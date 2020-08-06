Pemantauan Terapi Obat (PTO)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pemantauan Terapi Obat Di Puskesmas
Outline 01 TUJUAN DAN MANFAAT 02 PERSIAPAN . 03 PELAKSANAAN . 04 EVALUASI .
Tujuan Meningkatkan efektivitas terapi dan meminimalkan risiko Reaksi Obat yang Tidak Dikehendaki (ROTD). Manfaat Meminima...
PERSIAPAN 1. Seleksi Pasien a. Kondisi Pasien • Pasien dengan multi diagnosa • Pasien dengan resep polifarmasi • Pasien ya...
PELAKSANAAN 1. Memilih pasien yang memenuhi kriteria 2. Memastikan kebenaran identitas pasien 3. Pengumpulan data :  Prof...
No Tanggal Catatan Pengobat an Pasien Nama Obat, Dosis, C ara Pemberian Identifikasi Masalah terkait Obat Rekomendasi/ Tin...
PELAKSANAAN 4. Identifikasi masalah terkait obat Masalah terkait obat dapat dikategorikan sebagai berikut :  Ada indikasi...
PELAKSANAAN 5. Rekomendasi penyelesaian masalah terkait obat  Memulai terapi obat  Obat dihentikan  Meningkatkan dosis ...
PELAKSANAAN 7. Tindak lanjut Dilakukan evaluasi dan pemantauan secara keseluruhan apakah farmakoterapi sesuai dengan yang ...
EVALUASI 1. Jumlah masalah terkait obat yang teridentifikasi 2. Jumlah masalah terkait obat yang diselesaikan
Thank youtetap semangat
