15312475 muhammad apriwan_pengauditan2

  1. 1. RESUME UU GRATIFIKASI MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad Ichwan, Ak, MM, CA Muhammad Apriwan 15312475 JURUSAN AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS 2020
  2. 2. A. DEFINISI DAN DASAR HUKUM PengertianGratifikasi menurutpenjelasanPasal 12B UU No.20 Tahun 2001 Pemberiandalamarti luas,yakni meliputipemberianuang,barang,rabat(discount),komisi,pinjaman tanpa bunga,tiketperjalanan,fasilitaspenginapan,perjalananwisata,pengobatancuma-cuma,dan fasilitaslainnya.Gratifikasi tersebutbaikyangditerimadi dalamnegeri maupundi luarnegeri danyang dilakukandenganmenggunakansaranaelektronikatautanpasarana elektronik. Pengecualian:  Undang-UndangNo.20 Tahun 2001 Pasal 12 C ayat (1) : KetentuansebagaimanadimaksuddalamPasal 12B ayat (1) tidakberlaku,jikapenerimamelaporkan gratifikasi yangditerimanyakepadaKomisi PemberantasanTindakPidanaKorupsi. Peraturan yang MengaturGratifikasi  Pasal 12B ayat (1) UU No.31/1999 jo UU No.20/2001, berbunyi Setiapgratifikasi kepadapegawai negeri ataupenyelenggaranegaradianggappemberiansuap,apabila berhubungandenganjabatannyadanberlawanandengankewajibanatautugasnya,  Pasal 12C ayat (1) UU No.31/1999 jo UU No.20/2001, berbunyi KetentuansebagaimanadimaksuddalamPasal 12B Ayat(1) tidakberlaku,jikapenerimamelaporkan gratifikasi yangditerimanyakepadaKPK PenjelasanAturan Hukum  Pasal 12 UU No. 20/2001: Didendadenganpidanapenjaraseumurhidupataupenjarapalingsingkat4tahun danpalinglama20 tahundan pidanadendapalingsedikitRp200 juta danpalingbanyakRp 1 miliar: Pegawai negeri ataupenyelenggaranegarayangmenerimahadiahataujanji,padahal diketahui atau patut didugahadiahataujanji tersebutdiberikanuntukmenggerakkanagarmelakukanatautidak melakukansesuatudalamjabatannya,yangbertentangandengankewajibannya. Pegawai negeri ataupenyelenggaranegarayangdenganmaksudmenguntungkandiri sendiri atauorang lainsecara melawanhukum,ataudenganmenyalahgunakankekuasaannyamemaksaseseorang memberikansesuatu,membayar,ataumenerimabayarandenganpotongan,atauuntukmengerjakan sesuatubagi dirinyasendiri; Sanksi  Pasal 12B ayat (2) UU no.31/1999 jo UU No.20/2001 Pidanapenjaraseumurhidupataupenjarapalingsingkat4tahun danpalinglama20 tahun dan pidana dendapalingsedikitRp200 juta danpalingbanyakRp 1 miliar.
  3. 3. B. WAJIB LAPOR PenyelenggaraNegaraYangWajibMelaporkanGratifikasi yaitu: BerdasarkanUndang-UndangNo.28 Tahun 1999, Bab II pasal 2, meliputi:  PejabatNegarapadaLembaga Tertinggi Negara.  PejabatNegarapadaLembaga Tinggi Negara  Menteri  Gubernur  Hakim PejabatNegaraLainnya:  Duta Besar  Wakil Gubernur  Bupati / WalikotadanWakilnya Pejabatlainnyayangmemilikifungsi strategis:  Komisaris,Direksi,danPejabatStruktural padaBUMN dan BUMD  PimpinanBankIndonesia.  PimpinanPerguruanTinggi.  PimpinanEselonSatudanPejabatlainnyayangdisamakanpadalingkunganSipil danMiliter.  Jaksa  Penyidik.  PaniteraPengadilan.  PimpinanProyekatauBendaharawanProyek.  Pegawai Negeri BerdasarkanUndang-UndangNo.31 Tahun 1999, sebagaimanatelahdiubahdenganNo.20tahun 2001 meliputi :  Pegawai pada: MA, MK  Pegawai padaL Kementrian/Departemen&LPND  Pegawai padaKejagung  Pegawai padaBank Indonesia  PimpinandanPegawai padaSekretariatMPR/DPR/DPD/DPRDPropinsi/Dati II  Pegawai padaPerguruanTinggi  Pegawai padaKomisi atauBadanyang dibentukberdasarkanUU,KeppresmaupunPP  Pimpinandanpegawai padaSekr.Presiden,Sekr.Wk.Presiden,SekkabdanSekmil  Pegawai padaBUMN danBUMD  Pegawai padaBadan Peradilan  AnggotaTNI danPOLRI sertaPegawai Sipil dilingkunganTNIdanPOLRI  PimpinandanPegawai dilingkunganPemdaDati Idan Dati II
