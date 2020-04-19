Akm 3 chapter 20 akuntansi pensiu1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RANGKUMAN AKM 2 CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENSIUN CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENS...
AKUNTANSIUNTUK PENSIUNDAN TUNJANGANPASCAPENSIUN SIFAT PROGRAM PENSIUN Program pensiunadalahsebuahperjanjianyangmenetapkanb...
yang telahditentukandalamprogram.Bebanyangdiakui setiapperiode tidakperlusamadenga kontribusi kas. Peran Aktuaris Dalam Ak...
MENGGUNAKANLEMBARKERJA PENSIUN Kolom“CatatanJurnal Umum” dari kertaskerjamenentukanentri untukmencatatakunformal buku besa...
Perbedaanantarapengembalianyangdiharapkandanactual returndisebutsebagai keuntunganatau kerugiantakterduga,IASBmenggunakani...
Jurnal dan Kertas Kerja 2013 Sebagai hasil dari adanyapenyesuaianyangdibuat,pengembalianyangdiharapkandai perencanaanaseta...
4. Statuspendanaandari perencanaan(perbedaandari kewajibankeuntunganyangditetapkandan nilai wajardari perencanaanaset) dan...
MASALAH KHUSUS Manfaat pasca pensionlainnya Manfaatnyatermasukasuransi jiwadiluarstatuspension;kesehatan,gigi,danmata,jasa...
  1. 1. RANGKUMAN AKM 2 CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENSIUN CHAPTER 20 AKUNTANSI PENSIUN & TUNJANGAN PASCA PENSIUN Dosen Pengampu: Neni Meidawati Dra, M.Si., Ak. Muhammad Apriwan 15312475 JURUSAN AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS 2020
  2. 2. AKUNTANSIUNTUK PENSIUNDAN TUNJANGANPASCAPENSIUN SIFAT PROGRAM PENSIUN Program pensiunadalahsebuahperjanjianyangmenetapkanbahwapemberi kerjaataumajikan memberikantunjangan(pembayaran) kepada parakaryawannyasetelahmereka pensiunatasjasa-jasa yang merekaberikanketikamasihbekerja.Akuntansi pensiundapatdibagi dandiperlakukansecara terpisahsebagai akuntansi untukpemberikerjadanakuntansi untukdanapensiun. Beberapaprogrampensiundapatbersifatwajibdimanaparakaryawanmenanggungsebagiandari biaya tunjanganyangditetapkanatausecara sukarelamelakukanpembayaranuntukmenaikkantunjangan mereka.Program-programlainnyadapatbersifattidakwajibdimanapemberi kerjayangmenanggung keseluruhanbiaya. Program PensiunDenganIuran Pasti Dalamprogram denganiuranpasti,pemberi kerjasetujuuntukmengkontribusikanke dalam sebuahperwalianpensiunsuatujumlahtertentuselamasetiapperiode berdasaekanrumusyang ditetapkan.Rumusini memperhitungkanfaktor-faktorseperti umur,lamamasakerjakarywan,laba pemberi kerja,dantingkatkompensasi.Hanyakontribusi pemberi kerjayangditetapkan,tidakadajanji mengenai tunjanganyangakhirnyaakandibayarkankepadakaryawan.Bentukumumnyaadalah rencana“401 (k)” Jumlahawal yangdikontribusikanbiasanyadiserahkankepadawali amanatpihakketigayang independenyangbertindakatasnamapenerimatunjangan,yaitukaryawanpesertaprogram.Wali amanat ini memeganghakkepemilianatas aktivapensiundanbertanggungjawabatasinvestasi serta distribusinya.Akuntansi untukprogramdenganiuranpasti bersifatsederhanaataulangsung.Karywan menerimamanfaatdankeuntunganatauresikokerugianatasaktivayangdikontribusikanke dalam program pensiun. Program PensiunDenganTunjangan Pasti Programdengantunjanganpasti menetapkantunjanganyangakanditerimakaryawanpadasaat pensiun.Rumusyangbiasadigunakanmenetapkanbahwatunjanganitumerupakanfungsidari sekian tahunmasa kerjakaryawandan tingkatkompensasi karyawanketikaiamendekati pensiun. Para karyawanadalahphak penerimadalamperwaliandenganiuranpasti,tetapi