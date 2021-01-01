DS ket qua dang ky vao lop 1-2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc Ngày Tháng Năm 1 NGUYỄN BẢO AN 24 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh ...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 52 THẠCH THUZ DUNG 11 01 2014 ...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 111 TRƯƠNG GIA KHANG 09 12 201...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 170 CAO LÊ MINH 06 06 2014 Phư...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 229 LÊ NGUYỄN PHƯƠNG NHƯ 07 12...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 288 PHU NGỌC HOA THIÊN 19 11 2...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 347 TẠ TRƯƠNG HUY VIỆT 19 08 2...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 45 NGÔ HOÀNG DUY 18 05 2014 Ph...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 104 TẠ TRƯỜNG KHOA 18 07 2014 ...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 163 TRẦN TRƯƠNG THẢO NGUYÊN 25...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 222 NGUYỄN NGÂN THẢO 18 04 201...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 9 DƯƠNG MINH HOÀNG 14 10 2014 ...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 36 NGUYỄN NGỌC NHƯ HẢO 11 06 2...
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 95 NGUYỄN TRẦN BẢO NGỌC 09 09 ...
CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc Ngày Tháng Năm 1 NGUYỄN BẢO AN 24 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 11:12:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 2 VŨ TRƯƠNG HOÀI AN 26 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:26:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 3 PHẠM HOÀNG AN 27 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:21:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 4 VÕ PHÚC AN 29 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:32:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 5 ĐOÀN NGUYỄN PHƯỚC AN 28 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 14:37:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 6 TRẦN VƯƠNG PHƯƠNG AN 09 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 22:31:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 7 NGUYỄN PHƯỚC QU[ AN 22 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:37:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 8 ĐÀO NGUYÊN VÂN AN 11 11 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 24/07/2020 10:31:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 9 HUZNH ĐÔNG ANH 25 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:00:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 10 NGUYỄN HÀ ANH 22 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:34:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 11 LÊ PHƯỚC HÀ ANH 06 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 22:07:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 12 ĐOÀN MINH ANH 05 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:51:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 13 LẠI MINH ANH 08 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:16:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 14 ĐẶNG NGUYỄN MINH ANH 16 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:41:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 15 PHẠM HOÀNG PHÚC ANH 24 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:33:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 16 NGUYỄN PHÚC ANH 23 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:39:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 17 HỒ PHƯƠNG ANH 20 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:29:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 18 LÊ PHƯƠNG ANH 03 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:32:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 19 NGUYỄN PHẠM PHƯƠNG ANH 09 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 10:09:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 20 NGUYỄN QUZNH ANH 14 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:31:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 21 VŨ NGUYỄN QUZNH ANH 21 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:32:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 22 LÊ THÁI ANH 12 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:29:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 23 ĐẶNG NGỌC TRÂM ANH 16 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:05:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 24 TRƯƠNG NGUYỄN TRÂM ANH 25 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:20:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 25 TRỊNH TUẤN ANH 04 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 15:49:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 26 BÙI XUÂN ANH 29 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:17:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 27 NGUYỄN PHẠM THIÊN ÂN 24 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 17:15:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 28 NGUYỄN ĐÌNH BẢO 29 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:22:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 29 CHÂU GIA BẢO 22 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:33:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 30 TRƯƠNG GIA BẢO 06 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:49:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 31 PHẠM PHAN KIM BẢO 23 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 08:52:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 32 PHẠM THIÊN BẢO 11 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:07:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 33 ĐỖ KIM NGỌC BÍCH 29 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:39:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 34 NGUYỄN KIM NGỌC BÍCH 09 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 17:20:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 35 HỒ DIỆU CÁT 05 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 11:16:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 36 PHẠM BẢO CHÂU 24 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:11:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 37 NGUYỄN HUZNH KHÁNH CHÂU 09 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 09:13:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 38 NGUYỄN HOÀNG MINH CHÂU 04 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 21:00:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 39 NGUYỄN NGỌC MINH CHÂU 16 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:45:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 40 VŨ NGỌC MINH CHÂU 08 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:28:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 41 LÊ TRẦN MINH CHÂU 24 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 14:04:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 42 LÊ NGỌC LAN CHI 02 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:37:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 43 NGUYỄN QUZNH PHƯƠNG CHI 17 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:27:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 44 TRẦN NGỌC QUZNH CHI 21 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:33:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 45 NGUYỄN QUZNH CHI 16 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:54:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 46 NGUYỄN VÂN CHI 10 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 14:21:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 47 NGUỴ THÀNH CÔNG 17 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:24:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 48 TRẦN ĐẠI CƯỜNG 19 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:34:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 49 ĐOÀN MẠNH CƯỜNG 21 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:07:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 50 LÊ NGUYỄN HOÀI DIỄM 10 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:59:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 51 VŨ HUZNH DU 21 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 22:11:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh ỦY BAN NHÂN DÂN QUẬN TÂN PHÚ TRƯỜNG TIỂU HỌC HUỲNH VĂN CHÍNH DANH SÁCH TRẢ KẾT QUẢ TUYỂN SINH LỚP 1 THỜI ĐIỂM NGÀY 31 THÁNG 7 NĂM 2020 NĂM HỌC 2020-2021 Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 52 THẠCH THUZ DUNG 11 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 10:37:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 53 NGUYỄN CHÍ DŨNG 06 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 19:48:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 54 NGÔ ĐOÀN DŨNG 08 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:25:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 55 TRẦN QUANG DŨNG 01 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 07:36:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 56 PHAN TẤN DŨNG 16 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:30:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 57 LÊ TRÍ DŨNG 17 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 12:30:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 58 TRẦN KÍNH DUY 29 10 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 10:10:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 59 LÊ NGỌC DUY 30 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:58:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 60 HUZNH NGUYỄN THUZ DƯƠNG 01 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 13:17:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 61 HOÀNG XUÂN DƯƠNG 09 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 19:46:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 62 CHIÊM GIA ĐẠT 20 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:11:15 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 63 LÊ TẤN ĐẠT 10 12 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 08:23:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 64 VÕ TẤN ĐẠT 22 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 12:29:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 65 BÙI TIẾN ĐẠT 24 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 10:29:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 66 NGUYỄN L[ HẢI ĐĂNG 12 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:12:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 67 HÀNG TẤN ĐỊNH 09 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:54:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 68 LÊ ĐÌNH ĐỒNG 11 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:29:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 69 SÚ QUANG ĐỨC 11 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 16:08:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 70 NGÔ GIA 19 05 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 09:32:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 71 HOÀNG QUỐC HẢI 18 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:28:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 72 TRẦN THANH HẢI 21 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:07:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 73 NGUYỄN GIA HÀO 07 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:42:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 74 TRƯƠNG GIA HÀO 05 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:06:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 75 TRẦN TRÍ HÀO 27 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 18:58:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 76 KỊP LÂM GIA HÂN 05 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 08:19:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 77 HUZNH NGỌC GIA HÂN 01 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:31:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 78 NGUYỄN NGỌC GIA HÂN 25 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 11:05:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 79 PHAN NGUYỄN GIA HÂN 02 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 10:51:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 80 SĂN GIA HÂN 08 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:07:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 81 VÒNG KHẢ HÂN 01 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:55:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 82 ĐOÀN NGỌC NHÃ HÂN 18 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 22:00:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 83 PHẠM NGUYỄN TUYẾT HÂN 11 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 07:53:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 84 HUZNH CÔNG HẬU 20 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:32:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 85 HUZNH PHÚC HẬU 03 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:40:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 86 MAI QUỐC HIẾU 20 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:16:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 87 ĐỖ NGỌC MINH HUỆ 13 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:45:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 88 TRƯƠNG TRỌNG HÙNG 25 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 14:44:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 89 PHẠM GIA HUY 23 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:35:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 90 PHAN GIA HUY 04 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:30:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 91 HOÀNG MINH HUY 23 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 10:01:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 92 VÕ NGUYỄN MINH HUY 01 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:32:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 