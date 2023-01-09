Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA KINH TẾ & KINH DOANH QUỐC TẾ ------------------ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC C...
1 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦNGHĨA VIỆT NAM KHOA KINH TẾ & KINH DOANH QUỐC TẾ Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phú...
2 LỜI CẢM ƠN Kết thúc quá trình học tập và rèn luyện tại trường Đại học Thương Mại, lời đầu tiên em xin chân thành cảm ơn ...
1 of 82

Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Kinh tế Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty cổ phần Dệt may Hà Nội.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
Education

Education
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Kinh tế Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty cổ phần Dệt may Hà Nội.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA KINH TẾ & KINH DOANH QUỐC TẾ ------------------ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC CẠNH TRANH XUẤT KHẨU MẶT HÀNG MAY MẶC SANG THỊ TRƯỜNG MỸ CỦA TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỆT MAY HÀ NỘI Giáo viên hướng dẫn TS. LÊ QUỐC CƯỜNG Sinh viên thực hiện LÊ THỊ ANH Lớp: K54EK1 Mã sinh viên: 18D260001 HÀ NỘI – 2022
  2. 2. 1 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦNGHĨA VIỆT NAM KHOA KINH TẾ & KINH DOANH QUỐC TẾ Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc BẢN CAM ĐOAN Tên em là: Lê Thị Anh Mã sinh viên: 18D260001 Sinh viên lớp: K54EK1 Khoa Kinh tế và Kinh doanh quốc tế Em xin cam đoan: Khóa luận tốt nghiệp với đề tài “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội” là công trình nghiên cứu của cá nhân em, không sao chép của bất cứ ai. Em xin chịu mọi trách nhiệm về công trình nghiên cứu của riêng mình! Hà Nội, ngày 15 tháng 4 năm 2022 Người cam đoan Anh Lê Thị Anh
  3. 3. 2 LỜI CẢM ƠN Kết thúc quá trình học tập và rèn luyện tại trường Đại học Thương Mại, lời đầu tiên em xin chân thành cảm ơn toàn thể Ban giám hiệu nhà trường, các thầy cô đã dạy dỗ chúng em trong suốt bốn năm học vừa qua. Nhờ có thầy cô, em đã trang bị cho mình được những kiến thức bổ ích phục vụ cho cuộc sống. Trong quá trình thực tập tại Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội, em đã học hỏi và thu được rất nhiều kiến thức thực tế và nhận được sự giúp đỡ tận tình của thầy cô giáo, em đã hoàn thành khóa luận với đề tài “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội”. Em xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn chân thành tới T.S Lê Quốc Cường - giảng viên trường Đại học Thương Mại, đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn tận tình, chỉ bảo và giúp đỡ em trong suốt quá trình hoàn thành khóa luận. Cuối cùng em xin cảm ơn Ban lãnh đạo cùng các anh/chị phòng Xuất - Nhập Khẩu của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội đã giúp em hoàn thành tốt khóa luận này. Do kiến thức còn hạn hẹp và thời gian nghiên cứu có hạn nên khóa luận của em không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót. Em rất mong nhận được ý kiến đóng góp quý báu của Tổng công ty cũng như giáo viên hướng dẫn để khóa luận của em hoàn thiện hơn. Em xin chân trọng cảm ơn!
  4. 4. 3 MỤC LỤC BẢN CAM ĐOAN.....................................................................................................1 LỜI CẢM ƠN............................................................................................................2 MỤC LỤC..................................................................................................................3 DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU, SƠ ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ .....................................................6 DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT....................................................................................8 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ VẤN ĐỀ NGIÊN CỨU......................................9 1.1 Tính cấp thiết của vấn đề nghiên cứu ...............................................................9 1.2 Tổng quan về vấn đề cần nghiên cứu .............................................................10 1.3 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu .......................................................................................12 1.4 Đối tượng nghiên cứu .....................................................................................13 1.5 Phạm vi nghiên cứu ........................................................................................13 1.6 Phương pháp nghiên cứu ................................................................................14 1.6.1 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu..................................................................14 1.6.2 Phương pháp xử lý số liệu.......................................................................14 1.7 Kết cấu nghiên cứu .........................................................................................15 CHƯƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÍ LUẬN VỀ NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC CẠNH TRANH XUẤT KHẨU SẢN PHẨM CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP..........................................16 2.1 Một số khái niệm cơ bản.................................................................................16 2.1.1 Khái niệm xuất khẩu................................................................................16 2.1.2 Khái niệm cạnh tranh và năng lực cạnh tranh.........................................16 2.1.3 Khái niệm năng lực cạnh tranh của sản phẩm.........................................19 2.1.4 Khái niệm năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu của sản phẩm ........................20 2.2 Một số lí thuyết về nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp....................................................................................................................20 2.2.1 Vai trò nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp ..........................................................................................................................20 2.2.2 Nội dung nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp ...............................................................................................................21 2.3 Các nhân tố tác động đến năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp....................................................................................................................26 2.3.1 Các nhân tố bên ngoài doanh nghiệp.......................................................26 2.3.2 Các nhân tố bên trong doanh nghiệp.......................................................28
  5. 5. 4 2.3.3 Các nhân tố trong nội bộ ngành...............................................................30 2.4 Chiến lực nâng cao cạnh tranh sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp ..........................32 2.5 Phân định nội dung nghiên cứu ......................................................................33 CHƯƠNG 3: THỰC TRẠNG NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC CẠNH TRANH XUẤT KHẨU MẶT HÀNG MAY MẶC SANG THỊ TRƯỜNG MỸ CỦA TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỆT MAY HÀ NỘI .........................................................34 3.1 Tổng quan về Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội..................................34 3.1.1 Khái quát quá trình hình và phát triển của Tổng công ty........................34 3.1.2 Khái quát hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Tổng công ty ..................35 3.1.3 Quy mô và cơ cấu mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu của Tổng công ty.......38 3.2 Hoạt động xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội..............................................................................................41 3.2.1 Khái quát thị trường Mỹ..........................................................................41 3.2.2 Quy mô và tốc độ tăng trưởng của hoạt động xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty ..............................................................43 3.3 Đánh giá năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc của Tổng công ty sang thị trường Mỹ................................................................................................45 3.3.1 Chất lượng sản phẩm...............................................................................45 3.3.2 Danh tiếng và thương hiệu của doanh nghiệp.........................................52 3.3.3 Thị phần xuất khẩu may mặc sang Mỹ của doanh nghiệp ......................56 3.4 Các nhân tố tác động đến nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc của Tổng công ty...................................................................................60 3.4.1 Các nhân tố bên ngoài của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội...............60 3.4.2 Các nhân tố bên trong của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội...............64 3.5 Thực trạng về chiến lực nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc của Tổng công ty...........................................................................................68 3.6 Đánh giá thành công, tồn tại hạn chế và nguyên nhân ...................................69 3.6.1 Thành tựu đạt được..................................................................................69 3.6.2 Tồn tại, hạn chế và nguyên nhân.............................................................70 CHƯƠNG 4: GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC CẠNH TRANH XUẤT KHẨU MẶT HÀNG MAY MẶC SANG THỊ TRƯỜNG MỸ CỦA TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỆT MAY HÀ NỘI .........................................................72 4.1 Định hướng phát triển của vấn đề nghiên cứu................................................72 4.1.1 Quan điểm nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu may mặc của Việt Nam ..................................................................................................................72
  6. 6. 5 4.1.2 Định hướng nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu của Tổng công ty 73 4.2 Một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty...........................................................73 4.3 Một số kiến nghị .............................................................................................77 4.3.1 Đối với các Hiệp hội, Phòng Thương mại Việt Nam..............................77 4.3.2 Đối với chính phủ, các bộ ngành liên quan.............................................78 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.........................................................................................80 NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIÁO VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN......................................................81
