TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: HOÀN THIỆN CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC VÀ PHÂN QUYỀN TẠ...
i TÓM LƯỢC Trong thời gian làm việc và thực tập tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo em nhận thấy công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ ...
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN. Để có thể hoàn thành khóa luận với đề tài: "Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Côn...
1 of 83

Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Quản trị kinh doanh Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Education

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Luật kinh tế Pháp luật về hợp đồng cung ứng dịch vụ thi ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
45 slides
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp ngành Luật Nâng cao hiệu quả áp dụng chính sách tiền lươ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
76 slides
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Giải pháp phát triển hoạt động marketing điện tử cho Côn...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
81 slides
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Kinh tế Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh xuất khẩu mặt hàng ...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
82 slides
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu t...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
57 slides
Luận văn đề tài Nâng cao sự hài lòng về chất lượng dịch vụ tại công ty TNHH D...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
79 slides
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự...
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace
0 views
63 slides
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Quản trị kinh doanh Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: HOÀN THIỆN CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC VÀ PHÂN QUYỀN TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAPO Giảng viên hướng dẫn: Sinh viên thực hiện: ThS. Nguyễn Minh Trang. Đỗ Thị Hảo Lớp: K53A1. Mã sinh viên: 17D100009. Hà Nội, Năm 2020
  2. 2. i TÓM LƯỢC Trong thời gian làm việc và thực tập tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo em nhận thấy công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo đã và đang phát triển rất tốt đi cùng với đó là tốc độ mở rộng rất nhanh. Cụ thể trong năm 2020 tổng công ty dự kiến sẽ mở rộng công ty sang các nước Đông Nam Á chính vì vậy công tác hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty đang là vấn đề cấp bách và được ưu tiên hàng đầu để đảm bảo được sự vững mạnh và phát triển lớn trong tương lai. Nắm được tầm quan trong đó trong suốt quá trình làm việc và gắn bó với công ty em đã quyết định lựa chọn đề tài: “Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công nghệ Sapo”. Khóa luận sẽ hệ thống hóa cơ bản các lý thuyết liên quan đến việc tổ chức cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền từ đó làm cơ sở và lý luận cho việc phân tích, đánh giá thực trạng công tác tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Công nghệ Sapo và đưa ra các giải pháp giúp hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty. - Kết cấu của đề tài gồm các chương như sau: + Chương 1: Một số vấn đề lý luận cơ bản về cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền: đưa ra một số khái niệm cơ bản về quản trị, tổ chức, cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền. Đi sâu vào nội dung của cơ cấu tổ chức: đặc điểm, nguyên tắc, mô hình,… Cũng như đặc điểm, yêu cầu, hình thức và quá trình phân quyền. Đồng thời nghiên cứu những ảnh hưởng của nhân tố môi trường tới cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty. + Chương 2: Phân tích thực trạng cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty: Đánh giá thông qua kết quả điều tra phỏng vấn cụ thể về các cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền. Đi sâu phân tích nhằm thấy rõ ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố môi trường tới có cấu tổ chức và phân quyềncủa tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. + Chương 3: Đề xuất giải pháp và kiến nghị: Trước những vấn đề còn tồn tại trong cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty. Khóa luận đưa ra một số giải pháp: xác định rõ chức năng, nhiệm vụ của các phòng ban, tái cơ cấu lại nhân viên trong công ty, hoàn thiện nơi làm việc cho nhân viên,… nhằm hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Ngoài những nội dung đã trình bày, khóa luận tốt nghiệp còn có lời cám ơn, mục lục, danh mục bảng biểu, danh mục sơ đồ, bảng biểu, danh mục viết tắt, tài liệu tham khảo và các phụ lục về phiếu điều tra, câu hỏi phỏng vấn cán bộ công nhân viên trong Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo.
  3. 3. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN. Để có thể hoàn thành khóa luận với đề tài: “Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo” ngoài sự cố gắng của bản thân khóa luận được hoàn thành một cách tốt nhất thì đã có sự giúp đỡ rất tận tâm và chu đáo của nhà trường, của các thầy, các cô, cùng ban lãnh đạo cũng như cán bộ công nhân viên của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Trước hết em xin chân thành cám ơn Ban giám hiệu nhà trường, Phòng đào tạo Trường Đại Học Thương Mại, các thầy cô Khoa Quản trị doanh nghiệp, các thầy cô thuộc bộ môn Quản trị tác nghiệp kinh doanh, cùng toàn thể các thầy cô trong trường Đại học Thương Mại đã tận tình giảng dạy và tạo mọi điều kiện tốt nhất cho em trong suốt thời gian học tập và nghiên cứu tại trường. Em xin bày tỏ lời cám ơn sâu sắc đến ThS. Nguyễn Minh Trang đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ tận tình cho em trong suốt thời gian em thực hiện khóa luận tốt nghiệp này. Em xin chân thành cám ơn sự giúp đỡ của Ban giám đốc cùng toàn thể nhân viên của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo đã cung cấp thông tin, hướng dẫn, chỉ bảo và tạo mọi điều kiện giúp đỡ em trong suốt thời gian em thực tập tại công ty giúp em hoàn thiện kiến thức, kỹ năng và kinh nghiệm để hoàn thành khóa luận một cách tốt nhất. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Hà Nội, ngày 29 tháng 02 năm 2020 Sinh viên Đỗ Thị Hảo
  4. 4. iii MỤC LỤC TÓM LƯỢC................................................................................................................... i LỜI CẢM ƠN. .............................................................................................................. ii MỤC LỤC .................................................................................................................... iii DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU ...........................................................................................v DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ, SƠ ĐỒ. ..............................................................v DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT............................................................................................. vi MỞ ĐẦU.........................................................................................................................1 1- Tính cấp thiết của đề tài. ..........................................................................................1 2. Tổng quan đề tài nghiên cứu....................................................................................2 3. Mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu............................................................................4 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu............................................................................5 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu.........................................................................................5 6. Kết cấu đề tài.............................................................................................................6 CHƯƠNG 1: MỘT SỐ LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC VÀ PHÂN QUYỀN TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP. .........................................................................7 1.1. Các khái niệm có liên quan..................................................................................7 1.1.1. Khái niệm quản trị...............................................................................................7 1.1.2. Khái niệm tổ chức, cơ cấu tô chức và phân quyền. ...........................................7 1.2. Các nội dung lý luận về cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền trong doanh nghiệp..8 1.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức của doanh nghiệp .......................................................................8 1.2.2. Phân quyền. ........................................................................................................17 1.3. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng. .....................................................................................19 1.3.1. Môi trường bên trong. .......................................................................................19 1.3.2. Môi trường bên ngoài tổ chức. .........................................................................20 CHƯƠNG 2: PHÂN TÍCH VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ THỰC TRẠNG CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC VÀ PHÂN QUYỀN TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAPO.................23 2.1. Giới thiệu khái quát về Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo..............................23 2.1.1.Khái quát về môi trường kinh doanh của doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo......................................................................................................................23 2.1.2. Qúa trình hình thành và phát triển. ..................................................................24 2.1.3: Lĩnh vực, ngành nghề kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. .........24
  5. 5. iv 2.1.4. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. .........25 2. 2. Phân tích đánh giá thực trạng vấn đề cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. ......................................................................................28 2.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. ...........28 2.2.2. Phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo...........................................38 2.2.3. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. .................................................................................................41 2.3. Các kết luận về thực trạng cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. ..........................................................................................................46 2.3.1. Thành công.........................................................................................................46 2.3.2. Hạn chế...............................................................................................................47 CHƯƠNG 3: ĐỀ XUẤT VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ NHẰM HOÀN THIỆN CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC VÀ PHÂN QUYỀN TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAPO....50 3.1. Phương hướng hoạt động của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo trong thời gian tới. .........................................................................................................................50 3.1.1. Mục tiêu phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty..................................50 3.1.2. Phương hướng hoạt động của công ty. .............................................................51 3.2. Các quan điểm hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo..................................................................................................51 3.3. Các đề xuất và kiến nghị hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. ......................................................................................52 3.3.1. Giải pháp đối với công ty....................................................................................52 3.3.2. Một số kiến nghị với cơ quan quản lý nhà nước. .............................................58 KẾT LUẬN. .................................................................................................................59 DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO. .................................................................60 PHỤ LỤC. ....................................................................................................................61
  6. 6. v DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng biểu Tên bảng biểu Trang Bảng 2.1 Bảng kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty SAPO 26 Bảng 2.2 Kết quả đánh giá cơ cấu tổ chức cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghê Sapo. 32 Bảng 2.3 Biến động về số lượng và chất lượng lao động tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. 34 Bảng 2.4 Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi và giới tính của Công ty cổ phân đầu tư và phát triển xây dựng công nghiệp 36 Bảng 2.5 Kết quả đánh giá thực trạng phân quyền tại của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo 38 DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ, SƠ ĐỒ. Biểu đồ Tên biểu đồ Trang Biểu đồ 2.1 Tình hình chất lượng lao động của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo năm 2019. 35 Biểu đồ 2.2 Biểu đồ 2.2: Cơ cấu lao động theo giới tính của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo trong năm 2019 36 Biểu đồ 2.3 Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo trong năm 2019. 37 Hình 1.1 Mô hình tổ chức đơn giản Hình 1.2 Mô hình tổ chức năng. 11 Hình 1.3 Mô hình tổ chức theo sản phẩm 12 Hình1.4 Mô hình tổ chức theo khu vực địa lý 13 Hình 1.5 Mô hình tổ chức định hướng khách hàng 14 Hình 1.6 Mô hình tổ chức ma trận 15 Hình 1.7 Mô hình tổ chức hỗn hợp 16 SƠ ĐỒ 2.1 SƠ ĐỒ CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAPO 30
  7. 7. vi DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT. CTCP: Công ty cổ phần. TMĐT : Thương mại điện tử. TNHH : Trách nhiệm hữu hạn. STT : Số thứ tự.