93 PHAN NGUYỄN NHẤT HUY 01 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 15:59:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 94 NGUYỄN MINH NHẬT HUY 15 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 13:04:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 95 LÊ QUANG HUY 06 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:14:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 96 ĐẶNG TẤN HUY 19 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:27:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 97 NGUYỄN TẤN HUY 29 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 12:22:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 98 VÕ QUANG TRƯỜNG HUY 19 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:39:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 99 HÀ KIẾN HUZNH 20 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 12:20:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 100 PHAN CHẤN HƯNG 23 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:29:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 101 TRẦN GIA HƯNG 18 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 11:44:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 102 VŨ KHANG HƯNG 29 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 03:34:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 103 MAI LÊ QUỐC HƯNG 18 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 12:14:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 104 NGUYỄN NHƯ MAI HƯƠNG 12 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 18:39:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 105 TRẦN QUANG HY 14 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:45:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 106 NGUYỄN CÔNG KHANG 24 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 14:10:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 107 TỐNG PHÚC DUY KHANG 07 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 06:48:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 108 VÕ DUY KHANG 05 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:56:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 109 ĐẶNG ĐÌNH KHANG 04 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:29:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 110 QUÁCH GIA KHANG 25 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 19:52:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 111 TRƯƠNG GIA KHANG 09 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:36:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 112 VÕ HUY KHANG 09 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 27/07/2020 08:02:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 113 NGUYỄN MINH KHANG 15 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:03:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 114 TRẦN MINH KHANG 30 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:34:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 115 NGUYỄN NGUYÊN KHANG 12 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:58:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 116 GIANG TUẤN KHANG 17 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 07:52:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 117 NGUYỄN MẬU BẢO KHANH 24 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 21:16:15 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 118 TRƯƠNG NGỌC TUẤN KHANH 19 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 17:03:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 119 VÕ VĂN KHANH 07 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:02:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 120 LÊ BẢO KHÁNH 25 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 20:47:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 121 LÊ DUY KHÁNH 16 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 27/07/2020 10:23:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 122 VÕ DUY KHÁNH 27 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 08:23:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 123 NGUYỄN ĐỨC KHÁNH 24 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:19:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 124 CHÂU GIA KHÁNH 16 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 11:32:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 125 TRƯƠNG KHẢ KHÁNH 05 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 10:52:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 126 LÊ CHÂU QUỐC KHÁNH 27 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 23:58:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 127 ĐỖ ĐĂNG KHOA 22 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 12:48:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 128 HUZNH ĐĂNG KHOA 12 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:12:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 129 NGUYỄN ĐĂNG KHOA 19 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:07:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 130 PHẠM ĐĂNG KHOA 26 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:47:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 131 NGUYỄN THÁI ĐĂNG KHOA 15 08 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:40:36 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 132 LÃ MINH KHOA 15 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 14:01:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 133 THÁI MINH KHOA 03 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 17:05:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 134 PHAN ANH KHÔI 29 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:06:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 135 NGUYỄN TRƯƠNG ĐĂNG KHÔI 17 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 07:20:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 136 NGUYỄN MAI KHÔI 10 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:43:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 137 NGUYỄN HUZNH NGUYÊN KHÔI 10 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 18:13:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 138 TRẦN HUZNH BẢO KHUÊ 26 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:53:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 139 NGUYỄN NHẬT ĐĂNG KHƯƠNG 04 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 10:44:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 140 NGUYỄN TRUNG KIÊN 01 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:00:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 141 TRẦN HOÀNG GIA KIỆT 16 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:05:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 142 VÕ MINH KIỆT 17 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 16:54:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 143 HỒ QUỐC KIỆT 23 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:55:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 144 ĐÀO TÚ KIỀU 14 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:13:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 145 NGUYỄN NGỌC THIÊN KIM 01 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 16:43:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 146 TRẦN THIÊN LAM 06 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:10:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 147 NGUYỄN THỊ NGỌC LAN 06 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 16:14:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 148 NGUYỄN PHÚC LÂM 29 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 08:43:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 149 ĐOÀN TUỆ LÂM 15 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:38:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 150 HỒ UY LIÊM 28 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:06:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 151 PHẠM BẢO LINH 07 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:49:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 152 VÕ DUY LINH 07 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:58:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 153 TRƯƠNG LÊ HÀ LINH 26 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:05:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 154 LÊ KHÁNH LINH 28 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:53:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 155 HUZNH NGỌC KHÁNH LINH 29 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:53:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 156 LÊ QUANG LINH 09 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 14:19:15 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 157 LÊ PHẠM TÚ LINH 16 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:30:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 158 NGUYỄN BẢO LONG 25 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 16:07:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 159 BÙI HOÀNG LONG 28 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 10:05:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 160 NGUYỄN HOÀNG PHI LONG 07 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:29:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 161 ĐINH THẾ LONG 12 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:32:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 162 ĐẶNG LÊ HỮU LỘC 24 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 17:39:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 163 NGUYỄN MINH LỘC 02 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:33:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 164 TRƯƠNG THANH TẤN LỘC 03 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:55:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 165 NGUYỄN KHA LY 02 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 22:40:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 166 PHẠM KHÁNH LY 23 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:33:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 167 ĐẶNG NGUYỄN ÁNH MAI 22 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:11:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 168 LANG VÕ CHÍ MINH 10 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 18:44:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 169 NGUYỄN ĐẮC MINH 20 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:37:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 170 CAO LÊ MINH 06 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 10:25:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 171 TRỊNH NGỌC MINH 17 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:31:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 172 PHẠM NHẬT MINH 30 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:55:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 173 PHẠM VŨ NHẬT MINH 20 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:33:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 174 NGHIÊM QUANG MINH 30 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:12:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 175 VÕ QUỐC MINH 14 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 11:41:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 176 ĐÀO XUÂN MINH 26 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 10:22:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 177 NGUYỄN PHÚC HÀ MY 05 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:25:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 178 LÊ NGỌC THẢO MY 19 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 20:42:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 179 NGUYỄN NGỌC THẢO MY 20 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:34:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 180 HÀ NGUYỄN MỸ MỸ 23 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 17:33:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 181 TRẦN NGỌC NAM 27 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 21:02:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 182 VÕ HOÀNG NHẬT NAM 26 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:39:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 183 CHỀNH TIỀN NAM 09 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:21:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 184 TRẦN THỊ THANH NGA 21 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:11:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 185 NGUYỄN TRẦN BẢO NGÂN 31 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:29:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 186 PHẠM CAO KIM NGÂN 23 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 18:51:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 187 NGUYỄN KIM NGÂN 22 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 15:54:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 188 LÊ NGUYỄN KIM NGÂN 23 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:45:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 189 TRẦN KIM NGÂN 23 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 20:37:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 190 PHẠM NGUYỄN THẢO NGÂN 09 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:06:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 191 TRẦN NGỌC PHƯƠNG NGHI 02 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:15:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 192 PHAN NGỌC THẢO NGHI 22 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:40:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 193 VĂN THÁI XUÂN NGHI 12 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:11:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 194 TỪ MINH NGHĨA 22 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:30:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 195 PHAN TRỌNG NGHĨA 07 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 