16312232 chika leskavitri

PENGERTIAN DAN PERBEDAAN AUDIT, ASSURANCE, REVIEW DENGAN CONTOHNYA MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad Ic...
ANALISISKASUSENRON COORPORATION PROFILENRON COORPORATION Enron Coorporationdidirikanpadatahun1985. Enron Corporationadalah...
SKANDALAKUNTANSIENRON COORPORATION SelamaprosesmergerantaraHoustonNatural Gas dan Internorth,EnronCoorporationmempunyai hu...
pendapatanbersihsetelahpajaksebesar$1.01 Milyar.SelanjutnyaEnronmenempatkansahamnya sebesar$62 jutakedalam3 SPE tersebut. ...
bertambahhinggasebesar$38 juta. Klasifikasi ulangdilakukankarenaterdapatbanyakspecial purpose entity(SPEs) dankerjasamayan...
1. Mantan Chief AuditExecutif Enron(Kepalainternal audit) semulaadalahpartnerKAPAndersen yang di tunjuksebagai akuntanpubl...
2002. sementaraKAPAndersenmenyatakanbahwapenugasanAuditolehEnrontelahberakhirpada saat Enron mengajukanproseskebangkrutanp...
  1. 1. PENGERTIAN DAN PERBEDAAN AUDIT, ASSURANCE, REVIEW DENGAN CONTOHNYA MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad Ichwan, Ak, MM, CA Chika Leska Vitri 16312323 JURUSAN AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS 2020
  2. 2. ANALISISKASUSENRON COORPORATION PROFILENRON COORPORATION Enron Coorporationdidirikanpadatahun1985. Enron Corporationadalahsebuahperusahaanenergi Amerikayangberbasisdi Houston,Texas,AmerikaSerikat.Enronmerupakanhasil mergerantara perusahaanHoustonNatural Gas danInterNorth,sebuahperusahaanpipadi Nebraska.Padasaatitu, Enron dipimpinolehKennethLaysebagai CEOdanhanya berkecimpungdalamindustripipagas. Enron Coorporationyangmerupakanperusahaanyangbergerakdi bidangenergitersebutmelakukan penjualanlistrikdenganmenggunakanhargapasarpadaawal tahun1990. Adanyahasil Kongres AmerikaSerikatyangmemutuskanuntukmelakukanderegulasi penjualangasalamtelahmenyebabkan Enron mengalami peningkatanpendapatan yangsignifikan.Enronmerupakanpenjualgasalamterbesar pada tahun1992 di AmerikaUtara,kontrakpenjualangasEnronmenghasilkanlabasebelumpajak sebesar$122 juta,dan merupakanpenyumbangkeduaterbesardalamlabausahaperusahaan. Dalamupaya untukmemperluaspertumbuhanbisnisperusahaan,Enronmenerapkanstrategi bisnis diversifikasi.Perusahaantersebutmemilikidanmengoperasikanberbagai asetmeliputi gaspipelines, electricityplants,pulpandpaperplants,waterplants,danbroadbandservices. PerkembanganpesatEnrontelahmenyebabkanhargasahamperusahaantersebutmengalami kenaikan sebesar311% dari awal tahun 1990 sampai akhirtahun1998. Pada tahun1999 harga saham mengalami kenaikansebesar56%dan padatahun 2000 sebesar87%. Harga saham perlembarperusahaanadalah sebesar$83.13. Dari hasil surveymajalahFortune tentang“MostAdmiredCompany”,Enrondinobatkan sebagai “the Most Innovative Company”di Amerika. PROFILKAPARTHUR ANDERSEN KAPArthur Andersenadalahperusahaanjasa akuntansi yangberbasisdi Chicago,Illinois,Amerika Serikat.Perusahaanini didirikanolehArthurAndersenpadatahun1913. KantorAkuntanPublik tersebuttermasukdalam“The BigFive”bersamadenganPricewaterhouse Coopers,Deloitte,Ernst& Young,dan KPMG. ArthurAndersenmenjadiauditoreksternal Enronsekaliguskonsultanmanajemennya denganbayaran$5 juta untukbiayaauditdan $50 jutauntukbiayakonsultasi.Hal inilahyang menyebabkankonflikkepentinganditubuhArthurAndersensendiri,karenapembayaranatasjasayang dilakukannyaterlampaubesar,sehinggamemunculkankurangnyaindependensi dalamproses pengauditanlaporankeuanganEnron.Sehingga,padatahun2002 perusahaanini secarasukarela menyerahkanizinpraktiknyasebagaiKantorAkuntanPubliksetelahdinyatakanbersalahdanterlibat dalamskandal Enron danmenyebabkan85.000 orang kehilanganpekerjaannya.
