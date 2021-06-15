Dt kh ktra bo sung-2021-hv ch

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UBND QUẬNTÂNPHÚ CỘNGHOÀXÃHỘICHỦNGHĨAVIỆTNAM TRƯỜNGTHHUỲNHVĂNCHÍNH Độclập–Tựdo–Hạnhphúc Số:117/KH-HVCh TânPhú,ngày17tháng5n...
2 - Tạo điều kiện tốt nhất để học sinh được ôn tập, rèn luyện lại trong hè và kiểm tra bổ sung lần 2, lần 3. II. THÀNH PHẦ...
3 - Phó Hiệu trưởng phụ trách có trách nhiệm ra đề, kiểm tra, giám sát việc tổ chức rèn luyện lại trong hè, báo cáo kịp th...
4 5. Xử lý kết quả sau kiểm tra - Giáo viên báo kết quả kiểm tra bổ sung về Hiệu trưởng ngay sau khi chấm và thông báo kết...
  1. 1. UBND QUẬNTÂNPHÚ CỘNGHOÀXÃHỘICHỦNGHĨAVIỆTNAM TRƯỜNGTHHUỲNHVĂNCHÍNH Độclập–Tựdo–Hạnhphúc Số:117/KH-HVCh TânPhú,ngày17tháng5năm2021 KẾ HOẠCH Thực hiện công tác rèn luyện trong hè và tổ chức kiểm tra bổ sung đối với học sinh chưa hoàn thành chương trình lớp học Năm học 2020-2021 Căn cứ Thông tư số 22/2016/TT-BGDĐT ngày 22/9/2016 của Bộ Giáo dục và Đào tạo về sửa đổi bổ sung một số điều của quy định đánh giá học sinh tiểu học ban hành kèm theo Thông tư số 30/2014/TT-BGDĐT ngày 28/8/2014 của Bộ Giáo dục và Đào tạo; Căn cứ Thông tư số 27/2020/TT-BGDĐT ngày 04/9/2020 của Bộ Giáo dục và Đào tạo về ban hành quy định đánh giá học sinh tiểu học; Căn cứ Công văn số 3694/GDĐT-TH ngày 24/10/2018 của Sở Giáo dục và Đào tạo Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh về hướng dẫn đánh giá học sinh cấp tiểu học kể từ năm học 2018-2019; Căn cứ Công văn số 3863/GDĐT-TH ngày 18/11/2020 của Sở Giáo dục và Đào tạo Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh về hướng dẫn đánh giá học sinh tiểu học theo Thông tư số 27/2020/TT-BGDĐT; Căn cứ Công văn số 323/GDĐT ngày 12/4/2021 của Phòng Giáo dục và Đào tạo quận Tân Phú về hướng dẫn kiểm tra đánh giá cuối năm học cấp tiểu học năm học 2020-2021; Căn cứ Kế hoạch số 334/KH-HVCh ngày 22/9/2020 của Trường Tiểu học Huỳnh Văn Chính về thực hiện nhiệm vụ năm học 2020-2021; Căn cứ Biên bản xét duyệt ngày 17/5/2021 của Hội đồng xét duyệt hoàn thành chương trình lớp học, hoàn thành chương trình tiểu học Trường Tiểu học Huỳnh Văn Chính; Trường Tiểu học Huỳnh Văn Chính đề ra kế hoạch thực hiện công tác rèn luyện trong hè đối với học sinh chưa hoàn thành chương trình lớp học như sau: I. MỤC ĐÍCH YÊU CẦU - Giáo viên chủ nhiệm hoặc giáo viên bộ môn cần phân tích rõ kết quả học tập và năng lực - phẩm chất của học sinh sau một năm học, từ đó tìm ra điểm yếu, còn tồn tại của học sinh lập kế hoạch ôn tập - rèn luyện lại trong hè phù hợp. - Giúp học sinh chưa đủ điều kiện hoàn thành chương trình lớp học được ôn tập, luyện tập các môn học, các năng lực - phẩm chất chưa đạt yêu cầu trên cơ sở chuẩn kiến thức kỹ năng và yêu cần cần đạt giai đoạn cuối năm học.