  7. 7. 6 DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU, SƠ ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ Mô hình 2.1: Mô hình 5 lực lượng cạnh tranh của Michael Porter Bảng 3.1: Bảng báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 Bảng 3.2: Cơ cấu các mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu của Tổng công ty giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 Bảng 3.3: Kim ngạch xuất khẩu ngành may của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 Bảng 3.4: Giá trị và thị phần nhập khẩu hàng dệt may vào Mỹ từ năm 2015 đến T6.2021 Bảng 3.5: Kim ngạch xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 Bảng 3.6: Chi phí nguyên vật liệu đầu vào bình quân trên 1 ĐVSP của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2019 – 2021 Bảng 3.7: Chi phí thuê máy móc thiết bị của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2019 – 2021 Bảng 3.8: Giá trị sản phẩm may mặc xuất khẩu sang Mỹ bị trả lại của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2019 – 2021 Bảng 3.9: Số lượng sản phẩm may mặc được sản xuất của Tổng công ty giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 Bảng 3.10: Tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên doanh thu của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội trong giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 Bảng 3.11: Thị phần may mặc xuất khẩu sang Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2019 – 2021
  8. 8. 7 Bảng 3.12: Số lượng cán bộ, nhân viên của Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội (tính tới thời điểm 31/12/2021) Bảng 3.13: Năng lực tài chính của Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội
  9. 9. 8 DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Từ viết tắt Ý nghĩa 1 CBCNV Cán bộ công nhân viên 2 CP Cổ phần 3 ĐVSP Đơn vị sản phẩm 4 ISO 9001 Chứng chỉ quản lí chất lượng 5 FOB Giao hàng trên tàu (Free on board) 6 FDI Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài (Foreign direct investment) 7 KNXK Kim ngạch xuất khẩu 8 LAB Phòng thí nghiệm (laboratory) 9 LĐPT Lao động phổ thông 10 LNST Lợi nhuận sau thuế 11 NLCT Năng lực cạnh tranh 12 NLCT XKSP Năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm 13 TCT Tổng công ty 14 TSLN Tỷ suất lợi nhuận 15 TNHH - MTV Tự nhiên hữu hạn một thành viên
  10. 10. 9 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ VẤN ĐỀ NGIÊN CỨU 1.1 Tính cấp thiết của vấn đề nghiên cứu Cùng với tiến trình hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế diễn ra ngày càng nhanh và trở thành xu thế lớn của thế giới hiện đại, việc tham gia vào các tổ chức kinh tế lớn của Việt Nam đóng một vai trò quan trọng trong việc thúc đẩy hoạt động xuất khẩu hàng hóa ra các thị trường quốc tế cũng như tạo nên lợi thế cạnh tranh cho các mặt hàng của nước ta. Có thể thấy rằng, dệt may là một trong những ngành công nghiệp mũi nhọn của Việt Nam trong nhiều năm nay khi chiếm tỉ trọng lớn trong tổng kim ngạch xuất khẩu của cả nước. Theo số liệu thống kê của Hiệp hội Dệt may Việt Nam, tổng kim ngạch xuất khẩu năm 2021 của ngành dệt may ước đạt 39 tỷ USD, tăng 11,2% so với năm 2020, tăng 0,3% so với năm 2019. Việt Nam gia nhập WTO và ký kết hàng loạt các hiệp định thương mại tự do song phương và đa phương đã mang lại nhiều cơ hội và lợi thế cho hàng dệt may xuất khẩu trong việc thâm nhập thị trường thế giới vì được các nước biết đến và quan tâm nhiều hơn. Bên cạnh đó, sự ưu đãi hơn về thuế quan, xuất xứ hàng hoá, hàng rào phi thuế quan và những lợi ích về đối xử công bằng, bình đẳng đã tạo điều kiện để hàng dệt may Việt Nam có khả năng cạnh tranh trên thị trường quốc tế. Tuy nhiên, trong tiến trình toàn cầu hoá, hội nhập và cạnh tranh luôn là hai mặt song hành. Có thể thấy hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế tạo ra nhiều cơ hội kinh doanh hơn cho doanh nghiệp nhưng khi hội nhập càng sâu thì mức độ cạnh tranh càng gay gắt. Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội với lĩnh vực kinh doanh chủ yếu đó là sản xuất kinh doanh, xuất khẩu các sản phẩm sợi, may mặc sang thị trường nước ngoài. Hiện nay, các mặt hàng may mặt của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội đã có mặt tại nhiều vùng quốc gia và lãnh thổ như EU, Mỹ, Hàn Quốc, Nhật Bản,…Trong đó, Mỹ là thị trường chính và trọng yếu của Tổng công ty. Theo Hiệp hội Dệt May Việt Nam, Mỹ là thị trường đứng đầu với 15,9 tỷ USD, tăng 12 % so với năm 2020, gấp gần 4 lần so với vị trí thứ hai là Trung Quốc trong tổng kim ngạch xuất khẩu dệt may của nước ta. Thông qua các nghiên cứu về nhu cầu tiêu thụ cũng như nhập khẩu mặt hàng may mặc, nhận thấy thị trường Mỹ là một thị trường tiềm năng và quan trọng đối với Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội. Sau hơn 30 năm hoạt động, có thể thấy cơ cấu của
  11. 11. 10 Tổng công ty tại thị trường Mỹ có sự chuyển dịch tích cực hơn và ngày càng được mở rộng. Tuy nhiên một trong những vấn đề cấp bách đặt ra là các doanh nghiệp xuất khẩu may mặc của Việt Nam không ngừng lớn mạnh nhưng vẫn còn nhiều điểm yếu, đặc biệt là về việc nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh. Tổng Công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội cũng không phải là ngoại lệ khi đứng trước áp lực cạnh tranh ngày càng khốc liệt không chỉ tại thị trường trong nước mà còn cả thị trường quốc tế. Tỷ trọng xuất khẩu sang Mỹ của Tổng công ty có xu hướng tăng nhưng không cao trong giai đoạn 2020 – 2021 (tăng 0,8%) so với giai đoạn 2018 – 2019 (tăng 5,1%) và giai đoạn 2019 – 2020 (tăng 3,1%). Mặt khác, với lợi thế đông dân cư, thị hiếu đa dạng và nhu cầu tiêu dùng may mặc cao, Mỹ cũng là mục tiêu của các doanh nghiệp may mặc của nhiều quốc gia nhắm tới. Khi tình hình dịch Covid 19 ngày càng căng thẳng và sự xuất hiện của các đối thủ cạnh tranh cả trong nước và ngoài nước sẽ là mối đe doạ lớn cho Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội để cạnh tranh xuất khẩu tại thị trường Mỹ. Đồng thời, Tổng công ty vẫn còn tồn tại các vấn đề trong việc nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh và nếu những vấn đề này không được cải thiện sẽ tác động lớn đến hoạt động kinh doanh cũng như thị phần của công ty không chỉ tại thị trường Mỹ mà còn cả trên thị trường quốc tế. Xuất phát từ thực tiễn, em xin đề xuất đề tài nghiên cứu “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội” với mục đích đưa ra các giải pháp thiết thực nhằm giải quyết những vấn về còn tồn tại và nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh trong hoạt động xuất khẩu sản phẩm của Tổng công ty. 1.2 Tổng quan về vấn đề cần nghiên cứu Dưới góc độ lý thuyết, năng lực cạnh tranh sản phẩm luôn là mối quan tâm hàng đầu đối với các doanh nghiệp. Cho đến hiện tại, đã có không ít nghiên cứu về năng lực cạnh tranh nói chung và năng lực cạnh tranh sản phẩm xuất khẩu nói riêng. Tuy nhiên, mỗi nghiên cứu đều có cách nhìn nhận khác nhau thông qua cách tiếp cận về phương pháp, nội dung và tiêu chí đánh giá. Mặc dù vẫn chưa có một khung lý thuyết tiếp cận toàn diện và thống nhất về vấn đề này nhưng có rất nhiều công trình, luận văn nghiên cứu có liên quan đến đề tài như sau:
  12. 12. 11 Luận văn “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh mặt hàng may mặc của Việt Nam” của tác giả Vũ Ngọc Lân, chuyên ngành quản trị kinh doanh. Luận văn tập trung vào phân tích thực trạng năng lực cạnh tranh của mặt hàng may mặc Việt Nam thông qua các chỉ tiêu đánh giá, từ đó phát hiện những vấn đề cần đặt ra cho hàng may mặc Việt Nam trong quá trình hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế. Đồng thời, tác giả cũng đề cập đến các rào cản ảnh hưởng đến nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh may mặc của Việt Nam, bên cạnh một số lợi thế cạnh tranh nhất định so với các quốc gia trên thế giới. Luận văn “Những giải pháp nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu cho các doanh nghiệp nhỏ và vừa của Việt Nam trong bối cảnh hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế” của tác giả Nguyễn Quốc Thịnh. Luận văn nghiên cứu các vấn đề lý luận về cạnh tranh và nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp thông qua việc sử dụng phương pháp thống kê và so sánh để đánh giá các tiêu chí đo lường NLCT. Kết quả cho thấy, NLCT của các doanh nghiệp xuất khẩu Việt Nam còn nhiều hạn chế. Đồng thời, nghiên cứu đã chỉ ra những rào cản chủ yếu làm hạn chế NLCT của các doanh nghiệp là năng lực sản xuất thấp, tỷ lệ hao phí nguyên liệu cao, chất lượng sản phẩm chưa cao, chất lượng nhân lực yếu, thiếu nguyên liệu, công tác xúc tiến thương mại chưa được đầu tư. Nhưng hạn chế của nghiên cứu là các chỉ tiêu đánh giá NLCT được sử dụng trong nghiên cứu này là các chỉ tiêu định tính. Vì vậy, kết quả nhận được chưa phản ánh đầy đủ NLCT của doanh nghiệp. Luận văn “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của Tổng công ty thương mại Hà Nội trong điều kiện hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế” của tác giả Đoàn Mạnh Thịnh (2010). Trên cơ sở hệ thống hoá những vấn đề lý luận cơ bản về cạnh tranh, trên cơ sở phân tích thực tiễn và xu hướng cạnh tranh của các doanh nghiệp Việt nam nói chung và tổng công ty thương mại Hà Nội nói riêng. Tác giả tập chung nghiên cứu, phân tích năng lực cạnh tranh của Tổng công ty thương mại Hà nội trong điều kiện hội nhập kinh tế từ đó đưa ra những giải pháp, đề xuất để nâng cao NLCT. Luận văn đã đề cập đến những hạn chế nhưng vẫn chưa đưa ra những giải pháp thiết thực định hướng cho công ty. Luận văn thạc sĩ kinh tế “Một số yếu tố nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của các doanh nghiệp hàng may mặc xuất khẩu trên địa bàn tỉnh Bình Dương” của tác giả
  13. 13. 12 Huỳnh Thiện Thảo Nguyên (2013). Trong đó, tác giả trình bày thực trạng hàng may mặc tại Bình Dương, qua đó đánh giá năng lực cạnh tranh của các doanh nghiệp gia công may mặc xuất khẩu trên địa bàn tỉnh đồng thời thực hiện nghiên cứu định tính và định lượng nhằm đưa ra các yếu tố tác động đến năng lực cạnh tranh hàng may mặc tại tỉnh Bình Dương. Kết quả cho thấy hình thức kinh doanh hàng may mặc tỉnh Bình Dương đa phần dựa vào hình thức gia công xuất khẩu, với hình thức sản xuất xuất khẩu thì nguyên vật liệu đầu vào chủ yếu phải nhập khẩu từ nước ngoài nên giá trị gia tăng trên sản phẩm và lợi nhuận thu về không cao. Luận văn cũng nhấn mạnh 6 nhân tố tác động chủ yếu đến năng lực cạnh tranh của các doanh nghiệp gia công xuất khẩu tỉnh Bình Dương, tuy nhiên chưa đưa ra được giải pháp rõ ràng giải quyết các vấn đề đặt ra. Luận văn “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của công ty cổ phần thương mại và dịch vụ làm sạch Công Nghiệp Việt ” tác gỉả Nguyễn Thị Thúy Nga (2019), chuyên ngành Quản trị kinh doanh. Đây là một đề tài phản ánh đầy đủ về năng lực cạnh tranh, phân tích rõ thực trạng của công ty cổ phần thương mại và dịch vụ làm sạch Công Nghiệp Việt và cũng đưa ra các giải pháp thiết thực cho hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty. Tuy nhiên luận văn vẫn gặp phải những hạn chế khi chỉ phân tích thực trạng và giải pháp trong hoạt đông kinh doanh của công ty chứ không đi sâu vào phân tích năng lực cạnh tranh của công ty. Trong các bài luận văn trên, vấn đề cạnh tranh và nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh đã được đề cập cho một số ngành nghề và quốc gia, bên cạnh đó, còn có các công trình đi sâu vào nghiên cứu thực tiễn và đề xuất các giải pháp nhằm nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của các đơn vị sản xuất kinh doanh. Tuy nhiên đề tài “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội” chưa có một cá nhân hay tổ chức nào thực hiện, em đã kế thừa và chọn lọc những ý tưởng liên quan đến đề tài để phân tích tình hình thực tiễn và tìm một số giải pháp nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh mặt hàng may mặc cho Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội sang thị trường Mỹ. 1.3 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu * Mục tiêu chung
