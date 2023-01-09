Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA KINH TẾ - LUẬT KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ P...
i MỤC LỤC MỤC LỤC ...........................................................................................................
ii 2.2 Phân tích thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An.................................
Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
  1. 1. 1 TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA KINH TẾ - LUẬT KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI VÀ XẾP DỠ HẢI AN CHUYÊN NGÀNH: QUẢN LÝ KINH TẾ HÀ NỘI, 2021 Giáo viên hướng dẫn: Sinh viên thực hiện: T.S Vũ Tam Hòa Vũ Thị Hương Bộ môn: Quản lý kinh tế Lớp: K54F2
  2. 2. i MỤC LỤC MỤC LỤC .......................................................................................................................i DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU ..........................................................................................iv LỜI CAM ĐOAN ..........................................................................................................1 LỜI CẢM ƠN ................................................................................................................2 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU ................................................................................................................3 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài............................................................................................3 2. Tổng quan các công trình nghiên cứu có liên quan................................................4 3. Xác lập và tuyên bố vấn đề nghiên cứu...................................................................6 4. Đối tượng, phạm vi và mục tiêu nghiên cứu ...........................................................7 4.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu.............................................................................................7 4.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu................................................................................................7 4.3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu...............................................................................................7 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu..........................................................................................8 6. Kết cấu khóa luận......................................................................................................8 CHƯƠNG I: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ HIỆU QUẢ KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY VẬN TẢI VÀ XẾP DỠ HẢI AN...............................................................9 1.1. Lý luận chung về hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp.................................9 1.1.1. Một số khái niệm cơ bản.....................................................................................9 1.1.2. Nguyên lý giải quyết hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp ......................11 1.2. Nội dung nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp.............................11 1.2.1. Sự cần thiết phải nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp ............11 1.2.2. Nội dung nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp..........................12 1.3. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp.....16 1.3.1. Các nhân tố chủ quan........................................................................................16 1.3.2. Các nhân tố khách quan ...................................................................................17 CHƯƠNG II: THỰC TRẠNG NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI VÀ XÊP DỠ HẢI AN .........................................18 2.1. Tổng quan tình hình và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An.............................................................18 2.1.1 Tổng quan về Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An ...........................18 2.1.2. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An...................................................................................................24
  3. 3. ii 2.2 Phân tích thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An..............................................................................................................28 2.2.1 Thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An dựa vào hiệu quả tổng hợp ............................................................................28 2.2.2. Thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An dựa vào hiệu quả bộ phận .............................................................................32 2.3. Các kết luận và phát hiện được thông qua phân tích thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An..........................................................38 2.3.1. Những thành công đạt được .............................................................................38 2.3.2. Những hạn chế và nguyên nhân.......................................................................39 2.3.3. Các phát hiện qua nghiên cứu thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An...........................................................................40 CHƯƠNG III: CÁC ĐỀ XUẤT VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ NHẰM NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI VÀ XẾP DỠ HẢI AN .................................................................................................................................41 3.1 Quan điểm, định hướng và mục tiêu nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An.......................................................................................41 3.1.1 Quan điểm nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty.................................41 3.1.2 Định hướng nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An..............................................................................................................41 3.1.2 Mục tiêu nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An..............................................................................................................42 3.2. Các đề xuất để nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An ........................................................................................................44 3.2.1. Giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng lao động..............................................44 3.2.2. Giải pháp mở rộng quy mô kinh doanh ..........................................................45 3.2.3. Tiếp tục hoàn thiện cơ chế quản lý ở Công ty.................................................45 3.2.6. Hoàn thiện hệ thống tổ chức quản lý và nâng cao trình độ nghiệp vụ cán bộ của Công ty..............................................................................................................46 3.2.7. Đầu tư nâng cao cơ sở, vật chất kỹ thuật, trang thiết bị............................46 3.3. Một số kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty...............46 3.3.1. Kiến nghị đối với các cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước Trung ương.....................46 3.3.2. Kiến nghị với cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước........................................................47 3.4. Những vấn đề đặt ra cần tiếp tục nghiên cứu....................................................48 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO...........................................................................................50
  4. 4. iii
  5. 5. iv DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Sơ đồ 1: Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy Công ty Cổ phần vận tải và xếp dỡ Hải An..........22 Bảng 2.1: Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017 – T6/ 2021.................................................................23 Bảng 2.2: So sánh kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- T6/ 2020..................................................................23 Bảng 2.3 Hiệu quả sử dụng các nguồn lực của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017-2021.............................................28 Bảng 2.4. So sánh hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn lực của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017-2021 ...................................29 Bảng 2.5. Hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017-2021 ..................................................31 Bảng 2.6. So sánh hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017- 2021 .................................................32 Bảng 2.7. Hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận/ chi phí của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017-2021 ..........................................................................33 Bảng 2.8. So sánh hiệu quả tỷ suất lợi nhuận/ chi phí của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021...............................................................33 Bảng 2.9: Năng suất lao động của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017-2021 ............................................................................................................34 Bảng 2.10: So sánh năng suất lao động của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2020.......................................................................................35 Bảng 2.11. Hiệu quả sử dụng tiền lương của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021.......................................................................................36 Bảng 2.12. So sánh hiệu quả sử dụng tiền lương của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021 .........................................................................37 Bảng 2.13. Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021 ....................................................................................................37 Bảng 2.12. So sánh hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021.......................................................................................37