  8. 8. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1- Tính cấp thiết của đề tài. Hội nhập kinhh tế quốc diễn ra đã kéo theo rất nhiều các cơ hội và thách thức không chỉ cho các doanh nghiệp nước ngoài muốn xâm nhập vào thị trường Việt Nam mà còn cho chính các doanh nghiệp trong nước. Bên cạnh các cơ hội tiềm năng như vốn, công nghệ, nhân lực và kỹ thuật,…thì việc hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế cũng mang lại rất nhiều các khó khăn và thách thức cho các doanh nghiệp trong nước như: trang thiết bị còn chưa tiên tiến, nhân lực có tay nghề chưa cao, quy mô vốn nhỏ,…Đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp trong nước phải luôn không ngừng vận động và đổi mới để có thể cạnh tranh với các doanh nghiệp nước ngoài. Để nâng cao năng lực canh tranh thì yếu tố cốt lõi mà các doanh nghiệp luôn quan tâm và chú trọng đó là cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại mỗi doanh nghiệp. Bởi nếu cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của doanh nghiệp hoàn thiện và phù hợp với ngành nghề kinh doanh, điều kiện thị trường, vừa tinh gọn, hiệu quả và linh hoạt thích ứng với môi trường kinh doanh thì sẽ đảm bảo đáp ứng nhu cầu về nhân lực và chất lượng sảnphẩm kinh doanh của công ty. Đây sẽ là tiền đề để doanh nghiệp đưa ra các chiến lược và phương thức tác nghiệp tốt nhất giúp doanh nghiệp tồn tại và phát triển trong tương lai. Thực tế cho thấy các doanh nghiệp thất bại trong hoạt động kinh doanh chủ yếu là do cơ cấu tổ chức phức tạp, cồng kềnh, phân quyền chưa khoa học, chưa phù hợp với thực tiễn. Điều này dẫn đến việc đưa ra các chiến lược và phương hướng tác nghiệp sai lệch dẫn đến sự thất bại trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Ở mỗi thời kỳ, giai đoạn khác nhau các doanh nghiệp sẽ phải đưa ra cách thức tổ chức và phân quyền phù hợp nhất giúp hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh diễn ra thuận tiện và tốt đẹp nhất. Chính vì vậy việc hoàn thiện bộ máy tổ chức và phân quyền tại mỗi công ty trở thành công việc quan trọng quyết định đến sự tồn tại và phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Hiện tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo đã đang làm rất tốt trong việc không ngừng hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty. Tuy nhiên với tham vọng và mục tiêu không chỉ là doanh nghiệp số một Việt Nam về lĩnh vực cung cấp phần mềm quản lý bán hàng mà Sapo còn đang có tham vọng chiếm lĩnh ra các khu vực khác trên thế giới đây là một trong những quyết định quan trọng và có phần mạo hiểm
  9. 9. 2 của Sapo. Bới nếu không thực hiện tốt công tác nội bộ thì Sapo rất dễ có khả năng thất bại ngay trong chiến lược đặt ra của mình. Từ thực trạng hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phân Công nghệ Sapo nói riêng và các doanh nghiệp nói chung. Em nhận thấy đây là vấn đề cấp bách, cần thiết với công ty Sapo nói riêng và các doanh nghiệp nói chung. Hơn nữa còn giúp em hiểu sâu hơn các vấn đề về tổ chức và phân quyền tại các doanh nghiệp, chính vì vậy em đã lựa chọn đề tài “Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo”. 2. Tổng quan đề tài nghiên cứu. Để có một nền tảng hoạt động vững chắc giúp các doanh nghiệp không ngừng phát triển và hoàn thiện mình thì cơ cấu tổ chức và cách thức phân quyền sao cho phù hợp và hiệu quả luôn được các doanh nghiệp đặc biệt quan tâm chính vì vậy đề tài hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại các doanh nghiệp là một trong những đề tài được rất nhiều người quan tâm. Điển hình là các đề tài như: - Lê Thị Lan Chi (2010), ‘‘Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty TNHH Tư Thành ’’, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương mại. Luận văn đã đưa ra được một số biện pháp cho việc hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức của doanh nghiệp đó là bổ sung thêm phòng nghiên cứu và phát triển thị trường trong nước, bổ sung thêm nhân sự, phòng kế toán – tài chính, xuất nhập khẩu. Ngoài ra còn là việc cơ cấu lại lao động ở trong các phòng ban, tăng cường sự phối hợp và truyền thông giữa các phòng ban trong công ty; cuối cùng là bồi dưỡng và nâng cao trình độ cán bộ nhân viên trong công ty, tạo một môi trường làm việc văn hóa vàthiết lập chế độ đãi ngộ nhân sự phù hợp. - Lê Thị Minh Nguyệt (2010), ‘‘Hoàn thiện tổ chức bộ máy quản trị của công ty TNHH thi công cơ giới Thăng Long ’’, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương mại. Luận văn đã đề xuất được một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện tổ chức bộ máy quản trị công ty TNHH thi công cơ giới Thăng Long, như là đưa ra một số ý kiến về việc hoàn thiện chức năng, nhiệm vụ ở một số phòng ban trong công ty, từ đó là cơ sở cho việc nâng cao chất lượng phân quyền và sự phối hợp giữa các phòng ban. Ngoài ra còn một số biện pháp khác như là trang bị thêm máy móc thiết bị ở các phòng; đào tạo, bồi dưỡng nâng cao trình độ nghiệp vụ cho các nhà quản trị…
  10. 10. 3 -Hà Thị Tình (2010), ‘‘Một số giải pháp hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổchức tại công ty TNHH Nam Thanh ’’, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương mại. Đề tài này dựa trên những cơ sở lý thuyết thu được để áp dụng vào nghiên cứu tình hình thực tế tại công ty TNHH Nam Thanh. Thông qua các kết quả xử lý thông tin thu thập được để đánh giá và đưa ra các giải pháp cho việc hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty. -Lê Thúy An (2011): “ Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty Cổ phần Intimex trên địa bàn Hà Nội”, Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương Mại. Đề tài đã hệ thống hóa được các cơ sở lý thuyết có liên quan đến cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền, phân tích thực trạng hoạt động của doanh nghiệp, cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền và các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty. Và luận văn đã đưa ra được một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty Cổ phần Intimex trên địa bàn Hà Nội như sau: Tái cấu trúc công ty theo hướng hình thành cơ cấu tổ chức mới có thể đáp ứng được yêu cầu của chiến lược trong thời gian tới, tăng tính tiêu chuẩn hóa và giảm mức độ tập trung đang quá cao trong cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty, xác định lại cụ thể chức năng của ban kinh tế tổng hợp và tăng cường chức năng của ban tổ chức nhân sự, tiến hành cơ cấu lại nhân viên trong công ty và một số giải pháp khác. - Vũ Thị Quỳnh Hoa (2012): “Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty CPTP xuất khẩu Trung Sơn Hưng Yên”. Khóa luận tốt nghiệp, Đại học Thương Mại. Đề tài đã hệ thống hóa được các cơ sở lý thuyết có liên quan đến cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty. Đồng thời đề tài đã đi sâu vào phân tích thực trạng cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty và đưa ra được một số giải pháp hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức vàphân quyền của Công ty CPTP xuất khẩu Trung Sơn Hưng Yên: Đưa ra mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức mớicho công ty; Xác định rõ chức năng, nhiệm vụ cho các phòng ban mới; Đào tạo và bồi dưỡngnâng cao trình độ cán bộ công nhân viên; Hoàn thiện chính sách đãi ngộ nhân sự, các biện phápkhích lệ, động viên nhân viên làm việc. Tuy nhiên, luận văn còn chưa cho thấy rõ sự ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố môi trường bên trong và bên ngoài tới cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền với công tyCPTP xuất khẩu Trung Sơn Hưng Yên.
  11. 11. 4 Ngoài ra còn có những đề tài nghiên cứu khác, trong các luận văn và khóa luận trên đề cập tới nhiều góc độ khác nhau của công tác hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền trong các doanh nghiệp nhưng chưa có đề tài nào trùng với đề tài khóa luận mà em đã chọn. Do đó đề tài nghiên cứu “Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo” là hoàn toàn mới. 3. Mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu. 3.1. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu. - Mục tiêu nghiên cứu tổng quát: Nghiên cứu, phân tích thực trạng cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền từ đó giúp hàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. - Mục tiêu nghiên cứu cụ thể: + Hệ thống hóa một số lý luận cơ bản liên quan đến cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của doanh nghiệp. + Phân tích và đánh giá thực trạng cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo, từ đó chỉ ra những thành tựu, hạn chế và nguyên nhân của những hạn chế trong việc hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại doanh nghiệp. + Đề xuất một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. 3.2. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu. Khi nghiên cứu vấn đề nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty, em đặt ra các loại câu hỏi và lần lượt phân tích để trả lời: - Tổ chức và phân quyền là gì? Tại sao phải hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại doanh nghiệp và những yếu tố nào giúp hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại doanh nghiệp? - Thực trang cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Những yếu tố nào tác động đến cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty. - Công ty đã đạt được những thành công và còn tồn tại những hạn chế gì trong hoạt động tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty? - Đâu là nguyên nhân dẫn đến việc cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty chưa đạt hiệu quả? - Giải pháp nào có thể giúp công hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền trong thời gian tới?
  12. 12. 5 Từ những câu hỏi đặt ra và trả lời những câu hỏi sẽ giúp Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo sẽ có thêm tài liệu tham khảo từ đó hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại công ty. 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu. - Đối tượng nghiên cứu là tình hình cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. - Phạm vi nghiên cứu: +Phạm vi không gian: Đề tài nghiên cứu tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. +Về thời gian: Đề tài hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền ở Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo tập trung vào ba năm 2017-2019. Trên cơ sở đó, định hướng giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền ở công ty đến năm 2020. +Về nội dung: Nghiên cứu đề tài tập trung chủ yếu vào hai vấn đề chính, đó là cơ cấu tổchức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu. 5.1. Các phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu - Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu sơ cấp Trong quá trình thực tập và viết khóa luận, phương pháp nghiên cứu chính đó là phươngpháp điều tra trực tiếp tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. +Phương pháp điều tra: Phiếu điều tra trắc nghiệm được thiết kế gồm hai phần với 18 câu hỏi,mỗi câu có nhiều phương án trả lời khác nhau. Câu hỏi được xây dựng dựa vào tính chất công việc của công ty và tình hình kinh doanh của công ty trong những năm gần đây. Đặc biệt lànhững câu hỏi về cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của công ty. Em đã phát ra 30 phiếu điều tra,trong đó 5 phiếu được phát cho các nhà quản trị và 25 phiếu còn lại được phát cho nhân viêncác phòng ban trong công ty. + Phương pháp phỏng vấn: Phỏng vấn trực tiếp lãnh đạo công ty trong đó có giám đốc công ty, trưởng phòng hành chính nhân sự, kế toán trưởng phòng tài chính kế toán và trưởng phòng kinh doanh, tập trung vào 10 câu hỏi để tìm hiểu những ưu nhược điểm đang tồn tại trong cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty. Từ đó đưa ra những đề xuất nhằm hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chứcvà phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. - Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu thứ cấp.
  13. 13. 6 Các dữ liệu thứ cấp được lựa chọn làm dữ liệu nghiên cứu tại công ty là từ báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty trong 3 năm gần nhất, báo cáo tài chính, nhân sự, giới thiệu về công ty được thu thập qua các nguồn như các phòng ban, Website và một số tạp chíchuyên ngành... 5.2. Các phương pháp phân tích dữ liệu Các phiếu điều tra phỏng vấn sau khi thu lại được từ cán bộ, công nhân viên của công ty và các thông tin thứ cấp thu được thường cho các thông tin và các số liệu rời rạc, không trùng khớp với nhau. Cho nên các dữ liệu thu thập được sẽ được xử lý bằng các công cụ nhưthống kê, tổng hợp và phân tích để từ đó đưa ra các thông tin và số liệu cần thiết để sử dụng cho đề tài. - Đối với các dữ liệu sơ cấp: tiến hành tổng hợp phiếu điều tra thông tin phỏng vấn để đối chiếu kết quả và phân tích, nhận xét đưa ra kết luận. - Đối với các dữ liệu thứ cấp: tiến hành so sánh đối chiếu, phân tích giữa các dữ liệu,chỉ số nhằm đánh giá được sự thay đổi, tăng trưởng qua các năm. Hoặc tiến hành đánh giá một cách tổng quát nhất các dữ liệu thứ cấp thu thập được sau đó tiến hành tổng hợp lại để rútra các kết luận cần thiết cho việc viết khóa luận. Ngoài ra để xử lý tốt dữ liệu có sử dụng các phương pháp tiếp cận hệ thống logic, phương pháp duy vật biện chứng, phương pháp lý luận kết hợp thực tế. Lý luận mang tính hệ thống khái quát và logic liên hệ với thực trạng hoạt động phát triển của công ty và chủ trương chính sách của nhà nước. 6. Kết cấu đề tài Ngoài phần tóm lược, lời cảm ơn, mở đầu, mục lục, danh mục bảng biểu, danh mục sơ đồ, hình vẽ, danh mục từ viết tắt, danh mục tài liệu tham khảo và các phụ lục. Nội dung của khóa luận tốt nghiệp đề tài “Hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo.” Gồm ba chương như sau: Chương 1: Một số vấn đề lý luận cơ bản về cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của doanh nghiệp. Chương 2: Phân tích và đánh giá thực trạng cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Chương 3: Đề xuất giải pháp và kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo.