  14. 14. 13 Dựa trên việc hệ thống lý thuyết và nghiên cứu đánh giá thực trạng nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội. Qua đó luận văn đưa ra giải pháp để nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội trong thời gian tới. * Mục tiêu cụ thể + Hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý thuyết về nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm. Từ những lý thuyết đó làm cơ sở định hướng cho đề tài. + Đánh giá thực trạng năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến việc nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội. Thông qua đó để đưa ra cái nhìn tổng quát về điểm mạnh, điểm yếu tồn tại của doanh nghiệp trong giai đoạn 2018-2020. + Đề xuất một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội. 1.4 Đối tượng nghiên cứu Năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội vào thị trường Mỹ 1.5 Phạm vi nghiên cứu + Nội dung nghiên cứu: Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội + Phạm vi nghiên cứu về không gian: Nghiên cứu hoạt động kinh doanh của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội trên thị trường Mỹ + Phạm vi nghiên cứu về mặt hàng: May mặc + Phạm vi nghiên cứu về thời gian: Đánh giá hoạt động nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội thông qua số liệu trong giai đoạn 2018 - 2021
  15. 15. 14 1.6 Phương pháp nghiên cứu 1.6.1 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu + Thu thập thông tin về số liệu kim ngạch xuất khẩu của ngành dệt may Việt Nam thông qua Bộ Công Thương và Tổng cục thống kê. + Thu thập những thông tin quan trọng phục vụ bài khóa luận về Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội như các mặt hàng xuất khẩu chủ lực, KNXK may mặc nói chung và XK sang Mỹ nói riêng,… thông qua trang web Hanosimex cũng như các báo cáo thường niên, báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh trong giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 của Tổng công ty. + Tham khảo một số công trình của các tác giả trong nước có liên quan đến đề tài để làm tổng quan về vấn đề nghiên cứu. Ngoài ra, tham khảo giáo trình Quản trị chiến lược toàn cầu của Trường Đại học Thương Mại để nghiên cứu mô hình 5 áp lực cạnh tranh cũng như đưa ra các chiến lược để nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty đồng thời tham khảo giáo trình Kinh doanh quốc tế để tìm hiểu về các nhân tố bên ngoài tác động đến năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu. 1.6.2 Phương pháp xử lý số liệu + Phương pháp thống kê, phân tích: các dữ liệu được thống kê trong giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 để phục vụ cho quá trình phân tích tình hình KNXK ngành may của Tổng công ty nói chung và tỷ trọng, kim ngạch và các mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu sang thị trường Mỹ nói riêng. + Phương pháp tổng hợp: Đây là phương pháp trọng tâm được sử dụng để thu thập thông tin, số liệu về hoạt động nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng Công ty. Cụ thể, các bảng số liệu trong bài khóa luận đa số đều được tổng hợp từ các nguồn uy tín như tài liệu nội bộ của Tổng công ty, các trang Tổng cục thống kê, Worldbank, Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới WTO,… + Phương pháp so sánh: Việc phân tích thực trạng năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc của Tổng công ty sang thị trường Mỹ thông qua một số chỉ tiêu như năng lực tài chính, KNXK, nguồn nhân lực trong giai đoạn 2018 – 2021, cụ thể
  16. 16. 15 là so sánh số liệu giữa các năm sẽ cho ta cái nhìn khái quát về tình hình kinh doanh không khả quan, ổn định hay phát triển của Tổng công ty, từ đó đề xuất các giải pháp nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của TCT. 1.7 Kết cấu nghiên cứu Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, danh mục sơ đồ bảng biểu, danh mục từ viết tắt và tài liệu tham khảo thì bài khóa luận có kết cấu gồm 4 chương: Chương 1: Tổng quan vấn đề nghiên cứu Chương 2: Cơ sở lý luận về nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp Chương 3: Thực trạng nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội Chương 4: Giải pháp nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội
  17. 17. 16 CHƯƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÍ LUẬN VỀ NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC CẠNH TRANH XUẤT KHẨU SẢN PHẨM CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP 2.1 Một số khái niệm cơ bản 2.1.1 Khái niệm xuất khẩu Theo Luật thương mại Việt Nam năm 2019 quy định: “Xuất khẩu là việc hàng hóa được đưa ra khỏi lãnh thổ Việt Nam hoặc đưa vào khu vực đặc biệt nằm trên lãnh thổ Việt Nam được coi là khu vực hải quan riêng theo quy định của pháp luật”. Nhìn chung, xuất khẩu là việc bán hàng hóa (hàng hóa có thể là hữu hình hoặc vô hình) cho một nước khác trên cơ sở dùng tiền tệ làm đồng tiền thanh toán. Tiền tệ có thể là tiền của một trong hai nước hoặc là tiền của một nước thứ ba (đồng tiền dùng thanh toán quốc tế). 2.1.2 Khái niệm cạnh tranh và năng lực cạnh tranh 2.1.2.1 Khái niệm cạnh tranh Hiện nay, ta có thể thấy "Cạnh tranh" được sử dụng rất phổ biến trong nhiều lĩnh vực như kinh tế, thương mại, luật, chính trị,…Do vậy, đã không ít quan điểm về thuật ngữ này được đưa ra. Theo nhà kinh tế học người Mỹ Michael Porter: “Cạnh tranh (kinh tế) là giành lấy thị phần. Bản chất của cạnh tranh là tìm kiếm lợi nhuận, là khoản lợi nhuận cao hơn mức lợi nhuận trung bình mà doanh nghiệp đang có”. Từ điển kinh doanh của Anh (xuất bản năm 1992) cho rằng: “Cạnh tranh được xem là sự ganh đua, sự kình địch giữa các nhà kinh doanh trên thị trường nhằm tranh giành cùng một loại tài nguyên sản xuất hoặc cùng một loại khách hàng về phía mình”. Theo từ điển Bách khoa toàn thư Việt Nam: “Cạnh tranh là hoạt động tranh đua giữa những người sản xuất hàng hoá, giữa các thương nhân, các nhà kinh doanh trong nền kinh tế thị trường, bị chi phối bởi quan hệ cung - cầu, nhằm giành các điều kiện sản xuất, tiêu thụ và thị trường có lợi nhất”.
  18. 18. 17 Như vậy qua các khái niệm đã nêu ở trên, ta có thể hiểu một cách đầy đủ: “Cạnh tranh là quá trình kinh tế mà trong đó các chủ thể kinh tế ganh đua nhau để chiếm lĩnh thị trường, giành lấy khách hàng và các điều kiện thuận lợi trong các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của mình. Thực chất của cạnh tranh là sự tranh giành về lợi ích kinh tế giữa các chủ thể khi tham gia thị trường”. 2.1.2.2 Khái niệm năng lực cạnh tranh Theo Tổ chức hợp tác và phát triển kinh tế (OECD), năng lực cạnh tranh là khả năng của doanh nghiệp, ngành, quốc gia, khu vực trong việc tạo ra việc làm và thu nhập cao hơn trong điều kiện kinh tế quốc tế. Theo từ điển Bách khoa toàn thư Việt Nam: “Năng lực cạnh tranh là khả năng của một mặt hàng, một đơn vị kinh doanh, hoặc một nước giành thắng lợi (kể cả giành lại một phần hay toàn bộ thị phần) trong cuộc cạnh tranh trên thị trường tiêu thụ”. Theo Michael Poter, năng lực cạnh tranh của công ty có thể hiểu là khả năng chiếm lĩnh thị trường tiêu thụ các sản phẩm cùng loại (hay sản phẩm thay thế) của công ty đó. Năng lực giành giật và chiếm lĩnh thị trường tiêu thụ cao thì doanh nghiệp đó có năng lực cạnh tranh cao. Michael Porter không bó hẹp ở các đối thủ cạnh tranh trực tiếp mà ông mở rộng ra cả các đối thủ cạnh tranh tiềm ẩn và các sản phẩm thay thế. Như vậy, những định nghĩa trên cho thấy, năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp dựa trên nhiều yếu tố như: giá trị sử dụng, chất lượng sản phẩm, điều kiện sản xuất ổn định do sản xuất chủ yếu trên cơ sở kĩ thuật hiện đại, công nghệ tiên tiến, quy mô sản xuất lớn và nhờ đó giá thành và giá cả sản phẩm hạ xuống. Các yếu tố xã hội như giữ được chữ tín trên thị trường, việc tuyên truyền, hướng dân tiêu dùng, quảng cáo cũng có ảnh hưởng quan trọng. Bên cạnh đó, có thể thấy năng lực cạnh tranh là một thuật ngữ có tính đa chiều, nếu nghiên cứu theo những góc độ tiếp cận khác nhau sẽ dẫn đến những quan niệm khác nhau. Tuy nhiên, chúng ta có thể xem xét năng lực cạnh tranh ở 3 cấp độ khác nhau như: quốc gia, doanh nghiệp và sản phẩm.
  19. 19. 18 * Năng lực cạnh tranh quốc gia Theo nhận định của Diễn đàn kinh tế thế giới (WEF) năm 1997: “Năng lực cạnh tranh quốc gia là năng lực của nền kinh tế quốc gia nhằm đạt được và duy trì mức tăng trưởng cao trên cơ sở các chính sách, thể chế bền vững tương đối và đặc trưng kinh tế khác”. Năng lực cạnh tranh quốc gia phụ thuộc vào hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn lực con người, tài nguyên về vốn của một quốc gia, bởi vì chính năng suất xác định mức sống bền vững thể hiện qua mức lương, tỷ suất lợi nhuận từ vốn bỏ ra, tỷ suất lợi nhuận thu được từ tài nguyên thiên nhiên. Theo Asia Development Outlook 2003, năng lực cạnh tranh quốc gia là khả năng cạnh tranh của một nước để sản xuất các hàng hóa và dịch vụ đáp ứng được thử thách của thị trường quốc tế. Đồng thời, duy trì và mở rộng được thu nhập thực tế của công dân nước đó. Mặt khác, năng lực cạnh tranh quốc gia phản ánh khả năng của một nước để tạo ra việc sản xuất sản phẩm, phân phối sản phẩm và dịch vụ trong thương mại quốc tế, trong khi kiếm được thu nhập tăng lên từ nguồn lực của nó. Nhìn chung, ta có thể hiểu năng lực cạnh tranh quốc gia là tổng hợp các thể chế, chính sách và nhân tố quyết định mức độ hiệu quả và tính năng suất của một quốc gia. Một nền kinh tế có năng suất, hiệu quả là nền kinh tế có năng lực sử dụng, khai thác tốt các nguồn lực có hạn. * Năng lực cạnh tranh doanh nghiệp Theo quan điểm của Michael Porter (1990), năng lực cạnh tranh đề cập đến khả năng tạo dựng, duy trì, sử dụng và sáng tạo mới các lợi thế cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp để tạo ra sản phẩm chất lượng và năng suất vượt trội hơn so với đối thủ cạnh tranh. Đồng thời, doanh nghiệp có năng lực cạnh tranh sẽ chiếm lĩnh được thị phần lớn hơn cũng như khả năng phát triển bền vững cho tổ chức và tạo ra thu nhập cao cho người lao động. Michael Porter cũng nhận định, năng suất lao động là thước đo duy nhất để đo lường năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. Theo Aldington Report (1985): “Doanh nghiệp có khả năng cạnh tranh là doanh nghiệp có thể sản xuất sản phẩm và dịch vụ với chất lượng vượt trội và giá cả thấp
  20. 20. 19 hơn các đối thủ khác trong nước và quốc tế. Khả năng cạnh tranh đồng nghĩa với việc đạt được lợi ích lâu dài của doanh nghiệp và khả năng bảo đảm thu nhập cho người lao động và chủ doanh nghiệp”. Theo Bộ thương mại và Công nghiệp Anh (1998): “Đối với doanh nghiệp, năng lực cạnh tranh là khả năng sản xuất đúng sản phẩm, xác định đúng giá cả và vào đúng thời điểm. Điều đó có nghĩa là đáp ứng nhu cầu khách hàng với hiệu suất và hiệu quả hơn các doanh nghiệp khác”. Từ những quan điểm trên, ta có thể kết luận về năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp là khả năng khai thác, quản lý và sử dụng hiệu quả các nguồn lực để tạo ra năng suất và chất lượng cao hơn đồng thời xác lập lợi thế cạnh tranh so với đối thủ cạnh tranh. Từ đó chiếm lĩnh thị phần lớn trên thị trường, tạo ra thu nhập và lợi nhuận cao đảm bảo cho sự tồn tại, tăng trưởng và phát triển bền vững của doanh nghiệp kể cả trong điều kiện môi trường kinh doanh thay đổi. 2.1.3 Khái niệm năng lực cạnh tranh của sản phẩm Cho đến nay, các nhà nghiên cứu kinh tế vẫn chưa đưa ra được một định nghĩa thống nhất. Các khái niệm đưa ra đều dựa trên khái niệm về năng lực cạnh tranh của quốc gia và của doanh nghiệp. Theo hai tác giả Keinosuke Ono và Tatsuyuki Negoro nhận định: “Sản phẩm cạnh tranh tốt là sản phẩm hội tụ đủ các yếu tố chất lượng, giá cả, thời gian giao hàng, dịch vụ trong đó yếu tố cơ bản nhất là chất lượng sản phẩm. Sản phẩm cạnh tranh là sản phẩm đem lại môt giá trị gia tăng cao hơn hoặc mới lạ hơn để khách hàng lựa chọn mình chứ không phải lựa chọn sản phẩm của đối thủ cạnh tranh”. Một số tác giả khác cho rằng năng lực cạnh tranh của sản phẩm là sự vượt trội về các tiêu chí so với sản phẩm cùng loại do đối thủ khác cung cấp trên cùng một thị trường. Khái niệm này cho thấy, việc xác định sản phẩm có năng lực cạnh tranh hay không trên thị trường là xác định mức độ tin cậy của người tiêu dùng đối với sản phẩm về số lượng, chất lượng, bao bì, mẫu mã, về giá cả, đổi mới công nghệ, dịch vụ sau bán hàng,...so với sản phẩm cùng loại mà các đối thủ khác cung cấp trên cùng một thị trường.
