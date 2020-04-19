Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gambaran Umum Audit International Prinsip Audit : Pengenalan Standard Internasional Audit Nama Dosen : Drs. Mochammad Ikhw...
Sejarah Audit Internasional...  Riwayat kegiatan pengauditan berawal pada masa babylonia (sekitar 3,000 SM)  China, Yuna...
Sejarah Singkat Pengauditan Sikap menguntungkan besar-besaran terjadi di ujung abad pertengahan Pembukuan di deskribsika...
• Dari proses pengauditan, seorang auditor dapat meningkatkan nilai kegunaan dari laporan keuangan, dan juga menambah kepe...
Fungsi audit adalah memberikan kredebilitas pada laporan keuangan • Apakah yang perusahaan khawatirkan? • Apakah bebas dar...
Standar Internasional Laporan Keuangan • International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adalah standar yang digunakan ...
Manfaat Standar Akuntansi Internasional • Seluruh Dunia –Meningkatkan Investasi Non-Domestic • Konsisten – Investor Intern...
Badan Standar Audit dan Assurence Internasional (IAASB) menerbitkan:  International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) adalah s...
PENGERTIAN AUDIT " • Audit adalah suatu proses sistematik yang bertujuan untuk memperoleh dan mengevaluasi bukti yang diku...
Prinsip Umum Auditor Laporan Keuangan Auditor harus mematuhi Kode Etik Akuntan Profesional yang dikeluarkan oleh IFAC Au...
Prinsip Umum Mengatur Audit Laporan Keuangan Lingkup Audit Prosedur audit dianggap perlu untuk mencapai tujuan audit. Ket...
Resiko Bisnis dan Resiko Audit Perusahaan, tergantung pada sifat dari operasi mereka dan industri, lingkungan peraturan d...
Tipe Audit • Audit atas Laporan Keuangan ( Audits of Financial Statements ) Memeriksa laporan keuangan untuk menentukan ap...
Lanjutan • Audit Ketaatan ( Compliance Audits ) Sebuah tinjauan prosedur organisasi dan catatan keuangan dilakukan untuk m...
Tipe Auditor Auditor Internal (Internal Auditor) Karyawan yang diperkerjakan sebuah perusahaan individu untuk menginvesti...
Sertifikasi Auditor • Certified Public Accountant ( CPA ) • Chartered Accountant ( CA ) • Contador Publico ( CP ) • Dll
Management Assertions and Objectives Audits Audit dimulai dengan laporan keuangan yang disusun oleh klien dan klaim atau ...
Management Assertions • Asersi manajemen tersirat atau dinyatakan representasi oleh manajemen tentang kelas-kelas transaks...
Asersi untuk Jenis Transaksi Keterjadiaan - Transaksi dan peristiwa yang sudah dicatat, memang terjadi dan merupakan tran...
Pernyataan Tentang Penyajian dan Pengungkapan Kejadian dan hak dan kewajiban Pengungkapan peristiwa, transaksi, dan hal-h...
Proses Audit Tahap I – Penerimaan Klien Tahap II – Perencanaan Audit Tahap III – Pengujian dan Pembuktian Tahap IV – E...
Perusahaan Akuntan Publik Internasional “The Big Four”: Deloitte & Touche, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, KPMG Aud...
Tingkatan Oganisasi di Perusahaan Audit Internasional
  1. 1. Gambaran Umum Audit International Prinsip Audit : Pengenalan Standard Internasional Audit Nama Dosen : Drs. Mochammad Ikhwan, Ak, MM, CA Kelas : Buku Dari : Rick Stephen Hayes, Roger Dassen, Arnold Schilder, Philip Wallage Muhammad Apriwan Chika Leska Vitri Adella Rheina Andiani 15312475 16312323 16312376
  2. 2. Sejarah Audit Internasional...  Riwayat kegiatan pengauditan berawal pada masa babylonia (sekitar 3,000 SM)  China, Yunani dan Roma kuno. –Dalam bahasa Latin kata 'auditor' adalah ‘pendengar' karena auditor di roma mendengarkan wajib pajak. – Pengauditan modern berawal saat munculnya perusahaan modern
  3. 3. Sejarah Singkat Pengauditan Sikap menguntungkan besar-besaran terjadi di ujung abad pertengahan Pembukuan di deskribsikan pertama kali di italy (Pacioli 1494) Revolusi industri Great-Britain 1780 menyebabkan munculnya industri- industri besar 1853 Organisasi akuntan di Edinburgh didirikan.
