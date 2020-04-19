Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANALISIS KASUS ENRON GATES DAN CONTOH KONFIRMASI POSITIF DAN NEGATIF MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad ...
Analisa Kasus Enron Enron dibentukpadatahun1985 olehsebuahperusahaan“HoustonNatural Gas” dengan“InterNorth” (penyalurgasal...
Enron masihada sekarangdanmengoperasikansegelintirasetpentingdanmembuatpersiapan- persiapanuntukpenjualanatauspin-offsisa-...
perusahaan(ArthurAndersen).SedangkanNYSEmengharuskanEnronmemenuhi peraturan perdagangandi NYSE.BerbedadenganSEC,NYSE tidak...
Runtuhnya Enron Enron Corporationadalah“pencakarlangit”dalamduniabisnisAmerika,samasepertiGedungWorld Trade Centeryangmenj...
tahun,sampai SherronWatskin,salahsatueksekutif Enronyangtaktahan lagi terlibatdalammanipulasi itu,mulai “berteriak”melapor...
kampanye politikBush.Selainitu,Laydanistrinyamenyumbang100.000 dollarASketikaBushdilantik sebagai PresidenASpadatahun2001....
Masih banyaklagi hal-hal yangdipengaruhiolehkeruntuhanEnron,seperti munculnyatraumadalam bursa sahamterhadapefekdominoskan...
  1. 1. ANALISIS KASUS ENRON GATES DAN CONTOH KONFIRMASI POSITIF DAN NEGATIF MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad Ichwan, Ak, MM, CA Muhammad Apriwa 15312475 JURUSAN AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS 2020
  2. 2. Analisa Kasus Enron Enron dibentukpadatahun1985 olehsebuahperusahaan“HoustonNatural Gas” dengan“InterNorth” (penyalurgasalammelalui pipa),sebuahPerusahaanlaindalampemipaanminyaksebagai hasilmerger yang diwajibkanolehperaturanperundanganPemerintahfederal Amerika. Padatahun1997 Enron membeli perusahaanpembangkitlistrik“PortlandGeneralElectricCorp”senilai$2 milyar.Sebelum tahun1997 berakhir,manajemenmengubahperusahaantersebutmenjadi “EnronCapital andTrade Resources”yangmenjadi perusahaanAmerikaterbesaryangmemperjualbelikangasalamsertalistrik. Pendapatanmeningkatdrastisdari $ 2 milyarmenjadi $7 milyardengankaryawanyangjuga tumbuh dari 200 orang menjadi 2.000 orang. Tidakcukup denganprestasi tersebut,Enronmembentuk pula“EnronOnline”(EOL) padabulanoktober 1999. EOL merupakanunitusahaEnron yangsecara online memasarkanprodukenergi secaraelektronik lewatwebsite.Dalamsekejap,EOLberhasil melaksanakantransaksi senilai $335 milyarpadatahun 2000. PadaJanuari 2000, Enron mengumumkansebuahrencanabesaryangamatambisiusuntuk membangunjaringanelektronikbroadbrandyangberkecepatantinggi(highspeedbroadbrand) dengan kapasitasjaringanpenjualanbrandwidthuntukmelakukanpenjualangassertalistrik.Enronmembiayai ratusan jutadollargunamelaksanakanprogramini,walaupunkeuntungannyabelumnampak,namun harga saham Enrondi Wall Streetmelonjakmenjadi $40, bahkanmeningkatmenjadi $90,56, sehingga Enron dinyatakanolehmajalahFortune maupun medialainsebagai “one of the mostadmiredand innovative companiesinthe world”(PerusahaanAmerikayangPalingInovatif) selamaenamtahun berturut-turut. Enron menjadi sorotanmasyarakatluaspadaakhir2001, ketikaterungkapkanbahwakondisi