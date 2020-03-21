Audio Pro Format (completed)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Audio Alfie Pimblett
Existing Products Research • The Archers The use of sound effects and music in The Archers is very upbeat and ebullient, t...
Existing Products Research • Short Cuts - BODIES The use of sound effects and music in a episode of short cuts BODIES seem...
Existing Products Research • Creepy Real Life 911 Phone Calls The use of sound effects and music in this YouTube video tha...
Bibliography 1. . The Archers 2. . Short Cuts (BODIES) 3. .Creepy Real Life 911 Phone Calls
Ideas
Story • This is a Horror/supernatural story, this story is about a man who gets lost in a forest, the man starts hearing n...
Idea Generation/Initial Reaction • I do think that the set brief for this project gives me an understanding on what I need...
Idea Generation/Initial Reaction
Proposal Working Title: THE FOREST RECORDING Audience: My target audience is ages between 15-21 years old, the reason I ch...
Experiments
Foley • Include your work on foley and some writing about what went well, what could be better and what you have learned. ...
Recording • Write about your experiences of recording in different places. An experience that I had whilst recording was t...
Garage Band • Include your work with Garage Band, and some writing about what went well, what could be better and what you...
LINKS FOR MY EXPERIMENTS! • AUDIO EXPERIMENT • FOLEY • GARAGE BAND FOLEY EXPERIMENT LINK AUDIO EXPERIMENT LINK GARAGEBAND ...
Planning
Script Draft • Incident 307 being discussed by a secret government, the agent shows a recording of the phone call between ...
Script Final • In the warm summer of 2001 three young men went on a camping trip in a forest, they were never seen again. ...
Script Final • 999 what is your emergency? • Hello, hello I need help. Please I need help. • Sir please slow down so I can...
Sound Effects Sound Effect Needed How I Will Create the Sound Screaming, screeching, wailing. I will create this sound by ...
Actors/Locations Actor Role Location for recording Jack Man in the forest A quiet room, outside in the woods Katie Police ...
Music Band Name Track Name Link FesliyanStudios Background Music Mysterious Suspenseful Dark Music youtube.com/watch?v=9On...
Resource List Resource Owned/Cost What sound effect will it be used for? Mobile phone owned Voice / audio recordings micro...
Production
Daily Reflection Day 1 • For the first day of producing my audio project "the forest recordings" I drafted my script, brie...
Daily Reflection Day 2 • For the second day of producing my audio project I had checked back on my script to improve my un...
Daily Reflection Day 3 • For the third day of production I began gathering my chosen sound effects from my planning and re...
Daily Reflection Day 4 • For the fourth and final day of producing my audio project I continued to work through my editing...
Evaluation
Research A Strength of my research is that I had found other example products of audio dramas similar to what I wanted to ...
Planning A Strength of my Planning is that I presented all of my gathered information from research clearly for me to help...
Time Management When creating my product I did manage my time well, I used my schedule so I could know when each task had ...
Technical Qualities Compared to my product this existing product is more realistic, this audio product is based on the rea...
Aural Qualities In my own personal opinion I did think that my work sounds good, I think I did do a good job on choosing t...
Audience Appeal I do think I have appealed to my target audience because the ages that listened to the genre of my product...
