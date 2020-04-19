Makalah audit pak ikhwan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SejarahAuditInternasional  Pengauditandimulai padaeraKristen. Riwayatkegiatanpengauditanberawal padamasa Mesopotamia(seki...
• Badan StandarAkuntansi Internasional (IASB) telahmenetapkanbertanggungjawabatasIFRS. • Uni Eropa telahsepakatmenerapkans...
 Tes danpengambilansampel  PengendalianInternal  Bukti audit  ProsesauditdiserapolehpenghakimanManajemenbertanggungjaw...
Tipe Auditor  AuditorInternal (Internal Auditor) Karyawanyangdiperkerjakansebuahperusahaanindividu untukmenginvestigasi d...
Asersi Pernyataantentangpenyajiandanpengungkapan  Kejadiandanhakdan kewajibanPengungkapanperistiwa,transaksi,danhal-halla...
Tahap III – Pengujiandan Pembuktian Menguji bukti yangmendukungpengendalianinternal dankewajaranlaporankeuangan ProsedurPe...
1. Akuntanstaff : umumnyameruoakanposisi awal dari seseorangyangbarumemasuki profesi akuntapublik 2. Akuntansenior:bertang...
  1. 1. SejarahAuditInternasional  Pengauditandimulai padaeraKristen. Riwayatkegiatanpengauditanberawal padamasa Mesopotamia(sekitar3,000 SM)  TerdapataktivitasTiongkok,Yunani danRomakuno. –Dalambahasa Latinkata 'auditor' adalah seorang ‘pendengar'karenaauditordi romamendengarkanwajibpajak. –Pengauditanmodern berawal saatmunculnyaperusahaanmodern. SejarahSingkatPengauditan  Sikapmenguntungkanbesar-besaranterjadidi ujungabadpertengahan  Pembukuandi deskribsikanpertamakali di italy(Pacioli 1494)  Revolusi industri Great-Britain1780 menyebabkanmunculnyaindustri-industribesar  Pada tahun 1853 Organisasi akuntandidirikandi Edinburgh. Dari prosespengauditan,seorangauditordapat meningkatkannilaikegunaandari laporankeuangan, dan jugamenambahkepercayaanpadanonauditoryangmenyiarkaninformasi dari manajemen. Fungsi auditadalahmemberikankredebilitaspadalaporankeuangan • Apakahyang perusahaankhawatirkan? • Apakahbebasdari penipuan? • Apakahdi keloladengantepat? • Apakahtidakada kesalahandalamdatabase? • Apakahdirektursudahmendapatinformasiyangtepatdanakurat dalampengambilan keputusan? • Apakahada kontrol yangmemadai? • Apa efekdari produkperusahaandankeuntunganuntuklingkungan? • Dapatkahkesalahanyangtak di duga membawaperusahaanpadakebangkrutan? Standar InternasionalLaporanKeuangan • International Financial ReportingStandards(IFRS) adalahstandaryangdigunakanuntuksuatu laporankeuangan. • IFRSdulunyadisebutstandarakuntansi internasional (IAS)
  2. 2. • Badan StandarAkuntansi Internasional (IASB) telahmenetapkanbertanggungjawabatasIFRS. • Uni Eropa telahsepakatmenerapkansebagianbesardari IFRSsejak2005. Manfaat Standar Akuntansi Internasional • SeluruhDunia –MeningkatkanInvestasi Non-Domestic • Konsisten – InvestorInternasional dapatmengerti laporankeuangandari negaraberbeda • KualitasTinggi –Standar Non-nasionalmendorongkualitastinggi karenajauh dari pengaruhpolitik Badan StandarAuditdan Assurence Internasional (IAASB) menerbitkan  International StandardsonAuditing(ISAs) adalahstandaryangdigunakanauditordalam menyusunsejarahlaporankeuangan  International StandardsonAssurance Engagements(ISAEs) adalah standaryangditerapkanpada pihakterkaitdalamurusanjasa assurance denganmenggunakaninformasisejarahlaporan keuangan  International StandardsonQualityControl (ISQCs) adalahstandaryangdigunakanuntuksemua layananyangada d bawahnaunganIASSB  International StandardsonRelatedServices(ISRSs)adalahstandardyangdigunakanuntuk layananterkait  International StandardsonReview Engagements(ISREs)adalahstandaryangdigunakan berdasarkantinjauaninformasisejarahkeuangan. Pengertianaudit Auditadalahsuatuprosessistematikyangbertujuanuntukmemperolehdanmengevaluasi buktiyang dikumpulkanataspernyataanatauasersi tentangaksi- aksi ekonomi,kejadian-kejadiandanmelihat tingkathubunganantarapernyataanatau asersi dankenyataan,sertamengomunikasikanhasilnya kepadayangberkepentingan PrinsipUmumAuditorLaporanKeuangan  Auditorharusmematuhi Kode EtikAkuntanProfesional yangdikeluarkanolehIFAC  Auditorharusmelakukanauditsesuai denganStandarInternasional tentang Auditing PrinsipUmumMengaturAuditLaporan KeuanganLingkupAudit  Prosedurauditdianggapperluuntukmencapai tujuanaudit.Keterbatasantertentudalamaudit mempengaruhi kemampuanauditoruntukmendeteksi salahsaji material