  3. 3. SKANDALAKUNTANSIENRON COORPORATION SelamaprosesmergerantaraHoustonNatural Gas dan Internorth,EnronCoorporationmempunyai hutangyang cukupbesar.Tahun 1987 Enron memiliki hutangsampai dengan75% dari nilai pasarsaham. PemerintahUSmenghapuskanbeberapaperaturanyangmengarahkanpadahargatetapenergi. Dampaknyaharga minyakmenjadi berfluktuasi danmembuatpasargas berisikotinggibaikdari sisi pembeli maupunpenjual.Produsenminyakyangkecil mengalami kesulitandalammeningkatkandana eksploitasidanpengeborankarenaadanyarisikopasar. Untuk mengatasi hutangtersebut,KennethLayberkonsultasi padaMc.Kinsey&Co.Mc.Kinseypadasaat itumenugaskankonsultannyaJeffreySkilling.Tahun1989, KennethLaymempekerjakanJeffreySkilling untukmenjadi kepaladepartemenkeuanganEnron. Enron memiliki ide inovatif denganmemediasiantarapembelidanpenjual yangdiharapkandapat mengurangi risikonya.Enronmenawarkankontrakpadapenjual untukmembeli minyakmerekadengan harga tetapdalambeberapatahundan kontrakpada pembeli denganhargaminyakyangsama ditambahnilai keuntunganuntukEnron. JeffreySkillingkemudianmemutuskanuntukmengaplikasikanide perdaganganEnronke komoditi lainnya.Iamembuatkontrakjangkapanjangdi bidangperlistrikan,batubara,pulpkertas,alumunium, baja,obat-obatan,kayu,air,broadband,danplastik.Diperhitungkanterdapat1.800 produkyang ditangani. Denganmenjadikangassebagai objekjual beli,Enronperlahan-lahanmulaibangkit.Selamaperjalanan ini,Jeff Skillingdiangkatsebagai COOEnrondanmerekrutberbagai karyawan-karyawanyangunggul dalamfuture/derivative.Dalamperekrutantersebut,Jeff SkillingmerekrutAndrew Fastow tahun1990, Andrewadalahseorangahli keuangan,untukmembantudalammenjalankanbisnis.Merekameminta ijinpadakomisi sekuritasdanperdaganganU.S.untukmenggunakanmetode “nilai pasar”ataskontrak. Sehingga,yangdilaporkanadalahasetberdasarkannilai pasar. Enron mengalami permasalahanpadaawalnya.Karenauntukmemasuki banyakpasarperdagangan memerlukansejumlahuanguntukmembiayaiinfrastruktur,transportasi,gudang,danpengiriman komiditas.Namun,jikaEnronmengambil sejumlahhutangyangbesar,kemungkinanakanmembuat pembeli ataupenjualmenjadi raguuntukbekerjasama.Tingginyahutangjugadapatmengakibatkan penurunaninvestasi danmemicubankmenarikdananya.Untukmengatasi permasalahan,Enron mencobamencari danapinjamantanpamelaporkannyadalamlaporankeuangan. AndrewFastowmembuatide untukmenggunakannilai kelebihankontraksebagai pendapatan.Andrew dan KAPArthurAndersonbekerjasamadanmenyiapkanserial limitedpartnership(perusahaanrekanan terbatas) yangdisebut“Special PurposeEntities”. Aturanakuntansi memungkinkanbahwaperusahaandapattidakmencantumkanspecial purpose entitiespadalaporankeuangan,asalkanterdapatsuatupihakyangdapatmengontrol penyelenggaraannyasertamemiliki setidaknya3persennilai special purpose entity. Pada tahun1999, Enron mendirikan3SPEyaituChewcoInvestmentLP,LJMCaymanLP, dan LJM 2 Cp- Investment.Tahun2000 Enron mengumumkanbahwaperusahaannyaberhasil memperoleh