  21. 21. 20 Như vậy, mặc dù chưa thống nhất về khái niệm nhưng có thể hiểu rằng năng lực cạnh tranh của sản phẩm được cấu thành bởi nhiều yếu tố có thể kể đến như chất lượng, thời gian sản xuất, thương hiệu, giá thành, tính năng, mẫu mã,…Sức cạnh tranh còn thể hiện ở mức độ thỏa mãn tối đa nhu cầu khách hàng, người tiêu dùng, qua đó nâng cao khả năng duy trì và phát triển sản phẩm các thị trường trong và ngoài nước. 2.1.4 Khái niệm năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu của sản phẩm Trong bối cảnh hội nhập và mở cửa nền kinh tế, hoạt động xuất nhập khẩu diễn ra mạnh mẽ, bên cạnh đó, xuất khẩu sản phẩm cũng phải chịu sự cạnh tranh gay gắt. Tuy nhiên từ trước đến nay chưa có nhiều khái niệm diễn tả NLCT XKSP. Chúng ta có thể hiểu NLCT XKSP đó là sự vượt trội sản phẩm của một quốc gia so với các sản phẩm cùng loại của các quốc gia khác về chất lượng và giá cả, với cùng điều kiện đáp ứng được yêu cầu của thị trường nhập khẩu trong cùng một thời điểm. Tuy nhiên, ngày nay vấn đề cạnh tranh không chỉ còn là việc so sánh giữa giá cả và chất lượng mà còn nhiều yếu tố khác như thương hiệu, mẫu mã, kiểu dáng sản phẩm, sự độc đáo của sản phẩm, sự khác biệt của sản phẩm…Nếu sản phẩm chỉ có giá rẻ hơn hoặc chất lượng hơn chưa chắc đã thuyết phục người tiêu dùng chọn mua. Với cách nhìn nhận như trên kết hợp với sự kế thừa từ khái niệm NLCT sản phẩm, ta có đưa ra khái niệm NLCT XKSP là sự vượt trội cả về định tính gồm: chất lượng, thương hiệu, mẫu mã, kiểu dáng sản phẩm,... và định lượng gồm: giá bán, thị phần, sản lượng, doanh thu,...của một sản phẩm xuất khẩu so với các sản phẩm cùng loại ở thị trường nước ngoài tại cùng một thời điểm. 2.2 Một số lí thuyết về nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp 2.2.1 Vai trò nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp Hội nhập sâu rộng giúp các doanh nghiệp có nhiều cơ hội mở rộng kinh doanh, quảng bá và thúc đẩy xuất khẩu hàng hóa sang nước ngoài đồng thời tiếp cận nhiều thị trường quốc tế tiềm năng. Mặt khác, điều này cũng gia tăng sự cạnh tranh các đối thủ trong ngành không chỉ trong nước mà còn ở nước ngoài. Chính vì vậy, doanh
  22. 22. 21 nghiệp luôn nỗ lực để nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của mình. Vậy điều này đã mang lại những lợi ích cho doanh nghiệp, khách hàng và đối thủ cạnh tranh trong ngành? Thứ nhất, nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm sẽ khuyến khích các doanh nghiệp áp dụng các công nghệ mới, hiện đại đồng thời sử dụng hiệu quả các nguồn lực của mình để giảm giá thành, nâng cao chất lượng, cải tiến mẫu mã, tạo ra các sản phẩm mới khác biệt có sức cạnh tranh cao. Điều này sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp nâng cao vị thế trong nước và thâm nhập vào các thị trường nước ngoài tốt hơn. Thứ hai, khi các doanh nghiệp cạnh tranh lành mạnh với nhau, người tiêu dùng sẽ có nhiều sự lựa chọn hơn về giá cả và chất lượng thông qua việc so sánh các sản phẩm, hàng hóa với nhau. Đồng thời, các sản phẩm cũng có chất lượng tốt hơn, mẫu mã đa dạng, phong phú hơn sẽ thỏa mãn được nhu cầu của các phân khúc người tiêu dùng khác nhau. Thứ ba, bên cạnh mang lại lợi ích cho bản thân doanh nghiệp và người tiêu dùng, việc nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh sản phẩm xuất khẩu cũng giúp các đối thủ trong ngành tìm hiểu những chiến lược hiệu quả cũng như tận dụng nguồn lực tối ưu để gia tăng lợi thế cạnh tranh, từ đó thúc đẩy xuất khẩu hàng hóa. Mặt khác, trong những năm qua, xuất khẩu đã có những đóng góp to lớn vào công cuộc đổi mới của nước ta, góp phần ổn định kinh tế vĩ mô, tạo công ăn việc làm, nâng cao đời sống thu nhập cho người dân. Nói cách khác, khi mỗi doanh nghiệp gia tăng cạnh tranh theo hướng tích cực sẽ trực tiếp làm tăng giá trị sản xuất, nâng cao trình độ sản xuất trong nước để đáp ứng theo tiêu chuẩn nước nhận xuất khẩu. 2.2.2 Nội dung nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp Trong bối cảnh toàn cầu hóa thế giới, cùng với đó là sự tiến bộ vượt bậc của khoa học kỹ thuật và công nghệ thông tin, tác động của năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu đến quốc gia nói chung và các doanh nghiệp nói tiêng ngày càng rõ nét. Do vậy, doanh nghiệp phải không ngừng tìm kiếm các biện pháp phù hợp để tạo nên lợi thế cạnh tranh so với đối thủ mới có thể phát triển bền vững. Hay nói cách khác, trong
  23. 23. 22 môi trường ngày càng gay gắt và khốc liệt, năng lực cạnh tranh càng cao thì cơ hội thành công của các doanh nghiệp càng lớn. Mặt khác, muốn có năng lực cạnh tranh cao thì xây dựng lợi thế cạnh tranh cho sản phẩm là điều quan tâm hàng đầu của doanh nghiệp. Tham gia vào các tổ chức quốc tế sẽ thúc đẩy xóa bỏ hàng rào thuế quan, tuy nhiên điều này cũng khiến cho sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp phải cạnh tranh không chỉ ở nội địa mà trên phạm vi toàn cầu. Do vậy, nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu của sản phẩm chính là chìa khóa dẫn đến thành công, khẳng định vị thế của doanh nghiệp nói riêng và quốc gia nói chung trên thị trường quốc tế. Vậy để nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm thì doanh nghiệp có thể xem xét một số nội dung như sau: * Chất lượng sản phẩm Có thể nói chất lượng sản phẩm là một phạm trù kinh tế kĩ thuật khá trừu tượng. Khi nhìn nhận dưới những góc độ khác nhau, ta lại có những quan điểm khác nhau về chất lượng sản phẩm. Theo Tổ chức tiêu chuẩn hoá quốc tế (ISO): “Chất lượng là một tập hợp các tính chất và đặc trưng của sản phẩm có khả năng thoả mãn những nhu cầu đã nêu ra hoặc tiềm ẩn”. Chất lượng sản phẩm là yếu tố quan trọng cấu thành nên năng lực cạnh tranh của sản phẩm mà năng lực cạnh tranh của sản phẩm sẽ thúc đẩy năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. Do vậy, doanh nghiệp nào có sản phẩm đạt chất lượng tốt nhất, doanh nghiệp đó sẽ có năng lực cạnh tranh cao nhất. Tùy vào đặc điểm, tính chất của từng loại hàng hóa cũng như trình độ sản xuất của từng quốc gia mà tiêu chuẩn đánh giá chất lượng cũng có sự khác biệt. Tuy nhiên, đánh giá chất lượng sản phẩm nói chung vẫn thống nhất trên ba khía cạnh là đảm bảo chất lượng đầu vào, đảm bảo quy trình sản xuất và đảm bảo chất lượng đầu ra. Một sản phẩm được coi là đạt tiêu chuẩn chất lượng, có khả năng cạnh tranh về chất lượng phải đảm bảo được trên cả ba khía cạnh trên. - Đảm bảo chất lượng đầu vào: Hoạt động sản xuất muốn đạt được hiệu quả cao nhất cần có sự cung cấp liên tục của nguyên vật liệu. Việc thiếu hụt sẽ làm gián đoạn sản xuất, sản lượng cung cấp không đủ cho thị trường, điều này sẽ gây ra thiệt hại
  24. 24. 23 không nhỏ cho doanh nghiệp, dù trong ngắn hạn hay dài hạn. Bên cạnh đó, sử dụng nguồn nguyên liệu tốt và tiết kiệm là một cách để tối ưu chi phí, nâng cao được chất lượng sản phẩm cho doanh nghiệp. - Đảm bảo quy trình sản xuất: Sử dụng nguồn lao động một cách hiệu quả, đầu tư trang bị máy móc, công nghệ hiện đại động đồng thời áp dụng các hệ thống tiêu chuẩn quốc tế vào quy trình sản xuất để nâng cao năng suất lao động cũng như lợi thế cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp. - Đảm bảo chất lượng đầu ra: Khi tìm nguồn cung ứng, một số rủi ro phổ biến như nguyên vật liệu không đạt chuẩn, sự chênh lệch về chất lượng giữa sản phẩm mẫu và thành phẩm, hàng hóa bị lỗi,… dẫn đến số lượng sản phẩm bị trả về tăng cao và tiêu tốn chi phí của doanh nghiệp vào việc xử lí sản phẩm không đạt tiêu chuẩn. Tuy nhiên, điều này có thể được hạn chế thông qua việc đảm bảo chất lượng đầu vào và quy trình sản xuất, từ đó cắt giảm các chi phí phát sinh không đáng có. Ngoài ra, chỉ tiêu chất lượng được cụ thể hóa qua hệ thống các tiêu chuẩn chất lượng do các tổ chức tiêu chuẩn quốc tế, quốc gia ban hành, điển hình như hệ thống tiêu chuẩn ISO, tiêu chuẩn của EU, Hoa Kỳ, Nhật Bản. Sản phẩm đạt được các tiêu chuẩn về chất lượng thì sẽ được ghi cụ thể trên bao bì của sản phẩm, tổ chức công nhận cũng như năm công nhận. * Thương hiệu và danh tiếng của doanh nghiệp Thương hiệu và danh tiếng của doanh nghiệp là một trong những tiêu chí quan trọng để đánh giá năng lực cạnh tranh sản phẩm. Nó được phản ánh chủ yếu thông qua văn hóa doanh nghiệp, bao gồm: sản phẩm, văn hóa ứng xử, hoàn thành nghĩa vụ đối với Nhà nước, hoạt động từ thiện,… Một khi doanh nghiệp tạo được danh tiếng với đối tác, khách hàng thì đó là một tiền đề quan trọng cho sự phát triển bền vững cho doanh nghiệp ở hiện tại và tương lai. Chính vì vậy, nâng cao danh tiếng thành các thương hiệu mạnh là một vấn đề mà doanh nghiệp rất quan tâm hiện nay. Thương hiệu mạnh là minh chứng thành công của hoạt động doanh nghiệp khi được công nhận bởi phản ứng tích cực từ phía cộng
  25. 25. 24 đồng và cả khách hàng trung thành. Hay nói cách khác, một thương hiệu mạnh là một thương hiệu dẫn đầu trong tâm trí khách hàng. Nếu sản phẩm được gắn các thương hiệu mạnh, nổi tiếng thì giá thành hàng hóa cao hơn, từ đó giúp thị phần của doanh nghiệp tăng lên đáng kể. Hơn nữa, thương hiệu mạnh cũng có sức hút lớn với thị trường mới, tạo thuận lợi cho các doanh nghiệp trong việc mở rộng thị trường và thu hút khách hàng tiềm năng tìm hiểu về sản phẩm của mình. Điều này sẽ giúp gia tăng lợi thế cạnh tranh sản phẩm không chỉ trong nước mà còn ở các thị trường nước ngoài. Vậy để xây đánh giá một thương hiệu, ta có thể xem xét 2 tiêu chí sau đây: + Nhu cầu của khách hàng: Nhu cầu đối với hàng hóa và dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp thông qua số lượng sản phẩm sản xuất. Nếu con số này càng lớn chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp đang phát triển một cách ổn định và ngày càng nhận được sự quan tâm, yêu thích hơn của khách hàng. + Tỷ suất lợi nhuận: Dựa vào tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên doanh thu, ta có thể thấy cứ một đồng doanh thu được tạo ra thì sẽ thu được bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận. Nó phản ánh chất lượng kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp vì nếu doanh nghiệp có doanh thu lớn nhưng kèm theo là chi phí lớn thì hiệu quả không cao. Ta có cách tính tỷ suất lợi nhuận như sau: Tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên doanh thu (ROS) = Lợi nhuận ròng /Doanh thu thuần ➢ Lợi nhuận ròng là lợi nhuận sau thuế của doanh nghiệp. ➢ Doanh thu thuần là doanh thu từ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp sau khi trừ đi các khoản giảm trừ doanh thu. Tuy nhiên, thương hiệu và danh tiếng của sản phẩm có sự khác biệt trong cách nhìn nhận đánh giá giữa các phân khúc khách hàng khác nhau tại các quốc gia khác nhau. Với đối tượng khách hàng có thu nhập cao thì giá trị thương hiệu là chỉ tiêu rất quan trọng, ngược lại với đối tượng khách hàng có thu nhập thấp, giá trị thương hiệu của sản phẩm không phải là tiêu chí ưu tiên hàng đầu khi mua hàng. * Thị phần của doanh nghiệp
