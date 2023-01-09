Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Phân tích, thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du lịch và Thương mại Tân Hồng Hà.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA HTTTKT-TMĐT ------------------ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Phân tích, thiết kế hệ thống thông t...
i LỜI CẢM ƠN Sau một thời gian nghiên cứu và thực hiện khóa luận tốt nghiệp, hiện nay về cơ bản em đã hoàn thành được các ...
ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN........................................................................................................
1 of 82

Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Phán tích, thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du lịch và Thương mại Tân Hồng Hà.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
Education

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
Education
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Phân tích, thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du lịch và Thương mại Tân Hồng Hà.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA HTTTKT-TMĐT ------------------ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Phân tích, thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà Người hướng dẫn : PGS,TS Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy Sinh viên thực hiện : Đỗ Thị Thu Hoài Lớp : K52S1 Mã sinh viên : 16D190011 Hà nội, 2020
  2. 2. i LỜI CẢM ƠN Sau một thời gian nghiên cứu và thực hiện khóa luận tốt nghiệp, hiện nay về cơ bản em đã hoàn thành được các mục tiêu đã đặt ra. Có được kết quả đó là do quá trình phấn đấu và nỗ lực của bản thân, cùng với sự động viên của gia đình, bạn bè và thầy cô. Đó chính là niềm khích lệ lớn giúp em có thể hoàn thành thật tốt khóa luận tốt nghiệp này. Em xin bày tỏ lòng cảm ơn sâu sắc đến PGS.TS. Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ tận tình cho em trong thời gian thực hiện khóa luận tốt nghiệp này. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn sự giúp đỡ quý báu của Ban giám đốc cùng toàn thể nhân viên, các phòng ban của Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà đã cung cấp đầy đủ thông tin và tạo mọi điều kiện giúp đỡ em trong suốt thời gian thực tập tại công ty để em có thể nắm bắt được những kiến thức thực tế và hoàn thành khóa luận tốt nghiệp. Em xin được gửi lời tri ân tới các Thầy cô giáo Trường Đại học Thương Mại, đặc biệt là các thầy cô giáo khoa Hệ thống thông tin kinh tế và Thương mại điện tử đã cho em có cơ hội học tập và tiếp thu những kiến thức để em có thể chuẩn bị nền tảng tốt cho công việc sau này. Mặc dù có nhiều cố gắng, song do sự eo hẹp về thời gian và sự hạn chế về kiến thức nên khóa luận không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót. Rất mong nhận được sự đóng góp ý kiến, chỉ bảo của các Thầy cô giáo! Kính chúc Thầy cô luôn luôn mạnh khỏe, hạnh phúc! Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Hà Nội, ngày 24 tháng 04 năm 2020 Sinh viên thực hiện Đỗ Thị Thu Hoài Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted
  3. 3. ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN.........................................................................................................i MỤC LỤC..............................................................................................................ii DANH SÁCH BẢNG BIỂU, SƠ ĐỒ ....................................................................v DANH SÁCH HÌNH VẼ ......................................................................................vi DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT .............................................................................viii PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................................1 1.1. TẦM QUAN TRỌNG VÀ Ý NGHĨA CỦA PTTK HTTT QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ ..............................................................................................................1 1.2. TỔNG QUAN VỀ PTTK HTTT...................................................................2 1.3. MỤC TIÊU VÀ NHIỆM VỤ..........................................................................3 1.4. ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHẠM VI NGHIÊN CỨU..............................................4 1.5. PHƯƠNG PHÁP THỰC HIỆN ĐỀ TÀI .....................................................4 1.6. KẾT CẤU KHÓA LUẬN .............................................................................6 NỘI DUNG KHÓA LUẬN....................................................................................7 Chương 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ ..............................................................................................................7 1.1. TỔNG QUAN VỀ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ.......7 1.1.1. Những khái niệm cơ bản về hệ thống thông tin quản lý ...........................7 1.1.2. Tổng quan về hệ thống quản lý nhân sự.....................................................8 1.1.3. Tổng quan về hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự ..................................11 1.2. MỘT SỐ LÝ THUYẾT VỀ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ VÀ PHÂN TÍCH THIẾT KẾ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN .......................................11 1.2.1. Một số lý thuyết về hệ thống thông tin quản lý........................................11 1.2.2. Một số lý thuyết về phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin.......................15 1.2.3. UML và công cụ phát triển hệ thống ........................................................16 1.3. TỔNG QUAN VỀ TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ..........................................................................................19 1.3.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự trên thế giới.19 1.3.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự trong nước...19 Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  4. 4. iii Chương 2. PHÂN TÍCH, ĐÁNH GIÁ THỰC TRẠNG QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN HỒNG HÀ........21 2.1. TỔNG QUAN VỀ CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN HỒNG HÀ ...........................................................................................................21 2.1.1. Thông tin chung về Công ty ......................................................................21 2.1.2. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của công ty.......................................21 2.1.3. Khái quát ngành nghề và lĩnh vực kinh doanh chủ yếu của Công ty......22 2.1.4. Tình hình kinh doanh và định hướng phát triển của Công ty giai đoạn 2017-2019 .............................................................................................................22 2.1.5. Khảo sát tình hình ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin, hệ thống thông tin tại công ty..................................................................................................................23 2.2. THỰC TRẠNG VỀ TÌNH HÌNH QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN HỒNG HÀ...................................26 2.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức doanh nghiệp ....................................................................26 2.2.2. Phân tích thực trạng quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty ...................................27 2.3. ĐÁNH GIÁ THỰC TRẠNG HTTT QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN HỒNG HÀ...................................31 Chương 3. ĐỊNH HƯỚNG PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ĐỀ XUẤT GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DU LỊCH TÂN HỒNG HÀ ...........................................................................................................34 3.1. KHẢO SÁT HỆ THỐNG.............................................................................34 3.1.1. Mô tả bài toán............................................................................................34 3.1.2. Xây dựng bảng công việc...........................................................................34 3.2. ĐẶC TẢ YÊU CẦU HỆ THỐNG................................................................35 3.2.1. Xác định và phân tích các chức năng chính của hệ thống .......................35 3.2.2. Đặc tả chức năng........................................................................................36 3.2.3. Đặc tả phi chức năng .................................................................................38 3.2.4. Đặc tả miền ứng dụng................................................................................39 3.3. PHÂN TÍCH HỆ THỐNG ...........................................................................40 3.3.1. Xác định tác nhân ......................................................................................40 3.3.2 Đặc tả ca sử dụng và vẽ biểu đồ Use Case .................................................41
  5. 5. iv 3.3.3. Biểu đồ lớp .................................................................................................46 3.3.4. Biểu đồ trạng thái ......................................................................................47 3.3.5. Biểu đồ tuần tự...........................................................................................50 3.3.6. Biểu đồ hoạt động ......................................................................................54 3.3.7. Biểu đồ thành phần....................................................................................58 3.3.8. Biểu đồ triển khai.......................................................................................59 3.4. THIẾT KẾ HỆ THỐNG ..............................................................................60 3.4.1. Thiết kế cơ sở dữ liệu.................................................................................60 3.4.2. Thiết kế giao diện.......................................................................................60 3.4.3. Một số kiến nghị để hoàn thiện hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự.......63 PHẦN KẾT LUẬN..............................................................................................64 DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO PHỤ LỤC