  4. 4. pendapatanbersihsetelahpajaksebesar$1.01 Milyar.SelanjutnyaEnronmenempatkansahamnya sebesar$62 jutakedalam3 SPE tersebut. Entitasuntuktujuankhususini kemudianmengajukansejumlahbesarhutangdengansahamEnron sebagai penjaminnya.Uangyang dipinjamini diakuisebagai pembeliannilailebihkontrakdandicatat sebagai uang“pendapatanpenjualan”meskipunsebenarnyaadalahhutang.Entitasini jugamengambil alihsejumahbesarhutangEnron.Andrew Fastow juganamafiktif seperti “Chewco,Jedi,Talon,Condor, dan Raptor” danyang lainnyadenganmembayarkanmilyar-andolarsebagaigaji danpendapatanatas3 persenkepemilikanentitas. Karenatidakdilaporkan,makapemegangsahampercayabahwaEnrontidakmengalami lonjakan hutang.Merekajuga percayabahwaEnron menghasilkanlagi yangbaiksertamengalamipeningkatan tiaptahunnya. SheronWattkins,wakil presidenyangbekerjadi Enronmulai 1993. Diamenyadari bahwameskipun harga saham cukuptinggi sehingganilai lebihdapatdigunakanuntukmenutupi hutangentitaskhusus, namunia tahu bahwaketikahargasaham turunakan memicutidaksolvabelnyaentitasdan mengembalikanhutangpadalaporankeuanganEnron. Setelahpertengahantahun2001, harga sahamEnron menurundari nilai tertingginya$80 persaham. AkuntanEnronberusahamenarikkembali hutangdanasetpadaentitaskhusus.SheronWatkins khawatirakanpeningkatanrisiko. Pada Juli 2001 harga saham jatuhke nilai $47 per saham.JeffreySkillingsecaratiba-tibamengundurkan diri sebagai presidentdanCEOdenganalasanpribadi.SherronWatikinspada22 Agustussecarapribadi menemui KennethLaydanbagianhukumdanmengirimkanenamhalamansuratyangmenjelaskan ketidakberesanterkaitentitaskhususdanmemperingatkanmerekayangkemudianiasebutkecurangan akuntansi the worstaccountingfraudI had everseen.NamundemikianLaydanpengacaranyahanya diamsaja.Ia malahmengumumkanpadapekerjadaninvestorbahwapertumbuhanEnrondi masa mendatangbaik,danmenganjurkanpadainvestoruntukterusmenanamkansahamdi Enron. Lebihparahnyalagi,KennethLaydaneksekutiflainnyamenjualsecaradiam-diamsahammereka. SheronWatkinsjugamengontaktemannyadi ArthurAndersonuntukmendiskusikanpermasalahannya pada kepalaauditor,namuntidakdilakukan temannyaitu. KetikaWatkinsberusahaagarperusahaanmengambil tindakan,sahamEnronterusmerosot.Pada12 Oktober2001, Enron mengumumkanmengambilalihhutangdanasetentitaskhusus,hal ini menurunkan$544 jutaatas laba danmengurangi nilai ekuitas pemegangsahamdengan$1.2 milyar. Semingguberikutnya,22Oktober,komisi sekuritasmengumumkanakanmenginvestigasi entitastujuan khususEnron.Hari berikutnya,AndrewFastow diberhentikan. Pada tanggal 8 November2001, Enronmengumumkanakanmelaporkan ulangsemualaporankeuangan sejaktahun1997. Laporan ulangtersebutdiperkirakanmenurunkanekuitaspemegangsahamsebesar $2.1 milyardan meningkatkanhutang$2.6juta. Sehinggaterjadinyapenurunannilai ratinginvestasiperusahaanyangdisebabkanhutangnyayang terlalubesar,yangsebelumnyatidaktercatatdalamneraca(off balance sheet) kemudiandiklasifikasikan ulangsehinggatercatatdalamneraca (onbalance sheet).Hutangnyatidakhanyasebesar$13 juta tetapi
  5. 5. bertambahhinggasebesar$38 juta. Klasifikasi ulangdilakukankarenaterdapatbanyakspecial purpose entity(SPEs) dankerjasamayangtidaktercatatdalamneraca yang memiliki banyakhutang.Sehingga terjadi ketidakcocokansaatdilakukankonsolidasi ulangyangkemudianmenyebabkannilai ekuitas perusahaanjatuh. DibandingkandenganhargasahamEnronpada bulanAgustus2000 yangmasihberhargaUS$ 90 per lembar,jatuhhinggatidaklebihdari US$ 45 sen.Artinyahargasaham Enron terjungkal hinggatinggal satu perdua ratus,dan perusahaankolapsataskebangkrutan. Simpanandanapensiun$1 miliarmilik7.500 karyawanamblaskarenamanajemenEnronmenanamkan dana tabungankaryawanuntukmembeli sahamnyasendiri.Pelakupasarmodal kehilanganUS$32 miliar.EnronMemanipulasi angka-angkalaporan keuanganagartampakmenarikdi matainvestordan dianggapmemiliki kinerjayangbaik.Taktanggung-tanggung,manajemenEnrontelah menggelembungkan(markup) pendapatannyasebesarUS$600 juta,dan