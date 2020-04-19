Makalah audit 2 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TINJAUAN UMUM PENGAUDITAN INTERNASIONAL MAKALAH PENGAUDITAN 2 Dosen Pengampu: Drs. Mochammad Ikhwan, Ak, MM, CA Muhammad Apriwan 15312475 Chika Leska Vitri 16312323 Adella Rheina Andiani 16312376 JURUSAN AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS 2020
  2. 2. Sejarah Singkat Pengauditan Pengauditan berasal dari bahasa latin diambil dari kata ‘Auditor’ yang diartikan sebagai seorang ‘Pendengar’. Karena auditor di Roma mendengarkan pembayar pajak seperti petani,dan memberikan pernyataan publiknya terkait hasil aktivitas bisnis dan beban pajak yang harus dibayarkan.  Juru Tulis di Zaman Kuno Auditor telah ada pada zaman Tiongkok dan Mesir kuno. Para auditor pada zaman tersebut merupakan pengawas akun-akun milik kaisar Tiongkok dan Raja Mesir. Para juru tulis (akuntan) merupakan salah satu profesi yang paling disegani dalam masyarakat dan pekerjaan juru tulis merupakan salah satu pekerjaan yang paling bergengsi. Sedangkan Raja Mesir dikenal dengan sangat tegas pada para auditornya. Bahkan setiap ruang penyimpanan menggunakan jasa dua orang auditor, satu orang bertugas menghitung barang yang sudah tiba dipintu penyimpanan,sementara auditor lainnya menghitung barang yang disimpan. Pengawas akan memeriksa kedua catatan auditor tersebut. Apabila terdapat perbedaan, maka kedua auditor itu akan dihukum mati. Pengauditan di negara-negara yang menggunakan bahasa inggris mulai dikenal pada tahun 1130. Negara tersebut memiliki sistem ekonomi yang terbilang maju, pencatatan sejumlah fakta atau peristiwa ekonomi hanya terbatas pada pencatatan transaksi secara terpisah yang mana tujuan satu-satunya adalah untuk mendukung penyimpanan jangka pendek dari para mitra dagang. Pada saat itu juga, maksimalisasi rasional atas kekayaan atau laba tidak sesuai dengan budaya yang ada,dan merupakan suatu fungsi dari kemampuan berwiraswasta atau trade-off antara biaya dan manfaat yang cukup memadai.  Maksimalisasi Laba dan Pembukuan Ganda Komunikasi menjadi suatu hal yang sangat penting. Bukan hal yang mengagetkan jika akhirnya pembukuuan ganda pertama kali muncul di Italia melalui buku Summa de Arithmetica yang ditulis oleh Luca Pacioli pada 20 November 1494. Praktik pengauditan modern dimulai pada awal pendirian perusahaan modern pada zaman Revolusi Industri, pada tahun 1853. Perkembangan ebih lanjut adalah terkait antara ketentuan modal dan manajemen, dan dalam kompleksitas perusahaan bersamaan dengan munculnya beberapa skandal keuangan yang menyebabkan stabilnya perkembangan profesi dan regulasi audit.
  3. 3.  Kondisi Ekonomi untuk Laporan Audit Hal tersebut menyebabkan cepatnya permintaan modal dari perusahaan-perusahaan yang dikelola langsung oleh pemiliknya melebihi gabungan sumber daya yang disimpan oleh para pemiliknya dan potensi penciptaan kekayaan dari perusahaan-perusahaan tersebut. oleh karena itu penting bagi industri untuk memanfaatkan dana yang ada dimasyarakat secara keseluruhan. Hasilnya,terdapat pertumbuhan pasar sekuritas modern dan lembaga penjamin kredit yang melayani kebutuhan keuangan perusahaan besar berskala nasional dan internasional. Aliran dana investor ke perusahaan dan seluruh proses alokasi sumber daya keuangan melalui pasar sekuritas menjadi sangat tergantung pada luasnya cakupan laporan keuangan yang disusun oleh pihak manajemen perusahaan. Manajemen memiliki kendali atas sistem akuntansi. Fungsi Audit  Melakukan pengawasan kepada semua aktivitas yang sulit diatasi oleh pimpinan.  Melakukan identifikkasi dan meminimalis resiko  Mendukung dan membantu manajemen terhadap bidang teknis.  