  6. 6. v DANH SÁCH BẢNG BIỂU, SƠ ĐỒ Sơ đồ 1.1. Mô hình hệ thống thông tin.....................................................................7 Sơ đồ 1.2. Các thành phần của hệ thống thông tin..................................................13 Sơ đồ 1.3. Sơ đồ các HTTT chính trong doanh nghiệp...........................................13 Bảng 1.1. Bảng so sánh đặc điểm phương pháp phân tích thiết kế hệ thống...........16 Bảng 2.1. Tình hình doanh thu, chi phí, lợi nhuận của công ty trong các năm 2017 – 2019 ......................................................................................................................22 Sơ đồ 2.1. Cơ cấu bộ máy nhân sự của Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà................................................................................................................26 Bảng 3.1. Bảng công việc......................................................................................34 Bảng 3.4. Bảng các quan hệ kết hợp giữa các lớp thực thể.....................................47 Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  7. 7. vi DANH SÁCH HÌNH VẼ Hình 2.1. Quy trình quản lý nhân sự hiện tại của công ty.......................................29 Hình 2.2. Biểu đồ mức độ hài lòng chung về phương pháp quản lý nhân sự công ty ..............................................................................................................................30 Hình 2.3. Biểu đồ mức độ cần thiết xây dựng HTTT quản lý nhân sự mới.............30 Hình 2.4. Biểu đồ đề xuất các chức năng cần có trong hệ thống.............................31 Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ Use Case tổng thể hệ thống.......................................................41 Hình 3.2. Biểu đồ Use Case phân rã tác nhân nhân viên nhân sự ...........................42 Hình 3.3. Biểu đồ Use Case phân rã tác nhân nhân viên kế toán ............................42 Hình 3.4. Biểu đồ Use Case phân rã tác nhân giám đốc .........................................43 Hình 3.5. Biểu đồ Use Case phân rã tác nhân nhân viên ........................................43 Hình 3.6. Biểu đồ Use Case chi tiết cập nhật hồ sơ nhân viên................................44 Hình 3.7. Biểu đồ Use Case chi tiết cập nhật khen thưởng, kỷ luật ........................44 Hình 3.8. Biểu đồ Use Case chi tiết cập nhật hợp đồng lao động ...........................45 Hình 3.9. Biểu đồ Use Case chi tiết cập nhật bảng lương.......................................45 Hình 3.10. Biểu đồ Use Case chi tiết cập nhật quá trình công tác...........................46 Hình 3.11. Biểu đồ lớp chi tiết...............................................................................47 Hình 3.12. Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp “Hồ sơ nhân viên”.............................................48 Hình 3.13. Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp “Hợp đồng lao động” ........................................48 Hình 3.14. Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp “Quá trình công tác”..........................................49 Hình 3.15. Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp “Tìm kiếm” .......................................................50 Hình 3.16. Biểu đồ tuần tự “Thêm hồ sơ nhân viên”..............................................51 Hình 3.17. Biểu đồ tuần tự “Thêm khen thưởng, kỷ luật” ......................................52 Hình 3.18. Biểu đồ tuần tự “Cập nhật bảng lương”................................................53 Hình 3.19. Biểu đồ hoạt động “Đăng nhập”...........................................................54 Hình 3.20. Biểu đồ hoạt động “Thêm thông tin danh sách nhân viên” ...................55 Hình 3.22. Biểu đồ hoạt động “Xóa thông tin” ......................................................56 Hình 3.23. Biểu đồ hoạt động “Xem thông tin” .....................................................57 Hình 3.24. Biểu đồ hoạt động “Thống kê thông tin”..............................................58 Hình 3.25. Biểu đồ thành phần ..............................................................................58 Hình 3.26. Biểu đồ triển khai.................................................................................59
  8. 8. vii Hình 3.27. Biểu đồ dữ liệu quan hệ........................................................................60 Hình 3.28. Giao diện đăng nhập hệ thống..............................................................60 Hình 3.29. Giao diện màn hình chính ....................................................................61 Hình 3.30. Form “Thêm thông tin nhân viên”........................................................61 Hình 3.31. Form “Cập nhật bảng lương” ...............................................................62 Hình 3.32. Form thêm thông tin kỷ luật.................................................................62 Hình 3.33. Form thêm người dùng.........................................................................63 Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  9. 9. viii DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT THUẬT NGỮ TIẾNG ANH NGHĨA TIẾNG VIỆT CNTT Công nghệ thông tin CSDL Cơ sở dữ liệu TNHH Trách nhiệm hữu hạn DSS Decision Support System Hệ thống trợ giúp ra quyết định DV Dịch vụ ESS Executive Support Sytem Hệ thống thông tin hỗ trợ điều hành HDLD Hợp đồng lao động HTTT Hệ thống thông tin KTKL Khen thưởng kỷ luật KWS KnowledgeWork Systems HTTT quản lý tri thức MIS Management Infomation System Hệ thống thông tin quản lý OAS Officer Automation System HTTT tự động hóa văn phòng PTTK Phân tích thiết kế TPS Transaction Processing System HTTT xử lý giao dịch QL Quản lý QTCT Quá trình công tác SQL Ngôn ngữ truy vấn mang tính cấu trúc UC Use case Ca sử dụng UML Unified Modelling Language Ngôn ngữ mô hình hóa tổng quát hệ thống hướng đối tượng Formatted: Centered, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  10. 10. 1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. TẦM QUAN TRỌNG VÀ Ý NGHĨA CỦA PTTK HTTT QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ Việt Nam đang bước vào thiên niên kỷ mới, kỷ nguyên của khoa học và công nghệ, kỷ nguyên của thông tin. Cùng với sự phát triển nhanh chóng của xã hội ngày nay, thông tin được xem như là một nguồn tài nguyên vô cùng quan trọng của mọi tổ chức doanh nghiệp. Kế hoạch hoạt động tốt cũng như việc quản lý điều hành có hiệu quả thông qua các quyết định đúng đắn đều phải dựa vào nguồn thông tin thường xuyên được cập nhật và có chất lượng cao. Với các yêu cầu về thông tin như vậy làm phát sinh nhu cầu đối với những người lãnh đạo, quản lý là thay đổi cách thức làm việc và tiếp nhận một thành viên mới trong đội ngũ quản lý và xử lý thông tin - đó là hệ thống thông tin – hệ thống quản lý thông tin, dữ liệu dựa vào máy tính. Hệ thống thông tin là phương tiện quan trọng để cung cấp các thông tin cần thiết cho bất kỳ một tổ chức hoạt động nào. Như vậy, việc xây dựng một hệ thống thông tin giúp cho việc tự động hóa công tác quản lý là nhu cầu thiết yếu của mỗi doanh nghiệp. Ứng dụng hệ thống thông tin trong quản lý đã trở nên phổ biến ở nước ta. Rất nhiều tổ chức và doanh nghiệp đã có ứng dụng hệ thống thông tin vào các công việc khác nhau như: quản lý công văn đi – đến; quản lý tài liệu – hồ sơ; quản lý tài chính – kế toán; quản lý nhân lực; quản lý khách hàng; quản lý tài sản... Trong đó, hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự được tất cả các doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi thành phần kinh tế quan tâm, chú ý đến. Hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự của một doanh nghiệp là hệ thống phản ánh toàn diện những tiềm năng về trí lực, thể lực của từng lao động, bao gồm: số lượng, chất lượng trong mọi thời điểm: quá khứ, hiện tại và dự kiến trong tương lai. Vì vậy, công tác quản lý nhân sự phải tiến hành thường xuyên, cung cấp kịp thời, đầy đủ thông tin theo yêu cầu của quản lý cấp trên nhằm hoàn thành tốt kế hoạch và nhiệm vụ của công ty trong từng giai đoạn. Trong thời gian thực tập tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà, em đã nhận thấy sự cần thiết phải xây dựng mới một hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự mới thay cho phương pháp thủ công hiện tại đã không còn đáp ứng được nhu cầu quản lý nhân sự của công ty. Tuy hiện nay trên thị trường có rất nhiều phần mềm quản lý nhân sự nhưng do các phần mềm này được sản xuất và chào bán chung cho phần đông các cơ quan tổ chức nên không đi sát với các yêu cầu quản lý cụ thể của từng doanh nghiệp. Chính vì thế em đã quyết định lựa chọn đề tài “Phân tích, thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và
  11. 11. 2 Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà” nhằm giúp công tác quản lý nhân sự được nhanh chóng, tiện lợi, giảm thiểu sức người, sức của, góp phần nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà. 1.2. TỔNG QUAN VỀ PTTK HTTT Công tác quản lý nhân sự trong mỗi doanh nghiệp là một vấn đề có vai trò vô cùng quan trọng trong hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Do nhận thấy tầm quan trọng của công tác quản lý nhân sự nên đã có rất nhiều công trình nghiên cứu tới vấn đề này. Sau đây là một số công trình nghiên cứu liên quan: Khóa luận tốt nghiệp với đề tài “Thiết kế phần mềm quản lý nhân sự tại mỏ than Cọc Sáu” của Vũ Anh Quyết - lớp Tin 44C - Khoa Quản trị hệ thống thông tin kinh tế, Đại học Kinh tế quốc dân. Luận văn đã làm rõ một số lý thuyết về phương pháp phát triển hệ thống thông tin quản lý và quy trình phân tích thiết kế hệ thống hướng cấu trúc Luận văn cũng đã hoàn thành các bước phân tích thiết hệ thống thông tin và xây dựng được mã chương trình. Khóa luận tốt nghiệp với đề tài “Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại công ty TNHH Hưng Long” của Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, K55–Khoa Máy tính, Trường Đại học Bách Khoa TP. Hồ Chí Minh. Luận văn có ưu điểm là thiết kế được giao diện thân thiện, dễ sử dụng, gần gũi với hệ thống cũ, lưu trữ hoàn toàn dữ liệu, đưa ra dữ liệu được xử lý chính xác và đáp ứng được phần nào của hệ thống thực tế. Tuy nhiên còn tồn tại nhược điểm là CSDL hệ thống được xây dựng trên cơsở một hệ thống thông tin mạng, bước đầu chỉ mới xây dựng trên máy cục bộ và các chức năng đầy đủ để quản lý một hệ thống là chưa hoàn chỉnh. Khóa luận tốt nghiệp với đề tài “Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty Cổ phần giải pháp công nghệ SAVIS Việt Nam” của Nguyễn Thị Trang, sinh viên K50-Khoa Hệ thống thông tin kinh tế trường Đại học Thương Mại. Luận văn có ưu điểm như dễ nâng cấp vì dữ liệu và các hàm có thể bổ sung vào các đối tượng một cách dễ dàng khi hệ thống mở rộng. Tuy nhiên luận văn còn một số hạn chế như chương trình còn đơn giản, cơ sở dữ liệu chưa được tối ưu hóa chặt chẽ, vấn đề bảo mật cơ sở dữ liệu chưa cao. Chuyên đề tốt nghiệp: “Xây dựng hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự cho Ủy ban nhân dân huyện Lý Nhân”, Lê Thị Thúy Quỳnh – lớp CNTTK1- Đại học công nghệ thông tin và truyền thông. Chuyên đề tốt nghiệp của tác giả Lê Thị Thúy Quỳnh đã đưa ra những lý thuyết về xây dựng hệ thống thông tin, từ đó, tiến hành các bước phân tích thiết kế hệ thống. Hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự được xây dựng về cơ bản đã đáp ứng được một số yêu cầu của hệ thống nhưng chỉ dừng lại ở bước thiết kế giao diện cho hệ thống.
  12. 12. 3 Đề tài “Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà” trình bày trong khóa luận tốt nghiệp này sẽ được tiến hành xây dựng theo phương pháp hướng đối tượng và sử dụng ngôn ngữ mô hình hóa tổng quát hệ thống hướng đối tượng – UML. Do hệ thống được phân tích thiết kế theo hướng đối tượng nên sẽ có nhiều ưu điểm như dễ nâng cấp hơn vì dữ liệu và các hàm có thể bổ sung vào các đối tượng dễ dàng khi hệ thống mở rộng. Chương trình ngắn gọn hơn do loại bỏ được các đoạn chương trình lặp lại. Hơn nữa, hệ thống được thiết kế theo hướng đối tượng mô tả và phản ánh khá trung thực và đầy đủ hệ thống trong thực tế. 1.3. MỤC TIÊU VÀ NHIỆM VỤ 1.3.1. Mục tiêu tổng quát Đề tài “Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà” được đề xuất cho doanh nghiệp với mục tiêu khảo sát và đánh giá thực trạng của công tác quản lý nhân sự tại công ty. Từ đó đưa ra giải pháp phân tích, thiết kế một HTTT quản lý nhân sự phù hợp, giải quyết được bài toán quản lý nhân sự của công ty, giúp công ty đạt được hiệu quả cao trong công tác quản lý hồ sơ, quản lý quá trình công tác, hợp đồng lao động…cho cán bộ nhân viên. 1.3.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể Thực hiện khảo sát ban lãnh đạo, đội ngũ nhân viên trong công ty về nhu cầu xây dựng HTTT quản lý nhân sự. Thu về tối thiểu 20 kết quả khảo sát, qua kết quả phải đánh giá được thực trạng công tác quản lý nhân sự hiện tại của công ty (các hạn chế, khó khăn, mức độ hoàn thành công việc theo công tác quản lý nhân sự hiện tại, nhu cầu của ban lãnh đạo và nhân viên công ty về công tác quản lý nhân sự trong tương lai). Tiến hành phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự cho công ty theo phương pháp hướng đối tượng và sử dụng ngôn ngữ mô hình hóa tổng quát hệ thống hướng đối tượng – UML. HTTT được phân tích, thiết kế phải đáp ứng được đầy đủ các nghiệp vụ quản lý nhân sự của công ty, dễ sử dụng, nâng cấp và bảo trì. Sau khi phân tích thiết kế phải giúp người dùng hình dung được hệ thống thông qua các kết quả bao gồm: - Mô tả tổng quan về hệ thống (các chức năng chính, mô tả chức năng, người thực hiện chức năng,…). - Hoàn thiện các biểu đồ: UC, lớp, trạng thái, hoạt động, thành phần, triển khai. - Thiết kế sơ đồ quan hệ CSDL, giao diện hệ thống.