  6. 6. v Bảng 3.1: Mục tiêu hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2020-2024........................................................................................42 Bảng 3.2: Chỉ tiêu để đạt hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An năm 2021............................................................................................43
  7. 7. 1 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Em xin cam đoan khóa luận về đề tài” Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An” là công trình nghiên cứu cá nhân của em, được thực hiện dưới sự nghiên cứu của em trong thời gian qua. Mọi số liệu sử dụng phân tích trong khóa luận và kết quả nghiên cứu là do em tự tìm hiểu, phân tích một cách khách quan, trung thực, có nguồn gốc rõ ràng và chưa được công bố dưới bất kỳ hình thức nào. Em xin chịu toàn bộ trách nhiệm nếu không có sự trung thực trong thông tin sử dụng trong công trình nghiên cứu này. Hà Nội, ngày 16 tháng 11 năm 2021 Sinh viên thực hiện Hương Vũ Thị Hương
  8. 8. 2 LỜI CẢM ƠN Em xin chân thành cảm ơn các thầy cô giáo trong Khoa Kinh tế- Luật- Trường Đại học Thương Mại đã tận tình giảng dạy và trang bị cho em những kiến thức nền tảng, những kinh nghiệm quý báu trong cuộc sống, giúp em đủ tự tin để khẳng định mình trong công việc và cuộc sống sau này. Khóa luận này đã được hoàn thành dưới sự chỉ dạy tận tình của thầy giáo- TS. Vũ Tam Hòa. Em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành tới thầy- người đã tận tình giúp đỡ, chỉ bảo và hướng dẫn để em có thể thực hiện khóa luận này một cách hoàn thiện nhất, cũng như giúp em định hướng trong việc xác định đề tài Khóa luận tốt nghiệp. Cuối cùng em xin em gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành tới ban lãnh đạo cũng như toàn bộ nhân viên trong Công ty cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi và nhiệt tình giúp đỡ em trong quá trình thực tập tại Công ty, đồng thời cung cấp các tài liệu để giúp em hoàn thành khóa luận này. Tuy nhiên do điều kiện và thời gian có hạn, cũng như kiến thức còn hạn chế nên trong Khóa luận tốt nghiệp này của em vẫn còn nhiều thiếu sót. Vì vậy, em kính mong nhận được những ý kiến đóng góp, chỉ bảo của các thầy cô. Một lần nữa em xin gửi đến thầy cô, bạn bè cũng như cô chú, anh chị tại Công ty lời cảm ơn chân thành và sâu sắc nhất! Hà Nội, ngày 16 tháng 11 năm 2021 Sinh viên thực hiện Hương Vũ Thị Hương
  9. 9. 3 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Kinh tế thị trường là việc tổ chức nền kinh tế xã hội dựa trên cơ sở một nền kinh tế sản xuất hàng hóa. Nền kinh tế thị trường luôn tạo ra các động lực để các doanh nghiệp đổi mới, phát triển công nghệ về quy trình sản xuất, quản lý, về các sản phâmt để có thể cạnh tranh và đáp ứng nhu cầu của thị trường. Thị trường luôn mở ra các cơ hội kinh doanh mới nhưng đồng thời cũng chứa đựng sự bất bình đẳng trong xã hội và quan niệm. Vì vậy, một doanh nghiệp muốn tồn tại và phát triển bền vững thì cần phải biết tận dụng năng lực và cơ hội để lựa chọn cho mình một hướng đi đúng đắn nhằm đạt được hiệu quả. Doanh nghiệp phải biết nhu cầu xã hội, biết khả năng cung ứng hành hóa và dịch vụ của mình, của đối thủ cạnh tranh để có chiến lược kinh doanh hợp lý, đúng đắn. Hiệu quả kinh doanh là vấn đề hàng đầu cũng như là lợi ích sau cùng mà các doanh nghiệp đều quan tâm và mong muốn đạt được. Do việc nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh và năng lực cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp, sản phẩm, dịch vụ là việc rất cần thiết và mang tính tất yếu khách quan, nên từ việc phân tích các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp biết được kết quả mà mình đạt được có hiệu quả hay không, cần có những phương pháp để phát huy các điểm mạnh và khắc phục những điểm yếu để đem lại hiệu quả cao cho doanh nghiệp. Việc nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh đã và đang là một bài toán khó đòi hỏi mỗi doanh nghiệp đều phải chú ý đến, đây là một vấn đề có ý nghĩa quan trọng đến sự tồn tại và phát triển bền vững của doanh nghiệp, đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải có độ nhạy bén, linh hoạt cao trong quá trình kinh doanh của mình. Trong cơ chế kinh tế thị trường hiện nay, các doanh nghiệp kinh doanh dược phẩm có vị trí đặc biệt quan trọng trong việc đáp ứng nhu cầu của xã hội nói chung và khách hàng cuat doanh nghiệp nói riêng. Sự phát triển và hoạt động kinh doanh của ngành kinh doanh dược không chỉ đem lại lợi ích cho chủ sở hữu doanh nghiệp mà còn góp phần quan trọng vào quá trình ổn định đời sống người dân. Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An được thành lập vào năm 2009 với số vốn điều lệ ban đầu là 150 tỷ đồng. Sau hơn 11 năm hoạt động phát triển, đến nay Hải An đã đã không ngừng đổi mới và có vị trí đứng trong ngành vận tải, logistics để phù hợp với quy mô của bản thân và sự thay đổi của thị trường. Những năm trở lại đây,
  10. 10. 4 quá trình kinh doanh của Công ty luôn gắn liền với sự đổi mới của công tác quản trị, mở rộng thị trường kinh doanh trong nước và quốc tế để giữ vững chữ tín hàng đầu. Đặt ra bài toán khó với những trở ngại và thách thức to lớn thì vấn đề nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh có ý nghĩa vô cùng thiết thực và quan trọng. Đây là vấn đề luôn được tập thể công nhân viên trong Công ty ưu tiên, là mục tiêu quan trọng đối với sự tồn tại và phát triển bền vững của Công ty. Vì vậy, Công ty luôn nỗ lực nghiên cứu điều chỉnh phương hướng, đẩy mạnh dịch vụ của mình, sử dụng các yếu tố sản xuất, nắm bắt được các nhân tố ảnh hưởng cũng như mức độ và xu hướng tác động của từng yếu tố đến kết quả hiệu quả kinh doanh, từ đó đưa ra các biện pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty. Chính vì thế Công ty cần phải xác định được các tiêu chuẩn, chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả kinh doanh một cách khoa học, trên cơ sở đó đề ra các kiến nghị, giải pháp tối ưu nhất để nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của mình. 2. Tổng quan các công trình nghiên cứu có liên quan - Tạ Thị Kim Dung (2016), “Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng thương mại Cổ phần Kỹ Thương Việt Nam”, Luận án Tiến sĩ kinh tế, Viện chiến lược phát triển. Đề tài này được nghiên cứu nhằm: Khái quát tổng quan thực trạng hoạt động và hiệu quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Kỹ Thương Việt Nam giai đoạn 2010 - 2014, đánh giá những ưu điểm và hạn chế về hiệu quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Kỹ thương Việt Nam đã đạt được trong giai đoạn này và qua đó cũng là đề xuất những giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng Thương mại Cổ phần Kỹ Thương Việt Nam. - Nguyễn Tiến Nam (2016), “Nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh tại Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng số 9 - VINACONEX”, Luận văn Thạc sĩ kinh tế, Trường Đại học Thương mại. Đề tài này giúp nghiên cứu chuyên sâu về hiệu quả sử dựng vốn trong doanh nghiệp; phân tích rõ thực trạng và đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh tại Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng số 9 – VINACONEX. Qua đó, đưa ra những đề xuất, những kiến nghị và giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh tại Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng số 9 – VINACONEX. - Nguyễn Hoàng Anh (2017), “Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh công ty Cổ phần kỹ thuật cơ điện Conico”, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương mại.
  11. 11. 5 Bài khóa luận đã nêu ra một số lý luận cơ bản về hiệu quả kinh doanh, trong bài khóa luận, tác giả đã nêu rõ cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty Cổ phần kỹ thuật cơ điện Conico và phân tích đánh giá thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty này theo hệ thống chỉ tiêu tổng hợp và chỉ tiêu bộ phận từ đó có những đánh giá chung thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty: tình hình sử dụng vốn chưa tốt, chi phí tăng cao qua các năm, cùng với đó là đưa ra những thành tựu và hạn chế của công ty Cổ phần kỹ thuật cơ điện Conico. Qua đánh giá thực trạng là những định hướng, giải pháp về chi phí bỏ ra, phương án marketing phù hợp, quản lý lao động, huy động và thu hồi vốn, đồng thời cũng đưa ra kiến nghị với công ty và Nhà nước để nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty này. - Trần Thị Hân (2017), “Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty Cổ phần may xuất khẩu Vĩnh Thịnh”, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương mại. Bài khóa luận này đã nêu lên lý thuyết về hiệu quả kinh doanh và nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Qua các việc phân tích nhóm chỉ tiêu về kết quả đầu ra( nhóm chỉ tiêu tổng hợp, nhóm chỉ tiêu đánh giá sử dụng các yếu tố đầu vào và nhóm chỉ tiêu xét về mặt sử dụng yếu tố đầu vào), tác giả cũng nêu ra thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty cổ phần may xuất khẩu Vĩnh Thịnh. Từ đó, tác giả kết luận công ty đang kinh doanh có hiệu quả và có vị trí đứng trên thị trường quốc tế. Tác giả có những phát hiện về thực trạng kinh doanh của công ty và đưa ra những giải pháp, kiến nghị nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty cổ phần may xuất khẩu Vĩnh Thịnh. - Nguyễn Thị Nhật (2017), “Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty TNHH sản xuất và dịch vụ thương mại Kim Long”, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương Mại. Qua điều tra và khảo sát, nhận thấy công ty TNHH sản xuất và dịch vụ thương mại Kim Long xuất hiện các vấn đề nguồn vốn dự trữ và năng suất lao động nên tác giả đã đưa ra các chỉ tiêu đánh giá về vốn, năng suất lao động và dựa vào nó để đánh giá thực trạng sử dụng các nguồn lực của công ty tại thời điểm đó rồi kết hợp với các lợi thế về mặt vi mô để đưa ra các giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty. - Lại Phương Hoa (2017), “Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của cô ty Cổ phần Thương mại Bia Sài Gòn Bắc Trung Bộ”, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương mại. Khóa luận nêu ra cơ sở lý luận về hiệu quả kinh doanh và phân tích thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Bia Sài Gòn Bắc Trung Bộ dựa