  2. 2. 2 - Tạo điều kiện tốt nhất để học sinh được ôn tập, rèn luyện lại trong hè và kiểm tra bổ sung lần 2, lần 3. II. THÀNH PHẦN BAN TỔ CHỨC - Bà Nguyễn Thị Hà Hiệu trưởng Trưởng ban; - Bà Trần Thị Vân Anh Phó Hiệu trưởng Phó ban; - Bà Phạm Thị Hồng Phượng Phó Hiệu trưởng Phó ban; - Bà Phạm Thị Nhung Tổ trưởng TCM 1 Ủy viên; - Bà Võ Thị Hồng Hạnh Tổ phó TCM 1 Ủy viên; - Bà Nguyễn Ngọc Tâm Hương Tổ trưởng TCM 2 Ủy viên; - Bà Nguyễn Thị Thanh Sương Tổ phó TCM 2 Ủy viên; - Bà Cao Thanh Hoa Tổ trưởng TCM 3 Ủy viên; - Bà Phạm Thị Kim Dung Tổ phó TCM 3 Ủy viên; - Bà Trần Thị Thanh Thảo Tổ trưởng TCM 4 Ủy viên; - Bà Mai Thị Đỗ Quyên Tổ phó TCM 4 Ủy viên; - Bà Châu Thị Ngọc Diễm Tổ trưởng TCM 5 Ủy viên; - Bà Lê Thúy Hiền Tổ phó TCM 5 Ủy viên; - Ông Vũ Ngọc Nhật Quang Tổ trưởng tổ BM Ủy viên; - Bà Nguyễn Thị Thúy Loan Tổ phó tổ BM Ủy viên; - Bà Phạm Thị Hậu Kế toán Ủy viên. III. TỔ CHỨC THỰC HIỆN 1. Đối tượng rèn luyện lại trong hè - Học sinh không đủ điều kiện lên lớp theo kết quả xét duyệt học sinh ngày 17/5/2021 và học sinh không đạt yêu cầu kiểm tra của các lần kiểm tra tiếp theo (Danh sách đính kèm). - Lưu ý: Học sinh không đến trường rèn luyện và kiểm tra lại theo kế hoạch, kết quả xét duyệt hoàn thành chương trình lớp học là kết quả của lần xét duyệt liền trước đó. 2. Trách nhiệm của các thành viên - Giáo viên chủ nhiệm lập danh sách học sinh kiểm tra lại. Giáo viên chủ nhiệm hoặc giáo viên bộ môn xây dựng kế hoạch hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ từng học sinh trình Hiệu trưởng duyệt và tư vấn về lịch, nội dung, hình thức giúp học sinh rèn luyện và ôn tập kiến thức. - Giáo viên chủ nhiệm hoặc giáo viên bộ môn trực tiếp thực hiện hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ học sinh theo kế hoạch đã đề ra. Đối với những học sinh rèn luyện trong hè về năng lực và phẩm chất, giáo viên chủ nhiệm cần hướng dẫn, theo dõi sự tiến bộ của học sinh theo từng giai đoạn; có ghi nhận cụ thể, rõ ràng. - Giáo viên chủ nhiệm, giáo viên bộ môn có học sinh kiểm tra lại có trách nhiệm thông báo đến cha mẹ học sinh lịch ôn tập - rèn luyện lại trong hè, lịch kiểm tra lại cho cha mẹ học sinh và học sinh được nắm rõ.