keuangan yang dilaporkannyadidukungterutamaolehpenipuanakuntansi yangsistematis,terlembaga,dan direncanakansecarakreatif.Operasinyadi Eropamelaporkankebangkrutannyapada30 November 2001, dandua hari kemudian,pada2 Desember,di ASEnronmengajukan permohonanperlindungan Chapter11. Saat itu,kasusitumerupakankebangkrutanterbesardalamsejarahASdanmenyebabkan 4.000 pegawai kehilanganpekerjaanmereka.TuntutanhukumterhadapparadirekturEnron,setelah skandal tersebut,sangatmenonjol karenaparadirekturnyamenyelesaikantuntutantersebutdengan membayarsejumlahuangyangsangatbesarsecara pribadi.Selainitu,skandaltersebutmenyebabkan dibubarkannyaperusahaanakuntansi ArthurAndersen,yangakibatnyadirasakandi kalangandunia bisnisyanglebihluas. KasusEnron mulai terungkappadabulanDesembertahun2001 dan terusmenggelindingpadatahun 2002 berimplikasi sangatluasterhadappasarkeuanganglobal yangdi tandai denganmenurunnyaharga saham secaradrastisberbagai bursaefekdi belahandunia,mulai dari Amerika,Eropa,sampai ke Asia. Enron,suatu perusahaanyangmenduduki rankingtujuhdari limaratusperusahaanterkemukadi AmerikaSerikatdanmerupakanperusahaanenergi terbesardi ASjatuhbangkrutdenganmeninggalkan hutanghampirsebesarUS $ 31.2 milyar. Dalamkasus Enrondiketahui terjadinyaperilakumoral hazarddiantaranyamanipulasilaporankeuangan denganmencatatkeuntungan600 juta DollarASpadahal perusahaanmengalami kerugian.Manipulasi keuntungandisebabkankeinginanperusahaanagarsahamtetap diminati investor,kasusmemalukanini kononikutmelibatkanorangdalamgedungputih,termasukwakil presidenAmerikaSerikat.
  3. 3. Enron masihada sekarangdanmengoperasikansegelintirasetpentingdanmembuatpersiapan- persiapanuntukpenjualanatauspin-offsisa-sisabisnisnya.Enronmuncul dari kebangkrutanpada November2004 setelahsalahsatukasuskebangkrutanterbesardanpalingrumitdalamsejarahAS. Sejakitu,Enronmenjadi lambangpopulerdari penipuandankorupsi korporasiyangdilakukansecara sengaja.JeffreySkillingmenjelaskankebangkrutanEnrondisebabkanterganggunyaprosesbisnisakibat creditratingperusahaanmenurunpadaNovember2001. Hal ini dikarenakansebagai perusahaan trading,membutuhkanrating nilaiinvestasi untukmelakukanperdagangandenganperusahaanlain. Tidakada nilai yangbaik,maka tidakakanada perdagangan(Eiteman,dkk,2007). Terjadinyapenurunannilai ratinginvestasi perusahaandisebabkanhutangnyayangterlalubesar,yang sebelumnyatidaktercatatdalamneraca(off balance sheet) kemudiandiklasifikasikanulangsehingga tercatat dalamneraca (onbalance sheet).Hutangnyatidakhanyasebesar$13 juta tetapi bertambah hinggasebesar$38 juta.Klasifikasi ulangdilakukankarenaterdapatbanyakspecial purposeentity(SPEs) dan kerjasamayangtidaktercatat dalamneracayang memilikibanyakhutang.Sehinggaterjadi ketidakcocokansaatdilakukankonsolidasiulangyangkemudianmenyebabkannilai ekuitasperusahaan jatuh(Eiteman,dkk,2007). Pada kasusEnron ini,lembaga-lembagaeksternaljugaikutbertanggungjawabterjadinyakasus tersebut.Diantaranya; 1. Auditor ArthurAndersen(satudari limaperusahaanakuntansi terbesar) adalahkantorakuntanEnron.Tugas dari Andersenadalahmelakukanpemeriksaandanmemberikankesaksianapakahlaporankeuangan Enron memenuhi GAAP(generallyacceptedaccountingpractices).Andersen,disewadandibayaroleh Enron.Andersenjugamenyediakankonsultasi untukEnron,dimanahal ini melebihi wewenangdari akuntanpublikumumnya.SelainituAndersenmengalamikonflikkepentinganakibatpembayaranyang begitubesardari Enron,$5 jutauntukbiayaauditdan $50 jutauntukbiayakonsultasi. 