  12. 12. 6 trên các chỉ tiêu đã nêu ra và đánh giá tình hình hiệu quả kinh doanh hiện nay đang kinh doanh có hiệu quả trên mọi mặt tuy nhiên vẫn còn một số hạn chế về sử dụng nguồn lực và doanh thu. Từ đó tác giả đưa những giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh, tuy nhiên giải pháp của tác giả chủ yếu tập trung vào nguồn lực và mở rộng thị trường nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty. - Tăng Thị Thảo (2018), “Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại G9 Việt Nam”, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương mại. Tác giả đã làm rõ được cơ sở lý luận về hiệu quả kinh doanh và phân tích thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại G9 Việt Nam dựa trên các chỉ tiêu đã nêu ra như là chỉ tiêu sủ dụng vốn, tỷ suất lợi nhuận, năng suất lao động, và đánh giá tình hình hiệu quả kinh doanh hiện nay của công ty hiện nay đang kinh doanh có hiệu quả trên mọi mặt tuy nhiên vẫn còn một số hạn chế về sử dụng nguồn lực và doanh thu. Từ đó tác giả đưa những giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh. Nhìn chung, các công trình nghiên cứu trên đã đi sát vào thực tế, mục tiêu nghiên cứu, giải quyết vấn đề liên quan tới lý thuyết mở rộng thị trường tiêu thụ, các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hay những yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến khả năng mở rộng thị trường của doanh nghiệp. Tuy nhiên các công trình nghiên cứu trên không có công trình nào liên quan đến doanh nghiệp vận tải và xếp dỡ. Tuy nhiên vẫn có những thông tin liên quan đến chiến lược, phân tích tình hình kinh doanh cuẩ các doanh nghiệp. Vì vậy việc nghiên cứu nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An là cần thiết và phù hợp. 3. Xác lập và tuyên bố vấn đề nghiên cứu Để phục vụ cho việc nghiên cứu vấn đề nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty, em đặt ra các đề mục để lần lượt phân tích như: - Hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh là gì? - Bản chất, vai trò, công cụ của nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là gì? - Các nội dung, chỉ tiêu và nguyên tắc nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là gì? - Những nhân tố nào ảnh hưởng đến nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An
  13. 13. 7 - Thực trạng về nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021 như thế nào? - Các thành công đạt được và hạn chế còn tồn tại của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An là gì? - Công ty Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An đã có những quan điểm và định hướng như thế nào nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty trong thời gian tới? - Các đề xuất và kiến nghị nào được đưa ra nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An? Từ những câu hỏi đặt ra và nhận thấy sự quan trọng của việc nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh đối với Công ty. Em xin nghiên cứu đề tài: “Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An” 4. Đối tượng, phạm vi và mục tiêu nghiên cứu 4.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu là hệ thống lý luận về nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp để nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của của Công ty 4.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu - Phạm vi nội dung: Khóa luận tập trung nghiên cứu việc nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An. Vấn đề mà khóa luận nghiên cứu là hiệu quả của toàn bộ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, hiệu quả sử dụng lao động, tiền lương và vốn, cũng như những vấn đề lý thuyết liên quan đến nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh, thực trạng nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An. Từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty. - Phạm vi không gian: Trong phạm vi hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An - Phạm vi thời gian: Đề tài tập trung nghiên cứu tình trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh cuả Công ty Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An trong giai đoạn 2017- 2021, từ đó đề xuất các giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty từ nay đến năm 2024. 4.3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu
  14. 14. 8 Đề tài nghiên cứu “ Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An” hướng tới các mục tiêu sau: - Mục tiêu lý luận: Làm rõ một số vấn đề lý luận về hiểu quả kinh doanh, các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp - Mục tiêu thực tiễn: Phân tích thực trạng hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An trong giai đoạn 2017-2021, rút ra những thành công và hạn chế trong hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phấn Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An. 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu • Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu: Trong đề tài này, em sử dụng đến dữ liệu thứ cấp là những dữ liệu thu thập được từ các nguồn đã có sẵn là các tài liệu báo cáo của công ty qua các năm 2017- 2021 Đồng thời, thu thập thêm các thông tin qua website của công ty, các sách, báo khoa học,… Sau đó tổng hợp và xử lý các dữ liệu này nhằm đánh giá một cách tương đối hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An trong giai đoạn 2017- 2021 • Phương pháp xử lý dữ liệu: Sau quá trình thu thập dữ liệu em tiến hành xử lý dữ liệu thu được thông qua các phương pháp chủ yếu như sau: • Phương pháp phân tích: Từ việc thu thập dữ liệu, thông tin liên quan đến bài báo cáo, tiến hành đối chiếu các thông tin thông qua bảng biểu để tìm ra quy luật phát triển của các chỉ tiêu và hiểu nguyên nhân của vấn đề đưa ra những đánh giá và kết luận hợp lý. • Phương pháp lượng hóa: sử dụng phần mềm excel, word,… để tổng hợp, tính toán, phân tích dữ liệu thu thập được theo các chỉ tiêu đã đề ra để dễ dàng so sánh phân tích thực trạng của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An. • Phương pháp mô hình hóa: thể hiện những số liệu thu thập và tính toán được theo dạng bảng để thấy được tính hình kinh doanh qua các năm 2017- 2021 • Phương pháp thống kê so sánh: so sánh dữ liệu giữa các năm để có những đánh giá khách quan, có cái nhìn tổng quát hơn về thực trạng của Công ty Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An. 6. Kết cấu khóa luận
  15. 15. 9 Ngoài lời mở đầu và các phần phụ lục, bài khóa luận gồm có 3 chương: Chương I: Cơ sở lý luận chung về hiệu quả kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An Chương II: Thực trạng nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An Chương III: Các đề xuất và kiến nghị nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An CHƯƠNG I: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ HIỆU QUẢ KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY VẬN TẢI VÀ XẾP DỠ HẢI AN 1.1. Lý luận chung về hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp 1.1.1. Một số khái niệm cơ bản a, Khái niệm hiệu quả Hiệu quả được xem là đánh giá qua kết quả thực hiện của hoạt động hiện tại so với kế hoạch đã đề ra trước đó, là khả năng sản xuất ra lượng hàng hóa và dịch vụ mong muốn hay kết quả được tạo ra theo khả năng doanh nghiệp mong muốn. Để hoạt động có hiệu quả, doanh nghiệp thương mại phải tự đề ra các mục tiêu hành động của mình trong từng thời giai đoạn, đó có thể là các mục tiêu xã hội, các mục tiêu kinh tế mà doanh nghiệp luôn tìm cách để đạt được mục tiêu với chi phí thấp nhất. Hiệu quả của doanh nghiệp xét bao gồm hai bộ phận là hiệu quả xã hội và hiệu quả kinh tế. Hiệu quả xã hội và hiệu quả kinh tế có mối quan hệ hữu cơ với nhau và là hai mặt của vấn đề. Bởi vậy khi tiến hành các hoạt động sản xuất, kinh doanh cũng như khi đánh giá hiệu quả của của các hoạt động này cần xem xét cả hai mặt này một cách đồng bộ. Hiệu quả kinh tế không đơn thuần chỉ là các thành quả kinh tế vì trong kết quả và chi phí kinh tế có các yếu tố nhằm đạt hiệu quả xã hội. Tương tự hiệu quả xã hội tồn tại phụ thuộc vào kết quả và chi phí nảy sinh trong hoạt động kinh tế. Không thể có hiệu quả kinh tế mà không có hiệu quả xã hội, ngược lại hiệu quả kinh tế là cơ sở, là nền tảng của hiệu quả xã hội. b, Khái niệm hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp Hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là hiệu quả chỉ xét trên phương diện kinh tế của hoạt động kinh doanh. Nó là một chỉ tiêu kinh tế tổng hợp phản ánh trình độ sử dụng các nguồn vật lự, tài chính của doanh nghiệp để đạt hiệu quả cao nhất. Đại lượng biểu hiện lợi ích kinh tế và chi phí kinh tế phụ thuộc vào từng mục tiêu
