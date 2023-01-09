Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI VIỆN HỢP TÁC QUỐC TẾ KHOÁ LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Đề tài: Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ ...
i
iv MỤC LỤC TÓM LƯỢC..........................................................................................................
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI VIỆN HỢP TÁC QUỐC TẾ KHOÁ LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Đề tài: Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng Giáo viên hướng dẫn Sinh viên thực hiện：Hoàng Thị Nhi Th.s Nguyễn Phương Thuỳ Mã sinh viên: 17D107101 Th.s Nguyễn Minh Trang Lớp hành chính：K53QT2 HÀ NỘI – 2020
  2. 2. i
  3. 3. iv MỤC LỤC TÓM LƯỢC..................................................................................................................1 1.Tính cấp thiết của đề tài............................................................................................4 2.Tổng quan về công trình nghiên cứu liên quan đến đề tài ....................................4 3.Mục đích nghiên cứu.................................................................................................6 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu...........................................................................6 4.1 Đối tượng nghiên cứu .............................................................................................6 4.2 Phạm vi nghiên cứu.................................................................................................6 5.Phương pháp nghiên cứu..........................................................................................7 5.1 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu................................................................................7 5.1.1 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu sơ cấp...........................................................7 5.1.2 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu thứ cấp .........................................................7 5.2 Phương pháp phân tích dữ liệu ..............................................................................8 6.Kết cấu đề tài..............................................................................................................8 PHẦN 2: NỘI DUNG VÀ KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU..............................................9 CHƯƠNG 1: MỘT SỐ VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC HOẠCH ĐỊNH TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP.........................................................................................9 1.1Các khái niệm cơ bản liên quan đến hoạch định..................................................9 1.1.1 Khái niệm hoạch định...................................................................................9 1.1.2 Vai trò của hoạch định................................................................................10 1.2 Phân loại hoạch định ............................................................................................11 1.2.1 Hoạch định chiến lược................................................................................11 1.2.2 Hoạch định chiến thuật...............................................................................12 1.2.3 Hoạch định tác nghiệp................................................................................12 1.3 Nội dung nghiên cứu các vấn đề liên quan đến hoạch định...............................13 1.3.1 Nội dung của hoạch định............................................................................13 1.3.2 Quy trình hoạch định..................................................................................18 1.4 Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác hoạch định..................................................19 1.4.1.Yếu tố bên ngoài..........................................................................................19 1.5.2 Yếu tố bên trong..........................................................................................23 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC HOẠCH ĐỊNH CỦA CÔNG TY CP ĐTTM XNK THÁI HƯNG........................................................................................25 2.1 Khái quát về doanh nghiệp ...................................................................................25
  4. 4. iv 2.1.1 Quá trình hình thành, phát triển và lĩnh vực kinh doanh của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng........................................................................................25 2.1.2 Mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng.............26 2.1.3 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng ..28 2.2 Phân tích và đánh giá thực trạng thực hiện các nội dung hoạch định của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng................................................................................30 2.2.1 Thực trạng hoạch định tầm nhìn và sứ mạng kinh doanh của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng........................................................................................30 2.2.2 Thực trạng hoạch định mục tiêu của công ty..............................................31 2.2.3 Thực trạng hoạch định chiến lược của công ty ..........................................32 2.2.4 Thực trạng hoạch định chính sách của công ty..........................................33 2.2.5 Thực trạng hoạch định thủ tục của công ty ................................................35 2.2.6 Thực trạng hoạch định quy tắc của công ty................................................35 2.3 Ảnh hưởng của nhân tố môi trường đến công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng.......................................36 2.3.1 Ảnh hưởng của môi trường bên ngoài đến công tác hoạch định của công ty ..............................................................................................................................36 2.3.2 Ảnh hưởng của môi trường bên trong đến công tác hoạch định của công ty ..............................................................................................................................38 2.4 Đánh giá chung .....................................................................................................40 2.4.1 Những thành công.......................................................................................40 2.4.2 Nhưng điểm hạn chế ...................................................................................41 2.4.3 Nguyên nhân tồn tại các hạn chế................................................................43 CHƯƠNG 3: MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP NHẰM HOÀN THIỆN CÔNG TÁC HOẠCH ĐỊNH TẠI CÔNG TY CP ĐTTM XNK THÁI HƯNG..........................45 3.1 Định hướng phát triển của Thái Hưng trong thời gian tới.................................45 3.1.1 Mục tiêu và phương hướng phát triển giai đoạn 2021-2025 của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng........................................................................................45 3.2 Đề xuất các giải pháp cụ thể nhằm hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất nhập khẩu Thái Hưng..................................46 3.3 Kiến nghị đối với Nhà nước..................................................................................48 KẾT LUẬN .................................................................................................................49 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO..........................................................................................50 PHỤ LỤC ....................................................................................................................51 CÂU HỎI PHỎNG VẤN ...........................................................................................51
  5. 5. iv
  6. 6. 1 TÓM LƯỢC Lợi nhuận kinh doanh trong nền kinh tế thị trường là mục tiêu lớn nhất của mọi doanh nghiệp. Để đạt được điều đó mà vẫn đảm bảo chất lượng tốt, giá thành hợp lý, doanh nghiệp vẫn vững vàng trong cạnh tranh thì các doanh nghiệp phải chú trọng ngay từ những bước hoạch định. Bởi công tác hoạch định là xuất phát điểm của mọi quá trình quản trị, nó gắn liền với việc lựa chọn mục tiêu và thực hiện kế hoạch trong tương lai. Hoạch định là chức năng cơ bản của tất cả các nhà quản trị ở mọi cấp bậc quản trị khác nhau trong doanh nghiệp. Dựa vào đó các nhà quản trị có thể xây dựng được các kế hoạch, các chiến thuật để đạt được các mục tiêu đã đề ra. Nhận thấy tầm quan trọng của hoạch định và sự cần thiết phải chú trọng, nâng cao chất lượng hoạch định đối với công ty, do vậy trong quá trình thực tập tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng, em đã chủ động lựa chọn đề tài: “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng” làm nội dung nghiên cứu cho khoá luận tốt nghiệp của mình. Khoá luận thực hiện các nhiệm vụ sau: - Đưa ra một số lý luận có liên quan đến công tác hoạch định, phân tích sự ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố đến công tác hoạch định. - Phân tích và đánh giá thực trạng thực hiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng. Từ đó, rút ra những thành công, hạn chế và nguyên nhân tồn tại hạn chế đó. - Đưa ra các giải pháp và đề xuất các kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng. Trong quá trình làm khóa luận, em không thể tránh khỏi những sai sót, em mong nhận được sự góp ý của thầy cô để bài luận văn của em được hoàn thiện hơn.
  7. 7. 2 LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thiện bài khoá luận tốt nghiệp, lời đầu em xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban giám hiệu Nhà trường, các thầy cô trong khoa Quản trị Doanh nghiệp và các thầy cô trong Viện Hợp tác Quốc tế, cùng toàn thể các giảng viên đã tận tình giảng dạy, hướng dẫn và tạo mọi điều kiện cho em trong quá trình học tập tại trường Đại học Thương Mại. Trong thời gian qua để hoàn thành khóa luận tốt nghiệp với đề tài “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng”, cùng với sự nỗ lực cố gắng của bản thân, em đã nhận được sự giúp đỡ rất nhiều từ phía nhà trường, thầy cô, bạn bè cùng ban lãnh đạo và cán bộ công nhân viên của Công ty Cổ phần Đẩu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn cô giáo TS. Nguyễn Minh Trang và cô giáo TS. Nguyễn Phương Thuỳ đã rất tận tình hướng dẫn, chỉnh sửa giúp bài khóa luận tốt nghiệp của em được hoàn thiện hơn. Đồng cảm ơn các cán bộ công nhân viên Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng đã nhiệt tình giúp em tìm hiểu, nghiên cứu tình hình kinh doanh thực tế của công ty, qua đó có thể áp dụng những kiến thức đã được học trên giảng đường vào thực tiễn doanh nghiệp. Mặc dù đã cố gắng hết sức, tuy nhiên, do đây là lần đầu tiên tiếp xúc với việc tìm hiểu công việc thực tế và do hạn chế về thời gian cũng như nhận thức của em nên bài khóa luận không thể tránh khỏi những thiếu sót trong quá trình tìm hiểu, trình bày và đánh giá về Công ty Cổ phần Đẩu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng. Vì vậy, em rất mong nhận được sự đóng góp ý kiến của các thầy cô để bài khóa luận của em được hoàn thiện hơn. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Hà Nội, ngày 20 tháng 11 năm 2020 Sinh viên thực hiện Hoàng Thị Nhi
  8. 8. 3 DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Từ viết tắt Giải nghĩa 1 T.S Thạc sĩ 2 GS.TS Giáo sư – Tiến sĩ 3 CP Cổ phần 4 ĐTTM Đầu tư Thương mại 5 XNK Xuất Nhập khẩu 6 TNHH Trách nhiệm hữu hạn 7 QC&TT Quảng cáo và truyền thông 8 NXB Nhà xuất bản 9 CBCNV Cán bộ công nhân viên 10 CNH-HĐH Công nghiệp hoá-Hiện đại hoá 11 BHYT Bảo hiểm y tế 12 BHXH Bảo hiểm xã hội
  9. 9. 4 PHẦN 1: MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Nước ta là một nước có lợi về nông nghiệp, tổng kim ngạch xuất khẩu các mặt hàng nông sản truyền thống tăng thường xuyên và ổn định qua mỗi năm đã góp một phần rất lớn vào sự phát triển kinh tế của đất nước. Trong các mặt hàng nông sản, trà dược liệu nổi lên là mặt hàng mới, được Đảng và Nhà nước khuyến khích phát triển. Tuy nhiên mặt hàng trà dược liệu đang rất bối rối trước ngưỡng cửa hội nhập. Môi trường kinh doanh có sự ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, nó luôn thay đổi và phá vỡ sự cứng nhắc của kế hoạch sản xuất trong doanh nghiệp. Vấn đề đặt ra đối với doanh nghiệp là phải hoạch định và triển khai kế hoạch một cách linh hoạt để ứng phó với những thay đổi của môi trường kinh doanh. Đặc biệt trong bối cảnh hội nhập kinh tế thế giới, muốn tồn tại và phát triển các doanh nghiệp phải đủ sức cạnh tranh trên thị trường nội địa và có khả năng vươn ra thị trường quốc tế. Vậy làm thế nào để có được lợi thế cạnh tranh trên thị trường, làm thế nào để giải quyết mâu thuẫn giữa một bên là khả năng có hạn của doanh nghiệp và một bên là sự đòi hỏi vô hạn của thị trường. Giải quyết được mâu thuẫn đó chính là mục tiêu của công tác hoạch định ở mỗi doanh nghiệp hiện nay. Công tác hoạch định vẽ ra đường đi nước bước cho doanh nghiệp, vạch ra những mục tiêu cụ thể cho doanh nghiệp và phần nào quyết định sự thành công hay thất bại của doanh nghiệp. Tuy nhiên không phải doanh nghiệp nào cũng đạt được sự hoàn thiện tuyệt đối trong công tác hoạch định. Trong quá trình thực tập tại Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng, em nhận thấy trong công tác hoạch định của công ty còn tồn tại một số hạn chế. Do đó em chọn đề tài này, nghiên cứu và đưa ra một số ý kiến cá nhân nhằm góp phần hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của công ty. 2. Tổng quan về công trình nghiên cứu liên quan đến đề tài Rất ít doanh nghiệp đạt được sự hoàn thiện tuyệt đối trong công tác hoạch định, do đó hẳn sẽ tồn tại những hạn chế cần phải khắc phục. Chính vì vậy, có rất nhiều công trình nghiên cứu về vấn đề hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của doanh nghiệp. Cụ thể:
  10. 10. 5 Một trong số rất nhiều công trình nghiên cứu về vấn đề hoạch định tại doanh nghiệp mà em tìm hiểu được là Sách Quản trị căn bản của James.Donnelly J.Gibson do NXB Thống kê xuất bản năm 2001. Bên cạnh đó, có một số công trình nghiên cứu của các cựu sinh viên trường Đại học Thương mại. Cụ thể: Đề tài “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định tại công ty Cổ phần nông sản quốc tế” khóa luận tốt nghiệp do cựu sinh viên Trường Đại học Thương mại - Nguyễn Tuấn Anh thực hiện nghiên cứu năm 2011. Tác giả cho chúng ta biết những lý luận cơ bản về công tác hoạch định cũng như thực trạng và giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của công ty. Nhưng thực trạng mà tác giả chỉ ra chỉ mang tính phiến diện vì những giải pháp chưa giải quyết được các tồn tại trong công tác hoạch định của công ty. Đề tài: “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định tại công ty sản xuất ô tô 1-5”, khóa luận tốt nghiệp do cựu sinh viên trường Đại học Thương mại – Trần Thị Thanh Huế nghiên cứu năm 2015. Tác giả cho chúng ta biết các công việc cụ thể trong công tác hoạch định của công ty. Thực trạng về nội dung hoạch định của công ty chưa được tác giả chỉ ra một cách cụ thể, nhất là các nội dung về hoạch định chính sách, chương trình Đề tài: “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định tại công ty TNHH Phúc Khánh”, khóa luận tốt nghiệp do cựu sinh viên Trường Đại học Thương mại – Bùi Hữu Đức nghiên cứu năm 2018. Ngược lại với đề tài trên, đề tài này tác giả chỉ ra thực trạng hoạch định chính sách và chương trình rất rõ ràng. Nhưng một số giải pháp còn mơ hồ, chưa khả thi. Đề tài: “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định tại công ty QC&TT Vũ gia”, khóa luận tốt nghiệp do cựu sinh viên Trường Đại học Thương mại – Đặng Thị Loan nghiên cứu năm 2019. So với ba đề tài trên, đề tài này được đánh giá tốt hơn. Thực trạng thực hiện các nội dung hoạch định, các nhân tố ảnh hưởng được tác giả chỉ ra một cách rõ ràng. Ngoài ra các biện pháp khả thi do có thể giải quyết được các tồn tại trong công tác hoạch định của công ty.