16:54:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 196 NGUYỄN NỮ HOA NGHIÊM 18 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:43:15 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 197 PHẠM AN NGỌC 29 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:13:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 198 BÙI BẢO NGỌC 25 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:48:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 199 NGUYỄN HOÀNG BẢO NGỌC 17 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:58:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 200 CAO LÊ BẢO NGỌC 02 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 22:00:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 201 TRƯƠNG KIM BÍCH NGỌC 05 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:07:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 202 VÕ MINH HỒNG NGỌC 13 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 08:16:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 203 NGUYỄN HOÀNG KIM NGỌC 15 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:04:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 204 TRẦN KIM NGỌC 08 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:10:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 205 LÂM MỸ NGỌC 27 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:32:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 206 NGUYỄN CAO NHƯ NGỌC 19 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 23:52:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 207 NGUYỄN GIA NGUYÊN 24 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 11:02:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 208 NGUYỄN HƯNG NGUYÊN 23 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:16:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 209 NGUYỄN HOÀ KHÔI NGUYÊN 31 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:05:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 210 HỒ KHÔI NGUYÊN 19 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 16:39:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 211 ĐÀO THẢO NGUYÊN 04 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:40:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 212 BÙI NGỌC THẢO NGUYÊN 28 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:14:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 213 LỮ NGỌC THẢO NGUYÊN 25 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:43:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 214 HỨA HỶ NHI 08 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:40:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 215 LÝ HOÀNG KHÁNH NHI 18 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:16:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 216 NGUYỄN NGỌC THẢO NHI 11 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:57:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 217 TRỊNH THẢO NHI 16 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:27:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 218 NGUYỄN THỊ TƯỜNG NHI 28 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 09:52:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 219 ĐÀO UYỂN NHI 11 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:30:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 220 LÊ YẾN NHI 02 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 08:00:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 221 PHẠM NGUYỄN YẾN NHI 03 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 11:50:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 222 NGUYỄN HOÀI AN NHIÊN 08 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:24:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 223 PHẠM TRẦN AN NHIÊN 13 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:38:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 224 TRIỆU THỊ HỒNG NHUNG 01 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:58:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 225 LÊ XUÂN BẢO NHƯ 06 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:33:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 226 NGUYỄN ĐẶNG DIỆP NHƯ 21 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 09:00:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 227 TRẦN PHẠM HUZNH NHƯ 04 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:30:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 228 VÕ NGỌC MINH NHƯ 25 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 07:37:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 229 LÊ NGUYỄN PHƯƠNG NHƯ 07 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:33:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 230 HÀ QUZNH NHƯ 16 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:45:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 231 LỤC THANH NHƯ 15 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:40:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 232 HUZNH NGUYỄN YẾN NHƯ 08 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:31:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 233 VŨ LÊ HÀ NY 26 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:47:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 234 NGÔ TRÁC NHÃ OANH 24 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:00:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 235 BÙI ANH PHÁT 29 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:13:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 236 NGUYỄN HOÀNG PHÁT 24 02 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:03:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 237 VÕ NGUYỄN THÁI PHÁT 03 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:45:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 238 VŨ MẠNH TIẾN PHÁT 25 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 07:46:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 239 HỒ HOÀNG PHI 08 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:53:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 240 PHAN HOÀNG PHI 19 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 08:06:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 241 TIÊU CHÍ PHONG 21 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 08:45:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 242 HỒ THANH PHONG 09 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:54:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 243 LƯ THẾ PHONG 06 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:46:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 244 NGUYỄN HỮU GIA PHÚ 23 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:56:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 245 NGUYỄN DƯƠNG TẤN PHÚ 05 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:22:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 246 NGUYỄN TẤN PHÚ 15 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:41:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 247 PHẠM THIÊN PHÚ 15 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:36:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 248 THÁI GIA PHÚC 18 05 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:16:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 249 TRƯƠNG HUZNH PHÚC 16 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:11:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 250 NGUYỄN VĂN MINH PHÚC 09 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:08:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 251 LÂM THIÊN PHÚC 14 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 16:11:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 252 NGUYỄN NGỌC THIÊN PHÚC 21 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 15:44:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 253 BÙI THỊ YẾN PHỤNG 09 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 10:11:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 254 BÙI THỊ BÍCH PHƯƠNG 06 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:50:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 255 TRƯƠNG NGỌC PHƯƠNG 01 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 06:51:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 256 NGUYỄN PHAN NHÃ PHƯƠNG 16 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:14:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 257 PHAN NHẬT PHƯƠNG 06 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:29:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 258 NGUYỄN QUZNH YẾN PHƯƠNG 15 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:32:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 259 ĐỖ ANH QUÂN 05 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 09:12:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 260 TRẦN ANH QUÂN 31 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:48:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 261 BÙI BẢO QUỐC 30 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 20:19:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 262 NGUYỄN NGỌC THẢO QUYÊN 22 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 21:38:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 263 LỤC KIM NHƯ QUZNH 09 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:18:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 264 ĐỖ THỊ TRÚC QUZNH 13 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 07:57:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 265 ĐẶNG THÁI SƠN 17 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 23:56:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 266 HỒ TẤN TÀI 26 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:41:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 267 PHẠM TẤN TÀI 02 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:38:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 268 NGUYỄN QUZNH KIM TÂM 26 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:13:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 269 NGUYỄN MINH TÂM 06 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:01:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 270 LÊ NGUYỄN MINH TÂM 24 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 16:13:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 271 NGUYỄN NGỌC NHƯ TÂM 05 07 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 27/07/2020 08:20:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 272 BÙI DUY THÁI 29 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:33:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 273 NGUYỄN NGÂN THANH 19 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:11:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 274 TRẦN CÔNG THÀNH 11 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:40:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 275 NGUYỄN PHÚ GIA THÀNH 26 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:15:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 276 NGUYỄN MINH THÀNH 21 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:18:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 277 VĂN PHÚC THÀNH 04 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 08:20:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 278 LÊ PHƯƠNG THẢO 17 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 07:38:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 279 NGUYỄN PHƯƠNG THẢO 14 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:19:32 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 280 DƯƠNG THANH THẢO 29 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 10:07:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 281 NGUYỄN THANH THẢO 21 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 16:21:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 282 PHẠM THANH THẢO 23 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:19:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 283 THIỀU THỊ THU THẢO 06 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 21:28:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 284 KIM TRUNG THẢO 08 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 30/07/2020 09:38:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 285 NGUYỄN MINH VÂN THẢO 30 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:46:36 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 286 PHẠM THỊ KHÁNH THI 02 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:23:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 287 TRẦN NGỌC NHÃ THI 06 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:47:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 288 PHU NGỌC HOA THIÊN 19 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:39:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 289 NGUYỄN MINH THIÊN 05 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:38:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 290 TRẦN QUỐC THIÊN 03 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:33:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 291 NGUYỄN CHÍ THIỆN 09 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:30:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 292 MAI ĐẮC THIỆN 20 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:44:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 293 NGUYỄN LÊ NHẬT THIỆN 11 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:00:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 294 LEE ÁI THÌN 26 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 22:16:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 295 NGUYỄN KHẮC THỊNH 16 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 15:53:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 296 BÙI NHẤT THỊNH 08 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 08:25:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 297 NGUYỄN PHÚC THỊNH 06 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:21:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 298 HUZNH QUỐC THỊNH 13 