perwalian dengantunjanganpasti pemberi kerjaadlahpihakpertama.Tujuanutamaperealiandalamprogram dengantunjanganpasti adalahmenjagaaktivadenganmenginvestasikannyaagartersediacukupuang untukmembayarkewajibanpemberi kerjakepadakaryawanketikamerakapensiun.Dalamhal bentuk, perwalianitumerupakansuatuentitasterpisah,sementaradalamhal substansi,aktivadankewajiban perwalianadalahmilikpemberi kerja.Yaitu,selamaprogrammasihberjalan,pemberi kerjabertanggung jawabatas pembayarantunjanganyangtelahditentukan(tanpamempersoalkanapayangterjadi dalam perwalian). Para pemberi kerjamenghadapi risikodalamprogramdengantunjanganpasti karenaharus memastikanbahwamerekatelahmemberikankontribusiyangcukupuntukmemenuhi biayatunjangan
  3. 3. yang telahditentukandalamprogram.Bebanyangdiakui setiapperiode tidakperlusamadenga kontribusi kas. Peran Aktuaris Dalam Akuntansi Pensiun Aktuarisadalahorangyang telahdilatihmelaluisuatuprogramsertifikasi yangpanjangdanberat untukmenaksirprobabilitasperistiwadi masa depansertadampakkeuangannya.Paraaktuarisbertugas membuatprediksi (disebutasumsi actuarial) mengenaiangkakematianataumortalitas,perputaran karyawan,suku bunga danpendapatan,frekuensi pensiundini,gaji masadepan,dansetiapfaktor lainnyadalamhal perhitunganberbagai ukuranpensiunyangmempengaruhi laporankeuanganseperti, kewaiibanpensiun,baiayatahunanuntukmenjalankanprogram, danbaiayaamandemenprogram. AKUNTANSIUNTUK PENSIUN Ukuran AlternatifKewajiban Sebagianbesarakubtansetujubahwakewajibanpensiunpemberi kerjaadalahkewajiban kompensasi yangditangguhkankepadaparakaryawannyaatasjasa-jasamerekamenurutpersyaratan dalamprogram pensiun,tetapi adacaraalternatif untukmengukurkewajibanitu.Ukuran kewajiban pertamaadalahtunjanganterjamin,dimanaini merupakantunjanganyangberhakditerimakaryawan sekalipunkaryawanitutidakmemberikanjasatambahandalamprogram.Ukuran kewajibankedua mendasarkanperhitunganjumlahkompensasi yangditangguhkanatasmasakerjayang dijalani karyawansetalahmengikutiprogram,baiakyangterjaminmaupunyangtidakterjamindengan menggunakantingkatgaji yangsekarangberlaku.Ukurankewajibanketigaadalahberdasarkan perhitunganjumlahkompensasi yangditangguhkanatasmasakerjaterjaminatautidakterjamindengan menggunakangaji masadepan. Umumnyaprofesi akuntanmenggunakanproyeksikewajibantunjanganyaitunilaisekarangtunjangan yangvterjamindanyangtidakterjamindiakrualkansampai tanggal ini berdasarkantingkatgaji masa depankaryawan. KomponenBiaya Pensiun 1. BiayaJasa, merupakanbebanyangdisebabkanolehkenaikanhutangtunjangan(proyeksi kewajibantunjangan) kepadakaryawanatasjasayangmerekaberikanselamatahunberjalan 2. Bunga atas Kewajiban,merupakan bebanbungaakrual setiaptahuntasproyeksi kewajiban tunjanganterjadi tepatseperti padabebanbungaatassetiaphutangyangdidiskontokan 3. PengembalianAktual atasAktivaProgram, merupakanbebanpensiuntahunanyangharus disesuaikanuntukmemperhitungkanbungadandividenyangterakumulasidalamdanadanjuga kenaikansertapenurunannilaipasaraktivadanaitu. 4. Amortisasi BiayaJasaSebelumnyayangBelumDiakui,dimanabiaya(biayajasasebelumnya) untuk menyediakantunjanganretroaktif ini dialokasikanke bebanpensiundi masadepan,khsusnyaselama sisatahun kerjakaryawanyangdipengaruhi 5. KeuntunganatauKerugian,adaduahal yangmembentukkeuntunganataukerugianini (1) perbedaanantarapengembalianactual danpengembalianyangdiharapkanatasaktivaprogram (2) amortisasi keuntunganataukerugianbersihyangbelumdiakui dari periode-periode sebelumnya.