  11. 11. 6 Các tác giả của các đề tài trên đã đề cập đến rất nhiều góc độ khác nhau của công tác hoạch định trong doanh nghiệp và đều chỉ ra những tồn tại cũng như các giải pháp để hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của công ty. Mặc dù có rất nhiều công trình nghiên cứu có liên quan đến vấn đề công tác hoạch định tại doanh nghiệp nhưng đến nay chưa có đề tài nào nghiên cứu công tác hoạch định tại Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng. Như vậy, đề tài “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của công ty CPĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng” là đề tài có tính mới. 3. Mục đích nghiên cứu Đề tài “Hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng” nhằm một số mục tiêu sau: Thứ nhất, hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý luận gắn với đặc điểm của các công ty sản xuất đồ uống từ dược liệu nói chung và Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng nói riêng. Thứ hai, phân tích, đánh giá công tác hoạch định của công ty từ đó rút ra thành công, hạn chế và nguyên nhân tồn tại các hạn chế đó. Thứ ba, nghiên cứu và đề xuất một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của công ty. 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 4.1 Đối tượng nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu của đề tài bao gồm các nội dung cơ bản của hoạch định, quy trình và các nhân tố môi trường ảnh hưởng đến công tác hoạch định của công ty Thái Hưng. 4.2 Phạm vi nghiên cứu Thứ nhất, phạm vi về nội dung: tập trung nghiên cứu, giải quyết các vấn đề về lý luận và thực tiễn liên quan đến công tác hoạch định của công ty. Thứ hai, phạm vi về thời gian: khoá luận tập trung nghiên cứu vấn đề vào giai đoạn năm 2017-2019. Thứ ba, phạm vi về không gian: Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng.
  12. 12. 7 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu 5.1 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu 5.1.1 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu sơ cấp Hai phương pháp thường được các tác giả lựa chọn đó là phương pháp khảo sát và phương pháp phỏng vấn chuyên sâu. Nhưng do tính chất đề tài nên bài khoá luận tập trung vào phương pháp phỏng vấn chuyên sâu: Đối tượng phỏng vấn : Bà Lê Thị Hằng: Tổng Giám đốc công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng Chị Phạm Thị Đà: Phó phòng kinh doanh của công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng. Mục đích phỏng vấn: để thu thập thông tin có liên quan đến công tác hoạch định đã và đang được thực hiện tại công ty một cách xác thực nhằm phục vụ cho việc đánh giá công tác hoạch định chiến lược một cách khách quan nhất. Nội dung phỏng vấn: Các câu hỏi xoay quanh các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác hoạch định và các khó khăn mà doanh nghiệp đang gặp phải, như: “Cô đánh giá thế nào về sự ảnh hưởng của công tác hoạch định đến sự phát triển của Thái Hưng?”; “Cô cho rằng nhân tố nào có sức ảnh hưởng mạnh nhất đến công tác hoạch định của Thái Hưng?”; “Chị có thể cho em biết, hiện nay Thái Hưng đang gặp khó khăn gì trong công tác hoạch định không ạ?” và một số câu hỏi cụ thể ở phần phụ lục của luận văn. 5.1.2 Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu thứ cấp Thứ nhất, thu thập thông tin từ website của công ty. Thứ hai, thu thập thông tin từ báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh trong 3 năm 2017- 2019, bản công bố tầm nhìn và sứ mạng kinh doanh của Thái Hưng, hồ sơ năng lực của Thái Hưng. Thứ ba, tham khảo giáo trình và các đề tài có liên quan đến công tác hoạch định của sinh viên khoá trước.
  13. 13. 8 5.2 Phương pháp phân tích dữ liệu Để đưa ra thông tin xác thực phục vụ cho bài khoá luận tốt nghiệp, em đã sử dụng phương pháp so sánh và phương pháp tổng hợp để phân tích, xử lý dữ liệu. Phương pháp so sánh: phương pháp này em dùng để xem xét, so sánh một chỉ tiêu với một chỉ tiêu gốc đối với số liệu kết quả kinh doanh và các chỉ tiêu có thể so sánh khác. Điều kiện so sánh là các số liệu phải phù hợp về thời gian, không gian, nội dung kinh tế và đơn vị đo lường. Từ đó, có nhận xét đúng về doanh nghiệp. Phương pháp tổng hợp: tổng hợp tất cả các ý kiến, câu trả lời, đây là cơ sở quan trọng để có thể đưa ra nhận định, đánh giá về tình hình thực hiện chức năng hoạch định của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng. 6. Kết cấu đề tài Đề tài gồm 3 phần: - Phần 1: Mở đầu - Phần 2: Nội dung và kết quả nghiên cứu: gồm 3 chương + Chương 1: Một số vấn đề lý luận cơ bản liên quan đến hoạch định + Chương 2: Thực trạng công tác hoạch định của công ty Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng + Chương 3: Một số giải pháp hoàn thiện công tác hoạch định của công ty Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng. - Phần 3: Kết luận
  14. 14. 9 PHẦN 2: NỘI DUNG VÀ KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU CHƯƠNG 1: MỘT SỐ VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC HOẠCH ĐỊNH TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1 Các khái niệm cơ bản liên quan đến hoạch định 1.1.1 Khái niệm hoạch định Hoạch định có thể hiểu là quá trình thiết lập kế hoạch trước khi thực hiện một việc gì đó. Cùng với sự phát triển không ngừng của nền kinh tế thì tất cả các hoạt động đều cần được kế hoạch hoá. Theo Harold Koontz.Cyril Odonnel “Hoạch định là xác định mục tiêu, quyết định phải làm gì và làm như thế nào để đạt được mục tiêu”. Ngoài ra còn một số quan điểm về hoạch định như sau: Hoạch định là quyết định trước xem phải làm gì, làm như thế nào, khi nào làm và do ai làm. Hoạch định là việc xác định rõ công việc phải làm (tổ chức, lãnh đạo, kiểm tra) và tiến hành thực hiện, cách thức thực hiện và các nguồn lực cần huy động thực hiện mục tiêu. Như vậy, có rất nhiều quan điểm về hoạch định, tổng hợp lại, có thể hiểu: Hoạch định là một quá trình liên quan đến tư duy và ý chí của con người, bắt đầu bằng việc xác định mục tiêu, định rõ chiến lược, chính sách, thủ tục, quy tắc, các kế hoạch chi tiết để đạt được mục tiêu. Từ định nghĩa trên, ta có thể thấy: Hoạch định là quá trình lao động trí óc đặc biệt. Hoạch định cũng là một quá trình liên tục gồm hàng loạt các hành động và việc tạo lập quan hệ nhịp nhàng giữa các hành động và quyết định để đạt được kết quả mong muốn. Hoạch định đòi hỏi các nhà quản trị phải tích cực can thiệp làm thay đổi xu hướng vận động, thúc đẩy sự vận động cho phù hợp với mục tiêu đã xác định của tổ chức, tìm mọi biện pháp để có thể đạt được mục tiêu đó.