  14. 14. 7 CHƯƠNG 1: MỘT SỐ LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC VÀ PHÂN QUYỀN TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP. 1.1.Các khái niệm có liên quan. 1.1.1. Khái niệm quản trị. Quản trị là một trong những khái niệm chưa có khái niệm nào là tổng quát và được tất cả mọi người công nhận. Khái niệm quản trị được hiểu theo khá nhiều khía cạnh khác nhau. Mỗi khía cạnh khác nhau lại cho chúng ta hiểu sâu hơn về khái niệm quản trị. Một số các khái niệm về quản trị được nhiều người biết đến rộng rãi nhất là: Theo Mary Parker Follett cho rằng “Quản trị là nghệ thuật đạt được mục đích thông qua người khác”. Theo GS.TS Phạm Vũ Luận (2004), Giáo trình Quản trị doanh nghiệp thương mại,nhà xuất bản Thống kê: “Quản trị là tổng hợp các hoạt động được thực hiện nhằm đạt đượ cmục đích (đảm bảo hoàn thành công việc) thông qua sự nỗ lực (sự thực hiện) của nhữngngười khác”. Theo James Stoner và Stephen Robbins: “Quản trị là tiến trình hoạch định, tổ chức, lãnh đạo và kiểm soát những hoạt động của các thành viên trong tổ chức và sử dụng tất cả các nguồn lực khác của tổ chức nhằm đạt được mục tiêu đã đề ra”. Theo Management Angelo Kinicki, Williams, Mc Graw Hill Irwin- New York 2006 “Quản trị là hoạt động nhằm đạt được mục tiêu một cách có hiệu quả, bằng sự phối hợp cáchoạt động của những người khác thông qua 4 chức năng của quản trị: hoạch định, tổ chức,lãnh đạo và kiểm soát”. 1.1.2. Khái niệm tổ chức, cơ cấu tô chức và phân quyền. - Tổ chức là quá trình xác định các công việc cần phải làm và những người làm các công việc đó, định rõ chức trách nhiệm vụ, quyền hạn của mỗi bộ phận và cá nhân cũng như mối liên hệ giữa các bộ phận và cá nhân này trong khi tiến hành công việc, nhằm thiết lập một môitrường thuận lợi cho hoạt động và đạt đến mục tiêu chung của tổ chức. Tổ chức là 1 trong 4 chức năng (hoạt động) của quản trị: hoạch định, tổ chức, lãnh đạo, kiểm soát. Chức năng tổ chức bao gồm 2 nội dung cơ bản: cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền. - Cơ cấu tổ chức là sự phân chia tổng thể của một tổ chức thành những bộ phận nhỏ theo những tiêu thức chất lượng khác nhau, những bộ phận đó thực hiện những
  15. 15. 8 chức năng riêng biệt nhưng có quan hệ chặt chẽ với nhau nhằm thực hiện mục tiêu chung của tổ chức hay của doanh nghiệp. Cơ cấu tổ chức là tập hợp bao gồm các bộ phận (đơn vị và cá nhân) khác nhau, có mối liên hệ và quan hệ phụ thuộc nhau, chuyên môn hóa theo những mục tiêu, chức trách, nhiệmvụ và quyền hạn nhất định nhằm đảm bảo thực hiện được các mục tiêu chung đã được xác định. - Phân quyền là quá trình chuyển giao nhiệm vụ và quyền hạn cho bộ phận hay cá nhân trong tổ chức có trách nhiệm hoàn thành nhiệm vụ đó. Trong đó: +Nhiệm vụ được hiểu là những công việc hay những phần công việc mà các thành viên trong tổ chức phải thực hiện để đạt mục tiêu. + Quyền hạn được hiểu là quyền được sử dụng các nguồn lực của tổ chức để thực hiện các nhiệm vụ. + Trách nhiệm được hiểu là nghĩa vụ phải hoàn thành nhiệm vụ và hoàn thành đúngvới yêu cầu của người giao. 1.2.Các nội dung lý luận về cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền trong doanh nghiệp. 1.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức của doanh nghiệp 1.2.1.1. Đặc điểm của cơ cấu tổ chức trong doanh nghiệp - Tính tập trung: Phản ánh mức độ tập trung hay phân tán quyền lực của tổ chức cho các cá nhân hay bộ phận. Nó chỉ sự phân bổ quyền hạn ra quyết định trong hệ thống thứ bậc của tổ chức. Nếu quyền lực trong tổ chức được tập trung chủ yếu cho một cá nhân hoặc một bộ phận thì tính tập trung của tổ chức là cao và ngược lại. - Tính phức tạp: Phản ánh số lượng các cấp, các khâu trong tổ chức. Nếu có nhiều cấp, nhiều khâu với nhiều mối liên hệ chức tạp, ta nói cơ cấu tổ chức có tính phức tạp cao, và ngược lại. - Tính tiêu chuẩn hóa: Đặc trưng này phản ánh mức độ ràng buộc các hoạt động, các hành vi của mỗi bộ phận và cá nhân thông qua các chính sách và thủ tục, quy tắc, hay các nội dung, quy chế. Nếu mức độ ràng buộc cao và chặt chẽ ta nói tính tiêu chuẩn hóa cao sẽ tạo ra sức mạnh cho tổ chức. 1.2.1.2. Nguyên tắc của cơ cấu tổ chức trong doanh nghiệp Trong thực tiễn không hiếm khi chúng ta bắt gặp trường hợp nhân viên của một công ty một lúc họ nhận được hai nhiệm vụ khác nhau: một từ người quản lý trực tiếp,
  16. 16. 9 một từ người trợ lý của quản lý cấp trên. Hiển nhiên chúng ta thấy người nhân viên này sẽ không biết nghe ai? Việc không tuân thủ nguyên tắc mỗi cán bộ, công nhân viên trong một tổ chức chỉ chịu sự lãnh đạo trực tiếp của một cán bộ quản lý đã dẫn tới trường hợp dở khóc dở cười này.Ở đây xuất hiện một vấn đề là trong công tác tổ chức chúng ta phải tuân thủ những nguyên tắcnào và việc vận dụng chúng ra sao để đạt hiệu quả tốt nhất. Giải quyết những vấn đề vừa nêucó tầm quan trọng rất lớn ở mỗi công ty. Thiết kế và hoàn thiện cơ cấu guồng máy, phòng ban, công việc... là những công việc thường có tầm quan trọng chiến lược. Sai sót trong công tác tổ chức có ảnh hưởng sâu sắc tới tất cả các mặt hoạt động quản trị khác. Xây dựng và tuânthủ một hệ thống các nguyên tắc tổ chức khoa học sẽ góp phần hạn chế những sai lầm kể trên. Mặt khác, công tác tổ chức là những hoạt động quản trị sáng tạo, nó cần được sự nhất trí đồng tình và ủng hộ của những người có liên quan.Một trong những cơ sở khoa học của sự nhất trí đó là việc tuân thủ những đòi hỏi khách quan của các nguyên tắc tổ chức khoa học. Tiến hành các hoạt động về tổ chức không theo một nguyên tắc nào cả (vô nguyên tắc) sẽ dẫn đến sự tùy tiện mà hậu quả tất nhiên không thể nói là tốt đẹp được. Tính tất yếu khách quan trong việc xây dựng và tuân thủ các nguyên tắc khoa học về tổ chức quản trị nằm ở ngay trong tính quy luật của chính những nguyên tắc đã được đề ra. Điều này có nghĩa là các nguyên tắc tổ chức không thể được đặt ra một cách tùy tiện. Nó chính là hiện thân của các đòi hỏi khách quan và sự vận dụng sáng tạo của các qui luật về tổ chức quản trị. Những nguyên tắc tổ chức chính thường được sử dụng trên thực tế là: - Thống nhất chỉ huy: Cấu trúc tổ chức được xác lập phải đảm bảo mỗi đơn vị, cá nhân chịu trách nhiệm báo cáo trực tiếp của mình, đảm bảo sự chỉ huy mang tính thống hất trong toàn tổ chức, tránh tình trạng chồng chéo, mâu thuẫn. - Cân đối: Tính cân đối ở đây thể hiện ở sự cân đối giữa quyền hành và trách nhiệm, cân đối về công việc giữa các đơn vị, cá nhân với nhau. Sự cân đối sẽ tạo ra sự ổn định, bền vững trong quá trình phát triển của tổ chức. - Tin cậy: Đảm bảo tính chính xác của tất cả các thông tin được sử dụng trong tổ chức, nhờ đó đảm bảo sự thống nhất, ăn khớp về hoạt động giữa các bộ phận, cá nhân trong tổ chức cũng như tính chính xác của các quyết định quản trị được ban hành.