  4. 4. MENGGUNAKANLEMBARKERJA PENSIUN Kolom“CatatanJurnal Umum” dari kertaskerjamenentukanentri untukmencatatakunformal buku besar.Kolom“PencatatanMemo”memeliharasaldodalamkewajibankeuntunganyangditetapkandan perencanaanaset.SaldoakhirdalamkolomAset/KewajibanPensiunharusseimbangdengansaldo bersihdalammemopencatatan. Catatan dan Kertas Kerja 2011 Jikasaldobersihmemopencatatanberadadi posisi kredit,jumlahrekonsiliasi dalamkolom Aset/KewajibanPensiunakanmenjadi saldoseimbangdi kredit.Jikasaldobersihmemopencatatan beradadi posisi debet,aset/kewajibanpensiunakanmenjadisaldodebitseimbang.Kertaskerja didesainuntukmenghasilkanrekonsiliasi utama,yangakanbergunapadapenyiapanlaporankeuangan dan wesel yangdiungkapkanyangberkaitandenganpensiun. Amortisasi Biaya Jasa Sebelumnya Sebagai hasil dari biayajasamasa lalu,kewajibankeuntunganyangditetapkanmeningkatuntuk mengakui kewajibantambahanini. Jikakeuntungandari perkembanganrencanayangditetapkansecara seketika,makaperusahaanharusmengakuibebandankewajibanterkait.Jikakeuntungantidak ditetapkansecaraseketika,biayajasayanglaluharusdiakui sebagai bebanpadabasisgarislurusselama rata-rata sisaperiode hinggakeuntunganditetapkan.Alasanuntukmenggunakanpenetapantanggal sebagai tanggal targetuntukpengakuanadalahhal itumerupakanwaktukewajibanterselesaikan. Penyesuasianbiayajasayanglaluyangmenunjukkanposisi positif dannegatif diselesaikandengancara yang sama,yaitulangsungmenyesuaikanpendapatanjikamenetapkandanmengamortisasi jumlah yang tidakditetapkanselamarata-ratasisaperiode hinggapenetapanterjadi. Penjurnalandan Kertas Kerja2012 Rekonsiliasi merupakanformulayangmembuatkertaskerjaberguna.Hal ini berhubungandengan komponendari akuntansi pensiun,dicatatdantidak dicatat,satuke yang lainnya. Keuntunganatau Kerugian Perhatianbesarbagi perusahaan-perusahaanyangmemilikiprogrampensiunadalahperubahantak terkendali dantakterdugabiayapensiun dari (1) perubahanmendadakdanbesardalamnilai wajaraset program,dan (2) perubahanasumsi aktuarial yangmempengaruhijumlahkewajibanimbalanpasti. Meratakan Keuntungan dan Kerugian yang tak Diperkirakan atas Aset Program Aktuarismengabaikanfluktuasi saatini ketikamerekamengembangkanpolapendanaanuntuk membayarmanfaatyangdiharapkandi masa depan.Merekamengembangkantingkatpengembalian yang diharapkandankalikandengannilai asettertimbangselamaperiodewaktuyangwajaruntuk sampai pada hasil yangdiharapkandari aktiva.Merekakemudianmenggunakankembaliini untuk menentukanpolapendanaanperusahaan.
  5. 5. Perbedaanantarapengembalianyangdiharapkandanactual returndisebutsebagai keuntunganatau kerugiantakterduga,IASBmenggunakanistilahkeuntungandankerugianaset.Keuntunganasetterjadi ketikaaktual returnmelebihi hasilyangdiharapkan,kerugianasetterjadi ketikahasil aktual kurangdari yang diharapkan. Meratakan Keuntungan dan Kerugian yang tak Diperkirakan atas Kewajiban Pensiun Aktuarismembuatasumsi mengenai hal-hal sepertimortalotas,angkapurnakarya,tingkat perputaran,tingkatkecacatandanjumlahgaji.Keuntunganataukerugianyangtidakdapatdiperkirakan akibatperubahanproyeksi kewajibantunjanganinidisebutkeuntungandankerugiankewajiban. Keuntungankewajibanberasal dari penurunanyangtidakdiperkirakanatassaldokewajiban,dan kerugiankewajibanberasal dari kenaikanyangtidakdiperkirakan.Keuntungandankerugiankewajiban ini digabungkandalamakunKeuntungandtauKerugianb=BersihyangBelumDiakui. Amortisasi Koridor Karenakeuntungandankerugianaktivasertakeuntungandankerugiabkewajibandapatsaling mengoffset,makaakumulasi total keuntunganataukerugianbersihyangbelumdiakui mungkintumbuh tidakterlalubesar. Untuk membatasi