  26. 26. 25 Thị phần của doanh nghiệp là một trong những tiêu chí quan trọng trong việc đánh giá năng lực cạnh tranh. Ta có thể hiểu một cách đơn giản, thị phần là phần thị trường tiêu thụ sản phẩm mà doanh nghiệp chiếm lĩnh. Thị phần càng lớn càng chứng tỏ sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp được khách hàng, người tiêu dùng ưa chuộng, năng lực cạnh tranh cao nên doanh nghiệp hoàn toàn có thể chiếm lĩnh thị trường. Để phát triển thị phần, ngoài chất lượng, giá cả, doanh nghiệp phải tiến hành công tác xúc tiến thương mại, tổ chức các dịch vụ đi kèm, cung cấp sản phẩm kịp thời, thương hiệu và uy tín của doanh nghiệp. Như vậy, ta thấy rằng thị phần là một tiêu chí quan trọng đánh giá năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. Ta có thể đánh giá thị phần của một doanh nghiệp như sau: + Thị phần của doanh nghiệp so với toàn bộ thị trường: Đó là tỷ lệ phần trăm giữa giá trị sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp bán ra so với với giá trị của toàn nghành. Thị phần = doanh thu bán hàng của doanh nghiệp / Tổng doanh thu của thị trường + Thị trường của doanh nghiệp so với phân khúc mà nó phục vụ. Đó là tỷ lệ phần trăm giữa doanh số của doanh nghiệp so với doanh số của toàn phân khúc. + Thị phần tương đối: đó là tỷ lệ so sánh về doanh số của doanh nghiệp với đối thủ cạnh tranh, chỉ tiêu này cho thấy vị thế của doanh nghiệp trong thị trường cạnh tranh như thế nào Thị phần tương đối = Phần doanh số của doanh nghiệp / Phần doanh số của ĐTCT Nếu thị phần tương đối >1 thì lợi thế cạnh tranh thuộc về doanh nghiệp Nếu thị phần tương đối < 1thì lợi thế cạnh tranh thuộc về đối thủ Nếu thị phần tương đối = 1thì lợi thế cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp và của đối thủ như nhau.
  27. 27. 26 2.3 Các nhân tố tác động đến năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp Sống trong thời đại toàn cầu hóa, chúng ta không thể phủ nhận những lợi ích mà nó mang lại cho quốc gia nói chung và các doanh nghiệp kinh doanh nói riêng như xóa bỏ các rào cản về thương mại, hàng rào thuế quan, thúc đẩy mối quan hệ giữa các nước cũng như tạo nên nhiều cơ hội khám phá thị trường mới,… Tuy nhiên, toàn cầu hóa cũng đã khiến cho sự cạnh tranh trở nên gay gắt hơn bao giờ hết. Vì vậy, các doanh nghiệp luôn tìm cách nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của mình. Mặt khác, việc nắm rõ các nhân tố tác động đến năng lực cạnh tranh sẽ giúp cho doanh nghiệp có chỗ đứng vững chắc hơn trong ngành. Theo mô hình kim cương của M. Porter có thể thấy, có ít nhất 6 nhóm yếu tố tác động tới năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp, điều kiện cầu (thị trường), điều kiện yếu tố (nguồn lực đầu vào), các ngành cung ứng và liên quan (cạnh tranh ngành), các yếu tố ngẫu nhiên và yếu tố nhà nước. Tuy nhiên, có thể chia các nhân tố tác động đến năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp làm hai nhóm: các nhân tố bên trong doanh nghiệp và các nhân tố bên ngoài doanh nghiệp. 2.3.1 Các nhân tố bên ngoài doanh nghiệp * Môi trường kinh tế Có thể thấy các yếu tố kinh tố thuộc môi trường vĩ mô là nhân tố bên ngoài của doanh nghiệp, tuy nhiên có khả năng ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến khả năng cạnh tranh của sản phẩm mà doanh nghiệp sản xuất. Một nền kinh tế ổn định là cơ sở của một nền tài chính quốc gia ổn định, tiền tệ ổn định và lạm phát kiểm soát được. Nền kinh tế phát triển cùng với các yếu tố kinh tế vĩ mô sẽ tạo nên các cơ hội tốt cho doanh nghiệp mở rộng kinh doanh, thu hút vốn đầu tư nước ngoài, từ đó khả năng cạnh tranh của sản phẩm tăng lên. Tóm lại, đây chính là yếu tố thúc đẩy kích cầu, tác động trực tiếp đến hoạt động sản xuất và kinh doanh sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp nói riêng và sự phát triển của doanh nghiệp nói chung. * Môi trường chính trị - pháp luật
  28. 28. 27 Thể chế, chính sách chính là tiền đề cho hoạt động của doanh nghiệp. Môi trường chính trị và pháp luật ổn định là điều kiện cần thiết để doanh nghiệp yên tâm đầu tư vào sản xuất kinh doanh, mở rộng quy mô sản xuất đồng thời đảm bảo được bình đẳng cho các doanh nghiệp tham gia cạnh tranh hiệu quả. Hơn nữa, trong bối cảnh hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế ngày càng sâu rộng, các doanh nghiệp không chỉ cạnh tranh với đối thủ trong nước mà còn với đối thủ nước ngoài. Chính vì vậy, môi trường chính trị và kinh tế thế giới cũng rất có ý nghĩa đối với các doanh nghiệp, đặc biệt là các doanh nghiệp xuất nhập khẩu. Sự ổn định hoặc bất ổn định về chính trị hay kinh tế ở mỗi quốc gia, cùng với các chính sách ưu đãi hoặc hạn chế của chính phủ nước đó đối với một lĩnh vực sản xuất, kinh doanh nào đấy đều ảnh hưởng tới khả năng tiếp cận thị trường và khả năng cạnh tranh của các doanh nhiệp nước ngoài muốn xâm nhập thị trường và làm ăn với đối tác tại thị trường đó. * Môi trường văn hóa – xã hội Các yếu tố văn hóa – xã hội như trình độ dân trí, tập quán thị hiếu của người tiêu dùng, những quan tâm và ưu tiên của xã hội,… đều có tác động lớn đến việc nghiên cứu, phát triển, sản xuất và tiêu thụ một mặt hàng trên thị trường, từ đó có tác động đến khả năng cạnh tranh của hàng hóa. Hơn nữa, xu thế toàn cầu hóa cũng khiến cho sự giao thoa về văn hóa, xã hội ngày càng mạnh mẽ nên việc nghiên cứu đặc điểm văn hóa, xã hội của từng thị trường tiêu thụ là rất cần thiết trong chiến lược sản xuất của doanh nghiệp. Do vậy, nếu doanh nghiệp có chiến lược sản xuất đúng đắn, phù hợp với đặc điểm văn hóa, xã hội của thị trường tiêu thụ thì hàng hóa của doanh nghiệp sẽ có khả năng cạnh tranh cao và ngược lại. * Môi trường kinh doanh quốc tế Hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế thông qua tham gia ký kết các hiệp định thương mại song phương và đa phương là một điều tất yếu. Những thay đổi về môi trường quốc tế có ảnh hưởng lớn đến khả năng mở rộng thị trường tiêu thụ sản phẩm trong và ngoài nước cũng như áp lực cạnh tranh đối với hàng hóa. Do vậy, môi trường kinh doanh quốc tế vừa tạo cơ hội để hàng hóa có thể được tiêu thụ trong thị trường rộng lớn, áp lực cạnh tranh khiến việc nâng cao khả năng cạnh tranh của hàng hóa được
  29. 29. 28 đẩy mạnh, mặt khác cũng tạo ra những thách thức nếu hàng hóa của doanh nghiệp không vượt qua được áp lực cạnh tranh trên thị trường nội địa cũng như trên thị trường thế giới. 2.3.2 Các nhân tố bên trong doanh nghiệp * Nguồn nhân lực Nguồn nhân lực đóng một vai trò quan trọng trong sự tồn tại và phát triển đối với doanh nghiệp bởi nó tác động mạnh mẽ đến năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp và sản phẩm. Trình độ nguồn nhân lực thể hiện ở trình độ quản lý của các cấp lãnh đạo, trình độ chuyên môn của cán bộ công nhân viên, trình độ tư tưởng văn hoá của mọi thành viên trong doanh nghiệp. Trình độ nguồn nhân lực cao sẽ tạo ra các sản phẩm có chất lượng tốt thông qua mẫu mã, chức năng sản phẩm,…từ đó giúp doanh nghiệp tạo được vị trí vững chắc trong tâm trí khách hàng. Nguồn nhân lực trong doanh nghiệp được chia thành hai cấp là nhân lực quản lý gồm ban lãnh đạo và đội ngũ trực tiếp quản lý sản xuất, kinh doanh sản phẩm và nhân lực trực tiếp tham gia sản xuất kinh doanh chi phối trực tiếp đến năng lực cạnh tranh của sản phẩm thông qua các yếu tố như: năng suất lao động, trình độ tay nghề,…Muốn nâng cao khả năng cạnh tranh của hàng hóa và doanh nghiệp thì trình độ của cả hai cấp đều phải ở mức độ cao. * Năng lực tài chính của doanh nghiệp Bên cạnh nguồn nhân lực, vốn là một nguồn lực liên quan trực tiếp tới năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. Một doanh nghiệp có năng lực cạnh tranh cao là doanh nghiệp có nguồn vốn dồi dào, luôn đảm bảo huy động được vốn trong những điều kiện cần thiết, có nguồn vốn huy động hợp lý, có kế hoạch sử dụng vốn hiệu quả để phát triển lợi nhuận và phải hạch toán các chi phí rõ ràng để xác định được hiệu quả chính xác. Nếu không có nguồn vốn dồi dào thì sẽ mang lại hạn chế rất lớn tới kết quả hoạt động của doanh nghiệp như việc sử dụng công nghệ hiện đại, đào tạo nâng cao trình độ cán bộ và nhân viên, hiện đại hoá hệ thống tổ chức quản lý,… * Trình độ khoa học công nghệ
  30. 30. 29 Thiết bị, công nghệ sản xuất là yếu tố rất quan trọng, ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. Nó thể hiện năng lực sản xuất của một doanh nghiệp và tác động trực tiếp tới chất lượng sản phẩm. Nếu năng lực công nghệ của doanh nghiệp đủ mạnh và phù hợp với khả năng sản xuất và thị trường sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp rút ngắn thời gian sản xuất, tăng năng suất, hạ giá thành sản phẩm đồng thời tạo ra các sản phẩm có chất lượng cao, mẫu mã phù hợp với thị hiếu của người tiêu dùng. Đặc biệt, các doanh nghiệp lựa chọn chiến lược khác biệt hóa sản phẩm nếu có trình độ khoa học công nghệ tiên tiến, hiện đại sẽ tạo nên những sản phẩm mẫu mã đẹp, độc đáo so với các đối thủ để tăng lợi thế cạnh tranh. * Năng lực quản lí điều hành Công tác tổ chức quản lý điều hành doanh nghiệp có vai trò hết sức quan trọng, thúc đẩy mọi hoạt động trong nội tại doanh nghiệp. Nếu doanh nghiệp muốn đạt hiệu quả cao trong mọi hoạt động với nguồn lực sẵn có của mình thì phải tính toán, phân tích kỹ lưỡng các quy trình quản lý cùng với việc tăng cường tiếp cận thị trường và tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Bản thân doanh nghiệp phải tự tìm kiếm và đào tạo cán bộ quản lý cho chính mình. Muốn có được đội ngũ cán bộ quản lý tài giỏi và trung thành, ngoài yếu tố chính sách đãi ngộ, doanh nghiệp phải định hình rõ triết lý dùng người, phải trao quyền chủ động cho cán bộ và phải thiết lập được cơ cấu tổ chức đủ độ linh hoạt, thích nghi cao với sự thay đổi. Với đội ngũ cán bộ đủ mạnh, doanh nghiệp sẽ tạo dựng được quy trình, công đoạn quản lý khoa học nhằm khai thác tốt các nguồn lực sẵn có của doanh nghiệp. * Trình độ năng lực marketing Năng lực marketing của doanh nghiệp là khả năng nắm bắt nhu cầu thị trường, khả năng thực hiện chiến lược 4P (Product, Place, Price, Promotion) trong hoạt động marketing. Khả năng marketing tác động trực tiếp tới sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm, đáp ứng nhu cầu khách hàng, góp phần làm tăng doanh thu, tăng thị phần tiêu thụ sản phẩm, nâng cao vị thế của doanh nghiệp. Đây là nhóm nhân tố rất quan trọng tác động tới năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp.