  17. 17. 10 - Linh hoạt: Cấu trúc tổ chức phải có khả năng thích ứng, đối phó kịp thời với sự thay đổi của môi trường bên ngoài cũng như bên trong tổ chức. - Nguyên tắc hiệu quả: Nguyên tắc này đòi hỏi cơ cấu tổ chức quản trị phải thu được kết quả hoạt động cao nhất so với chi phí mà doanh nghiệp đã bỏ ra, đồng thời bảo đảm hiệu lực hoạt động của các phân hệ và tác động điều khiển của các giám đốc. Để bảo đảm cho nguyên tắc này được thực hiện, cần tuân thủ các yêu cầu sau: +Cơ cấu tổ chức quản trị là cơ cấu hợp lý nhằm đảm bảo chi phí cho các hoạt động là nhỏ nhất, mà kết quả chung thu lại của doanh nghiệp là lớn nhất trong khả năng có thể (tức là đảm bảo tính hiệu quả của doanh nghiệp). + Cơ cấu tổ chức phải tạo được môi trường văn hoá xung quanh nhiệm vụ của các phân hệ (phương văn hoá); làm cho mỗi phân hệ hiểu rõ vị trí, giá trị của các hoạt động mà mìnhtham dự là nhằm tạo lợi thế, thuận lợi cho các phân hệ có liên quan trực tiếp với mình. Các thủ lĩnh cấp phân hệ phải có lương tâm, trách nhiệm, ý thức hợp tác để làm tốt nhiệm vụ củamình, tránh gây khó khăn và trở ngại cho các phân hệ và cho cả doanh nghiệp, từ đó các hành vi xử sự hợp lý, tích cực giữa các phân hệ trong doanh nghiệp (tức là đảm bảo tính hiệu quả của cơ cấu tổ chức quản trị). + Cơ cấu tổ chức phải đảm bảo cho thủ lĩnh các phân hệ có quy mô (của phân hệ) được giao quản trị là hợp lý, tương ứng với khả năng kiểm soát, điều hành của họ. Rõ ràng trình độ, khả năng của một thủ lĩnh chỉ có thể lãnh đạo, điều hành 10 người mà cấp trên lại giao cho họ quản lý 100 người là điều bất cập. 1.2.1.3. Một số mô hình của cơ cấu tổ chức trong doanh nghiệp. a. Mô hình tổ chức đơn giản (Mô hình trực tuyến) Hình 1.1: Mô hình tổ chức đơn giản Giám đốc tuyến 1 Giám đốc tuyến 2 Giám đốc tuyến 3 Giám đốc tuyến 4 Tổng giám đốc
  18. 18. 11 - Đặc điểm: Quyền hành quản trị tập trung cao độ vào tay một người, có ít cấp quản trị trung gian, số lượng nhân viên không nhiều. Mọi thông tin đều được tập trung về cho người quản lý cao nhất xử lý và mọi quyết định cũng phát ra từ đó. - Ưu điểm: Bộ máy gọn nhẹ, linh hoạt, chi phí quản lý thấp, có thể mang lại hiệu quả cao. Hoạt động kiểm soát và điều chỉnh dễ dàng, có thể hạn chế mức thấp nhất tình trạng quan liêu giấy tờ. - Nhược điểm: Với mô hình tổ chức này, mỗi nhà quản trị phải làm nhiều công việc khác nhau cùng một lúc, hạn chế tính chuyên môn hóa nên có thể làm cho bộ máy quản trị rơi vào tình trạng quá tải. => Do đó, mô hình này chỉ áp dụng đối với các doanh nghiệp có quy mô nhỏ, tính chất kinh doanh đơn giản và việc quản lý không quá phức tạp, chẳng hạn các doanh nghiệp tư nhân một chủ, kinh doanh đơn mặt hàng, các cửa hàng nhỏ.... b. Mô hình tổ chức chức năng. Hình 1.2: Mô hình tổ chức năng. - Đặc điểm: Chia tổ chức thành các “tuyến” chức năng, mỗi tuyến là một bộ phận (đơnvị) đảm nhận thực hiện một hay một số chức năng, nhiệm vụ nào đó của tổ chức. Mỗi bộ phận này được đặt dưới sự điều hành của một giám đốc chức năng. Các hoạt động giống hoặc gần giống nhau được tập trung lại trong một tuyến chức năng như: hoạt động sản xuất, nhân sự, marketing, tài chính… - Ưu điểm: Mô hình này phản ánh logic chức năng, thúc đẩy chuyên môn hóa kỹ năng, tạo điều kiện cho mỗi cá nhân phát huy đầy đủ năng lực, sở trường của mình, đồng thời có điều kiện để tích lũy kiến thức và kinh nghiệm cho bản thân. Đơn giản hóa việc đào tạo và huấn luyện nhân sự. Giảm bớt gánh nặng quản lý cho người lãnh đạo chung, những công việc quản lý được chuyên môn hóa một cách sâu sắc và thành thạo hơn. Thu hút được chuyên gia vào công tác lãnh đạo. Mô hình này cũng sẽ giúp Giám đốc chức năng A Giám đốc chức năng B Giám đốc chức năng C Giám đốc chức năng D Tổng giám đốc
  19. 19. 12 giảm đi sự trùng lặp về nguồn lực và vấn đề phối hợp trong nội bộ lĩnh vực chuyên môn. Thúc đẩy việc đưa ra các giải pháp mang tính chuyên môn và có chất lượng cao. Đặc biệt là dễ kiểm soát. - Nhược điểm: Chỉ có nhà quản trị cao nhất mới có trách nhiệm về lợi nhuận còn các nhà quản trị cấp thấp hơn chỉ có trách nhiệm với bộ phận, chức năng do mình phụ trách. Điều này dẫn đến sự hạn chế về tầm nhìn của họ, khó kiểm soát thị trường làm giảm tính phối hợp giữa các bộ phận chức năng và tính linh hoạt của tổ chức kém, tính hệ thống bị suy giảm và kém linh hoạt. => Vì vậy, cơ cấu này phù hợpvới những doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ. c. Mô hình tổ chức theo sản phẩm. Hình 1.3: Mô hình tổ chức theo sản phẩm - Đặc điểm: Chia tổ chức thành các “nhánh”, mỗi nhánh đảm nhận toàn bộ hoạt động kinh doanh theo các loại hoặc nhóm sản phẩm nhất định. Mỗi nhánh vẫn có thể sử dụng cácbộ phận chức năng hoặc các chuyên gia chuyên môn tập hợp xung quanh các giám đốc bộphận để hỗ trợ hay giúp việc. - Ưu điểm: Mô hình này hướng sự chú ý và nỗ lực vào tuyến sản phẩm. Trách nhiệm lợi nhuận thuộc các nhà quản tri cấp dưới. Mô hình còn giúp phối hợp tốt giữa các bộ phận, các nhóm trong tổ chức từ đó rèn luyện kỹ năng tổng hợp cho các nhà quản trị. Mô hình này còn giúp linh hoạt trong việc đa dạng hóa, có thể dễ dàng đổi mới và thích ứng vơi sự thay đổi của môi trường. - Nhược điểm: Cần nhiều hơn nhà quản trị tổng hợp, công việc có thể bị trung lắp ở các bộ phận khác nhau dẫn tới chi phí và giá thành cao. Thêm nữa mô hình này cũng có thể dẫn đến tình trạng khó kiểm soát,cạnh tranh nội bộ về nguồn lực. => Cơ cấu tổ chức này được áp dụng cho các doanh nghiệp có quy mô lớn, hoạt động đa sản phẩm. d. Mô hình tổ chức theo khu vực địa lý. Tổng giám đốc Giám đốc sản phẩm C Giám đốc sản phẩm B Giám đốc sản phẩm D Giám đốc sản phẩm A
  20. 20. 13 Hình 1.4: Mô hình tổ chức theo khu vực địa lý. - Đặc điểm: Mô hình ở khu vực chịu trách nhiệm này chia tổ chức thành các nhánh, mỗi nhánh đảm nhận thực hiện hoạt động của tổ chức theo từng khu vực địa lý. Mỗi nhà quản trị sẽ đại điện phân phối sản phẩm và dịch vụ theo một vùng địa lý cụ thể. - Ưu điểm: Cơ cấu tổ chức theo khu vực địa lý giúp các nhà quản trị cấp thấp thấy rõ trách nhiệm của mình, giảm bớt phạm vi công việc phải điều hành trực tiếp của nhà quản trị cấp cao. Thêm nữa, nó được thiết kế với sự chú ý tới những đặc điểm của thị trường địa phương, giúp tận dụng tốt các lợi thế theo vùng, quan hệ tốt với các đại diện địa phương và còn tiết kiệm thời gian đi lại cho nhân viên. - Nhược điểm: Do mỗi khu vực có một giám đốc nên sẽ cần nhiều nhà quản trị tổng hợp. Công việc cũng có thể bị trùng lặp ở các khu vực khác nhau, phân tán nguồn lực và khó khăn cho việc kiểm soát hơn. => Cơ cấu tổ chức này áp dụng cho các doanh nghiệp có quy mô rộng lớn, hoạt động tại nhiều khu vực. Giám đốc khu vực 1 Giám đốc khu vực 2 Giám đốc khu vực 3 Giám đốc khu vực 4 Tổng giám đốc
  21. 21. 14 e. Mô hình tổ chức định hướng khách hàng. . Hình 1.5: Mô hình tổ chức định hướng khách hàng - Đặc điểm: Cơ cấu tổ chức theo khách hàng chia tổ chức thành các nhánh, mỗi nhánhđảm nhận toàn bộ hoạt động kinh doanh nhằm phục vụ một đối tượng khách hàng nào đó( ví dụ như các doanh nghiệp sản xuất, các doanh nghiệp thương mại dịch vụ, người tiêu dùng trực tiếp,..) Mỗi đơn vị khách hàng tập trung vào việc thỏa mãn nhu cầu của từng nhóm khách hàngchuyên biệt. - Ưu điểm: Tạo sự hiểu biết khách hàng tốt hơn, phục vụ các dạng khách hàng khác nhau. Toàn bộ hoạt động của tổ chức hướng vào hoạt động bán hàng để đạt được kết quả cuối cùng và rèn luyện kỹ năng tổn hợp cho các nhà quản trị. - Nhược điểm: Cơ cấu này cũng cần có nhiều nhà quản trị tổng hợp, tạo ra nhiều sự trùng lắp ở các bộ phận khách hàng khác nhau, khó kiểm soát và cạnh tranh nội bộ về nguồn lực. Giám đốc khách hàng loại 1 Giám đốc khách hàng loại 2 Giám đốc khách hàng loại 3 Giám đốc khách hàng loại 4 Tổng giám đốc
  22. 22. 15 f. Mô hình tổ chức ma trận Hình 1.6: Mô hình tổ chức ma trận. - Đặc điểm: Mô hình tổ chức ma trận là sự kết hợp các mô hình tổ chức trên để tận dụng các ưu điểm của mỗi loại và hạn chế tối đa những nhược điểm của chúng. Mô hình tổ chức ma trận có hai hệ thống chỉ huy cặp đôi (theo chức năng và theo sản phẩm hoặc theo khu vực địa lý, theo khách hàng), vì vậy tồn tại cùng lúc hai tuyến chỉ đạo trực tuyến. - Ưu điểm: Cơ cấu tổ chức ma trận có độ linh hoạt lớn và có khả năng tập trung nguồnlực vào các khâu xung yếu. Cho phép tổ chức đạt được đồng thời nhiều mục đích, trách nhiệmcủa từng bộ phận được phân định rõ, sự phối hợp các bộ phận cũng tốt hơn. Ngoài ra cơ cấuma trận còn giúp rèn luyện kỹ năng tổng hợp cho các nhà quản trị. - Nhược điểm: Do tồn tại song song hai tuyến chỉ đạo trực tuyến nên dễ nảy sinh mâu thuẫn trong việc thực hiện mệnh lệnh và có sự tranh chấp quyền lực giữa các bộ phận. Khó phối hợp hoạt động của những người lãnh đạo chương trình, dự án và Tổng giám đốc Giám đốc ngân hàng A Giám đốc ngân hàng B Giám đốc kinh doanh Giám đốc nhân sự Giám đốc tài chính Giám đốc tiếp thị
  23. 23. 16 những người lãnh đạo trong các bộ phận, phân hệ khác. Cơ cấu tổ chức bày phức tạp, khó kiểm soát, tốn kém và không bền. => Cơ cấu này được áp dụng rộng rãi trong thực tế, đặc biệt là vào những năm 70 ở Châu Âu và Châu Mỹ. Ở Việt Nam hiện nay đang phát triển loại hình cơ cấu này. Trong khi ứng dụng cơ cấu ma trận cần thân trọng, trong tổ chức tại một thời điểm không nên có quá nhiều các chương trình, dự án. g. Mô hình tổ chức hỗn hợp Hình 1.7: Mô hình tổ chức hỗn hợp - Đặc điểm: Mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức hỗn hợp cho phép kết hợp các loại cấu trúc để khai thác hiệu quả mọi nguồn lực trong tổ chức, tận dụng các ưu điểm và khắc phục những hạn chế của các cấu trúc được kết hợp. - Ưu điểm: Giải quyết được những tình huống phức tạp. Cho phép chuyên môn hóa một số cấu trúc tổ chức và rèn luyện cho các nhà quản trị kỹ năng tổng hợp. - Nhược điểm: Cấu trúc tổ chức trở nên phức tạp hơn, quyền lực và trách nhiệm của các nhà quản trị có thể bị trùng lặp nhau, tạo ra sự xung đột và khó kiểm soát. => Cơ cấu hỗn hợp được sử dụng rộng rãi trong các tổ chức kinh doanh lớn ở Việt Nam đặc biệt là các Tổng Công ty có nhiều trụ sở ở các quốc gia khác nhau. Tại Chủ tịch hãng Phó chủ tịch sản xuất Phó chủ tịch kỹ thuật Phó chủ tịch Marketing Phó chủ tịch tài chính Phó chủ tịch nhân sự Tổng giám đốc sản phẩm nông nghiệp. Tổng giám đốc sản phẩm công ngiệp. Giám đốc Khu vực I Giám đốc khu vực II Giám đốc khu vực I Giám đốc khu vực II