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:34:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 299 ĐỖ HOÀNG PHƯƠNG THU 26 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 15:25:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 300 ĐOÀN DƯƠNG THIÊN THU 13 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:11:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 301 NGUYỄN THÁI KIM THUỶ 01 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 08:39:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 302 LÊ ANH THƯ 06 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 12:50:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 303 ĐOÀN NGỌC ANH THƯ 10 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 06:36:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 304 NGUYỄN NGỌC ANH THƯ 17 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:44:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 305 TRẦN THỊ KIM THƯ 17 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 17:35:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 306 PHẠM MINH THƯ 08 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:15:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 307 PHẠM PHƯƠNG THƯ 31 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:30:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 308 NGUYỄN THANH THƯ 23 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 11:11:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 309 PHẠM THANH THƯ 22 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 15:14:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 310 NGUYỄN AN THY 15 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 09:07:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 311 PHAN LÊ ANH THY 30 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:02:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 312 PHAN LÊ KHÁNH THY 30 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:05:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 313 VŨ THẢO TIÊN 09 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:33:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 314 LÊ MINH TIẾN 07 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 06:48:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 315 BÙI PHẠM MINH TIẾN 27 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 09:17:15 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 316 HOÀNG NHẬT TIẾN 12 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:48:15 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 317 L[ BẢO TOÀN 05 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 21:30:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 318 NGUYỄN MINH TOÀN 22 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:09:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 319 LA TRIỆU TOÀN 28 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 18:10:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 320 HUZNH ĐẶNG KIỀU TRANG 30 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:37:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 321 TRẦN NGỌC BẢO TRÂM 07 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:15:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 322 BÙI NGUYỄN HOÀNG TUYẾT TRÂM 16 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 15:06:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 323 NGUYỄN HOÀNG BẢO TRÂN 22 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:43:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 324 PHẠM L[ BẢO TRÂN 12 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:26:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 325 ĐOÀN NGỌC BẢO TRÂN 28 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:13:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 326 ĐỖ NGỌC BẢO TRÂN 05 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:26:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 327 NGUYỄN BẢO TRÂN 26 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 13:36:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 328 LÝ NHÃ TRÂN 26 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 15:53:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 329 LƯU QUẾ TRÂN 18 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 09:02:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 330 LÊ ĐỨC TRÍ 17 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 15:34:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 331 PHẠM MINH TRÍ 01 02 2013 Phường Hòa Thạnh 21/07/2020 08:22:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 332 L[ VẠN TRÌNH 18 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 29/07/2020 16:46:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 333 TRẦN TIẾN TRUNG 06 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:48:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 334 TRƯƠNG HOÀNG NHẬT TRƯỜNG 10 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 22:28:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 335 NGUYỄN LÊ MINH TÚ 06 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:28:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 336 PHẠM HOÀNG ANH TUẤN 24 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:25:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 337 NGUYỄN QUỐC TUẤN 29 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:13:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 338 PHAN ĐÌNH TÙNG 17 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 09:26:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 339 TRẦN THANH TÙNG 25 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 14:33:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 340 NGUYỄN NGỌC CÁT TƯỜNG 19 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 12:11:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 341 ÂU DƯƠNG CHÍ TƯỜNG 14 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:29:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 342 BÀNH QUỐC UY 27 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 22/07/2020 12:47:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 343 NGUYỄN THỊ MỸ UYÊN 26 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:45:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 344 NGUYỄN NGỌC NHÃ UYÊN 06 03 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:39:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 345 THIỆU NHÃ VĂN 06 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 16:26:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 346 LÊ HUZNH THANH VĂN 20 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 10:32:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 347 TẠ TRƯƠNG HUY VIỆT 19 08 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:33:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 348 TRẦN SONG BẢO VY 21 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:42:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 349 ĐỖ TRÚC DIỆU VY 22 11 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:30:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 350 LIỄU NGUYỄN KHÁNH VY 04 09 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:32:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 351 CHƯỚNG KIM VY 01 06 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:51:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 352 NGUYỄN HOÀNG MINH VY 16 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 14:28:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 353 NGUYỄN THỊ NGỌC VY 29 07 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 23/07/2020 08:17:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 354 PHẠM NGỌC THẢO VY 23 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:43:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 355 NGUYỄN HOA TƯỜNG VY 04 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:47:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 356 LÊ HOÀN YẾN VY 04 05 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:11:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 357 NGUYỄN LÂM THANH XUÂN 08 01 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 18/07/2020 07:07:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 358 HUZNH VÕ NHƯ [ 14 12 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 15:08:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 359 PHU VẠN [ 19 04 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 20/07/2020 08:54:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 360 TRẦN HẢI YẾN 28 10 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 20:14:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 361 HOÀNG KIM YẾN 11 02 2014 Phường Hòa Thạnh 19/07/2020 19:35:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 1 NGUYỄN BÌNH BẢO AN 22 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 06:39:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 2 HOÀNG VŨ CHÂU AN 23 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 08:08:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 3 TRẦN MINH HẢI AN 17 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 09:30:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 4 LÂM HỶ AN 19 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 05:50:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 5 NGÔ KHÁNH AN 20 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:58:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 6 NGUYỄN PHÚC AN 18 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 10:07:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 7 NGUYỄN QUỐC AN 13 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 21:32:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 8 TÔ TÂM AN 29 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:16:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 9 PHẠM TUẤN AN 06 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:23:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 10 TRẦN NGUYỄN BÍCH ANH 31 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 22:37:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 11 LÊ MINH ANH 30 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:23:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 12 MAI NHẬT ANH 04 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:09:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 13 ĐỖ HUZNH PHƯƠNG ANH 09 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 14:20:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 14 VÕ PHƯƠNG ANH 28 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 14:29:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 15 NGUYỄN NGỌC QUZNH ANH 06 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 20:10:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 16 HOÀNG THUZ ANH 25 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 10:21:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 17 NGUYỄN NGỌC TRÂM ANH 21 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 08:36:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 18 PHAN TUẤN ANH 29 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 18:00:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 19 NGUYỄN VIỆT ANH 07 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 10:47:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 20 TRƯƠNG BÙI BẢO ÂN 09 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 21:14:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 21 ĐINH HOÀNG ÂN 18 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:03:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 22 PHẠM ĐẮC GIA BẢO 04 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:53:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 23 TRƯƠNG HUZNH GIA BẢO 10 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:37:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 24 NGUYỄN GIA BẢO 19 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:22:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 25 TRẦN GIA BẢO 13 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 11:37:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 26 MAI VĂN GIA BẢO 15 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 19:32:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 27 NGUYỄN QUỐC BẢO 12 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 17:04:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 28 NGUYỄN QUỐC BẢO 13 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 17:14:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 29 PHẠM HOÀNG THẾ BẢO 11 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:49:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 30 LÊ THIÊN BẢO 25 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:40:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 31 VÕ TRỌNG BẢO 24 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:19:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 32 ĐINH TRƯƠNG NGỌC BÍCH 13 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 14:04:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 33 HỒ NHẬT BÌNH 22 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 09:07:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 34 TRẦN NGUYỄN THIÊN BÌNH 11 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 18:14:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 35 VÕ NGỌC MINH CHÂU 10 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:21:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 36 ĐÀM NGỌC BẢO CHI 03 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 13:22:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 37 PHAN KIM QUẾ CHI 12 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:22:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 38 TRẦN MINH CHIẾN 10 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 08:37:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 39 HỨA THỊ ANH CHÚC 26 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 15:21:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 40 NGUYỄN HỮU MẠNH CƯỜNG 12 