  15. 15. 10 1.1.2 Vai trò của hoạch định Trong công tác quản trị, công tác hoạch định đóng vai trò quan trọng ở bất kì doanh nghiệp nào. Hoạch định giữ vai trò mở đường cho tất cả các chức năng quản trị trong doanh nghiệp, nó gắn liền với việc lựa chọn mục tiêu và thực hiện kế hoạch trong tương lai. Có thể nói hoạch định vừa mang tính chiến lược vừa mang tính tổ hợp. Nếu phương hướng không chính xác, tổ hợp không hợp lý thì nỗ lực thế nào cũng không có kết quả. Vì vậy, hoạch định có vai trò hết sức quan trọng trong công tác quản trị. Cụ thể: Thứ nhất, hoạch định làm tăng khả năng thành công của nhà quản trị nhờ việc phân tích và dự báo trước được những thời cơ, thách thức, khó khăn, thuận lợi trong quá trình thực hiện mục tiêu; giảm được sự chồng chéo và những hoạt động lãng phí. Từ đó, chủ động nắm bắt thời cơ, tạo mục tiêu và phương hướng rõ ràng và hạn chế rủi ro. Thứ hai, hoạch định giúp định hướng và thống nhất các hoạt động của tổ chức, thống nhất ý kiến và hành động, tập trung vào những mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ trọng yếu của từng thời kỳ; giúp doanh nghiệp ứng phó kịp thời với sự bất ổn định trong nội bộ cũng như môi trường bên ngoài. Thứ ba, hoạch định là cơ sở cho sự phân quyền và nhiệm vụ, thực hiện sự phối hợp các yếu tố, bộ phận tổ chức; tạo sự chủ động, sáng tạo trong thực thi nhiệm vụ và công việc cho các bộ phận và thành viên trong tổ chức. Thứ tư, hoạch định là cơ sở triển khai các hoạt động tác nghiệp. Thứ năm, hoạch định là cơ sở kiểm tra và điều chỉnh các mục tiêu, hoạt động. Đối với nhà quản trị, khả năng hoạch định chính là thước đo năng lực của nhà quản trị, nó quyết định rằng nhà quản trị có điều hành được hay không. Bởi khi thực hiện một công tác hoạch định, nhà quản trị cần nắm được trình độ, năng lực làm việc của nhân viên trong tổ chức để phân chia công việc một cách phù hợp nhằm thực hiện mục tiêu đã đề ra. Bên cạnh đó, lợi ích mà công tác hoạch định mang lại cho doanh nghiệp cũng rất
  16. 16. 11 lớn, cụ thể như: Thứ nhất, hoạch định giúp doanh nghiệp nhận diện thời cơ kinh doanh trong tương lai. Thứ hai, giúp doanh nghiệp dự kiến trước và có thể tránh những nguy cơ, khó khăn. Thứ ba, giúp doanh nghiệp triển khai kịp thời các chương trình hành động có nghĩa là tạo tính chủ động trong thực hiện. Thứ tư, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho công tác kiểm tra được dễ dàng, thuận lợi. Như vậy, hoạch định là chức năng khởi đầu và căn bản nhất trong các chức năng quản trị đối với mọi cấp quản trị và là cơ sở của các chức năng quản trị khác. Đề cao công tác hoạch định là một trong những nét đặc trưng của “cách mạng quản lý” trên thế giới hiện nay. 1.2 Phân loại hoạch định Theo cấp độ hoạch định, hoạch định được chia thành hoạch định chiến lược, hoạch định chiến thuật và hoạch định tác nghiệp. 1.2.1 Hoạch định chiến lược Hoạch định chiến lược là tập hợp các hành động, quyết định của lãnh đạo hướng tới việc soạn thảo các chiến lược chuyên biệt nhằm thực hiện mục tiêu của tổ chức. Hoạch định chiến lược do các nhà quản trị cấp cao thực hiện, thường thời hạn của hoạch định chiến lược là 5 năm trở lên. Sau khi hoạch định và lựa chọn được chiến lược phù hợp thì chiến lược đó được giao cho các nhà quản trị cấp trung gian cụ thể hóa thành các kế hoạch chiến thuật. Hoạch định chiến lược giữ vai trò chủ đạo và định hướng trong tiến trình hoạch định, là chiếc cầu nối giữa tương lai và hiện tại, liên kết mọi nguồn lực để thực hiện nhiều hoạt động hết sức quan trọng ở mỗi doanh nghiệp. Hoạch định chiến lược nhằm mục tiêu xây dựng lộ trình và triển khai kế hoạch để tổ chức thực hiện những mục tiêu, chủ trương, phương châm chiến lược đã được lựa chọn.
  17. 17. 12 1.2.2 Hoạch định chiến thuật Hoạch định chiến thuật là ra các quyết định ngắn hạn, chi tiết về nội dung các công việc, các biện pháp, các phương pháp tiến hành nhằm cụ thể hoá các hoạch định chiến lược. Hoạch định chiến thuật cung cấp cho các nhà quản trị bằng cách nào đơn vị đạt được mục đích thông qua các hoạt động. - Phát triển các mục tiêu định lượng, định tính nhằm bổ trợ các chiến lược của tổ chức. - Xác định các hoạt động cần thiết để cải thiện tình hình hiện tại. - Phân bổ ngân sách cho các hoạch định chức năng. Hoạch định chiến thuật do nhà quản trị cấp trung gian thực hiện nhằm xác định rõ sự đóng góp của bộ phận vào tiến trình thực hiện chiến lược trên cơ sở nguồn lực được phân bổ. Sau khi đã xác định được các kế hoạch chiến thuật thì các kế hoạch chiến thuật được giao cho các nhà quản trị cấp cơ sở cụ thể hoá thành các kế hoạch tác nghiệp. 1.2.3 Hoạch định tác nghiệp Hoạch định tác nghiệp là xác định kế hoạch nhằm thực hiện kế hoạch chiến thuật với thời gian ngắn hơn và phạm vi hẹp hơn hoạch dịnh chiến thuật, định rõ nhiệm vụ chuyên biệt được hoàn thành như thế nào với nguồn lực hiện có. Hoạch định tác nghiệp được xây dựng trên cơ sở hoạch định chiến lược, là cụ thể hóa của kế hoạch chiến lược. Theo cấp quản lý kế hoạch bao gồm kế hoạch chung của doanh nghiệp, kế hoạch của bộ phận, kế hoạch của từng đội sản xuất, kế hoạch của từng nhóm thiết bị... Hoạch định tác nghiệp do các nhà quản trị cấp cơ sở xây dựng và triển khai thực hiện.
  18. 18. 13 Bảng 1.1: So sánh hoạch định chiến lược và hoạch định tác nghiệp Tiêu chí Hoạch định chiến lược Hoạch định tác nghiệp Người hoạch định Nhà quản trị cấp cao Nhà quản trị cấp trung gian hoặc nhà quản trị cấp cơ sở Mục tiêu Đảm bảo hiệu quả và tăng trưởng trong dài hạn Thực hiện kế hoạch chiến lược Đặc tính Tồn tại và cạnh tranh như thế nào Hoàn thành các mục tiêu cụ thể như thế nào Phạm vi Bao quát lĩnh vực rộng và ít chi tiết Lĩnh vực hẹp và nhiều chi tiết Thời gian Dài (thường là 2 năm trở lên) Thời hạn ngắn hơn (thường là 1 năm hoặc ngắn hơn) Tần suất hoạch định Thường là 3 năm một lần Thường là 6 tháng một lần Thất bại Nặng nề, có thể làm phá sản doanh nghiệp Có thể khắc phục Rủi ro Lớn Hạn chế 1.3 Nội dung nghiên cứu các vấn đề liên quan đến hoạch định 1.3.1 Nội dung của hoạch định 1.3.1.1 Hoạch định sứ mạng và tầm nhìn chiến lược Hoạch định sứ mạng kinh doanh: Sứ mạng thể hiện thiên hướng hoạt động hoặc lý do tồn tại của doanh nghiệp, sứ mạng định hướng xác định mục tiêu và chiến lược của tổ chức. Bản công bố sứ mạng của doanh nghiệp thường chứa đựng câu trả lời cho những câu hỏi quan trọng như: Tại sao doanh nghiệp phải tồn tại? Doanh nghiệp thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh nào?... Tất cả sẽ được thể hiện trong bản công bố sứ mạng của doanh nghiệp.
  19. 19. 14 Hoạch định sứ mạng là giai đoạn mở đầu quan trọng trong quá trình hoạch định. Thực chất, hoạch định sứ mạng kinh doanh là xác định lĩnh vực kinh doanh. Sứ mạng có thể thay đổi tuỳ theo sự thay đổi của tổ chức, môi trường và các nhà lãnh đạo cấp cao trong tổ chức. Việc hoạch định sứ mạng đóng vai trò rất quan trọng cho sự thành công của tổ chức. Trước hết, nó tạo cơ sở quan trọng cho việc lựa chọn đúng đắn các mục tiêu và chiến lược của doanh nghiệp. Mặt khác, nó có tác dụng tạo lập và củng cố hình ảnh của doanh nghiệp trước công chúng xã hội, đồng thời tạo ra sự hấp dẫn đối với các đối tượng hữu quan như cổ đông, nhà cung cấp, các tổ chức tài chính, khách hàng… Hoạch định tầm nhìn chiến lược Tầm nhìn là một hình ảnh, hình tượng độc đáo và lý tưởng trong tương lai, là những điều tổ chức nên đạt tới hoặc trở thành. Nó mô tả rõ ràng mong muốn của doanh nghiệp trong tương lai, cái đích mà tổ chức mong muốn vươn tới. Nó thiết lập khuôn khổ hoạt động của doanh nghiệp trong thời gian tồn tại. Tầm nhìn được phổ biến tới các nhân viên, khách hàng, sẽ giúp khách hàng và chính doanh nghiệp tin tưởng và hành động đi theo con đường đã định. Hoạch định tầm nhìn là nhà quản trị doanh nghiệp đưa ra định hướng, mục tiêu trong tương lai mà doanh nghiệp muốn hướng tới. Khi tiến hành hoạch định tầm nhìn chiến lược, nhà quản trị cần chú ý, tầm nhìn chiến lược phải đảm bảo: - Đơn giản, rõ ràng và dễ hiểu. - Giữ một khoảng cách đủ xa về thời gian cho phép có những thay đổi khi cần thiết. - Có khả năng tạo sự tập trung nguồn lực trong doanh nghiệp và lưu ý đến quy mô và thời gian. - Thường xuyên được kết nối bởi các nhà quản trị cấp cao. Thực tế cho thấy, tổ chức cẩn trọng trong việc phát triển bản tuyên bố tầm nhìn và sứ mạng thường có khả năng thành công hơn các tổ chức xem nhẹ vấn đề này.
