Audio pro forma saved jamie brown finished - copy

  1. 1. Audio Jamie Brown
  2. 2. Existing Products Research – Doctor Who . The Radio drama begins with a very slow but also intense music that sounds like a piano that is slowly getting louder and louder when the scene starts getting more dramatic. There are many different sound effects implemented into this piece such as different clanks and creaks. This really creates that sense of scenery for the viewers and makes it easier to understand what Is actually happening behind all the audio. The producers have managed to suggest that the time period is almost in the future as there are different galactic sounds that are happening to make it almost seem like they are in space. Before the doctor burns someone alive the music cuts out and becomes silent to make the scene more dramatic When the doctor is about to burn someone there is a sound that is very evident as it is very loud, that sound is then played for about 20secs in that time there is someone screaming, all of those sounds and the screaming works really well because it makes the scene more dramatic.
  3. 3. Existing Products Research – The Stranger . The performance starts out with some narration with some dark eerie music playing in the background, this segment last for about 15secs before the music and the narration stops the sound of a car crashing and the wheels screeching become evident in the piece. After we hear the sound of the car crashing there is then movement from the characters because we then hear people walking over some smashed glass. There is then a use of a phone dialling sound effect and when it rings the music slowly comes back into the background of the performance and then there is a static noise that is happening from the phone, this makes the situation more intense as the actor is becoming more anxious and stressed but we can tell that he isn’t getting any service from his phone because of the static noise. These sounds all work together because they are all linked with each other and gives the viewer a clear understanding on what is happening
  4. 4. Existing Products Research Tip the Waitress .The scene starts of with a bell that is indicating someone walking into a shop this is clear to hear as there is no dialogue at the point so every sounds that is made is very loud and in focus. When the actor walks into the shop there is an audio track that can be heard and it sounds like they are in a busy shop with lots of communication happening in the background. The two men then sit down, I can tell this because he pulls the chair back and you can hear it screech on the floor. The men then ask for a drink and the waitress pours them it, everyone stops speaking and you can only hear the water being poured from a jug. These sound effects really create more drama in the performance such as intense loud footsteps approaching the actors in an intense situation.
  5. 5. Bibliography https://youtu.be/dCLOqdzAP9E https://youtu.be/Gczt0fhawDs https://youtu.be/vkAtIeHZ4wo https://www.visityork.org/media/media- visits/haunted-york https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/local- news/10-yorks-spookiest-ghost-stories- 21901341
  6. 6. Ideas
  7. 7. Idea Generation/Initial Reaction
  8. 8. Experiments
  9. 9. Foley • Once I recorded the audio clips needed for the video, I used Premiere Pro to sync up the audio clips with the video to make the sounds suitable for the video. For example, I immediately came across a hurdle when listening back to the head scratch clip as the sound of the scratch was too fast for the clip and had to slow the speed of the clip for it to work. I also had to cut some of the clips for them to fit with the video however this did not challenge me because I already had experience from editing the music video
  10. 10. Recording • When I was filming in different places I immediately noticed that different locations would affect the audio output which I would then later change as it was highly noticeable when looking back at the clips. I then decided to go to a quiet corner and record voice notes for the zombies and these sounds came out well because you can hear them clearly, however for some scenes I decided to go outside and use the audio for birds, wind etc
  11. 11. Beepbox • My music piece went well because I wanted to make a piece of music that would create suspense and entice the viewers. This succeeded because the song sounds dark but also a slower tempo that eventually rises when the there is a more intense scene. I feel like I could have improved the pitch of the song as it was too dark and felt unneeded
  12. 12. Proposal
  13. 13. Planning
  14. 14. Story • The story is about a boy that is left home alone after his older sister has passed away due drowning in a lake after going for a swim. The brother and sister were close to each other and agreed to each other that whoever died first they would try and reach out to each other to let the other know if there is an after life. After a few days of the tragic death the brother is starting to hear some strange noises coming from the house. The brother thinks that the ghost is evil however he is clueless that it is just his sister trying to reach out to him. At the very end the brother sees the ghost and finds out that it is his sister that has come back in ghost form and is friendly.
  15. 15. Script Draft • There will be a slower tempo song playing in the background as the camera pans up from a dark area and then shows the house • There is one long shot from the beginning with no cuts and almost a POV of the first character • Once the camera enters the through the door a loud sfx can be heard almost like a jumps care and then the music stops • The video then fades in and out of black and then the music starts to play again • Narration starts when the actor becomes visible in the house • Narration lasts for roughly 20secs • Music slowly fades as the actor starts to hear something • The sound the actor hears is a creak on the stairs