  13. 13. 4 Đưa ra các đề xuất để công ty có thể tiếp tục hoàn thiện dự án. 1.4. ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHẠM VI NGHIÊN CỨU 1.4.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu của đề tài Đối tượng nghiên cứu của đề tài là Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà cùng với các hoạt động quản lý nhân sự của công ty từ năm 2017 – 2019. 1.4.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu của đề tài Các lý thuyết cơ bản về thông tin, hệ thống thông tin, phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự và quy trình phân tích thiết kế hệ thống hướng đối tượng với UML. Lịch sử hình thành, cơ cấu tổ chức, lĩnh vực kinh doanh, tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh từ năm 2017 - 2019 và thực trạng về công tác quản lý nhân sự, hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự của đơn vị nghiên cứu. Các bước triển khai phân tích thiết kế hệ thống quản lý nhân sự cụ thể cho công tác quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà. 1.5. PHƯƠNG PHÁP THỰC HIỆN ĐỀ TÀI 1.5.1. Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu Đây là phương pháp thu thập thông tin, dữ liệu (sơ cấp và thứ cấp) về các đối tượng cần tìm hiểu. Từ nguồn tài liệu thu thập được, sử dụng các phương pháp phân tích, xử lý và tổng hợp số liệu khác ta có thể tạo ra nguồn thông tin chính xác và cần thiết. Thu thập tài liệu chính là phương pháp tạo ra đầu vào cho quá trình biến đổi dữ liệu thành nguồn thông tin hữu ích. Sử dụng phương pháp thu thập tài liệu trong khóa luận tốt nghiệp này nhằm thu thập được các dữ liệu sơ cấp (bảng câu hỏi phỏng vấn) và thứ cấp (các lý thuyết về hệ thống thông tin quản lý và phân tích thiết kế hệ thống, các thông tin trên website, các bài nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu về Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà…) để làm nguồn tài liệu hữu ích cho quá trình phân tích, xử lý sau này. Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu: Gửi phiếu phỏng vấn: chuẩn bị các câu hỏi phỏng vấn gửi tới các phòng ban để tìm hiểu những nội dung liên quan đến thực trạng hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự hiện tại và nhu cầu xây dựng hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự mới của công ty. Quan sát trực tiếp cơ sở hạ tầng, môi trường làm việc của doanh nghiệp để nắm bắt được các nghiệp vụ quản lý nhân sự tại công ty… Nghiên cứu tài liệu qua các bài báo, internet, bản tin công ty... để tìm hiểu tình hình chung về công ty và các nghiệp vụ quản lý nhân sự của công ty. Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  14. 14. 5 Sưu tầm sách, tài liệu liên quan đến cơ sở lý luận, các lý thuyết về hệ thống thông tin và phân tích thiết kế hệ thống. 1.5.2. Tổng hợp, phân tích và xử lý số liệu Sau khi đã thu thập được các số liệu (sơ cấp, thứ cấp) tiến hành tổng hợp, phân tích, so sánh, đánh giá các dữ liệu thu thập được, có thể rút ra một số đánh giá về thực trạng công tác quản lý nhân sự và tình hình hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà. Từ đó, ta có thể nhận thấy tính cấp thiết của đề tài khóa luận này. Đồng thời, từ kết quả khảo sát, ta sẽ lựa chọn được biện pháp và quy trình phân tích thiết kế hệ thống cho phù hợp, đảm bảo đáp ứng được những mục tiêu đặt ra của đề tài. 1.5.3. Công cụ sử dụng để thực hiện đề tài - Microsoft Access Microsoft Access là phần mềm do hãng Microsoft phát hành nằm trong bộ Microsoft office. Microsoft Access là một phần mềm quản trị cơ sở dữ liệu kiểu quan hệ, nó cho phép phối hợp với các công cụ của Windows, các ứng dụng khác, đặc biệt là nó có giao diện thân thiện với người dùng. Trên file dữ liệu được tổ chức thành bảng có quan hệ với nhau và ta có thể thao tác với cơ sở dữ liệu thông qua câu lệnh truy vấn SQL. Một câu truy vấn là một lệnh cơ sở dữ liệu để lấy các mẩu tin. Sử dụng các câu truy vấn ta có thể lấy dữ liệu từ một hoặc nhiều trường trong một hay nhiều bảng. Ngoài ra Microsoft Access cho phép người dùng có thể liên kết cơ sở dữ liệu với các đối tượng OLE trong Excel, Painbush và Word for Windows… - Ngôn ngữ lập trình Visual Basic Gắn liền với khái niệm lập trình trực quan với giao diện người dùng bằng đồ hoạ (GUI), tức là khi thiết kế chương trình người dùng được nhìn thấy ngay kết quả qua trong thao tác và giao diện khi chương trình thực hiện. Có khả năng kết hợp với các thư viện liên kết động, có thể sử dụng các chức năng của Windows mà không mất công thiết kế lại như sử dụng các hộp thoại chung với Windows, truy xuất tới các thư viện liên kết động. Visual Basic có thể liên lạc với các công cụ khác chạy trong Windows qua công nghệ OLE. Visual Basic có thể dễ dàng truy xuất và điều khiển cơ sở dữ liệu của các hệ quản trị cơ sở dữ liệu như: Access, Foxpro, Dbase,…và đặc biệt hơn là các chương trình xử lý dữ liệu do Visual Basic tạo ra không hề phải phụ thuộc vào hệ quản trị cơ sở dữ liệu mẹ giống như Access. Mặt khác, Visual Basic làm cho CSDL dễ bảo trì hơn, cho phép dễ dàng xây dựng các ứng dụng vào Internet. Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li, Bulleted + Level: 1 + Aligned at: 6.3 mm + Indent at: 12.7 mm Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li, Bulleted + Level: 1 + Aligned at: 6.3 mm + Indent at: 12.7 mm Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  15. 15. 6 - Rational Rose Rational Rose là một bộ công cụ được sử dụng cho phát triển các hệ phần mềm hướng đối tượng theo ngôn ngữ UML. Rational Rose cho phép tạo, quan sát, sửa đổi và quản lý các biểu đồ một cách trực quan. Tập ký hiệu mà Rational Rose cung cấp thống nhất với các ký hiệu trong UML. Sử dụng Rational Rose để thiết kế các sơ đồ sau: Sơ đồ use case, sơ đồ lớp, sơ đồ tuần tự, sơ đồ hoạt động… Vì những lý do trên nên em quyết định chọn Microsoft Access đê tổ chức cở sở dữ liệu, chọn Rational Rose để mô hình hóa hướng hệ thống và chọn ngôn ngữ lập trình Visual Basic để thiết kế giao diện cho phần mềm này. 1.6. KẾT CẤU KHÓA LUẬN Đề tài khóa luận được chia thành 3 phần: - Phần mở đầu - Nội dung khoá luận: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự Chương 2: Phân tích, đánh giá thực trạng quản lý nhân sự của Công ty TNHH Du lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà Chương 3: Định hướng phát triển và đề xuất giải pháp quản lý nhân sự của Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Du lịch Tân Hồng Hà - Phần kết luận Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li, Bulleted + Level: 1 + Aligned at: 6.3 mm + Indent at: 12.7 mm Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  16. 16. 7 NỘI DUNG KHÓA LUẬN Chương 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ 1.1. TỔNG QUAN VỀ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ 1.1.1. Những khái niệm cơ bản về hệ thống thông tin quản lý Thông tin: Là các tin tức mà con người trao đổi với nhau, hay nói rộng hơn thông tin bao gồm những tri thức về các đối tượng. Thông tin vừa là nguyên liệu đầu vào vừa là sản phẩm đầu ra của hệ thống quản lý. Tiếp nhận và xử lý thông tin là yêu cầu cần thiết của nhà quản lý, để thực hiện các chức năng và các hoạt động quản lý, hoạch định chính sách, các quyết định kinh tế đối với các doanh nghiệp (Nguồn: Thạc Bình Cường (2009), Giáo trình Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý, NXB Thống kê, Hà Nội). Hệ thống: Là một tập hợp có tổ chức gồm nhiều phần tử có các mối quan hệ ràng buộc lẫn nhau và cùng hoạt động hướng tới một mục tiêu chung. Trong hoạt động có trao đổi vào ra với môi trường ngoài (Nguồn: Thạc Bình Cường (2009), Giáo trình Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý, NXB Thống kê, Hà Nội). Hệ thống thông tin (information system): Là tập hợp người, thủ tục và các nguồn lực để thu thập, xử lý, truyền và phát thông tin trong một tổ chức. Sơ đồ 1.1. Mô hình hệ thống thông tin. (Nguồn: Thạc Bình Cường (2009), Giáo trình Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý, NXB Thống kê, Hà Nội) Trong hệ thống thông tin các yếu tố đầu vào (Input) của hệ thống gắn liền với việc thu thập dữ liệu đưa vào hệ thống xử lý. Quá trình xử lý (Proccessing) gắn liền với quá trình biến đổi đầu vào thành đầu ra (Output) và được chuyển đến đích (Destination) hay cập nhập vào các kho dữ liệu (Storage) của hệ thống. Hệ thống thông tin quản lý MIS (Management Infomation System): Là các HTTT trợ giúp các hoạt động quản lý như lập kế hoạch, giám sát, tổng hợp, báo cáo Nguồn Đích Thu thập Phân phát Xử lý và lưu giữ Kho dữ liệu Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: 123, Tab stops: Not at 15 mm Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  17. 17. 8 và ra quyết định ở các cấp quản lý bậc trung (Nguồn: Thạc Bình Cường (2009), Giáo trình Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý, NXB Thống kê, Hà Nội).  1.1.2. Tổng quan về hệ thống quản lý nhân sự  Khái niệm chung về hệ thống quản lý nhân sự - Nhân lực: Bất cứ tổ chức nào cũng được tạo thành bởi các thành viên là con người hay nguồn nhân lực của nó. Do đó, có thể nói nguồn nhân lực của một tổ chức bao gồm tất cả những người lao động làm việc trong tổ chức đó, còn nhân lực được hiểu là nguồn lực của mỗi con người mà nguồn lực này gồm có thể lực và trí lực (Nguồn: Nguyễn Ngọc Quân - Nguyễn Vân Điềm (2012), Giáo trình Quản trị nhân lực, NXB Đại học Kinh tế Quốc dân, Hà Nội). - Quản lý nhân sự: Quản lý nhân sự hay quản lý nhân lực là sự khai thác và sử dụng nguồn nhân lực của một tổ chức hay một công ty một cách hợp lý và hiệu quả. Quản lý nhân sự có thể áp dụng cho mọi lĩnh vực không riêng gì trong sản xuất kinh doanh. Tiếp cận theo chức năng quản lý thì quản lý nhân lực là hoạt động hoạch định, tổ chức, chỉ huy và kiểm soát các hoạt động liên quan đến việc thu hút, sử dụng và phát triển con người. (Nguồn. Nguyễn Ngọc Quân - Nguyễn Vân Điềm (2012), Giáo trình Quản trị nhân lực, NXB Đại học Kinh tế Quốc dân, Hà Nội). - Mục tiêu quản lý nhân sự: Mục tiêu của quản lý nhân sự là có thể quản lý nhân viên một cách tốt nhất, hiệu quả nhất. Đó không chỉ là quản lý về lương, thưởng mà còn là quản lý hồ sơ, quản lý quá trình công tác,... - Tác dụng của quản lý nhân sự: Quản lý nhân sự góp phần vào việc giải quyết các mặt kinh tế xã hội của vấn đề lao động. Mỗi công ty hoạt động được đều phải có các phòng ban, có cấp trên, cấp dưới, chính vì vậy công tác quản lý nhân sự tạo ra một bầu không khí cho doanh nghiệp, công ty, giúp công ty hoạt động và phát triển. Đây có thể coi là một yếu tố quan trọng quyết định sự thành bại của công ty.  