  16. 16. 10 của doanh nghiệp trong từng giai đoạn. Hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là mối quan tâm hàng đầu của mỗi doanh nghiệp và chủ kinh doanh. Hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp được xác định bởi tỉ số giữa kết quả đạt được( doanh thu, lợi nhuận) và chi phí bỏ ra để đạt kết quả đó. Mối quan hệ tỉ lệ giữa chi phí kinh doanh phát sinh trong điều kiện thuận nhất và chi phí kinh doanh thực tế phát sinh được gọi là hiệu quả xét về mặt giá trị.Chúng ta có thể khái quát tương quan giữa lợi ich kinh tế và chi phí bỏ ra bằng hai công thức: c, Phân loại hiệu quả kinh doanh Hiệu quả kinh doanh tổng hợp và bộ phận. Hiệu quả kinh doanh tổng hợp: Phản ánh trình độ lợi dụng mọi nguồn lực để đạt mục tiêu toàn doanh nghiệp hoặc từng bộ phận của nó. Đánh giá khái quát và cho phép kết luận tính hiệu quả của toàn doanh nghiệp trong một thời kỳ xác định. Hiệu quả ở từng bộ phận: Phản ánh trình độ lợi dụng một nguồn lực cụ thể theo mục tiêu đã xác định. Hiệu quả ở từng lĩnh vực không đại diện cho tính hiệu quả của doanh nghiệp, chỉ phản ánh tính hiệu quả sử dụng một nguồn lực cá biệt cụ thể. d, Vai trò của hiệu quả kinh doanh Hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh là công cụ hữu hiệu để các nhà quản trị doanh nghiệp thực hiện nhiệm vụ quản trị kinh doanh của mình: Khi tiến hành bất kỳ một hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh nào thì các doanh nghiệp đều phải huy động và sử dụng các nguồn lực mà doanh nghiệp có khả năng có thể tạo ra kết quả phù hợp với mục tiêu mà doanh nghiệp đề ra. Ở mỗi giai đoạn phát triển của doanh nghiệp thì doanh nghiệp đều có nhiều mục tiêu khác nhau, nhưng mục tiêu cuối cùng bao trùm toàn bộ quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Để thực hiện mục tiêu tối đa hóa lợi nhuận cũng như các mục tiêu khác, các nhà quản trị doanh nghiệp phải sử dụng nhiều phương pháp, nhiều công cụ khác nhau. Hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh là một trong các công cụ hữu hiệu nhất để các nhà quản trị thực hiện chức năng quản trị của mình. Thông qua việc tính toán hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh không những cho phép các nhà quản trị kiểm tra đánh giá tính hiệu quả của các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp (các hoạt động có hiệu quả hay không và hiệu quả đạt được ở mức độ nào), mà còn cho phép các nhà quản trị phân tích tìm ra các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến các hoat động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Ngoài ra, trong nhiều trường hợp các nhà quản trị còn coi hiệu quả kinh tế như là
  17. 17. 11 các nhiệm vụ, các mục tiêu để thực hiện. Bởi vì, đối với các nhà quản trị khi nói đến các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh thì họ đều quan tâm đến tính hiệu quả của nó. Do vậy mà hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh có vai trò là công cụ để thực hiện nhiệm vụ quản trị kinh doanh đồng thời vừa là mục tiêu để quản trị kinh doanh. 1.1.2. Nguyên lý giải quyết hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp Để đạt được mục tiêu tối đa hóa lợi nhuận cần có chỉ tiêu hiệu quả để đánh giá tính hiệu quả đã đạt được, đánh giá: - Bộ phận và nguồn lực nào đã sử dụng có hiệu quả. - Bộ phận và nguồn lực nào sử dụng chưa có - Doanh lợi toàn bộ vốn kinh doanh Từ đó phân tích các nguyên nhân và các nhân tố ảnh hưởng vá có cơ sở để hình thành các giải pháp cần thiết: - Điều chỉnh chiến lược kinh doanh đúng đắn, phù hợp với thị trường - Điều chỉnh phân bổ và sử dụng các nguồn lực có hiệu quả - Phối hợp tốt các nguồn lực để liên tục tăng hiệu quả 1.2. Nội dung nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp 1.2.1. Sự cần thiết phải nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp Ngoài những chức năng trên của hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, nó còn là vai trò quan trọng trong cơ chế thị trường. Thứ nhất, nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh là cơ sở cơ bản để đảm bảo sự tồn tại và phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Sự tồn tại của doanh nghiệp được xác định bởi sự có mặt của doanh nghiệp trên thị trường, mà hiệu quả kinh doanh lại là nhân tố trực tiếp đảm bảo sự tồn tại đó, đồng thời mục tiêu của doanh nghiệp là luôn tồn tại và phát triển một cách vững chắc. Do vậy, việc nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh là một đòi hỏi tất yếu khách quan đối với tất cả các doanh nghiệp hoạt động trong cơ chế thị trường hiện nay. Do yêu cầu của sự tồn tại và phát triển của mỗi doanh nghiệp đòi hỏi nguồn thu nhập của doanh nghiệp phải không ngừng tăng lên. Nhưng trong điều kiện nguồn vốn và các yếu tố kỹ thuật cũng như các yếu tố khác của quá trình sản xuất chỉ thay đổi trong khuôn khổ nhất định thì để tăng lợi nhuận đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp phải nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh. Như vậy, hiệu quả kinh doanh là hết sức quan trọng trong việc đảm bảo sự tồn tại và phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Một cách nhìn khác sự tồn tại của doanh nghiệp được xác định bởi sự tạo ra hàng
  18. 18. 12 hóa, của cải vật chất và các dịch vụ phục vụ cho nhu cầu của xã hội, đồng thời tạo ra sự tích lũy cho xã hội. Để thực hiện được như vậy thì mỗi doanh nghiệp đều phải vươn lên và đứng vững để đảm bảo thu nhập đủ bù đắp chi phí bỏ ra và có lãi trong quá trình hoạt động kinh doanh. Có như vậy mới đáp ứng được nhu cầu tái sản xuất trong nền kinh tế. Như vậy chúng ta buộc phải nâng cao hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh một cách liên tục trong mọi khâu của quá trình hoạt động kinh doanh như là một nhu cầu tất yếu. Tuy nhiên, sự tồn tại mới chỉ là yêu cầu mang tính chất giản đơn còn sự phát triển và mở rộng của doanh nghiệp mới là yêu cầu quan trọng. Bởi vì sự tồn tại của doanh nghiệp luôn luôn phải đi kèm với sự phát triển mở rộng của doanh nghiệp, đòi hỏi phải có sự tích lũy đảm bảo cho quá trình sản xuất mở rộng theo đúng quy luật phát triển. Thứ hai, nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh là nhân tố thúc đẩy sự cạnh tranh và tiến bộ trong kinh doanh. Chính việc thúc đẩy cạnh tranh yêu cầu các doanh nghiệp phải tự tìm tòi, đầu tư tạo nên sự tiến bộ trong kinh doanh. Chấp nhận cơ chế thị trường là chấp nhận sự cạnh tranh. Song khi thị trường ngày càng phát triển thì cạnh tranh giữa các doanh nghiệp ngày càng gay gắt và khốc liệt hơn. Sự cạnh tranh lúc này không còn là sự cạnh tranh về mặt hàng mà cạnh tranh về mặt chất lượng, giá cả mà cò phải cạnh tranh nhiều yếu tố khác nữa. mục tiêu của doanh nghiệp là phát triển thì cạnh tranh là yếu tố làm cho doanh nghiệp mạnh lên nhưng ngược lại cũng có thể là cho doanh nghiệp không tồn tại được trên thị trường. Để đạt được mục tiêu là tồn tại và phát triển mở rộng thì doanh nghiệp phải chiến thắng trong cạnh tranh trên thị trường. Do đó doanh nghiệp cần phải có hàng hóa, dịch vụ chất lượng tốt, giá cả hợp lý. Mặt khác hiệu quả lao động là đồng nghĩa với việc giảm giá thành, tăng khối lượng hàng hóa, chất lượng, mẫu mã không ngừng được cải thiện nâng cao.... Thứ ba, việc nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh chính là nhân tố cơ bản tạo ra sự thắng lợi cho doanh nghiệp trong quá trình hoạt động kinh doanh trên thị trường. Muốn tạo ra sự thắng lợi trong cạnh tranh đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp phải không ngừng nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của mình. Chính sự nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh là con đường nâng cao sức cạnh tranh và khả năng tồn tại, phát triển của mỗi doanh nghiệp. 1.2.2. Nội dung nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp a, Các chỉ tiêu hiệu quả tổng hợp Nhóm chỉ tiêu này phản ánh hiệu quả của toàn bộ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, bao gồm:
  19. 19. 13 - Chỉ tiêu phản ánh hiệu quả sử dụng các nguồn lực của doanh nghiệp: 𝐻𝑄𝑀 = 𝑀 𝐺𝑣 + 𝐹 Trong đó: HQM : Hiệu quả kinh tế M: Doanh thu thuần đạt được trong kỳ Gv: Trị giá vốn hàng hóa đã tiêu thụ F: Chi phí đã bỏ ra để đạt doanh thu Ý nghĩa: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh trình độ sử dụng các nguồn lực của doanh nghiệp trong hoạt động kinh doanh, có nghĩa là trong một thời kỳ nhất định doanh nghiệp thu được bao nhiêu đồng doanh thu bán hàng trên một trăm đồng chi phí bỏ ra. Chỉ tiêu này càng cao chứng tỏ trình độ sử dụng nguồn lực của doanh nghiệp càng cao. - Chỉ tiêu về tỷ suất lợi nhuận: 𝑇ỷ 𝑠𝑢ấ𝑡 𝑙ợ𝑖 𝑛ℎ𝑢ậ𝑛 = 𝐿𝑁 𝑀 𝑥100 Trong đó: LN: Tổng lợi nhuận đạt được trong kỳ (Lợi nhuận trước thuế) Ý nghĩa: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh trong một kỳ nhất định doanh nghiệp thu được bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận trên một đồng doanh thu thuần. Chỉ tiêu này càng cao thì hiệu quả kinh tế của doanh nghiệp càng cao. - Chỉ tiêu tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên tổng chi phí: 𝐻𝑄𝐿𝑁 = 𝐿𝑁 𝐺𝑣 + 𝐹 Trong đó: Gv: trị giá vốn của hàng hóa bán ra Ý nghĩa: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh mức lợi nhuận doanh nghiệp đạt được trên một đồng chi phí bỏ ra. b, Các chỉ tiêu đo lường và đánh giá hiệu quả bộ phận - Hiệu quả sử dụng lao động: Hiệu quả sử dụng lao động được đo lường đánh giá bằng chỉ tiêu năng suất lao động. 𝑊 = 𝑀 𝑁𝑉 Trong đó: W: Năng suất lao động của một nhân viên kinh doanh thương mại 𝑁𝑉 ̅̅̅̅: Số nhân viên kinh doanh thương mại bình quân trong kỳ Ý nghĩa: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh năng lực sản xuất kinh doanh của một lao động nó
  20. 20. 14 được biểu hiện bằng doanh thu bình quân của một lao động đạt được trong kỳ. - Hiệu quả sử dụng tiền lương: 𝐻𝑄𝑇𝐿 = 𝑀 𝑄𝐿 Trong đó: QL: Tổng quỹ lương trong kỳ Ý nghĩa: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh mức doanh thu đtạ được trên một đồng chi phí tiền lương. Chỉ tiêu này càng lớn thì hiệu quả sử dụng lao động càng cao. Hoặc bằng: Tỷ suất tiền lương = 𝑄𝐿 𝑀 𝑥 100 Trong đó: QL: Tổng quỹ lương trong kỳ Ý nghĩa: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh để thực hiện một trăm đồng doanh thu bán hàng cần chi bao nhiêu đồng tiền lương. - Vốn kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp thương mại là số tiền ứng trước về các tài sản cần thiết nhằm thực hiện các nhiệm vụ cơ bản của kinh doanh trong kỳ, bao gồm tiền ứng cho tài sản lưu động và tài sản cố định. Thông thường hiệu quả sử dụng vốn được đánh giá qua hai bước. Bước 1: Đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng vốn nói chung Hiệu quả sử dụng toàn bộ vốn của doanh nghiệp được đánh giá bằng hai chỉ tiêu: 𝐻𝑄𝑉 𝑀 = 𝑀 𝑉 ̅ 𝐻𝑄𝑉 𝐿𝑁 = 𝐿𝑁 𝑉 ̅ Trong đó: 𝑉 ̅: Số vốn bình quân sử dujmh trong năm và được tính bằng công thức bình quân điều hòa 𝑉 ̅ = 𝑉1/2 + 𝑉2 + 𝑉3 + ⋯ + 𝑉𝑛/2 𝑛 − 1 Bước 2: Đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng các loại vốn • Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động: Được đánh giá bằng chỉ tiêu tốc độ chu chuyển vốn lưu động. 𝐿 = 𝑀𝑣 𝑉 ̅𝐿𝐷 𝑁 = 𝑉 ̅𝐿𝐷 𝑚𝑣 Trong đó: Mv: Mức tiêu thụ tính theo giá vốn trong kỳ 𝑉 ̅𝐿𝐷: Vốn lưu động bình quân trong kỳ L: Số lần chu chuyển vốn lưu động trong kỳ