  31. 31. 30 Trong điều kiện kinh tế hàng hóa phát triển, người tiêu dùng càng hướng tới sử dụng những hàng hóa có thương hiệu uy tín. Vì vậy, xây dựng thương hiệu cho sản phẩm là một yếu tố yếu đối với những doanh nghiệp muốn tồn tại trên thị trường. Mặt khác, năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp phụ thuộc nhiều khâu như tiêu thụ, khuyến mãi, nghiên cứu thị trường,…do đó dịch vụ bán hàng và sau bán hàng đóng vai trò quan trọng đến doanh số tiêu thụ – vấn đề sống còn của mỗi doanh nghiệp. 2.3.3 Các nhân tố trong nội bộ ngành Đặt trong khung nghiên cứu khả năng cạnh tranh của sản phẩm thì mô hình 5 áp lực cạnh tranh của nhà kinh tế học Michael Porter được xem như các nhân tố vi mô có ảnh hưởng đến khả năng cạnh tranh của sản phẩm. Mô hình 2.1: Mô hình 5 lực lượng cạnh tranh của Michael Porter (Nguồn: Giáo trình Quản trị chiến lược toàn cầu – Trường Đại học Thương mại) Áp lực cạnh tranh từ đối thủ cạnh tranh trong ngành Đối thủ cạnh tranh hiện tại chính là những cá nhân, doanh nghiệp, công ty trong nước hay nước ngoài đang cùng hoạt động trong ngành, cùng sản xuất và kinh doanh một chủng loại sản phẩm hay dịch vụ như nhau. Đây có thể xem là yếu tố chính quyết định mức độ cạnh tranh và lợi nhuận của một ngành. Khi số lượng đối thủ cạnh tranh càng lớn, đồng nghĩa với số lượng sản phẩm, dịch vụ mà họ cung cấp càng nhiều, Cạnh tranh trong ngành Đối thủ tiềm năng Sức mạnh nhà cung ứng Sức mạnh khách hàng Đe dọa từ sản phẩm thay thế 5 áp lực cạnh tranh
  32. 32. 31 khách hàng sẽ có nhiều lựa chọn hơn về chất lượng và giá cả sản phẩm dẫn đến mức lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp sẽ giảm đi. Áp lực cạnh tranh từ đối thủ cạnh tranh tiềm năng Bên cạnh đối thủ cạnh tranh hiện hữu, một trong những mối đe dọa lớn đối với doanh nghiệp là đối thủ cạnh tranh tiềm năng. Đây là những chủ thể hiện nay chưa xuất hiện trên thị trường nhưng có khả năng cạnh tranh trong tương lai. Những doanh nghiệp mới khi gia nhập thị trường sẽ mang theo những nguồn lực mới, tạo áp lực cạnh tranh và thường làm giảm lợi nhuận ngành. Khả năng cạnh tranh của nhóm đối thủ này tùy thuộc vào chi phí đầu tư để gia nhập ngành, nếu phí tổn gia nhập ngành càng thì rào cản ngăn chặn việc gia nhập sẽ càng cao và ngược lại. Áp lực cạnh tranh từ sản phẩm thay thế Sản phẩm thay thế là hàng hóa, dịch vụ có thể thay thế các loại hàng hóa, dịch vụ khác có sự tương đồng về giá trị lợi ích, công dụng. Do hàng hoá có tính chất thay thế cho nhau nên sẽ dẫn đến sự cạnh tranh trên thị trường. Khi giá của sản phẩm chính tăng thì sẽ khuyến khích xu hướng sử dụng sản phẩm thay thế và ngược lại. Đặc biệt, những sản phẩm thay thế thường có công dụng đa dạng, chất lượng tốt hơn, giá cả cạnh tranh bởi lẽ sản phẩm thay thế là kết quả của những cải tiến về công nghệ. Chính vì vậy, sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm thay thế sẽ làm giảm số lượng sản phẩm tiêu thụ được từ đó làm giảm lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp. Như vậy, nếu doanh nghiệp có ít sản phẩm thay thế thì công ty sẽ có nhiều quyền lực hơn để tăng giá và lợi nhuận. Áp lực cạnh tranh từ nhà cung ứng Nhà cung ứng là các tổ chức hoặc cá nhân tham gia cung ứng hàng hóa hoặc dịch vụ trên thị trường. Họ có thể gây áp lực cho các công ty, doanh nghiệp thông qua việc tăng giá sản phẩm dịch vụ, giảm chất lượng hàng hóa cung cấp, giao hàng không đúng thời gian và địa điểm quy định,…Những điều này gây ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến giá cả cũng như chất lượng sản phẩm đầu ra đồng thời tác động đến khả năng cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. Do vậy, để có chiến lược sản xuất kinh doanh tối ưu
  33. 33. 32 trong việc nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh sản phẩm và dịch vụ, đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải tìm cách đảm bảo có được nguồn cung ứng chất lượng và đều đặn. Áp lực cạnh tranh từ khách hàng Khách hàng là những người tiêu thụ các sản phẩm và dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp, là yếu tố quyết định đầu ra của doanh nghiệp. Mỗi công ty, doanh nghiệp muốn đạt được thành công thì họ luôn nỗ lực để thỏa mãn tốt nhất nhu cầu của khách hàng. Cụ thể hơn, nếu doanh nghiệp có số lượng khách hàng nhỏ, điều này có nghĩa là khách hàng sẽ có nhiều quyền lực hơn để thương lượng về giá cả và chất lượng sản phẩm. Ngược lại, số lượng khách hàng của doanh nghiệp lớn thì sẽ dễ dàng tính giá sản phẩm cao hơn, từ đó gia tăng được lợi nhuận. 2.4 Chiến lực nâng cao cạnh tranh sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp Thông qua việc phân tích 5 áp lực cạnh tranh trong ngành đồng thời xem xét điểm mạnh và điểm yếu, các doanh nghiệp có thể lựa chọn chiến lược phù hợp để tạo nên lợi thế cạnh tranh nhất. Theo Michael Porter đã xác định ba chiến lược cạnh tranh mà doanh nghiệp có thể áp dụng. Thứ nhất là chiến lược dẫn đầu về chi phí Chiến lược dẫn đầu về chi phí hay nói cách khác là chiến lược chi phí thấp tạo ra lợi thế cạnh tranh bằng cách sản xuất ra hàng hóa dịch vụ với chi phí thấp, từ đó có thể định giá thấp hơn so với đối thủ cạnh tranh trong ngành nhắm thu hút những khách hàng mục tiêu nhạy cảm với giá thấp và chiếm được thị phần lớn. Các doanh nghiệp luôn cố gắng giảm chi phí sản xuất ở mức tối thiểu. Để làm được điều này, bên cạnh việc có lợi thế về nguồn nguyên liệu, nhân lực, họ phải tạo ra năng lực khác biệt để đáp ứng yêu cầu quản lý sản xuất. Thứ hai là chiến lược khác biệt hoá sản phẩm Như tên gọi của nó, đây là chiến lược tạo ra lợi thế cạnh tranh bằng cách cung cấp những dòng sản phẩm hay dịch vụ có sự khác biệt, thậm chí vượt trội so với đối thủ cạnh tranh. Sự khác biệt hóa có thể đạt được theo ba cách chủ yếu là chất lượng, đổi mới và tính thích nghi với khách hàng. Điều này sẽ giúp cho doanh nghiệp thỏa
  34. 34. 33 mãn được nhu cầu khác hàng theo cách mà đối thủ cạnh tranh không có, từ đó định giá sản phẩm cao hơn so với trong ngành. Thứ ba là chiến lược tập trung hóa Chiến lược tập trung hóa là chiến lược tập trung vào thị trường mà doanh nghiệp có ưu thế vượt trội so với các đối thủ khác, ở đây có thể là ưu thế về chi phí thấp hay khác biệt hóa sản phẩm. Trong khi chiến lược chi phí thấp và chiến lược khác biệt hóa nhằm đạt được lợi thế cạnh tranh trong phạm vi rộng thì chiến lược tập trung hóa lại xoay quanh việc phục vụ một nhóm hữu hạn người tiêu dùng, và từ đó mỗi chính sách chức năng đều được xây dựng để nhắm đến mục tiêu ấy. 2.5 Phân định nội dung nghiên cứu Đối với đề tài này, bài khóa luận tập trung tìm hiểu các vấn đề sau: + Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc của Tổng công ty sang thị trường Mỹ. + Thực trạng nâng cao lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc của Tổng công ty sang thị trường Mỹ thông qua các chỉ tiêu đánh giá cụ thể là chất lượng sản phẩm, thương hiệu và thị phần xuất khẩu may mặc của Tổng công ty. + Chiến lược mà Tổng công ty sử dụng để nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ trong những năm trở lại đây. Phân tích những vấn đề trên giúp khóa luận thể hiện được một cách khái quát năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ và thực trạng sử dụng các chiến lược để nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu sản phẩm của Tổng công ty tại thị trường trên. Thông qua các yếu tố ảnh hưởng và thực trạng vấn đề đã được chỉ ra, khóa luận sẽ đề xuất ra các giải pháp thích hợp để hoàn thiện hoặc thúc đẩy chiến lược nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ.