  24. 24. 17 các Tổng Công ty này, phân chia theo chứcnăng vẫn chiếm chủ đạo nhưng do quy mô, chủng loại sản phẩm và thị trường được mở rộng,các phân chia thep sản phẩm, thị trường được sử dụng hỗ hợp trong cơ cấu. 1.2.2. Phân quyền. 1.2.2.1. Sự cần thiết của phân quyền trong tổ chức. - Phân quyền giúp nhà quản trị sự gắn kết chặt chẽ với các tình huống thực tế hơn. - Việc trao quyền hạn tương đối sẽ khuyến kích phát triển các nhà quản trị chuyên nghiệp. - Phân quyền làm tăng khả năng tự quản nhiều hơn, vì vậy việc thực hiện công việc được nhanh hơn. - Đào tạo cấp dưới tạo điều kiện cho họ phát riển, từ đó động viên kích thích họ làm việc tốt hơn. - Giảm áp lực công việc đối với các nhà quản trị cấp trên, tạo điều kiện cho họ tập trung vào các vấn đề chiến lược. 1.2.2.1. Các yêu cầu của phân quyền. -Các yêu cầu của phân quyền: + Rộng rãi với cấp dưới: Sẵn sàng cho họ cơ hội để tự khẳng định mình, không nên khắt khe quá với mình. Tuy nhiên sự rộng rãi này không được làm mất sự uy nghiêm của nhà quản trị. Sẵn sàng giao cho nhà quản trị cấp dưới những quyền hạn nhất định, kể cả quyền ra quyết định. + Tin tưởng vào cấp dưới: Cốt lõi của vẫn đề phân quyền là cần phải tin vào nhân viên của mình, người lao động doanh nghiệp cần phải trao quyền quyết định cho các cấp càng thấpcàng tốt để phát huy tính tự chủ của họ tránh trường hợp trao quyền rồi, vẫn không yên tâm, luôn nghi ngờ cấp dưới, thường xuyên can thiệp, ngăn cản việc thực thi, tự chủ của cấp dưới được trao quyền. + Chấp nhận thất bại của cấp dưới: Để khai thác được tối đa nguồn lực chất xám trong doanh nghiệp, người lao động cần phải giao quyền tự quyết định giải quyết các vấn đề cho các cấp. Họ phải học cách tự mình gỡ rối và nếm trải cả thành công lẫn thất bại. Và khi đó, nhà quản trị cần biết chấp nhận thất bại của người dưới quyền. + Biết cách kiểm tra, theo dõi tình hình thực hiện nhiệm vụ của cấp dưới. Cơ cấu tổ chức gắn con người với nhiệm vụ, vai trò và chỉ rõ cách thức những con người này kết hợp với nhau. Tuy nhiên, cơ cấu tổ chức không tự nó hàm chứa cơ chế động viên
  25. 25. 18 con người. Vì thế cần có kiểm soát, mục đích là để cung cấp cho nhà quản trị một công cụ để hướng nhân viên làm việc hướng đến mục tiêu của tổ chức, nhận rõ các phản hồi giúp tổ chức và các thànhviên thực hiện tốt hơn. 1.2.2.3. Các hình thức phân quyền. - Phân quyền theo chức năng: Là hình thức phân quyền theo các chức năng, nhiệm vụ của tổ chức, chẳng hạn như sản xuất, cung ứng, marketing, nhân sự, tài chính… - Phân quyền theo chiến lược: Là hình thức phân quyền cho các cấp bậc trung gian phía dưới để thực hiện các chiến lược, chẳng hạn như xác định giá cả, chọn lựa đầu tư, đa dạng hóa sản phẩm… 1.2.2.4. Quá trình phân quyền Bước 1: Xác định mục tiêu phân quyền. Đây là bước đầu tiên và quan trọng nhất trong quá trình phân quyền của công ty bới quá trình phân quyền diễn ra có hiệu và thành công hay không phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào quá trình xác định mục tiêu phân quyền của công ty.. Mục tiêu đặt ra cũng cần đảm bảo theo nguyên tắc SMART. Đó là cần rõ ràng, dễ hiểu. Có khả năng đo lường được, có thể hoàn thành được, phù hợp với hoàn cảnh và tình hình công ty cũng như thị trường và cũng phải mục tiêu này sẽ được cụ thể hóa thời gian được phân quyền và phân quyền trong bao lâu. Mục tiêu đặt ra càng rõ ràng và phù hợp thì sẽ giúp cho hoạt động quản trị của doanh nghiệp càng dễ dàng và hiệu quả hơn. Bước 2: Tiến hành giao nhiệm vụ. Sau khi đã xác định được mục tiêu phân quyền là gì thì hành động tiếp theo sẽ là tiến hành giao nhiệm vụ. Nhiệm vụ được giao phải đảm bảo phù hợp và công bằng. Tránh trường hợp không đúng người đúng việc, người có quá nhiều việc phải làm cùng lúc dẫn đến áp lực và căng thẳng, người không có việc để làm dẫn đến có nhiều thời gian nhàn rỗi. Hay trường hợp giao việc không phù hợp dẫn đến chán nản. Từ đó dẫn đến không tận dụng được tối đa nguồn lực và công việc không được hoàn thành một cách tối ưu nhất. Bước 3: Tiến hành giao quyền hạn cho người được giao nhiệm vụ và chỉ rõ cho người đó thấy được trách nhiệm của mình. Sau khi đã giao nhiệm vụ cụ thể cho từng chức danh và cá nhân thì công việc quan trọng để hoàn thành quá trình phân quyền đó chính là giao quyền hạn cho người
  26. 26. 19 được giao nhiệm vụ khi được giao quyền hạn cụ thể sẽ tạo cho cá nhân được giao cảm thấy được tôn trọng và tầm quan trọng của bản thân từ đó tạo động lực và thúc đẩy họ làm việc tốt hơn. Ngoài ra việc phân quyền và chỉ rõ ra trách nhiệm cho từng chức danh, nhiêm vụ sẽ giúp tránh được những hành động hay việc làm không đúng với quyền hạn từ đó tạo ra khuôn khổ và chừng mực giúp từng cá nhân hoàn thành tốt nhất công việc được giao. Bước 4: Tiến hành kiểm tra, theo dõi việc thực hiện nhiệm vụ và trách nhiệm. Toàn bộ quá trình phân quyền nên được theo dõi và kiểm soát từ đó phát hiện ra các sai sót hay những hành động sai trái. Từ đó đưa ra giải pháp khắc phục và có những điều chính phù hợp giúp hoạt động quản trị của doanh nghiệp đi đúng mục tiêu đã đề ra. 1.3.Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng. 1.3.1. Môi trường bên trong. a, Mục tiêu và chiến lược của tổ chức. Cấu trúc tổ chức và hoạt động phân quyền của công ty được xây dựng và đặt ra nhằm đáp ứng mục tiêu của tổ chức. Vì vậy mục tiêu và chiến lược thay đổi, thì tổ chức của doanh nghiệp cũng điều chỉnh và hoàn thiện sao cho phù hợp và đáp ứng được yêu cầu của mục tiêu và chiến lược. b, Chức năng và nhiệm vụ của tổ chức. Đây là cơ sở pháp lý, là căn cứ quan trọng để từng tổ chức thiết kế cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền phù hợp để đảm bảo thực hiện tốt nhất chức năng, nhiệm vụ của mình. c, Quy mô của tổ chức. Quy mô của tổ chức càng lớn, cấu trúc càng phức tạp và quá trình phân quyền cũng diễn ra khó khăn hơn, bởi vì quy mô lớn đòi hỏi tổ chức phải có nhiều cấp, nhiều bộ phận, đơn vị nên tạo ra nhiều mối quan hệ phức tạp trong tổ chức. d, Đặc điểm về kỹ thuật, công nghệ của tổ chức. Trong tổ chức, kỹ thuật, công nghệ, được sử dụng càng hiện đại bao nhiêu, thiết bị càng có xu hướng tự động hóa cao sẽ dẫn đến cấu trúc tổ chức càng đơn giản, giảm áp lực và quyền hạn cho các cá nhân trong công việc. e, Trình độ quản trị viên và trang thiết bị quản trị. Với đội ngũ quản trị viên có trình độ,kinh nghiệm và kiến thức, thì trong cấu trúc tổ chức có thể sẽ giảm bớt các đầu mối, giảm bớt các mối liên hệ, các bộ phận quản trị
  27. 27. 20 với nhau. Ngoài ra việc trang thiết bị quản trị hiện đại, đầy đủ sẽ đáp ứng tốt hơn các yêu cầu công việc, vì thế tổ chức sẽ đơn giản hơn và quá trình phân quyền diễn ra dễ dàng hơn. 1.3.2. Môi trường bên ngoài tổ chức. 1.3.2.1.Môi trường chung. a, Yếu tố kinh tế. Các yếu tố kinh tế như: thu nhập quốc dân, lạm phát, tín dụng, lãi suất, tỷ giá hối đoái, tình trạng công ăn việc làm hay thu nhập và thuế,… sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến tình hình kinh tế nói chung và tình hình các doanh nghiệp nói riêng. Một nước có nền kinh tế phát triển và tiên tiến sẽ giúp quy mô, kỹ thuật, công nghệ, trình độ quản lý và trang thiết bị quản trị tốt hơn từ đó giúp quá trình tổ chức của các doanh nghiệp diễn ra tốt đẹp hơn. Nền kinh tế càng phát triển sẽ là nền tảng tốt giúp các doanh nghiệp trong nước tồn tại và phát triển vững mạnh. b, Các yếu tố chính trị, luật pháp. Các yếu tố chính trị pháp luật như sự ổn định chính trị, đường lối, chính sách. Hệ thống pháp luật liên quan đến hoạt động của doanh nghiệp, các định chế quốc tế và khu vực,…cũng là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến kết quả hoạt động và kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp. Một đất nước có nền kinh tế chính trị ổn định thì hoạt động kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp cũng dễ dàng hơn và tạo điều kiện kinh doanh bình ổn giúp bảo vệ các doanh nghiệp khỏi các bất ổn của môi trường bên ngoài. Góp phần nâng cao và tạo vị thế với các doanh nghiệp trong nước. c, Các yếu tố văn hóa xã hội. Việc nghiên cứu và tìm hiểu về văn hóa, xã hội, lối sống,phong tục tập quán, các chuẩn mực đạo đức, tôn giáo hay tình hình dân số và phấn bố dân cư của khu vực đang kinh doanh giúp các doanh nghiệp có thể thích ứng, thay đổi và đưa ra các chiến lược, chiến thuật phù hợp nhất phù hợp với thị trường, nhu cầu thị hiếu của người tiêu dùng hay làm thế nào để tạo ra lợi thế cạnh tranh so với các đối thủ khác trên thị trường. Từ đó doanh nghiệp đưa ra cách tổ chức phù hợp và định hướng rõ ràng và bền vững trong tương lại. d, Các yếu tố khoa học, công nghệ. Một đất nước có nền công nghệ tiên tiến, phát triển. Các ứng dụng tiến bộ khoa học, kỹ thuật, công nghệ ngày càng rộng rãi và phổ biến. Ngày càng nhiều các phát
  28. 28. 21 minh, sáng chế mới ra đời. Hay sự bùng nổ của cách mạng thông tin, truyền thông, tự động hóa cao,… Các hoạt động của con người sễ đơn giản và dễ dàng hơn bởi sự trợ giúp của công nghệ. Từ đó các hoạt động tổ chức của doanh nghiệp cũng trở nên dễ dàng và đơn giản hơn. e, Yếu tố tự nhiên. Các yếu tố thuộc về yếu tố tự nhiên như tài nguyên thiên nhiên, khí hậu ảnh hưởng đến lối sống, sinh hoạt của người dân( cụ thể là khách hàng của doanh nghiệp). Tùy vào lối sống sinh hoạt của người dân và tình hình tài nguyên thiên nhiên nơi doanh nghiệp đặt trụ sở kinh doanh mà các doanh nghiệp lại có những chiến thuật và chiến thuật phù hợp với thị trường kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp để có kết quả kinh doanh tố ưu nhất. Nguồn lực đầu vào của doanh nghiệp cũng ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến việc hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp có tốt đệp và đi đúng mục tiêu hay không. Doanh nghiệp có nguồn lực càng chất lượng và cơ cấu tổ chức, phân quyền càng rõ ràng, hợp lý thì kết quả đạt được của doanh nghiệp sẽ càng hiệu quả và đúng với mục tiêu đặt ra ban đầu. Ngoài ra các vấn đề như ô nhiễm môi trường và trách nhiệm của doanh nghiệp đang ngày được các doanh nghiệp quan tâm bới hiện nay xã hội và thị trường ngyaf càng có nhiều các yêu cầu khắt khe hơn về vấn đề môi trường và trách nhiệm của các doanh nghiệp đối với khách hàng và xã hội. Nếu doanh nghiệp nào không đáp ứng được yêu cầu này sẽ nhanh chóng bị đào thải và tách khỏi vòng xoáy ngày càng khốc liệt của thị trường hiện nay. 1.3.2.2. Môi trường đặc thù ( môi trường ngành) và tác của nó tới quản trị. a, Khách hàng. Khách hàng là người quyết định đầu ra, nuối sống doanh nghiệp. Không một doanh nghiệp nào có thể tồn tại và phát triển nếu không thỏa mãn nhu cầu của khách hàng. Bởi bản chất các doanh nghiệp được sinh ra là kiếm được lơi nhuận và doanh thu từ việc thỏa mãn nhu cầu của thị trường và khách hàng. Doanh nghiệp nào thỏa mãn nhu cầu thị trường càng tốt thì sẽ càng phát triển và vững mạnh trên thị trường. Các tiêu chí như: Khả năng mua( sức mua) hay nhu cầu, thị hiếu của khách hàng và sự tín nhiệm của khách hàng là cơ sở thông tin để ra quyết định trong các hoạt động