2. Konsultanhukum KonsultanhukumEnron,khususnyaVinson&Elkins jugadisewaolehEnron.Konsultanhukumini bertanggungjawabuntukmenyediakanopini hukumatasstrategi,struktur,danlegalitasumumatas semuayangdilakukanolehEnron.SamadenganAndersen,saatditanyakanmengapatidakikut menghalangi ide danaktivitasilegal Enron,konsultanhukumini menjelaskanbahwaEnrontidak memberikaninformasi yanglengkap,khususnyatentangkepemilikandi SPEs. 3. Regulator Enron sebagai perusahaanyangmelakukanperdagangandi pasarenergi diawasi olehFederal Energy RegulatoryCommission(FERC),akantetapi FERCtidakmelakukanpengawasansecaramendalam.Hal ini dikarenakanEnronmelakukanaktivitasnyadalamperdaganganlistriktidakdi satunegara,yaituantar negara. 4. Pasar ekuitas Sebagai perusahaanpublik,Enrondiharuskanmengikuti peraturandari SEC.Akantetapi dalam pengawasannyaSEC,tidakmelakukaninvestigasi secaramendalamataumelakukankonfirmasiulang terhadapEnron.SEC hanya mengandalkanpadatestimoni yangdibuatolehlembagalainseperti auditor
  4. 4. perusahaan(ArthurAndersen).SedangkanNYSEmengharuskanEnronmemenuhi peraturan perdagangandi NYSE.BerbedadenganSEC,NYSE tidakhanya melakukanverifikasifirsthand. 5. Pasar hutang Enron,seperti perusahaanlainnyamenginginkandanmembutuhkansebuahnilai rating.SehinggaEnron membayarStandard& Poorsserta Moody’suntukmemberikannilai rating.Ratingini dibutuhkanuntuk sekuritashutangperusahaanyangditerbitkandandiperdagangkandi pasar.Yangmenjadi masalah, perusahaanratingtersebuthanya melakukananalisissebataspadadatayang diberikankepadamereka olehEnron,operasional danaktivitaskeuanganEnron.Terjadi perdebatanapakahperusahaanrating harus memeriksatotal hutangperusahaanatautidak.KhususnyayangberkaitandenganSPEs. Meningkatnyadefisitdalamaruskasperusahaanmenyebabkantimbulnyamasalahmanajemen keuanganyangmendasarpadaEnron. Pertumbuhanperusahaanmembutuhkanadanyamodal eksternal.Tambahanmodal dapatdiperolehdari hutangbarudanekuitasbaru.KenLay dan Jeff Skilling, engganuntukmenerbitkanjumlahbesardari ekuitasbaru.Karenaakanmendilusi labadanjumlah saham yangdipegangolehpemegangsaham.Pilihanmenggunakanutangjugaterbatas,dengantingkat utang yangtinggi menyebabkanratingEnronhanya sebesarBBB,tingkatratingyang rendaholeh lembagapemberi rating(Eiteman,dkk,2007).Andrew Fastow bersamadenganasistennyamembuat SPEs,alat yangdigunakandalamjasakeuangan.SPEsmemilikiduatujuanpenting,pertama;menjual aset-asetyangbermasalahke rekanan.Enronmenghilangkanasettersebutdari neraca,mengurangi tekananakibatutangdan menyembunyikankinerjaburukinvestasi.Hal ini dapatmendatangkandana tambahanuntukmembiayai kesempataninvestasi baru.Kedua;memperolehpendapatanuntuk