  21. 21. 15 N: Số ngày chu chuyển vốn lưu động trong kỳ mv: Doanh thu thuần bình quân một ngày • Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn cố định: Được đánh giá bằng chỉ tiêu sức sản xuất của vốn cố định (𝐻𝑀𝑉𝐶Đ 𝑀 ) và sức sinh lời của vốn cố định (𝐻𝑀𝑉𝐶Đ 𝐿𝑁 ). Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh một đồng vốn cố định được sử dụng trong kỳ mang lại bao nhiêu đồng doanh thu. 𝐻𝑀𝑉𝐶Đ 𝐿𝑁 = 𝑀 𝑉 ̅𝐶𝐷 Trong đó: 𝑉 ̅𝐶𝐷: Vốn cố định bình quân trong kỳ • Chỉ tiêu sức sinh lời của vốn cố định: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh một đồng vốn cố định trong kỳ tạo ra được bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận. 𝐻𝑉𝐶Đ 𝐿𝑁 = 𝐿𝑁 𝑉 ̅𝐶𝐷 c, Nguyên tắc giải quyết vấn đề nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp - Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp phải tuân theo pháp luật hiện hành của Việt Nam, nhằm tránh các hành vi hoạt động kinh doanh bất hợp pháp, không lành mạnh, các hành vi vi phạm trong kinh doanh. - Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp phải dựa trên các nguồn lực vốn có của doanh nghiệp. Các chiến lược để nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh phải phù hợp các quy định của pháp luật, đạo đức xã hội - Nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh phải dựa trên tình hình thực tế và đặt ra các mục tiêu sát thực để thực hiện. Từ đó tránh được các thủ đoạn bất chính trong quá trình kinh doanh d, Các công cụ giải quyết vấn đề nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp Công cụ phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh - Là một công cụ quả lý kinh tế có hiệu quả các hoạt động của doanh nghiệp. - Đánh giá, xem xét việc thực hiện các chỉ tiêu phản ánh hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp - Xem xét việc thực hiện các mục tiêu hoạt động kinh doanh, những tồn tại, nguyên nhân khách quan, chủ quan và đề ra biện pháp khắc phục nhằm tận dụng một cách triệt để thế mạnh của doanh nghiệp. - Chỉ đạo mọi hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp
  22. 22. 16 - Giúp doanh nghiệp điều hành từng mặt hoạt động cụ thể với sự tham gia cụ thể của từng bộ phận chức năng của doanh nghiệp. - Là công cụ quan trọng để liên kết mọi hoạt động của các bộ phận cho hoạt động chung của doanh nghiệp được nhịp nhàng và đạt hiệu quả cao. - Giúp các nhà đầu tư quyết định hướng đầu tư và các dự án đầu tư Yêu cầu: - Tính đầy đủ: phải tính toán tất cả các chỉ tiêu cần thiết thì mới đánh giá đúng đối tượng cần phân tích. - Tính chính xác: Chất lượng của công tác phân tích phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào tính chính xác về nguồn số liệu khai thác; sự lựa chọn phương pháp phân tích, chỉ tiêu dùng để phân tích. - Tính kịp thời: Sau mỗi chu kỳ hoạt động kinh doanh phải kịp thời tổ chức phân tích đánh giá tình hình hoạt động, kết quả và hiệu quả đạt được, để nắm bắt những mặt mạnh, những tồn tại trong hoạt động kinh doanh, thông qua đó đề xuất những giải pháp cho thời kỳ hoạt động kinh doanh tiếp theo có kết quả và hiệu quả cao hơn 1.3 Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp 1.3.1 Các nhân tố chủ quan a, Yếu tố con người (Lực lượng lao động) Con người trong hầu như mọi lĩnh vực được coi như nhân tố chủ chốt và quyết định sự thành công của mỗi doanh nghiệp. Nhất là trong một lĩnh vực cạnh tranh gay gắt như ngành logistics, vận tải thì yêu cầu cho mỗi lao động là chất lượng trình độ chuyên môn và kỹ năng, kiến thức chuyên môn sâu về ngành, các kỹ năng ngoại ngữ, ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin, kỹ năng giao tiếp, đàm phan,.... Điều đó là yếu tố then chốt giúp nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh, về lâu dài sẽ là yếu tố quyết định giúp doanh nghiệp logistics Việt Nam nhanh chóng đuổi kịp các nước, mở rộng thị trường trong nước và quốc tế. b, Yếu tố phát triển cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật và tiến bộ kỹ thuật công nghệ Nếu như con người hỗ trợ doanh nghiệp phát triển thì cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật lại là nền tảng vững chắc của sự phát triển. Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An đã đầu tư nguồn vốn rất lớn cho việc đổi mới, nâng cấp, cải tạo công cụ máy móc, cơ sở kỹ thuật để phù hợp với sự tiến bộ, phát triển của các loại máy móc, kỹ thuật hiện nay. Các máy móc, kỹ thuật hiện đại, nâng cấp sẽ giúp rút ngắn thời gian vận chuyển hàng
  23. 23. 17 hóa, giảm bớt nguồn nhân lực, giúp Công ty tiết kiệm được thời gian, một nguồn vốn lớn cho việc thuê nhân công. c, Trình độ tổ chức sản xuất và trình độ quản trị doanh nghiệp Một nhà quản trị giỏi sẽ phát hiện kịp thời những sai lầm, vướng mắc của công ty, giúp kịp thời đưa ra những phán đoán, chiến lược, kế hoạch phát triển những vấn đề còn tồn đọng, đồng thời đưa ra những quyết định và chỉ đạo cho nhân viên. 1.3.2 Các nhân tố khách quan a, Yếu tố thuộc về môi trường tự nhiên- xã hội Môi trường tự nhiên là yếu tố cần được các doanh nghiệp trong ngành Vận tải. Bởi các yếu tố nắng, mưa, hạn hán, lụt, dịch bệnh,… ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến việc cung ứng dịch vụ, đặc biệt là dịch vụ vận tải đường biển. Nếu điều kiện không thuận lợi sẽ không thực hiện được dịch vụ này, thậm chí còn gây thiệt hại lớn. Điều đó cho thấy rất rõ tầm quan trọng của các yếu tố thuộc về môi trường tự nhiên- xã hội. b, Các yếu tố thể hiện về môi trường kinh tế Môi trường kinh tế với những nhân tố cơ bản như tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế, chỉ số lạm phát, lãi suất, tỷ giá hối đoái… là yếu tố khách quan nhưng tác động trực tiếp đến sự phát triển của mọi ngành sản xuất, dịch vụ cũng như mọi doanh nghiệp. Hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp có được diễn ra một cách thuận lợi hay gặp nhiều khó khăn phụ thuộc rất lớn đến sự biến động của “ các con số này”. c, Yếu tố thuộc về chính trị- pháp luật Môi trường chính trị ổn định là điều kiện thuận lợi cho sự tồn tại và phát triển của mọi doanh nghiệp. Ngược lại, một môi trường chính trị bất ổn sẽ là mối đe dọa lớn cho hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Việt Nam với nền chính trị ổn định đã góp phần giúp cho công ty tăng trưởng ổn định, tránh được những ảnh hưởng tiêu cực không đáng có. d, Yếu tố thuộc về khách hàng Khách hàng là nhân tố cực kì quan trọng trong chiến lược kinh doanh, là yếu tố ưu tiên hàng đầu quyết định sự phát triển và tồn tại lâu dài của Công ty. Nếu khách hàng đưa ra những phản hồi tích cực chứng tỏ công ty đã có những chính sách, chiến lược có hiệu quả. Ngược lại khách hàng đưa ra những phản hồi tiêu cực, không có sự tin tưởng thì công ty nên xem xét lại các chiến lược đã đưa ra và nhanh chóng, gấp rút thay đổi chiến lược đó. Khách hàng mang lại doanh thu, lợi nhuận cho doanh nghiệp
  24. 24. 18 nên có thể nói yếu tố khách hàng là yếu tố quan trọng nhất và cần được đề ra những chính sách chi tiết và cụ thể nhất. e, Yếu tố đối thủ cạnh tranh Trong tất cả các lĩnh vực thì đối thủ cạnh tranh vừa là động lực vừa là thách thức đối với các doanh nghiệp. Là thách thức vì trong bối cảnh Là một trong những ngành chủ chốt của kinh tế Việt Nam, thì ngành vận tải, logistics không thiếu những cá nhân cũng như doanh nghiệp muốn đầu tư vào. Đặc biệt là sự tham gia của các doanh nghiệp nước ngoài với nguồn vốn mạnh mẽ cùng với trình độ công nghệ kỹ thuật hiện đại. Tất cả đã tạo cho công ty những đối thủ cạnh tranh đáng gớm. . CHƯƠNG II: THỰC TRẠNG NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI VÀ XÊP DỠ HẢI AN 2.1. Tổng quan tình hình và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An 2.1.1 Tổng quan về Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An • Tên công ty: Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An • Tên giao dịch: HAI AN TRANSPORT AND STEVEDORING JOINT STOCK COMPANY ( HAIANTS.,JSC) • Ngày thành lập : Ngày 08/05/2009: Công ty TNHH Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An (sau đổi thành Công ty cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An) được thành lập tại Hà Nội bởi 5 thành viên sáng lập là: Công ty cổ phần Hàng hải Hà Nội (MHC - HOSE), Công ty cổ phần Cung ứng và Dịch vụ kỹ thuật Hàng hải (MAC - HNX), Công ty cổ phần Hải Minh (HMH - HNX), Công ty cổ phần Đóng tàu Hải An, Công ty cổ phần Đầu tư và Vận tải Hải Hà. • Loại hình doanh nghiệp: Công ty cổ phần • Mã số thuế: 0103818809 • Địa chỉ trụ sở chính : Tầng 7, số 45 Triệu Việt Vương, phường Nguyễn Du, quận Hai Bà Trưng, thành phố Hà Nội
  25. 25. 19 • Vốn điều lệ : 487.827.510.000 tỷ đồng • Điện thoại: 02439877515 • Fax: 02439744022 • Email: info@haiants.vn • Website: https://haiants.vn/ a, Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An - Năm 2009: Ngày 08/05: Công ty TNHH Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An (sau đổi thành Công ty cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An) được thành lập tại Hà Nội bởi 5 thành viên sáng lập là: Công ty cổ phần Hàng hải Hà Nội (MHC - HOSE), Công ty cổ phần Cung ứng và Dịch vụ kỹ thuật Hàng hải (MAC - HNX), Công ty cổ phần Hải Minh (HMH - HNX), Công ty cổ phần Đóng tàu Hải An, Công ty cổ phần Đầu tư và Vận tải Hải Hà với số vốn điều lệ 150 tỷ đồng. - Năm 2010: Ngày 27/10, thành lập công ty con (sở hữu 100% vốn) là Công ty TNHH Cảng Hải An (HAP) tại Hải Phòng với mã số thuế: 0201126468. - Năm 2011: Tháng 8: Công ty cổ phần Giao nhận Kho vận Ngoại thương Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh (Transimex Sài gòn – TMS-HOSE) và Công ty CP Dịch vụ Hàng hải MACS (MACS Shipping - HCM) trở thành 2 thành viên mới sau khi mua 25% vốn góp của Công ty TNHH Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An từ các thành viên khác. Tháng 09: Công ty chính thức chuyển đổi thành Công ty cổ phần và đổi tên thành Công ty cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An (HATS). - Năm 2012: Ngày 01/03: Thành lập công ty liên kết có tên là Công ty TNHH Đại lý và Tiếp vận Hải An (Hai An Agency & Logistics Co., Ltd. - HAAL) với mã số thuế: 0201244461. Tháng 4: Nhận sáp nhập Công ty cổ Phần Đóng tàu Hải An và tăng vốn điều lệ lên 231,96 tỷ đồng. Ngày 14/08: Thành lập Công ty liên kết là Công ty cổ phần Dịch vụ Hàng hải HAS với mã số thuế: 0201275526, sau đổi tên thành Công ty CP Dịch vụ tổng hợp Hải