Vai trò, ý nghĩa của quản lý nhân sự Quản lý nhân sự có vai trò thiết yếu đối với sự tồn tại và phát triển của công ty bởi nó phụ thuộc rất lớn vào việc khai thác và sử dụng có hiệu quả các nguồn lực (vốn, cơ sở vật chất, tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật, người lao động), các yếu tố này có mối quan hệ mật thiết và tác động qua lại với nhau. Quản lý nhân lực cũng là yếu tố giúp ta nhận biết được một tổ chức hoạt động tốt hay không hoạt động tốt, thành công hay không thành công. Một khi con người được sắp xếp, bố trí tương xứng với công việc sẽ giúp cho công ty thực hiện với hiệu quả cao và đạt được sự thỏa mãn của nhân viên, duy trì được những nhân viên có hiệu quả ở mức cao và hạ thấp sự vắng mặt. Trong trường hợp công ty có công tác quản lý nhân sự không tốt thì Formatted: Normal, Level 2, Indent: First line: 10 mm, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li, No bullets or numbering Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  18. 18. 9 không phát huy được hết cơ hội cho từng nhân viên từ đó làm giảm hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty. Quản lý nhân sự góp phần vào việc giải quyết các mặt kinh tế xã hội của vấn đề lao động. Đó là một vấn đề chung của xã hội, mọi hoạt động kinh tế nói chung đều đi đến một mục đích sớm hay muộn là làm sao cho người lao động hưởng thành quả do họ làm ra. Quản lý nhân sự gắn liền với mọi tổ chức, bất kỳ một cơ quan tổ chức nào cũng cần phải có bộ phận nhân sự. Quản lý nhân sự là một thành tố quan trọng của chức năng quản trị, nó có gốc rễ và các nhánh trải rộng khắp nơi trong mọi tổ chức. Quản lý nhân sự hiện diện ở khắp các phòng ban, bất cứ cấp quản trị nào cũng có nhân viên dưới quyền vì thế đều phải có quản lý nhân sự. Cung cách quản lý nhân sự tạo ra bầu không khí văn hoá cho một doanh nghiệp. Đây cũng là một trong những yếu tố quyết định đến sự thành bại của một doanh nghiệp. Quản lý nhân sự có vai trò to lớn đối với hoạt động kinh doanh của một doanh nghiệp, nó là hoạt động bề sâu chìm bên trong doanh nghiệp nhưng lại quyết định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp.  Các chức năng chính của hệ thống quản lý nhân sự - Tuyển dụng nhân sự Tuyển dụng nhân sự là khâu quan trọng để tìm những ứng viên phù hợp nhất với vị trí công việc, bổ sung lực lượng lao động cần thiết nhằm thực hiện mục tiêu của công ty. - Tổ chức hoạt động bố trí và sử dụng nhân lực Bố trí và sử dụng nhân lực của công ty là quá trình bố trí, sắp đặt nhân lực vào các vị trí và khai thác tối đa năng lực làm việc của nhân lực nhằm thực hiện có hiệu quả chiến lược và mục tiêu của doanh nghiệp. - Tổ chức hoạt động đào tạo và phát triển nhân lực Đào tạo và phát triển nhân lực là quá trình cung cấp kiến thức, hoàn thiện kỹ năng, rèn luyện các phẩm chất nghề nghiệp cho nhân sự để họ có thể thực hiện tốt công việc hiện tại và tương lai. Quy trình thực hiện bao gồm: Xác định nhu cầu đào tạo và phát triển nhân lực, xây dự kế hoạch đào tạo và phát triển nhân lực, triển khai thực hiện đào tạo và phát triển nhân lực, đánh giá kết quả đào tạo và phát triển nhân lực. - Tổ chức hoạt động đánh giá thực hiện công việc Đánh giá thực hiện công việc là quá trình thu nhận và xử lý thông tin về quá trình và kết quả thực hiện công việc của nhân viên để đưa ra những nhận định chính xác về mức độ hoàn thành công việc của nhân viên trong một thời gian nhất định. Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  19. 19. 10 Quy trình tổ chức hoạt động đánh giá thực hiện công việc bao gồm: Xác định mục tiêu đánh giá thực hiện công việc, thiết kế đánh giá thực hiện công việc, triển khai đánh giá thực hiện công việc, sử dụng kết quả đánh giá thực hiện công việc. - Tổ chức hoạt động đãi ngộ nhân lực Đãi ngộ nhân lực là đối đãi, đối xử thực tế của doanh nghiệp đối với nhân viên trong quá trình họ làm việc tại doanh nghiệp. Quy trình tổ chức hoạt động đãi ngộ nhân lực bao gồm: Xây dựng kế hoạch đãi ngộ nhân lực, triển khai thực hiện đãi ngộ nhân lực, đánh giá hoạt động đãi ngộ nhân lực.  Quy trình của hệ thống quản lý nhân sự Khi có nhu cầu bổ sung nhân sự, các phòng ban lên danh sách những vị trí thiếu gửi lên phòng quản lý nhân sự, phòng quản lý nhân sự sẽ xây dựng kế hoạch tuyển dụng và gửi lên cho Ban lãnh đạo duyệt. Nếu được duyệt, Ban lãnh đạo sẽ ra quyết định tuyển dụng và phòng quản lý nhân sự sẽ đưa ra thông báo tuyển dụng tới người lao động. Sau khi đọc thông báo, người lao động sẽ nộp hồ sơ lao động vào phòng quản lý nhân sự để xin thi tuyển. Hồ sơ lao động phải đầy đủ các thông tin về bản thân, trình độ chuyên môn, trình độ học vấn và các yêu cầu bổ sung mà doanh nghiệp đưa ra. Sau khi tiếp nhận hồ sơ lao động, phòng quản lý nhân sự cùng với nhân viên phòng ban cần bổ sung lao động sẽ trực tiếp duyệt hồ sơ và phỏng vấn người lao động. Nếu đạt, công ty sẽ ký hợp đồng thử việc với người lao động. Trong thời gian thử việc, người lao động sẽ được hưởng mức lương, chế độ đào tạo và chế độ ưu đãi của chế độ thử việc. Sau thời gian thử việc, nếu đạt công ty sẽ ký hợp đồng lao động với người lao động theo thời hạn. Sau khi hết thời hạn hợp đồng, hợp đồng sẽ được kí lại hoặc nhân viên có thể xin nghỉ việc. Sau khi đã kí hợp đồng lao động với người lao động, công ty có trách nhiệm tiếp tục đào tạo người lao động, đóng BHXH cho người lao động để đảo bảo lợi ích chính đáng cho người lao động trong thời gian làm việc tại công ty. Tùy vào từng khả năng trình độ chuyên môn của người lao động và nhu cầu, vị trí của đơn vị có nhu cầu bổ sung lao động mà người lao động bố trí người lao động vào từng vị trí khác nhau. Việc bố trí người lao động sẽ được ghi trong quyết định bổ nhiệm lao động. Trong quá trình làm việc tại doanh nghiệp, nhân viên sẽ luôn được đánh giá khen thưởng kỷ luật trong quá trình làm việc và được đánh giá về mức độ hoàn thành công việc theo kỳ đánh giá của doanh nghiệp. Trưởng phòng ban sẽ trực tiếp đánh giá theo tiêu chí đánh giá riêng của từng phòng ban và gửi kết quả cho phòng Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  20. 20. 11 quản lý nhân sự. Kết quả đánh giá đó sẽ là một phần cơ sở để thăng chức, tăng lương, tăng chế độ đãi ngộ cho nhân viên. Cuối mỗi tháng, phòng quản lý nhân sự và phòng kế toán phải lập và gửi báo cáo tình hình nhân sự và báo cáo lương cho Ban lãnh đạo. Sau khi được duyệt báo cáo lương, phòng kế toán sẽ trực tiếp thanh toán lương cho nhân viên.  1.1.3. Tổng quan về hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự  Khái niệm hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự Hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự là hệ thống thông tin bao gồm tất cả những quyết định và hoạt động quản lý (tuyển dụng, quản lý, trả lương, nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động, sa thải nhân viên trong doanh nghiệp, v.v..) có ảnh hưởng đến mối quan hệ giữa doanh nghiệp và đội ngũ nhân viên của doanh nghiệp.  Vai trò của hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự Nguồn lực con người là nguồn tài nguyên quan trọng bậc nhất đối với sự tồn tại, phát triển của mỗi tổ chức, doanh nghiệp. Để tạo lập và duy trì được một đội ngũ nhân sự vững mạnh yêu cầu ban quản lý nhân sự của công ty phải có cách thức quản lý tốt, tạo điều kiện cho các cá nhân trong tập thể phát huy được khả năng của mình, đồng thời việc quản lý tốt cũng thể hiện được sự quan tâm, động viên của lãnh đạo đối với các cá nhân trong tập thể, tạo những điều kiện cần thiết giúp các cá nhân hoàn thiện mình. Do đó, nhu cầu cần có một hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự là rất cần thiết, nhằm khắc phục những khuyết điểm trong việc quản lý nhân sự bằng phương pháp thủ công, đảm bảo cung cấp kịp thời, đầy đủ thông tin theo yêu cầu của quản lý cấp trên nhằm hoàn thành tốt kế hoạch và nhiệm vụ của công ty trong từng giai đoạn. HTTT quản lý nhân sự của một doanh nghiệp là hệ thống phản ánh đầy đủ và toàn diện những tiềm năng về trí lực, thể lực... của từng lao động. Nhờ những thông tin mà hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự cung cấp, ban lãnh đạo và những nhà quản lý của công ty có thể dễ dàng theo dõi tình hình nhân sự về mọi mặt của các cán bộ, nhân viên một cách nhanh chóng, chính xác. Như vậy, HTTT quản lý nhân sự giúp tiết kiệm sức người, sức của, thời gian và chi phí trong các quá trình tiếp xúc giữa lãnh đạo, người quản lý với nhân viên... 1.2. MỘT SỐ LÝ THUYẾT VỀ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ VÀ PHÂN TÍCH THIẾT KẾ HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN 1.2.1. Một số lý thuyết về hệ thống thông tin quản lý  Các thành phần của hệ thống thông tin Mỗi hệ thống thông tin có 5 bộ phần chính: con người, phần cứng, phần mềm, cơ sở dữ liệu và hệ thống mạng. Formatted: Normal, Level 1, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li, No bullets or numbering Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Normal, Don't add space between paragraphs of the same style, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  21. 21. 12 - Con người: Con người là chủ thể điều hành và sử dụng hệ thống thông tin. Trong một HTTT phần cứng và phần mềm được coi là đối tượng trung tâm còn con người đóng vai trò quyết định. Nguồn lực con người ở đây được chia thành hai nhóm chính: + Người xây dựng và bảo trì hệ thống: Là nhóm người làm nhiệm vụ phân tích, lập trình, khảo sát, bảo trì. + Nhóm sử dụng hệ thống: Là các cấp quản lý, người thiết lập các mục tiêu, xác định nhiệm vụ, tạo quyết định. - Phần cứng máy tính (Computer Hardware): Gồm các thiết bị chủ yếu là thiết bị vật lý, được sử dụng trong quy trình sử lý thông tin. Phần cứng trong HTTT là công cụ kỹ thuật để thu thập, xử lý và truyền thông tin. - Phần mềm máy tính (Computer Software): Là tập hợp các chỉ lệnh theo một trật tự nhất định nhằm điều khiển thiết bị phần cứng tự động thực hiện một công việc nào đó. Phần mềm được viết thông qua ngôn ngữ lập trình. - Cơ sở dữ liệu: Cơ sở dữ liệu là thành phần rất quan trọng của nguồn lực dữ liệu. Cơ sở dữ liệu (Database) là một tập hợp gồm một hoặc nhiều bảng có liên quan với nhau được tổ chức và lưu trữ trên các thiết bị tin học, chịu sự quản lý của một thệ thống chương trình máy tính nhằm cung cấp thông tin cho nhiều người sử dụng khác nhau với những mục đích khác nhau. - Hệ thống mạng: là một tập hợp các máy tính và thiết bị được nối với nhau bằng các đường truyền vật lý theo một kiến trúc nào đó nhằm chia sẻ các tiềm năng của mạng. - Các thành phần của hệ thống thông tin có các mối liên hệ với nhau. Việc liên kết giữa các thiết bị trong một hệ thống thông tin bằng các dây dẫn là những mối liên hệ của hệ thống có thể nhìn thấy được. Ngược lại, các mối liên kết phần lớn các yếu tố cấu thành nên hệ thống thông tin là không thể nhìn thấy được. Chúng được hình thành và diễn ra khi hệ thống hoạt động. Chẳng hạn, như việc lấy dữ liệu từ các cơ sở dữ liệu, và việc truyền dữ liệu đi xa hàng trăm cây số, việc lưu trữ dữ liệu trên các thiết bị từ.