memenuhi labayangdisyaratkanolehWall Street. SPEs dibiayai dari tigasumber;(1) ekuitasdalambentuksahamtresuri,(2) ekuitasdalambentuk minimum3%dari aset yangberasal dari pihakketigayangtidakberhubungan,(3) jumlahyangbesardari utang bank.Modal ini beradapada sisi kananneraca SPEs,akan tetapi padasisi kiri modal digunakan untukmembeli asetdari Enron.Hal ini menyebabkanhargasahamSPEsberkaitandenganhargasaham Enron.Saat saham SPEs naik,makasaham Enronter-apresiasi. SedangkansaathargasahamSPEs turun, maka harga sahamEnron ter-depresiasi (Eiteman,dkk,2007). Menurunnyahargasaham Enronhingga $47 perlembarsahampada bulanJuli 2001, menyebabkaninvestorcuriga.Hal ini menyebabkan SherronWatkins,wakil presidenEnronmencobamemperingatkanKennethLaydenganmembawa6 lembarsuratyang menjelaskanprosesakuntanyangtidakwajarsehubungandenganSPEsdan memperingatkanakankecuranganprosesakuntan.Akantetapi peringatanSherronWatkinstidak dihiraukanolehKenLay,sehinggaterjadilahtsunami di Enron.Hargasahamnyajatuhhinggatersisa$1 perlembarsaham yangmenyebabkanEnronbangkrut(Velasquez,2006).PadaBulanFebruari 2002, SherronWatkinsdipanggil olehDPRuntukmenjelaskanskandalEnron,tentangaktivitasakuntansi perusahaan.KemudianSherronWatkinsmenjelaskansemuapermasalahantersebut,danmenyebabkan dirinyadijuluki sebagaicourageouswhistleblower(Velasquez,2006).
  5. 5. Runtuhnya Enron Enron Corporationadalah“pencakarlangit”dalamduniabisnisAmerika,samasepertiGedungWorld Trade Centeryangmenjulangtinggidi kotaNew York.MiripTragedi WTC, Enron menguapjadi debusaat perusahaanitumenyatakandiri bangkrutpada30 November2001 lalu,kebangkrutanterbesardalam sejarahbisnisAmerikasepanjangmasa. Enron dipandangsuksesmenyulapdiri dari sekadarperusahaanpipanisasigasalamdi Negara Bagian Texaspada 1985 menjadi raksasaglobal dalambeberapatahunterakhir.Diamembeli perusahaanair minumdi Inggrisdanmembangunpembangkitlistrikswastadi India.Konsepbisnisnyayangvisionerdan futuristikmembuatdiamenjadi anakemasdi lantai bursaWall Street.Hargasahamnyaterusmeroket. Akhir1999, Enron meluncurkanEnronOnline yangdianggapakanmengubahwajahbisnisenergi masa depan.MemanfaatkanInternet,divisi e-commerce itumembeli gas,airminumdantenagalistrikdari produsendanmenjualnyakepadapelangganataudistributorbesar.Enronbahkanmemperluaswilayah, membangunjaringantelekomunikasiberkecepatantinggi sertabertekadmenjualbandwidthjaringanitu seperti diamenjual gasdanlistrik.Setelahitumungkindiaakanjual-beli onlineuntukkertasdaurulang pabrikmiliknya. Tak lama setelahdiamemasukibisnisjasavideo-on-demanddimanamenjual tayanganvideokepada pelangganviasambunganinternetkecepatantinggi,hargasahamEnronmencapai puncaknya,US$ 90 perlembar,padaAgustus2000. Meski kemudianmerosotbersamajatuhnyasaham-sahamteknologi dan internetlain,nilai pasarEnronmasihberkisarUS$ 60 milyar. Pada Oktober2001 Enron menjatuhkanbomdi Wall Streetdenganmelaporkankerugianratusanjuta dolarpada kwartal itu.Sangat mengejutkankarenaEnronhampirselalumembawaberitagembirake lantai bursadenganmelaporkankeuntunganselamaempat tahunberturut-turut.Kabarburukitu