pertumbuhanitu,IASBmenetapkanpendekatankoridoruntukmengamortisasi akumulasi saldoakunKeuntunganatauKerugianBersihatauKerugianBersihyangBelumDiakui dianggapterlalubesardanharusdiamortisasi apabilamelebihikriteriayangdipilihIASBsecaraarbitrer sebesar10% dari nilai yanglebihbesarantarasaldoawal proyeksi kewajibantunjangandannilai aktiva program yangberkaitandenganpasar. JikasaldoKeuntunganAtauKerugianBersihyangBelumDiakui berbedadalambatasatasdan bawah koridor,makatidakdiperlukanamortisasisaldokeuntunganataukerugianbersihyangbelumdiakui itu akan tetapada tanpa perubahan Ikhtisar PerhitunganKeuntungan atau Kerugian Aktiva Perbedaanantarapengembalianactual atasaktivaprogramdan pengembalianyangdiperkirakan atas aktivaprogram merupakankomponenkeuntunganataukerugianaktivayangtidakdiperkirakan (ditangguhkan).Jadi,setelahmempertimbangkankomponenini,sebenarnyapengembalianyang diperkirakanatasaktivaprogram(bukanpengembalianactual) yangmenentukanbebanpensiuntahun berjalan. Keuntunganataukerugianbersihyangdiamortisasi ditentukandenganmengamortisasi keuntunganataukerugianyangbelumdiakui padaawal tahundengan mengikuti batasankoridor. Dengankata lain,jikakeuntunganataukerugianyangbelumdiakui lebiubesardaripadakoridor,maka keuntunganataukerugianbersihini harusdiamortisasi.Amortisasi minimumini harusdihitungdengan membagi keuntunganataukerugianbersihyangterkenaamortisasidengansisamasakerjarata-rata. Apabilakeuntunganataukerugianyangtidakdiperkirakandigabungkandenganamortisasi keuntungan atau kerugianakturial tahun-tahunsebelumnya,makaakandiperolehkeuntunganataukerugianbersih yang telahdiamortisasi.
  6. 6. Jurnal dan Kertas Kerja 2013 Sebagai hasil dari adanyapenyesuaianyangdibuat,pengembalianyangdiharapkandai perencanaanasetadalahjumlahyangsesungguhnyauntukmenghitungbiayapension Pengakuan Langsung dari Penaksiran Laba dan Rugi IASBmengindikasikanbahwapendekatankoridoryangmenghasilkanjumlahminimumyang diakui sebagai penaksiranlabadanrugi.Perusahaanbolehmemakai metodesistematislainnyayang lebihcepatdari pada pendekatankoridoryangdigunakanuntukkedualabadanrugi dan digunakan secara konsistendari periode ke periode.IASBjugamengindikasikanbahwapengakuandari penaksiran labadan rugi langsungmerupakanpendekatanyanglebihbaik. Jikaperusahaanmemilihpendekatanpengakuanlangsung,penaksiranlabadanrugi dapat menyesuaikanpendapatanbersihataupendapatankomprehensif lainnya. PELAPORAN RENCANA PENSIUNDALAM LAPORAN KEUANGAN Dalam Laporan Keuangan Perusahaanmelaporkanasetataukewajiban pensiunsebagai asetataukewajibandalamlaporan posisi keuangan padaakhirperiode pelaporan.Jikaasetataukewajibanpensiundebet,akandilaporkan sebagai AsetPensiun.Jikaberadapadasaldokredit,akandilaporkansebagaiKewajibanPensiun. Klasifikasi sebagailancardantidaklancar mengikuti pedomanyangdipakai untukmengklasifikasikan asetatau kewajiban. Dalam Catatan Atas Laporan Keuangan Secara umum,perusahaanmemperlihatkaninformasi-informasiberikutbaikdalamlaporankeuangan maupundalamcatatan atas laporankeuangan: 1. Deskripsi dari rencanadankebijakanakuntansi untukmengakuipenaksiranlabadanrugi. Tujuan:Membantupenggunauntukmemahami sifatperencanaanyangadadan pendekatanyang dipakaperusahaanuntukmengakui penaksiranlabadanrugi 2. Daftar yang menunjukkankomponenmayoritasdari bebanpensiun. Tujuan:membantupenggunauntukmemahamibagaimanaperusahaanmenentukankomponenbeban pensiundanmembantuuntukmeramalkanpendapatanbersih. 3. Sebuah rekonsiliasiyangmenunjukkanbagaimanakewajibankeuntunganyangditetapkandannilai wajardari perencanaanasetberubahdari awal hinggaakhirperiode. Tujuan:Membantupenggunauntukmemahami dasarekonomi kewajibandansumberperencanaan aset.
