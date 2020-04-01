Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KOMUNIKASI POLITIK Iwan Setiawan SE, M.I.Kom BungIwan.com Kontak@BungIwan.com 0818 799 543
Partai Politik DEFINISI, FUNGSI DAN SISTEM PARTAI POLITIK
Partai politik pertama- tama lahir di negara- negara eropa barat pada akhir abad ke 19 yang pada masa masa selanjutnya men...
Partai semacam ini dalam praktiknya hanya mengutamakan kemenangan dalam pemilihan umum, sedangkan pada masa antara dua pem...
Dalam perkembangan selanjutnya di dunia Barat timbul pula partai yang lahir di luar parlemen. Partai-partai ini kebanyakan...
Akhir-akhir ada perkembangan baru dalam konstelasi kepartaian menjelang Perang Dunia II, tetapi terutama seusai perang ter...
Hal itu disebabkan ada keinginan pada partai-partai kecil untuk menjadi partai besar dan menang dalam pemilihan umum. Part...
Ternyata mereka berhasil memenangkan pemilihan umum, membentuk pemerintah baru, dan melaksanakan program partainya. Hal it...
Perkembangan lebih ke sini lagi adalah timbulnya partai modern yang oleh Otto Kircheimer di sebut catch all party, Yaitu p...
Definisi Partai Politik “Suatu kelompok terorganisir yang anggota-anggotanya mempunyai orientasi, nilai-nilai, dan cita- c...
Banyak sekali definisi mengenal partal politik yang dibuat oleh para ahli, diantaranya : Carl J Friedrich menuliskannya se...
Partai politik adalah sekelompok manusia yang terorganisir secara stabil dengan tujuan merebut atau mempertahankan penguas...
Sigmund Neumann dalam buku karyanya, Modern Political Partles, mengemukakan : A political party is the articulate organiza...
Partai politik adalah organisasi dari aktivis aktivis politik yang berusaha untuk menguasai kekuasaan pemerintahan serta m...
Ahli lain yang juga turut merintis studi tentang kepartaian dan membuat definisinya adalahGiovanni Sartori, yang karyanya ...
Fungsi Partai Politik Berikut ini akan di uraikan beberapa fungsi partai politik di negara demokrasi, Kenapa ?? Karena di ...
Sebagai Sarana Komunikasi Politik Di masyarakat modern yang luas dan kompleks, banyak ragam pendapatdan aspirasi yang berk...
Sebagai Sarana Sosialisasi Politik Dalam ilmu politik sosialisasi politik diartikan sebagai suatu proses yang melaluinya s...
Sebagai Sarana Rekrutmen Politik Fungsi ini berkaitan erat dengan masalah seleksi kepemimpinan, baik kepemimpinan internal...
Sebagai Sarana Pengatur Konflik Secara ringkas dapat dikatakan bahwa partai politikdapat menjadi penghubung psikologis dan...
TERIMAKASIH Iwan Setiawan SE, M.I.Kom BungIwan.com 0818 799 543
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Partai Politik