  3. 3.  Tes danpengambilansampel  PengendalianInternal  Bukti audit  ProsesauditdiserapolehpenghakimanManajemenbertanggungjawabataslaporankeuangan, accounting,danpengendalianinternal ResikoBisnisdanResikoAudit  Perusahaan,tergantungpadasifatdari operasi merekadan industri,lingkunganperaturandi mana merekaberoperasi,danukurandankompleksitasmerekamenghadapiberbagai risiko bisnis  Risikoyangmenyebabkanperhatianterbesarolehauditoradalahrisikobahwaauditor mengekspresikanpemeriksaanpendapatketika laporankeuangansalahsaji material ( dikenal sebagai risikoaudit) . " Auditorharusmerencanakandanmelaksanakanaudituntukmengurangi risikoauditke tingkatyangcukuprendahyang konsistendengantujuanaudit."( ISA 200 ) Tipe Audit • Auditatas LaporanKeuangan( Auditsof Financial Statements) Memeriksalaporankeuanganuntukmenentukanapakahlaporankeuanganyangdisajikanbenaradanya dan untukmenyatakanpendapatmengenai kewajaranlaporankeuangantersebutberdasarkanstandar atau kriteriayangada • Operasional Audit( Operational Audits) Studi tentangunittertentudari sebuahorganisasi untuktujuanmengukurkinerjanya.Auditoperasional meninjausemuaataubagiandari organisasi proseduroperasi untukmengevaluasi efektivitasdan efisiensi operasi.Efektivitasadalahukuranapakahsebuahorganisasi mencapai tujuandansasaran. Efisiensi menunjukkanseberapabaikorganisasi menggunakansumberdayauntukmencapai tujuannya.Ulasanoperasionalmungkintidakterbataspadaakuntansi.Merekamungkintermasuk evaluasi strukturorganisasi,pemasaran,metode produksi,operasi komputerataubidangapapun organisasi terasaevaluasi diperlukan.Rekomendasi biasanyadibuatmanajemenuntukmeningkatkan operasi. • AuditKetaatan( Compliance Audits) Sebuahtinjauanprosedurorganisasidancatatankeuangandilakukanuntukmenentukanapakah organisasi mengikuti prosedurtertentu,aturan,atau peraturanyang ditetapkanolehbeberapaotoritas yang lebihtinggi. • Auditinvestigatif Jenisaudituntukmendeteksidanmelaporkanindikasi tindakpidanakorupsi.
  4. 4. Tipe Auditor  AuditorInternal (Internal Auditor) Karyawanyangdiperkerjakansebuahperusahaanindividu untukmenginvestigasi danmenilai efektivitasoperasional perusahaanuntukmanagemen  AuditorIndependen(IndependentAuditor) Biasanyadisertifikasibaikolehorganisasi profesional atau lembagapemerintah. ManagementAssertionsandObjectivesAudits Asersi Manajemenadalahrepresentasi yangtersiratataudinyatakanolehmenejementerkaitkelompok kelompoktransasksi (misalnyatransaksi penjualan) danakun-akunterkait(misalnya,pendapatan, piutangusaha) dalamlaporankeuangan.Ketikaauditortelahmengumpulkanbuktiuntukmendukung setiapasersi manajemen,merekamemiliki bukti kecukupanbuktiuntukmendukungopini audit. Audit dimulai denganlaporankeuanganyangdisusunolehkliendanklaimatau"pernyataan"bahwaklien membuatangka- angkaini Ini adalahtugas auditoruntukmemvalidasi pernyataanmanajemen.Untukmelakukannya,auditorakan mengidentifikasi tujuanaudit,yangdapatdianggapsebagai mitraauditordari pernyataanmanajemen. Asersi manajementersiratataudinyatakanrepresentasi olehmanajemententangkelas-kelastransaksi dan akunyang terkaitdalamlaporankeuangan.Sebuahcontohdari pernyataanmanajemenadalah bahwa" laporankeuanganperusahaandisusunberdasarkanstandarpelaporankeuanganinternasional . " Asersi TentangKelompok –kelompok transaksi  Keterjadiaan - Transaksi danperistiwayangsudahdicatat,memangterjadi danmerupakan transaksi danperistiwadari entitasyangbersangkutan  Kelengkapan - Semuatransaksi danperistiwayangseharusnyadicatat,sudahdicatat  Akurasi - Angka-angka,jumlah-jumlah,dandatalainyang terkaitdengantransaksi danperistiwa yang dicatat,sudahdicatatsecara akurat  Cut-of Transaksi - dan peristiwadicatatdalamperiodeakuntansi yangbenar  Classification - Transaksi danperistiwadicatatdalamakunyangbenar Asersi tentangsaldo akun  Keberadaan –asset,liabilitas,danekuitasbeneradanya,contoh:manajemenmengatakan bahwapersediaanadadalamjumlahtertentudansiapuntukdijual padatgl tertentu  Hak dan Kewajiban –suatuentitasmengendalikanhakatassuatuassetdan liabiltasmerupakan kewajibanentitastersebut  Kelengkapan –sekuruhasset,ekuitas,liabilitasyangseharusnyadicatattelahdicatat