  20. 20. 15 1.3.1.2 Hoạch định mục tiêu Mục tiêu là kết quả tương lai mà nhà quản trị mong muốn đạt được. Mục tiêu là nền tảng của hoạch định bởi các chức năng quản trị đều hướng đến thực hiện mục tiêu. Mục tiêu xác định dựa trên cơ sở sứ mạng, nhiệm vụ và nhằm thực hiện sứ mạng, nhiệm vụ của tổ chức. Mỗi doanh nghiệp không chỉ có một mục tiêu là tìm kiếm lợi nhuận mà có rất nhiều mục tiêu khác như: mục tiêu tăng trưởng, mục tiêu tăng thị phần… Tuy nhiên, nếu doanh nghiệp quá chú trọng vào một mục tiêu thì các mục tiêu khác sẽ bị lãng quên và sẽ ảnh hưởng đến sự phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Vì vậy, khi hoạch định mục tiêu, các nhà quản trị cần lựa chọn mục tiêu và đảm bảo các yêu cầu đặt ra cho mục tiêu phải cụ thể và khả thi. Ngoài ra, các nhà quản trị cần chú ý đến giai đoạn phát triển của doanh nghiệp, đưa ra thời hạn cụ thể của từng mục tiêu và cần cụ thể hoá các mục tiêu để dễ dàng so sánh và phân tích. 1.3.1.3 Hoạch định chiến lược Chiến lược là kế hoạch đồng bộ, toàn diện, được soạn thảo một cách chi tiết nhằm đảm bảo thực hiện sứ mạng và các mục tiêu của tổ chức. Chiến lược cụ thể hoá thành các chiến thuật, kế hoạch tác nghiệp để thực hiện nó. Hoạch định chiến lược là quá trình xác định nhiệm vụ của doanh nghiệp, đề ra những mục tiêu và xây dựng những chiến lược. Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, đứng trước sự cạnh tranh gay gắt của các doanh nghiệp trong ngành, đòi hỏi các nhà quản trị của doanh nghiệp phải triển khai nghiêm túc việc phân tích, đánh giá điểm mạnh, điểm yếu, xác định đâu là thời cơ cho phép doanh nghiệp sử dụng lợi thế cạnh tranh của mình, đâu là mối đe doạ để doanh nghiệp có biện pháp phòng tránh. Từ đó, rút ra được sơ đồ quy trình hoạch định chiến lược như sau:
  21. 21. 16 Sơ đồ 1.1 Quy trình hoạch định chiến lược trong doanh nghiệp 1.3.1.4 Hoạch định chính sách Chính sách là quyết sách cơ bản chỉ dẫn hoạt động, là hướng dẫn chung đối với hành động và ra quyết định nhằm đảm bảo thực hiện mục tiêu của tổ chức. Chính sách được hình thành bởi những nhà quản trị cấp cao trong thời gian dài. Nó phản ánh mục tiêu cơ bản và quy định phương hướng hành động để nhằm đạt được mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ đặt ra của tổ chức. Chính sách cần phải dễ điều chỉnh để phù hợp với tình hình thực tiễn đồng thời phải dễ truyền đạt và dễ hiểu đối với công nhân viên. Có hai loại chính sách đó là chính sách cụ thể và chính sách tổng quát. Chính sách cụ thể có thể được thể bằng văn bản hay lời nói, có tác dụng cung cấp cho người ra quyết định các thông tin cần thiết về các vấn đề cụ thể để họ có cơ sở lựa chọn phương án phù hợp. Chính sách tổng quát nằm trong khuôn mẫu đã định sẵn của tổ chức, có tính chất khái quát và liên quan đến tất cả các lĩnh vực hoạt động của tổ chức. Chính sách có phạm vi co dãn nhất định, có thể trở thành những nguyên tắc cứng. Một số khác lại có phạm vi co dãn rộng rãi nhưng có thể cũng lại chật hẹp. Xác định mục tiêu Phân tích, đánh giá phương án chiến lược Đánh giá điểm mạnh, điểm yếu Lựa chọn chiến lược Phân tích và đánh giá môi trường
  22. 22. 17 1.3.1.5 Hoạch định thủ tục Thủ tục là những việc cụ thể phải làm theo một trật tự nhất định để tiến hành công việc có tính chất chính thức, đó là thiết lập các kế hoạch cần thiết cho việc điều hành các hoạt động tương lai. Thủ tục mô tả chuỗi hành động cần thiết được thực hiện theo một trình tự thời gian trong một tình huống cụ thể. Thủ tục cung cấp những hướng dẫn chi tiết để xử lý những việc thường xảy ra. Thủ tục giúp người thực hiện nó biết cách hành động và hành động nhất quán trong mọi tình huống. Khi thực hiện các hoạt động này nhà quản trị ít được tự do lựa chọn hành động và phương án hành động. Các thủ tục tồn tại ở tất cả các bộ phận của tổ chức và tồn tại ở tất cả các cấp quản trị. Các thủ tục cần có sự chính xác và chi tiết để công việc được thực hiện một cách có hiệu quả nhất. 1.3.1.6 Hoạch định quy tắc Quy tắc là quy định chung bắt buộc mọi người phải tuân theo, không để cho người thực hành làm theo ý riêng của họ. Trong kinh doanh, nhà quản trị đưa ra các quy tắc nhằm hướng CBCNV làm việc theo mục tiêu chung, làm việc có nguyên tắc, có trật tự, làm việc theo nội quy của doanh nghiệp. Như vậy, hoạch định quy tắc là đưa ra giải thích rõ ràng những hành động nào nên làm, những hành động nào không nên làm nhằm mang lại môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp và xây dựng văn hoá doanh nghiệp mang đậm bản sắc. Quy tắc hướng dẫn hoạt động nhưng không ấn định trình tự thời gian và đề cập đến một vấn đề cụ thể trong một giới hạn nhất định. 1.3.1.7 Hoạch định chương trình Chương trình là tổ hợp các mục tiêu, chính sách, thủ tục và quy tắc, các nhiệm vụ và các bước phải tiến hành, các nguồn lực cần sử dụng và các yếu tố khác cần thiết để nhằm thực hiện một mục đích nhất định của tổ chức. Chương trình có thể lớn và dài hạn hoặc nhỏ và ngắn hạn. Chương trình cũng giống như dự án là kế hoạch chỉ dùng một lần. Doanh nghiệp có thể có những chướng trình lớn như chương trình phát triển sản phẩm, phát triển đội ngũ quản trị… hay là các chương trình nhỏ như phổ cập tin học
  23. 23. 18 cho CBCNV, chương trình quảng cáo một sản phẩm hoạch một dịch vụ mới của doanh nghiệp. Chương trình phải được hỗ trợ bằng các ngân quỹ cần thiết, cần có kế hoạch tài chính cho việc thực hiện. Mỗi chương trình quan trọng thường có các chương trình hỗ trợ. Vì vậy, việc lập chương trình đòi hỏi một kỹ năng quản trị đặc biệt chính xác , áp dụng một hệ thống tư duy và hành động chính xác. 1.3.1.8 Hoạch định ngân sách Ngân sách là phương pháp phân bổ các nguồn lực được huy động biểu thị dưới dạng tiền tệ để đạt được các mục tiêu đã đặt ra. Ngân sách có chức năng như một kế hoạch hành động, nó được coi là nội dung quan trọng trong công tác hoạch định của doanh nghiệp. Hoạch định ngân sách là quá trình xác lập các mục tiêu tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Ngân sách giúp điều phối các hoạt động của những nhà quản trị và những bộ phận khác nhau, đồng thời đảm bảo cho tổ chức đạt được mục tiêu mong muốn. Ngân sách có thể trở thành thước đo để giám sát các hoạt động thực tế. Như vậy, hoạch định ngân sách có vai trò rất quan trọng trong công tác hoạch định của doanh nghiệp. 1.3.2 Quy trình hoạch định Sơ đồ 1.2 Quy trình hoạch định Bước 1: Nhận thức điểm mạnh, điểm yếu, cơ hội và thách thức Bước này đòi hỏi các nhà quản trị phải nhận thức, phân tích toàn cảnh môi trường một cách chính xác. Sử dụng các mô thức, phương pháp phân tích khoa học Nhận thức điểm mạnh, điểm yếu, cơ hội và thách thức So sánh và lựa chọn phương án Tìm ra các phương án Quyết định và chuẩn bị kế hoạch
  24. 24. 19 nhằm phát hiện ra các cơ hội mà môi trường đem lại đồng thời cũng phát hiện các rủi ro để chủ động né tránh, phòng ngừa. Bước 2: Tìm ra các phương án Sau khi tiến hành bước chẩn đoán, các nhà quản trị cần tìm ra phương án ứng với những điều kiện nhất định. Thường các nhà quản trị dùng ma trận SWOT để tìm ra phương án phù hợp. Bước 3: So sánh và lựa chọn phương án Từ ma trận SWOT các nhà quản trị tiến hành nghiên cứu các phương án sau đó tiến hành so sánh các phương án về nhiều mặt. Sau đó tiến hành đánh giá và lựa chọn phương án phù hợp nhất. Bước 4: Quyết định và chuẩn bị kế hoạch Sau khi các nhà quản trị lựa chọn được phương án phù hợp thì bước tiếp theo là chuẩn bị các kế hoạch từ chiến lược đến tác nghiệp, từ tổng quát đến cụ thể. 1.4 Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác hoạch định 1.4.1.Yếu tố bên ngoài 1.4.1.1 Môi trường vĩ mô Môi trường vĩ mô là nhóm môi trường có tác động lâu dài, nằm bên ngoài doanh nghiệp và có tác động trực tiếp đến lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp. Môi trường vĩ mô luôn luôn thay đổi, chúng tạo ra các cơ hội cũng như các nguy cơ trong sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Cụ thể: Yếu tố kinh tế Sự tăng trưởng nhanh hay chậm của nền kinh tế toàn cầu đều tác động đến hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Bên cạnh đó, tốc độ tăng trưởng nền kinh tế cao thì các doanh nghiệp có khả năng tăng sản lượng mặt hàng kinh doanh của mình để nâng cao kết quả kinh doanh. Khi đó, doanh nghiệp cần phải có kế hoạch kinh doanh để đáp ứng nhu cầu thị trường. Hay nói cách khác doanh nghiệp cần chú trọng công tác hoạch định để đưa ra các kế hoạch thực hiện cụ thể nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu thị trường. Nói tóm lại, doanh nghiệp cần dựa vào nhu cầu thị trường đề điều chỉnh công tác hoạch định sao cho phù hợp.
  25. 25. 20 Bên cạnh đó, tỷ giá hối đoái cũng ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến hoạt động xuất nhập khẩu của doanh nghiệp, từ đó tác động đến các hoạt động như mua nguyên vật liệu, thiết bị máy móc. Đa số các doanh nghiệp khi mở rộng sản xuất kinh doanh đều phải vay vốn, không một doanh nghiệp nào sử dụng 100% vốn chủ sở hữu để tiến hành hoạt động kinh doanh. Chính vì vậy, yếu tố lãi suất cho vay cũng là yếu tố tạo nên chi phí doanh nghiệp, do đó doanh nghiệp phải hoạch định chương trình và ngân sách chi tiêu hợp lý. Ngoài ra, tỷ lệ lạm phát và thất nghiệp cũng ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động sản xuất, kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Vì vậy, doanh nghiệp cần chú trọng đến công tác hoạch định chương trình để có thể sử dụng nguồn lao động một cách hiệu quả. Yếu tố chính trị, pháp luật Yếu tố chính trị, pháp luật tạo ra môi trường kinh doanh cho doanh nghiệp. Việc ban hành hệ thống pháp luật một cách chặt chẽ tạo điều kiện cho các doanh nghiệp cạnh tranh lành mạnh và ngược lại. Hệ thống luật và hệ thống toà án tạo nên hành lang pháp lý của quốc gia. Mức độ hoàn thiện, chặt chẽ của hành lang pháp lý này có thể tạo nên nhiều cơ hội cũng như thách thức cho doanh nghiệp trên thị trường. Do đó, doanh nghiệp cần nghiên cứu kỹ các quan điểm, chủ trương và các chính sách pháp luật mới của Nhà nước, sự ảnh hưởng của các chính sách này tới ngành và hoạt động kinh doanh của mình. Luật chống độc quyền, Luật sở hữu trí tuệ, Luật quảng cáo, Luật bảo vệ môi trường… là những điều doanh nghiệp cần phải xem xét trong quá trình hoạch định và ra quyết định. Yếu tố công nghệ Trong thời đại CNH-HĐH ngày nay, sự phát triển của khoa học công nghệ ngày càng lớn mạnh, nó ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Công nghệ kỹ thuật phát triển giúp cho vòng đời sản phẩm có xu hướng ngắn lại. Có thể khẳng định rằng, hầu như những thành tựu phát triển khoa học công nghệ
  26. 26. 21 đều hướng đến mục tiêu tăng năng suất, giảm chi phí và tạo ra sản phẩm với chất lượng tốt hơn cho người tiêu dùng. Do vậy nắm bắt và ứng dụng tốt công nghệ sẽ nâng cao khả năng cạnh tranh và hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Doanh nghiệp nào sớm sở hữu hoặc ứng dụng được công nghệ vượt trội sẽ có lợi thế hơn hẳn các doanh nghiệp còn lại. Cũng chính vì vậy, yếu tố công nghệ cũng ảnh hưởng đến công tác hoạch định của doanh nghiệp. Doanh nghiệp cần nghiên cứu, phân tích kỹ để có phương án sử dụng một cách khoa học. Yếu tố tự nhiên Yếu tố tự nhiên bao gồm các điều kiện về vị trí địa lý, nguồn tài nguyên… ảnh hưởng đến nguồn đầu vào và vấn đề tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Yếu tố này tác động đến doanh nghiệp theo cả hai xu hướng tích cực và tiêu cực. Khi các yếu tố tự nhiên thay đổi, thường các doanh nghiệp tìm cách đối phó với các biến đổi này theo cách riêng của mình. Rất nhiều doanh nghiêp chủ động tìm cách thay thế nguyên vật liệu, sử dụng năng lượng sạch hoặc nghiên cứu chế tạo, áp dụng các kĩ thuật tiên tiến để xử lý chất thải. Do vậy, tìm hiểu và nắm rõ đặc điểm của yếu tố tự nhiên sẽ giúp cho nhà quản trị đưa ra được các chiến lược, kế hoạch sản xuất khả thi. 1.4.1.2 Môi trường vi mô Đối thủ cạnh tranh Tất cả các công ty lớn hay nhỏ, hay các công ty độc quyền đều có rất nhiều đối thủ cạnh tranh. Bao gồm các nhà sản xuất kinh doanh cùng sản phẩm hoặc kinh doanh sản phẩm có khả năng thay thế. Doanh nghiệp luôn trong trạng thái phải ứng phó với rất nhiều đối thủ cạnh tranh cùng lúc. Doanh nghiệp không được xem thường bất kỳ đối thủ nào và cũng cần phải đáp ứng văn hóa cạnh tranh. Không một nhà quản trị nào có thể coi thường môi trường cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp. Khi bỏ qua sự cạnh tranh, họ phải trả một giá rất đắt. Đối thủ cạnh tranh có ảnh hưởng lớn đến doanh nghiệp, doanh nghiệp có khả năng cạnh tranh thì mới có thể tồn tại và ngược lại.