  22. 22. 13 Sơ đồ 1.2. Các thành phần của hệ thống thông tin  Phân loại hệ thống thông tin Theo mục đích thông tin đầu ra, HTTT được chia thành các loại sau: - Sơ đồ 1.3. Sơ đồ các HTTT chính trong doanh nghiệp (Nguồn: Thạc Bình Cường (2009), Giáo trình Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý, NXB Thống kê, Hà Nội) - HTTT xử lý giao dịch TPS (Transaction Processing System): Là hệ thống dùng ở cấp tác nghiệp. HTTT xử lý giao dịch giúp tự động hóa các hoạt động xử lý thông tin lặp lại, thu thập và lưu trữ dữ liệu giao dịch giúp DN thực hiện các hoạt động hàng ngày. - HTTT tự động hóa văn phòng OAS (Officer Automation System): Là một hệ thống dựa trên máy tính nhằm thu thập, xử lý, lưu trữ, gửi thông báo, tài liệu, và các HT hỗ trợ điều hành ESS HTTT quản lý HTTT hỗ trợ ra quyết định HT QL tri thức KWS HT tự động hóa VP OAS HT xử lý giao dịch TPS Formatted: 123, Line spacing: single Formatted: Indent: Left: 7.9 mm, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li, Bulleted + Level: 1 + Aligned at: 6.3 mm + Indent at: 12.7 mm Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: 123 Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  23. 23. 14 dạng truyền tin khác nhau giữa các cá nhân, các nhóm làm việc và các tổ chức khác nhau. - HTTT quản lý tri thức KWS (Knowledge Work Systems): Là các hệ thống được thiết kế để hỗ trợ việc chia sẻ kiến thức hơn là việc chia sẻ thông tin. HT này hỗ trợ việc phân loại dữ liệu và thông tin, đồng thời kiểm soát, thiết kế, lập kế hoạch và lịch hoạt động, tạo các giải pháp khác nhau để giải quyết một vấn đề cụ thể nào đó cho DN. - Hệ thống thông tin quản lý MIS (Management Infomation System): Là các HTTT trợ giúp các hoạt động quản lý như lập kế hoạch, giám sát, tổng hợp, báo cáo và ra quyết định ở các cấp quản lý bậc trung. - Hệ thống trợ giúp ra quyết định DSS (Decision Support System): Là HTTT kết hợp giữa tri thức của con người với khả năng của môi trường, cải thiện chất lượng quyết định, là một hệ thống hỗ trợ dựa trên máy tính giúp cho những nhà quản lý giải quyết vấn đề trong một hoàn cảnh nhất định. - Hệ thống thông tin hỗ trợ điều hành ESS (Executive Support Sytem): Là HTTT đáp ứng nhu cầu thông tin của các nhà quản trị cấp cao nhằm mục đích hoạch định và kiểm soát chiến lược. ESS cho phép truy cập thông tin từ các kết quả kiểm soát và tình trạng chung của doanh nghiệp.  Vai trò, nhiệm vụ và các chức năng chính của hệ thống thông tin quản lý Hệ thống thông tin quản lý không những chỉ đóng vai trò là người cung cấp báo cáo liên tục và chính xác, mà hơn thế nữa, các hệ thống thông tin quản lý đã thực sự trở thành một công cụ, một vũ khí chiến lược để các doanh nghiệp dành được ưu thế cạnh tranh trên thị trường và duy trì những thế mạnh sẵn có. Những ảnh hưởng quan trọng của hệ thống thông tin quản lý giúp các doanh nghiệp có được những ưu thế cạnh tranh mà họ mong muốn: - Đầu tư vào công nghệ thông tin sẽ giúp quá trình điều hành của doanh nghiệp trở nên hiệu quả hơn. Thông qua đó, doanh nghiệp có khả năng cắt giảm chi phí, tăng chất lượng sản phẩm và hoàn thiện quá trình phân phối sản phẩm và dịch vụ của mình. - Xây dựng hệ thống thông tin sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp có được ưu thế cạnh tranh bằng cách xây dựng mối quan hệ chặt chẽ với người mua hàng và những người cung cấp nguyên vật liệu. - Đầu tư vào hệ thống thông tin sẽ góp phần khuyến khích các hoạt động sáng tạo trong doanh nghiệp. - Đầu tư vào hệ thống thông tin sẽ tạo thành các chi phí chuyển đổi trong mối quan hệ giữa doanh nghiệp với khách hàng hoặc người cung cấp nó.
  24. 24. 15 - Đầu tư vào công nghệ thông tin còn có khả năng tạo ra một số dạng hoạt động mới của doanh nghiệp: Tổ chức ảo, tổ chức theo thoả thuận, các tổ chức theo truyền thống với các bộ phận cấu thành điện tử, liên kết tổ chức. 1.2.2. Một số lý thuyết về phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin  Phân tích hệ thống thông tin Trong quá trình xây dựng hệ thống thông tin, phân tích có các nhiệm vụ sau: Thiết lập cách nhìn tổng quan rõ ràng về hệ thống và các mục đích chính của hệ thống cần xây dựng. Liệt kê các nhiệm vụ mà hệ thống cần thực hiện. Phát triển một bộ từ vựng để mô tả bài toán cũng như những vấn đề liên quan trong miền quan tâm của bài toán. Đưa ra hướng giải quyết bài toán. Như vậy, phân tích chỉ dừng lại ở mức xác định các đặc trưng mà hệ thống cần phải xây dựng là gì, chỉ ra các khái niệm liên quan và tìm ra hướng giải quyết bài toán chứ chưa quan tâm đến cách thức thực hiện xây dựng hệ thống như thế nào.  Thiết kế hệ thống thông tin Thiết kế là trả lời câu hỏi như thế nào thay vì câu hỏi cái gì như trong phân tích. Mục tiêu của thiết kế là phải xác định hệ thống sẽ được xây dựng như thế nào dựa trên kết quả của pha phân tích. Đưa ra các phần tử hỗ trợ giúp cấu thành nên một hệ thống hoạt động thực sự. Định nghĩa một chiến lược cài đặt cho hệ thống.  Các phương pháp phân tích thiết kế hệ thống - Phương pháp hướng cấu trúc: Đặc trưng của phương pháp hướng cấu trúc là phân chia chương trình chính tành nhiều chương trình con, mỗi chương trình con nhằm đến thực hiện một công việc xác định. Phương pháp này tiến hành phân rã bài toán thành các bài toán nhỏ hơn, rồi tiếp tục phân rã các bài toán con cho đến khi nhận được bài toán có thể cài đặt được ngay, sử dụng các hàm ngôn ngữ lập trình hướng cấu trúc. - Phương pháp hướng đối tượng Cách tiếp cận hướng đối tượng là một lối tư duy theo cách ánh xạ các thành phần trong bài toán vào các đối tượng ngoài đời thực. Một hệ thống được chia thành các thành phần nhỏ gọi là các đối tượng, mỗi đối tượng bao gồm đầy đủ cả dữ liệu và hành động liên quan đến đối tượng đó. Các đối tượng trong một hệ thống tương đối độc lập với nhau và hệ thống sẽ được xây dựng bằng cách kết hợp các đối tượng đó lại với nhau thông qua các mối quan hệ và tương tác giữa chúng. Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  25. 25. 16 - So sánh đặc điểm của hai phương pháp Bảng 1.1. Bảng so sánh đặc điểm phương pháp phân tích thiết kế hệ thống Phương pháp hướng cấu trúc Phương pháp hướng đối tượng Tập trung vào công việc cần thực hiện. Đặt trọng tâm vào đối tượng, tập trung vào dữ liệu thay vì hàm. Chương trình lớn được chia thành các hàm nhỏ hơn. Chương trình được chia thành các đối tượng. Các hàm truyền thông tin cho nhau thông qua cơ chế truyền tham số. Các đối tượng tác động và trao đổi thông tin qua các hàm với cơ chế thông báo. Đóng gói chức năng (sử dụng hàm mà không cần biết nội dung cụ thể). Đóng gói chức năng và dữ liệu (không thể truy cập trực tiếp thành phần dữ liệu của đối tượng mà phải thông qua các phương thức). Dữ liệu trong hệ thống được chuyển động từ hàm này sang hàm khác. Các cấu trúc dữ liệu được thiết kế để đặc tả được các đối tượng. Các hàm xác định trên các vùng dữ liệu của đối tượng được gắn với nhau trên cấu trúc dữ liệu đó. Thiết kế chương trình theo cách tiếp cận từ trên xuống. Chương trình được thiết kế theo cách tiếp cận từ dưới lên. - Ưu điểm của phương pháp hướng đối tượng so với hướng cấu trúc: Dữ liệu và các hàm mới có thể dễ dàng bổ sung vào đối tượng nào đó khi cần thiết  dễ nâng cấp thành hệ thống lớn hơn. Dữ liệu được bao bọc, che dấu và không cho phép các hàm ngoại lai truy cập tự do mà dữ liệu của một đối tượng chỉ có thể được truy cập bởi chính các hàm xác định trong đối tượng đó  chương trình an toàn. Mô hình được xây dựng gần với hệ thống thực tế. Thông qua nguyên lý kế thừa  loại bỏ đoạn chương trình lặp lại khi khai báo lớp, mở rộng khả năng sử dụng lớp  ngắn gọn, tiết kiệm thời gian. Thiết kế trọng tâm vào dữ liệuxây dựng mô hình chi tiết, dễ cài đặt. 1.2.3. UML và công cụ phát triển hệ thống  Khái niệm UML UML (Unified Modelling Language) là ngôn ngữ mô hình hóa tổng quát được xây dựng để đặc tả, phát triển và viết tài liệu cho các khía cạnh phát triển phần mềm hướng đối tượng. UML giúp người phát triển hiểu rõ và ra quyết định lien quan đến phần mềm cần xây dựng. UML bao gồm một tập các khái niệm, các ký hiệu, các biểu đồ và hướng dẫn.  Một số khái niệm cơ bản trong UML Formatted: Centered, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  26. 26. 17 Khái niệm mô hình: mô hình là một biểu diễn của sự vật hay một tập các sự vật trong một lĩnh vực áp dụng nào đó theo một cách khác. Mô hình nhằm nắm bắt các khía cạnh quan trọng của sự vật, bỏ qua các khía cạnh không quan trọng và biểu diễn theo một tập ký hiệu và quy tắc nào đó. Các hướng nhìn (Views) trong UML: một hướng nhìn trong UML là một tập con các biểu đồ UML được xây dựng để biểu diễn một khía cạnh nào đó của hệ thống. Sự phân biệt giữa các hướng nhìn rất linh hoạt. Có những biểu đồ UML có mặt trong cả hai hướng nhìn.  