  5. 5. Asersi Pernyataantentangpenyajiandanpengungkapan  Kejadiandanhakdan kewajibanPengungkapanperistiwa,transaksi,danhal-hallainnyatelah terjadi danberkaitandenganentitas.  KelengkapanSemuapengungkapanyangseharusnyadimasukkandalamlaporankeuangantelah dimasukkan.  Klasifikasi danpengertiannyaInformasi keuangandengantepatdisajikandandijelaskan,dan pengungkapanyangdinyatakandenganjelas.  Akurasi danpenilaianInformasi keuangandanlainnyadiungkapkansecaraadil dandengan jumlahyangtepat. Prosesaudit Ada empatfase standardmodel prosesaudityangdigunakan,berdasarkansiklusempirisilmiah,berikt fase fase dalamaudit Tahap I – PenerimaanKlien Menentukan,baikpenerimaandari klienmaupunpenerimaanolehklien.Menentukanapakahakan menerimaklienbaruataumelanjutkankerjasamadenganklie yangsudahadasebelumnya,sertatipe dan jumlahstaff yangdibutuhkan ProsedurPenerimaanKlien 1. Mengevaluasi latarbelakangkliendanalasanmelakukanaudit 2. Menentukanapakahauditormampumemenuhipersyaratanetikaklienyangakandiaudit 3. Menentukankebutuhanataspekerjaanprofessional lainnya 4. berkomunikasi denganauditorsebelumnya 5. menyusunproposal klien 6. memilij staff untukmelakukanaudit 7. memperolehsuratpenugasan Tahap II – PerencanaanAudit Menentukanjumlah,sertatipe bukti danreview yangdiperlukanuntukmeykinkanauditorbahwatidak terdapatsalahsaji material padalaporankeungannya ProsedurPerencanaanAudit 1. Melakukanproseduraudituntukmemahami entitasdanmemahami pengendalian internal 2. Menilai resikosalahsaji material ataslaporankeuangan 3. Menetukanmaterialitas 4. Menyusunmemorandumperencanaandanprogramaudit
  6. 6. Tahap III – Pengujiandan Pembuktian Menguji bukti yangmendukungpengendalianinternal dankewajaranlaporankeuangan ProsedurPengujiandanPembuktian 1. Pengujiantaspengendalian 2. Pengujiansubtantif atastransaksi 3. Proseduranalitis 4. Pengujianatasrinciansaldo 5. Penulusuranataskemungkinanliabilitasyangbelumtercatat Tahap IV – Evaluasi, Keputusan,dan pelaporan hasil audit Auditorharusmeriview danmenilai kesimpulanyangdiperolehdari bukti yangmenjadi dasarbagi opininyaatasinformasi keuangan.  Informasi keuangantelahdisusunmenggunakankebijakanakuntansyangberlakudan diterapkansecarakonsisten  Informasi keuangansesuairegulasiyangrelevandanpersyaratanyagditentuknundangundang yang telahberlaku ProsedurEvaluasi danPelaporan 1. Mengevaluasi bukti tatakelola 2. Melakukansejumlahprosedur untukmengidentifikasi peristiwa –peristiwasetelahtanggal laporanposisi keuangan 3. Meriviewlaporankeuangandanmateri laporanlainnya 4. Melakukanprosedurpenyelesaian 5. Menyusunhal-hal yangperlumendapatkan perhatianrekan 6. Melaporkanke dewandireksi 7. Menyusunlaporanaudit KantorAkuntanPublikInternasional Empat kantorakuntanpublicterbesardiduniadanterkenal dengansebutan “The BigFour”dan KAP memengaruhi pengauditaninternasional karenaaktivitas operasihariannyadi berbagai negaradan keanggotannyadi sebagianbesarorgaisasi profesiakuntansi di dunia.Bigfourtersebutadalah Deloitte & Touche,PricewaterhouseCoopers,Ernst&Young,KPMG AuditStaf Staff Accountants(orJuniorAssistantsthen Senior) SeniorAccountants(orSupervisor) Managers Partners/Directors Staff Profesional Para rekan/partnermempekerjakanstaff professional untukmembantupekerjaanmeraka,hierarki organisasi yangumummdalamkantorakuntanpublicinternasional mencakup rekan,manajer, suoervisor, auditorseniordanakuntanstaff.Berikutpenjelasanmengenaiiti-inti pekerjaanyangumum.
  1. Akuntanstaff : umumnyameruoakanposisi awal dari seseorangyangbarumemasuki profesi akuntapublik 2. Akuntansenior:bertanggungjawabataspekerjaanlpanganauditdanumunyamemiliki pengalamanselama2tahunatau lebihdi bidangpengauditanpublik 3. Manajer : memantaukegiatanaudityangdilakukanauditorsenior 4. Direktur:PemilikKanotrAkuntanPublik

