Penyakit Meniere A. Anamnesa Gejala klasik berupa trias atau sindrom Meniere yaitu 1. vertigo episodik,  Episode rekuren ...
C. Patofisiologi Dikatakan bahwa hydrops endolimf akan menyebabkan gejala penyakit meniere berupa serangan vertigo dan pen...
E. Diagnosa Banding Klasifikasi skala diagnostik penyakit Meniere menurut AAO-HNS 19951,2 1. Possible Meniere Disease  Ep...
Referensi 1. Hadjar E, Bashiruddin J. Penyakit Meniere. Dalam: Buku Ajar Ilmu Kesehatan Telinga, Hidunng, Tenggorok, Kepal...
Penyakit meniere

Published on

Penyakit Meniere

Published in: Health & Medicine
Penyakit meniere

  1. 1. Penyakit Meniere A. Anamnesa Gejala klasik berupa trias atau sindrom Meniere yaitu 1. vertigo episodik,  Episode rekuren dari dari vertigo berupa perasaan berputar  Durasi serangan 20 menit sebanyak minimal 2 episode definitif  Serangan vertigo disertai dengan nistagmus  Dapat disertai dengan mual dan muntah  Tidak disertai ganggua neurologis 2. Tinnitus  Bervariasi, umumnya bernada rendah dan semakin menjadi keras saat serangan  Biasanya terjadi unilateral pada sisi yang terkena  Bersifat subjektif dan nonpulsatil 3. Gangguan Pendengaran.  Gangguan pada nada rendah  Gangguan berfluktuasi  Bersifat sensorineural  Bersifat unilateral dan progresif  Terjadi minimal satu kali saat serangan Gejala Tambahan 1. Mual 2. Muntah. 3. Aura saat akan terjadi serangan. 4. Telinga terasa penuh dan tertekan pada sisi yang terkena B. Pemeriksaan Fisik Diperlukan untuk memperkuat diagnosis. Bila dari hasil pemeriksaan fisik telinga kemungkinan kelainan telinga luar dan tengah dapat disingkirkan dan dipastikan kelainan berasal dari telinga dalam misalnya dari anamnesis didapatkan kelainan tuli saraf fluktuatif dan ternyata dikuatkan dengan hasil pemeriksaan maka kita sudah dapat mendiagnosis penyakit Meniere, sebab tidak ada tuli saraf yang membaik kecuali pada penyakit Meniere.
  2. 2. C. Patofisiologi Dikatakan bahwa hydrops endolimf akan menyebabkan gejala penyakit meniere berupa serangan vertigo dan penurunan pendengaran – yang disebabkan oleh intoksikasi kalium dari sel rambut selama terjadi ruptur dari membran, menyebabkan endolimf yang kaya akan kalium melumpuhkan sel rambut sensoris yang terletak bersama perilimf. Dipercayai bahwa hydrops endolimf dimulai dengan gangguan komposisi ion pada skala media. Data terkini mendukung bahwa hydrops endolimf merupakan suatu efek yang tidak secara langsung timbul yang berkaitan berbagai variasi gangguan telinga dalam. Pemeriksaan histopatologi tulang temporal ditemukan pelebaran dan perubahan morfologi pada membran Reissner. Terdapat penonjolan ke dalam skala vestibuli, terutama di daerah apeks koklea helikotrema. Sakulus juga mengalami pelebaran yang dapat menekan utrikulus. Bila sangat tegang dapat terjadi ruptur sehingga terjadi herniasi ke ampula. Pada awalnya pelebaran skala media dimulai dari daerah apeks koklea, kemudian dapat meluas mengenai bagian tengah dari basal koklea. Hal ini yang dapat menjelaskan terjadinya tuli saraf nada rendah pada penyakit Meniere. D. Pemeriksaan Penunjang 1. Pemeriksaan penala Didapatkan Rinne positif dengan Weber lateralisasi ke telinga yang sehat dan tes Schwabach memendek 2. Audiometri nada murni Gambaran SNHL unilateral pada frekuensi rendah secara fluktuatif didapatkan pada audiogram pada pasien saat mengalami gejala vestibular episodik. Pada follow-up, akan didapatkan perbaikan, yang mendukung diagnosis penyakit meniere. 3. Electrocochleography (ECochG) Mengukur akumulasi cairan di telinga dalam dengan cara merekam potensial aksi neuron auditoris melalui elektroda yang ditempatkan dekat dengan kokhlea. Pada pasien dengan penyakit Meniere, tes ini juga menunjukkan peningkatan tekanan yang disebabkan oleh cairan yang berlebihan pada telinga dalam yang ditunjukkan dengan adanya pelebaran bentuk gelombang bentuk gelombang dengan puncak yang multipel 4. Elektronistagmografi (ENG) Mengetahui secara objektif kuantitas dari gangguan keseimbangan pada pasien. Pada sebagian besar pasien dengan penyakit Meniere mengalami penurunan respons nistagmus terhadap stimulasi dengan air panas dan air dingin yag digunakan pada tes ini
  3. 3. E. Diagnosa Banding Klasifikasi skala diagnostik penyakit Meniere menurut AAO-HNS 19951,2 1. Possible Meniere Disease  Episode vertigo karakteristik pada penyakit Meniere tanpa disertai gangguan pendengaran  Tuli sensorineural yang bersifat fluktuatif atau menetap dengan gangguan keseimbangan namun tanpa episode definitif vertigo  Tidak ditemukan penyebab lain untuk kondisi di atas 2. Probable Meniere Disease  Satu episode definitif dari vertigo  Gangguan pendengaran yang dibuktikan dengan audiometri minimal satu kali  Tinnitus dan perasaan penuh di telinga  Tidak ditemukan penyebab lain untuk kondisi di atas 3. Definite Meniere Disease  Dua atau lebih episode vertigo dengan durasi minimal 20 menit  Gangguan pendengaran yang dibuktikan dengan audiometri minimal satu kali  Tinnitus dan perasaan penuh di telinga  Tidak ditemukan penyebab lain untuk kondisi di atas 4. Certain Meniere Disease  Kriteria definitif untuk penyakit Meniere disertai konfirmasi histopatologi F. Terapi 1. Diet dan gaya hidup a. Diet rendah garam b. Menghindari Kafein dan Nikotin c. Olahraga rutin d. Menghindari obat-obatan ototoksik 2. Farmakologi a. Benzodiazepin 3x2-5 mg (untuk maksimal 5 hari) b. Antiemetik c. Steroid sistemik d. Antagonis reseptor H3 dan Agonis H1 (Betahistin)
  4. 4. Referensi 1. Hadjar E, Bashiruddin J. Penyakit Meniere. Dalam: Buku Ajar Ilmu Kesehatan Telinga, Hidunng, Tenggorok, Kepala dan Leher. Edisi ke-6. Editor : Soepardi EA, Iskandar N. Jakarta : Fakultas Kedokteran Universitas Indonesia. 2007. 102-103. 2. Li, J.C. 2014. Meniere Disease. Available at: http://www.emedicine.medscape.com/article/1159069. Accessed on November 17th, 2015 3. Lalwani, A.K. 2008. Meniere Disease. In: Current Diagnosis and Treatment: Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, 2nd Ed. Elsevier,USA.p716-721.