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:13:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 41 PHAN NGUYỄN THANH DANH 28 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 21:28:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 42 CHUNG HOÀ DĨNH 19 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:02:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 43 NGUYỄN TRÍ DŨNG 15 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:34:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 44 HÀ VĂN ANH DUY 24 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:21:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 45 NGÔ HOÀNG DUY 18 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:52:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 46 NGUYỄN TRẦN KZ DUYÊN 10 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 09:52:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 47 NGUYỄN CAO LINH ĐAN 15 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:17:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 48 NGUYỄN LINH ĐAN 04 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:06:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 49 HÀ DŨNG ĐẠT 25 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 00:03:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 50 NGUYỄN MINH ĐẠT 11 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 12:41:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 51 TRẦN THÀNH ĐẠT 29 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 17:40:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 52 NGUYỄN VĂN ĐẠT 07 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:40:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 53 ĐẶNG PHÚC ĐIỀN 05 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 16:40:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 54 CHUNG THỤC ĐOAN 09 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 05:51:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 55 HUZNH NGUYỄN ANH ĐỨC 21 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 27/07/2020 10:57:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 56 VÕ HỒNG ĐỨC 24 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 12:34:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 57 TIÊU KIẾN ĐỨC 16 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 20:54:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 58 LÊ NGUYỄN MINH ĐỨC 01 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:39:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 59 TRƯƠNG MINH ĐỨC 03 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:39:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 60 HUZNH HOÀNG GIA 14 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 08:26:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 61 HUZNH VÕ HƯƠNG GIANG 15 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 09:41:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 62 DƯƠNG THẠCH TRƯỜNG GIANG 03 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:41:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 63 VÕ NGUYÊN GIÁP 27 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:28:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 64 CAO PHẠM THANH HÀ 31 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:19:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 65 CHU BẢO HÂN 12 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:50:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 66 NGUYỄN HOÀNG GIA HÂN 14 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:06:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 67 NGUYỄN GIA HÂN 15 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 06:22:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 68 NGUYỄN THỊ NGỌC HÂN 17 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 21:27:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 69 TRẦN NHÃ HÂN 04 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 20:23:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 70 LÊ VŨ THU HÂN 26 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 12:18:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 71 TRẦN NGUYỄN THIÊN HOÀ 04 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:23:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 72 TRƯƠNG NHẬT HOÀN 15 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 15:28:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 73 NGUYỄN THÁI GIA HOÀNG 12 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 20:04:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 74 BÙI HUY HOÀNG 24 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 22:32:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 75 ĐINH NGUYỄN HUY HOÀNG 10 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 08:51:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 76 PHAN CÔNG NHẬT HOÀNG 30 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 13:29:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 77 NGUYỄN VIỆT HOÀNG 06 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:49:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 78 TRƯƠNG KHÁNH HÙNG 11 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 08:03:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 79 LÊ MẠNH HÙNG 24 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:28:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 80 NGUYỄN ĐỨC HUY 08 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 08:16:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 81 PHẠM ĐỨC HUY 08 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 16:00:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 82 PHẠM LƯƠNG GIA HUY 22 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 13:28:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 83 PHẠM VĂN GIA HUY 18 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 15:38:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 84 TRẦN NHỰT HUY 13 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 13:05:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 85 TRƯƠNG TÙNG HUY 01 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 15:38:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 86 CÁP XUÂN HUY 12 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:05:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 87 TRẦN BẢO HY 27 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 19:11:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 88 ĐỖ XUÂN KHẢI 15 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 08:23:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 89 ĐOÀN DUY KHANG 06 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 30/07/2020 08:56:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 90 TRẦN HOÀNG MINH KHANG 07 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 29/07/2020 19:14:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 91 NGUYỄN MINH KHANG 05 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:31:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 92 TRẦN NGUYỄN MINH KHANG 27 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:03:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 93 HUZNH NGUYÊN KHANG 05 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 13:44:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 94 LÊ NGUYÊN KHANG 12 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 15:08:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 95 NGUYỄN TUẤN KHANG 10 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 11:39:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 96 LÊ HOÀNG KHÁNH 13 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 09:36:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 97 HUZNH TRƯƠNG KHÁNH 01 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 22:40:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 98 LÊ VÂN KHÁNH 02 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 19:06:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 99 HOÀNG NHƯ ANH KHOA 22 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:04:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 100 CAO ĐĂNG KHOA 17 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 12:17:44 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 101 NGUYỄN ĐĂNG KHOA 04 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 08:45:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 102 NGUYỄN ĐIỀN MINH KHOA 18 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 14:24:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 103 LÊ NGUYÊN KHOA 13 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 13:27:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 104 TẠ TRƯỜNG KHOA 18 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:47:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 105 NGUYỄN ANH KHÔI 05 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 20:53:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 106 TRỊNH ANH KHÔI 23 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:58:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 107 ĐÀO DUY KHÔI 10 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 14:02:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 108 ĐINH ANH KIỆT 19 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:52:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 109 ĐẶNG NGUYỄN ANH KIỆT 21 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 06:13:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 110 LÂM NGUYỄN TUẤN KIỆT 15 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:27:36 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 111 TRẦN TUẤN KIỆT 15 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:04:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 112 ĐINH THIÊN KIỀU 11 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:14:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 113 NGUYỄN THIÊN KIM 13 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:32:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 114 ĐỖ CAO KZ 29 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 17:00:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 115 TRẦN HÀ MỸ KZ 30 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 08:34:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 116 MAI CHI LÂM 07 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:01:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 117 NGUYỄN LÊ TƯỜNG LÂM 12 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 14:07:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 118 NGUYỄN ĐOÀN GIA LINH 22 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:11:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 119 LÊ NGỌC KHÁNH LINH 23 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 06:36:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 120 VŨ NGỌC KIM LINH 29 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:45:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 121 NGÔ PHƯƠNG LINH 18 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 21:54:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 122 TSẰN NGUYỄN BẢO LONG 02 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 20:37:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 123 NGUYỄN HOÀNG LONG 24 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:31:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 124 LÊ NGUYỄN NHẤT LONG 10 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:53:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 125 PHẠM PHI LONG 16 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 11:35:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 126 L[ TƯỜNG LONG 27 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 19:35:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 127 VÕ NGUYỄN TẤN LỘC 01 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:59:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 128 ĐẶNG THỊ NGỌC L[ 05 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:22:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 129 TRẦN ĐỨC MẠNH 05 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:27:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 130 TRỊNH MINH MẪN 03 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:02:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 131 TRẦN QUỐC DUY MINH 20 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 15:20:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 132 NGUYỄN GIA MINH 10 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 09:12:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 133 LÊ MINH 17 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:41:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 134 NGUYỄN HOÀNG NHẬT MINH 08 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 09:13:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 135 NGUYỄN QUANG MINH 14 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 21:52:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 136 LÊ THUZ MINH 05 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:30:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 137 NGUYỄN NGỌC HÀ MY 21 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:30:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 138 DƯƠNG HẢI MY 28 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:02:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 139 DƯƠNG NHỰT NAM 17 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 30/07/2020 10:40:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 140 LƯU TRẦN THANH NGA 23 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 19:01:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 141 HỒ NGỌC BẢO NGÂN 29 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 09:31:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 142 NGUYỄN TRẦN KHÁNH NGÂN 10 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 08:22:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 143 TRỊNH ĐÀO KIM NGÂN 17 