  26. 26. 20 An (HAGS). - Năm 2013: Tháng 4: Công ty được cấp Giấy Chứng nhận Hệ thống quản lý chất lượng phù hợp với tiêu chuẩn quốc gia TCVN ISO 9001:2008. - Năm 2014: Ngày 19/03: Ký Hợp đồng mua tàu container đầu tiên Ngày 08/05: Nhận bàn giao tàu "HAIAN PARK" tại Thượng Hải. Ngày 16/05: Tàu "HAIAN PARK" tham gia chuyến đầu tiên trong tuyến vận tải container nội địa. - Năm 2015: Ngày 21/01: Công ty được Sở Giao dịch Chứng khoán Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh ra Quyết định niêm yết cổ phiếu số 15/QĐ-SGDHCM. Tháng 09: Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An đã tiếp tục đầu tư tàu container thứ ba, tàu mang tên “HAIAN TIME” Ngày 13/11: Thành lập công ty liên kết mang tên Công ty TNHH Vận tải Container Hải An (Hai An Container Transport Co., Ltd-HACT), với mã số thuế: 0201655535. - Năm 2016: Ngày 22/05: Công ty cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An khai trương Chi Nhánh tại tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. Địa chỉ: Khu A, lô 17 khu nhà ở Phú Mỹ, thị trấn Phú Mỹ, Q. Tân Thành, tỉnh Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Việt Nam. Ngày 02/ 06: Công ty TNHH Vận tải Container Hải An nhận được “Giấy chứng nhận phù hợp tạm thời” về Khai thác tàu an toàn và ngăn ngừa ô nhiễm với số nhận dạng: IMO Company 5917318. - Năm 2017: Ngày 1/1: Chính thức trở thành Tổng đại lý cho hãng tàu SM Line Corporation- Hàn Quốc tại Việt Nam. Tháng 5: Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An đã tiếp tục đầu tư tàu container thứ tư mang tên “HAIAN BELL”. - Năm 2018:
  27. 27. 21 Ngày 25/1: Công ty TNHH Pan Hải An (PANHAIAN) khởi công xây dựng dự án Trung tâm Logistics Pantos-Hải An tại khu Công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ – Hải Phòng. - Năm 2019: Tháng 1: Công ty TNHH Pan Hải An hoàn thành giai đoạn I và đưa vào khai thác Bãi Container Pan Hải An - Năm 2020: Tháng 7: Chính thức đưa 02 kho CFS với tổng diện tích 20.000 m2 tại trung tâm logistics Pan Hải An - KCN Nam Đình Vũ vào khai thác. - Năm 2021: Ngày 29/4: Công ty tiếp tục tiếp nhận con tàu vận tải container thứ 9 tại Singapore, tàu mang tên HAIAN WEST b, Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An - Phát triển các hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh thu lợi nhuận tối đa, tạo việc làm ổn định, cải thiện điều kiện làm việc, nâng cao thu nhập và đời sống của người lao động; đảm bảo lợi ích của các cổ đông và làm tròn nghĩa vụ với Nhà nước theo Luật định, thực hiện chủ trương phát triển kinh tế nhiều thành phần của Đảng, Nhà nước và của địa phương; góp phần tạo ra sản phẩm cho xã hội và thực hiện các mục tiêu kinh tế – xã hội khác. - Thực hiện các nghĩa vụ đối với người lao động theo các quy định của pháp luật. - Thực hiện các quy định của nhà nước về bảo vệ môi trường. - Thực hiện các công việc thống kê, báo cáo định kỳ hàng năm về tài chính, kế toán của công ty và chịu trách nhiệm về tính xác thực của thông tin đó. c, Cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An Bộ máy tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần vận tải và xếp dỡ Hải An gồm: • Đại hội cổ đông • Hội đồng quản trị • Ban kiểm soát • Ban giảm đốc • Các thành viên, chi nhánh và các phòng hành chính Cơ cấu bộ máy quản lý của công ty được trình bày theo sơ đồ sau:
  28. 28. 22 Sơ đồ 1: Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy Công ty Cổ phần vận tải và xếp dỡ Hải An (Nguồn: Sơ đồ tổ chức công ty Hải An) HỘI ĐỒNG QUẢN TRỊ Công ty CP Giao nhận Vận tải Hải An Công ty TNHH Pan Hải An Phòng SM Lines Văn phòng Hà Nội Phòng tài chính - Kế toán Phòng QHCĐ- Pháp chế Phòng Dự án và XDCB Phòng Công nghệ Thông tin Chi nhánh Hồ Chí Minh Chi nhánh Vũng Tàu Công ty TNHH Đại lý và Tiếp vận Hải An Công ty CP Dịch vụ Tổng hợp Hải An Công ty TNHH Cảng Hải An Công ty TNHH Container Hải An TỔNG GIÁM ĐỐC HỘI ĐỒNG QUẢN TRỊ ĐẠI HỘI CỔ ĐÔNG BAN KIỂM SOÁT
  29. 29. 23 d, Kết quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An Trong giai đoạn từ năm 2017- T6/ 2021, Công ty Cổ phần và Vận tải Hải An đã và đang từng bước đẩy mạnh triển khai và hoàn thiện công tác thị trường( cho cả bốc xếp và vận tải), Công ty đã không ngừng hỗ trợ cho các hãng tàu ngoại đang sử dụng Cảng nhằm giúp họ duy trì và phát triển tuyến. Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty giai đoạn 2017- đầu năm 2021 được thể hiện thông qua bảng biểu dưới đây: Bảng 2.1: Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017 – 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VND) 2017 2018 2019 2020 T6/ 2021 Tổng doanh thu 777.930 1.054.283 1.108.933 1.191.667 385.355 Tổng chi phí 605.335 866.448 952.830 1.021.508 246.418 Lợi nhuận trước thuế 172.595 187.835 156.103 170.159 138.937 Lợi nhuận sau thuế 152.573 158.895 132.738 146.598 32.226 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Bảng 2.2: So sánh kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2020 ( Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Chỉ tiêu 2018/2017 2019/2018 2020/2019 +/- % +/- % +/- % Tổng doanh thu 276.353 135.524 54.650 105.183 82.734 107.460 Tổng chi phí 261.113 143.135 86.382 109.969 68.678 107.207 Lợi nhuận trước thuế 15.24 108.82 31.732 83.1 14.056 109 Lợi nhuận sau thuế 6.322 104.14 26.157 83.535 13.86 110.44 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo Chỉ tiêu Năm
  30. 30. 24 thường niên 2020) Qua số liệu phân tích về tình hình doanh thu, lợi nhuận trước và sau thuế của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An, kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty có những bước tăng trưởng đáng kể về doanh thu và lợi nhuận sau thuế. Tuy nhiên, do ảnh hưởng chung của dịch Covid-19 đến hầu hết các lĩnh vực kinh doanh nên ảnh hưởng đáng kể nhu cầu của thị trường trong nước và quốc tế, cũng như giá thành nhiên liệu cho đội tàu vận tải đến hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty. Vì thế nên nhìn chung, Công ty gặp khá nhiều khó khăn trong thời gian hiện tại, điều đó ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty. 2.1.2. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An a, Yếu tố chủ quan •Yếu tố con người ( Lực lượng lao động) Với một lĩnh vực cạnh tranh gắt gao như ngành vận tải thì trình độ chuyên môn là những yêu cầu cần thiết dành cho mỗi người lao động. Điều đó góp phần tạo động lực cho doanh nghiệp vươn lên, thu hút được sự chú ý của công chúng và khẳng định được thương hiệu tên tuổi của bản thân doanh nghiệp. Nhờ định hướng rõ ràng và đúng đắn công ty luôn chăm lo đến việc đào tạo, bồi dưỡng và nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn của đội ngũ lao động, luôn có những chính sách giúp đỡ và khuyến khích tinh thần lao động của các công nhân viên tại công ty nhằm tăng năng suất lao động và chất lượng sản phẩm. Lực lượng lao động trong công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An là công nhân lao động trực tiếp, viên chức quản lý không chuyên trách và nhân viên quản lý chuyên trách. Mỗi lực lượng ở mỗi bộ phận khác nhau đều mang lại sự cống hiến, sự nhiệt tình thì Công ty mới có thể phát triển ổn định. • Yếu tố phát triển cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật và tiến bộ kỹ thuật công nghệ Trong tình hình dịch bệnh COVID-19 kéo dài thì việc sử dụng máy móc, kỹ thuật công nghệ hiện đại là một bài toán rất hợp lý và lâu dài. Ở lĩnh vực khai thác cảng, Công ty đã áp dụng hệ thống quản lý khai thác Cảng và kho bãi trên phần mềm PL- TOS RTC thời gian thực thay vì phải sử dụng nhiều nhân lực trong việc quản lý. Hiện tại, Công ty Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An sở hữu đội tàu container 8 chiếc với tổng trọng tải gần 11000 TEU hoạt động cả ở trong nước và khu vực. một hệ thống hạ tầng logistics hoàn chỉnh ở Hải Phòng bao gồm cảng Hải An( công suất 350000
  31. 31. 25 TEU/năm), khu kho bãi ngoại quan Pan- Hai An với 20000 𝑚2 kho và gần 10 ha Depot,… Công ty đã chi khoản đầu tư rất lớn để đầu tư cho các container, kho bãi và máy móc tân tiến nhất để hiệu quả kinh doanh có thể đạt được ở mức cao nhất và hiệu quả nhất. • Trình độ tổ chức sản xuất và trình độ quản trị doanh nghiệp Một nhà quản trị giỏi sẽ phát hiện kịp thời những sai lầm của công ty, giúp kịp thời đưa ra những phán đoán, chiến lược, kế hoạch phát triển những vấn đề còn tồn đọng, đồng thời đưa ra những quyết định và chỉ đạo cho nhân viên. Vì vậy, Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An luôn tuyển dụng những nhà quản trị có năng lực, chuyên môn cao, kinh nghiệm lâu năm để đáp ứng được nhu cầu mở rộng kinh doanh của Công ty. Mặc dù tình hình dịch bệnh vẫn diễn biến hết sức phức tạp, với sự nỗ lực của Hội đồng quản trị cũng như đội ngũ Ban lãnh đạo đã đưa ra những quyết định cũng như phương án tốt nhất để giúp Công ty đạt có được những kết quả tốt nhất. • Yếu tố nguồn lực tài chính của doanh nghiệp Nguồn lực tài chính bao gồm tất cả nguồn quỹ của Công ty, dùng để chi trả cho các khoản đầu tư, vốn, tài trợ, duy trì các hoạt động hiện tại của Công ty, vì vậy, nguồn lực tài chính có vai trò sống còn của Công ty. Tuy Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An có nguồn lực tài chính khá lớn nhưng việc lên kế hoạch kinh doanh, đầu tư, chi trả vẫn phải thật tỉ mỉ, rõ ràng và chi tiết. Các nguồn lực tài chính của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An là vốn của các công ty: Công ty Cổ phần Giao nhận Vận tải Hải An, Công ty TNHH Đại lý và Tiếp vận Hải An, Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Tổng hợp Hải An,… Sau hơn 11 năm hoạt động, nguồn vốn Công ty tích lũy được khoản đáng kể để duy trì và phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh bất chấp mọi biến động trên thị trường. b, Yếu tố khách quan •Yếu tố thuộc về môi trường tự nhiên- xã hội Môi trường tự nhiên là yếu tố cần được các doanh nghiệp trong ngành Vận tải. Bởi các yếu tố nắng, mưa, hạn hán, lụt, dịch bệnh,… ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến việc cung ứng dịch vụ, đặc biệt là dịch vụ vận tải đường biển. Nếu điều kiện không thuận lợi sẽ không thực hiện được dịch vụ này, thậm chí còn gây thiệt hại lớn. Bên cạnh đó cũng phải kể đến sự khan hiếm của các nguyên, nhiên vật liệu, sự gia