  29. 29. 22 hoạch định chiến lược, chính sách, mục tiêu và tổ chức phương thức tổ chức phù hợp nhất với tổ chức, doanh nghiệp. b, Người cung ứng. Các nhà cung cấp về tài chính, lao động, hàng hóa, nguyên vật liệu, thông tin sẽ quyết định đến các yếu tố: - Số lượng nhà cung ứng. - Chất lượng - Giá cả.  Quyết định tính thường xuyên, đều đặn của hoạt động kinh doanh, chất lượng, giá cả, khả năng cạnh tranh của sản phẩm. Từ đó là cơ sở đưa ra các quyết định quản trị và tổ chức phù hợp nhất. c, Đối thủ cạnh tranh. Việc quan tâm và tìm hiểu về các đối thủ cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp như: đối thủ trực tiếp, gián tiếp; đối thủ chủ yếu, thứ yếu; đối thủ trước mắt, tiềm ẩn của doanh nghiệp sẽ giúp các doanh nghiệp hoạch định chính sách chiến lược và đối sách để tồn tại và tăng tính cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp trên thị trường. d, Các cơ quan hữu quan. Các cơ quan hữu quan như: giới tài chính( nguồn cung cấp vốn), cơ quan truyền thông đại chúng, các cơ quan nhà nước hữu quan( thuế,quản lý thị truongf,công an, ủy ban nhân dân,…) và các tổ chức xã hội( hội bảo vệ người tiêu dùng, tổ chức bảo vệ môi trường, quần chúng trong xã hội,,,,) sẽ ảnh hưởng đến việc hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp có diễn ra suôn sẽ và tốt đẹp hay không, doanh nghiệp có gây dựng và lấy được lòng tin và ấn tượng tốt đẹp trong mắt người tiêu dùng hay không. Từ đó ảnh hưởng đến sự phát triển và tồn tại lâu dài của sản phẩm.
  30. 30. 23 CHƯƠNG 2: PHÂN TÍCH VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ THỰC TRẠNG CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC VÀ PHÂN QUYỀN TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAPO. 2.1. Giới thiệu khái quát về Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. 2.1.1.Khái quát về môi trường kinh doanh của doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Một số thông tin chung về công ty: - Tên công ty: Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Sapo (Sapo Technology JSC) - Giám đốc công ty: Trần Trọng Tuyến - Mã số thuế: 0103243195. - Tổng đài tư vấn và hỗ trợ khách hàng: 1800 6750 - Website: sapo.vn - Trụ sở Tầng 6 - Tòa nhà Ladeco - 266 Đội Cấn - Phường Liễu Giai - Quận Ba Đình - TP Hà Nội. - Chi nhánh: + Lầu 3 - Tòa nhà Lữ Gia - Số 70 Lữ Gia - Phường 15 - Quận 11 - TP Hồ Chí Minh + Số 124 - Đường Lê Đình Lý - Phường Vĩnh Trung - Quận Thanh Khê - TP Đà Nẵng + Tòa nhà Tecco C - Đường Quang Trung - Phường Quang Trung - TP Vinh - Tỉnh Nghệ An . Được thành lập ngày 20/08/2008, với niềm đam mê và khát vọng thành công cùng hướng đi rõ ràng, Sapo nhanh chóng khẳng định được vị trí hàng đầu trong lĩnh vực bán lẻ và TMĐT với 2 sản phẩm chủ đạo là Bizweb và Sapo. Đến tháng 4/2018, Bizweb và Sapo hợp nhất với nhau, trở thành Nền tảng quản lý và bán hàng đa kênh được sử dụng nhiều nhất Việt Nam.Tính đến tháng 12/2019 Sapo đã có 67,000 khách hàng lựa chọn sử dụng. Hiện tại, Sapo đang mang đến cho các doanh nghiệp bán lẻ một nền tảng quản lý và bán hàng tổng thể từ online đến offline với Sapo POS - Phần mềm quản lý bán hàng, Sapo GO - Giải pháp quản lý bán hàng online dành riêng cho nhà bán hàng trên Facebook và sàn TMĐT, Sapo FnB - Phần mềm quản lý nhà hàng, quán cafe, Sapo Web - Giải pháp thiết kế website bán hàng và Sapo Omnichannel - giải pháp quản lý và bán hàng từ Online đến Offline.
  31. 31. 24 Trong hành trình 11 năm phát triển (từ năm 2008 - 2019), Sapo luôn cố gắng nỗ lực với mục tiêu cao là mang lại sự hài lòng cho các khách hàng thông qua những sản phẩm và giải pháp công nghệ tối ưu nhất vào bán hàng. Đồng thời không ngừng nghiên cứu và tiên phong trong các giải pháp công nghệ mới góp phần khẳng định vị thế của mình. 2.1.2. Qúa trình hình thành và phát triển. Các cột mốc quan trọng. -Năm 2008: Chính thức thành lập công ty. -Năm 2010: Sapo cho ra mắt giải phápbán hàng trực tuyến Bizweb. -Năm 2012: Bizweb được trao tặng danhhiệu Sao Khuê năm 2012 với hơn 2000 khách hàng. -Tháng 9/2013: Sapo mở chi nhánh tại Hồ Chí Minh. -Năm: 2015 Sapo được trao tặng danh hiệu Sao Khuê năm 2015 với hơn 5000 khách hàng. -Tháng 10/2014; Ra mắt phần mềm quản lý bán hàng thông minh Sapo.vn. -Tháng 1/2014: CYBERAGENT VENTURES - quỹ đầu tư thuộc tập đoàn Cyberagent Nhật Bản đầu tư vào Bizweb. -Năm 2013: Bizweb đã ghi danh vào giải thưởng Nhân tài đất Việt 2013 với hơn 4000 khách hàng và Sao Khuê 2012 với 2000 khách hàng. -Tháng 4/2018: Bizweb và Sapo chính thức hợp nhất trở thành nền tảng quản lý và bán hàng đa kênh Sapo với hơn 43,000 khách hàng. -Tháng 6/2019: Ra mắt phần mềm quản lý nhà hàng, cafe Sapo FnB. -Tháng 8/2019: Ra mắt giải pháp quản lý bán hàng online Sapo GO. 2.1.3: Lĩnh vực, ngành nghề kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. 2.1.3.1: Lĩnh vực hoạt động của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Sapo là công ty công nghệ cung cấp giải pháp bán lẻ và thương mại điện tử về các lĩnh vực như: • Sapo Web - Giải pháp thiết kế website bán hàng chuẩn SEO , chuyên nghiệp. • Sapo Omnichannel - Giải pháp quản lý và bán hàng từ Online đến Offline. • Sapo Enterprise - Giải pháp thương mại điện tử cho doanh nghiệp lớn. • Sapo POS - Phần mềm quản lý bán hàng dễ sử dụng nhất.
  32. 32. 25 • Sapo GO - Giải pháp quản lý bán hàng online. • Sapo FnB - Phần mềm quản lý nhà hàng, quán cafe. • Ngoài ra Sapo đang cho ra mắt lĩnh vực SAPO EXPRESS và một số dự án kinh doanh mới khác. 2.1.3.2: Ngành nghề kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Nắm bắt được xu hướng của thế giới khi thương mại điện tử ngày càng trở nên quan trọng và là một phần không thể thiếu trong hoạt động của doanh nghiệp trên toàn thế giới. Quy mô thị trường thương mại điện tử của Việt Nam với xuất phát điểm khá khiêm tốn, khoảng 4 tỷ USD vào năm 2015, nhưng tăng trưởng khá nhanh và ổn định trong những năm 2016, 2017, 2018, nếu tiếp tục giữ mức tăng trưởng 30%/năm thì thị trường ước tính đạt 13 tỷ USD vào năm 2020. Với tốc độ tăng trưởng nhanh và ổn định như vậy, kết hợp với xu hướng chuyển dịch thói quen mua sắm của người tiêu dùng, có thể khẳng định thương mại điện tử sẽ ngày càng chiếm lĩnh những vị thế quan trọng hơn đối với các doanh nghiệp thì Sapo hiện là một trong những doanh nghiệp đi đầu về lĩnh vực thương mại điện tử trên thị trường hiện nay. Giúp ngành thương mại điện tử nước ta nhanh chóng sánh vai và thu hẹp khoảng cách với các cường quốc trên thế giới. Góp phần củng cố và đẩy mạnh nền công nghệ của nước ta qua đó giúp phát triển toàn diện nền kinh tế quốc dân của nước ta. 2.1.4. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Có thể nói, Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo ngày càng phát triển hơn so với ban đầu, với các sản phẩm như: Sapo Omnichannel, Sapo Omnichannel, Sapo POS, Sapo GO, Sapo FnB, Sapo Enterprise và một số sản phẩm như Sapo Pay, Sapo EXPRESS,….Với sự cố gắng không ngừng thì hàng năm thì kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty cũng nằm trong tầm kiểm soát của công ty. Có được kết quả như vậy là nhờ sự lỗ lực không ngừng của các ban cán bộ quản lý trong công ty, cũng như đội ngũ nhân công phục vụ trực tiếp cho quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh. Tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty được thể hiện như sau:
  33. 33. 26 Bảng 2.1: Bảng kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty SAPO. Đơn vị tính: VNĐ. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2018/2017 2019/2018 2017 2018 2019 Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 31.678.230.273 42.731.155.598 58.881.365.585 11.052.925.325 134,89 16.150.209.987 137,79 Các khoản giảm trừ doanh thu 6.908.000 10.940.648 15.568.981 4.032.648 158,38 4.628.333 142,30 Doanh thu thuần bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 31.671.322.273 42.720.214.950 58.865.796.604 11.048.892.677 134,89 16.145.581.654 137,79 Giá vốn hàng bán 11.584.128.072 12.403.020.554 18.687.258.068 818.892.482 107,07 6.284.237.514 150,67 Lợi nhuận gộp về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 20.087.194.201 30.317.194.396 40.178.538.536 10.230.000.195 150,93 9.861.344.140 132,53 Doanh thu tài chính 3.633.380 495.611.205 551.226.276 491.977.825 13640,5 55.615.071 111,22 Chi phí tài chính - - -
  34. 34. 27 Chi phí quản lý kinh doanh 20.273.182.354 29.601.422.107 35.872.225.663 9.328.239.753 146,01 6.270.803.556 121,18 Lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh (182.354.773) 1.211.383.494 4.857.539.149 1.393.738.267 3.646.155.655 400,99 Thu nhập khác 358.820 2.333.318 2.593.689 1.974.498 650,28 260.371 111,16 Chi phí khác 60.167.391 196.294 206.335 (59.971.097) 0,33 10.041 105,12 Lợi nhuận khác (59.808.571) 2.137.024 2.387.354 61.945.595 250.330 117,71 Tổng lợi nhuận kế toán trước thuế (242.163.344) 1.213.520.518 4.859.926.503 1.455.683.862 3.646.405.985 400,48 Chi phí thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp hiện hành - - - Lợi nhuận sau thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp (242.163.344) 1.213.520.518 4.859.926.503 1.455.683.862 3.646.405.985 400,48 (Nguồn: Phòng Kế toán) .