  4. 4. • Dari proses pengauditan, seorang auditor dapat meningkatkan nilai kegunaan dari laporan keuangan, dan juga menambah kepercayaan pada non auditor yang menyiarkan informasi dari manajemen.
  5. 5. Fungsi audit adalah memberikan kredebilitas pada laporan keuangan • Apakah yang perusahaan khawatirkan? • Apakah bebas dari penipuan? • Apakah di kelola dengan tepat? • Apakah tidak ada kesalahan dalam data base? • Apakah direktur sudah mendapat informasi yang tepat dan akurat dalam pengambilan keputusan? • Apakah ada kontrol yang memadai? • Apa efek dari produk perusahaan dan keuntungan untuk lingkungan? • Dapatkah kesalahan yang tak di duga membawa perusahaan pada kebangkrutan?
  6. 6. Standar Internasional Laporan Keuangan • International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adalah standar yang digunakan untuk suatu laporan keuangan. • IFRS dulunya disebut standar akuntansi internasional (IAS) • Badan Standar Akuntansi Internasional (IASB) telah menetapkan bertanggung jawab atas IFRS. • Uni Eropa telah sepakat menerapkan sebagian besar dari IFRS sejak 2005.
  7. 7. Manfaat Standar Akuntansi Internasional • Seluruh Dunia –Meningkatkan Investasi Non-Domestic • Konsisten – Investor Internasional dapat mengerti laporan keuangan dari negara berbeda • Kualitas Tinggi –Standar Non-nasional mendorong kualitas tinggi karena jauh dari pengaruh politik
  8. 8. Badan Standar Audit dan Assurence Internasional (IAASB) menerbitkan:  International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) adalah standar yang digunakan auditor dalam menyusun sejarah laporan keuangan  International Standards on Assurance Engagements (ISAEs) adalah standar yang diterapkan pada pihak terkait dalam urusan jasa assurance dengan menggunakan informasi sejarah laporan keuangan  International Standards on Quality Control (ISQCs) adalah standar yang digunakan untuk semua layanan yang ada d bawah naungan IASSB  International Standards on Related Services (ISRSs) adalah standard yang digunakan untuk layanan terkait  International Standards on Review Engagements (ISREs) adalah standar yang digunakan berdasarkan tinjauan informasi sejarah keuangan.
  9. 9. PENGERTIAN AUDIT " • Audit adalah suatu proses sistematik yang bertujuan untuk memperoleh dan mengevaluasi bukti yang dikumpulkan atas pernyataan atau asersi tentang aksi- aksi ekonomi, kejadian-kejadian dan melihat tingkat hubungan antara pernyataan atau asersi dan kenyataan, serta mengomunikasikan hasilnya kepada yang berkepentingan. ”
  10. 10. Prinsip Umum Auditor Laporan Keuangan Auditor harus mematuhi Kode Etik Akuntan Profesional yang dikeluarkan oleh IFAC Auditor harus melakukan audit sesuai dengan Standar Internasional tentang Auditing
  11. 11. Prinsip Umum Mengatur Audit Laporan Keuangan Lingkup Audit Prosedur audit dianggap perlu untuk mencapai tujuan audit. Keterbatasan tertentu dalam audit mempengaruhi kemampuan auditor untuk mendeteksi salah saji material Tes dan pengambilan sampel Pengendalian Internal Bukti audit Proses audit diserap oleh penghakiman Manajemen bertanggung jawab atas laporan keuangan, accounting, dan pengendalian internal
  12. 12. Resiko Bisnis dan Resiko Audit Perusahaan, tergantung pada sifat dari operasi mereka dan industri, lingkungan peraturan di mana mereka beroperasi, dan ukuran dan kompleksitas mereka menghadapi berbagai risiko bisnis Risiko yang menyebabkan perhatian terbesar oleh auditor adalah risiko bahwa auditor mengekspresikan pemeriksaan pendapat ketika laporan keuangan salah saji material ( dikenal sebagai risiko audit ) . " Auditor harus merencanakan dan melaksanakan audit untuk mengurangi risiko audit ke tingkat yang cukup rendah yang konsisten dengan tujuan audit . " ( ISA 200 )
  13. 13. Tipe Audit • Audit atas Laporan Keuangan ( Audits of Financial Statements ) Memeriksa laporan keuangan untuk menentukan apakah laporan keuangan yang disajikan benar adanya dan untuk menyatakan pendapat mengenai kewajaran laporan keuangan tersebut berdasarkan standar atau kriteria yang ada • Operasional Audit ( Operational Audits ) Studi tentang unit tertentu dari sebuah organisasi untuk tujuan mengukur kinerjanya. Audit operasional meninjau semua atau bagian dari organisasi prosedur operasi untuk mengevaluasi efektivitas dan efisiensi operasi. Efektivitas adalah ukuran apakah sebuah organisasi mencapai tujuan dan sasaran. Efisiensi menunjukkan seberapa baik organisasi menggunakan sumber daya untuk mencapai tujuannya.Ulasan operasional mungkin tidak terbatas pada akuntansi. Mereka mungkin termasuk evaluasi struktur organisasi, pemasaran, metode produksi, operasi komputer atau bidang apa pun organisasi terasa evaluasi diperlukan.Rekomendasi biasanya dibuat manajemen untuk meningkatkan operasi.