telahmenyembunyikan utangnyasebesarUS$ 1,2 miliardenganteknikoff-balance sheet. KETERLIBATAN KAP ARTHUR ANDERSEN KAPArthurAndersenselainmengauditlaporankeuanganEnron,jugasebagai konsultanmanajemen Enron.KetikaAndrewFastowmembuatide untukmenggunakannilai kelebihankontraksebagai pendapatan.KAPArthurAndersonbekerjasamadanmenyiapkanserial limitedpartnershipyangdisebut Special Purpose Entities. Entitasuntuktujuankhususini kemudianmengajukansejumlahbesarhutangdengansahamEnron sebagai penjaminnya.Uangyangdipinjamini diakuisebagai pembeliannilailebihkontrakdandicatat sebagai uang“pendapatanpenjualan”meskipunsebenarnyaadalahhutang.Entitasini jugamengambil alihsejumahbesarhutangEnron. Para pemegangsahampercayabahwaEnron tidakmengalami lonjakanhutang,karenahal ini tidak dilaporkanke publik.MerekapercayabahwaEnronmenghasilkanlagi yangbaikdanmengalami peningkatantiaptahunnya.Hal ini jugadikuatkandenganpernyataanKAPArthurAndersonbahwa laporanEnron adalahakurat. Board of Director (dewandirektur,direktureksekutif dandirekturnoneksekutif)membiarkankegiatan- kegiatanbisnistertentumengandungunsurkonflikkepentingandanmengijinkanterjadinyatransaksi- transaksi berdasarkaninformasi yanghanyabisadi aksesolehpihakdalam perusahaan(insidertrading), termasukpraktekakuntansi danbisnistidaksehatsebelumhal tersebutterungkapkepadapublik. Melakukanmarkup pada pendapatandanmenyembunyikanutangnyasenilai itutentutidakbisa dilakukanolehsembaranganorang.Diperlukankeahlian“akrobatik”yangtinggi dari paraprofessional yang bekerjapadaataudisewaolehEnronuntukmenyulapangka-angka.AuditorEnron,KAPArthur AndersenkantorHuston(KantorAkuntanPublikkelasdunia),dipersalahkankarenaikutmembantu prosesrekayasakeuangantingkattinggi itu,sehinggamanipulasiini telahberlangsungselamabertahun- tahun. Perludiketahui,Enronmerupakansalahsatuperusahaanbesarpertamayangmelakukanoutsourcing secara total atas fungsi internal auditperusahaan,hal ini dapatdilihatdari :
  6. 6. 1. Mantan Chief AuditExecutif Enron(Kepalainternal audit) semulaadalahpartnerKAPAndersen yang di tunjuksebagai akuntanpublikperusahaan. 2. DirekturkeuanganEnronberasal dari KAPAndersen. 3. SebagianbesarStaf akuntingEnronberasal dari KAPAndersen. Lebihjelasnya,padaawal tahun2001 patnerKAPAndersenmelakukanevaluasi terhadapkemungkinan mempertahankanataumelepaskanEnronsebagai klienperusahaan,mengingatresikoyangsangat tinggi berkaitandenganpraktekakuntansidanbisnisenron.Dari hasil evaluasidi putuskanuntuktetap mempertahankanEnronsebagai klienKAPAndersen. Salahseorangeksekutif Enron(SherronWatkins) di laporkantelahmempertanyakanpraktekakunting perusahaanyangdinilai tidaksehatdanmengungkapkankekhawatiranberkaitandenganhal tersebut kepadaCEO dan partnerKAPAndersenpadapertengahan2001. CEO Enron menugaskanpenasehathukumperusahaanuntukmelakukaninvestigasi ataskekhawatiran tersebuttetapi tidakmemperkenankanpenasehathukumuntukmempertanyakanpertimbanganyang melatarbelakangi akuntansi yangdipersoalkan.Hasil investigasi olehpenasehathukumtersebut menyimpulkanbahwatidakadahal-hal yangseriusyangperludiperhatikan. Pada tanggal 16 Oktober2001, Enron menerbitkanlaporankeuangantriwulanketiga.Dalamlaporanitu disebutkanbahwalababersihEnrontelahmeningkatmenjadi $393 juta,naik$100 juta dibandingkan periode sebelumnya.CEOEnron,KennethLay,menyebutkanbahwaEnronsecaraberkesinambungan memberikanprospekyangsangatbaik.Iajuga tidakmenjelaskansecararinci tentangpembebanan biayaakuntansi