  35. 35. 28 Nhận xét: Thông qua bảng số liệu kết quả hoạt động của trong ba năm 2017-2019 (bảng 2.1) của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo cho thấy cả ba chỉ tiêu về tài chính doanh thu, chi phí và lợi nhuận của công ty đều tăng qua từng năm cụ thể doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ năm 2018 tăng 134,89% so với năm 2017 tương ứng với 11.052.925.325 VNĐ và năm 2019 tăng 137,79 % so với năm 2018 tương ứng với 16.150.209.987 VNĐ, các khoản doanh thu khác như doanh thu thuần bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ năm 2018 tăng 107,07% tương ứng 818.892.482 VNĐ so với năm 2017 và năm 2019 tăng 150,67% tương ứng 6.284.237.514 VNĐ trong so với năm 2018 và doanh thu tài chính năm 2019 tăng 13640,5% tương ứng 49.977.825 VNĐ so với năm 2018 và năm 2019 tăng 111,22% tương ứng 55.615.07 VNĐ so với năm 2018. Các khoản chi phí cũng tăng đều qua các năm cụ thể các chi phí như chi phí quản lý quản lý kinh doanh năm 2018 tăng 146,01% tương ứng 9.328.239.753 VNĐ và năm 2019 tăng 121,18% so với năm 2018 tương ứng với 6.270.803.556 VNĐ, ngoài ra các khoản chi phí khác cũng tăng qua các năm cụ thể năm 2018 tăng 0.33% tương ứng với 59.971.097 VNĐ so với năm 2017 và năm 2019 tăng 105,12% so với năm 2018 tương ứng với 10.014 VNĐ. Các khoản lợi nhuận như lợi nhuận từ hoạt động kinh doanh năm 2019 tăng 400,99% so với năm 2018 tương ứng với 250.330 VNĐ. Ngoài ra các khoản lợi nhuận khác như lợi huận gộp về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ, lợi nhuận khác, lợi nhuận sau thuế thu nhập của năm 2019 cũng tăng đều tương ứng 132,53; 111,71%; 400,48% so với năm 2018. => Nhìn vào bảng số liệu ta có thể rút ra kết luận là kết quả hoạt động bán hàng của Sapo đang diễn biến tốt khi doanh thu và lợi nhuận không ngừng tăng cao qua các năm đây là dấu hiệu cho thấy việc đầu tư và chiến lược phát triển của Sapo là đang đúng đúng và phù hợp với thị trường và tình hình công ty hiện tại. Đây sẽ là bước tiến cho các chiến lược và mục tiêu dài hạn của Sapo trong tương lai. 2. 2. Phân tích đánh giá thực trạng vấn đề cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. 2.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Với đặc thù là doanh nghiệp bán sản phẩm phần mềm là một trong những sản phẩm khó mô tả và không có sản phẩm hiện hữu mà khách hàng phải là người trực tiếp
  36. 36. 29 sử dụng và học hỏi thì mới có thể hiểu hết chức năng và công dụng mà sản phẩm mang lại. Đặc biệt trong thời kỳ đất nước ta đang bước vào thời kỳ công nghiệp hóa- hiện đại hóa thì phần mềm quản lý bán hàng lại ngày càng trở lên quan trọng. Bên cạnh những doanh nghiệp và các cửa hàng đã nhanh chóng bắt kịp xu hướng để ngày càng hoàn thiện và không ngừng học hỏi từ thế giới để nâng cao năng lực canh tranh thì còn rất nhiều các cửa hàng và doanh nghiệp vẫn còn rất bảo thủ và lạc hậu, để giải thích và thuyết phục họ tin dùng sản phẩm của công ty là một thử thách rất khó khăn và đang là vấn đề được rất nhiều các doanh nghiệp quan tâm và chú trọng. Bên cạnh đó thị trường hiện cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt thì Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo đòi hỏi phải không ngừng hoàn thiện và phát triển bản thân để nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh không chỉ với các doah nghiệp trong nước mà còn với các doanh nghiệp nước ngoài. Đặc biệt là mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty.
  37. 37. 30 BAN TRỢ LÝ KHỐI CN&PTSP KHỐI DỊCH VỤ KHÁCH HÀNG KHỐI HỖ TRỢKINH DOANH TT KỸ THUẬT SAPO PHÒNG DMS PHÒNG HẠ TẦNG IT HN&HCM PHÒNG CSKH PHÒNG THIẾT KẾ (HN&HCM) PHÒNG DỊCH VỤ (HN&HCM) PHÒNG TRIỂN KHAI HN&HCM PHÒNG TƯ VẪN &GIA HẠN HN&HCM PHÒNG TCKT (HN&HCM) PHÒNG HCNS (HN&HCM) PHÒNG ĐÀO TẠO VÀPHÁT TRIỂN (HN&HCM) KHỐI KINH DOANH KINH DOANH KV TỈNH_24 KINH DOANH KV HCM KINH DOANH KV TỈNH_17 KINH DOANH KHU VỰC TP&CỤMTỈNH PHÒNG KD HN1 PHÒNG KD HN3 PHÒNG KD HN2 PHÒNG KD HN4 PHÒNG KD HCM1 PHÒNG KD HCM2 PHÒNG KD HCM3 PHÒNG KD HCM4 PHÒNG KD HCM5 ĐÀ NẴNG P.KD SAPO ENTERPRISE HN&HCM PHÒNG KD HN5 PHÒNG KD HN6 HUẾ QUẢNG NAM QUẢNG NGÃI BÌNH THUẬN CÁC TỈNH... P.KD DỰ ÁN F&B CÁC DỰ ÁN MỚI... BAN TỔNG GIÁM ĐỐC KINH DOANH KV HÀ NỘI PHÒNG KD HN7 PHÒNG PRC PHÒNG MARKETING PHÒNG KIỂM SOÁT&CL KHỐI TĂNG TRƯỞNG MIỀN BẮC MIỀN NAM MIỀN TRUNG TỔNG HỘI CÁC DỰ ÁN KINH DOANH DỰ ÁN SAPO EXPRESS DỰ ÁN MỚI (Nguồn: Phòng Hành chính- Nhân sự) SƠ ĐỒ 2.1: SƠ ĐỒ CƠ CẤU TỔ CHỨC CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAPO.
  38. 38. 31 Thông qua sơ đồ 2.1 và kết quả điều tra phỏng vấn thì mô hình tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Sapo đang theo đuổi là mô hình tổ chức chứa năng. Lý do lựa chọn mô hình tổ chức chức chức năng được CEO Trần Trọng Tuyến chia sẻ: “Công ty quyết định lựa chọn mô hình tổ chức chức năng bởi hiện tại công ty là một trong những doanh nghiệp có quy mô và mô hình tương đối lớn trong lĩnh vực cung cấp phần mềm bán hàng. Công ty hiện tại đang có rất nhiều chi nhánh trải dài từ bắc vào nam, với rất nhiều các bộ phận và phòng ban khác nhau. Cùng với đặc thù của của sản phẩm là phần mềm quản lý bán hàng thì công việc đòi hỏi chuyên môn và kinh nghiệm riêng chính vì vậy công ty quyết định lựa chọn mô hình tổ chức chức năng nhằm phát huy tốt nhất hiệu quả của công việc và giúp việc kiểm soát trở nên dễ dàng hơn.” - Chức năng và nhiệm vụ của từng phòng ban trong Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. a)Ban giám đốc: Đưa ra mục tiêu, hướng phát triển và chiến lược của công ty. Quản trị, vận hành và quyết định mọi hoạt động trong Công ty. Trực tiếp tuyển dụng và đào tạo các vị trí quản lý trong Công ty. Thực hiện việc giám sát đánh giá kết quả hoàn thành công việc các phòng ban. Xây dựng và duy trì các mối quan hệ hợp tác với đối tác kinh doanh hoặc các nhà đầu tư. b) Khối kinh doanh: Thực hiện triển khai các hoạt động giữ vững và ngày càng khẳng định được chất lượng, uy tín về dịch vụ của công ty. Phòng kinh doanh có nhiệm vụ cung cấp ra thị trường các sản phẩm theo đúng tiêu chuẩn đã đề ra nhằm đảm bảo uy tín của công ty trên thị trường. Trưởng phòng kinh doanh chịu trách nhiệm trước giám đốc về tình hình kinh doanh của công ty. Đây là bộ phận quan trọng quyết định sự phát triển của công ty. Vì vậy phòng kinh doanh có nhiệm vụ nắm bắt thị trường hiện có và mở rộng thị trường kinh doanh. c) Khối công nghệ: Tham mưu cho Ban Tổng giám đốc về công tác kỹ thuật, công nghệ, định mức và chất lượng sản phẩm. Thiết kế, triển khai giám sát về kỹ thuật các sản phẩm làm cơ sở để hạch toán, triển khai hoạt động kinh doanh. Phát triển công nghệ nằm trong chiến lược của công ty, từ đó đảm bảo sự thống nhất với mục tiêu kinh doanh mà chiến lược đề ra. d) Khối tăng trưởng: Tham mưu giúp việc cho Ban Tổng Giám Đốc, đề xuất ý tưởng, kế hoạch trong lĩnh vực truyền thông ngoại bộ nhằm phát triển thương hiệu,
  39. 39. 32 hình ảnh của công ty ra bên ngoài và truyền thông nội bộ, tăng cường sự thông suốt, minh bạch thông tin cũng như gắn kết của nhân viên. Thực hiện công tác đối ngoại phát triển đối tác. e) Khối dịch vụ khách hàng: Xử lý toàn bộ thông tin của khách hàng về sản phẩm dịch vụ của Sapo, xây dựng các kênh thông tin để khách hàng có thể tiếp cận và hiểu về sản phẩm dịch vụ hiện có của Sapo, xây dựng và ban hành các chính sách dịch vụ khách hàng. g) Khối hỗ trợ kinh doanh: Quản lý, kiểm tra, hướng dẫn và thực hiện chế độ kế toán- thống kê. Quản lý tài chính, tài sản theo quy định của pháp luật, Điều lệ và quy chế tài chính của Công ty. Đáp ứng nhu cầu về tài chính cho mọi hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty theo kế hoạch. Bảo toàn và phát triển vốn của Công ty và các cổ đông, thực hiện công tác báo cáo quản trị và phân tích tài. Bảng 2.2: Kết quả đánh giá cơ cấu tổ chức cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghê Sapo. STT Tiêu chí Đánh giá Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Đã nắm được mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty hay chưa Có 60 Không chắc 26,7 Không 13,3 2 Số lượng nhân viên trong phòng ban đã phù hợp hay chưa Thiếu nhân sự 53,3 Phù hợp 30 Thừa nhân sự 16,7 3 Công việc và vị trí hiện tại đã phù hợp với năng lực và khả năng hay chưa Đã phù hợp 60 Chưa thực sự phù hợp 40 Chưa phù hợp 0 4 Có cần bổ sung thêm phòng ban, bộ phân mới không Có 53,33 Không 46,67 5 Giữa các phòng ban đã có sự phối hợp và tương tác hiệu quả hay chưa Đã hợp lý 56,67 Chưa thực sự phù hợp 26,67 Chưa hợp lý 16,66 (Nguồn: Điều tra thực tế)