  4. 4. Kategori Gratifikasi Mengutipdari “Gratifikasi AkarKorupsi”sebagaimanaditerbitkanolehKPK,terdapat 2 (dua) kategori gratifikasi yaitugratifikasiyangdianggapsuapdangratifikasi yangtidakdianggapsuap: Pertama, gratifikasi yang dianggap suap. Gratifikasi yangdianggapsuapmerupakangratifikasi yag diterimaolehpegawainegeriataupenyelengaranegarayangberhubungandenganjabatannyaserta berlawanandengankewajibanatautugasnyasebagaimanadimaksuddalamPasal 12 B UU PemberatasanTindakPidanaKorupsi.Biasanya,motif pemberiangratifikasi yangdianggapsuapberupa untukmempengaruhi keputusan.Biasanyapenerimamerupakanseseorangyangmempunyai kontrol terhadaphal tertentu(wewenangyangmelekatpadajabatan,sumberdayalainnkankarenaapayang dikendalikan/dikuasaiolehpenerima).Hubunganantarapemberi danpenerimabersifattimpangserta penentuannilai atauhargapemberiangratifikasiditentukanolehpihak-pihakyangterlibat(terdapat kesepakatan). Contohgratifikasi yangdilarang: Di suatukementerian,terdapatproyek pengadaan terhadapalatcanggih untukmembantupenangananabsensi karyawan.BapakAndre mempunyai jabatantertentuyangdapat menentukanperusahaanmanayangakandipiliholehKementerianuntuk memberikanlayananpengadaanbarangtersebut.Mengetahui jatabanyangdimiliki BapakAndre, kemudianPTABCmengirimkanlaptopcanggihmerekterbarukepadaBapakAndre.Pemberianlaptop canggihini dapat dilihatsebagai upayauntukmengurangi independensi BapakAndre padasaat menentukansiapapemenangtender.KarenadenganpemberiantersebutBapakAndre akanmerasa berhutangbudi padakontraktoryang telahmemberikanlaptopcanggih.Bacajuga: Begini Larangan Kampanye Bagi PejabatNegara Kedua, gratifikasi yang tidak dianggap suap. Gratifikasi yangtidakdianggap suapmerupakan gratifikasi yangditerimaolehpegawainegeriataupenyelenggaranegarayangtidakberubungandengan jabatandan tidakberlawanandengankeajibanatautugassi penerimagratifikasi.Dalamhal gratifikasi yang tidakdianggapsuap,hubunganantarapemberi denganpenerimanyabiasanyasetaradan nilai/hargapemberiannyapunberdasarkankewajaran/kepantasansecarasosial (masyarakat). Contoh gratifikasi yang tidak dilarang: pemberianintensif olehBUMN/BUMDkepadapihakswastakarena target penjualannyaberhasil tercapai.Hal tersebutbukanmerupakangratifikasiyangtidakdilarang karenatidaktermasukpadapengertiangratifikasi itusendiri.Selainitu,penerimanyapunbukan penyelenggaranegaraataupegawai negeri. Sanksi Terhadap PenerimaGratifikasi Pasal 12 B UU PemberantasanTindakPidanaKorupsi mengatursanksi terhadappenerimagratifikasi, yaitu:  Pasal 12 B ayat(1) : Setiapgratifikasi kepadapegawai negeri ataupenyelenggaranegaradianggap pemberiansuap,apabilaberhubungandenganjabatannyadanyangberlawanandengankewajiban atau tugasnya,denganketentuansebagaiberikut:  yang nilainyaRp10.000.000,00 (sepuluhjutarupiah) ataulebih,pembuktianbahwagratifikasi tersebutbukanmerupakansuapdilakukanolehpenerimagratifikasi;  yang nilainyakurangdari Rp10.000.000,00 (sepuluhjutarupiah),pembuktianbahwagratifikasi tersebutsuapdilakukanolehpenuntutumum.
  5. 5.  Pasal 12 B ayat(2) : Pidanabagi pegawai negeri ataupenyelenggaranegarasebagaimanadimaksud dalamayat (1) adalahpidanapenjaraseumurhidupataupidanapenjarapalingsingkat4(empat) tahundan palinglama20 (duapuluh) tahun,danpidanadendapalingsedikitRp200.000.000,00 (duaratus juta rupiah) danpalingbanyakRp1.000.000.000,00 (satumiliarrupiah). Jadi,perludiketahuitidaksemuagratifikasi itubertentangandenganhukum, hanyagratifikasiyang memenuhi kriteriadalamunsurPasal 12B UU PemberantasanTindakPidanaKorupsi sajayang bertentangandenganhukum.