  27. 27. 22 Chính vì vậy, các nhà quản trị cần nắm rõ đối thủ cạnh tranh để có thể chủ động đưa ra được các chiến lược cạnh tranh phù hợp cho doanh nghiệp. Tuy nhiên, cách ứng xử khôn ngoan nhất ngoài việc nhìn vào đối thủ trực tiếp, doanh nghiệp nên chọn các phương án vừa chiếm lĩnh thị trường, tiến hành hiệp thương, vừa phải chiếm lĩnh sự ủng hộ từ khách hàng. Yếu tố khách hàng Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, khách hàng có vai trò rất quan trọng “khách hàng là thượng đế”. Khách hàng là tài sản quan trọng nhất mặc dù giá trị của họ không ghi trong sổ sách của công ty. Họ là nhân tố quan trọng quyết định đến sự thành bại của doanh nghiệp trong nền kinh tế thị trường. Khách hàng quyết định sản phẩm hàng hoá của doanh nghiệp sẽ phải bán theo giá nào. Thực tế, doanh nghiệp chỉ có thể bán với giá mà đại bộ phận người tiêu dùng chấp nhận, tức giá cạnh tranh trên thị trường. Khách hàng quyết định doanh nghiệp nên bán sản phẩm loại nào, chất lượng ra sao. Phương thức bán hàng và phương thức phục vụ khách hàng là do khách hàng lựa chọn, vì trong nền kinh tế thị trường, người mua sẽ lựa chọn theo ý thích của mình và đồng thời giúp doanh nghiệp điều chỉnh phương thức phục vụ. Nhu cầu của khách hàng khác nhau tuỳ theo lứa tuổi, giới tính, mức thu nhập, thói quen… Do đó, doanh nghiệp cần dựa vào nhu cầu của khách hàng để có chính sách đáp ứng nhu cầu của từng nhóm khách hàng sao cho phù hợp. Yếu tố nhà cung ứng Lựa chọn nguồn cung ứng nguyên liệu, dịch vụ đối với doanh nghiệp có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng. Trên thực tế nhà cung cấp thường được phân thành ba loại chủ yếu: Loại cung cấp thiết bị công nghệ, nguyên vật liệu sản xuất; cung cấp nhân sự hoạt động; loại cung cấp tài chính và các dịch vụ từ ngân hàng, công ty cung cấp bảo hiểm. Mỗi doanh nghiệp cùng một thời điểm có quan hệ với nhiều nguồn cung cấp khác nhau. Vấn đề đặt ra là yêu cầu của việc cung cấp phải ổn định và kịp thời, đảm
  28. 28. 23 bảo về chất lượng. Nếu sai lệch sẽ ảnh hưởng tới hoạt động kinh doanh của bản thân doanh nghiệp. Như vậy, đòi hỏi các nhà quản trị phải tìm các nhà cung cấp đáng tin cậy và giá cả hợp lý. Các nhà quản trị cần tìm hiểu, thương lượng giá cả với nhà cung ứng để có thể lập ngân sách một cách hợp lý. Sản phẩm thay thế Sản phẩm thay thế là các sản phẩm từ ngành, lĩnh vực kinh doanh có khả năng cùng thoả mãn nhu cầu như nhau của khách hàng. Sức ép do có sản phẩm thay thế làm hạn chế tiềm năng lợi nhuận của ngành. Phần lớn sản phẩm thay thế là kết quả của sự phát triển công nghệ. Nó có thể gây ra áp lực cho các doanh nghiệp ở các khía cạnh: các chi phí chuyển đổi trong sản phẩm, xu hướng sử dụng hàng thay thế của khách hàng, tương quan giữa giá cả và chất lượng của các mặt hàng thay thế. Do đó, để giữ vững vị thế, doanh nghiệp cần thực hiện tốt công tác hoạch định để có các chiến lược cụ thể nhằm giảm tác động của sản phẩm thay thế. 1.5.2 Yếu tố bên trong Ngoài các nhân tố bên ngoài thì yếu tố nội bộ doanh nghiệp cũng tác động không nhỏ đến công tác hoạch định của doanh nghiệp. Một trong các nhân tố đó phải kể đến: 1.5.2.1 Nguồn nhân lực Nhân lực là lực lượng lao động sáng tạo, góp phần cho sự thành công của doanh nghiệp. Mỗi tổ chức cần quản lý được việc tuyển dụng, đào tạo, bồi dưỡng và khen thưởng. Nhiệm vụ và mục tiêu của tổ chức sẽ được thực hiện song song với một chiến lược nguồn nhân lực hiệu quả. Nguồn nhân lực chất lượng sẽ giúp cho doanh nghiệp thành công ngay từ bước đầu hoạch định, họ sẽ không tốn thời gian để có thể đưa ra các phương án chất lượng, khả thi, từ đó các hoạt động tiếp theo được thực hiện một cách suôn sẻ. Do vậy, doanh nghiệp cần có chính sách đề đảm bảo số lượng và chất lượng nguồn nhân lực từ các nhà quản trị cấp cao đến đội ngũ công nhân. Bên cạnh đó, doanh nghiệp cũng cần chú trọng đến môi trường làm việc tốt, đào tạo, khuyến khích
  29. 29. 24 và khen thưởng một cách thoả đáng để tạo động lực phát huy tiềm năng của nguồn nhân lực. 1.5.2.2 Tài chính Tài chính doanh nghiệp bao gồm các vấn đề như: vốn, khả năng huy động vốn, phân bổ nguồn vốn… Vấn đề tài chính quyết định đến việc thực hiện hay không thực hiện bất cứ một hoạt động đầu tư, mua sắm hay phân phối của doanh nghiệp. Doanh nghiệp có tiềm lực về tài chính sẽ có nhiều điều kiện thuận lợi trong việc đổi mới công nghệ, đầu tư trang thiết bị, đảm bảo nâng cao chất lượng, hạ giá thành nhằm duy trì và nâng cao sức mạnh cạnh tranh, củng cố vị trí của mình trên thị trường. Việc phân tích nguồn tài chính đóng vai trò quan trọng trong quá trình hoạch định, bởi nó là cơ sở để các nhà quản trị đưa ra các chiến lược sử dụng ngân sách hợp lý và hoạch định chương trình khả thi cho việc thực hiện kế hoạch đã đề ra.
  30. 30. 25 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC HOẠCH ĐỊNH CỦA CÔNG TY CP ĐTTM XNK THÁI HƯNG 2.1 Khái quát về doanh nghiệp 2.1.1 Quá trình hình thành, phát triển và lĩnh vực kinh doanh của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng 2.1.1.1 Khái quát chung Tên đơn vị: Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng. Địa chỉ: Thôn Bồ Trang 3, xã Quỳnh Hoa, huyện Quỳnh Phụ, tỉnh Thái Bình. Nhà máy: Cụm Công nghiệp Quỳnh Giao, huyện Quỳnh Phụ, tình Thái Bình. Nhà máy trà Thái Hưng đạt chuẩn quốc tế ISO: 22000-2018 Số điện thoại: 02273911388 Hotline: 0888757919 Mã số thuế: 1001015748 Email: thaihungvinacorn@gmail.com/ thaihungtea888@gmail.com Website: thaihungtea.com/ thaihungtea.vn 2.1.1.2 Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng được thành lập năm 2009 với tên ban đầu là Tân Thái Bình. Trong những năm đầu công ty tập trung phát triển dự án Ngô ngọt đến năm 2011. Năm 2013 công ty đổi tên thành Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng và chuyển đổi cơ cấu dần sang trồng cây dược liệu, với mô hình trồng cây dược liệu như: đinh lăng, cà gai leo, chùm ngây, hoàn ngọc, thìa canh, xạ đen, cỏ ngọt, … tại xã Quỳnh Hoa, huyện Quỳnh Phụ, tỉnh Thái Bình. Cuối năm 2013 công ty bắt đầu xây dựng nhà máy sản xuất trà với quy mô 120 – 150 tấn dược liệu khô 1 năm và mở rộng vùng nguyên liệu sản xuất. Đây được coi là một trong những nhà máy sản xuất trà dược liệu lớn nhất miền Bắc. Sau 7 năm mở rộng và phát triển, đến nay vùng nguyên liệu của công ty đã lên tới 106 ha. Từ những vùng nguyên liệu này, sản phẩm được sản xuất theo quá trình khép kín từ trồng trọt, thu hái, sơ chế và sản xuất. Hiện tại công ty đã có đại lý phân phối trên
  31. 31. 26 hầu hết 63 tỉnh thành trên cả nước và đã xuất khẩu sang thị trường Châu Âu, Cộng Hòa Séc, Nhật Bản. Sản phẩm qua quy trình sản xuất nghiêm ngặt, mỗi sản phẩm trà của Thái Hưng đều mang hương vị đặc trưng của dược liệu, không sử dụng chất tạo màu, hương vị nên rất an toàn cho người sử dụng. Thái Hưng phấn đấu trở thành một thương hiệu hàng đầu về trà thảo dược và các sản phẩm từ thảo dược, được người tiêu dùng, khách hàng trong và ngoài nước biết đến là một sản phẩm chất lượng tốt dành cho sức khỏe và giá cả cạnh tranh trên thị trường. 2.1.1.3 Lĩnh vực kinh doanh Doanh nghiệp hoạt động chủ yếu ở lĩnh vực sản xuất trà thảo dược và các sản phẩm từ thảo dược. Ngoài ra, còn trồng các loại cây gia vị, cây dược liệu; cung cấp cây giống, bao tiêu dược liệu; phân phối thực phẩm; tư vấn, chuyển giao công nghệ nông nghiệp dược liệu. Sản phẩm qua quy trình sản xuất nghiêm ngặt, dược liệu sau khi thu hoạch được rửa sạch chuyển qua công đoạn sấy lạnh để giữ được toàn bộ dược tính. Mỗi sản phẩm trà của Thái Hưng đều mang hương vị đặc trưng của dược liệu, không sử dụng chất tạo màu, nên rất an toàn cho người tiêu dùng. Trà Thái Hưng được chiết xuất theo phương pháp gia truyền, quá trình đóng gói với công nghệ hiện đại nhất nên mỗi sản phẩm đều có tính độc đáo khác biệt so với các sản phẩm khác trên thị trường. 2.1.2 Mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng Công Ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng có mô hình tổ chức và hoạt động theo Điều 110, Luật Doanh nghiệp năm 2014.