khusus(specialaccountingcharge/expense)sebesar$1 miliaryangsesungguhnya menyebabkanhasilaktual padaperiode tersebutmenjadi rugi $644 juta. Para analisdanreporterkemudianmencari tahulebihjauhmengenaibeban$1miliartersebut,dan ternyataberasal dari transaksi yangdilakukanolehperusahaan-perusahaanyangdidirikanolehCFO Enron. Pada tanggal 2 Desember2001 Enron mendaftarkankebangkrutanperusahaanke pengadilandan memecat5000 pegawai.Padasaatituterungkapbahwaterdapathutangperusahaanyangtidakdi laporkansenilai lebihdari satumilyardolar.Denganpengungkapanini nilai investasi danlabayangdi tahan (retainedearning) berkurangdalamjumlahyangsama. Enron dan KAPAndersendituduhtelahmelakukankriminal dalambentukpenghancurandokumenyang berkaitandenganinvestigasiataskebangkrutanEnronsehinggaterjadi penghambatanterhadapproses peradilan. AKHIRDARI KASUSENRON & KAPANDERSEN Pada tanggal 2 Desember2001 Enron mendaftarkankebangkrutanperusahaanke pengadilandan memecat5000 pegawai.KAPAndersendiberhentikansebagai auditorenronpadapertengahanjuni
  7. 7. 2002. sementaraKAPAndersenmenyatakanbahwapenugasanAuditolehEnrontelahberakhirpada saat Enron mengajukanproseskebangkrutanpada2Desember2001. CEO Enron,KennethLaymengundurkandiri padatanggal 2 Januari 2002 akan tetapi masih dipertahankanposisinyadi dewandirekturperusahaan.Padatanggal 4 Pebruari Mr.Lay mengundurkan diri dari dewandirekturperusahaan. Tanggal 28 Pebruari 2002 KAPAndersenmenawarkanganti rugi 750 JutaUS dollaruntukmenyelesaikan berbagai gugatanhukumyangdiajukankepadaKAPAndersen. PemerintahanAmerika(The USGeneral ServicesAdministration) melarangEnrondanKAPAndersen untukmelakukankontrakpekerjaandenganlembagapemerintahandi Amerika.KAPAndersenterus menerimakonsekwensinegatifdari kasusEnronberupakehilanganklien,pembelotanafiliasi yang bergabungdenganKAPyanglaindanpengungkapanyangmeningkatmengenaiketerlibatanpegawai KAPAndersendalamkasusEnron. Tanggal 14 Maret 2002 departemenkehakimanAmerikamemvonisKAPAndersenbersalahatas tuduhanmelakukan penghambatandalamprosesperadilankarenatelahmenghancurkandokumen- dokumenyangsedangdi selidiki. Tanggal 22 Maret 2002 mantanketuaFederal Reserve,Paul Volkcer,yangdirekrutuntukmelakukan revisi terhadappraktekauditdanmeningkatkankembali citraKAPAndersenmengusulkanagar manajemanKAPAndersenyangadadiberhentikandanmembentuksuatukomiteyangdiketuaioleh Paul sendiri untukmenyusunmanajemenbaru.Tanggal 26 Maret 2002 CEO Andersenmengundurkan diri dari jabatannya. Tanggal 8 April 2002 seorangpartnerKAPAndersen,DavidDuncan,yangbertindaksebagai penanggungjawabauditEnronmengakubersalahatastuduhanmelakukanhambatanprosesperadilan dan setujuuntukmenjadi saksi kunci dipengadilanbagi kasusKAPAndersendanEnron.Tanggal 9 April 2002 Jeffreymengumumkanpengundurandiri sebagai presidendanChief OperetingOfficerEnronyang berlakuefektif 1Juni 2002. Tanggal 15 Juni 2002 juri federal di HoustonmenyatakanKAPAndersen bersalahtelahmelakukanhambatanterhadapprosesperadilan. SetelahKasusEnronterkuakolehpublik,hal ini menyebabkandicabutnyaizinKAPArthurAndersenoleh OtoritasKeuanganAmerikaSerikat.Dantidaklamasetelahkasusini,terjadijugakasusserupaseperti Tyco, Global Crossing,WorldCom,XeroxCorp,dll.Yangmanasemuakejadiantersebutmencemarkan nama baikprofesi akuntanpublicyangseharusnyaindependen.Atasdasartersebut,ParlemenAmerika Serikatpadatanggal 23 Januari 2001 mengeluarkanketentuandi bidangjasaakuntanpublikyang terkenal sebagai SarbanesOxleyAct.