Các biểu đồ trong UML Biểu đồ use case: biểu diễn chức năng của hệ thống. Từ tập yêu cầu của hệthống, biểu đồ UC phải chỉ ra hệ thống cần thực hiện điều gì để thỏa mãn yêu cầu của người dùng hệ thống. Đi kèm với biểu đồ use case là các kịch bản. Biểu đồ lớp: Biểu đồ lớp là biểu đồ trình bày một tập hợp các lớp, các giao diện cùng với các mối liên quan có thể có giữa chúng như liên kết, kết nhập, hợp thành, kháiquát hóa, phụ thuộc và thực hiện. Biểu đồ lớp được dùng để mô hình hóa cấu trúc tĩnh của hệ thống (hay của một phần của hệ thống). Biểu đồ trạng thái: Biểu đồ trạng thái trình bày các trạng thái có thể của đối tượng và chỉ rõ đối tượng nào đó vừa được thỏa mãn, mà đối tượng tiếp nhận qua thông điệp gửi tới từ một đối tượng khác. Một sự thay đổi trạng thái gọi là một dịch chuyển. Có thể có các hành động xảy ra gắn với trạng thái hay với bước dịch chuyển. Tương ứng với mỗi lớp sẽ chỉ ra các trạng thái mà đối tượng của lớp đó có thể có và sự chuyển tiếp giữa những trạng thái đó. Tuy nhiên biểu đồ trạng thái không phải vẽ cho tất cả các lớp, mà chỉ riêng cho các lớp mà đối tượng của nó có khả năng ứng xử trước các sự kiện xảy đến tùy thuộc vào trạng thái hiện tại của nó. Biểu đồ tuần tự: Biểu đồ tuần tự là một trong hai biểu đồ tương tác chính với chủ ý làm nổi bật trình tự theo thời gian của các thông điệp. Nó trình bày một tập hợp các đối tượng cùng với những thông điệp chuyển giao giữa chúng với nhau. Các đối tượng này là các cá thể có tên hay khuyết danh của các lớp, song thế vào chỗ của các đối tượng cũng còn có thể là các đối tác, các hợp tác, các thành phần, các nút. Biểu đồ hoạt động: Biểu đồ hoạt động là biểu đồ mô tả một nội dung hoạt động, theo các luồng đi từ việc này sang việc khác. Nó thường được dùng để diễn tả logic của một ca sử dụng, một kịch bản, một nhóm ca sử dụng, một quy tắc hay một thao tác phức tạp. Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.2 li
  27. 27. 18 Biểu đồ thành phần: Biểu đồ thành phần là biểu đồ mô tả các thành phần và sự phụ thuộc của chúng trong hệ thống. Giữa các thành phần chỉ có một loại quan hệ phụ thuộc được biểu diễn bằng đường mũi tên đứt nét. Biểu đồ triển khai: Biểu đồ triển khai chỉ ra cấu hình các phần tử xử lý lúc chương trình chạy, các nút trên mạng và các tiến trình phần mềm thực hiện trên những phần tử đó. Nó chỉ ra mối quan hệ giữa các phần cứng và phần mềm của hệ thống. Biểu đồ triển khai chỉ ra toàn bộ các nút trên mạng, kết nối giữa chúng và các tiến trình chạy trên chúng. Mỗi nút là một đối tượng vật lý (các thiết bị) có tài nguyên tính toán. Chúng có thể là máy tính, máy in, máy đọc ảnh, thiết bị truyền tin,...Các nút được kết nối với nhau thông qua các giao thức như giao thức TCP/IP.  Quy trình phân tích thiết kế hệ thống bằng UML Các bước phân tích thiết kế hướng đối tượng được xây dựng trên biểu đồ các kí hiệu UML chia làm hai pha: - Pha phân tích: + Xây dựng biểu đồ use case: Dựa trên tập yêu cầu ban đầu, người phân tích tiến hành xác định các tác nhân, use case và các quan hệ giữa các use case để mô tả lại các chức năng của hệ thống. Một thành phần quan trọng trong biểu đổ use case là các kịch bản mô tả hoạt động của hệ thống trong mỗi use case cụ thể. + Xây dựng biểu đồ lớp: Xác định tên các lớp, các thuộc tính của lớp, một số phương thức và mối quan hệ cơ bản trong sơ đồ lớp. + Xây dựng biểu đồ trạng thái: Mô tả các trạng thái và chuyển tiếp trạng thái trong hoạt động của một đối tượng thuộc một lớp nào đó. - Pha thiết kế: + Xây dựng các biểu đồ tương tác (biểu đồ cộng tác và biểu đồ tuần tự): mô tả chi tiết hoạt động của các use case dựa trên các scenario đã có và các lớp đã xác định trong pha phân tích. + Xây dựng biểu đồ lớp chi tiết: tiếp tục hoàn thiện biểu đồ lớp bao gồm bổ sung các lớp còn thiếu, dựa trên biểu đồ trạng thái để bổ sung các thuộc tính, dựa trên biểu đồ tương tác để xác định các phương thức và mối quan hệ giữa các lớp. + Xây dựng biểu đồ hoạt động: Mô tả hoạt động của các phương thức phức tạp trong mỗi lớp hoặc các hoạt động hệ thống có sự liên quan của nhiều lớp. + Xây dựng biểu đồ thành phần: xác định các gói, các thành phần và tổ chức phần mềm theo các thành phần đó. + Xây dựng biểu đồ triển khai hệ thống: xác định các thành phần và các thiết bị cần thiết để triển khai hệ thống, các giao thức và dịch vụ hỗ trợ.
  28. 28. 19 1.3. TỔNG QUAN VỀ TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU HỆ THỐNG THÔNG TIN QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ 1.3.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự trên thế giới Cuốn sách “Management Information Systems” tái bản lần thứ 16 của Kenneth C. Laudon và Jane Price Laudon được xuất bản vào năm 2019. Cuốn sách mang đến cái nhìn rất chi tiết và logic về hệ thống thông tin quản lý. Điểm đặc biệt của cuốn sách là nó không chỉ dừng ở việc mang đến những kiến thức về hệ thống thông tin quản lý mà còn tập trung mô tả vai trò của các nhà quản lý trong một tổ chức. Cuốn sách nhấn mạnh tác dụng của hệ thống thông tin quản lý như hỗ trợ việc ra quyết định, kế hoạch chiến lược, phát triển sản phẩm,…nhằm giúp tổ chức đạt được lợi thế cạnh tranh. Cuốn sách cũng thảo luận về các phương pháp phát triển phân tích hệ thống và thiết kế cho phép các hệ thống thông tin thực tế được xây dựng để đáp ứng nhu cầu của một tổ chức. Qua đây, em có thể nắm được nhiều kiến thức quý báu và có cái nhìn sâu sắc hơn về vai trò của hệ thống thông tin quản lý trong doanh nghiệp. Cuốn sách “Human Resource Information Systems” tái bản lần thứ 4 của Michael J. Kavanagh và Richard D. Johnson xuất bản năm 2020 là một cuốn sách độc đáo về hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự. Cuốn sách chỉ cho ta thấy các tổ chức ngày nay có thể tận dụng tối đa hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự như thế nào để có thể đưa ra quyết định tốt hơn cho công ty và quản lý chi phí nhân sự hiệu quả hơn. Cuốn sách còn mang tới những kiến thức về bảo mật thông tin, quyền riêng tư, điện toán đám mây, phần mềm quản lý nhân sự,… Điểm đặc biệt của cuốn sách này nằm ở chỗ nó cho chúng ta tiếp cận kiến thức bằng việc thảo luận những ví dụ thực tiễn về hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự của nhiều doanh nghiệp trên thế giới. Qua đó chúng ta có thể tiếp cận thông tin dễ dàng và có góc nhìn đa chiều hơn. Đề tài: “Design of company’s salary management system” tại công ty Lei Xiong của College of Information Engineering, Jiangxi University of Technology,Jiangxi Nanchang, năm 2015 được xuất bản bởi Atlantis Press. Bài báo này đã phân tích được hạn chế của hệ thống quản lý tiền lương sau đó là các yêu cầu và tính khả thi cũng như thiết kế của từng module. Bài báo có các module chức năng như quản lý người dùng, quản lý mật khẩu, nhân viên, quản lý biên chế và truy vấn bảng lương nhận ra sự tiện lợi của người sử dụng và quản lý thuận tiên trên giao diện để thực hiện đơn giản, thực tế và cố gắng để được đi vào hoạt động đáp ứng thói quen người sử dụng. 1.3.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự trong nước Trên thực tế, đã có rất nhiều tài liệu, công trình, sinh viên lựa chọn các mảng đề tài liên quan đến HTTT quản lý nhân sự để nghiên cứu, làm khóa luận cũng như Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.2 li Formatted: Level 1, Line spacing: Multiple 1.2 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.2 li
  29. 29. 20 các ứng dụng đã triển khai vào thực tế. Sau đây là một số đề tài mà em đã có cơ hội tham khảo: Sách “Phân tích và thiết kế hệ thông thông tin”, Nguyễn Văn Ba, Nhà xuất bản Đại học Quốc gia Hà Nội. Cuốn sách chia sẻ về quy trình để xây dựng một hệ thống tin học. Mỗi giai đoạn tiến hành phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống được viết rất chi tiết và rõ ràng. Trong cuốn sách trình bày một loạt các phương pháp phân tích và thiết kế kinh điển, trong đó có phương pháp SA dùng cho phân tích chức năng, phương pháp E/A và mô hình quan hệ dùng cho phân tích dữ liệu và phương pháp SD dùng cho thiết kế hệ thống. Những phương pháp này mang đến kiến thức bổ ích, các bước đẻ tiến hành phân tích và thiết kế một hệ thống thông tin. Sách “Phân tích thiết kế hướng đối tượng bằng UML”, Đặng Văn Đức, Nhà xuất bản giáo dục Hà Nội. Cuốn sách chia sẻ chi tiết về quy trình xây dựng một hệ thống thông tin bằng việc phân tích và thiết kế theo hướng đối tượng. Giới thiệu các lọai biểu đồ cần có để xây dựng được một hệ thống thông tin hiệu quả. Là cuốn sách bổ ích giúp mọi người có một cái nhìn rõ hơn về việc xây dựng một hệ thống thông tin hoàn chỉnh. Giáo trình “Hệ thống thông tin quản lý”, PGS.TS Đàm Gia Mạnh, nhà xuất bản thống kê Hà Nội. Giáo trình mang đến nhiều kiến thức mới, hay và bổ ích. Cho chúng ta cái nhìn chung nhất về hệ thống thông tin quản lý, những nền tản công nghệ thông tin trong hệ thống thông tin quản lý. Bên cạnh đó, quyển sách này giới thiệu đến cho người đọc các công đoạn để xây dựng hệ thống thông tin, quản lý thông tin, những hệ thống thông tin hiện nay đang được các doanh nghiệp áp dụng phổ biến. Từ những kiến thức quý báu này, giúp em có những kiến thức cơ bản nhất về xây dựng một hệ thống thông tin để áp dụng vào bài khóa luận của mình. Giáo trình “Hệ thống thông tin quản lý”, TS. Trần Thị Song Minh, nhà xuất bản Đại học Kinh tế quốc dân. Giáo trình mang đến rất nhiều thông tin quý báu về phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống thông tin mà một nhà quản trị không thể bỏ qua. Ngoài ra trong đây còn đề cập đến những rủi ro có thể xảy ra trong quá trình quản lý. Đây là giáo trình rất hay mà người đọc nên tham khảo. Đề tài của Nguyễn Thị Liên (2016), khoa quản trị hệ thống thông tin kinh tế - Đại học Thương Mại. Khóa luận tốt nghiệp: “Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự của công ty TNHH Thiết bị máy tính Hà Nội Lab”. Những nội dung mà đề tài đã giải quyết phân tích và khảo sát hiện trạng và từ đó phân tích thiết kế hệ thống nhân sự theo hướng đối tượng. Đề tài được nghiên cứu cơ sở lý luận chặt chẽ, đầy đủ, được tìm hiểu nghiên cứu và phân tích sâu. Đề tài của Chu Thị Thủy (2018), khoa HTTTKT & TMĐT – Đại học Thương Mại. Khóa luận tốt nghiệp: “Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin quản lý nhân sự tại công ty cổ phần phát triển nguồn mở và dịch vụ FDS’’. Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.2 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  30. 30. 21 Chương 2. PHÂN TÍCH, ĐÁNH GIÁ THỰC TRẠNG QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN HỒNG HÀ 2.1. TỔNG QUAN VỀ CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN HỒNG HÀ 2.1.1. Thông tin chung về Công ty - Tên công ty: Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà - Tên quốc tế: TAN HONG HA TRAVEL AND TRADING COMPANY LIMITED - Tên viết tắt: TAN HONG HA CO., LTD - Mã số thuế: 0101035841 - Email: carbooking.thh@gmail.com - Trụ sở chính: Số 3 đường Phan Huy Ích, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội - Điện thoại: +84 24 3755 5555 / Fax: +84 24 3939 3939 - Hình thức sở hữu: Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn ngoài NN - Người đại diện pháp luật: Từ Gia Lâm - Ngày hoạt động: 2000-07-18 - Website: luxcars.vn 2.1.2. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của công ty Được thành lập từ năm 2000, xuất phát điểm ban đầu là trụ sở duy nhất tại Hà Nội với gần 20 cán bộ công nhân viên và 15 đầu xe. Trong khoảng thời gian đó, rất nhiều thách thức, trách nhiệm đặt lên vai tập thể ban lãnh đạo. Về khách quan, đó là cơ chế chính sách hành lang pháp lý đối với các doanh nghiệp tư nhân, về chủ quan đó chính là khó khăn về nội lực như nguồn tài chính ít ỏi, cơ sở vật chất hạn hẹp, nguồn nhân lực thiếu kinh nghiệm. Đứng trước tình thế thách thức như vậy, ban lãnh đạo đã xây dựng tầm nhìn tương lai của doanh nghiệp, với định hướng ban đầu là tạo sự khác biệt và mang lại dịch vụ tốt nhất tới khách hàng từ đó xây dựng một thương hiệu vận tải có chỗ đứng trên thị trường. Năm 2005 với số lượng xe là 20; Năm 2010 số lượng xe vẫn chỉ vỏn vẹn là 75 xe nhưng đến năm 2017, số lượng xe đã lên tới 350, số lượng nhân sự của công ty cũng lên tới 420 cán bộ. Cũng trong 2017, Tân Hồng Hà ra mắt Luxcars, dịch vụ cho thuê xe sang trọng, đẳng cấp, đánh dấu bước tiến mới trong hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty. Luxcars có thể đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu của khách hàng về hãng xe, kiểu dáng, một số xe nổi bật mà Luxcars Formatted: Level 1, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  31. 31. 22 sở hữu có thể kể đến như Lexus, BMV, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Infinity… Bên cạnh dịch vụ cho thuê xe, từ năm 2005 đến nay, Tân Hồng Hà cũng đẩy mạnh cung ứng các dịch vụ khác như dịch vụ du lịch lữ hành nội địa, chăm sóc ô tô, đại lý vé máy bay,…để đáp ứng trọn vẹn nhu cầu của khách hàng. Trung thành với khẩu hiệu “Our experience & professional drives us forward”, 2 thập kỷ qua, công ty đã gặt hái được nhiều thành công, trở thành một đơn vị vận tải uy tín và chiếm được tình cảm của khách hàng và hơn hết cán bộ nhân viên công ty đã hiện thực hóa được sứ mệnh và tầm nhìn ban đầu khi xây dựng thương hiệu Tân Hồng Hà. 2.1.3. Khái quát ngành nghề và lĩnh vực kinh doanh chủ yếu của Công ty - Dịch vụ cho thuê xe ô tô - Kinh doanh vận chuyển khách du lịch bằng xe ô tô. - Trung tâm chăm sóc ô tô - Trung tâm nhập khẩu ô tô và phụ tùng cao cấp - Dịch vụ du lịch lữ hành nội địa - Kinh doanh, quản lý và khai thác địa ốc, bất động sản - Vận tải hàng hóa và hành khách - Kinh doanh, dịch vụ trông giữ xe ô tô, xây dựng khai thác điểm đỗ - Đại lý bán vé máy bay 2.1.4. Tình hình kinh doanh và định hướng phát triển của Công ty giai đoạn 2017-2019  Tình hình kinh doanh của Công ty giai đoạn 2017-2019 Trong những năm gần đây hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty bên cạnh những thuận lợi cũng gặp nhiều khó khăn như cạnh tranh gay gắt với các công ty start up công nghệ, ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả của công ty. Tuy vậy, tập thể cán bộ công nhân viên của công ty luôn nỗ lực phấn đấu khắc phục khó khăn, tận dụng những nội lực để thực hiện các mục tiêu chung của công ty đề ra. Do đó, công ty vẫn luôn được đánh giá là một trong những công ty vận tải uy tín trên thị trường Việt Nam và trong tâm trí khách hàng. Bảng 2.1. Tình hình doanh thu, chi phí, lợi nhuận của công ty trong các năm 2017 – 2019 (Đơn vị: đồng ) Năm Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Tổng doanh thu 243.851.914.322 271.861.633.317 196.333.423.174 Tổng chi phí 240.611.854.832 268.537.272.087 193.070.922.169 Lợi nhuận trước thuế 3.240.059.490 3.324.361.230 3.262.501.005 Formatted: 123 Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: single Formatted: Line spacing: single Formatted: Line spacing: single Formatted: Line spacing: single
  32. 32. 23 Lợi nhuận sau thuế 2.248.012.498 2.264.872.246 2.252.500.201 (Nguồn: Kế toán thuế - Phòng kế toán)  Định hướng phát triển Công ty: Từ năm 2018 đến nay, Tân Hồng Hà tập trung đẩy mạnh dịch vụ cho thuê xe ô tô hạng sang và lựa chọn dịch vụ này là thế mạnh cũng như điểm khác biệt của doanh nghiệp. Hiện tại, Tân Hồng Hà đang nỗ lực mang dịch vụ cho thuê xe hạng sang đến với các tỉnh thành trên toàn quốc, không chỉ dừng lại ở Hà Nội và thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. 2.1.5. Khảo sát tình hình ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin, hệ thống thông tin tại công ty  Trang thiết bị phần cứng Với nhu cầu sử dụng các trang thiết bị điện tử của nhân viên, công ty đã thực hiện đầu tư trang thiết bị tốt nhất nhằm phục vụ tốt hơn cho các hoạt động nghiệp vụ trong doanh nghiệp. Trang thiết bị phần cứng của công ty tính tại chi nhánh Hà Nội bao gồm: - 01 máy chủ với cấu hình main Intel Server Board, CPU Intel Xeon, ram 16GB. - 30 máy trạm với cấu hình Intel Pentium, ram 4GB. - 05 router phát wifi do FPT cung cấp. - 10 máy in màu hãng Canon. - 05 máy in thường hãng Canon. - 04 máy photocopy Canon. - 15 điện thoại cố định.  Các phần mềm ứng dụng Để đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng cao nhu cầu của khách hàng cũng như đảm bảo hoạt động kinh doanh sản xuất, công ty không ngừng đầu tư, áp dụng công nghệ, phần mềm tốt nhất để đưa vào hoạt động. Các phần mềm ứng dụng công ty sử dụng đều dựa trên nền tảng hệ điều hành Windows.  Phần mềm quản lý xưởng - xe Tân Hồng Hà đã tìm tới Công ty cổ phần Giáo Dục Công Nghệ Cao TNT để phát triển phần mềm quản lý xưởng - xe dành riêng cho Tân Hồng Hà. Với ưu điểm là phần mềm thiết kế riêng nên phần mềm có khả năng đáp ứng gần như toàn bộ các yêu cầu của ban lãnh đạo về hoạt động kiểm soát kho và xe của công ty. Các chức năng chính của phần mềm bao gồm: Quản lý xe, phụ tùng, nhà cung cấp, bảo hiểm; Formatted: Line spacing: single Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  33. 33. 24 Quản lý nhập xuất xưởng; Phân tích, thống kế, báo cáo tổng hợp theo yêu cầu của công ty. Giao diện phần mềm có thiết kế đơn giản, thân thiện và sử dụng dễ dàng thông qua vài thao tác cơ bản giúp đội ngũ công ty có thể làm quen và sử dụng nhanh nhất.  Phần mềm kế toán Misa MSE.NE Được phát triển bởi công ty chuyên phát triển phần mềm Misa với hơn 20 năm kinh nghiệm hoạt động với hàng loạt phần mềm ứng dụng được thiết kế và đưa vào sử dụng từ phần mềm dành cho doanh nghiệp, các đơn vị hành chính sự nghiệp cho đến hộ kinh doanh cá thể cá nhân. Là phần mềm đạt chuẩn quốc tế: ISO 9001:2008, CSA STAR, CMMi tích hợp cho doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ. Đáp ứng đầy đủ nghiệp vụ quản trị tài chính - kế toán theo đúng thông tư 133/2016/TT-BTC và 200/2014/TT-BTC. Phần mềm hỗ trợ quản lý tài chính kế toán trên các thiết bị di động. Ngoài ra còn tích hợp trực tiếp các phần mềm hóa đơn điện tử, ngân hàng điện tử, kết nối thẳng với Tổng cục Thuế.  Chữ ký số VNPT-CA VNPT-CA là dịch vụ chứng thực chữ ký số công cộng của Tập đoàn Bưu chính Viễn thông Việt Nam. Bộ TT&TT đã trao giấy phép cung cấp dịch vụ chứng thực chữ ký số công cộng cho Tập đoàn Bưu chính Viễn thông VNPT với đơn vị đại diện trực tiếp thực hiện là Công ty VDC (ngày 15/9/2009). VNPT trở thành đơn vị đầu tiên được cung cấp dịch vụ chứng thực chữ ký số cho cơ quan, tổ chức, cá nhân sử dụng trong các hoạt động công cộng. Thông qua chữ ký số các doanh nghiệp hoàn toàn có thể giảm bớt thời gian chứng thực, an toàn, chính xác cao, đơn giản hóa giao dịch, loại bỏ các hoạt động thủ công và lưu trữ giấy tờ. Tại Việt Nam, chữ ký số đã xuất hiện khá lâu và đã được áp dụng rất nhiều trong các đơn vị doanh nghiệp vừa và lớn. Các đơn vị cung cấp chữ ký số cũng rất đa dạng với các cách thức nhằm đảm bảo an toàn bảo mật ngày càng được củng cố và nâng cao.  Các phần mềm khác Hệ điều hành Windows với ưu điểm tích hợp cao, dễ sử dụng, bảo mật tốt, hỗ trợ nhiều ứng dụng. Phần mềm văn phòng như Microsoft Office, Unikey, Chrome, Firefox, IE, Winrar, Adobe reader. Ngoài những phần mềm đã được trình bày ở trên, để thực hiện tốt các hoạt động trong công ty. Công ty còn tạo điều kiện để nhân viên sử dụng các phần mềm như Zalo, Skype, Viewer, …