  35. 35. 34 CHƯƠNG 3: THỰC TRẠNG NÂNG CAO NĂNG LỰC CẠNH TRANH XUẤT KHẨU MẶT HÀNG MAY MẶC SANG THỊ TRƯỜNG MỸ CỦA TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỆT MAY HÀ NỘI 3.1 Tổng quan về Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội Tên giao dịch: Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội Địa chỉ: Số 25 ngõ 13 đường Lĩnh Nam, Phường Mai Động, Quận Hoàng Mai, Thành phố Hà Nội Ngày thành lập: 21/11/1984 Vốn điều lệ: 205.000.000.000 đồng Người đại diện: Nguyễn Song Hải Website: http://www.hanosimex.com.vn 3.1.1 Khái quát quá trình hình và phát triển của Tổng công ty Sau một thời gian dài hình thành và phát triển, hiện nay HANOSIMEX là một Tổng Công ty lớn nằm trong chuỗi cung ứng Sợi - Dêt - May của VINATEX. Để đạt được thành công to lớn và có vị trí vững chắc như ngày hôm nay, Tổng Công ty đã trải qua một số mốc thời gian quan trọng sau: + 21/11/1984: Nhà máy sợi Hà Nội chính thức đi vào hoạt động + 30/04/1991: Đổi tên Nhà máy Sợi Hà Nội thành Xí nghiệp Liên Hợp Sợi – Dệt Kim Hà Nội với tên giao dịch quốc tế là HANOSIMEX + 17/02/1995: Sáp nhập Nhà máy Dệt Hà Đông vào Hanosimex. + 28/02/2000: Chính thức đổi tên thành Công ty Dệt May Hà Nội + Năm 2005 – 2006: Tập trung triển khai mô hình “Công ty mẹ - Công ty con” và thực hiện cỏ phần hóa các Công ty thành viên. + 02/2007: Đổi tên Công ty Dệt May Hà Nội thành Tổng công ty dệt may Hà Nội (HANOSIMEX).
  36. 36. 35 + 12/2007: Tiến hành đại hội cổ đông để thực hiện chủ trương đổi mới doanh nghiệp của Chính phủ và chuyển thành Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội (Nhà nước giữ 57% vốn điều lệ), hoạt động từ 01/01/2018 + 05/2013: Tổng Công ty bao gồm 13 đơn vị thành viên trong đó có 8 công ty cổ phần, 1 công ty TNHH-MTV và 4 nhà máy thành viên.  Hiện nay, Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội là một trong số ít đơn vị có chuỗi cung ứng Sợi – Dệt – May hàng đầu Việt Nam 3.1.2 Khái quát hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Tổng công ty Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội sản xuất kinh doanh chủ yếu là các sản phẩm sợi, vải dệt kim, sợi dệt kim sang thị trường nước ngoài. Hơn 30 năm thành lập và phát triển, Tổng công ty đã trở thành một tên tuổi có tiếng trong ngành dệt may đồng thời ngày càng phát triển lớn mạnh và hoạt động kinh doanh tốt tại các thị trường như Trung Quốc, Hàn Quốc, Mỹ, Ai Cập,… Trong khoảng thời gian kinh doanh đến nay đã có rất nhiều biến động ảnh hưởng đến TCT. Điều đó được phản ánh qua kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh qua các giai đoạn. Bảng 3.1: Bảng báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Tổng công ty Cổ phần Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 (Đơn vị: VNĐ) Chỉ tiêu Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Năm 2020 Năm 2021 Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 2.558.536.936.2 42 2.420.818.149.3 06 1.344.824.131.7 81 1.670.912.774.5 23 Doanh thu thuần 2.545.498.442.2 87 2.403.929.111.7 42 1.325.286.282.8 76 1.657.244.114.0 03
  37. 37. 36 Lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh 62.353.338.472 (63.475.258.183) (5.508.839.689) 72.033.156.586 Lợi nhuận khác 470.960.582 63.221.429.951 17.961.017.370 488.289.787 Lợi nhuận trước thuế 62.824.299.054 (253.828.232) 12.452.177.681 72.521.446.373 Lợi nhuận sau thuế 49.244.116.130 (6.152.722.060) 6.649.258.042 61.658.830.543 Lãi cơ bản trên cổ phiếu 2.204 (479) 324 3.008 (Nguồn: Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Tổng công ty năm 2018 – 2021) Qua số liệu thống kê trong báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh, ta có thể rút ra một số nhận xét sau: Về kết quả kinh doanh: Lợi nhuận của Tổng công ty giảm rất mạnh giai đoạn 2018 – 2019 và sau đó tăng trở lại vào giai đoạn 2020 – 2021. + Năm 2018, Tổng công ty đạt mức lợi nhuận khá cao với hơn 49 tỷ đồng, đây được xem là một năm đại thành công của các doanh nghiệp dệt may nước ta khi đa số đều có mức tăng trưởng lợi nhuận cao hơn so với năm 2017. Ngoài ra, Tổng công
  38. 38. 37 ty có nguồn thu lợi nhuận từ việc thoái vốn của khoản đầu tư dài hạn vào công ty CP phát triển đô thị Nam Việt. + Lợi nhuận năm 2019 giảm rất mạnh với - 6.152.722.060 đồng, giảm 112,49% so với mức đạt được năm 2018. Năm này, Tổng công ty gặp rất nhiều khó khăn khi một số công ty con thuộc hệ thống của Tổng công ty có mức SXKD không đạt kế hoạch do thị trường khó khăn. LNST không đạt của các công ty con này đã góp phần ảnh hưởng đến LNST của Tổng công ty. Bên cạnh đó, chiến tranh thương mại Mỹ - Trung tiếp tục diễn biến phức tạp vào năm 2019 đã ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của toàn ngành dệt may nói chung và các doanh nghiệp lĩnh vực này nói riêng, đặc biệt là các đơn vị sản xuất sợi. Tổng công ty với ngành sợi đóng vai trò chủ lực đã ảnh hưởng không nhỏ khi giảm sâu về lợi nhuận so với năm trước. Nguyên nhân là các khách hàng từ thị trường chính Trung Quốc hiện đang trả giá rất thấp. Bên cạnh đó, Tổng công còn phải đối mặt với sự cạnh tranh gay gắt về đơn hàng từ các doanh nghiệp sợi FDI trong nước, các doanh nguồn từ các quốc gia cạnh tranh như Ấn Độ, Thái Lan. + Năm 2020, lợi nhuận ghi nhận 6.649.258.042, tăng 208,07% với năm trước. Tuy nhiên, vẫn được xem là sự giảm mạnh về lợi nhuận nếu so sánh năm này và năm có lợi nhuận cao nhất (2018) trong giai đoạn 2018 – 2020, chênh lệch lên tới 88,52%. Dù vẫn chịu tác động của cuộc chiến tranh thương mại và đại dịch Covid – 19 làm cho hoạt động kinh doanh của Tổng công ty gặp không ít khó khăn nhưng với nguồn lợi nhuận khác ổn định giúp Tổng công ty tăng lợi nhuận so với năm trước. + Theo Hiệp hội Dệt may Việt Nam, tổng kim ngạch xuất khẩu năm 2021 của ngành dệt may ước đạt 39 tỷ USD, tăng 11,2% so với năm 2020. Đây là một năm khởi sắc với ngành dệt may nước ta và các doanh nghiệp hoạt động trong lĩnh vực này kể từ năm 2018. Tổng công ty cũng gặt hái được những thành công nhất định khi 2021 là năm có lợi nhuận thu được cao nhất với hơn 61 tỷ đồng, tăng rất mạnh so với năm ngoái (827,3%) và tăng 25,21% so với năm có lợi nhuận cao thứ hai trong vòng 4 năm qua. Nguyên nhân chính là do năm 2021 nhu cầu của thị trường sản phẩm sợi, may có nhiều thuận lợi bên cạnh nhiều đơn đặt hàng lớn. Điều này đã giúp Tổng công
  39. 39. 38 ty tăng năng suất đồng thời giảm chi phí sản xuất dẫn đến lợi nhuận sau thuế tăng so với năm trước. 3.1.3 Quy mô và cơ cấu mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu của Tổng công ty 3.1.3.1 Cơ cấu các mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu Bảng 3.2: Cơ cấu các mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu của TCT giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 (Đơn vị: %) 2018 2019 2020 2021 Áo Polo Shirt 43,5 40,3 41,2 38,7 T-shirt 27,6 28,4 25,7 29,8 Quần áo thể thao dệt kim 15,4 16,6 15,8 16,8 Các sản phẩm khác 13,5 14.7 17,3 14,7 (Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên của TCT giai đoạn 2018 – 2021) Nhận xét + Năm 2018, cơ cấu mặt hàng áo Polo Shirt chiếm tỉ lệ cao nhất với 43,5%, đứng thứ hai là mặt hàng T-shirt và cuối cùng là quần áo thể thao dệt kim với 15,4%. + Năm 2019, trong khi mặt hàng xuất khẩu áo Polo giảm 3,2% so với năm 2018 thì T-shirt và quần áo thể thao dệt kim tăng nhẹ lần lượt là 0,8% và 1,2%. + Năm 2020, Áo Polo Shirt khẳng định vị thế số 1 về mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu của TCT khi liên tiếp đứng đầu trong 3 năm đồng thời tăng nhẹ 0,9% so với năm trước. Mặt khác, hai mặt hàng T-shirt và quần áo thể thao dệt kim có xu hướng giảm nhẹ trong khi các sản phẩm khác tăng từ 14,7% đến 17,35 tăng 2,6%. + Năm 2021 đánh dấu sự tăng trưởng của mặt hàng T-shirt khi tăng 4,1% so với năm 2020. Đây cũng là mức tăng cao nhất trong vòng 4 năm qua. Mặc dù mặt hàng chủ lực áo Polo Shirt vẫn duy trì vị trí đứng đầu nhưng sang năm 2021 giảm 2,5% trong khi quần áo thể thao dệt kim tăng nhẹ 1% so với cùng kì năm trước. Mặt hàng Năm
  40. 40. 39 Kết luận: Mặc dù có sự tăng giảm không ổn định giữa các mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu của TCT qua các năm nhưng top ba vẫn không có sự thay đổi lần lượt là áo Polo Shirt, T-shirt và quần áo thể thao dệt kim. Tính đến thời điểm 2020, ta thấy khoảng cách về tỷ trọng giữa hai mặt hàng áo thun Polo và T-shirt của TCT khá cao khi lên tới 15,5%. Trong giai đoạn 2020 – 2021, khoảng cách đã được thu hẹp xấp xỉ 9%. Điều này chứng tỏ nhu cầu tiêu dùng sản phẩm áo thun Polo vẫn được ưa chuộng hơn tại các thị trường chính của Tổng công ty. Bên cạnh đó, một ưu điểm của loại áo này so với T-shirt là khi lên dáng rất sang trọng, lịch sự đồng thời không kém phần trẻ trung, năng động do vậy có thể sử dụng cho nhiều mục đích khác nhau như đi chơi, học tập hay làm việc. Chính vì vậy, Polo Shirt luôn được xem là mặt hàng tiềm năng và chủ lực của Tổng công ty. Bên cạnh đó, có thể thấy tỷ trọng các sản phẩm khác năm 2020 tăng 2,6% - mức tăng trưởng cao nhất trong số mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu của Tổng công ty trong giai đoạn 2018 – 2020. Nguyên nhân là do đại dịch Covid – 19 đã giúp tăng mạnh các đơn hàng khẩu trang xuất khẩu đi các nước Nhật, Mỹ, Séc, điều này tác động đến tỷ trọng của các sản phẩm khác của Tổng công ty. Tuy nhiên, sang năm 2021, tình hình dịch bệnh được kiểm soát tốt hơn bởi tỷ lệ gia tăng tiêm chủng vaccine phòng Covid – 19 cho người dân tại các quốc gia trên thế giới, do vậy những đơn đặt hàng về khẩu trang nói riêng đã giảm xuống đáng kể so với năm trước. 3.1.3.2 Giá trị kim ngạch xuất khẩu ngành may của Tổng công ty Bảng 3.3: Kim ngạch xuất khẩu ngành may của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 (Đơn vị: USD) Ngành may Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Năm 2020 Năm 2021 Trị giá 23.705.289 21.751.653 11.322.478 17.665.919 Tỷ trọng 34,97% 40,11% 27,14% 39,26% Tổng KNXK (*) 67.787.500 54.230.000 30.485.939 44.997.246