  40. 40. 33  Thông qua bảng 2.2 ta rút ra được một số đặc điểm cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Sapo. Theo kết quả điều tra khảo sát trực tiếp với 30 công nhân viên tại công ty bảng 2.2 thì hiện tại đa số cán bộ nhân viên trong công ty đều đã nắm và hiểu được mô hình tổ chức mà công ty đang hướng tới và theo đuổi. Với mục tiêu và chiến lược đặt ra của mình thì hiện tại số lượng nhân viên tai các phòng ban là chưa đủ có 53,3% trên tổng số 30 công nhân viên cho rằng hiện tại nhân sự trong công ty là thiếu và chưa đủ.Và hiện tại theo đánh giá của các thành viện trong công ty thì công việc và vị trí hiện tại của họ là phù hợp với năng lực và khả năng của mình. Giữa các phòng ban, tổ chức cũng đã có sự liên kết và phối hợp với nhau và để hoàn thành công việc một cách tối ưu nhất thì công ty vẫn cần bổ sng thêm một số phòng ban, bộ phận mới để giúp quá trình hoạt động kinh doanh diễn ra hiệu quả hơn. - Ưu nhược điểm và nhược điểm của mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. + Ưu điểm: Tập chung quyền lực và quyền ra quyết định vào ban giám đốc, trách nhiệm và quyền hạn của ban giám đốc là cao nhất, do đó có thể đưa ra quyết định nhanh chóng và kịp thời. Mô hình này còn giúp phát huy được năng lực chuyên môn của các phòng ban cũng như sự chủ động tác nghiệp của các đơn vị trực thuộc trong công ty, tạo điều kiện cho cán bộ công nhân viên trong công ty phát huy được năng lục cũng như sự sáng tạo trong công việc. Ngoài ra việc phân công mô hình tổ chức theo chức năng cũng giúp công ty dễ dàng truy cứu trách nhiệm khi xảy ra những vấn đề phát sinh bởi công việc được phân công cụ thể ra theo chức năng nên khi xảy ra vấn đề ở chức năng nào thì dễ dàng hơn trong việc truy cứu và khắc phục các vấn đề trong tổ chức và hoạt động của công ty. + Nhược điểm: Với mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức này, lãnh đạo của công ty phải quyết định thường xuyên mối quan hệ giũa các phòng ban chức năng có chuyên môn và những giá trị giữa các phòng ban với nhau. Nhiệm vụ và quyền hạn giữa các phòng ban trong tổ chức và cán bộ nhân viên trong công ty chưa thực sự rõ ràng. Việc đào tạo, bồi dưỡng nâng cao chuyên môn nghiệp vụ cho nhân viên rất khó khăn và phức tạp bởi khi phân theo mô hình tổ chức này các cán bộ công nhân viện sẽ chủ yếu tập
  41. 41. 34 chung làm theo chuyên môn của mình chính vì vậy việc kết nối và liên kết với các phòng ban và công việc khác trở nên kém hiệu quả. Cơ cấu tổ chức này cũng không thực sự phù hợp với sự thay đổi không ngừng của môi trường bên ngoài bởi tính kém linh hoạt và nhạy bén của nó. Quá trình truyền đạt thông tin giữa các phòng ban cũng chưa thực sự hiệu quả khi các thành viên trong công ty đến từ nhiều vùng miền, địa điểm khác nhau sẽ gây ra các mâu thuẫn về tôn giáo, văn hóa, tập quán hay ngôn ngữ, dẫn dến hiệu quả của quá trình giao tiếp và truyền đạt gặp không ít những khó khăn. Hơn nữa quá trình làm việc của công ty được thực hiện quá thông qua điện thoai., email, các trang xã hội,… sẽ làm cho việc giao tiếp giữa công ty và khách hàng không đạt được hiệu quả cao nhất. => Nhìn chung mô hình của Sapo hiện tại là phù hợp so với quy mô, nguồn lực và chiến lược tương lai của công ty trong những năm tới. Nhưng mô hình này cũng đòi hỏi Sapo phải luôn không gừng nỗ lực cố gắng và không ngừng hoàn thiện cơ cấu tổ chức và phân quyền của mình để đạt được sự phối hợp và hiệu quả công việc một cách tốt nhất. Từ đó giúp doanh nghiệp nhanh chóng đạt được mục tiêu chiến lược và không ngừng phát triển trong tương lai. 2.2.1.2. Tình hình sử dụng lao động của doanh nghiệp. 2.2.1.2.1.Số lượng, chất lượng lao động của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Bảng 2.3: Biến động về số lượng và chất lượng lao động tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Đơn vị: Người Trình độ Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Số lượng Tỷ lệ (%) Số lượng Tỷ lệ (%) Số lượng Tỷ lệ (%) Sau đại học 16 1.65 23 2,02 36 1,92 Đại học/ cao đẳng 121 12,5 161 14,12 253 13,51 Trung cấp/ trung cấp nghề 342 35,33 404 35,44 709 37,83 Lao động phổ thông 489 50,52 552 48,42 876 46,74 Tổng số lao động 968 100 1140 100 1874 100 (Nguồn: Phòng Tổ chức hành chính)
  42. 42. 35 Kết quả khảo sát tổng số 30 người trong các phòng ban của công ty tại trụ sở 266 Đội Cấn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội ta có sơ đồ. (Nguồn: Điều tra thị trường) Biểu đồ 2.1: Tình hình chất lượng lao động của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo năm 2019. Từ bảng số liệu bảng 2.3 và biểu đồ 2.1 ta thấy rằng lực lượng lao động của công ty chủ yếu có trình độ phổ thông. Ngoài ra, toàn bộ thành viên ban giám đốc, các trưởng phòng ban đều có trình độ đại học và trên đại học. Như vậy, xét về mặt trình độ lao động có thể thấy chất lượng lao động của công ty là tốt, có trình độ cao, thỏa mãn yêu cầu, đòi hỏi tính chuyên môn của công việc. Tỷ lệ lao động có trình độ đại học đang có xu hướng tăng và đang được chú trọng đây là lực lượng có chất lượng, có tiềm lực và là cơ sở để công ty có thể phát triển mạnh. Bên cạnh đó một bộ phận lao động có trình độ cao đẳng và trung cấp lực lượng này có ảnh hưởng nhất đinh đến quá trình hoạt động của công ty.
  43. 43. 36 2.2.1.2.2. Cơ cấu lao động của doanh nghiệp. Bảng 2.4: Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi và giới tính của Công ty cổ phân đầu tư và phát triển xây dựng công nghiệp Đơn vị: Người Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Số người Cơ cấu (%) Số người Cơ cấu (%) Số người Cơ cấu (%) 2.Giới tính Nam 603 62,29 817 71,67 1049 55,98 Nữ 365 37,71 323 28,33 825 44,02 3.Độ tuổi Dưới 25 19 19,93 235 20,62 579 30,89 25- 35 649 67,05 742 65,08 1030 54,97 Trên 35 126 13,02 163 14,30 265 14,14 (Nguồn: Phòng Tổ chức hành chính) ( Nguồn: Điều tra thị trường) Biểu đồ 2.2: Cơ cấu lao động theo giới tính của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo trong năm 2019.
  44. 44. 37 ( Nguồn: Điều tra thực tế) Biểu đồ 2.3: Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo trong năm 2019. Qua bảng số liệu bảng 2.4, biểu đồ 2.2 và biểu đồ 2.3 ta thấy rằng tỷ lệ lao động năm của công ty luôn ở mức cao, điều này hoàn toàn phù hợp với đặc trưng của công việc Sale với điều kiện công việc, áp lực cao và phải di chuyển thường xuyên. Các lao động nữ của công ty chủ yếu làm việc tại văn phòng như phòng tổ chức hành chính hay phòng nhân sự. Nhân lực của công ty chủ yếu là những người trẻ có độ tuổi từ 25-35 tuổi. Đây là lực lượng lao động chính của công ty với trình độ chuyên môn cao và sự nhiệt tình, năng động của tuổi trẻ giúp công ty đạt được các mục tiêu đã đề ra và ngày càng phát triển. Sapo cũng đang là được rất nhiều các bạn trẻ lựa chọn là nơi gắn bó và trải nghiệm bởi bề dày lịch sử và quy mô của công ty nên các bạn trẻ độ tuổi dưới 25 đang có xu hướng tăng đây sẽ là một trong những nhân tố quyết định đến sự phát triển và tồn tại của công ty.
  45. 45. 38 2.2.2. Phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. 2.2.2.1. Đặc điểm và các yêu cầu phân quyền tại công ty. Bảng 2.5: Kết quả đánh giá thực trạng phân quyền tại của Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. STT Tiêu chí Phương án Tỷ lệ(%) 1 Đã được giao quyền hạn và trách nhiệm gì trong công việc hay chưa? Có 66,67 Không 33,33 2 Quyền hạn được giao đã đảm bảo cho quá trình phân quyền chưa Đã đảm bảo 93,3 Chưa đảm bảo 6,7 3 Quyền hạn và trách nhiệm được giao đã phù hợp với năng lực và chức năng chưa Đã phù hợp 80 Chưa phù hợp 20 (Nguồn: Điều tra thực tế). => Qua bảng kết quả đánh giá thực trạng phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo bảng 2.5 ta rút ra được đặc điểm phân quyền của công ty: - Đặc điểm phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. Ở Sapo quyền hành trong quản trị phải được phân cho từng cấp, từng người tùy chức vị, địa vị, khả năng và kinh nghiệm thực tế. Ở đây độ tuổi làm việc và thời gian gắn bó không phải là yếu tố quan trọng quyết định đến việc thăng tiến và quyền hạn trong công việc ở đây năng lực và kết quả công việc sẽ là yếu tố quan trọng để đánh giá mỗi cá nhân tù đó sẽ được giao những quyền hạn và vị trí, vai trò khác nhau để giúp các Sapoers có thể phát huy tối đa năng lực làm việc cũng như khai thác tốt nhất được nguồn lực của công ty. Hiện nay ở công ty có rất nhiều những người trẻ tuổi đang nắm giữ các chức vụ cao trong công ty như trưởng phòng, trưởng nhóm. Người trẻ tuổi nhất hiện đang nhắm giữ vị trí trưởng phòng trong công ty hiện sinh năm 1998. Đây có thể nói là một trong những động lực để các Sapoers mới và nhiệt huyết có thể cố gắng, phấn đấu để phát triển bản thân và không ngừng hoàn thiện mình để có thể vươn xa hơn trong công việc. - Yêu cầu phân quyền tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo. + Rộng rãi với cấp dưới: Sẵn sàng cho họ cơ hội để tự khẳng định mình, không nên khắt khe quá với mình. Tuy nhiên sự rộng rãi này không được làm mất sự uy nghiêm của nhà quản trị. Sẵn sàng giao cho nhà quản trị cấp dưới những quyền hạn nhất định, kể cả quyền ra quyết định. Ở Sapo các Sapoers luôn được tôn trọng và tạo

×