  34. 34. 25  Hệ thống mạng và an toàn thông tin bảo mật. Công ty sử dụng mạng nội bộ LAN, WAN để truyền tải dữ liệu, kết nối các thiết bị đầu cuối gồm máy chủ, máy tính, camera trong công ty. Việc sử dụng mạng nội bộ giúp cho công ty có thể đảm bảo tối đa vấn đề an toàn bảo mật, đồng thời các máy, thiết bị có thể kết nối với nhau cũng như kết nối với cơ sở dữ liệu nhanh chóng. Công ty sử dụng gói cước mạng dành cho doanh nghiệp do Công ty cổ phần viễn thông FPT, một đơn vị đi đầu về cung cấp dịch vụ mạng. Công ty sử dụng phần mềm phòng chống bảo vệ cho mạng: sử dụng FireWall, antivirut (BKAV Pro). Formatted: Level 1, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  35. 35. 26 2.2. THỰC TRẠNG VỀ TÌNH HÌNH QUẢN LÝ NHÂN SỰ CỦA CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN HỒNG HÀ 2.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức doanh nghiệp (Nguồn: Phòng nhân sự) Sơ đồ 2.1. Cơ cấu bộ máy nhân sự của Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà  Mô tả cụ thể các chức năng phòng ban trong bộ máy nhân sự của công ty: Ban quản trị: Là cơ quan quản trị của công ty, có toàn quyền nhân danh công ty để quyết định các vấn đề liên quan đến mục đích, quyền lợi của công ty. Ban quản trị thường xuyên giám sát hoạt động kinh doanh, hoạt động kiểm soát nội bộ và hoạt động quản lý rủi ro của công ty. Ban điều hành: Phụ trách điều hành công việc kinh doanh hàng ngày của công ty, ban hành quy chế quản lý nội bộ. Đưa ra các phương hướng chiến lược, mục tiêu cho công ty, chịu trách nhiệm trước Ban quản trị và trước pháp luật về việc thực hiện quyền và nhiệm vụ được giao Phòng Kinh doanh: Phòng kinh doanh chia thành 2 ban, 1 ban Kinh doanh và 1 ban Marketing: - Ban Kinh doanh: quản lý toàn bộ các hoạt động kinh doanh, lập các kế hoạch, báo cáo kinh doanh, tìm hiểu và phân tích thị trường, tìm kiếm thị trường và triển khai hoạt động bán hàng tới khách hàng tiềm năng. Ban quản trị Ban điều hành Phòng kế toán Phòng kinh doanh Trung tâm quản lý xe và lái xe Phòng hành chính - nhân sự Ban kinh doanh Ban Marketing Phòng kỹ thuật - xưởng Phòng quản lý xe, lái xe Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Indent: First line: 0 mm, Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li Formatted: 123 Formatted: Line spacing: Multiple 1.3 li
  36. 36. 27 - Ban Marketing: Xây dựng các chiến lược marketing cho công ty hàng tháng, hàng quý, hàng năm. Tiếp thị sản phẩm, quảng bá rộng rãi hình ảnh của công ty, hướng dẫn, giải đáp mọi thắc mắc của khách hàng. Truyền tải thông tin của doanh nghiệp và kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty đến với các đối tác, khách hàng, cổ đông. Tạo dựng và quảng bá thương hiệu của công ty, qua đó truyền tải thông tin đến các nhà đầu tư, khách hàng và các doanh nghiệp. Kêu gọi tài trợ, tổ chức chương trình mang ý nghĩa xã hội. Phòng Hành chính - nhân sự: Đảm bảo cho các bộ phận, cá nhân trong công ty thực hiện đúng chức năng nhiệm vụ, đạt hiệu quả trong công việc; tránh chồng chéo, đổ lỗi; đảm bảo tuyển dụng và xây dựng, phát triển, đánh giá đội ngũ cán bộ công nhân viên theo yêu cầu, chiến lược của công ty. Phòng Kế toán: Cung các dịch vụ tính toán và hỗ trợ tài chính cho công ty, ghi lại và xem tất cả tài khoản thu chi, kê khai tài sản, tiền lương, tài sản cố định và tất cả các giấy tờ tài chính khác của các phòng ban, từ đó cân nhắc tình hình tài chính của công ty và cân nhắc thu chi sao cho hiệu quả nhất. Trung tâm quản lý xe và lái xe: Trung tâm quản lý xe và lái xe bao gồm phòng kỹ thuật – xưởng và phòng quản lý xe, lái xe: - Phòng kỹ thuật – xưởng: Phòng kỹ thuật – xưởng có chức năng đề xuất, đưa ra kế hoạch đến lãnh đạo để triển khai chỉ đạo hướng dẫn kiểm tra giám sát kỹ thuật và xường của công ty; Quản lý và vận hành xưởng, mạng, đảm bảo kỹ thuật, bảo trì và xử lý các sự cố nếu có. Các nhiệm vụ như nhập khẩu trang thiết bị, dụng cụ sửa chữa xe,... cũng là nhiệm vụ của phòng kỹ thuật – xưởng. Phòng phải liên tục gửi báo cáo các nội dung liên quan về xưởng và kỹ thuật hàng tuần lên ban điều hành. - Phòng quản lý xe, lái xe: Nhiệm vụ của phòng là quản lý, cập nhật, báo cáo tình hình xe, lái xe đến ban điều hành theo tuần, tháng, quý, năm. Phòng quản lý xe, lái xe phải chịu trách nhiệm giám sát số lượng xe, tình trạng xe, nếu có sự cố xảy ra đối với xe (về mặt kỹ thuật) thì phải báo cáo ngay tới phòng kỹ thuật – xưởng để theo dõi và sửa chữa; nếu có sự cố xảy ra đối với xe, lái xe (về mặt pháp lý) phải báo cáo khẩn cấp tới ban điều hành. Đối với đội ngũ lái xe, phòng phải chịu trách nhiệm đào tạo, hướng dẫn công việc cho lái xe mới; sắp xếp, giám sát lịch trình hoạt động của lái xe để tránh gây ra hiện tượng phân công thiếu sót. 2.2.2. Phân tích thực trạng quản lý nhân sự tại Công ty Công ty TNHH Du Lịch và Thương Mại Tân Hồng Hà làm việc theo chế độ tuần làm việc 6 ngày, nghỉ thứ 7 và chủ nhật, ngày làm việc 8h. Dưới đây là những tác nghiệp chính trong công tác quản lý nhân sự tại công ty:
  37. 37. 28 Quản lý hồ sơ nhân viên: Thông tin về nhân viên của công ty bao gồm quản lý về hồ sơ nhân viên như: Mã nhân viên, tên nhân viên, ngày sinh, quê quán, địa chỉ, điện thoại, chức vụ, số CMND, email, chi nhánh, phòng ban, bằng cấp,… Quản lý lương: Nhân viên phòng kế toán sẽ tính lương theo mức lương cơ bản và các chính sách phụ cấp của nhân viên tùy thuộc vào chức vụ. Nhân viên ở chức vụ nào sẽ nhận được mức lương ứng với từng chức vụ đó. Khen thưởng, kỷ luật: Nhân viên thuộc bộ phận quản lý nhân sự thường xuyên theo dõi quá trình làm việc của từng nhân viên theo thông tin từ các trưởng phòng, thư ký phòng ban, nếu có khen thưởng hay kỷ luật với nhân viên nào thì nhân viên bộ phận quản lý nhân sự sẽ ghi vào sổ quản lý các thông tin khen thưởng, kỷ luật và tiến hành xử lý theo quy định của công ty. Tuyển dụng: Công việc tuyển dụng của Công ty được tiến hành như sau: Công ty sẽ thực hiện thông báo tuyển dụng trên các trang web tuyển dụng như Jobgo, Vietnamwork, Topcv,..và trên các mạng xã hội khác. Sau khi nhận được hồ sơ xin tuyển dụng của các ứng viên, nhân viên thuộc bộ phận quản lý nhân sự sẽ xem xét từng hồ sơ, hồ sơ nào đạt tiêu chuẩn, yêu cầu đề ra của công ty, sau đó nhân viên nhận sự sẽ gửi mail báo lịch phỏng vấn đến các hồ sơ đạt yêu cầu. Buổi phỏng vấn hoặc bài thi kiểm tra năng lực được tổ chức để lựa chọn ứng viên trúng tuyển. Khi nhân viên ký hợp đồng làm việc thì nhân viên quản lý nhập bằng tay đầy đủ thông tin về nhân viên mới bao gồm các thông tin cá nhân như họ tên, năm sinh, quê quán, phòng ban, chức vụ, trình độ,...thông tin về hợp đồng lao động vào tập sổ hồ sơ nhân sự của công ty. Tìm kiếm thông tin: Việc tìm kiếm thông tin được tiến hành thủ công, tới phòng quản lý hồ sơ rồi tra cứu trực tiếp trên giấy tờ. Lưu trữ thông tin: Các hồ sơ lưu trữ thông tin về nhân sự được lưu trữ tại thư viện của công ty. Các hồ sơ sẽ được phân loại, đóng vào trong hộp cứng hay túi đựng và để trên giá đã được gắn nhãn phân loại. Cuối tháng, cuối quý các bộ phận phụ trách các mảng sẽ báo cáo, thống kê các thông tin cá nhân hoặc thông tin lương của nhân viên tùy theo yêu cầu của ban lãnh đạo. Ngoài ra ban lãnh đạo cũng có thể yêu cầu báo cáo bất cứ lúc nào cần thông tin như thông tin chi tiết bảng lương, hồ sơ nhân viên,... Theo thống kê thì nguồn nhân sự của công ty tăng liên tục từ khi thành lập công ty (năm 2000) đến nay, hiện tại thì công ty có hơn 440 người và trong năm 2020 này công ty dự định tuyển thêm nhân viên để chuẩn bị mở rộng thêm các chi nhánh ở khu vực miền Trung và miền Nam. Vậy nên việc quản lý nhân sự là ngày

×