Melakukan laporan validasi kepada manajer  Membantu proses decising making  Melakukan analisa mendatang  Membantu manajer dalam pengelolaan perusahaan. Standar Internasional Laporan Keuangan Merupakan standar khusus dan terpisah dari standar audit. Berdasarkan sifatnya,pengauditan ini membutuhkan bukti riil atas transaksi keuangan untuk dibandingkan dengan standar keuangan. Standar yang digunakan auditor internasional untuk membandingkan laporan keuangan pada umumnya adalah standar yang berlaku di negara tempat pelaporan keuangan tersebut misalnya, FAS di Amerika Serikat atau standar nasional dinegara anggota Uni Eropa. Di masa depan, perusahaan dan auditor di banyak negara akan menggunakan Standar Pelaporan Keuangan Internasional,yang mana sebelumnya dikenal sebagai Standar Akuntansi Internasional yang ditetapkan oleh Internasional Accounting Standard Board. European commission (EC) mencapai tujuan hukumnya melalui dua instrumen arahan yang harus disertakan dalam undang-undang negara anggota dan peraturan
  4. 4. yang menjadi hukum diseluruh negara anggota Uni Eropa tanpa perlu melewati dewan legislatif nasional. Meskipun seluruh EU Directives memengaruhi akuntansi internasional,Eight Company Law Diractive ini terutama diterapkan untuk pengauditan. Eighth Diractive dibidang akuntansi bagi sejumlah komunitas. IASC Foundation dibentuk sebagai lembaga nirlaba. IASC Foundation adalah entitas induk dari International Accounting Standards Board (IAASB) dewan penyusun standar akuntansi independen yang berbasis di London, Inggris. Pada IASSB mengemban tanggung jawab dalam penyusunan standar akuntansi dari lembaga pendahulunya, International Accounting Standards Committe. Standar yang dikeluarkan oleh IASB disebut standar Pelaporan Keuangan Internasional. Uni Eropa telah sepakat untuk menerapkan sebagian besar regulasi yang ada di IFRS. Manfaat Standar Akuntansi Internasional  Akuntansi harus mengantisipasi kebutuhan masyarakat  Akuntansi harus mencerminkan kondisi budaya,ekonomi,hukum,sosial,dan politik dalam operasinya. Badan Standar Audit dan Assurance Internasional (IAASB) Menerbitkan  International Standarts on Auditing (ISAs) adalah standar yang digunakan auditor dalam menyusun sejarah laporan keuangan  International Standarts on Assurance Engangement (ISAEs) adalah standar yang ditetapkan pihak terkait dalam urusan jasa assurance dengan menggunakan informasi sejarah laporan keuangan  International Standarts on Quality Control (ISQCs) adalah standar yang digunakan untuk semua layanan yang ada dibawah naungan IASSB  International Standarts on Related Services (ISRSs) adalah standar yang digunakan untuk layanan terkait  International Standarts on Review Engagement (ISREs) adalah standar yang digunakan berdasarkan tinjauan informasi sejarah keuangan. Penjelasan Audit
  5. 5. Audit adalah suatu proses sistematik yang secara objektif bertujuan untuk memperoleh dan mengevaluasi bukti terkait asersi-asersi mengenai kebijakan dan peristiwa ekonomi untuk memastikan tingkat kesesuaian antara asersi-asersi tersebut dengan kriteria yang telah ditetapkan, dan mengkomunikasikan hasilnya bagi pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan. Prinsip Umum Auditor Laporan Keuangan  Auditor harus mematuhi Kode Etik Akuntan Profesional yang dikeluarkan oleh IFAC  Auditor harus melakukan audit sesuai dengan Standar Internasional tentang Auditing Prinsip Umum Mengatur Audit Laporan Keuangan Lingkup Audit  Prosedur audit dianggap perlu untuk mencapai tujuan audit. Keterbatasan tertentu dalam audit mempengaruhi kemampuan auditor untuk mendeteksi salah saji material  Tes dan pengambilan sampel  Pengendalian Internal  Bukti audit  Proses audit diserap oleh penghakiman Manajemen bertanggung jawab atas laporan keuangan, accounting, dan pengendalian internal Resiko Bisnis dan Resiko Audit  Perusahaan, tergantung pada sifat dari operasi mereka dan industri, lingkungan peraturan di mana mereka beroperasi, dan ukuran dan kompleksitas mereka menghadapi berbagai risiko bisnis  Risiko yang menyebabkan perhatian terbesar oleh auditor adalah risiko bahwa auditor mengekspresikan pemeriksaan pendapat ketika laporan keuangan salah saji material ( dikenal sebagai risiko audit ) . "Auditor harus merencanakan dan melaksanakan audit untuk mengurangi risiko audit ke tingkat yang cukup rendah yang konsisten dengan tujuan audit." ( ISA 200 ) Tipe Audit • Audit atas Laporan Keuangan ( Audits of Financial Statements ) Memeriksa laporan keuangan untuk menentukan apakah laporan keuangan yang disajikan benar adanya dan untuk menyatakan pendapat mengenai kewajaran laporan keuangan tersebut berdasarkan standar atau kriteria yang ada