  41. 41. 40 Lưu ý: (*) là tổng kim ngạch xuất khẩu của ngành sợi, ngành dệt và ngành may của Tổng công ty (Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội năm 2018 – 2021) Thông qua bảng KNXK may mặc của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội, ta có đưa ra một số nhận xét như sau: Kim ngạch xuất khẩu: Năm 2018, giá trị KNXK ngành may của Tổng công ty xếp ở vị trí cao nhất, nguyên nhân là do đây là năm xuất khẩu ấn tượng của ngành Dệt May Việt Nam đồng thời một số yếu tố khác tác động như chất lượng và chi phí sản xuất của Tổng công ty đáp ứng được nhu cầu của khách hàng nói chung, dẫn tới các đơn hàng xuất khẩu được nhiều hơn. Tuy nhiên, bước sang năm 2019, KNXK của Tổng công ty giảm gần 2 triệu USD vì một trong hai đơn hàng xuất khẩu chủ yếu của ngành may là đơn hàng FOB sụt giảm so với năm 2018. Năm 2020 giảm tới hơn 10 triệu USD tương đương gần 50% so với mức đạt được năm 2019. Lí do là một số nhà may của Tổng công ty thiếu nhân lực và nguyên phụ liệu đầu vào không ổn định ảnh hưởng đến các đơn hàng CM. Ngoài ra, các đơn hàng FOB của TCT cũng sụt giảm so với năm 2019 vì khách hàng giảm lượng đặt hàng do đại dịch Covid 19. Sang năm 2021, KNXK của Tổng công ty nói chung và ngành may nói riêng có nhiều diễn biến tích cực khi nhu cầu của thị trường may thuận lợi bên cạnh có nhiều đơn hàng lớn sau các đợt bùng phát dịch lớn tại nhiều quốc gia nhập khẩu của Tổng công ty. Tỷ trọng: Nhìn chung năm 2018, với những tín hiệu đáng mừng về KNXK của ngành dệt may Việt Nam thúc đẩy các doanh nghiệp tập trung đẩy mạnh khai thác tiềm năng của mặt hàng này. Với công tác phát triển thị trường May có cải thiện rõ rệt, lượng khách hàng may tìm đến Tổng công ty ngày một nhiều tạo cho họ cơ hội thuận lợi để đánh giá và lựa chọn khác hàng, đồng thời đặt mục tiêu gia tăng tỉ trọng ngành may nói riêng và phát triển tỷ trọng hàng FOB nói riêng. Đó là lí do tại sao năm 2019, tỷ trọng ngành may tăng hơn 5% so với năm 2018. Mặc dù KNXK giảm tới gần 50% trong năm 2020, tuy nhiên tỷ trọng xuất khẩu giảm không đáng kể (3%) so với năm trước. Điều này chứng minh TCT luôn định hướng tập trung phát triển ngành may đặc biệt là các đơn hàng FOB để nâng lợi thế cạnh tranh với các đối thủ
  42. 42. 41 khác trong thị trường xuất khẩu. Sang năm 2021, ta có thể nhận ra tỷ trọng của ngành may chiếm ưu thế so với sợi và dệt của Tổng công ty sau sự tăng trưởng mạnh mẽ về KNXK so với năm trước cùng với việc tập trung phát triển ngành này theo định hướng lâu dài của Tổng công ty. 3.2 Hoạt động xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty CP Dệt May Hà Nội 3.2.1 Khái quát thị trường Mỹ Mỹ là một trong những cường quốc hàng đầu thế giới cả về kinh tế và khoa học công nghệ.Với diện tích 9,83 triệu km2 , dân số khoảng 330 triệu dân trong đó 75% sống ở thành thị, tổng sản phẩm quốc nội của quốc gia này trên 10.000 tỷ USD đồng thời thu nhập bình quân đầu người hàng năm là 36.000 USD. Hàng năm Mỹ nhập khẩu hàng hóa trên 1.300 tỷ USD, chiếm khoảng 1/5 tổng kim ngạch nhập khẩu trên toàn thế giới. Đối với lĩnh vực dệt may nói riêng, theo báo cáo ngành dệt may của Công ty TNHH chứng khoán Ngân hàng TMCP Ngoại thương Việt Nam (VCBS), Mỹ nằm trong top 3 các nước nhập khẩu mặt hàng may mặc lớn nhất thế giới vào năm 2020 chiếm 62% tổng giá trị nhập khẩu may mặc toàn cầu bên cạnh Nhật Bản và EU. Bảng 3.4: Giá trị và thị phần nhập khẩu hàng dệt may vào Mỹ từ năm 2015 – T6.2021
  43. 43. 42 (Nguồn: Báo cáo ngành dệt may Việt Nam năm 2021 của VCBS) Thông qua bảng số liệu có thể thấy các doanh nghiệp Việt Nam luôn nằm trong top 2 về giá trị nhập khẩu hàng dệt may vào Mỹ trong giai đoạn 2015 đến 6 tháng đầu năm 2021, chiếm 15%-19% thị phần nhập khẩu hàng may mặc vào thị trường này chỉ sau Trung Quốc. Như chúng ta biết, Mỹ là một quốc gia đa sắc tộc, đa nền văn hóa, sự phân hóa giàu nghèo khá rõ, điều này tạo nên nhu cầu phong phú đa dạng đặc biệt là các nhóm mặt hàng tiêu dùng như may mặc, giày dép,…Bên cạnh đó với sức tiêu thụ khổng lồ gần 330 triệu dân, Mỹ luôn là thị trường xuất khẩu hấp dẫn và quan trọng của ngành may mặc các nước đang phát triển trong đó có Việt Nam. Trong cách ăn mặc, người Mỹ thường chú trọng đến yếu tố tự nhiên. Với người Mỹ, sự thoải mái trong cách ăn mặc là ưu tiên hàng đầu. Chính vì vậy, khi làm việc, nam giới thường kết hợp sơ mi và quần âu trong đó nữ giới mặc váy với chất liệu co giãn. Trong cuộc sống hằng ngày, quần jeans áo thun chính là phong cách ăn mặc đặc trưng nhất. Nhìn chung, người Mỹ không quá khắt khe về kiểu dáng trang phục, tuy nhiên hàng may mặc xuất khẩu vào nước này đòi hỏi phải thực hiện chặt chẽ, đặc biệt là các yêu cầu về chất lượng một cách nghiêm ngặt và đồng bộ đồng thời ngày càng quan tâm đến các sản phẩm bảo vệ môi trường. Chính vì vậy, các doanh nghiệp Việt
  44. 44. 43 Nam vẫn còn gặp một số khó khăn khi thúc đẩy xuất khẩu may mặc cũng sang thị trường này. 3.2.2 Quy mô và tốc độ tăng trưởng của hoạt động xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty Bảng 3.5: Kim ngạch xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc sang thị trường Mỹ của Tổng công ty giai đoạn 2018 – 2021 Thị trường Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Năm 2020 Năm 2021 GT (USD) GT (USD) Tăng giảm so với năm trước (%) GT (USD) Tăng giảm so với năm trước (%) GT (USD) Tăng giảm so với năm trước (%) Mỹ 18.727.178 18.358.39 5 -1,97 9.907.168 -46,03 15.599.0 06 +57,45 Tỷ trọng 79% 84,4% 87,5% 88,3% Tổng KNXK 23.705.289 21.751.65 3 -8,24 11.322.47 8 -47,95 17.665.9 19 +56,03 (Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên của Tổng công ty giai đoạn 2018 – 2021) Bảng số liệu cho ta thấy Mỹ là thị trường tiêu thụ chính của Tổng công ty về mặt hàng may mặc xuất khẩu khi tỷ trọng tăng đều qua các năm và đạt mức cao nhất xấp xỉ 90% vào năm 2021. Trong giai đoạn 2018 - 2019, tỉ trọng xuất khẩu tại thị trường Mỹ tăng mạnh từ 79% lên 84,4% (xấp xỉ 5,5%) mặc dù KNXK có giảm nhẹ 1,97% so với năm trước. Có thể thấy rằng cuộc chiến Thương mại Mỹ Trung nổ ra, Mỹ áp thuế cao lên mặt hàng dệt may nhập khẩu từ Trung Quốc đã tạo cơ hội cho các doanh nghiệp dệt may
  45. 45. 44 nước ta nâng cao thị phần tại Mỹ. Cụ thể trong 9 tháng đầu năm 2019, tổng giá trị hàng hóa Mỹ nhập khẩu từ Việt Nam tăng lần lượt 35% so với cùng kì năm ngoái trong khi từ Trung Quốc giảm 13%. Bên cạnh đó, tỷ trọng XK năm 2020 đạt mức cao nhất cho đến thời điểm đó chứng tỏ chiến tranh Thương mại của hai nền kinh tế lớn nhất thế giới đã tạo điều kiện cho các doanh nghiệp nước ta duy trì và tăng thêm tỷ trọng tại thị trường Mỹ năm này. Trái ngược với tỷ trọng, kim ngạch xuất khẩu sang thị trường Mỹ có xu hướng giảm mạnh vào năm 2020 với 9.907.168 USD, giảm 46,03% so với năm 2019. Nguyên dân là do đại dịch Covid 19 tác động làm giảm khả năng tiêu thụ các đơn hàng xuất khẩu chính của Tổng công ty. Nếu tỷ trọng tăng ổn định trong khi KNXK có xu hướng giảm trong giai đoạn 2018 – 2020 thì năm 2021 đánh dấu bước ngoặt phát triển của Tổng công ty khi tỷ trọng xuất khẩu đạt mức cao nhất là 88,3% và KNXK tăng 57,45% so với cùng kì năm trước. Theo Trung tâm Kiểm soát và Phòng ngừa dịch bệnh (CDC), tính đến thời điểm cuối tháng 11/2021, tỷ lệ dân số Mỹ hoàn thành tiêm chủng đạt xấp xỉ 60%. Việc sống chung an toàn với dịch đã góp phần vào phục hồi sản xuất, thúc đẩy xuất nhập khẩu trở lại giữa Mỹ và các thị trường khác trong đó có các doanh nghiệp Việt nam. Thông qua nghiên cứu về nhu cầu tiêu thụ cũng như nhập khẩu các sản phẩm chủ lực của Tổng công ty là áo thun Polo và T-shirt, có thể nhận thấy nhu cầu tại thị trường Mỹ luôn ở mức cao và luôn ở mức ổn định. Chính vì thế, thông qua việc tìm kiếm và nghiên cứu các thị trường tiềm năng, mục tiêu của Tổng công ty vẫn tiếp tục duy trì, gia tăng xuất khẩu mặt hàng may mặc và tập trung nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu tại thị trường Mỹ. Để làm được điều này, một trong số vấn đề doanh nghiệp cần quan tâm là quy định về sản phẩm may mặc nhập khẩu của thị trường Mỹ. Hệ thống các tiêu chuẩn kĩ thuật + Về tiêu chuẩn chất lượng: chất lượng sản phẩm may mặc được thể hiện qua tiêu chuẩn mà doanh nghiệp đạt được như chứng chỉ ISO-9000. Những chứng chỉ này là điều kiện để xâm nhập và mở rộng thị trường. Nó chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp có hệ thống quản lí chất lượng đầy đủ theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế. Hơn nữa, đối với một số thị trường, chứng chỉ ISO-9000 là yêu cầu bắt buộc để được phép xuất khẩu.

×