  32. 32. 26 tăng của chi phí năng lượng,… Hơn thế nữa, Việt Nam là nước có khí hậu nóng ẩm, độ ẩm cao nên nhiều ra nhiều khó khăn cho công tác, dự trữ, bảo quản hàng hóa. Theo xu hướng chung của xã hội hiện nay công ty đã có những phát triển định hướng thêm về vấn đề vật liệu thân thiện với môi trường, đó cũng là thách thức của Công ty trong tương lai • Các yếu tố thể hiện về môi trường kinh tế Hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty chịu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp từ những biến động vĩ mô nói trên của nền kinh tế, đặc biệt là kinh tế thế giới do Công ty hoạt động trong lĩnh vực cung cấp dịch vụ vận tải và khai thác cảng. - Tăng trưởng kinh tế: Trong vòng 3 năm trở lại đậy, được xem là thách thức lớn đối với kinh tế thế giới nói chung, trong đó có Việt Nam. Là một Công ty hoạt động trong ngành dịch vụ cảng biển, vận tải biển và logistics, kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty chịu tác động trực tiếp bởi tình hình sản xuất công nghiệp và thương mại trong nước và quốc tế. Do đó, tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế là một chỉ báo quan trọng không những phản ánh tình hình sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp mà còn là công cụ quan trọng để Công ty dự báo các chiến lược phát triển trung và dài hạn. - Lạm phát: Đối với doanh nghiệp dịch vụ cảng và vận tải biển như Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An, chỉ số lạm phát ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty thông qua chi phí đầu vào, đặc biệt là giá xăng dầu và giá nhân công. Bên cạnh đó, tình hình lạm phát cũng ảnh hưởng đến khối doanh nghiệp sản xuất hàng xuất nhập khẩu - những khách hàng sử dụng dịch vụ của Công ty. Để giảm thiểu ảnh hưởng của lạm phát đến hoạt động, Công ty luôn chủ động tăng cường các hoạt động kiểm soát định mức chi phí và quản lý biến động giá cả đầu vào. - Ngân hàng- Lãi suất: Lạm phát ổn định đầu năm 2021, tạo điều kiện duy trì lãi suất điều hành tại mức hiện hành. Thêm vào đó, FED khả năng duy trì lãi suất điều hành tại mức gần 0% cho tới hết 2022, giảm bớt áp lực tăng lãi suất với ngân hàng nhà nước. Với nền tảng vĩ mô hồi phục, sản xuất kinh doanh trở lại gần nhịp hoạt động tương đương giai đoạn trước dịch bệnh, tín dụng năm được kỳ vọng có thể đạt 14% năm 2021. - Tỷ giá hối đoái:
  33. 33. 27 Do đặc thù của công ty, nguồn nguyên vật liệu có sẵn trong nước mà không phải nhập khẩu nên tác động của biến động tỷ giá lên nguồn nguyên liệu đầu vào là không có. Mặc dù vậy, Công ty hiện đang vay ngoại tệ để đầu tư mua sắm tài sản cố định. • Các yếu tố thuộc về chính trị pháp luật Hoạt động dưới sự điều chỉnh của pháp luật Việt Nam, Công ty chịu nhiều rủi ro do hệ thống pháp luật chưa chặt chẽ và còn nhiều quy định chồng chéo. Bất kỳ điều chỉnh nào trong những quy định của Luật Doanh nghiệp, Luật Chứng khoán và quy định khác liên quan đến ngành nghề hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty đều có ảnh hưởng và tác động đến hoạt động và kết quả kinh doanh của công ty. Để giảm thiểu rủi ro về luật pháp, Công ty luôn duy trì việc cập nhật các quy định pháp luật mới đối với toàn bộ công nhân viên, đồng thời sẽ tham khảo thêm với các tổ chức tư vấn luật pháp khi cần thiết. • Yếu tố thuộc về khách hàng Trong ngành vận tải, logistics này thì Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An ngoài việc quảng bá dịch vụ của mình còn tạo niềm tin, sư uy tín bền vững đối với khách hàng. Từ đó Công ty mới có chỗ đứng tốt ở thị trường trong vòng hơn 11 năm hoạt động. Khách hàng của Công ty chủ yếu là khách hàng nội địa và nội Á. Vì Công ty đã xây dựng uy tín của mình rất tốt trong khu vực nên duy trì được lượng khách hàng tương đối ổn định qua các năm. Trong thời gian tới Công ty sẽ tiếp tục đầu tư nâng cao năng lực đội tàu và mở thêm các tuyến vận tải nội địa và nội Á để tăng thêm sự tiếp cận khách hàng trong nước và quốc tế. • Yếu tố đối thủ cạnh tranh Ngoài ra Công ty đang phải đối mặt với tình trạnh cạnh tranh về giá giữa các cảng trong khu vực Hải Phòng. Các doanh nghiệp cùng ngành sẵn sàng giảm 20% giá hoặc chấp nhận lỗ để thu hút khách hàng. Đây chính là những thách thức lớn và rủi ro trong cạnh tranh đối với cảng Hải An trong giai đoạn hiện nay. Tuy nhiên, Công ty đã có những kế hoạch, chiến lược hoàn chỉnh chuỗi Logistics của mình bao gồm Vận tải container, Khai thác cảng container và Cung cấp dịch vụ thu gom (Consolidation), phân phối (Distribution) và thông quan (Custom Clearance) cho hàng hóa vận chuyển bằng container tại hai khu vực chính của đất nước là Hải Phòng - Hà Nội và Vũng Tàu
  34. 34. 28 - Hồ Chí Minh. 2.2 Phân tích thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An 2.2.1 Thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An dựa vào hiệu quả tổng hợp a, Hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn lực Dù là ở thời đại nào 1.0, 2.0 hay 4.0 thì con người vẫn luôn được coi là tài sản lớn của một tổ chức, doanh nghiệp nhưng sẽ trở thành gánh nặng nếu không được quản trị hiệu quả. Thành công của Công ty Cổ phần và Vận tải Hải An cũng phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào việc tuyển dụng được những nhân tài tốt nhất cũng như tạo ra một môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp cho nhân viên để họ có thể yên tâm gắn bó lâu dài với Công ty. Bảng 2.3 Hiệu quả sử dụng các nguồn lực của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017-2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) STT Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1 Doanh thu thuần (M) 777.930 1.054.283 1.108.933 1.191.667 475.604 2 Tổng chi phí 605.335 866.448 952.830 1.021.508 246.418 3 Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế 172.595 187.835 156.103 170.159 138.937 4 Hiệu quả sử dụng các nguồn lực 1.09 1.1 1.1 1.12 1.14 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020)
  35. 35. 29 Bảng 2.4. So sánh hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn lực của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017- 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Các chỉ tiêu 2018/2017 2019/2018 2020/2019 Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Doanh thu thuần (M) 276.353 135.524 54.650 105.183 82.734 107.46 Tổng chi phí 261.113 1.43 86.382 1.09 68.678 1.07 Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế 15.240 108.829 31.732 83.106 14.056 109.004 Hiệu quả sử dụng các nguồn lực 0.01 0.91 0.00 1 0.02 1.81 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn lực qua các năm của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An có sự tăng đều qua các năm (Sự chênh lệch giữa 2018/2017 là 0.01, 2019/2018 là 0.00, 2020/019 là 0.02) điều đó cho thấy công tác quản lý nhân sự cũng như việc sắp xếp đủ số lượng người, chất lượng làm việc của mỗi người phù hợp với công việc của từng bộ phận của Công ty hợp lý. Tuy nhiên Công ty vẫn cần đưa ra những biện pháp hiệu quả hơn trong việc sắp xếp nhân viên phù hợp với từng vị trí để đạt được hiệu quả tối đa nhất. b, Hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận Bảng 2.5. Hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017- 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) STT Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1 Doanh thu thuần (M) 777.930 1.054.283 1.108.933 1.191.667 475.604 2 Tổng chi phí 605.335 866.448 952.830 1.021.508 246.418
  36. 36. 30 3 Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế 172.595 187.835 156.103 170.159 138.937 4 Tỷ suất lợi nhuận 22.186 17.816 14.076 14.279 29.212 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Bảng 2.6. So sánh hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017- 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Các chỉ tiêu 2018/2017 2019/2018 2020/2019 Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Doanh thu thuần (M) 276.353 135.524 54.650 105.183 82.734 107.46 Tổng chi phí 261.113 1.43 86.382 1.09 68.678 1.07 Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế 15.240 108.829 31.732 83.106 14.056 109.004 Tỷ suất lợi nhuận - 0.8 - 0.79 - 1.01 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Theo 2 bảng số liệu trên, nhìn chung thì tỷ suất lợi nhuận của Công ty là yếu tố biến động không đều qua các năm, đến năm 2020 tỷ suất lợi nhuận là 29.221 tỷ đồng. Tỷ lệ tỷ suất lợi nhuận qua các năm có xu hướng tăng mạnh nhất là năm 2020/2019 là 1.01%. Điều này cho thấy công ty đã làm rất tốt trong việc kiếm lợi nhuận từ nguồn vốn mặc dù từ doanh thu là không thay đổi. Ngược lại thì năm 2018/2017, tỷ suất lợi nhuận giảm đáng kể với tỷ lệ là 0.8%. Kết luận: Mặc dù không kiếm được lợi ích lớn nhất từ tất cả các nguồn vốn nhưng đã làm rất tốt trong việc tận dụng tối đa hiệu quả nguồn vốn cố định để kiếm lợi nhuận. Từ đó công ty phải có thêm những giải pháp sử dụng mọi loại vốn hiệu quả để nâng qua hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty.