  32. 32. 27 Sơ đồ 2.1 Cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng (Nguồn: Hồ sơ năng lực Thái Hưng) Chức năng chính của các bộ phận như sau: Tổng giám đốc: là người lãnh đạo cao nhất đồng thời sẽ chịu mọi trách nhiệm về toàn bộ các hoạt động kinh doanh, con người cũng như sự hợp tác của công ty với các tổ chức khác. Một trong những nhiệm vụ của Tổng giám đốc là xây dựng và thực thi chiến lược nhằm thúc đẩy sự phát triển và gia tăng lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp. Giám đốc điều hành: là người chịu trách nhiệm điều hành trực tiếp hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty. Tiếp nhận chỉ đạo trực tiếp từ Tổng giám đốc, sau đó phân về các phòng để thực hiện. Đồng thời, Giám đốc điều hành còn đánh giá việc hoạt động của các bộ phận, góp phần cùng Tổng giám đốc đưa ra chiến lược, thiết lập bộ máy quản lý, xây dựng văn hoá doanh nghiệp… Hội đồng quản trị Tổng giám đốc Giám đốc điều hành Phòng Marketing Phòng Logictics xuất nhập Phòng Kế toán Phòng Hành chính pháp lý Phòng Kinh doanh Trang trại và bao tiêu Xưởng sản xuất Tổ cơ khí Tổ vận tải
  33. 33. 28 Phòng Marketing: chịu trách nhiệm về truyền thông, quảng bá sản phẩm. Tiếp nhận chỉ đạo từ Giám đốc điều hành và đưa ra các chương trình thu hút khách hàng. Phòng Kế toán: là một trong những phòng có vai trò rất quan trọng giúp cho công ty thấy được tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh và kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh ra sao. Có nhiệm vụ quản lý toàn bộ số vốn của công ty, kiểm tra các số liệu chứng từ làm căn cứ cho việc ghi chép vào sổ sách báo cáo quyết toán, báo cáo tài chính của công ty theo quy định của Bộ Tài chính. Phòng Kinh doanh: thực hiện các hợp tác, giao dịch với khách hàng. Tiếp nhận thông tin và tìm kiếm các đơn hàng mới. Phòng logictics: quản lý hàng hóa trong kho luôn ở điều kiện tốt, gọn gàng, sạch sẽ và an toàn; quản lý các chứng từ liên quan như phiếu giao nhận hàng, phiếu chuyển hàng…; phối hợp với các bộ phận liên quan và khách hàng để đảm bảo quá trình giao hàng diễn ra êm đẹp. Phòng hành chính: có chức năng tham mưu giúp công tác tổ chức quản lý, bảo vệ tài sản và hàng hoá an toàn cho công ty, tổ chức tự vệ phòng cháy chữa cháy. Chịu trách nhiệm tổ chức tiếp nhận và lưu chuyển công văn, lưu trữ tài liệu, in ấn, tiếp đãi khách hàng đến giao dịch với công ty, tổ chức công tác bảo hộ lao động, tổ chức tuyển dụng và đào tạo lao động, làm hợp đồng lao động. Đội ngũ nhân lực có trình độ, chuyên nghiệp, các đối tác uy tín đã tạo nên một sức mạnh tổng thể chung cho thương hiệu trà Thái Hưng trong việc cung cấp sản phẩmđến quý khách hàng. 2.1.3 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng Dựa trên cơ sở báo cáo tình hình tài chính trong vòng 3 năm vừa qua: năm 2017, 2018, 2019, ta có bảng sau:
  34. 34. 29 Bảng 2.1 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng (2017-2019) Đơn vị: triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu Năm So sánh 2017 2018 2019 2018/2017 2019/2018 Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Doanh thu thuần 9 797 16 601 31 242 6 804 169.45% 14 641 188.19% Giá vốn hàng bán 5 982 9 347 15 615 3 365 156.25% 6 268 167.06% Chi phí tài chính 318 822 1 574 504 258.49% 752 191.48% Chi phí quản lý bán hàng 43 95 187 52 220.93% 92 196.84% Chi phí sản xuất 268 398 723 130 148.51% 325 181.66% Lợi nhuận thuần 3 186 5 939 13 143 2 753 186.41% 7 204 221.30% Lợi nhuận sau thuế 2548.8 4751.2 10514.4 2202.4 186.41% 5763.2 221.30% (Nguồn: Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh) Từ bảng kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh nhận thấy rằng doanh thu thuần của công ty tăng dần qua các năm. Cụ thể, năm 2018 doanh thu thuần tăng 6 804 triệu đồng so với năm 2017. Cho đến năm 2019 doanh thu thuần tăng 14 641 triệu đồng so với năm 2018. Tỷ lệ doanh thu tăng do công ty ký kết được thêm nhiều hợp đồng với các nhà phân phối lớn ở nhiều tỉnh thành trên cả nước. Giá vốn hàng bán năm 2018 và năm 2019 nhìn chung có xu hướng tăng, do Thái Hưng kí kết được các hợp đồng dài hạn với các nhà phân phối lớn. Vì thế các chi phí liên quan đến nguồn nguyên liệu dược liệu cũng tăng theo, từ đó kéo theo giá vốn hàng bán tăng. Cụ thể, năm 2018 giá vốn hàng bán tăng 3 365 triệu đồng so với năm
  35. 35. 30 2017. Đến năm 2019, giá vốn tăng gần gấp đôi lên đến 6 268 triệu đồng so với năm 2018. Từ đó cho thấy, hoạt động kinh doanh của Thái Hưng khá ổn. Giá vốn hàng bán tăng do đơn hàng tăng chứ không phải là bù hàng hỏng hóc. Về các chi phí, cụ thể: chi phí tài chính và chi phí bán hàng của Thái Hưng trong 3 năm đều có xu hướng tăng, nhưng tỷ lệ tăng của năm 2019 so với năm 2018 thấp hơn tỷ lệ tăng của năm 2018 so với năm 2017. Cụ thể, năm 2018 chi phí tài chính tăng 505 triệu, chi phí bán hàng tăng 52 triệu so với năm 2017; năm 2019 chi phí tài chính tăng 752 triệu, chi phí bán hàng tăng 92 triệu so với năm 2018. Điều này cho thấy, vấn đề quản trị tài chính và quản trị bán hàng của Thái Hưng đang rất ổn. Còn chi phí sản xuất qua các năm đều có xu hướng tăng. Điều này càng khẳng định Thái Hưng đã chiếm được lòng tin của các khách hàng lớn nhỏ, tạo mối làm ăn lâu dài và có được cho mình khách hàng trung thành và Thái Hưng kiểm soát tốt các nguồn chi phí. Chính nhờ tình hình hoạt động sản xuất ổn định, khách hàng tin tưởng nên đã đem đến cho Thái Hưng nguồn lợi nhuận đều tăng qua các năm. Cụ thể, lợi nhuận sau thuế năm 2018 đạt 4 751.2 triệu đồng tăng 2 202.4 triệu đồng so với năm 2017 (2548.8 triệu đồng), năm 2019 lợi nhuận sau thuế đạt 10 514.4 triệu đồng tăng 5 763.2 triệu đồng so với năm 2018. Tỷ lệ tăng lợi nhuận sau thuế của năm 2019 so với năm 2018 gần gấp 3 so với tỷ lệ tăng của năm 2018 so với năm 2017. Lợi nhuận tăng dần qua các năm cho thấy hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty trong 3 năm gần đây đạt hiệu quả tốt do doanh thu tăng và công ty kiểm soát được chi phí nên lợi nhuận tăng. 2.2 Phân tích và đánh giá thực trạng thực hiện các nội dung hoạch định của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng 2.2.1 Thực trạng hoạch định tầm nhìn và sứ mạng kinh doanh của Công ty CP ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng Khởi đầu là một công ty nhỏ, tập trung vào dự án ngô ngọt, sau mới chuyển đổi cơ cấu sang trồng cây dược liệu và tập trung sản xuất các sản phẩm từ dược liệu, cụ thể là trà dược liệu. Sau nhiều lần thay đổi tầm nhìn và sứ mạng kinh doanh, hiện nay công ty hướng đến tầm nhìn và sứ mệnh: Tầm nhìn: Trở thành một trong những doanh nghiệp sản xuất và chế biến các sản phẩm từ thảo dược hàng đầu Việt Nam, đưa vào hoạt động nhà máy chuẩn GMP. Góp phần nâng cao vị thế các sản phẩm từ thảo dược của Việt Nam trên toàn cầu.
  36. 36. 31 Sứ mạng: “Chúng tôi luôn luôn mang đến các sản phẩm an toàn cho sức khỏe. Các sản phẩm có nguồn gốc 100% thiên nhiên. Cam kết không sử dụng chất bảo quản, không sử dụng hương liệu, không sử dụng chất tạo màu.” Sứ mạng và tầm nhìn của Thái Hưng vẫn phù hợp với tình hình thị trường ngày nay. Bởi mặt hàng trà thảo dược hiện nay chưa thật sự thịnh hành, người tiêu dùng ưa chuộng chất lượng nhưng đi kèm với tiện lợi. Do đó, Thái Hưng vẫn hướng đến tầm nhìn là đưa thương hiệu trà thảo dược đến gần hơn với người tiêu dùng, góp phần nâng cao vị thế trà thảo dược Việt Nam trên toàn cầu. Với sứ mạng luôn luôn đảm bảo chất lượng sản phẩm, đảm bảo an toàn cho sức khoẻ con người là sứ mạng luôn luôn gắn liền với tất cả các doanh nghiệp sản xuất. Như vậy, có thể khẳng định sứ mạng và tầm nhìn của Thái Hưng rất phù hợp với tình hình thị trường hiện nay. 2.2.2 Thực trạng hoạch định mục tiêu của công ty Mục tiêu là cột mốc, tiêu chí, kết quả mà doanh nghiệp đặt ra và mong muốn đạt được. Công ty cần xác định mục tiêu một cách cụ thể và rõ ràng. Tuy nhiên, việc xác định mục tiêu không hề đơn giản. Hoạch định mục tiêu là bước đệm cho việc triển khai kế hoạch và các hoạt động khác. Nhận thấy được vai trò của nó nên Thái Hưng cũng dần chú trọng đến công tác hoạch định mục tiêu. Thời gian đầu mới thành lập, Thái Hưng chỉ tập trung vào các hoạt động tác nghiệp mà không quá quan tâm đến công tác xác định mục tiêu. Hiện nay, Thái Hưng vẫn duy trì công tác xác định mục tiêu theo nguyên tắc SMART (S-cụ thể, dễ hiểu; M-đo lường được; A-có thể đạt được; R-thực tế; T-thời gian hoàn thành) và thực hiện theo sơ đồ 5 bước sau: Sơ đồ 2.2. Quy trình xác định mục tiêu của Thái Hưng (Nguồn: Phòng kinh doanh) Xác định nhiệm vụ chung Xác định các mục tiêu Đánh giá các mục tiêu Nghiên cứu và thu thập thông tin Lựa chọn mục tiêu