  14. 14. Lanjutan • Audit Ketaatan ( Compliance Audits ) Sebuah tinjauan prosedur organisasi dan catatan keuangan dilakukan untuk menentukan apakah organisasi mengikuti prosedur tertentu , aturan , atau peraturan yang ditetapkan oleh beberapa otoritas yang lebih tinggi. • Audit investigatif Jenis audit untuk mendeteksi dan melaporkan indikasi tindak pidana korupsi.
  15. 15. Tipe Auditor Auditor Internal (Internal Auditor) Karyawan yang diperkerjakan sebuah perusahaan individu untuk menginvestigasi dan menilai efektivitas operasional perusahaan untuk managemen Auditor Independen (Independent Auditor) Biasanya disertifikasi baik oleh organisasi profesional atau lembaga pemerintah.
  16. 16. Sertifikasi Auditor • Certified Public Accountant ( CPA ) • Chartered Accountant ( CA ) • Contador Publico ( CP ) • Dll
  17. 17. Management Assertions and Objectives Audits Audit dimulai dengan laporan keuangan yang disusun oleh klien dan klaim atau "pernyataan" bahwa klien membuat angka- angka ini Ini adalah tugas auditor untuk memvalidasi pernyataan manajemen. Untuk melakukannya, auditor akan mengidentifikasi tujuan audit, yang dapat dianggap sebagai mitra auditor dari pernyataan manajemen.
  18. 18. Management Assertions • Asersi manajemen tersirat atau dinyatakan representasi oleh manajemen tentang kelas-kelas transaksi dan akun yang terkait dalam laporan keuangan. • Sebuah contoh dari pernyataan manajemen adalah bahwa " laporan keuangan perusahaan disusun berdasarkan standar pelaporan keuangan internasional . "
  19. 19. Asersi untuk Jenis Transaksi Keterjadiaan - Transaksi dan peristiwa yang sudah dicatat, memang terjadi dan merupakan transaksi dan peristiwa dari entitas yang bersangkutan Kelengkapan - Semua transaksi dan peristiwa yang seharusnya dicatat, sudah dicatat Akurasi - Angka-angka, jumlah-jumlah, dan data lain yang terkait dengan transaksi dan peristiwa yang dicatat, sudah dicatat secara akurat Cut-of Transaksi - dan peristiwa dicatat dalam periode akuntansi yang benar Classification - Transaksi dan peristiwa dicatat dalam akun yang benar
  20. 20. Pernyataan Tentang Penyajian dan Pengungkapan Kejadian dan hak dan kewajiban Pengungkapan peristiwa, transaksi, dan hal-hal lainnya telah terjadi dan berkaitan dengan entitas. Kelengkapan Semua pengungkapan yang seharusnya dimasukkan dalam laporan keuangan telah dimasukkan. Klasifikasi dan pengertiannya Informasi keuangan dengan tepat disajikan dan dijelaskan, dan pengungkapan yang dinyatakan dengan jelas. Akurasi dan penilaian Informasi keuangan dan lainnya diungkapkan secara adil dan dengan jumlah yang tepat.
  21. 21. Proses Audit Tahap I – Penerimaan Klien Tahap II – Perencanaan Audit Tahap III – Pengujian dan Pembuktian Tahap IV – Evaluasi, Keputusan, dan pelaporan hasil audit.
  22. 22. Perusahaan Akuntan Publik Internasional “The Big Four”: Deloitte & Touche, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, KPMG Audit Staf Staff Accountants (or Junior Assistants then Senior) Senior Accountants (or Supervisor) Managers Partners/Directors
  23. 23. Tingkatan Oganisasi di Perusahaan Audit Internasional