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:45:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 144 NGUYỄN NGỌC KIM NGÂN 11 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:17:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 145 TRỊNH KIM NGÂN 13 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 12:07:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 146 HỒ NGÔ THẢO NGÂN 02 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:52:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 147 BÙI THỊ THIÊN NGÂN 28 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 12:39:32 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 148 PHẠM VƯƠNG THIÊN NGÂN 24 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 08:57:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 149 ĐỖ NGUYỄN BẢO NGHI 28 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 20:58:25 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 150 HỒ ĐỨC ĐÔNG NGHI 03 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 00:37:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 151 LÂM PHỤNG NGHI 12 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 30/07/2020 07:19:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 152 TRẦN LÂM BẢO NGỌC 18 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:43:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 153 NGUYỄN NGÔ BẢO NGỌC 08 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 09:22:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 154 TRẦN ĐOÀN BÍCH NGỌC 24 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 22:24:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 155 PHAN THỊ HỒNG NGỌC 16 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 05:27:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 156 TRẦN NHƯ KHÁNH NGỌC 30 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:25:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 157 TRẦN PHẠM KHÁNH NGỌC 14 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 14:39:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 158 LÊ THỊ YẾN NGỌC 30 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:14:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 159 LÊ NGUYỄN KHÁNH NGUYÊN 14 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:31:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 160 NGUYỄN KHÔI NGUYÊN 22 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:12:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 161 HUZNH PHƯỚC NGUYÊN 23 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 08:42:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 162 NGUYỄN TRẦN THẢO NGUYÊN 08 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:42:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 163 TRẦN TRƯƠNG THẢO NGUYÊN 25 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:39:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 164 NGUYỄN BẢO NHÂN 06 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:09:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 165 DƯƠNG THÀNH NHÂN 02 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 30/07/2020 11:57:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 166 NGUYỄN TRÍ NHÂN 31 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:38:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 167 TRẦN VĂN CÔNG NHẬT 25 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 12:48:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 168 VÕ NGUYỄN MINH NHẬT 04 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:53:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 169 NGUYỄN QUỐC NHI 03 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 09:14:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 170 NGUYỄN LÊ THẢO NHI 22 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 16:28:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 171 NGUYỄN UYÊN NHI 10 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:02:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 172 PHAN YÊN NHI 30 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 06:55:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 173 TRẦN NGUYỄN XUÂN NHIÊN 02 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 07:48:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 174 CHÂU NGUYỄN QUZNH NHƯ 08 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 16:00:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 175 NGUYỄN THỊ YẾN NHƯ 07 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:14:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 176 VƯƠNG THANH NHỰT 15 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:03:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 177 PHAN NHƯ PHÁT 11 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 12:15:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 178 PHẠM TẤN PHÁT 22 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:24:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 179 LÊ THÀNH PHÁT 28 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:00:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 180 TRẦN THỊNH PHÁT 19 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 11:04:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 181 NGUYỄN KHẮC TIẾN PHÁT 24 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 13:00:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 182 PHAN CẢNH PHONG 29 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 22:02:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 183 LẠI ĐÌNH PHONG 17 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:15:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 184 NGUYỄN HỮU PHONG 01 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:44:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 185 HUZNH NGỌC PHONG 29 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 21:42:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 186 NGUYỄN TÂM CHÂU PHÚ 24 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 06:29:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 187 NGUYỄN HOÀNG GIA PHÚ 11 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 12:29:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 188 HUZNH VĂN KHANG PHÚ 15 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 11:12:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 189 HUZNH LÂM PHÚ 07 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:53:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 190 NGUYỄN THIÊN PHÚ 17 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 12:13:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 191 LÊ QUANG THIÊN PHÚ 28 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 15:29:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 192 LƯƠNG HOÀNG PHÚC 13 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:49:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 193 PHẠM HỒNG PHÚC 08 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:12:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 194 NGUYỄN MINH PHÚC 18 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:08:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 195 LƯU THIÊN PHÚC 24 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 14:27:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 196 VŨ TIẾN PHÚC 12 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:53:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 197 ĐÀM GIA PHƯỚC 01 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:08:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 198 PHAN LÊ HỒNG PHƯỚC 08 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:54:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 199 HÀ MINH PHƯỚC 28 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:39:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 200 PHẠM HOÀI PHƯƠNG 23 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:46:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 201 ĐINH TIẾN PHƯƠNG 06 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:38:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 202 HUZNH KIM PHƯỢNG 19 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 11:55:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 203 CHÂU HOÀNG QUÂN 19 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:28:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 204 LÊ DU MINH QUÂN 16 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 13:21:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 205 LƯU MINH QUÂN 19 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:03:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 206 NGUYỄN MINH QUÂN 25 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:29:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 207 LÊ TRẦN PHONG QUÂN 26 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 16:01:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 208 LÊ NGUYỄN TRUNG QUÂN 06 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 08:08:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 209 NGUYỄN THỊ NHƯ QUZNH 11 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 21:25:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 210 BÙI NGUYỄN BẢO SAN 26 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:52:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 211 TÔ THỊ NGỌC SAN 20 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:59:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 212 NGUYỄN THỊ BÍCH SANG 13 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 20:37:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 213 PHAN THANH SANG 20 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 15:11:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 214 LÊ NGUYỄN THIÊN SANG 13 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:38:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 215 TRẦN ĐÌNH BẢO SƠN 19 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:14:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 216 NGUYỄN ĐỨC HOÀNG SƠN 13 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 12:33:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 217 TRẦN NGUYỄN THANH SƠN 29 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:48:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 218 LÊ THÀNH TÀI 28 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 11:58:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 219 LÊ NGỌC THANH TÂM 30 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 07:40:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 220 LÊ NGUYỄN KIM THANH 01 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:30:36 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 221 BÙI LÊ VĂN THANH 02 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:36:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 222 NGUYỄN NGÂN THẢO 18 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:48:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 223 TRẦN NGỌC PHƯƠNG THẢO 26 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 07:48:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 224 LÊ THANH THẢO 08 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:26:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 225 LÊ HOÀNG QUỐC THIÊN 21 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 12:28:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 226 TRẦN CHÍ THIỆN 28 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 09:12:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 227 PHẠM ĐỨC THỊNH 08 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 22:29:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 228 NGUYỄN HOÀNG QUỐC THỊNH 18 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 22:32:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 229 TRẦN THỊ THU 03 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:19:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 230 HUZNH TRỌNG THUẬN 15 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 18:04:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 231 LÊ NGUYỄN MINH THƯ 12 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 27/07/2020 15:27:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 232 TRẦN LÊ KHÁNH THY 10 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 11:10:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 233 NGUYỄN THỊ PHƯƠNG THY 11 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 21:02:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 234 ĐỖ DUY TIẾN 25 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 21:19:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 235 TRẦN NGUYỄN ĐOÀN TIẾN 09 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:23:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 236 NGUYỄN PHƯỚC TOÀN 20 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:47:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 237 ỪNG THANH TRÀ 15 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 11:10:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 238 VÕ PHÚC TRANG 04 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:13:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 239 TRỊNH THỊ QUZNH TRÂM 10 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 15:26:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 240 LÊ BẢO TRÂN 26 04 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 22/07/2020 08:16:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 241 LÊ BẢO TRÂN 23 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 17:34:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 242 ĐINH NHÃ TRÂN 27 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 09:31:07 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 243 QUÁCH TRẦN NHÃ TRÂN 11 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:00:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 244 NGUYỄN HUZNH PHƯỚC TRÍ 31 08 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 11:02:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 245 NGUYỄN