membantinghargasahamEnron dari sekitarUS$ 30 menjadi US$10 perlembar,hanyadalamhitungan hari. SecuritiesExchange Commission(SEC),badanpengawaspasarmodal,membauiadayangtidakberes dan mulai menggelarpenyidikan.Dalamkondisiterdesak,Enronmenjatuhkanbomlebihdahsyatlagi ke lantai bursaketikapada8 November2001 mengakui bahwakeuntungannyaselamaini adalahfiksi belaka.Enronmerevisi laporankeuanganlimatahunterakhirdanmembukukankerugianUS$586 juta sertatambahan catatan utangsebesarUS$ 2,5 miliar. Namun,padaakhir November2001, EnronsedikitbisabernafaslegaketikaDynegyInc,pesaingnyayang jauhlebihkecil,berniatmembelisahamnyadalamsebuahkesepakatanmerger.Harapanitu tak berumurlama.DynegymundursetelahEnronmakinkehilangankepercayaaninvestordanrating kreditnyajatuhke titikterendah-berstatus“junk-bond”.Ketikatakkurangseperempatmilyarlembar sahamnyadipertukarkandi lantai bursa,hargaEnron meluncur ke dasarjurang.Saham Enronyang pada Agustus2000 masihberhargaUS$ 90 perlembar,terjerembabjatuhhinggatidaklebihdari US$ 45 sen. Akhirnyapadatanggal 2 Desember2001 Enron menyerahdanmengajukanpetisi bangkrut. KejatuhanEnronternyatamengundangtanyadanrasa curiga yangbesarbagi kalanganpublik.Dalam prosespengusutansebab-sebabkebangkrutannya,belakanganEnrondicurigai telahmelakukanpraktek windowdressing.ManajemenEnrontelahmenggelembungkan(markup) pendapatannyaUS$600 juta, dan menyembunyikanutangnyasejumlahUS$1,2 milliar.Manipulasiini telahberlangsungbertahun-
  6. 6. tahun,sampai SherronWatskin,salahsatueksekutif Enronyangtaktahan lagi terlibatdalammanipulasi itu,mulai “berteriak”melaporkanpraktektidakterpuji itu.KeberanianWatskininilahyangmembuat semuanyamenjadi terbuka. Sejakakhirtahun2000, ketikahargasaham Enron di posisi puncak,paraeksekutif menjualsahamyang merekamiliki dengantotal nilai US$1,1 milyar.Selamaempattahunterakhir,KennethL.Lay,presiden komisarissekaligusdirekturEnrondiperkirakanmeraupuntungUS$205 juta dari penjualansahamnya. Dalamkurun yangsama dia membujukkaryawandaninvestoruntukmembelisahamEnron,antara lain denganiming-iminglaporankeuanganyangmenjanjikantapi palsu.Bahkanpada26 September2001, ketikahargasaham jatuhmenjadi US$ 25 perlembar,KenLay masihmencobamenghiburkaryawan untuktidakmenjualnya,sebaliknyamembujukmerekamembeli.Dalame-mail yangdikirimkankepada para karyawanyang risau,diamengatakanperusahaandalamkondisi sehatsecarakeuangandanbahwa harga saham Enron“luar biasamurah” dalamposisi itu.Namun,hanyabeberapapekankemudian, Enron melaporkankerugianyangbermuarapadakebangkrutannya.Parakaryawan takbisamenjual saham merekasampai semuanyasudahterlambat,Enronkehilangannilaisamasekali. Prosespengusutanjugamembuahkansuatupenemuanyangmenarik,yaitukisahpemusnahanribuan surat elektronikdandokumenlainnyayangberhubungandenganauditEnronolehpetinggi di firma auditArthurAndersen.Padatanggal 12 Oktober2001 ArthurAndersenmenerimaperintahdari para pengacaraEnron untukmemusnahkanseluruhmateri audit,kecuali berkas-berkasyangpalingdasar. Kini,ArthurAndersenmenghadapiberbagai tuntutandi pengadilan.Diperkirakantakkurangdari $ 32 