  37. 37. 32 Thái Hưng đã đưa ra quan điểm và mục tiêu trong thời gian là 5 năm, từ 2020- 2025. Các quan điểm, mục tiêu của Thái Hưng được xây dựng bằng cách cụ thể hoá nhiệm vụ và mục tiêu chung của ngành. Mục tiêu lớn nhất của Thái Hưng là trở thành “đơn vị đầu tàu” trong ngành. Đưa thương hiệu Trà thảo dược Thái Hưng trở thành số một về thị phần trong lĩnh vực sản xuất đồ uống từ dược liệu. Về vấn đề đổi mới, Thái Hưng đưa ra mục tiêu trở thành đơn vị dẫn đầu trong việc tung ra các sản phẩm mới bằng cách chi ít nhất 7% doanh số bán cho việc nghiên cứu và phát triển. Theo chị Phạm Thị Đà – phó phòng kinh doanh, Thái Hưng tiếp tục nghiên cứu và muộn nhất năm 2022 Thái Hưng sẽ cho ra mắt sản phẩm với diện mạo hoàn toàn mới. Thái Hưng đặt ra mục tiêu về khả năng sinh lời là đạt tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên vốn đầu tư hàng năm ít nhất là 15%. Nhìn chung, mục tiêu của Thái Hưng được đưa ra bằng cách kết hợp các yếu tố như định hướng chung của ngành, tính toán của doanh nghiệp dựa trên nguồn lực của doanh nghiệp và tầm nhìn của doanh nghiệp. Các nhà lãnh đạo đều muốn vượt chỉ tiêu đề ra để lấy thành tích. Như vậy, mục tiêu của Thái Hưng khá hiện thực, tuy nhiên thiếu tính thách thức và đột phá. 2.2.3 Thực trạng hoạch định chiến lược của công ty Thái Hưng không có hệ thống quản trị chiến lược riêng biệt nên công tác hoạch định chiến lược thực hiện bởi tất cả các nhà quản trị cấp cao trong công ty. Sau đó, các chiến lược được soạn thảo và gửi về các phòng ban có liên quan. Các phòng ban có trách nhiệm phối hợp với nhau để thực hiện hoá các chiến lược. Chiến lược của Thái Hưng khi phân tích ra có thể thấy chiến lược hướng về xuất khẩu. Phương pháp chủ yếu được sử dụng trong công tác hoạch định chiến lược của Thái Hưng là công tác dự báo. Thái Hưng đưa ra dự báo về xu hướng phát triển của thị trường và của các sản phẩm trà dược liệu, từ đó đưa ra các kế hoạch hành động ứng với khả năng có thể xảy ra. Chẳng hạn như, trong bản chiến lược thời kỳ 2020- 2025 Thái Hưng dự báo được thị trường Châu Âu, Sec, Nhật Bản vẫn tiếp tục ổn định,
  38. 38. 33 nên công ty vẫn duy trì việc xuất khẩu sản phẩm trà dược liệu sang các thị trường này. Tuy nhiên, sáu tháng đầu năm 2020 do tình hình dịch bệnh nên việc xuất khẩu bị đình trệ. Đứng trước tình hình đó, Thái Hưng cũng có đề ra các giải pháp khắc phục là đẩy mạnh tiêu thụ trong nước. Nhận định tình hình thế giới ngày càng ưa chuộng các sản phẩm thanh nhiệt, có lợi cho sức khoẻ, Thái Hưng đã đẩy mạnh việc tìm kiếm và mở rộng các thị trường mới như Nga, Đài Loan… Khi đề ra các mục tiêu ngắn hạn như doanh thu, chi phí, lợi nhuận.. Thái Hưng sử dụng phương pháp tỷ lệ cố định. Các chỉ tiêu năm kế hoạch được tính toán theo tỷ lệ đã được xác định theo năm trước đó. Tỷ lệ cố định được tính ở đây là thuế suất và phần trăm của lương theo doanh thu. Tuy nhiên, trong công tác hoạch định chiến lược Thái Hưng sử dụng phương pháp dự báo là chủ yếu. Do công tác hoạch định chiến lược có sự đóng góp và tham mưu chiến lược chuyên nghiệp của tất cả các nhà quản trị cấp cao nên có thể đánh giá rằng công tác hoạch định của Thái Hưng tương đối tốt. 2.2.4 Thực trạng hoạch định chính sách của công ty Các chính sách của Thái Hưng được xây dựng một cách linh hoạt và rõ ràng. Về chính sách phân phối và xúc tiến thương mại, Thái Hưng tập trung hình thức marketing, đó là kênh hai cấp. Kênh hai cấp có hai trung gian marketing, trong thị trường hàng tiêu dùng, đó thường là nhà bán sỉ và bán lẻ. Thái Hưng không có đủ nguồn lực tài chính để phân phối trực tiếp sản phẩm của mình đến tận người tiêu dùng cuối cùng, bởi việc phân phối trực tiếp đòi hỏi đầu tư rất nhiều tiền bạc và nhân lực. Do vậy, Thái Hưng đã sử dụng các trung gian phân phối. Mặc dù việc chuyển giao này cũng có nghĩa là từ bỏ một số quyền kiểm soát đối với sản phẩm dược bán như thế nào và bán cho ai. Tuy nhiên, khối lượng bán tăng hơn do đảm bảo được việc phân phối rộng khắp và đưa được sản phẩm đến các thị trường mục tiêu một cách nhanh chóng. Ngoài ra, Thái Hưng cũng rất tích cực tham gia các buổi hội chợ để quảng bá sản phẩm đến tận tay người tiêu dùng. Gần đây nhất, Thái Hưng tham gia hội chợ tại đường Hoàng Quốc Việt, quận Cầu Giấy, thành phố Hà Nội vào tháng 1 năm 2020.
  39. 39. 34 Về chính sách sản phẩm, Thái Hưng chưa thật sự tập trung vào mẫu mã bao bì và hình thức sản phẩm. Hình 2.1: Một số mẫu mã bao bì sản phẩm của Thái Hưng (Nguồn: Phòng Marketing) Mẫu mã bao bì chưa thật sự đa dạng, đơn thuần chỉ là màu sắc khác nhau nhưng chi tiết dường như không có sự khác biệt nhiều. Về hình thức sản phẩm, Thái Hưng đi theo hai dòng truyền thống là trà túi lọc và trà khô. Tuy nhiên, chị Phạm Thị Đà cho biết, Thái Hưng sẽ tiếp cận hai hình thức mới đó là trà pha sẵn dạng bột và trà pha sẵn dạng nước (chai và lon). Bên cạnh đó, không thể phủ nhận chất lượng của trà Thái Hưng, mỗi sản phẩm đều mang hương vị đặc trưng của dược liệu, không sử dụng chất tạo màu, hương vị nên rất an toàn cho người sử dụng…. Bà Lê Thị Hằng cho biết, được cố vấn công thức của P.GS-TS Nguyễn Thượng Dong (Nguyên Viện trưởng Viện Dược liệu Việt Nam), Thái Hưng tự tin đưa ra thị trường các sản phẩm sạch, an toàn và chất lượng cao. Về chính sách đãi ngộ nhân sự, Thái Hưng rất chú trọng trong việc tạo môi trường làm việc năng động và chất lượng cho đội ngũ nhân viên, các trang thiết bị văn phòng hiện đại, giờ giấc linh hoạt. Để khuyến khích và tạo môi trường làm việc tốt nhất cho công nhân viên, Thái Hưng triển khai các chính sách đãi ngộ như: đãi ngộ tài chính và phi tài chính. Dựa vào quy định của Nhà nước và Luật Doanh nghiệp, Thái Hưng tiến hành thiết lập các chương trình đãi ngộ, đảm bảo quyền và lợi ích của cán bộ công nhân viên đồng thời có thể giữ chân được người lao động. Cụ thể:
  40. 40. 35 Ngoài lương cơ bản, công ty có những khoản tiền thưởng khi hoàn thành xuất sắc công việc, đạt năng suất lao động cao mang lại lợi ích chon công ty. Không những thế, công nhân viên còn được đóng bảo hiểm, trợ cấp đi lại, khám sức khoẻ định kì, du lịch... 2.2.5 Thực trạng hoạch định thủ tục của công ty Để thực hiện các chính sách có hiệu quả Thái Hưng tiến hành hoạch định thủ tục, đưa ra thủ tục để cung cấp những hướng dẫn chi tiết giúp xử lý những việc thường xảy ra, giúp người thực hiện biết cách hành động. Các thủ tục của Thái Hưng được đưa ra một cách chính xác và theo đúng trình tự thời gian. Điển hình Thái Hưng có chính sách thực hiện nhanh đơn hàng cho khách hàng thì thủ tục hướng dẫn như: thủ tục ghi nhận thu ngân, thủ tục ghi chép giao dịch, thủ tục xuất nhập kho… Chị Phạm Thị Đà – phó phòng Kinh Doanh cho biết, do khách hàng ưa thích các công ty có thể đảm bảo giao hàng kịp thời nên các đại diện bán hàng của Thái Hưng phải gửi đơn đặt hàng của mình phụ trách vào các buổi tối hoặc phải gửi ngay lập tức. Sau đó, bộ phận thực hiện đơn hàng phải xử lý nhanh chóng các đơn hàng đó và kho phải xuất hàng ngay khi có thể. Cùng với đó các chứng từ hóa đơn cũng phải lập ngay tức thì. Kết hợp với đó là tất cả các khách hàng từ nhỏ lẻ đến các khách hàng lớn của Thái Hưng đều được tư vấn kĩ trước khi ký kết hợp đồng. Mặc dù thủ tục còn khá rườm rà nhưng lại mang được nhiều lợi ích cho công ty, thủ tục chi tiết, rõ ràng nên nhận được sự tin tưởng của khách hàng, do đó họ đều ký kết hợp đồng lâu dài, hết hợp đồng tiếp tục quay lại liên kết với Thái Hưng và giới thiệu thêm các khách hàng mới. 2.2.6 Thực trạng hoạch định quy tắc của công ty Các quy tắc được đề ra đi kèm với mục tiêu và chiến lược của công ty nhằm mục đích thực hiện hiệu quả các chiến lược. Khi triển khai chiến lược thị trường công ty quy định đối với nhân viên phát triển thị trường thì mỗi tháng phải liên hệ với một khách hàng mới, ở các đại lý phân phối thì bố trí nhân viên để giải đáp thắc mắc của khách hàng. Thái Hưng áp dụng chính sách khen thưởng cho các nhân viên thị trường này nếu làm vượt mức năng suất lao động.
