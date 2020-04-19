Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NAMA : MUHAMMAD APRIWAN NOMOR INDUKMAHASISWA : 1531247 PERUSAHAAN : PT.WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) Tbk 1. SaldoKas AkhirPeriode...
2. SaldoKas AKhirPeriode DalamLaporanArusKas: 10,346,734,338
15312475 muhammad apriwan_tugasakm3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

15312475 muhammad apriwan_tugasakm3

19 views

Published on

laporan analisis

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

15312475 muhammad apriwan_tugasakm3

  1. 1. NAMA : MUHAMMAD APRIWAN NOMOR INDUKMAHASISWA : 1531247 PERUSAHAAN : PT.WIJAYA KARYA (PERSERO) Tbk 1. SaldoKas AkhirPeriode PadaLaporanPosisi Keuangan: 10,346,734,338
  2. 2. 2. SaldoKas AKhirPeriode DalamLaporanArusKas: 10,346,734,338

×