MINH TRIẾT 15 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 14:47:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 246 LÊ NGUYỄN THANH TRÚC 30 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:18:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 247 HUZNH QUANG TRƯỜNG 19 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:25:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 248 TRẦN TUẤN TÚ 30 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 17:42:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 249 INARI ANH TUẤN 18 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:31:15 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 250 TRẦN HOÀNG TUẤN 21 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 11:23:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 251 NGÔ LÊ MINH TUẤN 19 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:20:32 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 252 NGUYỄN PHẠM MINH TUẤN 15 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 11:57:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 253 NGUYỄN HUZNH KHÁNH TƯỜNG 20 02 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:51:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 254 VÕ HUZNH MINH UY 13 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 28/07/2020 11:41:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 255 LÂM HOÀNG VI 16 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 29/07/2020 14:11:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 256 TRẦN HOÀNG VIỆT 09 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 24/07/2020 10:15:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 257 NGUYỄN BẢO QUANG VINH 19 07 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 19:51:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 258 BÙI QUANG VINH 29 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 23/07/2020 10:06:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 259 NGUYỄN QUANG VINH 26 03 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:52:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 260 LÊ THẾ VINH 23 09 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 17:12:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 261 THÀM HUZNH ANH VŨ 27 06 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:26:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 262 VÕ NGỌC PHƯƠNG VY 27 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 14:19:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 263 VÕ TÂM VY 30 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 12:39:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 264 PHAN THỊ TUYẾT VY 21 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:24:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 265 PHAN THỊ TƯỜNG VY 21 10 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 18/07/2020 10:19:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 266 LÊ NGUYỄN XUÂN VY 19 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 10:39:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 267 NGUYỄN NGỌC YẾN VY 13 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:26:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 268 NGUYỄN NGỌC NHƯ [ 23 05 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 09:19:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 269 ĐẶNG NGUYỄN NHƯ [ 15 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 09:11:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 270 TRƯƠNG NGỌC THIÊN [ 06 11 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 19/07/2020 21:22:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 271 DƯƠNG NGỌC BẢO YẾN 23 01 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 20/07/2020 08:42:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 272 NGUYỄN HOÀNG KIM YẾN 11 12 2014 Phường Phú Thọ Hòa 21/07/2020 08:04:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 1 LẠI TRẦN GIA BẢO 09 01 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 09:33:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 2 NGUYỄN THIÊN BẢO 15 10 2014 Phường Phú Trung 30/07/2020 12:10:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 3 NGUYỄN HOÀNG GIA CÁT 27 09 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 10:20:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 4 LỒNG BẢO CHÂU 01 03 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 15:08:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 5 NGUYỄN TIẾN DŨNG 19 09 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 08:03:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 6 TRẦN HOÀNG HẢI ĐĂNG 07 10 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 15:56:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 7 HUZNH BẢO HÂN 27 05 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 17:12:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 8 HUZNH GIA HÂN 21 07 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 08:44:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 9 DƯƠNG MINH HOÀNG 14 10 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 12:02:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 10 PHÚN PHƯƠNG HUỆ 31 01 2014 Phường Phú Trung 30/07/2020 13:53:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 11 TÔ GIA HUY 13 08 2014 Phường Phú Trung 30/07/2020 15:03:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 12 HỒNG QUỐC HUY 07 02 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 08:41:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 13 NGUYỄN PHÚC AN KHANG 14 04 2014 Phường Phú Trung 22/07/2020 14:54:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 14 CHÂU CHI KHANH 01 07 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 10:56:14 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 15 PHAN MỸ KIỀU 24 06 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 08:07:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 16 VÕ THƯ KZ 27 09 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 17:51:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 17 NGUYỄN NGÔ PHƯƠNG NGHI 31 10 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 11:28:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 18 NGUYỄN PHƯƠNG NGHI 15 04 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 17:48:52 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 19 TRỊNH THỊ BẢO NGỌC 25 09 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 10:08:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 20 NGUYỄN THANH NGỌC 28 09 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 18:10:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 21 LƯƠNG MINH NHẬT 05 10 2012 Phường Phú Trung 30/07/2020 09:34:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 22 VÕ TUỆ NHI 19 01 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 09:14:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 23 HUZNH VŨ THIÊN PHÚ 22 01 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 09:03:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 24 LÊ THANH PHÚC 18 07 2014 Phường Phú Trung 29/07/2020 20:36:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 25 CAO NHÃ PHƯƠNG 01 05 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 17:36:32 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 26 TRẦN VĨNH THẮNG 10 12 2014 Phường Phú Trung 29/07/2020 17:30:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 27 NGUYỄN ĐỨC THIỆN 22 01 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 18:04:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 28 NGUYỄN KHÁNH THY 13 03 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 08:47:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 29 NGUYỄN HOÀNG TRỌNG TÍN 15 04 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 10:21:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 30 TRƯƠNG ÁI VY 02 05 2014 Phường Phú Trung 20/07/2020 18:05:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 31 PHẠM HỒNG KIM XUÂN 27 03 2014 Phường Phú Trung 21/07/2020 09:44:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 32 ĐỖ THANH XUÂN 15 11 2014 Phường Phú Trung 30/07/2020 10:17:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 1 NGUYỄN HOÀNG PHÚC AN 29 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 07:39:36 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 2 PHAN TRẦN BẢO ANH 21 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 15:33:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 3 PHAN KIM ANH 07 12 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 11:02:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 4 LÊ NGUYỄN LÂM ANH 06 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 12:21:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 5 NGUYỄN ANH 29 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 17:51:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 6 VÕ NHẬT PHI ANH 14 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 21:04:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 7 ĐẶNG LÊ QUZNH ANH 17 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:08:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 8 PHẠM QUZNH ANH 04 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 12:28:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 9 TRẦN NGỌC TRÂM ANH 01 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 16:36:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 10 PHẠM TÚ ANH 03 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 10:06:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 11 NGUYỄN MINH ÁNH 24 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 22:05:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 12 NGUYỄN TOÀN THIÊN ÂN 11 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 08:11:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 13 HUZNH DƯƠNG GIA BẢO 13 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 08:46:20 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 14 NGUYỄN HOÀNG GIA BẢO 19 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 18:57:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 15 NGUYỄN GIA BẢO 02 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 06:44:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 16 TRƯƠNG GIA BẢO 02 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:59:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 17 MAI HOÀNG THIÊN BẢO 31 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 13:39:33 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 18 TRƯƠNG NGỌC BÍCH 02 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 10:15:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 19 NGUYỄN NAM BÌNH 10 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 21:14:31 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 20 VŨ THÁI BÌNH 24 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 10:22:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 21 ĐÀO PHƯƠNG CHI 06 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 16:38:43 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 22 NGUYỄN TUẤN DU 10 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 10:50:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 23 VŨ ĐỨC DUY 11 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 17:50:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 24 NGUYỄN HÀ DUYÊN 18 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 13:35:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 25 TỐNG MỸ DUYÊN 27 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 15:27:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 26 HUZNH NGỌC THUZ DƯƠNG 20 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 18:51:32 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 27 NGUYỄN LÊ LINH ĐAN 04 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:08:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 28 NGUYỄN NGỌC LINH ĐAN 11 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 14:06:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 29 TRƯƠNG TRÂN LINH ĐAN 27 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 12:19:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 30 HOÀNG THÀNH ĐẠT 06 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 17:39:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 31 PHẠM HOÀNG HẢI ĐĂNG 13 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 20:18:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 32 TRẦN HẢI ĐĂNG 06 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 11:12:49 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 33 VÕ PHẠM THIÊN ĐĂNG 23 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 19:28:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 34 VŨ LÊ MINH ĐỨC 13 12 2014 Phường Tân Thành 30/07/2020 08:59:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 35 NGUYỄN THẾ ĐỨC 19 12 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:51:09 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 36 NGUYỄN NGỌC NHƯ HẢO 11 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 14:09:08 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 37 TRƯƠNG NGỌC GIA HÂN 30 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:21:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 38 ĐỖ TẠ GIA HÂN 21 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 12:05:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 39 PHAN LÊ NGỌC HÂN 09 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 16:27:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 40 NGUYỄN THỊ NGỌC HÂN 16 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 15:22:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 41 BÙI TRẦN NGỌC HÂN 10 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 10:48:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 42 NGUYỄN QUANG HIỂN 16 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 14:30:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 43 PHẠM LÊ GIA HOÀNG 22 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 19:42:48 