  41. 41. 36 Đối với các nhân viên phòng ban, Thái Hưng yêu cầu thời gian làm việc từ 8 giờ và kết thúc vào 17 giờ 30 phút, trong thời gian làm việc có 1 giờ 30 phút nghỉ ngơi. Từ quy tắc trên thấy được công ty đề ra quy tắc khá chặt chẽ nhưng phù hợp. Để đưa ra quy tắc này, Thái Hưng đã có sự thay đổi nhiều lần. Khảo sát ý kiến cán bộ công nhân viên, đánh giá thái độ của họ và chất lượng công việc để tiến hành đưa ra quy tắc phù hợp. Hoạch định quy tắc ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến chất lượng công việc bởi nó liên quan đến một số quyền và nghĩa vụ của người lao động. 2.3 Ảnh hưởng của nhân tố môi trường đến công tác hoạch định của Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại Xuất Nhập khẩu Thái Hưng 2.3.1 Ảnh hưởng của môi trường bên ngoài đến công tác hoạch định của công ty 2.3.1.1 Ảnh hưởng của môi trường vi mô Năm 2019, công ty mở rộng diện tích bao tiêu bằng cách liên kết trồng dược liệu với các đơn vị ngoại tỉnh như Bắc Cạn, Gia Lai, Bình Phước, Hưng Yên… Chị Phạm Thị Đà chia sẻ, thời gian trước Thái Hưng chưa có các phương án kiểm tra sát sao khu vực bao tiêu cây dược liệu. Thái Hưng đặt cọc trước cho người nông dân, để đến khi thu hoạch sẽ tiêu thụ hết. Nhưng trong quá trình người nông dân tiến hành nuôi trồng cây, thì Thái Hưng có cử nhân viên theo dõi và đến kiểm tra tình hình phát triển của cây để kịp thời phát hiện sự cố nhưng họ không được sát sao. Dẫn đến một phần sản lượng dược liệu bị hao hụt so với sản lượng ước tính. Nguyên nhân sau khi điều tra, phần hao hụt đó là họ đã bán cho tư nhân với giá cao hơn và gián tiếp là do sự giám sát không chặt chẽ của nhân viên. Và tất nhiên cả hai đối tượng đó điều bị phạt theo quy định. Từ sự cố đó, Thái Hưng đã đưa ra phương án giám sát khu vực bao tiêu ở các tình lẻ một cách khắt khe hơn, bổ sung các chính sách hợp đồng chặt chẽ hơn để đảm bảo thời gian thu hoạch kịp thời, sản lượng ổn định và chất lượng tốt. Hiện tại, năng suất tiêu thụ dược liệu tại các tỉnh này đều ổn định, mang lại khá nhiều thuận lợi cho doanh nghiệp về vấn đề nguyên liệu dược liệu. Khách hàng Người xưa thường nói uống trà dược liệu không chỉ là để giải khát, uống trà để thanh mát, tịnh tâm, lọc sạch cơ thể. Do đó, trà dược liệu phù hợp với nhiều lứa tuổi từ
  42. 42. 37 già đến trẻ. Tuy nhiên, ngoài những người lớn tuổi có thói quen uống trà thì đa số thị hiếu của giới trẻ là ưa tiện lợi bởi họ bận rộn với công việc không có nhiều thời gian nhâm nhi trà. Cũng bắt nguồn từ lý do đó, Thái Hưng đã hoạch định nhu cầu khách hàng và tương lai sẽ cho ra dòng sản phẩm trà thảo dược pha sẵn dạng lỏng đóng chai và lon. Đối với khách hàng lớn, Thái Hưng đã chủ động làm việc với họ về quy trình sản xuất, giá cả, mẫu mã, bao bì, chất lượng… nhằm đưa ra được các phương án phù hợp đáp ứng yêu cầu của họ, nhưng mỗi khách hàng lại có yêu cầu khác nhau nên Thái Hưng vẫn chưa đáp ứng hết được yêu cầu của họ, kết quả thực hiện các phương án đã hoạch định cũng vì thế mà bị ảnh hưởng. Từ đó, dẫn tới việc đàm phán với các khách hàng lớn gặp nhiều vấn đề cần giải quyết. Đối thủ cạnh tranh Bà Lê Thị Hằng cho biết, hiện nay, tất cả các doanh nghiệp chuyên sản xuất trà thanh nhiệt như thương hiệu trà hoa cúc, trà hoa nhài, trà hoa đậu biếc, trà Dr.Thanh…hay các doanh nghiệp sản xuất nước uống giải khát đều là những đối thủ tiềm ẩn có thể ảnh hưởng trực tiếp tới Thái Hưng. Khi nhu cầu khách hàng cao thì cá nhân hay các công ty vừa và nhỏ thuộc lĩnh vực cung ứng nguyên liệu dược liệu đều có thể đầu tư sản xuất, trở thành đối thủ tiềm ẩn của Thái Hưng. Do đó, ban lãnh đạo Thái Hưng đã đưa ra phương án là phải tìm hiểu, nhận định và đánh giá tiềm năng của đối thủ để có thể kịp thời đưa ra kế hoạch hành động nhằm đánh bại đối thủ. Đồng thời Thái Hưng cũng tạo mối quan hệ bền chặt với khách hàng cũng như các nhà phân phối, thường xuyên cử nhân viên đến các cơ sở đại lý phân phối để chăm sóc khách hàng, tìm hiểu tình hình tiêu thụ sản phẩm của công ty cũng như của đối thủ cạnh tranh tại cở sở đại lý đó, từ đó lường trước và có phương án ứng phó kịp thời với các đối thủ tiềm ẩn. Đó là phương án rất phù hợp, “biết người biết ta, trăm trận trăm thắng”. Bên cạnh đó, theo Chị Phạm Thị Đà, song song với việc tìm hiểu đối thủ thì Thái Hưng đang hướng đến phương án dẫn đạo thị trường và chiếm lĩnh sự ủng hộ của khách hàng. Đây là một sự kết hợp các phương án khá thông minh của Thái Hưng.
  43. 43. 38 2.3.1.2 Ảnh hưởng của môi trường vĩ mô Thái Hưng đã thực hiện phân tích môi trường vĩ mô để đưa ra các dự báo phục vụ cho công tác hoạch định. Thái Hưng dựa vào các thông tin chính thống từ chiến lược phát triển kinh tế - xã hội hoặc các cơ quan nhà nước khác cung cấp như mức thu nhập bình quân đầu người, mức thu nhập bình quân đầu người tăng hay giảm trong một vài năm tới. Từ đó, công ty đưa ra mức dự báo về thị trường nội tiêu. Thái Hưng cũng đưa ra phương án hoạch định dựa trên việc phân tích các điều kiện tự nhiên như đất đai, khí hậu để lựa chọn khu vực tiềm năng phục vụ cho công tác trồng dược liệu. Nhân tố tự nhiên này có vai trò quan trọng trong công tác hoạch định, bởi nó quyết định đến quá trình lên ké hoạch trồng dược liệu, ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến chất lượng nguyên liệu đầu vào của quá trình sản xuất. Chị Phạm Thị Đà có chia sẻ, có khoảng một năm công ty bị thua lỗ do nhận định sai về thị trường, một số nhà quản trị dựa vào giả thuyết dân số tăng thì nhu cầu tất cả sản phẩm sẽ tăng, đòng nghĩa với việc thị trường trà dược liệu cũng sẽ ổn định và có tiềm năng tăng... dẫn đến những dự báo sai lệch. Nhưng khi phát hiện sai lầm Thái Hưng đã cố gắng khắc phục và nhanh chóng phục hồi. Trong thời đại CNH-HĐH ngày nay, không một công ty nào bỏ lỡ tiềm năng công nghệ. Thái Hưng cũng vậy, trong thời đại CNH-HĐH ngày nay được đánh giá là bắt kịp xu hướng công nghệ hoá, công ty nhập khẩu dây chuyền và hàng loạt máy móc tiên tiến cùng công nghệ sản xuất Nhật Bản phục vụ cho công tác sản xuất . 2.3.2 Ảnh hưởng của môi trường bên trong đến công tác hoạch định của công ty 2.3.2.1 Nguồn nhân lực Thái Hưng có đội ngũ nhân viên được đào tạo một cách có hệ thống, có kinh nghiệm trong sản xuất chè, có khả năng tiếp thu công nghệ tiên tiến trên thế giới. Các nhà quản trị cấp cao thì giàu kinh nghiệm trong công tác quản trị. Chính vì vậy, đa số các chương trình hoạch định của Thái Hưng đều mang tính khả thi bởi được sự tham gia hoạch định của tất cả các nhà quản trị cấp cao và các trưởng phòng có kinh nghiệm. Cũng chính vì nguồn nhân lực khá chất lượng này nên Thái Hưng luôn có các phương án nhằm đảm bảo môi trường làm việc tốt nhất cho nhân viên, hoạch định các
  44. 44. 39 chương trình phúc lợi, các chính sách đãi ngộ tốt nhất cho nhân viên để giữ chân nhân tài. Cũng chính vì Thái Hưng có nền tảng nhân lực chất lượng tốt nên đòi hỏi Thái Hưng phải đưa ra phương án tuyển dụng nhân viên mới sao cho phù hợp và đảm bảo chất lượng sẵn có của công ty. Bà Lê Thị Hằng chia sẻ, nguồn nhân lực của Thái Hưng không nhiều nhưng chất lượng, tất cả các nhân viên đều tốt nghiệp từ đại học trở lên, công nhân sản xuất thì tốt nghiệp trung học phổ thông và đều được đào tạo chuyên môn khi được vào công ty, còn công nhân chăm sóc cây trồng thì không yêu cầu về trình độ học vấn và cũng được đào tạo chuyên môn trước khi nhận việc. Như vậy, nguồn nhân lực tác động không nhỏ đến công tác hoạch định của Thái Hưng, đòi hỏi Thái Hưng phải đưa ra phương án hoạch định hợp lý nhất để tuyển dụng được người nhân tài và giữ chân được họ. 2.3.2.2 Tài chính Công ty ĐTTM XNK Thái Hưng là công ty sản xuất trà dược liệu với quy mô không lớn. Tính đến ngày 31/12/2019, tình hình tài chính của công ty như sau: Bảng 2.2. Tình hình tài chính (Đơn vị: triệu đồng) Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Doanh thu thuần 9 797 16 601 31 242 Lợi nhuận thuần 3 186 5 939 13 143 Lợi nhuận sau thuế 2548.8 4751.2 10514.4 (Nguồn: Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh) Với quy mô sản xuất không quá lớn, và kết quả kinh doanh qua 3 năm đòi hỏi Thái Hưng phải có chương trình hoạch định ngân sách chi tiêu cho công ty một cách hợp lý. Hoạch định ngân sách làm sao để vừa đảm bảo thực hiện được các kế hoạch, vừa đảm bảo giữ chân nguồn nhân lực và mang lại lợi nhuận cho công ty. Như vậy, có thể thấy vấn đề tài chính tác động trực tiếp đến công tác hoạch định. Khi hoạch định
  45. 45. 40 các nhà hoạch định phải cân nhắc vấn đề tài chính để đưa ra phương án phù hợp, tránh việc phương án hoạch định quá sức thực hiện làm ảnh hưởng đến công ty. Cũng về vấn đề này, Bà Lê Thị Hằng cũng cho biết, thời gian đầu Thái Hưng gặp rất nhiều khó khăn trong công tác hoạch định, khách hàng đòi hỏi cao cả về chất lượng và mẫu mã sản phẩm nhưng nguồn tài chính lại hạn chế, các nhà quan trị của Thái Hưng rất vất vả để có thể vượt qua thời gian đó. Qua lời chia sẻ của Bà Lê Thị Hằng, cũng thấy được yếu tố khách hàng và tài chính là hai yếu tố tác động lớn nhất đến công tác hoạch định của Thái Hưng. 2.4 Đánh giá chung Sau khi thực hiện phân tích thực trạng thực hiện công tác hoạch định của Thái Hưng, em rút ra một số nhận xét chung về công tác hoạch định của Thái Hưng như sau: 2.4.1 Những thành công Thứ nhất, sau khi áp dụng luật doanh nghiệp mới, công tác hoạch định của công ty đã được thực hiện một cách tự giác hơn, góp phần quan trọng vào công tác đổi mới cơ chế quản lý và nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động của công ty. Thứ hai, công tác hoạch định đặt mục tiêu cụ thể cho từng bộ phận, phòng ban từ lựa chọn cách thức thực hiện chiến lược, chiến thuật phù hợp với mục tiêu. Thứ ba, các nguyên tắc và yêu cầu trong hoạch định đã dần được chú trọng, đặc biệt là quy tắc tập trung dân chủ. Thái Hưng đã xây dựng các phương án hoạch định dựa trên cơ sở phân tích môi trường kinh doanh và tình hình nội bộ của công ty. Đây là những căn cứ vững chắc đảm bảo sự thành công của công ty trong việc thực hiện kế hoạch. Thứ tư, trình tự hoạch định về cơ bản là đã tuân thủ đúng trình tự hoạch định tiến bộ, bắt đầu từ nhận thức được điểm mạnh, điểm yếu, cơ hội, thách thức cho đến bước quyết định lựa chọn phương án hoạch định và tiến hành chuẩn bị kế hoạch. Thứ năm, Thái Hưng đã xây dựng các phương án hoạch định dựa trên cơ sở phân tích môi trường kinh doanh và tình hình nội bộ của công ty. Đây là những căn cứ vững chắc đảm bảo sự thành công của công ty trong việc thực hiện kế hoạch. Trong

×