36 views

Published on

Definisi dan fungsi Partai Politik

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Partai Politik

  1. 1. KOMUNIKASI POLITIK Iwan Setiawan SE, M.I.Kom BungIwan.com Kontak@BungIwan.com 0818 799 543
  2. 2. Partai Politik DEFINISI, FUNGSI DAN SISTEM PARTAI POLITIK
  3. 3. Partai politik pertama- tama lahir di negara- negara eropa barat pada akhir abad ke 19 yang pada masa masa selanjutnya menjadi penghubung (link) antara rakyat dan pemerintah.
  4. 4. Partai semacam ini dalam praktiknya hanya mengutamakan kemenangan dalam pemilihan umum, sedangkan pada masa antara dua pemilihan umum biasanya kurang aktif. Lagi pula partai sering tidak memiliki disiplin partai yang ketat, dan pemungutan iuran tidak terlalu dipentingkan. Partai ini dinamakan patronage party (partai lindungan yang dapat dilihat dalam rangka patron-client relationship), yang juga bertindak sebagai semacam broker. Patronage Party
  5. 5. Dalam perkembangan selanjutnya di dunia Barat timbul pula partai yang lahir di luar parlemen. Partai-partai ini kebanyakan bersandar pada suatu asas atau ideologi atau Weltanschauung tertentu seperti Sosialisme, Fasisme, Komunisme, dan sebagainya. Dalam partai semacam ini disiplin partai lebih ketat. Pimpinan partai yang biasanya sangat sentralitas menjaga kemurnian doktrin politik yang dianut dengan jalan mengadakan saringan terhadap calon anggotanya dan memecat anggota yang menyimpang dari garis partai yang telah ditetapkan. Partai Ideologi
  6. 6. Akhir-akhir ada perkembangan baru dalam konstelasi kepartaian menjelang Perang Dunia II, tetapi terutama seusai perang tersebut, ada kecenderungan pada partai-partai politik di dunia Barat untuk meninggalkan tradisi membedakan antara berbagai jenis partai. (seperti patronage vs ideologi/Weltanschauung, massa vs kader, dan "Kiri" vs "Kanan").
  7. 7. Hal itu disebabkan ada keinginan pada partai-partai kecil untuk menjadi partai besar dan menang dalam pemilihan umum. Partai-partai itu menyadari bahwa untuk mencapai tujuan itu mereka perlu memperluas dukungan dari pemilih (electoral base). Dengan merangkul pemilih tengah (median voter atau floating vote), antara lain dengan patronage dan brokerage.
  8. 8. Ternyata mereka berhasil memenangkan pemilihan umum, membentuk pemerintah baru, dan melaksanakan program partainya. Hal itu dimungkinkan dengan mengendurkan sikap doktriner, kaku, dan eksklusif yang tadinya mereka pegang teguh menjadi fleksibel dan inklusif.
  9. 9. Perkembangan lebih ke sini lagi adalah timbulnya partai modern yang oleh Otto Kircheimer di sebut catch all party, Yaitu partai yang ingin menghimpun semaksimal mungkin dukungan dari bermacam- macam kelompok masyarakat dan dengan sendirinya menjadi lebih inklusif. Hal ini mencerminkan perubahan politik dan sosial dengan dukungan kemajuan teknologi dan media.
  10. 10. Definisi Partai Politik “Suatu kelompok terorganisir yang anggota-anggotanya mempunyai orientasi, nilai-nilai, dan cita- cita yang sama. Tujuan kelompok ini ialah untuk memperoleh kekuasaan politik dan merebut kedudukan politik (biasanya dengan cara konstitusional) untuk melaksanakan programnya”
  11. 11. Banyak sekali definisi mengenal partal politik yang dibuat oleh para ahli, diantaranya : Carl J Friedrich menuliskannya sebagal berkut : A political, party is a group of human beings, stably organized with the objective of securing or maintaining for its leaders the contral of a government, with the further objective of giving to members of the party through such control ideal and matenal benefits and advantages
  12. 12. Partai politik adalah sekelompok manusia yang terorganisir secara stabil dengan tujuan merebut atau mempertahankan penguasaan terhadap pemerintahan bagi pimpinan partainya dan berdasarkani penguasaan ini, memberikan kepade anggota partainya kemanfaatan yang bersifat idiil serta materil
  13. 13. Sigmund Neumann dalam buku karyanya, Modern Political Partles, mengemukakan : A political party is the articulate organization of society's active political agents, those who ore concerned with the control of governmental polity power, and who compete for popular support with other group or groups holding divergent views
  14. 14. Partai politik adalah organisasi dari aktivis aktivis politik yang berusaha untuk menguasai kekuasaan pemerintahan serta merebut dukungan rakyat melalui persaingan dengan suatu golongan atau golongan golongan lain yang mempunyai pandangan yang berbeda
  15. 15. Ahli lain yang juga turut merintis studi tentang kepartaian dan membuat definisinya adalahGiovanni Sartori, yang karyanya juga menjadi klasik serta acuan penting. Menurut Sartori A party is any political groups that present at elections, and is capable of placing through elections candidate for public office Partai politik adalah suatu kelompok politik yang mengikuti pemilihan umum dan, melalui pemilihan umum itu, mampu menempatkan calon calonnya untuk menduduki jabatan- jabatan publik
  16. 16. Fungsi Partai Politik Berikut ini akan di uraikan beberapa fungsi partai politik di negara demokrasi, Kenapa ?? Karena di negara otoriter partai politik tidak dapat menunjukan harkatnya, tetapi lebih banyak menjalankan kehendak penguasa
  17. 17. Sebagai Sarana Komunikasi Politik Di masyarakat modern yang luas dan kompleks, banyak ragam pendapatdan aspirasi yang berkembang. Pendapat atau aspirasi seseorang atau suatu kelompok akan hilang tak berbekas seperti suara di padang pasir, apabila tidak ditampung dan digabung dengan pendapat dan aspirasi orang lain yang senada. Proses ini dinamakan penggabungan kepentingan (interest aggregation). Sesudah digabungkan, pendapat dan aspirasi tadi diolah dan dirumuskan dalam bentuk yang lebih teratur. Proses ini dinamakan perumusan kepentingan (interest articulation).
  18. 18. Sebagai Sarana Sosialisasi Politik Dalam ilmu politik sosialisasi politik diartikan sebagai suatu proses yang melaluinya seseorang memperoleh sikap dan orientasi terhadap fenomena politik, yang umumnya berlaku dalam masyarakat di mana ia berada. Dimensi lain dari sosialisasi politik adalah sebagai proses yang melaluínya masyarakat menyampaikan "budaya politik" yaitu norma- norma dan nilai-nilai, dari satu generasi ke generasi berikutnya. Dengan demikian sosialisasi politik merupakan faktor penting dalam terbentuknya budaya politik (political culture) suatu bangsa.
  19. 19. Sebagai Sarana Rekrutmen Politik Fungsi ini berkaitan erat dengan masalah seleksi kepemimpinan, baik kepemimpinan internal partai maupun kepemimpinan nasional yang lebih luas.
  20. 20. Sebagai Sarana Pengatur Konflik Secara ringkas dapat dikatakan bahwa partai politikdapat menjadi penghubung psikologis dan organisasional antara warga negara dengan pemerintahnya
  21. 21. TERIMAKASIH Iwan Setiawan SE, M.I.Kom BungIwan.com 0818 799 543

×