  7. 7. 4. Statuspendanaandari perencanaan(perbedaandari kewajibankeuntunganyangditetapkandan nilai wajardari perencanaanaset) danjumlahyangdiakui dantidakdiakui dalamlaporankeuangan. Tujuan:Menyajikanrekonsiliasi dari statusdanaperencanaanpada jumlahyangdilaporkanpada laporanposisi keuanganmenenkankanperbedaanantarastatuspendanaandanpersentasi laporan keuangan. 5. Pengungkapantingkatyangdigunakandalammengukurjumlahkeuntungan(tingkatdiskonyang diharapkanpadaperencanaanaset,tingkatkompensasi) Tujuan:Memperbolehkanpenggunauntukmengetahui asumsiyangmasukakal dalammenentukan kewajibanpensiundanbebanpensiun. 6. Estimasi terbaikperusahaandari kontribusi yangdiharapkanuntukmembuatperencanaandi tahun yang akandatang. Tujuan:Membantupenggunalaporankeuanganuntukmengevaluasi pengaruhperencanaanpadarisiko pasar dan arus kasyang memungkinkanuntukdimintapadaperusahaan.Hal ini jugamembantu penggunauntukmengukursecaralebihbaikkebijakan dari asumsi tingkatpengembalianyang diharapkanperusahaandalamperbandingannyapadapengembalianyangsesungguhnya. Contoh dari pengungkapandana pension Komponendari bebanpension: IASBmengklasifikasikannyamenjadi: 1. Biayajasa 2. Biayabunga 3. Pengembalianyangdiharapkandari asset 4. Laba dan rugi 5. Biayajasa masa lalu Tujuandari pengungkapaninadalahuntukmenjelaskankepadapembacasecaralebihcanggih bagaimanaperusahaanmenentukanbebanpensiun.Memberikaninformasi mengenai komponendari dana pensionini jugaharusbergunadalammemprediksibiayapensiunmasadepan. Rekonsiliasi danrencana dari program pendanaan Mempunyai rekonsiliasi perubahandalamassetdanhutangdari awal tahun sampai akhirtahun, pembacalaporankeuanganakanlebihmengerti pokokekonomi dari sebuahprogram. MenurutIASB,sebuahperusahaanharusmerekonsiliasi asset,hutang,biayajasamasalaluyangbelum diakui,danuntungatau rugi yang belumdiakui.Penundaanpengakuandari beberapa elemenpension mungkinmengecualikaninformasi yangsangatpentingmengenai programpensiondari laporan keuangan.
  8. 8. MASALAH KHUSUS Manfaat pasca pensionlainnya Manfaatnyatermasukasuransi jiwadiluarstatuspension;kesehatan,gigi,danmata,jasahukumdan pajak,dan sebagainya Hal ini bukanmerupakansuatupendanaanyangwajibsekali untukdidanai.Karenabiasanyahal ini jarang untukdidanai.Dibutuhkannyapunjarang,tidaksetiapbulan. Dua alasanmengapamengukurpembayaranmanfaat healthcare di masadepanlebihsulitdaripada program pensionyaitubanyakprogrampascapensiuntidakmenetapkanbataspadamanfaatkesehatan sertatingkatandari penggunaanmanfaathealthcare danbiayahealthcare susahuntukdi prediksi. Pembatasan dan penyelesaian Situasi pembatasanterjadi jikaperusahaanberkomitmenuntuksecarasubstansial mengurangijumlah karyawandalamrencana atau secarasubstansial mengurangi manfaatdari programyang ada. penyelesaianterjadi ketikaperusahaanmenyertakanke dalamtransaksi untukmenghilangkansemua obligasi berkepanjangansecarasebagianatausemuamanfaatyangdisediakan,di bawahprogram imbalanpasti. Kesimpulandari pengamatan Hampirtidakada hari berlalutanpamediakeuanganmenganalisissecaramendalambeberapaisuyang terkaitdenganprogrampensiundi seluruhdunia.ini tidakmengherankan,karenadanapensiun sekarangmemegangtriliunandollars,poundsterlings,euros,danyendalamaset.sepertiyangkamu lihat,masalahakuntansi yangberhubungandengan programpensiunadalahsesuatuyangkompleks. perubahanterbaruke IFRStelahmengklarifikasi banyakisudanharusmembantupenggunamemahami implikasi keuangandari programpensiunperusahaanpadaposisi keuangan,hasil usaha,danaruskas.