miliarharusdisediakanArthurAndersenuntukdibayarkankepadaparapemegangsahamEnronyang merasadirugikankarenaauditnyayangtidakbecus.Ratusanmantankaryawanyang marahjuga sudah melayangkangugatankepadaAndersen.Di luaritu,otoritaspasarmodal dan hukumAmerikaSerikat pasti akan memberi sanksi beratjikatuduhanmalapraktekituterbukti.Belakangan,salahsatumantan petinggi Enron,Cliff Baxtertewasbunuhdiri karena taktahanmenghadapi tekananbertubi-tubi. Selainpenghancurandokumen,terungkappulaadanyakemitraanEnrondenganperusahaan“kosong”, seperti ChewcodanJEDI.Perusahaandengannamayangterkesanmain-main(ChewcodanJEDIadalah karakterdalamStar Wars) ini membuatpara eksekutif Enronyangmengemudikannyakayaraya,dan Enron membuatpembukuanoff balancesheetataskerugianratusanjutadolarsehinggatersembunyi dari mata investordanpihaklain. Komplikasi skandalini bertambah,karenabelakangan diketahuibanyaksekali pejabattinggi gedung putihdanpolitisi di SenatAmerikaSerikatyangpernahmenerimakucurandanapolitikdari perusahaan ini.Tujuhpuluhpersensenator,baikdari Partai RepublikmaupunPartai Demokrat,pernahmenerima dana politik.MenurutCenterforResponsive Politics,Laydanistrinya,Linda,menyumbang86.470 dollar AS ke Partai Republik.PerusahaanEnrondankaryawannyamenyumbang3juta dollarASkepadaPartai Republikperiode 1998-2002 dan 1,1 jutadollarASuntukDemokrat.DalamKomite yangmembidangi energi,19 dari 23 anggotanyajugatermasukyangmenerimasumbangandari perusahaanitu. Sementaraitu,tercatat35 pejabatpentingpemerintahanGeorge W.Bushmerupakanpemegangsaham Enron yangtelahlamamerupakanperusahaanpublik.Dalamdaftarperusahaanpenyumbangdana politik,Enrontercatatmenempati peringkatke-36,danpenyumbangperingkatke-12dalam penggalangandanakampanye Bush.LembagabernamaThe CenterforPublicIntegritymenyatakanLay telahmenyumbang139.500 dollarASuntukkampanye politikGeorge WBushselamabertahun-tahun. SumbanganLay ituadalahbagiandari 602.000 dollarAS sumbangankaryawanEnronatas berbagai
  7. 7. kampanye politikBush.Selainitu,Laydanistrinyamenyumbang100.000 dollarASketikaBushdilantik sebagai PresidenASpadatahun2001. Penulisdanaktivisdemokrasi di AS,GregPalast,mengungkapkanbahwaGeorge Bushpernah menempatkanPatWood(orangkepercayaanLay) sebagai pihakyangditugasi meneliti kecurangan Enron.Hasilnya,Pat Wood tidakmelakukanapapun.Palastmenambahkan,Enronpernahmenggunakan sekitar500.000 dollarASdana pensiunanmilikNegaraBagianFlorida.Dana-danaitusudahlenyapdari catatan pembukuanEnron.Semuaitubisaterjadi karenaJebBush(adikGeorge Bush) adalahGubernur NegaraBagian Florida.Akibatpertaliansemacamitu,banyakorangcurigapemerintahanBushdanpara politisi telahdanakanmemberikanperlakuanistimewa,baikdalambisnisEnronselamaini maupun dalamprosespenyelamatanperusahaanitu. Dampak Keruntuhan Enron KeruntuhanperusahaanenergiEnroncukupbanyakberdampakbagi duniabisnisinternasional.Akibat kebangkrutanEnronpadatahun 2001 sedikitnya4.000 karyawankehilanganpekerjaan.KolapsnyaEnron jugamengguncangneracakeuangan para kreditornyayangtelahmengucurkanmilyarandolar(JP Morgan Chase dan Citigroupadalahduakreditorterbesarnya).ParakaryawanEnrondan