  16. 16. Script Final • The script starts of with slow suspenseful music • Scene will start with footsteps on gravel to portray Jamie walking through the door from outside • Sounds of equipment can be heard such as • Bag rummaging, clothes moving in the wind • Music cuts as Jamie enters the house • Loud noise/thump can be heard • All audio is cut out • Ringing sound appears from the background • New scene starts . Jamie sitting down in the dark alone upset/sounds of crying • A door knocking sound can be heard • Chair screeching as Jamie Gets up to check on the ghost • Jamie says “hmm who's that, its 11pm” • Loud slow footsteps can be heard • Unlocking door • Strong winds can be heard • Jamie says “hello” in a panicked voice • Then the sound of the door can be heard closing by itself • The sound we hear is a long creak • Then a slam can be heard • Jamie says “ is anyone there” • Ghost laughs quietly
  17. 17. Script Final • The sound of a smash can then be heard n the distance • Jamie says in a panicked voice “who are you?” • More footsteps can then be heard however they are at a slower pace • Heavy breathing is then evident in the foreground • Ghost whispered “Jamie, can you see me” • Rain can be heard in the background • Jamie says under is breath “Your voice sounds familiar” • Creaking of the stairs can be heard in the background
  18. 18. Sound Effects Sound Effect Needed How I Will Create the Sound Stairs creaking I will use my stairs at my house that are already creaky Whistle I will either quietly blow quietly into the mic or use the chimney in my house that sometimes makes a Suttle whistle sound Keyboard typing sound I will use my keyboard at home Book falling from shelf I will first record a book falling and then I will record the impact on the ground separately Door Knocking Will knock on a table to really catch the sound properly Door closed I will slowly close a door at my house Tapping on window I will simply record me tapping on a window Walking outside Crunching lettuce Rain on the window Dropping rice onto metal
  19. 19. Actors/Locations Actor Role Location for recording Elli Prince Sister/ghost College Jamie Brown Brother College Home Park
  20. 20. Resource List Resource Owned/Cost What sound effect will it be used for? https://youtu.be/1BQvCCB-PiA
  21. 21. Production
  22. 22. Daily Reflection Day 1 • The first day I recorded the audio to then implement it later when editing, I was also looking online to find some free mp.3 files that I could use in the final piece.
  23. 23. Daily Reflection Day 2 • On the second day I started to put together the audio that I created the previous day.
  24. 24. Daily Reflection Day 3
  25. 25. Evaluation
  26. 26. Research • The research really helped with the general understanding on how soundscapes are made and how they are produced. I looked at different horror soundscapes to help me gain a better idea on how my own Audio project would sound and how I would form it. The doctor who soundscape helped me the most because it was the first soundscape, I looked at which enlightened me on the different sound effects used and when to use them. • One of my weaknesses was that I could have gone further with my research as I mainly used the doctor who example and didn’t look much further into other examples. If I did that, I would have had more general knowledge
  27. 27. Planning • One of my main strengths was my proposal as I feel like I went into detail, and it helped me understand the project concept as I could write out my ideas. Another strength was my script as it allowed me to make the outcome a lot easier for myself because I already had it all written down and just had to follow the script. • One weakness to my planning was not having enough words for myself to say, there wasn’t a lot of speaking involved in the script which left a lot of silence in the final outcome. If there was a next time or one thing I could improve on, it would be that I needed to add more lines to my script .
  28. 28. Time Management • My time management was not very good for this project, for example after I done some editing and when it was getting close to becoming finished, the project was due to be in and mines was not fully complete, and I was not happy with the outcome because it's not exactly what I wanted to make it sound like. • I also had issues finding the music that I made on Beep Box which was nearer the end of production, so I had to be quick picking different music that would work well with my project. • I did manage to record everything in time, so I didn’t have a problem on that side of things • If I had some additional time I would have just simply changed a few things around and take out certain sound effects that I didn’t think worked too well with my project
  29. 29. Technical Qualities My work is technical as I used similar effects to other horror soundscapes such as an echo effect on a voice to make it almost sound like a ghost or something supernatural. I done this to enhance the atmosphere of the audio project. I created the ghost effect just by duplicating the layer and making the other one slightly delayed and slowed down. I recorded my audio simply by using my phone and went into the studio and was in complete silence in order to make the sound more crisp
  30. 30. Aural Qualities I think my work didn’t sound how I wanted it to therefore I didn’t think it was good, The story I made was not portrayed very well in the final outcome because I didn't use enough speech, if I had more time, I would have recorded more things for me to say as the story is hard to understand. I did like the ghosting effect on the voice I feel like it worked really well. I also like the footsteps as they were loud and was quite isolated and I liked that because it made the atmosphere more tense because of the silence.
  31. 31. Audience Appeal My audio project appeals to my target audience because it is slightly spooky but not scary, teenagers enjoy horrors, and the audio is easy to follow along. The slow footsteps and the key opening the door would appeal to my target audience because it's something that is used in many horror movies in order to create tension. So, I feel like my work is relatable. However, if my piece was slightly longer maybe it would have been more appealing as it is quite short, and I feel as if viewers would be left confused at the end of the audio.