  6. 6. • Operasional Audit ( Operational Audits ) Kajian tentang unit tertentu dari sebuah organisasi untuk tujuan mengukur kinerjanya. Audit operasional meninjau semua atau bagian dari organisasi prosedur operasi untuk mengevaluasi efektivitas dan efisiensi operasi. Efektivitas adalah ukuran apakah sebuah organisasi mencapai tujuan dan sasaran. Efisiensi menunjukkan seberapa baik organisasi menggunakan sumber daya untuk mencapai tujuannya. Ulasan operasional mungkin tidak terbatas pada akuntansi. Mereka mungkin termasuk evaluasi struktur organisasi, pemasaran, metode produksi, operasi komputer atau bidang apa pun organisasi terasa evaluasi diperlukan.Rekomendasi biasanya dibuat manajemen untuk meningkatkan operasi. • Audit Ketaatan ( Compliance Audits ) Sebuah tinjauan prosedur organisasi dan catatan keuangan dilakukan untuk menentukan apakah organisasi mengikuti prosedur tertentu , aturan , atau peraturan yang ditetapkan oleh beberapa otoritas yang lebih tinggi. Tipe Auditor  Auditor Internal (Internal Auditor) Karyawan yang diperkerjakan sebuah perusahaan individu untuk menginvestigasi dan menilai efektivitas operasional perusahaan untuk manajemen.  Auditor Independen (Independent Auditor) Biasanya disertifikasi baik oleh organisasi profesional atau lembaga pemerintah. Management Assertions and Objectives Audits Asersi Manajemen adalah representasi yang tersirat atau dinyatakan oleh menejemen terkait kelompok kelompok transasksi (misalnya transaksi penjualan) dan akun-akun terkait (misalnya, pendapatan, piutang usaha) dalam laporan keuangan. Ketika auditor telah mengumpulkan buktiuntuk mendukung setiap asersi manajemen , mereka memiliki bukti kecukupan bukti untuk mendukung opini audit. Audit dimulai dengan laporan keuangan yang disusun oleh klien dan klaim atau "pernyataan" bahwa klien membuat angka- angka ini Ini adalah tugas auditor untuk memvalidasi pernyataan manajemen. Untuk melakukannya, auditor akan mengidentifikasi tujuan audit, yang dapat dianggap sebagai mitra auditor dari pernyataan manajemen. Asersi manajemen tersirat atau dinyatakan representasi oleh manajemen tentang kelas-kelas transaksi dan akun yang terkait dalam laporan keuangan.
  7. 7. Sebuah contoh dari pernyataan manajemen adalah bahwa " laporan keuangan perusahaan disusun berdasarkan standar pelaporan keuangan internasional . " Asersi Tentang Kelompok – Kelompok Transaksi  Keterjadiaan - Transaksi dan peristiwa yang sudah dicatat, memang terjadi dan merupakan transaksi dan peristiwa dari entitas yang bersangkutan  Kelengkapan - Semua transaksi dan peristiwa yang seharusnya dicatat, sudah dicatat  Akurasi - Angka-angka, jumlah-jumlah, dan data lain yang terkait dengan transaksi dan peristiwa yang dicatat, sudah dicatat secara akurat  Cut-of Transaksi - dan peristiwa dicatat dalam periode akuntansi yang benar  Classification - Transaksi dan peristiwa dicatat dalam akun yang benar Asersi Tentang Saldo Akun  Keberadaan – asset, liabilitas, dan ekuitas bener adanya, contoh : manajemen mengatakan bahwa persediaan ada dalam jumlah tertentu dan siap untuk dijual pada tgl tertentu  Hak dan Kewajiban – suatu entitas mengendalikan ha katas suatu asset dan liabiltas merupakan kewajiban entitas tersebut  Kelengkapan – sekuruh asset, ekuitas, liabilitas yang seharusnya dicatat telah dicatat Asersi Pernyataan Tentang Penyajian Dan Pengungkapan  Kejadian dan hak dan kewajiban Pengungkapan peristiwa, transaksi, dan hal-hal lainnya telah terjadi dan berkaitan dengan entitas.  Kelengkapan Semua pengungkapan yang seharusnya dimasukkan dalam laporan keuangan telah dimasukkan.  Klasifikasi dan pengertiannya Informasi keuangan dengan tepat disajikan dan dijelaskan, dan pengungkapan yang dinyatakan dengan jelas.  Akurasi dan penilaian Informasi keuangan dan lainnya diungkapkan secara adil dan dengan jumlah yang tepat. Proses audit
