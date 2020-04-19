Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RANGKUMAN AKM 2 CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENSIUN CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENS...
Rencana Pensiun adalah pengaturan dimana perusahaan memberikan manfaat (pembayaran) kepada karyawan setelah mereka pensiun...
 Laba / rugi Dalam Catatan atas Laporan Keuangan  Komponen utama dari biaya pension  Rekonsiliasi menunjukkan bagaimana...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rangkuman akm 2 chapter 20 akuntansi pensiun

20 views

Published on

fgvgszvzv

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rangkuman akm 2 chapter 20 akuntansi pensiun

  1. 1. RANGKUMAN AKM 2 CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENSIUN CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENSIUN Dosen Pengampu: Neni Meidawati Dra, M.Si., Ak. Muhammad Apriwan 15312475 JURUSAN AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS 2020
  2. 2. Rencana Pensiun adalah pengaturan dimana perusahaan memberikan manfaat (pembayaran) kepada karyawan setelah mereka pensiun untuk layanan yang mereka berikan saat mereka bekerja. Beberapa program pensiun adalah:  Iuran: karyawansecara sukarelamelakukan pembayaranuntuk meningkatkankeuntungan mereka.  Non Iuran: perusahaanmenanggungseluruh biaya  Program pension yang memenuhi syarat: menawarkan manfaat pajak Dana pensiun harus menjadi badan hukum dan akuntansi yang terpisah Tipe Perencanaan Pensiun 1. Defined-Contribution Plan  Kontribusi pemberi terjadi ditentukan oleh rencana(tetap)  Risiko ditanggung oleh karyawan  Manfaat berdasarkan nilai rencana 2. Defined-Benefit Plan  Manfaat yang ditentukan oleh rencana  Kontribusi pemberi kerja bervariasi (ditentukan oleh Aktuaris)  Risiko ditanggung oleh majikan Pengakuan Net Fund Status Perusahaan harus mengakui pada neraca mereka status overfunded atau kekurangan dana penuh program pension. Status overfunded atau kekurangan dana diukur sebagai perbedaan antara nilai wajar aset program dan kewajiban imbalan diproyeksikan Ciri-Ciri Program Pensiun  Program pensiun iuran pasti, mengharuskan pemberi kerja menginvestasikan uang dalam jumlah tetap atas nama karyawan selama masa kerja karyawan  Program pensiun imbalan pasti, pemberi kerja menanggung resiko investasi dalam mendanai pembayaran uang pension dimasa depan. Karenanya, banyak perusahaan telah mengganti program dengan imbalan pasti ke program pension iuran pasti.  Peran aktuaris (juru taksir) Akuntansi Untuk Pensiun  Alternatif tindakankewajiban  Komponen dari biaya pensiun  Biaya jasa  Biaya bunga  Realisasi Return on Asset Rencana  Amortisasi sebelum biaya jasa
  3. 3.  Laba / rugi Dalam Catatan atas Laporan Keuangan  Komponen utama dari biaya pension  Rekonsiliasi menunjukkan bagaimana kewajiban imbalan diproyeksikan dan nilai wajar aset program berubah  Jumlah yang diakui diakumulasi pendapatan komprehensif lain yang belum diakui biaya pensiun, ditampilkan secara terpisah keuntungan bersih atau kerugian dan biaya jasa lalu, dan jumlah yang harus diaku iadalahbiaya pension di tahun depan  Pengungkapan tarif yang digunakan dalam mengukur jumlah manfaat (tingkat diskonto, yang diharapkan dari aset program, tingkat kompensasi)  Tabel menunjukkan alokasi aset program pension berdasarkan kategori (misalnya, jenis investasi)  Pembayaran manfaat yang diharapkan akan dibayarkan kepada peserta rencana saat ini untukmasing-masing lima tahun fiskal berikutnya dan diagregat untuk lima tahun fiskal sesudahnya.

×