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 44 KIM NHỰT HÙNG 08 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 16:19:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 45 NGUYỄN MINH HUY 26 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 06:15:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 46 TIÊU NHẬT HUY 14 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 06:04:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 47 TRƯƠNG VĂN QUANG HUY 11 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 13:26:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 48 ĐOÀN KHÁNH HUYỀN 29 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:21:16 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 49 NGUYỄN ĐÌNH GIA HƯNG 17 12 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 17:14:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 50 NGUYỄN MINH KHA 10 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 15:19:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 51 LÊ VÕ DUY KHANG 18 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 12:16:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 52 VĂN PHÚ KHANG 09 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 23/07/2020 09:20:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 53 PHẠM PHÚC KHANG 07 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 15:52:24 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 54 HUZNH BÙI KHÁNH 10 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 14:41:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 55 NGUYỄN DUY KHÁNH 26 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 08:00:10 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 56 NGUYỄN ĐĂNG KHÁNH 16 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 20:37:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 57 HỒ NGUYỄN PHƯƠNG KHÊ 24 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 11:03:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 58 PHẠM NGUYỄN ĐĂNG KHOA 26 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 12:13:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 59 HUZNH MINH KHOA 15 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 16:21:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 60 PHẠM MINH KHOA 11 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 15:29:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 61 LÊ TRÍ KHOA 22 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 18:45:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 62 HUZNH ANH KHÔI 07 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 23/07/2020 15:28:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 63 NGUYỄN ĐĂNG KHÔI 12 12 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:40:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 64 HOÀNG MINH KHÔI 09 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:42:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 65 VÕ VĂN MINH KHÔI 07 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:39:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 66 VÕ NGỌC DUY KHƯƠNG 23 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 07:50:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 67 ĐINH PHẠM QUỐC KIỆT 22 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 11:01:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 68 ĐỖ TUẤN KIỆT 04 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 14:38:22 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 69 PHẠM ĐẠI NGỌC KIM 15 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 15:08:36 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 70 NGUYỄN THIÊN KIM 08 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 15:17:38 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 71 HUZNH GIA KZ 25 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 15:02:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 72 NGUYỄN TRẦN AN LẠC 14 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 13:02:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 73 NGUYỄN NGỌC TRÚC LAM 30 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 15:10:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 74 NGUYỄN NGỌC TUỆ LÂM 02 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 10:05:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 75 NGUYỄN NGỌC BẢO LINH 30 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 23/07/2020 09:19:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 76 NGUYỄN MẠNH GIA LINH 15 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 16:29:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 77 PHAN NGUYỄN KHÁNH LINH 25 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 16:58:27 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 78 ĐINH NGỌC TRÚC LINH 24 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 11:08:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 79 TRẦN HỒNG LOAN 24 12 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:04:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 80 NGUYỄN PHI LONG 15 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 09:38:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 81 PHẠM HUZNH GIA LỢI 23 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 20:42:50 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 82 PHILPOT EMILY XUÂN MAI 10 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 11:45:59 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 83 TRẦN GIA MINH 28 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:25:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 84 NGUYỄN TIẾN MINH 20 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 10:29:39 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 85 TRIỆU TIẾN MINH 08 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 30/07/2020 11:14:26 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 86 NGUYỄN TRƯƠNG TIẾN MINH 13 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 17:38:55 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 87 ĐOÀN TUẤN MINH 18 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 08:47:23 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 88 LÊ XUÂN NAM 28 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 10:39:11 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 89 ĐINH MỸ DUNG NGHI 14 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:58:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 90 LỮ PHƯƠNG NGHI 30 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:39:46 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 91 NGUYỄN MAI PHƯƠNG NGHI 30 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 16:06:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 92 NGUYỄN QUANG NGHỊ 23 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 22:15:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 93 TRẦN DANH NGHĨA 12 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:17:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 94 NGUYỄN ĐỨC NGHĨA 25 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 07:25:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh
  14. 14. Ngày Tháng Năm Số TT Họ và tên của trẻ Ngày sinh Trả kết quảPhường Ngày đăng ký Giờ đăng ký 95 NGUYỄN TRẦN BẢO NGỌC 09 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 08:33:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 96 VƯƠNG HỒNG NGỌC 23 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:32:51 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 97 PHẠM NGUYỄN PHÚC NGUYÊN 05 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 00:07:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 98 LƯƠNG CHÍ NHÂN 04 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 16:27:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 99 NGUYỄN THIỆN NHÂN 22 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 15:02:12 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 100 TRƯƠNG GIA NHI 05 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 10:54:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 101 NGUYỄN HOÀI AN NHIÊN 14 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:56:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 102 NGUYỄN THÁI MINH NHIÊN 26 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 14:33:28 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 103 TRƯƠNG L[ QUÂN NHƯ 28 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 14:12:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 104 PHẠM NGUYỄN QUZNH NHƯ 29 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 10:42:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 105 NGUYỄN YẾN NINH 14 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 07:45:21 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 106 PHẠM THANH PHONG 10 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 20:53:19 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 107 VÕ HOÀNG GIA PHÚC 23 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 19:12:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 108 NGUYỄN HOÀNG PHÚC 22 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 14:45:37 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 109 HOÀNG HỮU PHÚC 28 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 11:41:18 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 110 PHAN HỒNG MỸ PHÚC 24 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 24/07/2020 09:02:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 111 LÂM THIÊN PHÚC 24 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 07:46:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 112 DƯƠNG ĐÌNH PHƯƠNG 22 12 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 12:10:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 113 HUZNH ĐỖ NGỌC PHƯƠNG 27 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:41:36 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 114 ĐẶNG TRẦN NHÃ PHƯƠNG 14 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 10:03:34 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 115 VŨ NGỌC HOÀNG QUÂN 01 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 21:14:05 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 116 NGUYỄN MINH QUÂN 26 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:22:29 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 117 VÕ MINH QUÂN 30 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 29/07/2020 15:24:04 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 118 LÊ MINH QUỐC 11 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:56:54 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 119 TRẦN ĐẶNG CAO QU[ 02 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 15:41:53 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 120 NGUYỄN MINH SANG 04 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 20:17:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 121 LÊ CHÍ THÀNH 14 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 14:16:13 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 122 LÊ HUZNH TRÚC THẢO 08 06 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:32:41 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 123 DƯƠNG LÊ VI THẢO 27 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 15:44:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 124 NGÔ VĂN THIỆN 01 02 2014 Phường Tân Thành 27/07/2020 08:38:56 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 125 NGUYỄN VŨ KHÁNH THY 17 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:02:58 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 126 TRẦN NGỌC THUỶ TIÊN 09 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:51:40 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 127 NGUYỄN ĐỨC TIẾN 24 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 15:48:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 128 MAI HIẾU TÌNH 24 10 2014 Phường Tân Thành 19/07/2020 15:30:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 129 TRƯƠNG AN TOÀN 06 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 23/07/2020 08:50:57 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 130 PHẠM MINH TRÍ 03 03 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 16:09:42 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 131 NGUYỄN NGỌC NHÃ TRÚC 13 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 12:58:00 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 132 NGUYỄN PHẠM HUY TRƯỜNG 22 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 21/07/2020 10:15:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 133 HỨA GIA TUỆ 22 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:30:17 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 134 TRỊNH THỊ BÉ TUY 21 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 22/07/2020 14:03:30 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 135 NGÔ MINH UYÊN 19 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 08:46:47 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 136 NGUYỄN VƯƠNG UYÊN 06 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 07:46:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 137 ĐỖ HOÀNG VINH 31 08 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 09:01:35 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 138 NGUYỄN NAM VINH 19 09 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 12:28:02 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 139 LÊ QUANG VINH 29 04 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 16:05:03 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 140 HUZNH CAO XUÂN VŨ 24 05 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 17:52:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 141 NGUYỄN HOÀNG THIÊN VY 07 11 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 16:23:45 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 142 HUZNH NGỌC TƯỜNG VY 27 07 2014 Phường Tân Thành 20/07/2020 12:40:06 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh 143 PHẠM NGỌC NHƯ [ 01 01 2014 Phường Tân Thành 30/07/2020 12:15:01 Trường đã tiếp nhận học sinh