  8. 8. Ada empat fase standard model proses audit yang digunakan, berdasarkan siklus empiris ilmiah, berikt fase fase dalam audit Tahap I – Penerimaan Klien Menentukan, baik penerimaan dari klien maupun penerimaan oleh klien. Menentukan apakah akan menerima klien baru atau melanjutkan kerja sama dengan klie yang sudah ada sebelumnya, serta tipe dan jumlah staff yang dibutuhkan Prosedur Penerimaan Klien 1. Mengevaluasi latarbelakang klien dan alasan melakukan audit 2. Menentukan apakah auditor mampu memenuhi persyaratan etika klien yang akan diaudit 3. Menentukan kebutuhan atas pekerjaan professional lainnya 4. berkomunikasi dengan auditor sebelumnya 5. menyusun proposal klien 6. memilij staff untuk melakukan audit 7. memperoleh surat penugasan Tahap II – Perencanaan Audit Menentukan jumlah, serta tipe bukti dan review yang diperlukan untuk meykinkan auditor bahwa tidak terdapat salah saji material pada laporan keungannya Prosedur Perencanaan Audit 1. Melakukan prosedur audit untuk memahami entitas dan memahami pengendalian internal 2. Menilai resiko salah saji material atas laporan keuangan 3. Menetukan materialitas 4. Menyusun memorandum perencanaan dan program audit Tahap III – Pengujian dan Pembuktian Menguji bukti yang mendukung pengendalian internal dan kewajaran laporan keuangan Prosedur Pengujian dan Pembuktian 1. Pengujian tas pengendalian 2. Pengujian subtantif atas transaksi
  9. 9. 3. Prosedur analitis 4. Pengujian atas rincian saldo 5. Penulusuran atas kemungkinan liabilitas yang belum tercatat Tahap IV – Evaluasi, Keputusan, dan pelaporan hasil audit Auditor harus meriview dan menilai kesimpulan yang diperoleh dari bukti yang menjadi dasar bagi opininya atas informasi keuangan.  Informasi keuangan telah disusun menggunakan kebijakan akuntans yang berlaku dan diterapkan secara konsisten  Informasi keuangan sesuai regulasi yang relevan dan persyaratan yag ditentukn undang undang yang telah berlaku Prosedur Evaluasi dan Pelaporan 1. Mengevaluasi bukti tata kelola 2. Melakukan sejumlah prosedur untuk mengidentifikasi peristiwa – peristiwa setelah tanggal laporan posisi keuangan 3. Meriview laporan keuangan dan materi laporan lainnya 4. Melakukan prosedur penyelesaian 5. Menyusun hal-hal yang perlu mendapatkan perhatian rekan 6. Melaporkan ke dewan direksi 7. Menyusun laporan audit Kantor Akuntan Publik Internasional Empat kantor akuntan public terbesar didunia dan terkenal dengan sebutan “The Big Four” dan KAP memengaruhi pengauditan internasional karena aktivitas operasi hariannya di berbagai negara dan keanggotannya di sebagian besar orgaisasi profesi akuntansi di dunia. Big four tersebut adalah Deloitte & Touche, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, KPMG Audit Staf Staff Accountants (or Junior Assistants then Senior) Senior Accountants (or Supervisor) Managers Partners/Directors Staff Profesional Para rekan/partner mempekerjakan staff professional untuk membantu pekerjaan meraka, hierarki organisasi yang umumm dalam kantor akuntan public internasional mencakup rekan,
  10. 10. manajer, suoervisor, auditor senior dan akuntan staff. Berikut penjelasan mengenai iti-inti pekerjaan yang umum. 1. Akuntan staff : umumnya meruoakan posisi awal dari seseorang yang baru memasuki profesi akunta publik 2. Akuntan senior : bertanggung jawab atas pekerjaan lpangan audit dan umunya memiliki pengalaman selama 2 tahun atau lebih di bidang pengauditan publik 3. Manajer : memantau kegiatan audit yang dilakukan auditor senior 4. Direktur: Pemilik Kantor Akuntan Publik