Editor's Notes

  • Go over as many slides as necessary. Research at least 3 products.
    Discuss the use of sound effects, music and performance. How have the producers suggested a location/time period and created a tone/feel
    Try to break down what you can hear. How do the different sound elements work together? How do sound effects add to the drama? What part does music play in the work?

    Try to listen to a variety of different types of radio programme. If you listen to drama and documentary, you will give yourself a better understanding of what exists and what is possible. It will also help guide your project.
  • Go over as many slides as necessary. Research at least 3 products.
    Discuss the use of sound effects, music and performance. How have the producers suggested a location/time period and created a tone/feel
    Try to break down what you can hear. How do the different sound elements work together? How do sound effects add to the drama? What part does music play in the work?

    Try to listen to a variety of different types of radio programme. If you listen to drama and documentary, you will give yourself a better understanding of what exists and what is possible. It will also help guide your project.
  • Go over as many slides as necessary. Research at least 3 products.
    Discuss the use of sound effects, music and performance. How have the producers suggested a location/time period and created a tone/feel
    Try to break down what you can hear. How do the different sound elements work together? How do sound effects add to the drama? What part does music play in the work?

    Try to listen to a variety of different types of radio programme. If you listen to drama and documentary, you will give yourself a better understanding of what exists and what is possible. It will also help guide your project.
  • Using Neil’s Toolbox, log all the resources you have used
  • Log your initial thoughts regarding the set brief- What stories could you use? How do you feel about the different potential formats? What are the positives about this project? What could be some difficult aspects?


    Create a mind map of all the things you need to think about for your project.
  • Provide a brief summary of the story/stories you have chosen
  • Initial draft of your script. This should then be refined.
  • Final version of your script, ready to be used in production.
  • Log your thoughts and feeling related to what you have produced. Discuss methods and tools you have used. Reference everything you have done today. Use screenshots
  • Log your thoughts and feeling related to what you have produced. Discuss methods and tools you have used. Reference everything you have done today. Use screenshots
  • Log your thoughts and feeling related to what you have produced. Discuss methods and tools you have used. Reference everything you have done today. Use screenshots
  • What were the strengths of your research? How did your research help your product?
    What were the weaknesses of your research? What could you have done better/improve? What effect would this have had on your product?
    Think about existing products as well as practical experiments
  • What were the strengths of your planning? How did your planning help your product?
    What were the weaknesses of your planning? What could you have done better/improve? What effect would this have had on your product?
  • Did you manage your time well? Did you complete your project on time or would your products have improved with additional time?
    What would you have done if you had more time to produce your work?
  • Compare your work to similar existing products and discuss the similarities and differences
    Is your work technically detailed/complicated enough? What effects and techniques have you used? How did you create your effects? How did you record your audio? Did you use any foley methods?
  • Does your work sound good? Was it creative? What aspects of your audio do you like? What would you improve? How would you improve it?
    Discuss the strengths and weaknesses
  • How have you appealed to your target audience? What specific bits of content would appeal to your target audience.