  3. 3. 3 - Phó Hiệu trưởng phụ trách có trách nhiệm ra đề, kiểm tra, giám sát việc tổ chức rèn luyện lại trong hè, báo cáo kịp thời đến Hiệu trưởng; chịu trách nhiệm ra đề kiểm tra bổ sung đúng chuẩn kiến thức kỹ năng và yêu cầu cần đạt, đảm bảo các mức độ theo các văn bản hướng dẫn; hoàn tất hồ sơ kiểm tra bổ sung năm học 2020-2021. - Căn cứ kết quả kiểm tra bổ sung, Hiệu trưởng tổ chức xét duyệt kết quả quyết định việc lên lớp hay ở lại lớp của học sinh. - Sau khi có kết quả kiểm tra, giáo viên chịu trách nhiệm cập nhật kết quả của học sinh trên cổng cơ sở dữ liệu, hoàn tất học bạ của học sinh chậm nhất ngày 30/7/2021. 3. Thời gian kiểm tra - Đối với lớp 5: + Lần 2: Ngày 25, 26/5/2021 + Lần 3: Ngày 24, 25/6/2021 - Đối với các lớp 1, 2, 3, 4: + Lần 2: Ngày 24, 25/6/2021 + Lần 3: Ngày 29, 30/7/2021 * Lưu ý: - Học sinh kiểm tra bổ sung, giáo viên chủ nhiệm có trách nhiệm thông báo cho cha mẹ học sinh và học sinh được biết trước 01 tuần và thông báo học sinh tham gia kiểm tra trực tiếp tại trường; lưu ý cha mẹ học sinh và học sinh đảm bảo phòng dịch Covid-19 theo quy định 5K của Bộ Y tế. - Thời gian kiểm tra chi tiết của từng môn, từng lớp theo Lịch đính kèm. 4. Công tác giám thị, giám khảo - Giám thị là giáo viên chủ nhiệm, giáo viên bộ môn và các giáo viên nhận bàn giao lớp theo quyết định phân công giám thị của Hiệu trưởng. - Bộ phận chuyên môn chịu trách nhiệm bố trí phòng kiểm tra bổ sung. - Thực hiện đánh giá và nhận xét theo quy định tại Thông tư số 30/2014/TT- BGDĐT và Thông tư số 22/2016/TT-BGDĐT, Thông tư số 27/2020/TT-BGDĐT, giám khảo thực hiện nhiệm vụ theo quyết định phân công giám khảo của Hiệu trưởng. - Bài kiểm tra được giáo viên sửa lỗi, nhận xét những ưu điểm và góp ý những hạn chế, cho điểm cuối cùng theo thang điểm 10 (mười), không cho điểm 0 (không) và điểm thập phân, đồng thời trả lại cho học sinh theo Công văn số 4056/GDĐT-TH ngày 23/11/2016 của Sở Giáo dục và Đào tạo về hướng dẫn thực hiện Thông tư số 22/2016/TT-BGDĐT ngày 22/9/2016 của Bộ Giáo dục và Đào tạo.
  4. 4. 4 5. Xử lý kết quả sau kiểm tra - Giáo viên báo kết quả kiểm tra bổ sung về Hiệu trưởng ngay sau khi chấm và thông báo kết quả kiểm tra cho học sinh và cha mẹ học sinh sau khi có kết quả xét duyệt. - Tổ chức xét duyệt học sinh ngay sau khi có kết quả kiểm tra, Hiệu trưởng thông qua kết quả xét duyệt và quyết định học sinh lên lớp hay ở lại lớp theo quy định. Trên đây là kế hoạch thực hiện công tác rèn luyện trong hè và tổ chức kiểm tra bổ sung đối với học sinh chưa hoàn thành chương trình lớp học năm học 2020- 2021. Đề nghị các bộ phận, cá nhân có liên quan thực hiện nghiêm túc kế hoạch trên. Nơi nhận: HIỆU TRƯỞNG - Tổ trưởng tổ chuyên môn; - GVCN, GV bộ môn; - Lưu: VT. Nguyễn Thị Hà