investorkecil- kecilanjugadirugikankarenasimpananhari tuamerekayangmusnah.Sebagianbesardanapensiun dan tabungan20.000 karyawanEnron terikatdalamsahamyang kini tanpanilai. Banyaklembagakeuanganinternasional jugaikutmenderitakerugianakibatbangkrutnyaEnron, sehinggamembuatmerekasemakinberhati-hati dalammembidikpeluanginvestasi.Perusahaan- perusahaanyangsahamnyadiperdagangkandi pasarmodal diharuskanmemenuhipersyaratan pembeberan(disclosure) yangluarbiasaketat. KasusEnron jugamelatarbelakangimunculnyaSarbanesOxley.SarbanesOxleyadalahnamalaindari undang-undangreformasiperlindunganinvestor(The CompanyAccountingReformandInvestor ProtectionActof 2002) yangditandatangani George BushbulanJuli tahun2002 lalu.Banyakyang menyebutkanbahwaundang-undangini adalahreaksi kerasregulatorASterhadapkasusEnron pada akhirtahun 2001. Inti utama dari undang-undangini adalahupayauntuklebihmeningkatkan pertanggungjawabankeuanganperusahaanpublik(goodcorporate governance).Undang-undangini berpengaruhsignifikanterhadapmanajemenperusahaanpublik,akuntan publik(auditor),dan pengacarayang berparaktekdi pasarmodal.Mengingatsifatnyayangsangatketatdan berdampakluas, undang-undangini terbilangkontroversial danmenjadi polemikhinggasekarang. ArthurAndersenLLP(memberdi AmerikaSerikat) yangdianggapikutbersalahdalamkebangkrutan Enron jugaterkenaimbasnya.MemberArthurAndersendi beberapanegaraseperti,Jepangdan Thailand,telahmembuatkesepakatanmergerdenganKPMG,AustraliadanSelandiaBarudenganErnst & Young, danSpanyol dengan DeloitteTouche Tohmatsu.Di Amerikasendiri,aktivitasseluruhmember Andersendibekukanpemerintah.Akibatnya,menurutAsianWall StreetJournal klien-klienAndersenLLP beralihke berbagai auditor.AntaralainDelotte andTouche (10persen),KPMG(11 persen), PriceWaterhouseCooper(20 persen),danErnst& Young(28 persen).Danyangberpindahke auditor- auditorkecil lainnyaataumengakubelumtahuberpindahkemanasebanyak40persen.
  8. 8. Masih banyaklagi hal-hal yangdipengaruhiolehkeruntuhanEnron,seperti munculnyatraumadalam bursa sahamterhadapefekdominoskandal Enron.Hal ini membuatparainvestormengurangi aktivitasnyadi bursasahamsehinggagairahbursaduniamenjadi lesu. Kesimpulan Enron dan KAPArthurAndersensudahmelanggarkode etikyangseharusnyamenjadi pedomandalam melaksanakantugasnyadanbukanuntukdilanggar.Yangmenyebabkankebangkrutandanketerpurukan pada perusahaanEnronadalahEditor,Arthur Andersen(satudari limaperusahaanakuntansi terbesar) yang merupakankantorakuntanEnron.Keduanyatelahbekerjasamadalammemanipulasi laporan keuangansehinggamerugikanberbagai pihakbaikpihakeksternal seperti parapemegangsahamdan pihakinternal yangberasal dari dalamperusahaanenron.Enrontelahmelanggaretikadalambisnis dengantidakmelakukanmanipulasi-manipulasi gunamenarikinvestor.SedangkanArthurAndersen yang bertindaksebagai auditorpuntelahmelanggaretikaprofesinyasebagaiseorangakuntan.Arthur Andersentelahmelakukan“kerjasama”dalammemanipulasi laporankeuanganenron.Hal ini jelas ArthurAndersentidakbersikapindependentsebagaimanayangseharusnyasebagaiseorangakuntan.

