenuhan kebutuhan ruang dapat digambarkan sebagai berikut( Menurut Skala Prioritas): 1. Peralatan Praktek Siswa program Keahlian 2. Pembangunan Pagar Sekolah 3. Ruang Kelas Baru (RKB) 4. Pembangunan MCK Siswa 5. Ruang Praktek Siswa( RPS) 6. Parkir Siswa D. Ketersediaan dan Status Kepemilikan Lahan 1. Ketersediaan Lahan Pemerintah Kabupaten Bondowoso menyediakan lahan untuk SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Kabupaten Bondowoso dengan luas 10.000 m persegi sejak tahun 2008 2. Status Kepemilikan Lahan Pengadaan lahan seluas 10.000 m persegi adalah Pemerintah Kabupaten Bondowoso yang dibuktikan dengan akta jual beli (terlampir) oleh Kabupaten Bondowoso dengan saudara Maksum selaku pemilik awal lahan tersebut. Sedangkan sertifikat tanah dalam proses pengurusan.
  10. 10. 10 BAB IV PENDANAAN A. Rencana pembiayaan Rencana pembiayaan Renovasi / Direvitasisasi keseluruhan mengacu kepada panduan dari Direktorat Pembinaan Sekolah Kejuruan tahun 2019 adalah sebesar Rp. @1.900.000.000 Hal ini tidak sesuai dengan kebutuhan yang ada untuk itu kami mengajukan yang berbeda, diharapkan dana ini bersumber dari DIPA Direktur Pembinaan SMK Tahun No Uraian Kegiatan Vol Sat Harga Satuan Jumlah 1 Pagar Sekolah 300 Meter 1,200,000 360,000,000 2 Pengecoran Lapangan serbaguna 1000 M2 400,000 400,000,000 3 Parkir siswa 300 M2 500,000 150,000,000 4 Parkir Guru 100 M2 500,000 50,000,000 5 Lab Komputer 2 Buah 100,000,000 200,000,000 6 Rauang Guru 2 Buah 100,000,000 200,000,000 7 Ruang Kelas 3 Buah 100,000,000 300,000,000 8 Selasar Penghubung Antar Ruang 100 Meter 1,200,000 120,000,000 9 MCK Siswa 5 Buah 24,000,000 120,000,000 JUMLAH TOTAL 1,900,000,000 B. Sumber Pembiayaan Sumber pembiayaan Renovasi / Direvitasisasi SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Bondowoso secara keseluruhan dari Sumber Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (APBN) melalui DIPA Direktorat Pembinaan SMK Tahun Anggaran 2019. 10
  11. 11. 11 BAB V P E N U T U P Kami bersyukur dapat menyelesaikan Proposal Bantuan Renovasi / Direvitasisasi dengan harapan semoga dapat diterima dan ditindak lanjuti oleh Pemerintah Pusat sehingga dengan Renovasi / Direvitasisasi kegiatan belajar mengajar di SMK Negeri 1 Tapen dapat terlaksana dengan lancar. Proposal Bantuan Renovasi / Direvitasisasi ini kiranya dapat menjadi pertimbangan Pemerintah Pusat melalui Direktorat Pembinaan Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan dalam rangka memberikan kebijakan untuk memenuhi Kebutuhan SMK Negeri 1 Tapen Bondowoso. Semoga proposal ini dapat bermanfaat dan terlaksana sesuai dengan keinginan Sekolah, Pemerintah dan masyarakat Kabupaten Bondowoso. 11

×