  37. 37. 31 c, Hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận/ chi phí Để tồn tại và phát triển trên thị trường đầy khó khăn và thử thách, đầy những biến động Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An đã không ngừng phấn đấu. Những ngày đầu thành lập, công ty có quy mô kinh doanh còn nhỏ nhưng hơn 11 năm hoạt động, hiện Công ty đã có chỗ đứng trên thị trường. Mặc dù có rất nhiều sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt trên thị trường nhưng Công ty đã tích lũy được nhiều kinh nghiệm hoạt động, cùng với sự cố gắng không ngừng của nhân viên trong công ty, công ty cũng đã gặt hái được nhiều thành công, dần khẳng định được vị trí của mình trong lĩnh vực kinh doanh. Bảng 2.7. Hiệu quả về tỷ suất lợi nhuận/ chi phí của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017- 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) STT Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1 Doanh thu thuần (M) 777.930 1.054.283 1.108.933 1.191.667 475.604 2 Tổng chi phí 605.335 866.448 952.830 1.021.508 246.418 3 Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế 172.595 187.835 156.103 170.159 138.937 4 Tỷ suất lợi nhuận/ chi phí 9.39 9.8 10.52 12.16 14.13 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Bảng 2.8. So sánh hiệu quả sử dụng tỷ suất lợi nhuân/ chi phí của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ qua chỉ tiêu tổng hợp giai đoạn 2017- 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Các chỉ tiêu 2018/2017 2019/2018 2020/2019 Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Doanh thu thuần (M) 276.353 135.524 54.650 105.183 82.734 107.46
  38. 38. 32 Tổng chi phí 261.113 1.43 86.382 1.09 68.678 1.07 Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế 15.240 108.829 31.732 83.106 14.056 109.004 Hiệu quả sử dụng các nguồn lực 0.01 0.91 0.00 1 0.02 1.81 Tỷ suất lợi nhuận - 0.8 - 0.79 - 1.01 Tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên chi phí - 4.37 - 7.35 - 15.58 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Qua 2 bảng số liệu trên ta có thể thấy được hiệu quả sử dụng các nguồn lực của Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An có sự biến động của nó qua các năm. Mức tổng chi phí vẫn có xu hướng tăng qua các năm tuy với biện độ lại giảm dần nhất là năm 2019-2020 chỉ có 1.07%. Hiệu suất sử dụng các nguồn cũng có mức tăng trưởng đều mặc dù biện độ không lớn với mức tỷ lệ cao nhất là 1.81% năm 2019-2020. Nguyên nhân do công tác quản lí nhân sự còn chưa được chặt chẽ, thực hiện việc tuyển dụng nhân sự chất lượng cao còn gặp nhiều khó khăn đòi hỏi Công ty nên chú trọng hơn vào công tác quản lí các nguồn lực, áp dụng công nghệ vào công tác quản lý nhân sự để tăng hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn lực và mở rộng công tác tuyển dụng. Tỷ suất lợi nhuận của Công ty dao động tăng/ giảm theo các năm. Từ năm 2017 đến 2020 giảm dần qua các năm, còn từ 2020 đến đầu 2021 tăng đáng kể Tỷ suất lợi nhận trên chi phí cũng tương tự tăng mạnh vào giai đoạn 2019-2020 với mức tỉ lệ lần lượt là 16.2%. Tỷ suất lợi nhận trên chi phí của Công ty ngày càng tăng chứng tỏ công ty đã sử dụng hiệu quả chi phí, đã có những chính sách giảm thiểu chi phí trong quá trình kinh doanh. 2.2.2. Thực trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An dựa vào hiệu quả bộ phận a, Hiệu quả sử dụng lao động Để hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp không bị giảm sút cần phải sử dụng lao động một cách hợp lý, khoa học. Nếu sử dụng nguồn lao động không hợp lý,
  39. 39. 33 việc bố trí lao động không đúng chức năng của từng người sẽ gây ra tâm lý chán nản, không nhiệt tình với công việc được giao dẫn đến hiệu quả kinh doanh thấp và sẽ dẫn tới sự giảm sút về tất cả các vấn đề khác của doanh nghiệp. Muốn sử dụng lao động có hiệu quả thì người quản lý phải tự biết đánh giá chính xác thực trạng tại doanh nghiệp mình, từ đó có những biện pháp chính sách đối với người lao động thì mới nâng cao được năng suất lao động, việc sử dụng lao động thực sự có hiệu quả. Bảng 2.9. Năng suất lao động của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Doanh thu thuần (M) 777.930 1.054.283 1.108.933 1.191.667 475.604 Tổng số lao động 338 360 408 497 521 Lợi nhuận 172.595 187.835 156.103 170.159 138.937 Năng suất lao động 2.301 2.928 2.717 2.397 921 Hiệu quả sử dụng lao động 51.06 52.17 38.26 34.23 26.67 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Bảng 2.10 So sánh năng suất lao động của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Các chỉ tiêu 2018/2017 2019/2018 2020/2019 Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Doanh thu thuần (M) 276.353 135.524 54.650 105.183 82.734 107.46 Tổng số lao động 22 1.06 48 1.13 89 1.21 Lợi nhuận 15.240 108.829 31.732 83.106 14.056 109.004 Năng suất lao động 637 1.27 221 0.92 320 0.88 Hiệu quả sử dụng lao động 1.11 1.02 13.91 0.73 4.03 0.89
  40. 40. 34 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Theo 2 bẳng số liệu trên: Nhìn chung tổng số lao động của công ty giai đoạn 2017- đầu 2021 tăng dần qua các năm. Điều này hoàn toàn hợp lý vì công ty chú trọng đến hiệu quả kinh doanh mà công ty muốn đạt được, đồng nghĩa với đó là lượng khách hàng ngày càng nhiều và tin tưởng dịch vụ của Công ty. Năng suất lao động của công ty nói chung là có sự dao động không đều, năm 2018 đạt được cao nhất là 2.928 triệu đồng/ một lao động, còn năm thấp nhất là năm 2017 là 2301 triệu đồng/ một lao động . Lý do là gặp vấn đề trong công tác quản lý lao động. từ đó năng suất lao động lại tăng đều trở lại với mức tăng trưởng ổn định là trên dưới 1%/năm. Hiệu quả sử dụng lao động chưa có sự tăng lên tích cực và có dấu hiệu giảm hơn từ năm 2018. Đến năm 2019 là 38.26 triệu đồng/lao động giảm hơn 13.91 triệu đồng so với năm 2018. Kết luận: Ta thấy được số lao động tăng đáng kể các năm nhưng năng suất lao động và sức sinh lợi lao động đều có xu hướng dao động không đều, phản ánh hiệu quả sử dụng lao động của công ty là chưa ổn định. b, Hiệu quả sử dụng tiền lương Mục đích cuối cùng trong kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là tạo ra lợi nhuận và phát triển bền vững. Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, để tồn tại và phát triển, doanh nghiệp cần phải nâng cao hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh, thực hiện tốt quản trị lao động. Việc kiểm soát tốt tiền lương sẽ giúp đơn vị sử dụng hiệu quả sức lao động, tiết kiệm chi phí, tăng tích lũy, tăng thu nhập cho doanh nghiệp và người lao động. Công ty Cổ Phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An cũng không ngoại lệ rất quan tâm đến vấn đề tiền lương cho nhân viên và có thống kê hiệu quả sử dụng tiền lương cho nhân viên qua các năm. Bảng 2.11 Hiệu quả sử dụng tiền lương của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017-2021 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Doanh thu thuần (M) 777.930 1.054.283 1.108.933 1.191.667 475.604 Tổng chi phí tiền 14.834 19.584 27.203 19.511 15.765
  41. 41. 35 lương Tổng số lao động 338 360 408 497 521 Lợi nhuận 172.595 187.835 156.103 170.159 138.937 Hiệu quả sử dụng chi phí tiền lương 52.44 53.83 40.76 61.07 30.17 Tỷ suất tiền lương 1.9 1.86 2.45 1.64 3.31 Hiệu suất sử dụng chi phí tiền lương 10.28 8.11 4.87 7.51 2.04 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Bảng 2.12 So sánh hiệu quả sử dụng tiền lương của Công ty Cổ phần Vận tải và Xếp dỡ Hải An giai đoạn 2017- 2020 (Đơn vị: tỷ VNĐ) Các chỉ tiêu 2018/2017 2019/2018 2020/2019 Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) Doanh thu thuần (M) 276.353 135.524 54.650 105.183 82.734 107.46 Tổng chi phí tiền lương 4.750 1.32 7.619 1.38 7.692 0.717 Tổng số lao động 22 1.06 48 1.133 89 1.218 Lợi nhuận 15.240 108.829 31.732 83.106 14.056 109.004 Hiệu quả sử dụng chi phí tiền lương 1.39 1.02 13.07 0.75 20.31 1.5 Tỷ suất tiền lương 0.04 0.98 0.59 1.32 0.81 0.7 Hiệu suất sử dụng chi phí tiền lương 2.17 0.79 3.24 0.6 2.64 1.54 ( Nguồn: Báo cáo thường niên 2018, Báo cáo thường niên 2019, Báo cáo thường niên 2020) Theo 2 bảng số liệu trên ta có thể thấy: Tổng chi phí tiền lương đều có xu hướng

×